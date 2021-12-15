Legal Public Notices 12/15 issue 

Orlando Legals
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated
. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
1166 Darby Christenson 1439 Lynette Yancy 1051 Lynette Yancy 1082 Brittney Futch 1433 Scott Christensen 1484 Lisa Medina 1421 Barbara Hunt 1248 Shannon Sharrow 1152 Kendra Hunt 1112 Brad Dailey 1343 Linda Pearson. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: December 8 and 15, 2021.
In The Circuit Court For Orange County, Florida In Re: Estate of Luetta J. Staley, Deceased. File No.: 2021-CP-003847-O
Probate Division. Notice To Creditors The administration of the estate of Luetta J. Staley, deceased, whose date of death was July 27, 2021; File Number 2021-CP-003847-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT ' S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 12/8/2021. /s/ David M. Campione, Esq. Florida Bar No. 0865869 2750 Dora Avenue Tavares, Florida 32778 Telephone: (352) 343-4561 Facsimile: (352) 343-7456 . /s/ Joseph C. Pinto , Personal Representative .
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF DONNA F. CONNER,, Deceased. File No. 2021-CP-003689-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of DONNA F. CONNER, deceased, whose date of death was October 7, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 12/08/2021. Signed on 11/30/2021. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: chuck@attorneystark.com
/s/ CHARLES H. STARK, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Michael Smulick
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Monique Calderin
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-116
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.R.S. DOB: 03/08/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Maribeth Serrano
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 12, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/LATIMORE. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-376
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: I.B. DOB: 04/13/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Juliana Bishop
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Alicia L. Latimore on January 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing shall be conducted virtually by Microsoft TEAMS, as follows: All parties should access the TEAMS hearing through the following link on a computer or smart phone; Or by entering the Conference ID and Password on the TEAMS App or Website. 1. You may connect via TEAMS hearing with the following URL and Conference ID: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call: +1 321-430- 3303 and enter Conference ID: 562 667 77, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-294
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: F.P. DOB: 11/01/2011. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Caleb Paul
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on February 8, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-423
. In the Interest of Minor Child: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Ashley White
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-423
. In the Interest of Minor Child: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Cameron Baghrzadeh
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-192
. In the Interest of Minor Child: H. R. R.-M. DOB: 04/22/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Gibino Perez
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: H. R. R.-M. born on 04/22/2020. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2ND day of December 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123 Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 cynthia.rodriguez4@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP20-326. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.M. DOB: 06/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ELIZABETH MATTEI, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on January 24, 2022 at 9:15am. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA Zoom: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 6.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of December, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jemma A. Takx, Esquire FB#1028760 Jemma.Takx@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
Notice Is Hereby Given that PPV of Florida, LLC, 6541 Sexton Drive NW, Bldg G, Olympia, WA 98502, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Integrative Animal Hospital of Central Florida
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, JEGANEX, LLC, of 2249 Wyndham Palms Way, Kissimmee, FL 34747, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Sunshine Plumbers of Tampa
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Sunshine Plumbers of Tampa
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/2/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee 7800 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, Fl 32822- 01/04/2022:
1086 Mystery Unit, 3246-48 Maridoris Rivera, 1228 Shirley Payne, 1185 Vitto Clemente, 2077 Christie Howard-Williams, 1173 Jhon Aviles, 3156-58 Jose Urena, 1022 Tamiko Crawford, 2212 Shametra Wright, 1127 Eufemia De Jesus Delerme, 2031 Jonathan Barret, 3243 Mystery Unit, 1106 Thanny Ruiz Camacho, 1202 Lane Wilkinson, 1099 Mystery Unit, 3241 Carlos Moss, 3409 Brittny Henry, 1015 Michael Correa, 2298 Joseph Villanueva, 1238 Veronica Bystedt, 1170 John King, 2080 John Uceda, 3181 Manuel Arroyo, 3107 Isaiah Brown, 2105 Johnny Lucianocruz, 3219 Mickey G Lugo Jr, 1122-24 Ailyn Alvarez, 1023 Jonathan Negron, 3123 Jessica Rodriguez, 1344 Shirley Payne, 1159 David Brown, 3222 Valeria Alarcon, 1013 Anthony Albert, 2372 Jacob Mathis, 3165-67 Jose Urena.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on January 7th, 2022 at 11:00 am
for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A212 -Coy Dotson A270 - Holly Hefler C105 - Alverta Duda E135 - Alex Vargas.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, January 4, 2022
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
215 Jacqueline Sodjian 317 Francis Manning 418 Jose Barrios 473 Laura Elizabeth Villaquiran Alarcon 478 Miguel Rappa 498 Nikita Hill 592 Frederick John Foltz IV Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
22 Mattie Turner Adams 32 Terryl Crawford 113 Destinee Breanna Green 116 Latravous Powell 174 Terrelle Donaldson 203 Simone Guerrier 360 Iran Eugene Price 457 Niasjah Mitchell 477 Wilfred Cherenfant 487 Brinson Annette 491 Jaboris Levon Evans 539 Nathalie Thread 554 Latasha Ransom 574 Paul Bender 615 Annie Suluki 629 Angelica Garcia Hooban Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
0047 Allono Scott 0068 Antonio Peoples 0245 Kateria Lashay Jenkins 0270 Larry Lamar Bridges 0432 Doreatha Howell 636 Robert Donaldson 702 Maurice Prince 813 James Nelson 863 Christian Hill 928 Phillip Rahming 991 Brandon Mills 1000 Jimmy Ortiz
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am
: 536 Shawn Ferree 637 Walter Visner 803 Yanaysi Roberta Lewis 851 Maribel Baldwin 942 Walter Visner 1009 Sheila Gilroy 1015 Sheila Gilroy 1026 Maribel Baldwin 1108 Jennifer Sexton 1434 Karen Reid 2337 Jared Branton, 1997 Maxum USJB14MAD797 2407 Sonia Kumar Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1096 Raheem Powell 2050 Tequilla Letingham 3178 Curtis Hamilton 3251 Shalonda Demonia 4001 Gorgeous Coons 5052 Rodney Thorpe, Geema’s Daycare 6025 Ivette Colon Rivera 6046 Christopher Curry.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 5749 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1121 - Jean, Lyne; 1125 - Richelieu, Edens; 1140 - Curtis, Yeftakyah; 1145 - Rodriguez, Maria; 1147 - Rose, Kristina; 1169 - Walker, Teneshia; 1172 - Horne, Brittian; 2273 - Raspberry, John; 2286 - Still, Keisha; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2332 - towns, Deidre PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0120 - Azzinaro, Trevor; 0122 - Smith, Franklin; 0130 - Flor, Jenniffer; 0322 - Harold, Kelsey; 0703 - Pittman, Latonya; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0840 - Hernandez, Emilce; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1222 - Rawls- graham, Dequicia; 1232 - Hernandez, Zuleyka; 1238 - Young, Randy; 1304 - Washingtion, Barabra; 1306 - Guire, Eugene PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C163 - Marks, Dylan; C187 - Passos, Daniel; D140 - Alves, Danilo; D163 - Ashby, Jack; E221 - Stamatakos, Dimitrios; E227 - mesadieu, Marie; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0054 - cannon, Trevean; 0055 - Mena, Moraima; 0056 - Williams, Deborah; 0063 - Alenezi, Jana; 0075 - Babington, William; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0111 - Jeffery, Devona; 0152 - Jones, LaQuinta; 0168 - Bailey, Yolanda; 0187 - Logan, Dayshonn; 0192 - Amodeo, Anthony; 0199 - Ross, Nirobi; 0201 - Sylvain, Hikah; 0204 - Brutus, Marie; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0231 - Jones, Latoya; 0257 - Rivera, Rafael; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0319 - Crudu, Elena; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0359 - Flowers, Tisha; 0401 - Bloomfield, Taneisha; 0424 - Seghetto, Mauricio; 0426 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0469 - Branton Jr, Israel; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0505 - Glover, Ramesha; 0506 - Goldsmith, Sabrina; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1403 - Richards, Gina; 1410 - Bennett, Kolesia; 2209 - Anthony, Raymond; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2705 - Rodriguez, Deborah; 2710 - Miller, Antwan; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 3603 - Lowe, Iesha; 4107 - Engram, Jshone; 4318 - Miller, Antwan; 4407 - Benjamin-Shirley, Patricia; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4420 - Gadson, Nina; 4501 - Richardson, Mildred; 4511 - Guadalupe, Anna; 4514 - sneed, Catrina; 7120 - Trujillo, Lisa; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; P012 - Batalha, Gustavo PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A047 - Hutchinson, Cheyenne; A051 - Brooks Pugh, Crystal; B022 - Clore, John; B027 - Bell, Latanya; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C003 - Odom, Annette; C062 - ORLANDO, WILLIAM; D001 - Brown, Laniya; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D022 - Schlachter, Carol; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D036 - Collins, Herbert; D041 - Clerveaux, James; D104 - Morris, Sophia; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D130 - White, Amanda; E014 - Pierre, Elouna Saint; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F005 - LOUGHRY, C. SCOTT; F045 - Falkrete Seymour, Brendan; P010 - Johnson, Reggie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 1011 - Crawford, Ashli; 2014 - Morrison, Michael; 4002 - Jenson, Tyler; 5113 - Herring, Kevin; 5303 - English, Michael; 6306 - Markaj, Elizabeth; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6501 - Ramnauth, Devina; 6551 - Widick, Gabriel; 6602 - Marshall, Eric; 6605 - Benjamin, Danyielle; 6607 - George, Ranold PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0241 - Joseph, Linda; 0463 - Glee, Naomi; 3001 - hohman, praari; 3007 - Sumpter, June PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2146 - Gruber, Trevor; 2154 - callihan, david; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 4006 - Morton, Travis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1057 - Ranjitsing, Latrell; 3051 - sparks, preston; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4103 - Dickens, Norma PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0622 - Mohamed, Nicholas; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 2085 - Rebustillos, Luz; 2110 - Primicerio, Doris; 3001 - Rebustillos, Myra; 3033 - Jones, Deron; 3191 - Triest, Scott PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0049 - Strickly Business Lawncare Morris, Gregory; 0070 - Rodriguez, Nelson; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0147 - Mahone, Justin; 0212 - Raimondi, Dawn; 0279 - Armstrong, Shelvia; 0320 - HAMPTON INN CONVENTION CENTER/Hilton Tanzer, Christopher; 0344 - Taylor, Shannon; 0348 - Wasso, April; 0450 - Agudelo, Guillermo; 1021 - FOSSIL STORES Ortiz, Jennifer; 1051 - Pao Gostoso Andre, Felipe; 2009 - Desiderio, Carlos; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2068 - Edwards, Kyeesha; 2076 - Enriquez, Irma; 2113 - Mccastle, Victoria; 2114 - Langs, Robert; 2130 - tilerin, cadeau; 2139 - Perrero, Richard. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1646701131864 1970
CHEVROLET 7825.00
1M47H2S169087 1972
CHEV 7825.00
To be sold at auction at 9:00 am. on January 6, 2022 at 3804 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32804 LONDON AUTO SALES LLC
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
December 30, 2021 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2020 Mazda 3
3MZBPABL2LM130913
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 31, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1YVHP80C775M52428
2007 Mazda
1G8AV15F96Z140121
2006 STRN
1N4AL3AP8DC216536
2013 Niss
5NPDH4AE3FH591917
2015 Hyun
3N1CN7AP1GL863750
2016 Niss
3TMAZ5CNXLM126513
2020 Toyot
JYARJ06E89A041020
2009 Yama
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/31/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FMRU17L4XLB88771
1999 FORD
JHLRD68504C021288
2004 HOND
1NXBR32E85Z552088
2005 TOYT
KNAFE121765249962
2006 KIA
3N1BC13E47L426058
2007 NISS
1HGCT1B33DA024845
2013 HOND
JN8AT2MTXGW007254
2016 NISS
2C3CDZFJ0HH569125
2017 DODG.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 30, 2021
1GCGC29U5YE375842
2000 CHEV
DECEMBER 31, 2021
2C3HE66G11H659010
2001 CHRY
JTDBU4EE0AJ076046
2010 TOYT
JANUARY 3, 2022
5NPE24AF3GH371273
2016 HYUN
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on January 7, 2022
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1325 ŠMonica Arroyo #1730 ŠKimberlee Discher #2513 ŠJeannette Alvarad.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/3/2022
4T1B11HK4JU602505
2018 TOYT
JN8AZ18U49W011458
2009 NISS
1G2WR5216YF163431
2000 PONT
1NXBR32EX6Z609053
2006 TOYT
3N1CB51D46L619849
2006 NISS
JNRAS18W19M158768
2009 INFI
1HGCR2F52HA183667
2017 HOND
3VW2B7AJ1HM242014
2017 VOLK
1G1PF5SC2C7336304
2012 CHEV
1FDXE4FS9KDC44009
2019 FORD
5NPDH4AE7FH579124
2015 HYUN
5TFRU54189X019475
2009 TOYT
3B7HF13Z2YM200484
2000 DODG
1/4/2022
1YVHP80C975M33931
2007 MAZD
1/19/2022
3C63RRGL9LG121530
2020 RAM.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2004 Chevy
VIN# 2G1WF52E849230078
2002 Honda
VIN# 1HGEM21582L037199
2017 Kia
VIN# 3K9FL4A89HE119102
2006 Dodge
VIN# 2B3LA73W96H472903
2011 Chevy
VIN# 2G1FA1ED7B9202795
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on January 05, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC