Legal Public Notices 12/08 issue 

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated
. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, December 28th, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
1166 Darby Christenson 1439 Lynette Yancy 1051 Lynette Yancy 1082 Brittney Futch 1433 Scott Christensen 1484 Lisa Medina 1421 Barbara Hunt 1248 Shannon Sharrow 1152 Kendra Hunt 1112 Brad Dailey 1343 Linda Pearson. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: December 8 and 15, 2021.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8841, 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, Dec 17th, 2021 @ 12:45 PM:
katja goen- queen, mattress, tbl, chairs, boxes- Sir james- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: December 17, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Teresa Kaps - Household Furniture, Teresa Kaps-Furniture, Johnnie Thomas - Household Goods, Antonio Novoa Alvarez- Tools, Tymberlin Williams- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Don WardÐ Household Goods + Musical Instruments, Angelique Glenn Ð 2 King Size Beds Couple Dressers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Alexus Bialowarczuk- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated December 17, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Jacquelyn McCormick Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 12/17/2021 @ 12:30 PM
Myrna Robles-Household Goods, Luiz Claudio Nogueira-Household goods, Jairo Jiminez Alaya-Jet Skis and tools, Myrna Robles-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Maxine M Tomlinson-boxes, clothes, shoes, mini frig. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
: Tonnia Bennett: Home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Marcos Simonelli: Tools Olga Mills: Boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Maria De Los Angeles Martinez Ayala: Shark steamer, cooler, shoebox, art, shelving, hamper, bed, chair, couch, mattress, table, bags, bicycles, boxes, chair. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913:
Donovan Assing: Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 17th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM:
Paul White: tools, boxes-Kim Kasma: totes- Thomas Rambert: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Brian Hall- restaurant equipment. Teresa Fielding- furniture, household items. Guerda Cadichon- furniture. Kiera Sade Wright- household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 12/17/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Ben Grooten- Boxes, Lawn Mower, Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 2021-CP-003498-O
, IN RE: ESTATE OF SANJAY SAMIT SINGH, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Sanjay Samit Singh, deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Ste. 355, Orlando, FL 32801. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The first publication of this notice is . Personal Representative: Farida Singh, 44569 Yarmouth Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147, Attorney for Personal Representative: Joseph Wirth, Florida Bar Number: 641588, Kwon & Wirth Law, P.A., 111 N Orange Ave, Suite 800, Orlando, FL 32801
In The Circuit Court For Orange County, Florida In Re: Estate of Luetta J. Staley, Deceased. File No.: 2021-CP-003847-O
Probate Division. Notice To Creditors The administration of the estate of Luetta J. Staley, deceased, whose date of death was July 27, 2021; File Number 2021-CP-003847-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT ' S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 12/8/2021. /s/ David M. Campione, Esq. Florida Bar No. 0865869 2750 Dora Avenue Tavares, Florida 32778 Telephone: (352) 343-4561 Facsimile: (352) 343-7456 . /s/ Joseph C. Pinto , Personal Representative .
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF ROUTHIER LOUIS, Deceased. File No. 21-CP-3107-O
. Division 01. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Routhier Louis, deceased, whose date of death was November 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 12/1/2021. /s/LaShawn Legair, LaShawn Legair, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar Number: 555495, The Legair Law Firm, P.A., 1601 N Palm Ave, Suite 307, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026, Telephone: (954) 450-7973, E-Mail: attorneylegair@gmail.com
. /s/ Clunie R. Herisse Louis, Clunie R. Herisse Louis, Personal Representative, 1023 S Hiawassee Rd, Unit 4011, Orlando, Florida 32835.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF DONNA F. CONNER,, Deceased. File No. 2021-CP-003689-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of DONNA F. CONNER, deceased, whose date of death was October 7, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 12/08/2021. Signed on 11/30/2021. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: chuck@attorneystark.com
/s/ CHARLES H. STARK, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Michael Smulick
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Monique Calderin
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-116
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.R.S. DOB: 03/08/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Maribeth Serrano
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 12, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/LATIMORE. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-376
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: I.B. DOB: 04/13/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Juliana Bishop
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Alicia L. Latimore on January 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing shall be conducted virtually by Microsoft TEAMS, as follows: All parties should access the TEAMS hearing through the following link on a computer or smart phone; Or by entering the Conference ID and Password on the TEAMS App or Website. 1. You may connect via TEAMS hearing with the following URL and Conference ID: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call: +1 321-430- 3303 and enter Conference ID: 562 667 77, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-294
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: F.P. DOB: 11/01/2011. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Caleb Paul
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on February 8, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-326
. In the Interest of Minor Children: L.B. DOB: 09/12/2012, J.B. DOB: 08/26/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Sagely Shubert
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: L.B. DOB: 09/12/2012, and J.B. DOB: 08/26/2013. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:15 p.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-423
. In the Interest of Minor Child: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Ashley White
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-423
. In the Interest of Minor Child: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Cameron Baghrzadeh
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-603
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.M. DOB: 12/15/2013, G.M. DOB: 04/05/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: DEANNA HILBERT
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-603
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.M. DOB: 12/15/2013, G.M. DOB: 04/05/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: DEREK MANNION
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Shauni Falon DeVeaux, of 5023 Lindsay Ct., Orlando, FL 32821, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
ESSENTRIKA
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"ESSENTRIKA
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/2/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee 7800 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, Fl 32822- 01/04/2022:
1086 Mystery Unit, 3246-48 Maridoris Rivera, 1228 Shirley Payne, 1185 Vitto Clemente, 2077 Christie Howard-Williams, 1173 Jhon Aviles, 3156-58 Jose Urena, 1022 Tamiko Crawford, 2212 Shametra Wright, 1127 Eufemia De Jesus Delerme, 2031 Jonathan Barret, 3243 Mystery Unit, 1106 Thanny Ruiz Camacho, 1202 Lane Wilkinson, 1099 Mystery Unit, 3241 Carlos Moss, 3409 Brittny Henry, 1015 Michael Correa, 2298 Joseph Villanueva, 1238 Veronica Bystedt, 1170 John King, 2080 John Uceda, 3181 Manuel Arroyo, 3107 Isaiah Brown, 2105 Johnny Lucianocruz, 3219 Mickey G Lugo Jr, 1122-24 Ailyn Alvarez, 1023 Jonathan Negron, 3123 Jessica Rodriguez, 1344 Shirley Payne, 1159 David Brown, 3222 Valeria Alarcon, 1013 Anthony Albert, 2372 Jacob Mathis, 3165-67 Jose Urena.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 5749 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1121 - Jean, Lyne; 1125 - Richelieu, Edens; 1140 - Curtis, Yeftakyah; 1145 - Rodriguez, Maria; 1147 - Rose, Kristina; 1169 - Walker, Teneshia; 1172 - Horne, Brittian; 2273 - Raspberry, John; 2286 - Still, Keisha; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2332 - towns, Deidre PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0120 - Azzinaro, Trevor; 0122 - Smith, Franklin; 0130 - Flor, Jenniffer; 0322 - Harold, Kelsey; 0703 - Pittman, Latonya; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0840 - Hernandez, Emilce; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1222 - Rawls- graham, Dequicia; 1232 - Hernandez, Zuleyka; 1238 - Young, Randy; 1304 - Washingtion, Barabra; 1306 - Guire, Eugene PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C163 - Marks, Dylan; C187 - Passos, Daniel; D140 - Alves, Danilo; D163 - Ashby, Jack; E221 - Stamatakos, Dimitrios; E227 - mesadieu, Marie; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0054 - cannon, Trevean; 0055 - Mena, Moraima; 0056 - Williams, Deborah; 0063 - Alenezi, Jana; 0075 - Babington, William; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0111 - Jeffery, Devona; 0152 - Jones, LaQuinta; 0168 - Bailey, Yolanda; 0187 - Logan, Dayshonn; 0192 - Amodeo, Anthony; 0199 - Ross, Nirobi; 0201 - Sylvain, Hikah; 0204 - Brutus, Marie; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0231 - Jones, Latoya; 0257 - Rivera, Rafael; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0319 - Crudu, Elena; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0359 - Flowers, Tisha; 0401 - Bloomfield, Taneisha; 0424 - Seghetto, Mauricio; 0426 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0469 - Branton Jr, Israel; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0505 - Glover, Ramesha; 0506 - Goldsmith, Sabrina; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1403 - Richards, Gina; 1410 - Bennett, Kolesia; 2209 - Anthony, Raymond; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2705 - Rodriguez, Deborah; 2710 - Miller, Antwan; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 3603 - Lowe, Iesha; 4107 - Engram, Jshone; 4318 - Miller, Antwan; 4407 - Benjamin-Shirley, Patricia; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4420 - Gadson, Nina; 4501 - Richardson, Mildred; 4511 - Guadalupe, Anna; 4514 - sneed, Catrina; 7120 - Trujillo, Lisa; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; P012 - Batalha, Gustavo PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A047 - Hutchinson, Cheyenne; A051 - Brooks Pugh, Crystal; B022 - Clore, John; B027 - Bell, Latanya; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C003 - Odom, Annette; C062 - ORLANDO, WILLIAM; D001 - Brown, Laniya; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D022 - Schlachter, Carol; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D036 - Collins, Herbert; D041 - Clerveaux, James; D104 - Morris, Sophia; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D130 - White, Amanda; E014 - Pierre, Elouna Saint; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F005 - LOUGHRY, C. SCOTT; F045 - Falkrete Seymour, Brendan; P010 - Johnson, Reggie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 1011 - Crawford, Ashli; 2014 - Morrison, Michael; 4002 - Jenson, Tyler; 5113 - Herring, Kevin; 5303 - English, Michael; 6306 - Markaj, Elizabeth; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6501 - Ramnauth, Devina; 6551 - Widick, Gabriel; 6602 - Marshall, Eric; 6605 - Benjamin, Danyielle; 6607 - George, Ranold PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0241 - Joseph, Linda; 0463 - Glee, Naomi; 3001 - hohman, praari; 3007 - Sumpter, June PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2146 - Gruber, Trevor; 2154 - callihan, david; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 4006 - Morton, Travis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1057 - Ranjitsing, Latrell; 3051 - sparks, preston; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4103 - Dickens, Norma PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0622 - Mohamed, Nicholas; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 2085 - Rebustillos, Luz; 2110 - Primicerio, Doris; 3001 - Rebustillos, Myra; 3033 - Jones, Deron; 3191 - Triest, Scott PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0049 - Strickly Business Lawncare Morris, Gregory; 0070 - Rodriguez, Nelson; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0147 - Mahone, Justin; 0212 - Raimondi, Dawn; 0279 - Armstrong, Shelvia; 0320 - HAMPTON INN CONVENTION CENTER/Hilton Tanzer, Christopher; 0344 - Taylor, Shannon; 0348 - Wasso, April; 0450 - Agudelo, Guillermo; 1021 - FOSSIL STORES Ortiz, Jennifer; 1051 - Pao Gostoso Andre, Felipe; 2009 - Desiderio, Carlos; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2068 - Edwards, Kyeesha; 2076 - Enriquez, Irma; 2113 - Mccastle, Victoria; 2114 - Langs, Robert; 2130 - tilerin, cadeau; 2139 - Perrero, Richard. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
?
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents ( pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website Storage Treasures.com on December 17th, 2021, at 9:00am
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa ( AU4167) and Storage Treasures .com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “General household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Unit # 0I022- Rimeze Florvil , Unit # 0C020- Christopher Fraser.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 24, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
KMHDN45D13U497882
2003/Hyun
1C3CCCCG2FN72790
2015/Chry
2FAFP71W66X135016
2006/Ford
JN8AZ08W97W620036
2007/Niss
3GNEC12Z45G123325
2005/Chev
5N1AR2MNXFC676602
2015/Niss
1N4AL11D73C179357
2003/Niss
KNAFX4A65G5584101
2016/Kia
WAUBFAFL0CA116163
2012/Audi
3N1AB7AP0JY286137
2018/Niss
KNAFK4A67G5471376
2016/Kia
1FMCU0D70AKC64359
2010/Ford
19XFC1F73KE008955
2019/Hond
1HD1KHC19MB663707
2021/HD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 27, 2021
1HD1TEH18MB950895
2021 HD
1FDYR5ZM6KKA40677
2019 FORD
3VWRM71K88M014058
2008 VOLK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 27, 2021
1FDYR5ZM6KKA40677
2019 FORD
1G1PC5SB1D7268725
2013 CHEV
1GCDS196948105247
2004 CHEV
3C4PDCAB3DT541802
2013 DODG
WBAVA33597PG50653
2007 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
12/25/2021
1FAFP52U21A160871
2001 FORD
19UUA56633A058627
2003 ACUR
1FTYR14V81PB18956
2001 FORD
1/09/2022
1FA6P8CF5L5131118
2020 FORD
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 28th, 2021 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2003 HOND
1HGCM56353A062297
2010 HYUN
5NPET4ACXAH595425
2002 HOND
1HGCG16562A030541
1994 JEEP
1J4FX58S7RC272219
2013 BMW
WBAFU7C58DDU67158
2006 STRN
5GZCZ53456S873270
2013 TOYT
4T1BF1FK2DU685280
2004 PONT
2G2WP522941288228.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 Dodge
VIN# 1B4GP25342B625479
2008 Toyota
VIN# JTDKB20U287696316
1999 Dodge
VIN# 1B4GP44G6XB638404
2013 Toyota
VIN# 5YFBU4EE8DP159787
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 29, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC