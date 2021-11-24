Legal Public Notices 11/24 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: December 3, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Michael Warner - Tools, Johnny Taylor - Furniture, Desiree Warren - Household Goods, Jerold Reed - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 3rd, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michell Harden Ð Household Good, John Sadowski Ð Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Angel Abreu - Basic Home Items, Clothes and Personal Items, Jacob Boling Ð Office Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 3, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Gerald Keslar-household items. Ricky Stubbs- Q bed, love seat, recliner, 2 tvs, boxes and other items.-Bridget E Torres-hhg, washer & dryer, lawn mower, boxes, tools, wood, basket ball hoop.-Maxine M Tomlinson-boxes, clothes, shoes, mini frig. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 3, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793
: Stella Kirimi: boxes, bags, personal items, Marcy Rodriguez: washer, dryer, boxes, household, Bobby Brooks: power tools, toolbox, bed, dresser, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Dean Kim: ladder, canopy, microwave, area rug, luggage, totes, boxes, chairs, bed, table, mirror, Lawrence Roth: desk, microwave, cage, shelving, boxes, muffler, pair of sneakers, Jessica Moore: lawn mower, long board, bags, microwave, personal items, Jessica N Rosa: rim with tires, speaker, golf clubs, luggage, ladder, door, insulation, artwork, bedding, Manny Rodriguez: mirror, backpack, bed, couch, dresser, tv, boxes, clothes, Zack Anderson: chairs, vacuum, dog feeder, cage, backpack, dresser, mattress, desk. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913:
Tyron Brown, Home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
: Elga Cadet-home goods Ruth Norgaisse- Home goods Joshua Swinton-Home goods Jenny Villaverde-Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 12/3/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Shannan Outler- Teacher and school supplies. Marka Mccoy- Speakers, records China Cabinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 3, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Deidra Hart- household items, dining set. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 3rd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM:
Paul White: tools, boxes-Kim Kasma: totes-Thomas Rambert: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-122
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.R., a female child DOB: 03/21/2007, M.A.R., a female child DOB: 04/19/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Richard Ramos
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1ST day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-122
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.R., a female child DOB: 03/21/2007, M.A.R., a female child DOB: 04/19/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Katarzyna Trzaska Ramos
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1ST day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-377
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 02/29/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Natasha Flucker
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Magistrate Craig McCarthy on Dececmber 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-116
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.R.S. DOB: 03/08/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Maribeth Serrano
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 12, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-326
. In the Interest of Minor Children: L.B. DOB: 09/12/2012, J.B. DOB: 08/26/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Sagely Shubert
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: L.B. DOB: 09/12/2012, and J.B. DOB: 08/26/2013. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:15 p.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-423
. In the Interest of Minor Child: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Ashley White
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-423
. In the Interest of Minor Child: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Cameron Baghrzadeh
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: E.B. DOB: 01/09/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7, CASE NO.: DP13-545
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.M.M DOB: 06/19/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: CENTERICA MILLS
, Last Known Address: 5212 Montague Place,Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/ MBI HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE REQUISITE TECHNOLOGY TO APPEAR VIA VIDEO OR TELEPHONICALLY YOU MUST PERSONALLY REPORT TO THE JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER AT 2000 E. MICHIGAN STREET, ORLANDO, FL 32806, COURTROOM 6. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-603
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.M. DOB: 12/15/2013, G.M. DOB: 04/05/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: DEANNA HILBERT
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-603
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.M. DOB: 12/15/2013, G.M. DOB: 04/05/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: DEREK MANNION
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on December 9, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done
. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810;
L55 Denice Jackson $847.00, B27 Timothey Shimko $832.15, B70 Toni Haugen $808.50, C26 Patrick Peters $954.20, C74 Paula Germond $821.65, D49 Veronica Karla Castellon Mejia $623.40, D19 Mason Davis $872.00, B29 Jazlyn Jones $588.50, B42 Danny Miracle $493.10, B08 Rachel Garner $543.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1175 Chartiara Mackroy $1303.95, 1046 Ty Hillman $993.35, 1064 Ann Marie Grillos $906.80, 1260 Dona Moore $1007.25, 1253 Duckens Normil $1081.40, 1141 David Potts $1328.20, 1108 Escaban Feliciano $994.00, 1062 Manuel Gonzalez $922.40, 1203 Albis Guzman Mendoza $424.25 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamone Springs, FL 32714
; C131 Sean Morrow $1477.20, B106 Michael Barnette $1263.62, C139 Brain Bengal $1277.60, E111 Michael Fakir $1387.04 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792
; 1088 David Anderson $627.40, 1603 Adelaida De Jesus $771.78, 1204 Casey Power $1219.95, 2152 Danelle Shaub $1611.32, 2705 Rick Leggett $479.10, 2098 Philip Redig $1326.46, 2518 Amina Stevenson $715.39, 2277 Venus Lipsey $1227.42, 2550 Jeffery Pugliesi $558.92, 1208-10 Casey Power $1417.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1524 Alton Sauls $720.00, 2413 Thomas Holstein $1038.20, 1761 Nikeshia Pettus $698.42, 2215 Emma L Jackson $937.00, 1752 Jonathan Jackson $399.25, 2441 Dionisio Dejesus $1085.90, 1069 Melinda Rodriguez $787.88, 1073 Valerie Zambrana $1160.59, 1124 Lakesha Wright $1053.92, 1513 Sean David $947.14, 1464 Theresa Burke $495.02, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $564.19, 1522 Monica Hamilton $1123.35, 5088 Deborah Williams $858.93, 2591 Quonelle Jones $465.60, 1301 Patrick Sneed $1766.84, 2011 Isabel Rivas $487.25, 1488 Deborah Williams $425.85, 2561 Gerald Ransom $586.00, 1478-82 Megan Greenlief $825.25, 1236 Elavittal Williams $495.02, 2322 Chariss Johns $1357.00, 1565 Steven Litten $425.85, 1477 Theresa Burke $425.85, 1244 Ashley Richards $425.85, 2336 Jennifer Gray $1774.75, 1061 Michael Keane $1053.92, 1294 John Todd $696.96, 1655 Betsy Hall $798.60, 2087 Carina Ortiz $484.40, 2247 Laura Vega $878.50, 1551 James Poe III $495.02, 5026 Robert Hebert $646.33 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773;
0152 Carlos Perez Silva $692.10, 1722 Alixandra Fuster $316.00, 0181-83 Mathew Sepulveda $1357.70, 0202 Charles Usery $692.10 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
4021 Gary Campbell $739.75, 3035 Jarvis Badger $630.68, 2084 Stephen Johnson $520.60, 4161 Bernice Groomes $635.50, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $626.35, 3082 Brandie Wagner $512.57, 2057 Norma Mazzali Vargas $1003.43, 4049 Letisha Bird $1187.05, 4106 Dana Jones $512.57, 4053 Dana Jones $725.57.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Clermont 13650 Granville ave, Clermont, Fl. 34711-12/16/2021
: 2016 Lillian Feliciano, 3073 Danicka Anral Colon, 3204 Jakie McKinney, 2180 Mystery Unit, 3017 Jakie McKinney, 1171 Mellanie Mcduffie, 1136 Timothy Tomlinson, 3230 Thomas Ferncez, 1102 Mystery Unit, 2051 Toneicia Chisholm, 2117 Robert Sims, 3067 Mason Moton, 3256 Jakie McKinney, 3184 Mystery Unit, 2184 Venus Robinson, 2222 Darrell Brooks, 3038 Christopher Webster, 2159 Tessa Maxam. U-Haul Ctr Ocoee 11406 W. Colonial Dr, Ocoee Fl. 34761-12/16/2021:
1648 Mary Ann Davila, 1508 Ilana Foglia, 1647 Donel Richemond, 1551 Kendra Davis, 2815 Syneatha Smith, 3545 Mario Ortega, 3489 Margret Price, 2221 Miguel Hernandez, 3440 Occupied Room, 3425-26 Margret Price, 2301 Robin Urena, 2604 Shawn Davis, 1533 Kaitlyn Hawkins, 1706 Nina Frazier, 1575 Rhonda Townsend, 1576 Steven Parsons, 1400 Janet Wilcox, 3016 Jacqueline Bridges, 1716 Brandon Mcbiboney.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, December 7, 2021
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
12 Da ' quaris Brown 45 Pamela Denise Warren 130 Scott Zubarik 132 Scott Zubarik 152 Zachary Seligman Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
202 Yanitza Cotto Santiago 241 Ronald Tash 329 Donald A Dupler II 353 Donald A Dupler II 334 Leon Boyd 397 Ramon Rivera 422 Kimberly D Sampley 582 Alexandra Minaya 592 Frederick John Foltz IV Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
7 Illianese Bauduy 78 Shanelle Whitehead 126 Troy Ellis 168 Nequay Tokecia Davidson 349 Lee Cobb Jr 360 Eugene Iran Price 416 Edison Lebron Caraballo 499 Teasha Mcafee 508 Larrine Oliver 526 Jesus Delgado 633 Gregory Garner 176 Brandy Wilson 76 Crystal Giddens Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
242 Sacella Steele, Sacella 249 Jose Gonzalez 327 Margaret Milatz 432 Doreatha Howell 602 Joshua Lawson 642 Debra Anne Farinella 844 Debra Sue Ramsay 849 Asha Harris 962 Dieufaite Toussaint 987 Donna Gohman Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
303 Bernard L Brown 432 Pete Scopas 726 Marci Zayon 729 Crystal Waters 1032 Jesus Medina Arenas 1112 Catherine Riley 1116 Vance Bryne 1219 William Jacobs 1310 Tammy Peterson 1417 Lenardo Wiggins 1549 Carla Johnson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1027 Shantina Bishop 1069 Mennilek Martin 2054 Monica Garcia 3087 Peter Gerard Hayes Jr. 3096 Anthony Johnson 3164 Marianela Somoza 3225 Brendalee Williams 3278 Venus West 4005 Courtney Elizabeth Roach 6018 Michael Lavigne.
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: December 8th, 2021 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #C132-Furniture, 2143- Households, #1064-Households, #H220-Furniture, #C104-Households, #E217- Households, #2201-Furniture, #1096-Households, #1040-Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 10, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JM3TCBEY3G0102165
1HD1KED18HB636159
2T1KU40E29C177877
JTDKB20U983446871
5TDZA23CX5S302874
KMHCN46C29U301832
KMHJF25F0XU758902
1N6ED27T21C375066
5XYPG4A30KG433762
1HGCV1F18MA076149
1GCPWBEK9MZ195729.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 13, 2021
1J4FT28S6YL150654
2000 JEEP
DECEMBER 16, 2021
1G3AJ5543T6369110
1996 OLDS
2CNDL13F876006270
2007 CHEV
KM8K33A58JU087535
2018 HYUN
WMWMF935X9TF97441
2009 MNNI
DECEMBER 17, 2021
2GCEC13C471567531
2007 CHEV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 9, 2021
1FMRU15W73LB79974
2003 FORD
2HGES26771H594956
2001 HOND
DECEMBER 13, 2021
2S3DB217176119939
2007 SUZI
2HKRM3H72DH522619
2013 HOND
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on December 10, 2021
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1247 ÐCarl Costin #1446 ÐClaudio Cellucci A.K.A Cousins Cakery LLC #1740 ÐJeana Fulghum #1811 ÐJeremy Sharritt.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Ford
VIN# 1FMCU49H08KC90382
2005 Honda
VIN# 1HGCM56835A161943
1999 Toyota
VIN# 2T1CF22P0XC188746
2011 Mercedes
VIN# WDBWK5JA7BF239889
2007 BMW
VIN# WBAWB33587P130586
2011 Ford
VIN# 1FDXE4FS0BDB21697
2001 Ford
VIN# 2FAFP71W01X172703
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 15, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC