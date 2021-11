Legal Public Notices 11/17 issue 

Orlando Legals

Michael Warner - Tools, Johnny Taylor - Furniture, Desiree Warren - Household Goods, Jerold Reed - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property. Tiffany Ford- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Michell Harden Ð Household Good, John Sadowski Ð Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Angel Abreu - Basic Home Items, Clothes and Personal Items, Jacob Boling Ð Office Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Gerald Keslar-household items. Ricky Stubbs- Q bed, love seat, recliner, 2 tvs, boxes and other items.-Bridget E Torres-hhg, washer & dryer, lawn mower, boxes, tools, wood, basket ball hoop.-Maxine M Tomlinson-boxes, clothes, shoes, mini frig. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Stella Kirimi: boxes, bags, personal items, Marcy Rodriguez: washer, dryer, boxes, household, Bobby Brooks: power tools, toolbox, bed, dresser, boxes. Dean Kim: ladder, canopy, microwave, area rug, luggage, totes, boxes, chairs, bed, table, mirror, Lawrence Roth: desk, microwave, cage, shelving, boxes, muffler, pair of sneakers, Jessica Moore: lawn mower, long board, bags, microwave, personal items, Jessica N Rosa: rim with tires, speaker, golf clubs, luggage, ladder, door, insulation, artwork, bedding, Manny Rodriguez: mirror, backpack, bed, couch, dresser, tv, boxes, clothes, Zack Anderson: chairs, vacuum, dog feeder, cage, backpack, dresser, mattress, desk. Tyron Brown, Home goods. Elga Cadet-home goods Ruth Norgaisse- Home goods Joshua Swinton-Home goods Jenny Villaverde-Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Shannan Outler- Teacher and school supplies. Marka Mccoy- Speakers, records China Cabinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Deidra Hart- household items, dining set. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Paul White: tools, boxes-Kim Kasma: totes-Thomas Rambert: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.R., a female child DOB: 03/21/2007, M.A.R., a female child DOB: 04/19/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1ST day of November, 2021. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1ST day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 02/29/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Magistrate Craig McCarthy on Dececmber 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com , By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. In the Interest of Minor Children: L.B. DOB: 09/12/2012, J.B. DOB: 08/26/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: L.B. DOB: 09/12/2012, and J.B. DOB: 08/26/2013. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:15 p.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.M.M DOB: 06/19/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To:, Last Known Address: 5212 Montague Place,Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/ MBI HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE REQUISITE TECHNOLOGY TO APPEAR VIA VIDEO OR TELEPHONICALLY YOU MUST PERSONALLY REPORT TO THE JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER AT 2000 E. MICHIGAN STREET, ORLANDO, FL 32806, COURTROOM 6. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com , Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.M. DOB: 12/15/2013, G.M. DOB: 04/05/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2021. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:Cellphone 700 Block of W Livingston St2 Cellphones SR. 408 E./ Lake Underhill Rd.Cellphone 7700 Block of Links Crecent Dr.Cellphone W South St./ S. Lee Ave.Electronics 3400 Block of S. Orange Ave.Cellphone 500 Block of N. Primrose Dr.Electronics 5900 Block of S. Goldenrod Rd.Cellphone 100 Block of S. Orange Ave.Electronics 500 Block of W. Jackson St.Currency 2000 Block of Edgewater Dr.Currency 9300 Block of Jeff Fuqua Blvd.Currency 400 Block of N. Orange Blossom Trl.Currency 4200 Block of Lancashire Ln.Currency 6400 Block of Chickasaw Trl.Bike 200 Block of S. Osceola Ave.Bike 1200 Block of Tanager Dr.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.L55 Denice Jackson $847.00, B27 Timothey Shimko $832.15, B70 Toni Haugen $808.50, C26 Patrick Peters $954.20, C74 Paula Germond $821.65, D49 Veronica Karla Castellon Mejia $623.40, D19 Mason Davis $872.00, B29 Jazlyn Jones $588.50, B42 Danny Miracle $493.10, B08 Rachel Garner $543.501175 Chartiara Mackroy $1303.95, 1046 Ty Hillman $993.35, 1064 Ann Marie Grillos $906.80, 1260 Dona Moore $1007.25, 1253 Duckens Normil $1081.40, 1141 David Potts $1328.20, 1108 Escaban Feliciano $994.00, 1062 Manuel Gonzalez $922.40, 1203 Albis Guzman Mendoza $424.25; C131 Sean Morrow $1477.20, B106 Michael Barnette $1263.62, C139 Brain Bengal $1277.60, E111 Michael Fakir $1387.04; 1088 David Anderson $627.40, 1603 Adelaida De Jesus $771.78, 1204 Casey Power $1219.95, 2152 Danelle Shaub $1611.32, 2705 Rick Leggett $479.10, 2098 Philip Redig $1326.46, 2518 Amina Stevenson $715.39, 2277 Venus Lipsey $1227.42, 2550 Jeffery Pugliesi $558.92, 1208-10 Casey Power $1417.701524 Alton Sauls $720.00, 2413 Thomas Holstein $1038.20, 1761 Nikeshia Pettus $698.42, 2215 Emma L Jackson $937.00, 1752 Jonathan Jackson $399.25, 2441 Dionisio Dejesus $1085.90, 1069 Melinda Rodriguez $787.88, 1073 Valerie Zambrana $1160.59, 1124 Lakesha Wright $1053.92, 1513 Sean David $947.14, 1464 Theresa Burke $495.02, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $564.19, 1522 Monica Hamilton $1123.35, 5088 Deborah Williams $858.93, 2591 Quonelle Jones $465.60, 1301 Patrick Sneed $1766.84, 2011 Isabel Rivas $487.25, 1488 Deborah Williams $425.85, 2561 Gerald Ransom $586.00, 1478-82 Megan Greenlief $825.25, 1236 Elavittal Williams $495.02, 2322 Chariss Johns $1357.00, 1565 Steven Litten $425.85, 1477 Theresa Burke $425.85, 1244 Ashley Richards $425.85, 2336 Jennifer Gray $1774.75, 1061 Michael Keane $1053.92, 1294 John Todd $696.96, 1655 Betsy Hall $798.60, 2087 Carina Ortiz $484.40, 2247 Laura Vega $878.50, 1551 James Poe III $495.02, 5026 Robert Hebert $646.330152 Carlos Perez Silva $692.10, 1722 Alixandra Fuster $316.00, 0181-83 Mathew Sepulveda $1357.70, 0202 Charles Usery $692.104021 Gary Campbell $739.75, 3035 Jarvis Badger $630.68, 2084 Stephen Johnson $520.60, 4161 Bernice Groomes $635.50, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $626.35, 3082 Brandie Wagner $512.57, 2057 Norma Mazzali Vargas $1003.43, 4049 Letisha Bird $1187.05, 4106 Dana Jones $512.57, 4053 Dana Jones $725.57.FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.8027 Joel Morales, 3014 Arielle Davis, 8013 Brendin Boele, 2111 Jocelyn New, 2029 Peggy Golemo, 3093 Jasmine Jones, 2009 Luis Abreu, 2101 Maxime Cadet, 2066 James Sims, 8005 Elijah Barnes, 3038 Felice Jones, 2116 Steve Currie, 2034 Katrina Edwards, 3002 Wanda Jones, 1089 Gretta Gilyard, 3096 Jesus Arreola, 2028 Tammy Carder, 5030 Mark Nonsant, 3061 Pamela Patterson, 6023 Ronald Pinkey, 1058 Katrice Coleman,1041 James Brown, 3089 Brenda Mallard, 6031 Patricia Mack, 3003 Wanda Jones, 1040 Patrick Moore, 2068 Marinete Oro, 3068 Joseph Harden, 6068 Katrice Coleman, 5038 Sanderson Gandert, 1069 Timothy Smith, 1103 Rene Arroyo Roger, 6055 Barry Wilson.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.12 Da ' quaris Brown 45 Pamela Denise Warren 130 Scott Zubarik 132 Scott Zubarik 152 Zachary Seligman202 Yanitza Cotto Santiago 241 Ronald Tash 329 Donald A Dupler II 353 Donald A Dupler II 334 Leon Boyd 397 Ramon Rivera 422 Kimberly D Sampley 582 Alexandra Minaya 592 Frederick John Foltz IV7 Illianese Bauduy 78 Shanelle Whitehead 126 Troy Ellis 168 Nequay Tokecia Davidson 349 Lee Cobb Jr 360 Eugene Iran Price 416 Edison Lebron Caraballo 499 Teasha Mcafee 508 Larrine Oliver 526 Jesus Delgado 633 Gregory Garner 176 Brandy Wilson 76 Crystal Giddens242 Sacella Steele, Sacella 249 Jose Gonzalez 327 Margaret Milatz 432 Doreatha Howell 602 Joshua Lawson 642 Debra Anne Farinella 844 Debra Sue Ramsay 849 Asha Harris 962 Dieufaite Toussaint 987 Donna Gohman303 Bernard L Brown 432 Pete Scopas 726 Marci Zayon 729 Crystal Waters 1032 Jesus Medina Arenas 1112 Catherine Riley 1116 Vance Bryne 1219 William Jacobs 1310 Tammy Peterson 1417 Lenardo Wiggins 1549 Carla Johnson1027 Shantina Bishop 1069 Mennilek Martin 2054 Monica Garcia 3087 Peter Gerard Hayes Jr. 3096 Anthony Johnson 3164 Marianela Somoza 3225 Brendalee Williams 3278 Venus West 4005 Courtney Elizabeth Roach 6018 Michael Lavigne.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1GBJ5V1204F5206622005 STARCRAFT1MELM50U1TA6666401996 MERCURY3C7WR8CL5DG5692422013 DODGE4S4WMACDXK34768682019 SUBARU4T1BB46KX9U0779022009 TOYOTAJN8AT2MT7KW2679892019 NISSANKNDMB5C17H62491122017 KIAWDDUG8DBXKA4376302019 MERCEDES-BENZZACNJAD14LPL967332020 JEEP.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/03/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1GCFC24H0MZ1754131991 CHEVROLET1G8AL52F64Z1354082004 SATURN5TDZK23C67S0294502007 TOYOTAWVWBA71F78V0519952008 VOLKSWAGEN3N1AB7AP2HY3053762017 NISSAN.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.4T4BF3EK6BR1560432011 TOYOTA5GZER23767J1218452007 SATURN4A4MM31S84E0123902004 MITSUBISHIJH2MF06102K0100732002 HONDAWBXPA93424WD002092004 BMW1ZVHT84N3851188622008 FORD2FABP7BV6BX1683992011 FORD5NPET46C67H2743712007 HYUNDAINOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.2HGFA16578H3109802008 HONDA1HGEM22594L0716852004 HONDA19UUA66275A0422262005 ACURA3VWBK21C23M4142562003 VOLKSWAGEN: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onat 11:00 am for units located at:. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1247 ÐCarl Costin #1446 ÐClaudio Cellucci A.K.A Cousins Cakery LLC #1740 ÐJeana Fulghum #1811 ÐJeremy Sharritt.The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58801987 CHEV1G1FP21F8HL1445782007 TOYTJTKDE1778702082682004 FORD1FAFP58204A1906862009 CHEV1GNEV23D29S1029272011 CHEV1G1PC5SH2B7179215Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2003 LincolnVIN# 1LNHM82W93Y6429222006 NissanVIN# 3N1CB51D36L5364282016 AudiVIN# WAUCFAFC9GN1673392008 NissanVIN# 1N4AL24EX8C276022To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 8, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Shannon Marie Rice of 4611 Parker Ct Oviedo, FL 32765 of Seminole County and Kimberly Nicole Turner of 14 Kasey Dr. Orlando, FL 32825, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:. Registration of the “” has been filed as of the 23rd of October, 2021. For all business queries, we can be contacted at cozychaosclub@gmail.com