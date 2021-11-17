Legal Public Notices 11/17 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: December 3, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Michael Warner - Tools, Johnny Taylor - Furniture, Desiree Warren - Household Goods, Jerold Reed - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 11/26/2021 @ 12:30 PM
Tiffany Ford- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 3rd, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michell Harden Ð Household Good, John Sadowski Ð Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Angel Abreu - Basic Home Items, Clothes and Personal Items, Jacob Boling Ð Office Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 3, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Gerald Keslar-household items. Ricky Stubbs- Q bed, love seat, recliner, 2 tvs, boxes and other items.-Bridget E Torres-hhg, washer & dryer, lawn mower, boxes, tools, wood, basket ball hoop.-Maxine M Tomlinson-boxes, clothes, shoes, mini frig. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 3, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793
: Stella Kirimi: boxes, bags, personal items, Marcy Rodriguez: washer, dryer, boxes, household, Bobby Brooks: power tools, toolbox, bed, dresser, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Dean Kim: ladder, canopy, microwave, area rug, luggage, totes, boxes, chairs, bed, table, mirror, Lawrence Roth: desk, microwave, cage, shelving, boxes, muffler, pair of sneakers, Jessica Moore: lawn mower, long board, bags, microwave, personal items, Jessica N Rosa: rim with tires, speaker, golf clubs, luggage, ladder, door, insulation, artwork, bedding, Manny Rodriguez: mirror, backpack, bed, couch, dresser, tv, boxes, clothes, Zack Anderson: chairs, vacuum, dog feeder, cage, backpack, dresser, mattress, desk. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913:
Tyron Brown, Home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
: Elga Cadet-home goods Ruth Norgaisse- Home goods Joshua Swinton-Home goods Jenny Villaverde-Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 12/3/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Shannan Outler- Teacher and school supplies. Marka Mccoy- Speakers, records China Cabinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 3, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Deidra Hart- household items, dining set. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 3rd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM:
Paul White: tools, boxes-Kim Kasma: totes-Thomas Rambert: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-122
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.R., a female child DOB: 03/21/2007, M.A.R., a female child DOB: 04/19/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Richard Ramos
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1ST day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-122
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.R., a female child DOB: 03/21/2007, M.A.R., a female child DOB: 04/19/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Katarzyna Trzaska Ramos
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1ST day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-377
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 02/29/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Natasha Flucker
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Magistrate Craig McCarthy on Dececmber 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-326
. In the Interest of Minor Children: L.B. DOB: 09/12/2012, J.B. DOB: 08/26/2013 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Sagely Shubert
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: L.B. DOB: 09/12/2012, and J.B. DOB: 08/26/2013. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:15 p.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7, CASE NO.: DP13-545
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.M.M DOB: 06/19/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: CENTERICA MILLS
, Last Known Address: 5212 Montague Place,Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/ MBI HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE REQUISITE TECHNOLOGY TO APPEAR VIA VIDEO OR TELEPHONICALLY YOU MUST PERSONALLY REPORT TO THE JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER AT 2000 E. MICHIGAN STREET, ORLANDO, FL 32806, COURTROOM 6. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-603
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.M. DOB: 12/15/2013, G.M. DOB: 04/05/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: DEANNA HILBERT
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-603
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.M. DOB: 12/15/2013, G.M. DOB: 04/05/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: DEREK MANNION
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
November 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Cellphone 700 Block of W Livingston St
2 Cellphones SR. 408 E./ Lake Underhill Rd.
Cellphone 7700 Block of Links Crecent Dr.
Cellphone W South St./ S. Lee Ave.
Electronics 3400 Block of S. Orange Ave.
Cellphone 500 Block of N. Primrose Dr.
Electronics 5900 Block of S. Goldenrod Rd.
Cellphone 100 Block of S. Orange Ave.
Electronics 500 Block of W. Jackson St.
Currency 2000 Block of Edgewater Dr.
Currency 9300 Block of Jeff Fuqua Blvd.
Currency 400 Block of N. Orange Blossom Trl.
Currency 4200 Block of Lancashire Ln.
Currency 6400 Block of Chickasaw Trl.
Bike 200 Block of S. Osceola Ave.
Bike 1200 Block of Tanager Dr.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on December 9, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done
. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810;
L55 Denice Jackson $847.00, B27 Timothey Shimko $832.15, B70 Toni Haugen $808.50, C26 Patrick Peters $954.20, C74 Paula Germond $821.65, D49 Veronica Karla Castellon Mejia $623.40, D19 Mason Davis $872.00, B29 Jazlyn Jones $588.50, B42 Danny Miracle $493.10, B08 Rachel Garner $543.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1175 Chartiara Mackroy $1303.95, 1046 Ty Hillman $993.35, 1064 Ann Marie Grillos $906.80, 1260 Dona Moore $1007.25, 1253 Duckens Normil $1081.40, 1141 David Potts $1328.20, 1108 Escaban Feliciano $994.00, 1062 Manuel Gonzalez $922.40, 1203 Albis Guzman Mendoza $424.25 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamone Springs, FL 32714
; C131 Sean Morrow $1477.20, B106 Michael Barnette $1263.62, C139 Brain Bengal $1277.60, E111 Michael Fakir $1387.04 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792
; 1088 David Anderson $627.40, 1603 Adelaida De Jesus $771.78, 1204 Casey Power $1219.95, 2152 Danelle Shaub $1611.32, 2705 Rick Leggett $479.10, 2098 Philip Redig $1326.46, 2518 Amina Stevenson $715.39, 2277 Venus Lipsey $1227.42, 2550 Jeffery Pugliesi $558.92, 1208-10 Casey Power $1417.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1524 Alton Sauls $720.00, 2413 Thomas Holstein $1038.20, 1761 Nikeshia Pettus $698.42, 2215 Emma L Jackson $937.00, 1752 Jonathan Jackson $399.25, 2441 Dionisio Dejesus $1085.90, 1069 Melinda Rodriguez $787.88, 1073 Valerie Zambrana $1160.59, 1124 Lakesha Wright $1053.92, 1513 Sean David $947.14, 1464 Theresa Burke $495.02, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $564.19, 1522 Monica Hamilton $1123.35, 5088 Deborah Williams $858.93, 2591 Quonelle Jones $465.60, 1301 Patrick Sneed $1766.84, 2011 Isabel Rivas $487.25, 1488 Deborah Williams $425.85, 2561 Gerald Ransom $586.00, 1478-82 Megan Greenlief $825.25, 1236 Elavittal Williams $495.02, 2322 Chariss Johns $1357.00, 1565 Steven Litten $425.85, 1477 Theresa Burke $425.85, 1244 Ashley Richards $425.85, 2336 Jennifer Gray $1774.75, 1061 Michael Keane $1053.92, 1294 John Todd $696.96, 1655 Betsy Hall $798.60, 2087 Carina Ortiz $484.40, 2247 Laura Vega $878.50, 1551 James Poe III $495.02, 5026 Robert Hebert $646.33 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773;
0152 Carlos Perez Silva $692.10, 1722 Alixandra Fuster $316.00, 0181-83 Mathew Sepulveda $1357.70, 0202 Charles Usery $692.10 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
4021 Gary Campbell $739.75, 3035 Jarvis Badger $630.68, 2084 Stephen Johnson $520.60, 4161 Bernice Groomes $635.50, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $626.35, 3082 Brandie Wagner $512.57, 2057 Norma Mazzali Vargas $1003.43, 4049 Letisha Bird $1187.05, 4106 Dana Jones $512.57, 4053 Dana Jones $725.57.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Kirkman: 600 S. Kirkman Rd, Orlando Fl. 32811 - 12/07/2021:
8027 Joel Morales, 3014 Arielle Davis, 8013 Brendin Boele, 2111 Jocelyn New, 2029 Peggy Golemo, 3093 Jasmine Jones, 2009 Luis Abreu, 2101 Maxime Cadet, 2066 James Sims, 8005 Elijah Barnes, 3038 Felice Jones, 2116 Steve Currie, 2034 Katrina Edwards, 3002 Wanda Jones, 1089 Gretta Gilyard, 3096 Jesus Arreola, 2028 Tammy Carder, 5030 Mark Nonsant, 3061 Pamela Patterson, 6023 Ronald Pinkey, 1058 Katrice Coleman,1041 James Brown, 3089 Brenda Mallard, 6031 Patricia Mack, 3003 Wanda Jones, 1040 Patrick Moore, 2068 Marinete Oro, 3068 Joseph Harden, 6068 Katrice Coleman, 5038 Sanderson Gandert, 1069 Timothy Smith, 1103 Rene Arroyo Roger, 6055 Barry Wilson.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, December 7, 2021
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
12 Da ' quaris Brown 45 Pamela Denise Warren 130 Scott Zubarik 132 Scott Zubarik 152 Zachary Seligman Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
202 Yanitza Cotto Santiago 241 Ronald Tash 329 Donald A Dupler II 353 Donald A Dupler II 334 Leon Boyd 397 Ramon Rivera 422 Kimberly D Sampley 582 Alexandra Minaya 592 Frederick John Foltz IV Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
7 Illianese Bauduy 78 Shanelle Whitehead 126 Troy Ellis 168 Nequay Tokecia Davidson 349 Lee Cobb Jr 360 Eugene Iran Price 416 Edison Lebron Caraballo 499 Teasha Mcafee 508 Larrine Oliver 526 Jesus Delgado 633 Gregory Garner 176 Brandy Wilson 76 Crystal Giddens Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
242 Sacella Steele, Sacella 249 Jose Gonzalez 327 Margaret Milatz 432 Doreatha Howell 602 Joshua Lawson 642 Debra Anne Farinella 844 Debra Sue Ramsay 849 Asha Harris 962 Dieufaite Toussaint 987 Donna Gohman Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
303 Bernard L Brown 432 Pete Scopas 726 Marci Zayon 729 Crystal Waters 1032 Jesus Medina Arenas 1112 Catherine Riley 1116 Vance Bryne 1219 William Jacobs 1310 Tammy Peterson 1417 Lenardo Wiggins 1549 Carla Johnson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1027 Shantina Bishop 1069 Mennilek Martin 2054 Monica Garcia 3087 Peter Gerard Hayes Jr. 3096 Anthony Johnson 3164 Marianela Somoza 3225 Brendalee Williams 3278 Venus West 4005 Courtney Elizabeth Roach 6018 Michael Lavigne.
?
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 3, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GBJ5V1204F520662
2005 STARCRAFT
1MELM50U1TA666640
1996 MERCURY
3C7WR8CL5DG569242
2013 DODGE
4S4WMACDXK3476868
2019 SUBARU
4T1BB46KX9U077902
2009 TOYOTA
JN8AT2MT7KW267989
2019 NISSAN
KNDMB5C17H6249112
2017 KIA
WDDUG8DBXKA437630
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ
ZACNJAD14LPL96733
2020 JEEP.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/03/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GCFC24H0MZ175413
1991 CHEVROLET
1G8AL52F64Z135408
2004 SATURN
5TDZK23C67S029450
2007 TOYOTA
WVWBA71F78V051995
2008 VOLKSWAGEN
3N1AB7AP2HY305376
2017 NISSAN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 2, 2021
4T4BF3EK6BR156043
2011 TOYOTA
5GZER23767J121845
2007 SATURN
DECEMBER 3, 2021
4A4MM31S84E012390
2004 MITSUBISHI
JH2MF06102K010073
2002 HONDA
WBXPA93424WD00209
2004 BMW
DECEMBER 6, 2021
1ZVHT84N385118862
2008 FORD
2FABP7BV6BX168399
2011 FORD
5NPET46C67H274371
2007 HYUNDAI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 2, 2021
2HGFA16578H310980
2008 HONDA
1HGEM22594L071685
2004 HONDA
DECEMBER 3, 2021
19UUA66275A042226
2005 ACURA
DECEMBER 6, 2021
3VWBK21C23M414256
2003 VOLKSWAGEN
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on December 10, 2021
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1247 ÐCarl Costin #1446 ÐClaudio Cellucci A.K.A Cousins Cakery LLC #1740 ÐJeana Fulghum #1811 ÐJeremy Sharritt.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 3rd, 2021 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
1987 CHEV
1G1FP21F8HL144578
2007 TOYT
JTKDE177870208268
2004 FORD
1FAFP58204A190686
2009 CHEV
1GNEV23D29S102927
2011 CHEV
1G1PC5SH2B7179215
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Lincoln
VIN# 1LNHM82W93Y642922
2006 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CB51D36L536428
2016 Audi
VIN# WAUCFAFC9GN167339
2008 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL24EX8C276022
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 8, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Shannon Marie Rice of 4611 Parker Ct Oviedo, FL 32765 of Seminole County and Kimberly Nicole Turner of 14 Kasey Dr. Orlando, FL 32825, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name: Cozy Chaos Club
. Registration of the “Cozy Chaos Club
” has been filed as of the 23rd of October, 2021. For all business queries, we can be contacted at cozychaosclub@gmail.com