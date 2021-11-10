Legal Public Notices 11/10 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Gregory Charles Spreng- Household items. Stacey Zeigler Bins, Furniture. Eduardo Marciano-Household items. Kristen Default- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 11/19/2021 @ 12:00PM:
David Brown-Wrapped furniture, Wood table and chairs, totes. Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Anthony Soto 2006 Trailer VIN# LN2UT11136Z053000, Louis Stubblefield III Home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Joshua Garcia Home goods, Jordan Halstead Home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Iris Cristina Nassar: SAFE, TV, bike, dolly, fan, furniture, totes, Adan Duarte: fishing rods, tires, gas tank, hitch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Aaron Letsinger -Household goods Alonda Antone-Household items John Booker-Household items Dawne Hynes -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Michael Stewart-household goods. Alvina Slaughter- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 11/26/2021 @ 12:30 PM
Tiffany Ford- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822, 407.212.5890 on 11.19.21 @ 11:30am
Cynthia Colon, dresser, bed, chest of drawers, night stand, vanity, small apartment furniture; Frank Pastor, household goods; Tony Benitez, household goods; Jennifer Contreras Alvarez, furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 19th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM:
Abryle De La Cruz: boxes-Justin Evans: pallets, shelves-Gerald Forthe: household items-Vincent Turpin:
household items- Oraca Newberry: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF Ella J. Gary, Deceased. File No. 2021 CP 002918-O NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Ella J. Gary, deceased, whose date of death was June 7, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 11/3/21. Attorney for Personal Representative: Michelle L. Rivera, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0085325, Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151, E-Mail: mrivera@kisslawyer.com
, Secondary E-Mail: tmorgan@kisslawyer.com
. Personal Representative: Carol L. Gary, 12082 W. Camelia Lane, Seneca, South Carolina 29678
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-122
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.R., a female child DOB: 03/21/2007, M.A.R., a female child DOB: 04/19/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Richard Ramos
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1ST day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-122
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G.R., a female child DOB: 03/21/2007, M.A.R., a female child DOB: 04/19/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Katarzyna Trzaska Ramos
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 11th day of January, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1ST day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO.: 2021-CA-002070-O
FLORIDA KF LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, vs. FELIX BANES, FABIAN GIMENO, & ANY UNKNOWN PARTY CLAIMING INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Felix Banes; Fabien Gimeno; All Parties Claiming Interests By, Through, Under, Or Against Felix Banes and Fabien Gimeno; AND All Parties Having or Claiming to Have Any Right, Title, or Interest in the Property Herein Described YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Orange County, Florida: STREET ADDRESS: 16014 E. COLONIAL DR., ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32820 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: SEWARD PLANTATION ESTATES FIRST ADDITION T/124 LOT 9 BLK A PARCEL ID #: 19-22-32-7880-01-090 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Tony Nasser, the plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 600 17th Street, Suite 2800, Denver, Colorado 80226, on or before November 20, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 11th day of October, 2021. Tiffany M. Russell, Clerk of the Circuit Court, By: Liz Yanira Gordian Olmo, Deputy Clerk. Civil Division, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida 32801
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-377
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 02/29/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Natasha Flucker
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Magistrate Craig McCarthy on Dececmber 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP20-330
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.G.R. DOB: 05/27/2010, A.G.R. DOB: 04/17/2012 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: RUBEN GOMEZ PABLO
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 29, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP20-246
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.V. DOB: 12/21/2019. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: JOSILINN JONES
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. K.V., You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-289
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 08/22/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SIM DUNBAR
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7, CASE NO.: DP13-545
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.M.M DOB: 06/19/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: CENTERICA MILLS
, Last Known Address: 5212 Montague Place,Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/ MBI HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE REQUISITE TECHNOLOGY TO APPEAR VIA VIDEO OR TELEPHONICALLY YOU MUST PERSONALLY REPORT TO THE JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER AT 2000 E. MICHIGAN STREET, ORLANDO, FL 32806, COURTROOM 6. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of November, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
November 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Cellphone 700 Block of W Livingston St
2 Cellphones SR. 408 E./ Lake Underhill Rd.
Cellphone 7700 Block of Links Crecent Dr.
Cellphone W South St./ S. Lee Ave.
Electronics 3400 Block of S. Orange Ave.
Cellphone 500 Block of N. Primrose Dr.
Electronics 5900 Block of S. Goldenrod Rd.
Cellphone 100 Block of S. Orange Ave.
Electronics 500 Block of W. Jackson St.
Currency 2000 Block of Edgewater Dr.
Currency 9300 Block of Jeff Fuqua Blvd.
Currency 400 Block of N. Orange Blossom Trl.
Currency 4200 Block of Lancashire Ln.
Currency 6400 Block of Chickasaw Trl.
Bike 200 Block of S. Osceola Ave.
Bike 1200 Block of Tanager Dr.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Evangelist Gabriel Garcia Ministries, Inc., of 14861 Faversham Cir., Orlando, FL 32826, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Latin American
Revival Campaign
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Latin American
Revival Campaign
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/30/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, FOUNDATIONS IN BEHAVIOR, LLC, of 255 Primera Blvd, Suite 160B, Lake Mary, FL 32746 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Foundations in Behavior
Educational Center
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Foundations in Behavior
Educational Center"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/2/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Stuart R. Bogue, of 2270 Howard Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Scribble Scrabble Ink
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Scribble Scrabble Ink
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/1/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Kirkman: 600 S. Kirkman Rd, Orlando Fl. 32811 - 12/07/2021:
8027 Joel Morales, 3014 Arielle Davis, 8013 Brendin Boele, 2111 Jocelyn New, 2029 Peggy Golemo, 3093 Jasmine Jones, 2009 Luis Abreu, 2101 Maxime Cadet, 2066 James Sims, 8005 Elijah Barnes, 3038 Felice Jones, 2116 Steve Currie, 2034 Katrina Edwards, 3002 Wanda Jones, 1089 Gretta Gilyard, 3096 Jesus Arreola, 2028 Tammy Carder, 5030 Mark Nonsant, 3061 Pamela Patterson, 6023 Ronald Pinkey, 1058 Katrice Coleman,1041 James Brown, 3089 Brenda Mallard, 6031 Patricia Mack, 3003 Wanda Jones, 1040 Patrick Moore, 2068 Marinete Oro, 3068 Joseph Harden, 6068 Katrice Coleman, 5038 Sanderson Gandert, 1069 Timothy Smith, 1103 Rene Arroyo Roger, 6055 Barry Wilson.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 North Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on November 19th, 2021 at 9:00 am
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #1033 Ð Angelique Ortiz-ryals - Sofas, pillows, table, boxes; Unit #1037 Ð Benjamin Satcher Jr- household goods/furniture, hand truck, bags, appliances, tools, boxes, ad artificial trees; Unit 1191- Tammy Morrow- Household goods/ furniture, kids bicycle, bags, holiday decor, musical instrument, toys, tripod, baby items, and boxes. Unit 2007- Carlos Ribeiro- Speakers, bags, totes, electronics, household goods, projector screen; Unit 2196- Amber A Mansour- headboard, furniture, household items, electronics, clothing, fishing poles, mattresses, boxes and bags; Unit 3150- Bassam Alkowni- Household goods, Furniture, boxes, totes; Unit 3185-Tiffany Graham- APPLIANCES, FURNITURE, PORABLE A/C, FAN, CLOTHES, DINING ROOM CHAIRS; Unit 3217-Peter Russo- Totes, Box, Tool Box (Ryobi)
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents ( pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website Storage Treasures.com on November 19th, 2021
, at 9:00am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa ( AU4167) and Storage Treasures .com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “General household items” Unit# 0I034 -Travis Bush, Unit# 0H033-Necta Telme, Unit# 0A011- Manouche Legrand, Unit # 0F034- Christian Maldonado, Unit# 0J022 Ð Andral Raphel, Unit # 0F009- Marie Augustin.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 26, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FAFP52U73A221070
2003 FORD
1FDSE3FL9BDA82993
2011 FORD
1G1PA5SHXE7403342
2014 CHEVROLET
1N4AA5AP6AC802004
2010 NISSAN
1N4AL11E93C285785
2003 NISSAN
1TTE532C7G3924075
2016 TRANSCRAFT
1VWLA7A33KC009625
2019 VOLKSWAGEN
2C3CDZAG0JH317764
2018 DODGE
2C3KA53GX6H229029
2006 CHRYSLER
2FAHP71W26X142182
2006 FORD
2MEFM74W83X668168
2003 MERCURY
2MEFM74W83X668168
2003 MERCURY
3C4PDCEG7JT145227
2018 DODGE
3N1AB7AP4FY323133
2015 NISSAN
5TDDRKEC9MS062067
2021 TOYOTA
JF1VA1E64H9827485
2017 SUBARU
JN1AZ34D06M300859
2006 NISSAN
JTDBR32EX30043855
2003 TOYOTA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/26/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
KMHCM3AC0AU153852
2010 HYUNDAI
3MEHM0JG0AR658646
2010 MERCURY
1FA6P8CF1H5265180
2017 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 22, 2021
19UUA56663A008241
2003 ACURA
1C3CDZABXDN752453
2013 DODGE
1G3GM47A7FR343479
1985 OLDSMOBILE
1N4BL4CV8KC175005
2019 NISSAN
JNKCV54E34M816179
2004 INFINITI
NOVEMBER 26, 2021
4T1BE30K46U731864
2006 TOYOTA
NOVEMBER 29, 2021
1N4AL11D55C106734
2005 NISSAN
1VWAP7A30EC017692
2014 VOLKS
3N1CN8EV9ML849282
2021 NISSAN
JN8HD17Y5SW077735
1995 NISSAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 22, 2021
4T1BF32K84U585282
2004 TOYOTA
NOVEMBER 26, 2021
1GKDT13S872148038
2007 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
4T1BF28B9YU019980
2000 TOYOTA
WDBTK72FX8T088758
2008 MERCEDES-BENZ
NOVEMBER 29, 2021
2HGEJ6571WH592400
1998 HONDA
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Friday, November 22, 2021 at 12:00 P.M.,
on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage-Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name Unit Contents: Tracey Chase, Unit 613, Misc. items Youbens Altidor, Unit 131, Misc. items Floyd Watt, Unit 221, Misc. items Trisha Dirden, Unit 475, Misc. items Bonaya Abasaba, Unit 452, Misc. items Troy Davis, Unit 461, Misc. items Joe Lopez, Unit 199, Misc. items Lessort Tesalus, Unit 218, Misc. items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 3rd and 10th day of November, 2021.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Nissan
VIN# 3N1AB6AP4CL695168
2015 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CE2CP4FL449053
2012 Dodge
VIN# 2C4RDGCG3CR341576
2015 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CN7AP8FL883444
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 01, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 19th day of November 2021 at 9:00 AM
with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Jabre, Imad Household Items; Stephens, Kelly Household Goods; BENITEZ, ROLANDO Household Items; Vil, Adelyne Household Items; Bryant, Ivy Household Items; Vil, Adelyne Household Items; Freeman, Andrew Household Items; Valentine, Edwin Household Items; Pherai, John Household Items; Villar, Geysha Household Items; Wilson, Sybil Household Items. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 19th day of November 2021 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Orlando NOBT, 8235 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32810. Sinkler, Ozzie Household Items; Curry, Elrod Household Items; Owens, Jasmine Household Goods; Owens, Jasmine; Viola-Tybuszewski, Tre-nee’ Personal Property. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 19th day of November 2021 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. King, Alashawndrey Household Items; Strausheim, Janice Household Items; Williams, Lacey Household Items; Johnson, Robert Household Items; Street-Peters, Curtis Commercial Items; Justiniano, Stephanie Household Items; Garcia, Wendy Household Items; Muniz, Robert Household Items; Rowswell, Cheryl Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 3rd and 10th day of November, 2021.