Legal Public Notices 11/3 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Gregory Charles Spreng- Household items. Stacey Zeigler Bins, Furniture. Eduardo Marciano-Household items. Kristen Default- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 11/19/2021 @ 12:00PM:
David Brown-Wrapped furniture, Wood table and chairs, totes. Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Anthony Soto 2006 Trailer VIN# LN2UT11136Z053000, Louis Stubblefield III Home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Joshua Garcia Home goods, Jordan Halstead Home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Iris Cristina Nassar: SAFE, TV, bike, dolly, fan, furniture, totes, Adan Duarte: fishing rods, tires, gas tank, hitch. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Aaron Letsinger -Household goods Alonda Antone-Household items John Booker-Household items Dawne Hynes -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Michael Stewart-household goods. Alvina Slaughter- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822, 407.212.5890 on 11.19.21 @ 11:30am
Cynthia Colon, dresser, bed, chest of drawers, night stand, vanity, small apartment furniture; Frank Pastor, household goods; Tony Benitez, household goods; Jennifer Contreras Alvarez, furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 19th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM:
Abryle De La Cruz: boxes-Justin Evans: pallets, shelves-Gerald Forthe: household items-Vincent Turpin:
household items- Oraca Newberry: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF Ella J. Gary, Deceased. File No. 2021 CP 002918-O NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Ella J. Gary, deceased, whose date of death was June 7, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 11/3/21. Attorney for Personal Representative: Michelle L. Rivera, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0085325, Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151, E-Mail: mrivera@kisslawyer.com
, Secondary E-Mail: tmorgan@kisslawyer.com
. Personal Representative: Carol L. Gary, 12082 W. Camelia Lane, Seneca, South Carolina 29678
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-2
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. M. DOB: 03/11/2011 C. B. DOB: 01/10/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Breanna Moore
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 29, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Attorney, Sacha.Dixon@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO.: 2021-CA-002070-O
FLORIDA KF LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, vs. FELIX BANES, FABIAN GIMENO, & ANY UNKNOWN PARTY CLAIMING INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Felix Banes; Fabien Gimeno; All Parties Claiming Interests By, Through, Under, Or Against Felix Banes and Fabien Gimeno; AND All Parties Having or Claiming to Have Any Right, Title, or Interest in the Property Herein Described YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Orange County, Florida: STREET ADDRESS: 16014 E. COLONIAL DR., ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32820 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: SEWARD PLANTATION ESTATES FIRST ADDITION T/124 LOT 9 BLK A PARCEL ID #: 19-22-32-7880-01-090 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Tony Nasser, the plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 600 17th Street, Suite 2800, Denver, Colorado 80226, on or before November 20, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 11th day of October, 2021. Tiffany M. Russell, Clerk of the Circuit Court, By: Liz Yanira Gordian Olmo, Deputy Clerk. Civil Division, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida 32801
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-377
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 03/03/2011, A.J. DOB: 02/29/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Natasha Flucker
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Magistrate Craig McCarthy on Dececmber 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP20-330
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.G.R. DOB: 05/27/2010, A.G.R. DOB: 04/17/2012 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: RUBEN GOMEZ PABLO
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 29, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP20-246
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.V. DOB: 12/21/2019. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: JOSILINN JONES
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. K.V., You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-289
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 08/22/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SIM DUNBAR
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Four Corners 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747 11/11/2021:
2248 Lori Harris, 1316 Fernando Orandy, 2251-52 Jamal Keaton, 2116 Mary Scott, 2109 Lindsey Franxman, 2361 Yulissa Valle,1815 Lat'ka Mosby, 2115 Juan Miranda, 2357 Christopher Velasquez, 2211-13 Lenore Robinson, 1784 Jeffrishia Mccolister, 2182 Cody Carroll, 1837 Donna Roberson, 1620 Kayla Higgs, 2219 Isaac Zonana, 1726 Veronica Lanier, 1846 Exor Figuerqa, 1146-48 Inez Spigner, 2433 Marlena Cropley, 2323 Luc Pierre, 1141 Mary Scott, 2157 Sara Mack, 2196 Noah Lewis, 1312 Alexader Miller, 2014 Ashley Reyes.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 North Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on November 19th, 2021 at 9:00 am
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #1033 Ð Angelique Ortiz-ryals - Sofas, pillows, table, boxes; Unit #1037 Ð Benjamin Satcher Jr- household goods/furniture, hand truck, bags, appliances, tools, boxes, ad artificial trees; Unit 1191- Tammy Morrow- Household goods/ furniture, kids bicycle, bags, holiday decor, musical instrument, toys, tripod, baby items, and boxes. Unit 2007- Carlos Ribeiro- Speakers, bags, totes, electronics, household goods, projector screen; Unit 2196- Amber A Mansour- headboard, furniture, household items, electronics, clothing, fishing poles, mattresses, boxes and bags; Unit 3150- Bassam Alkowni- Household goods, Furniture, boxes, totes; Unit 3185-Tiffany Graham- APPLIANCES, FURNITURE, PORABLE A/C, FAN, CLOTHES, DINING ROOM CHAIRS; Unit 3217-Peter Russo- Totes, Box, Tool Box (Ryobi)
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Thursday, November 18th, 2021
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com
at 1:00 PM. 1016-Kenneth Blakely; 3061-Sarah Rodriguez; 3071-Caue Macris; 5049-Trisha Cuadrado.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
November 16, 2021 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2000 Chevy S10
1GCCS19W4YK204112
2005 Toyota Camry
4T1BE32K85U422572
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents ( pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website Storage Treasures.com on November 19th, 2021
, at 9:00am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa ( AU4167) and Storage Treasures .com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “General household items” Unit# 0I034 -Travis Bush, Unit# 0H033-Necta Telme, Unit# 0A011- Manouche Legrand, Unit # 0F034- Christian Maldonado, Unit# 0J022 Ð Andral Raphel, Unit # 0F009- Marie Augustin.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 19, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D4PT4GKXBW576136
2011 DODGE
1GCPWBEK0LZ182916
2020 CHEVROLET
JN8AS5MT2FW659790
2015 NISSAN
JTDKB20U077571796
2007 TOYOTA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 19, 2021
1FAFP34314W175734
2004 FORD
4T1BF28K3YU948434
2000 TOYOTA
NOVEMBER 20, 2021
JTMZFREVXHJ120554
2017 TOYOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
11/19/2021
1J4GW48S12C223671
2002 Jeep
1HGES16553L003618
2003 Hond
KMHCT4AE8FU833449
2015 Hyun
1FAHP3GN7AW166540
2010 Ford
1FAHP3FN8AW209929
2010 Ford
JHMCG56442C016752
2002 Hond
1FTYR1YM8KKA42171
2019 Ford
KM8JU3AC2CU485348
2012 Hyun
4T1BE46K57U609965
2007 Toyt
1HGCM66804A036774
2004 Hond
JM1BK32F281177242
2008 Mazd
3VWDX7AJ4CM463030
2012 Volk
2D4GP24R65R388236
2005 Dodg
2GNALAEK5E1128054
2014 Chev
1D7HA18N95J514118
2005 Dodg
1YVHP81A095M15642
2009 Mazd
1GNDT13S342408957
2004 Chev
5XXG34J25MG038468
2021 Kia
5NPE34AF4HH545110
2017 Hyun
1HGCP263X8A026344
2008 Hond
WBAVB33526PS12291
2006 BMW
WBAVA33518KX84200
2008 BMW
WBAVA33518KX84200
2005 Hond
11/26/2021
1HGCP26338A149354
2008 Honda
KMHD74LF1HU108843
2017 Hyun
11/27/2021
KNAFK4A68F5390854
2015 Kia
2T1BU4EE3DC017816
2013 Toyt
1FTWX32L1XED36574
1999 Ford
5YFS4RCE5LP027312
2020 Toyt
11/30/2021
KMHHM65D56U192888
2006 Hyun.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Friday, November 22, 2021 at 12:00 P.M.,
on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage-Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name Unit Contents: Tracey Chase, Unit 613, Misc. items Youbens Altidor, Unit 131, Misc. items Floyd Watt, Unit 221, Misc. items Trisha Dirden, Unit 475, Misc. items Bonaya Abasaba, Unit 452, Misc. items Troy Davis, Unit 461, Misc. items Joe Lopez, Unit 199, Misc. items Lessort Tesalus, Unit 218, Misc. items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 3rd and 10th day of November, 2021.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2009 Mitsubishi
VIN# 4A3AL25F99E042037
2000 Toyota
VIN# JTDDY32T9Y0017510
2014 Toyota
VIN# JTEBU4BF2EK179803
2000 BMW
VIN# WBAAM3343YFP78789
2014 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CE2CP8EL390961
2018 Ford
VIN# 1FMCU0HDXJUA75626
1998 Honda
VIN# JHLRD1868WC051847
2018 Kia
VIN# 5XYPG4A54JG361030
2010 Ford
VIN# 2FMDK3JC5ABA06426
1997 Mercury
VIN# 1MELM62W4VH627880
2004 Kia
VIN# KNDJD733345303693
2009 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPEU46F99H441199
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 24, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 19th day of November 2021 at 9:00 AM
with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Jabre, Imad Household Items; Stephens, Kelly Household Goods; BENITEZ, ROLANDO Household Items; Vil, Adelyne Household Items; Bryant, Ivy Household Items; Vil, Adelyne Household Items; Freeman, Andrew Household Items; Valentine, Edwin Household Items; Pherai, John Household Items; Villar, Geysha Household Items; Wilson, Sybil Household Items. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 19th day of November 2021 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Orlando NOBT, 8235 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32810. Sinkler, Ozzie Household Items; Curry, Elrod Household Items; Owens, Jasmine Household Goods; Owens, Jasmine; Viola-Tybuszewski, Tre-nee’ Personal Property. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 19th day of November 2021 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. King, Alashawndrey Household Items; Strausheim, Janice Household Items; Williams, Lacey Household Items; Johnson, Robert Household Items; Street-Peters, Curtis Commercial Items; Justiniano, Stephanie Household Items; Garcia, Wendy Household Items; Muniz, Robert Household Items; Rowswell, Cheryl Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 3rd and 10th day of November, 2021.
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00 AM on Nov 22, 2021 Billis Auto Center of Orlando Inc. 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808
. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2013 BMW VIN# 5UXZV4C56D0B04961 Lien Amt $4125.76
NOTICE Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Business Finance Law located at 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 801, Kissimmee, FL 34741 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Osceola County Florida, this 25th day of October 2021. Syndication Attorneys, PLLC