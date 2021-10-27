Legal Public Notices 10/27 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: November 5, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Eric Brooks - Household Goods, Teresa Kaps - Furniture, Eric Gary - Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Glenda Ortiz Ð Bed set, sofa, reclinable sofa, a couple of boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated November 5, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Helena Negron - Office small desk, file cabinet, little things around my house - Mercy Moeller - boxes and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Lisa Johnston- furniture, household items. Esther Pitt- kayaks, furniture. Peralta Esteban Jr- furniture, household items. Joseph John Swider/Joseph Swider- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
450-0345. Cory Clare-boxes and a few pieces of furniture. Roderick D Haynes- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793
: Karen Calci-Hirtz-household furniture, tools, washer/dryer The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Fabian G. Williams: luggage, furniture, bike, lamps, boxes, Alexandro Hernandez: TV, totes, boxes, perfume, makeup, decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
: Samantha Gutierrrez- home goods Terrence DeSean-home goods Branden Vega-home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
A-Legend Harris-Household items Juan Jerez-Tiburcio-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 5th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM:
David Cevallos: Household items-Lenn Mora: Outdoor/Sporting Equipment-Greg Ofori: Household items- Dilan Valdez: Household Items, Joy Taffani: Household items-Eldridge Devil: Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
F/T Marketing Manager in Maitland, Florida Ð Lim Law, P.A. Immediate full-time position open for a Marketing Manager. As a Marketing Manager at Lim Law, P.A., you will test new marketing mediums and measure the cost per lead and closing of leads across test marketing in order to secure a larger share of the market in immigration services. You will manage all social media marketing with regular posts and updates, You will propose and manage marketing programs to generate new customers and existing client awareness of the company's unique propositions. You will have the ability to network professionally and proficiently at several networking opportunities each week. You will research, analyze and monitor financial, technological, and demographical factors to capitalize on market opportunities and minimize effects of competitive activity. You will assist with special projects as requested as well as perform duties required. You will be responsible for supervising marketing team. Requirements: Bachelors in Marketing and 24 months of experience in Marketing, Sales, or related field, OR 72 months of experience in Marketing, Sales, or related field. How to Apply: Resumes to: info@lim.law
or Mail to: Lim Law, P.A. Attn: Nancy Weiss 159 Lookout Place, Suite 101 Maitland, FL 32751
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-2
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. M. DOB: 03/11/2011 C. B. DOB: 01/10/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Breanna Moore
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 29, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Attorney, Sacha.Dixon@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO.: 2021-CA-002070-O
FLORIDA KF LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, vs. FELIX BANES, FABIAN GIMENO, & ANY UNKNOWN PARTY CLAIMING INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Felix Banes; Fabien Gimeno; All Parties Claiming Interests By, Through, Under, Or Against Felix Banes and Fabien Gimeno; AND All Parties Having or Claiming to Have Any Right, Title, or Interest in the Property Herein Described YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Orange County, Florida: STREET ADDRESS: 16014 E. COLONIAL DR., ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32820 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: SEWARD PLANTATION ESTATES FIRST ADDITION T/124 LOT 9 BLK A PARCEL ID #: 19-22-32-7880-01-090 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Tony Nasser, the plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 600 17th Street, Suite 2800, Denver, Colorado 80226, on or before November 20, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 11th day of October, 2021. Tiffany M. Russell, Clerk of the Circuit Court, By: Liz Yanira Gordian Olmo, Deputy Clerk. Civil Division, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida 32801
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-364
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.P. DOB: 03/04/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Carl David Stark
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Magistrate Craig McCarthy on November 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Children’s Legal Services Deputy Clerk, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-687
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.M. DOB: 12/29/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANTWAN OWENS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Shaunda Brown, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 96290, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-687
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 12/22/2012, Q.M. DOB: 04/11/2016, A.M. DOB: 06/08/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MITCHEL MICKLES
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Shaunda Brown, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 96290, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP20-330
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.G.R. DOB: 05/27/2010, A.G.R. DOB: 04/17/2012 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: RUBEN GOMEZ PABLO
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 29, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP20-246
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.V. DOB: 12/21/2019. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: JOSILINN JONES
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. K.V., You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-289
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 08/22/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SIM DUNBAR
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on November 4, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done
. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810;
C74 Paula Germond $715.70, B29 Jazlyn Jones $503.75, D49 Veronica Karla Castellon Mejia $499.50, D61 Mario McNeal $609.75, A0007A Tydra Pugh $1588.00, A24 Richard Miller $702.50, B12 Jamar Travis $543.50, B34 Dajuan Poole $636.20, D19 Mason Davis $758.10, C08 Tydra Pugh $1087.95, L55 Denice Jackson $706.60, B70 Toni Haugen $662.80, B55 Tamara Shade $583.20, B40 Tiffany Diane $540.80, A14 Darcie Concepcion $543.50, B42 Danny Miracle $424.25, C26 PAtrick Peters $808.50,, D36 Ronald Eller $793.40. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703
; 1253 Duckens Normil $914.50, 1024 Verlie Thompson $881.50, 1064 Ann Marie Grillos $724.00, 1108 Escaban Feliciano $811.20, 1062 Manuel Gonzalez $782.00, 1175 Chartiara Mackroy $1129.10, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1435.08, 1370 Karen Alexander Reece $324.25, 1260 Dona Moore $821.80, 1378 Shirley Sanchez $689.10 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamone Springs, FL 32714;
D103 Damion Johnson $2211.72, C131 Sean Morrow $1277.60, C101 Annetta Kittel $799.68, D105 Damion Johnson $2411.72, C139 Brian Bengal $1078.00, E111 Michael Fakir $1190.07, B106 Michael Barnette $1066.35, C119 Eugene Wissick $1458.79. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
1163 Claudine Vipperman $1591.78, 2277 Venus Lipsey $996.87, 2550 Jeffrey Pugliesi $479.10, 1166 Claudine Vipperman $1680.36, 1361 Tim Mcgreevy $505.80, 1208-10 Casey Power $1194.75, 1402 Rebecca Puhr $617.46, 1204 Casey Power $1055.58, 1356 Shelly Lilly $841.15, 2705 Rick Leggett $399.28, 1088 David Anderson $520.95, 1691 Barbara Martin $629.78, 2518 Amina Stevenson $624.62, 1185 Derrick Jackson $995.58, 2098 Philip Redig $1146.11. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1522 Monica Hamilton $974.30, 1294 John Todd $619.84, 1124 Lakesha Wright $891.60, 1464 Theresa Burke $425.85, 1409 William Elliott $1277.63, 1655 Betsy Hall $654.88, 2561 Gerald Ransom $501.50, 1061 Michael Keane $891.60, 5026 Robert Hebert $491.96, 2215 Emma L. Jackson $1097.30, 1236 Elavittal Williams $425.85, 2336 Jennifer Gray $1604.10, 1244 Ashley Richards $356.68, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $495.02, 1069 Melinda Rodriguez $622.56, 2441 Dionisio Dejesus $918.25, 1513 Sean Davis $926.12, 1700 Marsha Washington $633.36, 1551 James Poe III $425.85, 1073 Valerie Zambrana $1006.22, 1754 Jessie Doering $463.10, 5066 Jose Valentin Rivera $667.48, 2061 Austin Troutt $452.50, 2087 Carina Ortiz $412.60, 2022 Crystal Scott $576.00, 1488 Deborah Williams $356.68, 1477 Theresa Burke $356.68, 5088 Deborah Williams $704.56, 1761 Nikeshia Pettus $565.35, 5028 William Elliott $1402.56, 2591 Quonelle Jones $388.48, 1221 Robert Juliano $1011.49, 2413 Thomas Holstein $878.50, 2011 Isabel Rivas $405.80, 2322 Charissa Johns $1197.30. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773;
1068 Leroy Sobers $862.39, 1948 Geraldine Tucker $798.32, 0202 Charles Usery $559.68, 0156 Anela Mitchell $992.59, 0181-83 Matthew Sepulveda $1144.75, 1950 Geraldine Tucker $558.88, 0172 James Taylor $992.59. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
2084 Stephen Johnson $419.48, 3082 Brandie Wagner $421.80, 2102 Danielle Washington $1466.72, 4196 Deshondrea Moore $261.10, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $525.23, 4077 Mystery Room $484.48, 4197 Reuben Davis $734.42, 4047 Reuben Davis $734.42, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1730.55, 4138 Robert Hall $1169.72, 3024 Danielle Washington $787.84, 3001 Gabrial Morles $894.20, 4101 Mystery Room $378.00, 3043 Adam Broome $1181.72, 4049 Letisha Byrd $998.10, 2057 Norma Mazzali Vargas $705.25, 4021 Gary Campbell $625.35, 4161 Bernice Groomes $518.40, 3035 Jarvis Badger $516.28, 4048 Norma Mazzali Vargas $998.10.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Four Corners 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747 11/11/2021:
2248 Lori Harris, 1316 Fernando Orandy, 2251-52 Jamal Keaton, 2116 Mary Scott, 2109 Lindsey Franxman, 2361 Yulissa Valle,1815 Lat'ka Mosby, 2115 Juan Miranda, 2357 Christopher Velasquez, 2211-13 Lenore Robinson, 1784 Jeffrishia Mccolister, 2182 Cody Carroll, 1837 Donna Roberson, 1620 Kayla Higgs, 2219 Isaac Zonana, 1726 Veronica Lanier, 1846 Exor Figuerqa, 1146-48 Inez Spigner, 2433 Marlena Cropley, 2323 Luc Pierre, 1141 Mary Scott, 2157 Sara Mack, 2196 Noah Lewis, 1312 Alexader Miller, 2014 Ashley Reyes.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on November 12th, 2021 at 11:00 am
for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A206- Luis Gonzalez, B157- Cleidy Morel.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Thursday, November 18th, 2021
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com
at 1:00 PM. 1016-Kenneth Blakely; 3061-Sarah Rodriguez; 3071-Caue Macris; 5049-Trisha Cuadrado.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: November 10th, 2021 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #H220-Furniture, #2135- Boxes, #2110-Households, #1093-Boxes, #1054- Medical Equipment, H202-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 12, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D4HR38N13F615218
2003 DODGE
1G11Z5SAXKU132216
2019 CHEVROLET
1GRAA06293G327251
2003 GRDN
1N4AL3AP4GC263647
2016 NISSAN
2FMPK3J8XGBB51382
2016 FORD
2MRDA22226BJ03417
2006 MERCURY
3N1CB51DX6L642908
2006 NISSAN
4T1BF1FK5EU471868
2014 TOYOTA
7FARW1H51JE014265
2018 HONDA
JN1CV6AP8AM203437
2010 INFINITI
JNKCP11A2YT303179
2000 INFINITI
JS1GX72A482101349
2008 SUZUKI
KM8J23A41GU162607
2016 HYUNDAI
KNADN4A33G6665269
2016 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/12/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
4T1BG22K6VU049746
1997 TOYOTA
1G3NL52E9YC344570
2000 OLDSMOBILE
JT8BF28G110320125
2001 LEXUS
JTDBR32E032013526
2003 TOYOTA
1G2ZG528454135859
2005 PONTIAC
1D4HD38NX6F191704
2006 DODGE
1FMEU64E36UB21833
2006 FORD
JTKDE167990299877
2009 TOYOTA
JN1CV6AP2BM506912
2011 INFINITI
3N6CM0KN1DK691867
2013 NISSAN
3N1CE2CP4EL399625
2014 NISSAN
5NPE34AF0FH130184
2015 HYUNDAI
2C3CDZAG1HH611488
2017 DODGE
2C3CDZAG0JH172242
2018 DODGE.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 12, 2021
3N1CN7AP2CL865744
2012 NISSAN
JA3AY26C6YU024655
2000 MITSUBISHI
JTDBR32E652056240
2005 TOYOTA
NOVEMBER 15, 2021
JH2RC44555M800831
2005 HONDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 12, 2021
3N1CN7AP2CL865744
2012 NISSAN
JA3AY26C6YU024655
2000 MITSUBISHI
JTDBR32E652056240
2005 TOYOTA
NOVEMBER 15, 2021
JH2RC44555M800831
2005 HONDA
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on November 12, 2021
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2504 ÐSusan Crouso #2513 ÐJeanette Alvarado #1345 ÐJohn Wills Tile, Inc. A.K.A.John Wills #1346 ÐJohn Wills Tile, Inc. A.K.A.John Wills.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
11/07/2021
1N4BL11D26C133394
2006 NISS
1NXBR32E44Z221393
2004 TOYT
2T1BURHE7HC811135
2017 TOYT
3N1AB6AP3BL613638
2011 NISS
JH4DC54872C030991
2002 ACUR
JH4KC1F7XEC006399
2014 ACUR
KNAFU4A21C5551824
2012 KIA
KNDJC733355433879
2005 KIA
WDBRF52HX7A944896
2007 MERZ.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
11/19/2021
1D7HA18N95J514118
2005 DODG
1FAHP3FN8AW209929
2010 FORD
1FAHP3GN7AW166540
2010 FORD
1FTYR1YM8KKA42171
2019 FORD
1GNDT13S342408957
2004 CHEV
1HGCM66804A036774
2004 HOND
1HGCP263X8A026344
2008 HOND
1HGES16553L003618
2003 HOND
1YVHP81A095M15642
2009 MAZD
2D4GP24R65R388236
2005 DODG
2GNALAEK5E1128054
2014 CHEV
3VWDX7AJ4CM463030
2012 VOLK
4T1BE46K57U609965
2007 TOYT
5J6YH28655L026545
2005 HOND
5NPE34AF4HH545110
2017 HYUN
5XXG34J25MG038468
2021 KIA
JHMCG56442C016752
2002 HOND
JM1BK32F281177242
2008 MAZD
KM8JU3AC2CU485348
2012 HYUN
KMHCT4AE8FU833449
2015 HYUN
WBAVA33518KX84200
2008 BMW
WBAVB33526PS12291
2006 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
11/27/2021
5YFS4RCE5LP027312
2020 TOYT
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Chevrolet
VIN# 1GNET16S336179560
2008 Kia
VIN# KNDMB233586203195
2011 Ford
VIN# 3FAHP0HA8BR166660
2005 Chevrolet
VIN# 1GBJG31U351228969
2011 Volkswagen
VIN# WVWHP7AN7BE709256
2005 Toyota
VIN# JTDBR32E052060123
2006 Nissan
VIN# JN8AZ08W76W526378
2009 LHJ
VIN# LHJTLB1FX9BL03971
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 17, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC