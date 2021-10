Legal Public Notices 10/20 issue 

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Eric Brooks - Household Goods, Teresa Kaps - Furniture, Eric Gary - Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Glenda Ortiz Ð Bed set, sofa, reclinable sofa, a couple of boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Helena Negron - Office small desk, file cabinet, little things around my house - Mercy Moeller - boxes and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Lisa Johnston- furniture, household items. Esther Pitt- kayaks, furniture. Peralta Esteban Jr- furniture, household items. Joseph John Swider/Joseph Swider- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage450-0345. Cory Clare-boxes and a few pieces of furniture. Roderick D Haynes- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Karen Calci-Hirtz-household furniture, tools, washer/dryer The personal goods stored therein by the following:Fabian G. Williams: luggage, furniture, bike, lamps, boxes, Alexandro Hernandez: TV, totes, boxes, perfume, makeup, decor The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Samantha Gutierrrez- home goods Terrence DeSean-home goods Branden Vega-home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:A-Legend Harris-Household items Juan Jerez-Tiburcio-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:David Cevallos: Household items-Lenn Mora: Outdoor/Sporting Equipment-Greg Ofori: Household items- Dilan Valdez: Household Items, Joy Taffani: Household items-Eldridge Devil: Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 17, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 17, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. M. DOB: 03/11/2011 C. B. DOB: 01/10/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 29, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Attorney, Sacha.Dixon@myflfamilies.com , CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDAFLORIDA KF LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, vs. FELIX BANES, FABIAN GIMENO, & ANY UNKNOWN PARTY CLAIMING INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Felix Banes; Fabien Gimeno; All Parties Claiming Interests By, Through, Under, Or Against Felix Banes and Fabien Gimeno; AND All Parties Having or Claiming to Have Any Right, Title, or Interest in the Property Herein Described YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Orange County, Florida: STREET ADDRESS: 16014 E. COLONIAL DR., ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32820 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: SEWARD PLANTATION ESTATES FIRST ADDITION T/124 LOT 9 BLK A PARCEL ID #: 19-22-32-7880-01-090 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Tony Nasser, the plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 600 17th Street, Suite 2800, Denver, Colorado 80226, on or before November 20, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 11th day of October, 2021. Tiffany M. Russell, Clerk of the Circuit Court, By: Liz Yanira Gordian Olmo, Deputy Clerk. Civil Division, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida 32801IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.P. DOB: 03/04/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Magistrate Craig McCarthy on November 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Children’s Legal Services Deputy Clerk, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: M.S. DOB: 06/27/2005, T.H DOB: 06/10/2013, A.S DOB: 04/17/2016. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To:, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to personally appear before the Honorable Heather Higbee, on October 26, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING for the children M.S., T.H. and A.S. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23RD day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com , Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.M. DOB: 12/29/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Shaunda Brown, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 96290, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 12/22/2012, Q.M. DOB: 04/11/2016, A.M. DOB: 06/08/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Shaunda Brown, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 96290, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.G.R. DOB: 05/27/2010, A.G.R. DOB: 04/17/2012 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To:, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 29, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com , Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.V. DOB: 12/21/2019. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To:, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. K.V., You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com , Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 08/22/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:KEY FOB 400 Block of OBTPHONE 2400 Block of S. Hiawassee Rd.TOOLS 900 Block of W. Colonial Dr.KEY FOB E. Pine St. /S. Court Ave.ELECTRONICS 900 Block of W. Colonial Dr.JEWELRY 900 Block of S. Orange Ave.PHONE 100 Block of Garden Ave. B.PHONE 2700 Bent Willow Cir.ELECTRONICS S. Semoran Blvd. /La Costa Dr.KEY FOB 4200 Block of Millenia Blvd.HOLSTER, KEYS AND CARD 5100 Block of Conroy Rd.WATCH 700 Block of W. Church St.ELECTRONICS 1200 Block of Folklore Ln.ELECTRONICS 9600 Block of Lake District Ln.KEY 800 Block of N. Orange Ave.PHONE 4500 Block of New Broad St.PHONE 600 Block of W. Princeton St.KEYS, PENS, BACKPACK 5600 Block of Pecos St.CAR KEY AND REG KEYS 1800 Block of Mercy Dr.TAG, BOX, TOOLS, WATCHES S. Orange Ave./ E. Jackson St.MONEY 400 Block of E. Central Blvd.BIKE 3800 Block of Lake Underhill Rd.BIKE 1600 Block of Lake Baldwin Ln.BIKE 5400 Block of Karen Ct.2 BIKES 600 Block of E. Amelia St.BIKE 500 Block of S. Hayer Ave.BIKE 2400 Block of S. Bumby Ave.BIKE 4400 Block of Vineland Rd.BIKE 9200 Block of Kensington Row Ct.BIKE 3000 Block of W. Notice Is Hereby Given that, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.

is hereby given that the undersigned, GFWC CENTRAL FLORIDA WOMEN'S SERVICE LEAGUE, INC., of 519 Land Ave, Longwood, FL 32750 in the county of Seminole pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/11/2021 Dated: 10/11/2021Notice is given that the following permit was issued on October 8th, 2021: Young Pine Business Park, LLLP, Whose address is 11943 NW 37th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065. Permit# 167202-1. The project is located in Orange County, Section 16, Township 23, South, Range 31 East. The permit authorizes a surface water management system on 17.5 acres for a warehouse project known as Young Pine Business Park. The receiving water body is Econolockhatchee River. A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the St. Johns River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40C-1.1007, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the District Clerk at District Headquarters, P.O. Box 1429, Palatka FL 32178-1429 (4049 Reid St, Palatka, FL 32177) or by e-mail with the District Clerk at Clerk@sjrwmd.com , within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28-106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., may be available and choosing mediation does not affect your right to an administrative hearing. A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Palatka, Florida during the District’s regular business hours. The District's regular business hours are 8 a.m. Ð 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District's regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the District’s next regular business day. The District's acceptance of petitions filed by e-mail is subject to certain conditions set forth in the District’s Statement of Agency Organization and Operation (issued pursuant to Rule 28-101.001, Florida Administrative Code), which is available for viewing at www.sjrwmd.com . These conditions include, but are not limited to, the petition being in the form of a PDF or TIFF file and being capable of being stored and printed by the District. Further, pursuant to the District’s Statement of Agency Organization and Operation, attempting to file a petition by facsimile (fax) is prohibited and shall not constitute filing. The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40C- 1.1007, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District's final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.). If you wish to do so, please visit http://www.sjrwmd.com/nor_dec / to read the complete Notice of Rights to determine any legal rights you may have concerning the District's decision(s) on the permit application(s) described above. You can also request the Notice of Rights by contacting the Director of Business and Administrative Services, 4049 Reid St., Palatka, FL 32177-2529, tele. no. (386)329-4570.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.C74 Paula Germond $715.70, B29 Jazlyn Jones $503.75, D49 Veronica Karla Castellon Mejia $499.50, D61 Mario McNeal $609.75, A0007A Tydra Pugh $1588.00, A24 Richard Miller $702.50, B12 Jamar Travis $543.50, B34 Dajuan Poole $636.20, D19 Mason Davis $758.10, C08 Tydra Pugh $1087.95, L55 Denice Jackson $706.60, B70 Toni Haugen $662.80, B55 Tamara Shade $583.20, B40 Tiffany Diane $540.80, A14 Darcie Concepcion $543.50, B42 Danny Miracle $424.25, C26 PAtrick Peters $808.50,, D36 Ronald Eller $793.40.; 1253 Duckens Normil $914.50, 1024 Verlie Thompson $881.50, 1064 Ann Marie Grillos $724.00, 1108 Escaban Feliciano $811.20, 1062 Manuel Gonzalez $782.00, 1175 Chartiara Mackroy $1129.10, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1435.08, 1370 Karen Alexander Reece $324.25, 1260 Dona Moore $821.80, 1378 Shirley Sanchez $689.10D103 Damion Johnson $2211.72, C131 Sean Morrow $1277.60, C101 Annetta Kittel $799.68, D105 Damion Johnson $2411.72, C139 Brian Bengal $1078.00, E111 Michael Fakir $1190.07, B106 Michael Barnette $1066.35, C119 Eugene Wissick $1458.79.1163 Claudine Vipperman $1591.78, 2277 Venus Lipsey $996.87, 2550 Jeffrey Pugliesi $479.10, 1166 Claudine Vipperman $1680.36, 1361 Tim Mcgreevy $505.80, 1208-10 Casey Power $1194.75, 1402 Rebecca Puhr $617.46, 1204 Casey Power $1055.58, 1356 Shelly Lilly $841.15, 2705 Rick Leggett $399.28, 1088 David Anderson $520.95, 1691 Barbara Martin $629.78, 2518 Amina Stevenson $624.62, 1185 Derrick Jackson $995.58, 2098 Philip Redig $1146.11.1522 Monica Hamilton $974.30, 1294 John Todd $619.84, 1124 Lakesha Wright $891.60, 1464 Theresa Burke $425.85, 1409 William Elliott $1277.63, 1655 Betsy Hall $654.88, 2561 Gerald Ransom $501.50, 1061 Michael Keane $891.60, 5026 Robert Hebert $491.96, 2215 Emma L. Jackson $1097.30, 1236 Elavittal Williams $425.85, 2336 Jennifer Gray $1604.10, 1244 Ashley Richards $356.68, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $495.02, 1069 Melinda Rodriguez $622.56, 2441 Dionisio Dejesus $918.25, 1513 Sean Davis $926.12, 1700 Marsha Washington $633.36, 1551 James Poe III $425.85, 1073 Valerie Zambrana $1006.22, 1754 Jessie Doering $463.10, 5066 Jose Valentin Rivera $667.48, 2061 Austin Troutt $452.50, 2087 Carina Ortiz $412.60, 2022 Crystal Scott $576.00, 1488 Deborah Williams $356.68, 1477 Theresa Burke $356.68, 5088 Deborah Williams $704.56, 1761 Nikeshia Pettus $565.35, 5028 William Elliott $1402.56, 2591 Quonelle Jones $388.48, 1221 Robert Juliano $1011.49, 2413 Thomas Holstein $878.50, 2011 Isabel Rivas $405.80, 2322 Charissa Johns $1197.30.1068 Leroy Sobers $862.39, 1948 Geraldine Tucker $798.32, 0202 Charles Usery $559.68, 0156 Anela Mitchell $992.59, 0181-83 Matthew Sepulveda $1144.75, 1950 Geraldine Tucker $558.88, 0172 James Taylor $992.59.2084 Stephen Johnson $419.48, 3082 Brandie Wagner $421.80, 2102 Danielle Washington $1466.72, 4196 Deshondrea Moore $261.10, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $525.23, 4077 Mystery Room $484.48, 4197 Reuben Davis $734.42, 4047 Reuben Davis $734.42, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1730.55, 4138 Robert Hall $1169.72, 3024 Danielle Washington $787.84, 3001 Gabrial Morles $894.20, 4101 Mystery Room $378.00, 3043 Adam Broome $1181.72, 4049 Letisha Byrd $998.10, 2057 Norma Mazzali Vargas $705.25, 4021 Gary Campbell $625.35, 4161 Bernice Groomes $518.40, 3035 Jarvis Badger $516.28, 4048 Norma Mazzali Vargas $998.10.FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLYC178 Reina Hernandez, B196 Dewitt Goodwin II, D239 Carmen Molina Rodriguez, D121 Marcus Grissom, D155 Carmen Molina Rodriguez, D101 Elisa Grullon de Pegu, C159 Jodi Pfiester, B124 Branddle Bactol, D228 Timothy Eason.: 2405 Jamari Jones, 1809 Guy Hanley, 1433 Brandon Harris, 1161 Deborah Jones, 1903 Delena Johnson, 2141 Kiara Rivera, 1037 Erik Aquino, 1031 Kortney-Renee Burdeshaw, 1811 Shaquria Daniels, 1017 Pamela Medina, 2308 Darrynton Mclachlan, 1838 Crystal Grace, 1918 Pamela Patterson, 1808 Nicole Berardi, 2115 Alicia Hill, 1209 Lory Merisier.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onfor units located at:Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A206- Luis Gonzalez, B157- Cleidy Morel.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.45 Pamela Denise Warren 203 Mitchell Marc Gold: 55 Heather Marie King 76 Linda Ramirez Santos 131 Edwin Cruz 215 Jacqueline Sodjian 360 Donovan Taylor 413 Mathew Knight 440 Yolande Deidre Tamaia Myers 461 Gabrielle Burch 470 Timothy Pritz 579 Lycia Janice Agosto 595 Briyanna Reshell Wyche 960 Tatiana Maria Rodriguez Calle138 Luis Junior Sanchez 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 448 Aiesha Elaine Sconiers096 Fay Blackwood 157 Jessenia Marcano 170 Zarie Richardson 231 Conswello Rawls 270 Larry Lamar Bridges 283 William A Baker; FBI BIZ COM 423 Cheyenne Jade Walker 436 Sherease Howard 484 Robert Coppola 603 Robert Nathaniel Maloney 740 Karen Fugett 888 Angela Gentry 932 Jonathan Joseph411 Lance Travis Mitchell Alpha Floor Mega Inc 1018 Shannon Defaye Owens 1219 William Jacobs 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1403 Shytasha Porter 1630 Robin Oelerich 1754 Chavon Ball1109 Bridget Lewis 3177 Brazilia Towns 3264 Nelsha Saintilmond 5018 Rosyln Burgmon 5043 Carol Smith 6010 Tommy Washington.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations:The personal goods stored therein by the following: #H220-Furniture, #2135- Boxes, #2110-Households, #1093-Boxes, #1054- Medical Equipment, H202-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1C4PJLCB9GW3122372016 JEEP1GKFC13549R1136552009 GENERAL MOTORS CORP1GRAA0626GE7017982016 GREAT DANE1HGCG56702A0126092002 HONDA2T3WFREV4DW0270602013 TOYOTA3C4FY58B24T2850692004 CHRYSLER3CZRU5H3XJM7130662018 HONDA3H3V532C1LT5465572020 HYUNDAI VC25301523N1BC13E29L4805122009 NISSAN3N1CE2CP0FL4474592015 NISSAN4T1BD1FK0GU1931012016 TOYOTA5YFBURHE9FP2495742015 TOYOTAJM1BC1419W02240281998 MAZDA.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.5FNRL18814B1047932004 HONDA5N3AA08A35N8074152005 INFINITI1FTRE14211HA087042001 FORD2CNDL13FX560330292005 CHEVROLET2HGES25893H5845102003 HONDA2V8HW64XX9R5225392009 VOLKSWAGEN5GADS13S0421599972004 BUICKJTDBE32K4402712552004 TOYOTA1G6DP567X501115832005 CADILLAC.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3N1CB51D96L6348812006 NISSANJTHCE1BL5FA0052862015 LEXUSJTKKT6243501079492005 TOYOTA1J4FT78S1SL5917911995 JEEP: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onat 11:00 am for units located at:. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2504 ÐSusan Crouso #2513 ÐJeanette Alvarado #1345 ÐJohn Wills Tile, Inc. A.K.A.John Wills #1346 ÐJohn Wills Tile, Inc. A.K.A.John Wills.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1N4BL11D26C1333942006 NISS1NXBR32E44Z2213932004 TOYT2T1BURHE7HC8111352017 TOYT3N1AB6AP3BL6136382011 NISSJH4DC54872C0309912002 ACURJH4KC1F7XEC0063992014 ACURKNAFU4A21C55518242012 KIAKNDJC7333554338792005 KIAWDBRF52HX7A9448962007 MERZ5GRGN23U16H1060102006 HUMMThe following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802005 DODG1B3EL46X25N5097402007 MAZDJM1BK32F0716835852000 NISS1N4DL01D6YC226876Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1995 MazdaVIN# JM1BA1417S01376502006 HyundaiVIN# KMHDN46D96U2720152020 NissanVIN# 1N4AA6BV8LC3822662008 MercuryVIN# 3MEHM08148R6067382001 SaturnVIN# 1G8JW54R61Y5297482003 CadillacVIN# 1G6KS54Y53U2750722010 FordVIN# 1FMCU0D77AKC880132002 MazdaVIN# JM1BJ225720510438To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 10, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792