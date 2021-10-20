Legal Public Notices 10/20 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: November 5, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Eric Brooks - Household Goods, Teresa Kaps - Furniture, Eric Gary - Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Glenda Ortiz Ð Bed set, sofa, reclinable sofa, a couple of boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated November 5, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Helena Negron - Office small desk, file cabinet, little things around my house - Mercy Moeller - boxes and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Lisa Johnston- furniture, household items. Esther Pitt- kayaks, furniture. Peralta Esteban Jr- furniture, household items. Joseph John Swider/Joseph Swider- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
450-0345. Cory Clare-boxes and a few pieces of furniture. Roderick D Haynes- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793
: Karen Calci-Hirtz-household furniture, tools, washer/dryer The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Fabian G. Williams: luggage, furniture, bike, lamps, boxes, Alexandro Hernandez: TV, totes, boxes, perfume, makeup, decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
: Samantha Gutierrrez- home goods Terrence DeSean-home goods Branden Vega-home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 5, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
A-Legend Harris-Household items Juan Jerez-Tiburcio-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 5th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM:
David Cevallos: Household items-Lenn Mora: Outdoor/Sporting Equipment-Greg Ofori: Household items- Dilan Valdez: Household Items, Joy Taffani: Household items-Eldridge Devil: Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Monique Calderin
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 17, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Michael Smulick
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 17, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-2
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. M. DOB: 03/11/2011 C. B. DOB: 01/10/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Breanna Moore
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 29, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Attorney, Sacha.Dixon@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO.: 2021-CA-002070-O
FLORIDA KF LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, vs. FELIX BANES, FABIAN GIMENO, & ANY UNKNOWN PARTY CLAIMING INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Felix Banes; Fabien Gimeno; All Parties Claiming Interests By, Through, Under, Or Against Felix Banes and Fabien Gimeno; AND All Parties Having or Claiming to Have Any Right, Title, or Interest in the Property Herein Described YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Orange County, Florida: STREET ADDRESS: 16014 E. COLONIAL DR., ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32820 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: SEWARD PLANTATION ESTATES FIRST ADDITION T/124 LOT 9 BLK A PARCEL ID #: 19-22-32-7880-01-090 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Tony Nasser, the plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 600 17th Street, Suite 2800, Denver, Colorado 80226, on or before November 20, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 11th day of October, 2021. Tiffany M. Russell, Clerk of the Circuit Court, By: Liz Yanira Gordian Olmo, Deputy Clerk. Civil Division, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida 32801
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-364
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.P. DOB: 03/04/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Carl David Stark
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Magistrate Craig McCarthy on November 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Children’s Legal Services Deputy Clerk, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-589
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: M.S. DOB: 06/27/2005, T.H DOB: 06/10/2013, A.S DOB: 04/17/2016. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: TRICIA SHORTER
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to personally appear before the Honorable Heather Higbee, on October 26, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING for the children M.S., T.H. and A.S. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23RD day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-687
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.M. DOB: 12/29/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANTWAN OWENS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Shaunda Brown, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 96290, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-687
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 12/22/2012, Q.M. DOB: 04/11/2016, A.M. DOB: 06/08/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MITCHEL MICKLES
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Shaunda Brown, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 96290, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP20-330
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.G.R. DOB: 05/27/2010, A.G.R. DOB: 04/17/2012 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: RUBEN GOMEZ PABLO
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 29, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP20-246
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.V. DOB: 12/21/2019. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: JOSILINN JONES
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. K.V., You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on November 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-289
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 08/22/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SIM DUNBAR
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
October 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
KEY FOB 400 Block of OBT
PHONE 2400 Block of S. Hiawassee Rd.
TOOLS 900 Block of W. Colonial Dr.
KEY FOB E. Pine St. /S. Court Ave.
ELECTRONICS 900 Block of W. Colonial Dr.
JEWELRY 900 Block of S. Orange Ave.
PHONE 100 Block of Garden Ave. B.
PHONE 2700 Bent Willow Cir.
ELECTRONICS S. Semoran Blvd. /La Costa Dr.
KEY FOB 4200 Block of Millenia Blvd.
HOLSTER, KEYS AND CARD 5100 Block of Conroy Rd.
WATCH 700 Block of W. Church St.
ELECTRONICS 1200 Block of Folklore Ln.
ELECTRONICS 9600 Block of Lake District Ln.
KEY 800 Block of N. Orange Ave.
PHONE 4500 Block of New Broad St.
PHONE 600 Block of W. Princeton St.
KEYS, PENS, BACKPACK 5600 Block of Pecos St.
CAR KEY AND REG KEYS 1800 Block of Mercy Dr.
TAG, BOX, TOOLS, WATCHES S. Orange Ave./ E. Jackson St.
MONEY 400 Block of E. Central Blvd.
BIKE 3800 Block of Lake Underhill Rd.
BIKE 1600 Block of Lake Baldwin Ln.
BIKE 5400 Block of Karen Ct.
2 BIKES 600 Block of E. Amelia St.
BIKE 500 Block of S. Hayer Ave.
BIKE 2400 Block of S. Bumby Ave.
BIKE 4400 Block of Vineland Rd.
BIKE 9200 Block of Kensington Row Ct.
BIKE 3000 Block of W. Colonial Dr.
BIKE 4800 Block of Thorpe Ave.
BIKE Dowden Rd./ Introduction Way
BIKE 3300 Block of Basie Pl.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Physician Network, LLC, 1071 S. Sun Drive Suite 1003, Sanford, FL 32746,
desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Lake Mary Urology
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Physician Network, LLC, 200 N. Mangoustine Ave, Sanford, FL 32771
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Orlando Allergy and ENT
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Physician Network, LLC, 305 N Mangoustine Ave Suite 100, Sanford, FL 32771
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Heart and Lung
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Physician Network, LLC, 8400 Red Bug Lake Road Ste. 1040, Oviedo FL 32765
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Oviedo Urology
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Regional Hospital, Inc., 1401 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Regional Hospital, Inc., 4525 International Pkwy, Sanford, FL 32771,
desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Heathrow Emergency , A part of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Heathrow Internal Medicine, LLC, 2209 South French Ave, Sanford, FL 32771
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida North Seminole Family and Sports Medicine
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Heathrow Internal Medicine, LLC, 4106 W Lake Mary Blvd, Suite 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746,
desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Lake Mary Primary Care,
with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Heathrow Internal Medicine, LLC, 5300 W. State Road 46, Suite 200, Sanford, FL 32771
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida North Seminole Family and Sports Medicine
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Heathrow Internal Medicine, LLC, 910 Williston Park Suite 2050, Lake Mary, FL 32746,
desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Lake Mary Family Physicians
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Osceola Surgical Associates, LLC, 305 N Mangoustine Ave Suite 100, Sanford, FL 32771
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Seminole Surgical Specialists,
with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Osceola Surgical Associates, LLC, 305 N Mangoustine Ave Suite 100, Sanford, FL 32771
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Seminole Neurosurgery
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Osceola Surgical Associates, LLC, 8400 Red Bug Lake Road Ste. 1010, Oviedo FL 32765
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Oviedo Surgical Specialists
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Pure Living Acquisition LLC, 15771 Redhill Avenue, Suite 100, Tustin, CA 92780
, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Pure Living
with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, GFWC CENTRAL FLORIDA WOMEN'S SERVICE LEAGUE, INC., of 519 Land Ave, Longwood, FL 32750 in the county of Seminole pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
GFWC Women's Service League of Central Florida
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"GFWC Women's Service League of Central Florida"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/11/2021
NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE ST. JOHNS RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
Notice is given that the following permit was issued on October 8th, 2021: Young Pine Business Park, LLLP, Whose address is 11943 NW 37th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065. Permit# 167202-1. The project is located in Orange County, Section 16, Township 23, South, Range 31 East. The permit authorizes a surface water management system on 17.5 acres for a warehouse project known as Young Pine Business Park. The receiving water body is Econolockhatchee River. A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the St. Johns River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40C-1.1007, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the District Clerk at District Headquarters, P.O. Box 1429, Palatka FL 32178-1429 (4049 Reid St, Palatka, FL 32177) or by e-mail with the District Clerk at Clerk@sjrwmd.com
, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28-106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., may be available and choosing mediation does not affect your right to an administrative hearing. A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Palatka, Florida during the District’s regular business hours. The District's regular business hours are 8 a.m. Ð 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District's regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the District’s next regular business day. The District's acceptance of petitions filed by e-mail is subject to certain conditions set forth in the District’s Statement of Agency Organization and Operation (issued pursuant to Rule 28-101.001, Florida Administrative Code), which is available for viewing at www.sjrwmd.com
. These conditions include, but are not limited to, the petition being in the form of a PDF or TIFF file and being capable of being stored and printed by the District. Further, pursuant to the District’s Statement of Agency Organization and Operation, attempting to file a petition by facsimile (fax) is prohibited and shall not constitute filing. The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40C- 1.1007, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District's final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.). If you wish to do so, please visit http://www.sjrwmd.com/nor_dec
/ to read the complete Notice of Rights to determine any legal rights you may have concerning the District's decision(s) on the permit application(s) described above. You can also request the Notice of Rights by contacting the Director of Business and Administrative Services, 4049 Reid St., Palatka, FL 32177-2529, tele. no. (386)329-4570.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on November 4, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done
. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810;
C74 Paula Germond $715.70, B29 Jazlyn Jones $503.75, D49 Veronica Karla Castellon Mejia $499.50, D61 Mario McNeal $609.75, A0007A Tydra Pugh $1588.00, A24 Richard Miller $702.50, B12 Jamar Travis $543.50, B34 Dajuan Poole $636.20, D19 Mason Davis $758.10, C08 Tydra Pugh $1087.95, L55 Denice Jackson $706.60, B70 Toni Haugen $662.80, B55 Tamara Shade $583.20, B40 Tiffany Diane $540.80, A14 Darcie Concepcion $543.50, B42 Danny Miracle $424.25, C26 PAtrick Peters $808.50,, D36 Ronald Eller $793.40. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703
; 1253 Duckens Normil $914.50, 1024 Verlie Thompson $881.50, 1064 Ann Marie Grillos $724.00, 1108 Escaban Feliciano $811.20, 1062 Manuel Gonzalez $782.00, 1175 Chartiara Mackroy $1129.10, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1435.08, 1370 Karen Alexander Reece $324.25, 1260 Dona Moore $821.80, 1378 Shirley Sanchez $689.10 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamone Springs, FL 32714;
D103 Damion Johnson $2211.72, C131 Sean Morrow $1277.60, C101 Annetta Kittel $799.68, D105 Damion Johnson $2411.72, C139 Brian Bengal $1078.00, E111 Michael Fakir $1190.07, B106 Michael Barnette $1066.35, C119 Eugene Wissick $1458.79. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
1163 Claudine Vipperman $1591.78, 2277 Venus Lipsey $996.87, 2550 Jeffrey Pugliesi $479.10, 1166 Claudine Vipperman $1680.36, 1361 Tim Mcgreevy $505.80, 1208-10 Casey Power $1194.75, 1402 Rebecca Puhr $617.46, 1204 Casey Power $1055.58, 1356 Shelly Lilly $841.15, 2705 Rick Leggett $399.28, 1088 David Anderson $520.95, 1691 Barbara Martin $629.78, 2518 Amina Stevenson $624.62, 1185 Derrick Jackson $995.58, 2098 Philip Redig $1146.11. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1522 Monica Hamilton $974.30, 1294 John Todd $619.84, 1124 Lakesha Wright $891.60, 1464 Theresa Burke $425.85, 1409 William Elliott $1277.63, 1655 Betsy Hall $654.88, 2561 Gerald Ransom $501.50, 1061 Michael Keane $891.60, 5026 Robert Hebert $491.96, 2215 Emma L. Jackson $1097.30, 1236 Elavittal Williams $425.85, 2336 Jennifer Gray $1604.10, 1244 Ashley Richards $356.68, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $495.02, 1069 Melinda Rodriguez $622.56, 2441 Dionisio Dejesus $918.25, 1513 Sean Davis $926.12, 1700 Marsha Washington $633.36, 1551 James Poe III $425.85, 1073 Valerie Zambrana $1006.22, 1754 Jessie Doering $463.10, 5066 Jose Valentin Rivera $667.48, 2061 Austin Troutt $452.50, 2087 Carina Ortiz $412.60, 2022 Crystal Scott $576.00, 1488 Deborah Williams $356.68, 1477 Theresa Burke $356.68, 5088 Deborah Williams $704.56, 1761 Nikeshia Pettus $565.35, 5028 William Elliott $1402.56, 2591 Quonelle Jones $388.48, 1221 Robert Juliano $1011.49, 2413 Thomas Holstein $878.50, 2011 Isabel Rivas $405.80, 2322 Charissa Johns $1197.30. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773;
1068 Leroy Sobers $862.39, 1948 Geraldine Tucker $798.32, 0202 Charles Usery $559.68, 0156 Anela Mitchell $992.59, 0181-83 Matthew Sepulveda $1144.75, 1950 Geraldine Tucker $558.88, 0172 James Taylor $992.59. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
2084 Stephen Johnson $419.48, 3082 Brandie Wagner $421.80, 2102 Danielle Washington $1466.72, 4196 Deshondrea Moore $261.10, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $525.23, 4077 Mystery Room $484.48, 4197 Reuben Davis $734.42, 4047 Reuben Davis $734.42, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1730.55, 4138 Robert Hall $1169.72, 3024 Danielle Washington $787.84, 3001 Gabrial Morles $894.20, 4101 Mystery Room $378.00, 3043 Adam Broome $1181.72, 4049 Letisha Byrd $998.10, 2057 Norma Mazzali Vargas $705.25, 4021 Gary Campbell $625.35, 4161 Bernice Groomes $518.40, 3035 Jarvis Badger $516.28, 4048 Norma Mazzali Vargas $998.10.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Baldwin Park - 11/02/2021 3997 E Colonial Dr. Orlando. Fl 32803:
C178 Reina Hernandez, B196 Dewitt Goodwin II, D239 Carmen Molina Rodriguez, D121 Marcus Grissom, D155 Carmen Molina Rodriguez, D101 Elisa Grullon de Pegu, C159 Jodi Pfiester, B124 Branddle Bactol, D228 Timothy Eason. U-Haul Ctr of Orange Ave- 11/02/2021 3500 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806
: 2405 Jamari Jones, 1809 Guy Hanley, 1433 Brandon Harris, 1161 Deborah Jones, 1903 Delena Johnson, 2141 Kiara Rivera, 1037 Erik Aquino, 1031 Kortney-Renee Burdeshaw, 1811 Shaquria Daniels, 1017 Pamela Medina, 2308 Darrynton Mclachlan, 1838 Crystal Grace, 1918 Pamela Patterson, 1808 Nicole Berardi, 2115 Alicia Hill, 1209 Lory Merisier.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on November 12th, 2021 at 11:00 am
for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A206- Luis Gonzalez, B157- Cleidy Morel.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, November 2, 2021
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
45 Pamela Denise Warren 203 Mitchell Marc Gold Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am
: 55 Heather Marie King 76 Linda Ramirez Santos 131 Edwin Cruz 215 Jacqueline Sodjian 360 Donovan Taylor 413 Mathew Knight 440 Yolande Deidre Tamaia Myers 461 Gabrielle Burch 470 Timothy Pritz 579 Lycia Janice Agosto 595 Briyanna Reshell Wyche 960 Tatiana Maria Rodriguez Calle Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
138 Luis Junior Sanchez 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 448 Aiesha Elaine Sconiers Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
096 Fay Blackwood 157 Jessenia Marcano 170 Zarie Richardson 231 Conswello Rawls 270 Larry Lamar Bridges 283 William A Baker; FBI BIZ COM 423 Cheyenne Jade Walker 436 Sherease Howard 484 Robert Coppola 603 Robert Nathaniel Maloney 740 Karen Fugett 888 Angela Gentry 932 Jonathan Joseph Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
411 Lance Travis Mitchell Alpha Floor Mega Inc 1018 Shannon Defaye Owens 1219 William Jacobs 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1403 Shytasha Porter 1630 Robin Oelerich 1754 Chavon Ball Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1109 Bridget Lewis 3177 Brazilia Towns 3264 Nelsha Saintilmond 5018 Rosyln Burgmon 5043 Carol Smith 6010 Tommy Washington.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: November 10th, 2021 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #H220-Furniture, #2135- Boxes, #2110-Households, #1093-Boxes, #1054- Medical Equipment, H202-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 5, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C4PJLCB9GW312237
2016 JEEP
1GKFC13549R113655
2009 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
1GRAA0626GE701798
2016 GREAT DANE
1HGCG56702A012609
2002 HONDA
2T3WFREV4DW027060
2013 TOYOTA
3C4FY58B24T285069
2004 CHRYSLER
3CZRU5H3XJM713066
2018 HONDA
3H3V532C1LT546557
2020 HYUNDAI VC2530152
3N1BC13E29L480512
2009 NISSAN
3N1CE2CP0FL447459
2015 NISSAN
4T1BD1FK0GU193101
2016 TOYOTA
5YFBURHE9FP249574
2015 TOYOTA
JM1BC1419W0224028
1998 MAZDA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 5, 2021
5FNRL18814B104793
2004 HONDA
5N3AA08A35N807415
2005 INFINITI
NOVEMBER 8, 2021
1FTRE14211HA08704
2001 FORD
2CNDL13FX56033029
2005 CHEVROLET
2HGES25893H584510
2003 HONDA
2V8HW64XX9R522539
2009 VOLKSWAGEN
5GADS13S042159997
2004 BUICK
JTDBE32K440271255
2004 TOYOTA
NOVEMBER 9, 2021
1G6DP567X50111583
2005 CADILLAC.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 5, 2021
3N1CB51D96L634881
2006 NISSAN
NOVEMBER 8, 2021
JTHCE1BL5FA005286
2015 LEXUS
JTKKT624350107949
2005 TOYOTA
NOVEMBER 9, 2021
1J4FT78S1SL591791
1995 JEEP
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on November 12, 2021
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2504 ÐSusan Crouso #2513 ÐJeanette Alvarado #1345 ÐJohn Wills Tile, Inc. A.K.A.John Wills #1346 ÐJohn Wills Tile, Inc. A.K.A.John Wills.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
11/07/2021
1N4BL11D26C133394
2006 NISS
1NXBR32E44Z221393
2004 TOYT
2T1BURHE7HC811135
2017 TOYT
3N1AB6AP3BL613638
2011 NISS
JH4DC54872C030991
2002 ACUR
JH4KC1F7XEC006399
2014 ACUR
KNAFU4A21C5551824
2012 KIA
KNDJC733355433879
2005 KIA
WDBRF52HX7A944896
2007 MERZ
11/08/2021
5GRGN23U16H106010
2006 HUMM
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 9, 2021 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2005 DODG
1B3EL46X25N509740
2007 MAZD
JM1BK32F071683585
2000 NISS
1N4DL01D6YC226876
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1995 Mazda
VIN# JM1BA1417S0137650
2006 Hyundai
VIN# KMHDN46D96U272015
2020 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AA6BV8LC382266
2008 Mercury
VIN# 3MEHM08148R606738
2001 Saturn
VIN# 1G8JW54R61Y529748
2003 Cadillac
VIN# 1G6KS54Y53U275072
2010 Ford
VIN# 1FMCU0D77AKC88013
2002 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ225720510438
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 10, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC