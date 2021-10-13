Legal Public Notices 10/13 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: October 22, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Eric Meeks- Household Goods, Taxidermy. Eric Meeks - Furniture, Taxidermy, boxes. Salvatore Romano - Household Goods. Jeremy Martin - Pressure Washer, Fishing Poles, Hand Tools. Sheena Simpson - Furniture, Totes, TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 10/22/2021 @ 12:30 PM
Michelle Lynn Avrett-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 22, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Tameka Jefferson- household items, Karen Jackson- seasonal, boxes. Natalie Alford- clothes, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 22nd, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
450-0345.-Kristi Coates-household goods.-Rhanji Downer-small items.-Stephen L Isom-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 22, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342
Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793
Eric Mills-home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
Irene Rosario-home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
Jermaine D Conway Jr: skateboard, bags, clothes, Monique Calderin: totes, décor, speaker, coins, Trevor Michael Curry: bed, table, TV, Clothes, lamp The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913
Bernandino Jr. Alvarez power tools & home goods, Kenneth Cruz boxes & bicycles The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
Branden Vega-home goods Terrence DeSean- home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 22, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Shakell Spence, Boxing equip, boxes, personal items-Chrystal Wheeler, Household items, Clothes, Personal items, pictures etc. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B20-DP-0076
IN THE INTEREST OF: A. L., a male child DOB: 02/05/2007. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Marco Paredes-Lopez
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 23rd day of November, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 15th day of September, 2021. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B19-DP-0134
IN THE INTEREST OF: D. H., male child DOB: 07/10/2008, C. H., a female child DOB: 11/23/2009, P. H., a male child DOB: 04/08/2015. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Latonya Burkes
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 27th day of October, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 16th day of September, 2021. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Monique Calderin
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 17, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP12-331
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children A. W. DOB: 12/10/2006, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012, S. W. DOB: 05/12/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Michael Smulick
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 17, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-2
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. M. DOB: 03/11/2011 C. B. DOB: 01/10/2014. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Breanna Moore
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on November 29, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Attorney, Sacha.Dixon@myflfamilies.com
, CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-364
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.P. DOB: 03/04/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Carl David Stark
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Magistrate Craig McCarthy on November 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Children’s Legal Services Deputy Clerk, stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-589
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: M.S. DOB: 06/27/2005, T.H DOB: 06/10/2013, A.S DOB: 04/17/2016. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: TRICIA SHORTER
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to personally appear before the Honorable Heather Higbee, on October 26, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING for the children M.S., T.H. and A.S. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23RD day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-687
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.M. DOB: 12/29/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANTWAN OWENS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Shaunda Brown, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 96290, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-687
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 12/22/2012, Q.M. DOB: 04/11/2016, A.M. DOB: 06/08/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MITCHEL MICKLES
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Shaunda Brown, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 96290, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
October 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
KEY FOB 400 Block of OBT
PHONE 2400 Block of S. Hiawassee Rd.
TOOLS 900 Block of W. Colonial Dr.
KEY FOB E. Pine St. /S. Court Ave.
ELECTRONICS 900 Block of W. Colonial Dr.
JEWELRY 900 Block of S. Orange Ave.
PHONE 100 Block of Garden Ave. B.
PHONE 2700 Bent Willow Cir.
ELECTRONICS S. Semoran Blvd. /La Costa Dr.
KEY FOB 4200 Block of Millenia Blvd.
HOLSTER, KEYS AND CARD 5100 Block of Conroy Rd.
WATCH 700 Block of W. Church St.
ELECTRONICS 1200 Block of Folklore Ln.
ELECTRONICS 9600 Block of Lake District Ln.
KEY 800 Block of N. Orange Ave.
PHONE 4500 Block of New Broad St.
PHONE 600 Block of W. Princeton St.
KEYS, PENS, BACKPACK 5600 Block of Pecos St.
CAR KEY AND REG KEYS 1800 Block of Mercy Dr.
TAG, BOX, TOOLS, WATCHES S. Orange Ave./ E. Jackson St.
MONEY 400 Block of E. Central Blvd.
BIKE 3800 Block of Lake Underhill Rd.
BIKE 1600 Block of Lake Baldwin Ln.
BIKE 5400 Block of Karen Ct.
2 BIKES 600 Block of E. Amelia St.
BIKE 500 Block of S. Hayer Ave.
BIKE 2400 Block of S. Bumby Ave.
BIKE 4400 Block of Vineland Rd.
BIKE 9200 Block of Kensington Row Ct.
BIKE 3000 Block of W. Colonial Dr.
BIKE 4800 Block of Thorpe Ave.
BIKE Dowden Rd./ Introduction Way
BIKE 3300 Block of Basie Pl.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Baldwin Park - 11/02/2021 3997 E Colonial Dr. Orlando. Fl 32803:
C178 Reina Hernandez, B196 Dewitt Goodwin II, D239 Carmen Molina Rodriguez, D121 Marcus Grissom, D155 Carmen Molina Rodriguez, D101 Elisa Grullon de Pegu, C159 Jodi Pfiester, B124 Branddle Bactol, D228 Timothy Eason. U-Haul Ctr of Orange Ave- 11/02/2021 3500 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806
: 2405 Jamari Jones, 1809 Guy Hanley, 1433 Brandon Harris, 1161 Deborah Jones, 1903 Delena Johnson, 2141 Kiara Rivera, 1037 Erik Aquino, 1031 Kortney-Renee Burdeshaw, 1811 Shaquria Daniels, 1017 Pamela Medina, 2308 Darrynton Mclachlan, 1838 Crystal Grace, 1918 Pamela Patterson, 1808 Nicole Berardi, 2115 Alicia Hill, 1209 Lory Merisier.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, November 2, 2021
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
45 Pamela Denise Warren 203 Mitchell Marc Gold Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am
: 55 Heather Marie King 76 Linda Ramirez Santos 131 Edwin Cruz 215 Jacqueline Sodjian 360 Donovan Taylor 413 Mathew Knight 440 Yolande Deidre Tamaia Myers 461 Gabrielle Burch 470 Timothy Pritz 579 Lycia Janice Agosto 595 Briyanna Reshell Wyche 960 Tatiana Maria Rodriguez Calle Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
138 Luis Junior Sanchez 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 448 Aiesha Elaine Sconiers Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
096 Fay Blackwood 157 Jessenia Marcano 170 Zarie Richardson 231 Conswello Rawls 270 Larry Lamar Bridges 283 William A Baker; FBI BIZ COM 423 Cheyenne Jade Walker 436 Sherease Howard 484 Robert Coppola 603 Robert Nathaniel Maloney 740 Karen Fugett 888 Angela Gentry 932 Jonathan Joseph Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
411 Lance Travis Mitchell Alpha Floor Mega Inc 1018 Shannon Defaye Owens 1219 William Jacobs 1233 Clifford Robert Hagan 1403 Shytasha Porter 1630 Robin Oelerich 1754 Chavon Ball Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1109 Bridget Lewis 3177 Brazilia Towns 3264 Nelsha Saintilmond 5018 Rosyln Burgmon 5043 Carol Smith 6010 Tommy Washington.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 29, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA66294A005497
2004 ACURA
1FDWF36L13EC80672
2003 FORD F-350
1FMDK02W18GA28739
2008 FORD
1FMEU64876UA94937
2006 FORD
1HGEJ8246TL092155
1996 HONDA
1N4AL11D45C224094
2005 NISSAN
1NKZX4EX5LJ289793
2020 KENWORTH
3N1BC13E29L401016
2009 NISSAN
3VWSG71K66M831910
2006 VOLKSWAGEN
5N1AT2MT4JC715984
2018 NISSAN
JA4APUAU8MU021549
2021 MITSUBISHI
JN1EV7AR0JM432291
2018 INFINITI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 25, 2021
1G1AK15F277203953
2007 CHEVROLET
2T1CG22PXYC293521
2000 TOYOTA
WBA6B4C58DDG67836
2013 BMW
OCTOBER 28, 2021
1HGCM816X3A015575
2003 HONDA
NOVERMBER 1, 2021
19XFC1F33GE010211
2016 HONDA
1HGCM82663A008007
2003 HONDA
2D4FV47TX6H116848
2006 DODGE
2HGEJ6629VH532074
1997 HONDA
4T1BF18B3XU333083
1999 TOYOTA
JN8AT2MT5HW393907
2017 NISSAN
KNAFE122285533737
2008 KIA
KNAFW6A30A5130043
2010 KIA
KNDPC3A60E7582870
2014 KIA
YV1CZ852251205441
2005 VOLVO.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 25, 2021
2T1CG22PXYC293521
2000 TOYOTA
OCTOBER 28, 2021
2HGEJ6626VH521100
1997 HONDA
L5YTCKPV0J1145593
2018 ZHNG
WBAPH7G50ANM51030
2010 BMW
NOVEMBER 1, 2021
JTEHH20V426061642
2002 TOYOTA
3FADP4EJ7JM108738
2018 FORD
JTKDE177150023444
2005 TOYOTA
5GZER23737J126517
2007 SATURN
2HGEJ6629VH532074
1997 HONDA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
10/30/2021
1G1ZT61896F183239
2006 CHEV
1GCEC19V74Z100891
2004 CHEV
1N4BL11E65C105038
2005 NISSAN
2LMDU88C58BJ40400
2008 LINC
3N1AB61E48L692762
2008 NISS
5NPEU46F19H494334
2009 HYUN
5YFBURHEXKP885723
2019 TOYT
KL7CJKSB5HB091929
2017 CHEV
WBAVB13506PT22034
2006 BMW
WVWBN7AN1DE518835
2013 VOLKSWAGEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
10/31/2021
4T1BF28B13U316587
2003 TOYT
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Kia
VIN# KNDJE723387538037
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 3, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00 AM on Nov 1, 2021 Billis Auto Center of Orlando Inc. 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808
. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2014 NISS VIN# 3N1CE2CP5EL397303 Lien Amt $5586.14