Legal Public Notices 09/22 issue 

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: October 8, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Robert Sadler - Golf Clubs, Luggage, Boxes. Patrick Laster - Household Furniture.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 8th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Sabrina Hale Ð Household Goods, Sabrina Hale - Household Goods, Sabrina Hale Ð Household Goods.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 8th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Ariel Rosado-shelf, tools, tablesaw.-Alicia M Shehee-household items.-Amber Colquitt-household goods.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 10/08/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Deneshia Rhynes-Nightstand, table, bed. Veronica Singleton-TV, refrigerator. Britania Jacques- Boxes, shoes baby items. Calvin Hill- Cloths, toys, boxes.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 10.08.21 @ 11:00 am.
Raveen Neal Christmas tree, boxes, candle supplies; Yzeaminda Parker household goods; Aries Blandon household goods; Sharonda Hampton living room set, clothes; Craig Chavers clothes. Store 1333: 13125 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32837, 407.516.7005 on 10.08.21 @ 11:15 am
. Kyel Frances-home items. Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 10.08.21 @ 2:00 pm
. Kamren Watson, clothes boxes queen / Luiz Rodrigues, HHG / Andrew Anderson, Boxes / Gia McQueen, Household Goods Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.212.5890 on 10.08.21 @ 11:30 am.
Bernie Casiano, Household items; Frank Pastor, Household items; Victor Manuel Jr Perez, Household goods; Tony Benitez, Household goods; Kaitlyn Smith, Couch, boxes, Christmas decorations and entertainment center. Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee, FL 34744 (407) 414-5303 on 10.08.21 @1:30PM
Desmond Maxwell Household goods, Tisha Williams Household goods, Calvin Mcmillon boxes, Nichole Woon Household goods Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 10.08.21 @ 11:30 am.
Nina Gadson clothing, furniture Eddy Alexander Vado Salgado Boxes, Tool boxes, work equipment. Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr. Orlando FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 10.08.21 @ 12:15 pm. Store 7590: 7360 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando FL 32819, 407.634.4449. on 10.08.21 @ 12:30 pm.
Anita Counts Suit Cases; Katrice Houston futon, box spring and mattress Queen, Totes; Luis Alfredo Borelly Household items; Danielle Hale Luggage. Store 8136: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 10.08.21 @ 3:00 pm.
Daniel Rosa, Household goods; Maxine Jenkins, T.V. & Personal items; Judy Fredrick, Mattress, dresser, totes, washer & dryer; Allan Castellanos, mattress; Javaris Welch, boxes of clothing; Nicholas Schonwit, clothing, totes and bags; Tashianna Owens, Household goods. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod Rd Orlando FL 32822, 407.955.4137 on 10.08.21 @ 12:00 pm.
Jasmine Hayes boxes, totes; Michelle Arias household items. Store 7143: 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 on 10.08.21 @ 12:00 pm
. Robert Spar Household items. Store 8841: 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando Fl 32825, 407.495.9612 on 10.08.21 @ 12:45 pm.
Edisson Ruiz Maldonado, Household goods; Miguel Satiago Household goods. Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 on 10.08.21 @ 11:45 am
. Fernando Hernandez- decoration, clothes. Ryan Rotela- boxes, tools, personal items. Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 on 10/08/21 @2:15PM
John Campbell boxes, totes, golf clubs; Taiomys Velez Pagan boxes, chair, personal papers, pictures, totes, shelve, 2 Car tires; Enrique Bravo small refrigerator, TV, boxes, wheel chair, file cabinet; Julio Olan- two gaming chairs, folding table, speaker; Latosia Warren- bags, two pool floats, free on, sneaker boxes; Gayna Joynes household goods, Michael Cortez personal items, boxes, Dustin Sapp disney items, shelves, boxes, purses.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 8, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Brandon Hallahan-household goods - Daniel Sanders-Housewares.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 8, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Richard Mays- clothing, luggage. microwave.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 8, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Mario Moran-Household items John Booker-Household items Darlene Randall- Household items.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES FENIMORE COOPER, JR.,, Deceased. File No. 2021-CP-002090-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of JAMES FENIMORE COOPER, JR., deceased, whose date of death was June 10, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 9/22/2021. Signed on 9/16/2021. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ ALLEN J. COOPER, Personal Representative, 2605 TRADEWINDS TRAIL, ORLANDO, FL 32805. /s/ MARY CATHERINE AMBROSE, Personal Representative, 890 LONGSTREET CIR., GAINESVILLE, GA 30501.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. P20-DP-0069
IN THE INTEREST OF: L. A. F., a male child DOB: 04/05/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Ana Nicole Formisano
, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 18th day of October, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision ofcertain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time beforethe scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 8th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B20-DP-0076
IN THE INTEREST OF: A. L., a male child DOB: 02/05/2007. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Marco Paredes-Lopez
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 23rd day of November, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 15th day of September, 2021. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B19-DP-0134
IN THE INTEREST OF: D. H., male child DOB: 07/10/2008, C. H., a female child DOB: 11/23/2009, P. H., a male child DOB: 04/08/2015. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Latonya Burkes
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 27th day of October, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 16th day of September, 2021. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-162
. In the Interest of Minor Child: M.C. DOB: 03/24/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Rachel Cherry
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: M.C., born on 03/24/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on November 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MBI HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Erika Juliani, of 2094 Laurelwood Way, Winter Park, FL 32792 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Naturally Gorgeous
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Naturally Gorgeous"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/15/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Vikki T. Gaskin-Butler, Ph.D., LLC, of 11954 Narcoossee Rd., Suite 2, PMB #214, Orlando, FL 32832, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
VAMM Consulting and
Psychological Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"VAMM Consulting and
Psychological Services
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/10/2021
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 7, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D63 Jackson Josaphat $975.30, A14 Darcie Concepcion $450.80, C25 Maria Lopez $1610.50, B34 Dajuan Poole $543.50, D42 Bryana Clark $1083.90, D49 Veronica Karla Castellon Mejia $575.60, B12 Jamar Travis $450.80, D02 Pamula Dunston $861.40, B24 Jiday Mardre $742.10, B27 Timothey Shimko $662.65, C73 Peachlyn Farmer $1192.50, B55 Tamara Shade $583.20, E13 Mario Pfaeffle $1264.10, B40 Tiffany Diane $464.00, D19 Mason Davis $644.20, B06 Michael Blakemore $822.10, D61 Mario McNeal $503.80, C08 Tydra Pugh $932.25, D36 Ronald Eller $674.50, C15 Maro Molina $1312.60, U103 John Doe $376.40, C74 Paula Germond $609.75, L55 Denice Jackson $566.20, B42 Danny Miracle $355.40, B29 Jazlyn Jones $419.00, A0007A Tydra Pugh $1370.75, C26 Patrick Peters $808.50, A24 Richard Miller $578.00, A17 Nancy Bowen $1007.00. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1100 Curtis Cross $1266.85, 1175 Chartiara Mackroy $954.25, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1435.08, 1253 Duckens Normil $747.60, 1024 Verlie Thompson $675.20, 1370 Karen Alexander Reece $255.40, 1064 Ann Marie Grillos $541.20, 1169 Esmeralda Levine $1073.20, 1141 David Potts $1063.30, 1062 Manuel Gonzalez $641.60. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamone Springs, FL 32714; D105 Damion Johnson $2214.75, C119 Eugene Wissick $1261.82, C101 Annetta Kittel $594.76, C139 Brian Bengal $1078.00, D103 Damion Johnson $2014.75, E111 Michael Fakir $1213.10, C131 Sean Morrow $1078.00, B106 Michael Barnette $869.08. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2098 Rose Sciortino $965.76, 1356 Shelly Lilly $684.15, 1185 Derrick Jackson $841.21, 2518 Amina Stevenson $533.85, 1115 Briel Morival $835.89, 1051 Douglas Wheeler $388.64, 2474 Marshall Umsted $957.70, 1204 Casey Power $ 891.21, 1028 Karen Blair $766.40, 1691 Barbara Martin $549.96, 1252 Benaiah Cox $612.25, 1456 Samantha Montacano $542.96, 1512 James Service $388.64, 1359 Mystery Room $931.60, 2152 Danelle Shaub $1250.72, 1402 Rebecca Puhr $537.64, 1208-10 Casey Power $971.80, 1603 Adelaida De Jesus $612.14, 1034 Timothy Jordan $1129.00, 1006-09 Milton Smith $1573.95, 2158-60 Mike Rosas $1694.60, 1108 Heidi Riesel $966.75. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E029 Lazaro Frontela $1234.81, B081 Travis Williams $485.68, E036 Artis Thomas $656.60. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1073 Valerie Zambrana $851.85, 1221 Robert Juliano $878.42, 2061 Austin Troutt $378.00. 2416 James Bradford $633.36, 1301 Patrick Sneed $180.70, 1244 Ashley Richards $287.51, 2022 Crystal Scott $501.50, 1551 James Poe III $356.68, 1771 Frederick Harris $702.53, 1530 Denise Green $1199.55, 1452 Sherry Weber $741.70, 2738 Latasha Briscoe $849.05, 2413 Thomas Holstein $718.80, 1700 Marsha Washington $564.19, 2322 Charissa Johns $1357.60, 1521 Jumika Ann Kozat Robinson $1144.56, 1294 John Todd $542.72, 1236 Elavittal Williams $425.85, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $425.85, 2087 Carina Ortiz $582.60, 2700 Shenica Daniels $628.04, 5088 Deborah Williams $851.85, 1409 William Elliott $1144.56, 2044 Cristal Leon $676.00, 1061 Michael Keane $729.28, 5028 William Elliott $1402.56, 1130 Riddick Bowe $1036.22, 1761 Nikeshia Pettus $432.28, 2441 Dionisio Dejesus $750.60, 1464 Theresa Burke $356.68, 1754 Jessie Doering $399.25. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0156 Aneka Mitchell $992.59, 1948 Geraldine Tucker $678.60, 0172 James Taylor $862.22, 0181-83 Matthew Sepulveda $931.80, 1068 Leroy Sobers $862.39. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4049 Letisha Bird $814.48, 4021 Gary Campbell $516.28, 3024 Danielle Washington $686.72, 4138 Robert Hall $983.10, 3001 Gabrial Morles $758.50, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $525.23, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1554.88, 3043 Adam Broome $1181.72, 2057 Norma Mazzali Vargas $580.20, 4197 Reuben Davis $625.35, 2102 Danielle Washington $1328.02, 4048 Norma Mazzali Vargas $814.48.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Hunter Creek - 10/05/2021 13301 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32837: 1021 Thomas Williamson, 1248 Michelle Clark, 3012 Yvette Pena, 1708 Massiel Matias, 1713 Donna Santos, 3261 Luis Pegoraro, 1205 Matt Thomas, 1012 Nelida Nieves, 1508 Maria Voulo, 2215 Michelle Clark, 2027 Anthony Bowman, 3307 Francisco Tejada,3021 Timothy Erickson, 3516 Carmen Romero, 1048 Massiel Matias, 1005 Matthew Clarke, 2225 Alisa Martin,2518 Jason Scott, 2617 Albert Caraballo, 2606 Terrence Anderson, 1516 Allysa Mckeehan, 3014 Nancy Mina, 1024 Shawn Crowley, 3601 Hember Escalona, 3305 William Rojo, 2061 Tanya Haskett, 1064 Yovany Vazquez, 1716 Earnest Simpson, 3253 Debra Taylor, 3334 Jack Poorbaugh. U-Haul Ctr of Gatorland- 10/05/2021 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando, FL 32837: 246 John Negron Santiago, 671 Jean Lestin, 1013 Veronica Brooks, 600 Karen Ramos, 515 Carl Philips, 871 Lisandro Penavert, 580 Armonte Evans Jr., 1012 Brian Sexton, 396 Nestor Melendez Rincon, 955 Evelyn Villarroel, 1092 Juleissy Mercado, 556 Caleb Maxie, 204 Karla Nicola, 368 John Eustace, 527 Michael Zurita, 454 Davielle Justiniano, 831 Anthony Powell.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 8th, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. A203 - Anthony Demeglio B156 Ð Elsa Santos C104 Ð Bill Dore C124 Ð Debra Farinella C128 Ð Franklin Leroy Murnahan, III.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 12 Da'quaris Brown 17 Kyle Hildreth 55 David Tyrone Hill 86 Mihanjel Deondre Ortega 90 Terrese Franklin 96 Vanilda Gonsalves De Oliveira 203 Mitchell Marc Gold Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 102 William Stanton Sheets 208 Barbara Pickett 240 Jason Christopher Fulm Mudry 329 Donald A Dupler II 397 Ramon Rivera 425 Jerry Arthur Weers. Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 7 Ilianese Bauduy 75 Charlie Jackson Jr. 106 Annette Freeman 136 Mia Williams 137 Sarah Jackson 151 Jannaka Brenda Byron 152 Jimmy Wells Jr. 181 Samuel Demming Jr. 189 Latasha Sheffield 191 Shawn Tookes 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 245 Ernst Louis 359 Ernst Louis 387 Luis Jose Antonio Filho 449 Shalene Atwell 450 Elnade Saint Remy 636 Jane Taggart Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 237 Christeena A Zweifka 239 Lovette S Gordon 436 Sherease L Howard 991 Brandon J Mills 972, 993 Doreatha Howell Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 109 Vannessa Gordon 204 Eduardo Castro 730 Lester Jernigan 752 Earnessa Jackson 849 Dedira Vereen Johnson 1130 Sharonda Barnes, Together We Shine Outreach Inc 1209 Atanacia Lacy 1705 Kenneth Birdon Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1016 Holly Mathews 1031 Wilbert Julien 1049 Alexander Michael Ivy 1070 Tacordon Knebrai Riggins 3226 John Tyrone Baker Jr 3247 Autumn Marie Johnson 3302 Dora Mae Williams 4001 Gorgeous Coons 6048 Annie Lou Geter.
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: October 13th, 2021 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following:#1184-Furniture, #C132-
Furniture, #C121-Tools, #2134-Boxes, #2201-Furniture, #2133-Households, #I203-
Boxes, #E217-Households, #1032-Households, #1099-Households, #C104-Households,
#1064-Households, #1040-Boxes, #2106-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 08, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C4BJWDG4DL505852
2013 JEEP
1FTBR1Y8XLKB13994
2020 FORD
1G1AM15B267877882
2006 CHEVROLET
1G1YY22P6R5108097
1994 CHEVROLET
2G1FS1EW1D9217939
2013 CHEVROLET
JM3TCBEY3G0102165
2016 MAZDA
JN8AS58T18W012116
2008 NISSAN
ZFBERFBB2H6E20211
2017 RAM.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 4, 2021
1B3ES26C14D626833
2004 DODGE
1FTCR14U3TTA65658
1996 FORD
1HGES16552L020711
2002 HONDA
1J4GK48K93W584254
2003 JEEP
1NXBR32E76Z729425
2006 TOYOTA
3A4FY58B86T252106
2006 CHRYSLER
5N1BV28U07N125263
2007 NISSAN
JM1BK12F481850360
2008 MAZDA
KMHDN45D22U449306
2002 HYUNDAI
YV1JS8315R1161107
1994 VOLVO
OCTOBER 6, 2021
NMTKHMBX0KR100276
2019 TOYOTA
OCTOBER 8,2021
1D8GT58K67W581697
2007 DODGE
1HGCD5554TA005303
1996 HONDA
4T1BG22K7VU088085
1997 TOYOTA
5FNRL38208B061187
2008 HONDA
JN1CA21D3ST045722
1995 NISSAN
JNKCP11A51T402343
2001 INFINITI
OCTOBER 9, 2021
1FD3F36R68ED92494
2008 FORD
OCTOBER 11, 2021
1G1PF5SC8C7261799
2012 CHEVROLET
1HGCP26748A043319
2008 HONDA
2C4RC1BG9LR133638
2020 CHRYSLER
3FAFP37NX5R123598
2005 FORD
5XXGU4L3XJG205356
2018 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 4, 2021
19UUA66267A041653
2007 ACURA
3N1AB7AP5HY385952
2017 NISSAN
WDBNG70J64A421934
2004 MERCEDES-BENZ
OCTOBER 8,2021
1HGCD5554TA005303
1996 HONDA
4T1BG22K7VU088085
1997 TOYOTA.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 8, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1103 ÐSchanelis R Castillo, #1441 ÐTimothy Welch.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 12, 2021 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2005 TOYT
5TDZA22C15S243117
2019 MITS
ML32A3HJ4KH000384
2005 CHEV
1G1JC12F757133204
2009 NISS
1N4AL21E29N523429.