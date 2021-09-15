Legal Public Notices 09/15 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: September 24,2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 516 7221
Sasha De La Rosa - Couch, Totes, Boxes, Melba Ortega - Furniture, Electronics, Lawrence Hill- Bike, Scooter, Lamp, Suitcase. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 24th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Shawn Lingard - 2 Couches, 3 Bedroom Sets, Kitchen Table, Robert Williams - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 9/24/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Tequila Henderson-Area Rug, End table, bicycle. Artimecia Hawk-Tv, Fan, Bags. Zoe Salmon-Mirror ,Fishing rod, Totes. Robert Banks-Fulton, Headboard, Desk. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 24, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Constanein Tudor-bedroom items, tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 24, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Preston Osceola- tools, grill. Noemi Morales- totes, household items Tracy Schaffer- furniture The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Sept 24, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Jodi Ann Landrio-Home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Sept 24, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Kevin Spann: Grill, Fishing items, Furniture, Clothes, Appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 24, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Hailey Jones-Household items Felix Rendon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 09.24.21 @ 11:00 am
. Michael Perez 1984 Chevy Truck 14 ft long; Tiffany Green boxes; Midway Labs USA supplements; Randy Broner furniture. Store 1333: 13125 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32837, 407.516.7005 on 09.24.21 @ 11:15 AM
Spenser Gunaca Furniture, Spenser Gunaca Funiture Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 09.24.21 @ 2:00 pm
. Christopher Shackelford, Household items; Yadira Serrano, household goods; Niahyari Ramirez, baby toys; Maria Esthefany Bencosme Bier, tools, boxes, household items, toys; Jean Blaise, Household goods; Emerly Francois, Household goods. Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 09.24.21 @ 11:30 am
. Nina Gadson household goods; Harry Gadson household items; Darby Dlatrise Clothes and household goods. Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr. Orlando FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 09.24.21 @ 12:15 pm
. Christopher Melitshka Household items; Nashaly Douglas Household items; Karina Rodriguez Household items; Carmen M Paulino Household items; Ervington Saulter Household items. Store 8136: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando Fl 32839, 407.488.9093 on 09.24.21 @ 3:00 pm
. Danielle Johnson, boxes; Robert Miller, clothes; Charles Davis, household goods; Pamela Simms, dining table, fireplace, bar; Kirstin Dempsey, household goods; Zahra Ali-Brown, queen bed, dresser, tv; Evangelina Roman, boxes; Tyraye Jones, clothes; Lindsey Shave, decorations, photos, bedframe; Kristine ODonnell, personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA KEYDIY USA, INC., Plaintiff, v. PACIFIC LINK USA, INC.; JIN CHUN CHEN, husband and wife, LI WEI; PALMA VISTA HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; 3701 VINELAND, LLC; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2021-CA-004470-O NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 11th day of October, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at public sale online at www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
, the undersigned Clerk will offer for sale the real estate described as follows: Lot 97, MetroWest, Unit 2 replat, according the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 23, page 120 and 121, Public Records of Orange County, Florida. together with all structures, improvements, fixtures, and appurtenances on said land or used in conjunction therewith. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. The aforesaid sale will be made pursuant to a Final Judgment entered in this cause on August 11, 2021. DATED this 2nd day of September, 2021. /s/ HOUSTON E. SHORT FOR THE COURT Attorneys for Plaintiff Houston E. Short Florida Bar No.: 717592 GUNSTER, YOAKLEY & STEWART, P.A. 200 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1400 Orlando, Florida 32801 Email: hshort@gunster.com
Telephone: (407) 648-5077, Facsimile: (407) 849-1233.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. P20-DP-0069
IN THE INTEREST OF: L. A. F., a male child DOB: 04/05/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Ana Nicole Formisano
, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 18th day of October, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision ofcertain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time beforethe scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 8th day of September, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-162
. In the Interest of Minor Child: M.C. DOB: 03/24/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Rachel Cherry
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: M.C., born on 03/24/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on November 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MBI HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-289
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 08/22/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: FELICIA JACKSON
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP19-472. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.W. DOB: 04/17/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: MICHELLE WEST, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on October 21st, 2021 at 9:30am. via zoom for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: There are two ways to participate: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jemma A. Takx, Esquire FB#1028760 Jemma.Takx@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Fine Art and Productions, Inc. of 801 S. Sweetwater Blvd., Longwood, FL 32779, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Thorne
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Thorne
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/18/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Hayley Mathie, of 3335 Whistling Trail, Saint Cloud, FL 34772, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
A Little Drop of Courage
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"A Little Drop of Courage
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/7/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Hunter Creek - 10/05/2021 13301 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32837:
1021 Thomas Williamson, 1248 Michelle Clark, 3012 Yvette Pena, 1708 Massiel Matias, 1713 Donna Santos, 3261 Luis Pegoraro, 1205 Matt Thomas, 1012 Nelida Nieves, 1508 Maria Voulo, 2215 Michelle Clark, 2027 Anthony Bowman, 3307 Francisco Tejada,3021 Timothy Erickson, 3516 Carmen Romero, 1048 Massiel Matias, 1005 Matthew Clarke, 2225 Alisa Martin,2518 Jason Scott, 2617 Albert Caraballo, 2606 Terrence Anderson, 1516 Allysa Mckeehan, 3014 Nancy Mina, 1024 Shawn Crowley, 3601 Hember Escalona, 3305 William Rojo, 2061 Tanya Haskett, 1064 Yovany Vazquez, 1716 Earnest Simpson, 3253 Debra Taylor, 3334 Jack Poorbaugh. U-Haul Ctr of Gatorland- 10/05/2021 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando, FL 32837:
246 John Negron Santiago, 671 Jean Lestin, 1013 Veronica Brooks, 600 Karen Ramos, 515 Carl Philips, 871 Lisandro Penavert, 580 Armonte Evans Jr., 1012 Brian Sexton, 396 Nestor Melendez Rincon, 955 Evelyn Villarroel, 1092 Juleissy Mercado, 556 Caleb Maxie, 204 Karla Nicola, 368 John Eustace, 527 Michael Zurita, 454 Davielle Justiniano, 831 Anthony Powell.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 North Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on September 24th, 2021 at 9:00 am
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on October 8th, 2021 at 11:00 am
for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 5, 2021
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
12 Da'quaris Brown 17 Kyle Hildreth 55 David Tyrone Hill 86 Mihanjel Deondre Ortega 90 Terrese Franklin 96 Vanilda Gonsalves De Oliveira 203 Mitchell Marc Gold Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
102 William Stanton Sheets 208 Barbara Pickett 240 Jason Christopher Fulm Mudry 329 Donald A Dupler II 397 Ramon Rivera 425 Jerry Arthur Weers. Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
7 Ilianese Bauduy 75 Charlie Jackson Jr. 106 Annette Freeman 136 Mia Williams 137 Sarah Jackson 151 Jannaka Brenda Byron 152 Jimmy Wells Jr. 181 Samuel Demming Jr. 189 Latasha Sheffield 191 Shawn Tookes 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 245 Ernst Louis 359 Ernst Louis 387 Luis Jose Antonio Filho 449 Shalene Atwell 450 Elnade Saint Remy 636 Jane Taggart Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
237 Christeena A Zweifka 239 Lovette S Gordon 436 Sherease L Howard 991 Brandon J Mills 972, 993 Doreatha Howell Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am
: 109 Vannessa Gordon 204 Eduardo Castro 730 Lester Jernigan 752 Earnessa Jackson 849 Dedira Vereen Johnson 1130 Sharonda Barnes, Together We Shine Outreach Inc 1209 Atanacia Lacy 1705 Kenneth Birdon Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm
: 1016 Holly Mathews 1031 Wilbert Julien 1049 Alexander Michael Ivy 1070 Tacordon Knebrai Riggins 3226 John Tyrone Baker Jr 3247 Autumn Marie Johnson 3302 Dora Mae Williams 4001 Gorgeous Coons 6048 Annie Lou Geter.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1014 - Benn, Tracey; 1111 - Potillo, Margaret; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 1153 - sharp, Priscilla; 1159 - Smith, Dawn; 1164 - Pack Jr, Darlo; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2024 - Larosiliere, Cedrick; 3034 - Orjuela, Dariana; 3051 - edwards, Arthur; 3072 - McGrady, Allison; 3078 - Glazier, Katherine; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5025 - Prescott, Dominique; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5061 - Cashe, Alashundrea; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 6015 - Carney, Malcolm; 6112 - Segal, Darren; 7004 - Nunnally, Anthony; 7008 - RIVERA, LOIDA; 7011 - Manji, Mebz; 7114 - Spring Hills Lake Mary Barrios, Jesus; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
00243 - Callwood, David; 00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00422 - Garrard, Taylor; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00575 - Trivett, Dakota; 00585 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00618 - Meyer, Brian; 00619 - Agbaje, Dream; 00624 - Daughtry, Carol; 00710 - Owens, Shahteria; 00735 - Diaz, Victor; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00907 - Ferraro, Laura; 00913 - Myers, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A028 - Pitts, Chantay; A040 - Shaw, Daniel; B021 - Lorenzo, Alonzo; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C044 - Smith, Anekia; D010 - Reno, Maria; D023 - Johnson, Robyn; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D066 - De Jesus, Yazmin; D072 - Perfetto, Jennifer; D090 - Cross, Cynthia; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E009 - Edwards, Evette; E037 - Menke, Mariah; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; H018 - Byrd, Shawn; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J213 - Russell, Jackie; J406 - Smith, Lynn; J422 - Henry, Dianne; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J509 - Childers, Erskine; J710 - De La Rosa, Katherine; P061 - Coffey, Curtis; P090 - Castro, Ramses PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B227 - Jovanovic, Vladenko; B261 - aponte, Kathy; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C336 - McCard, LaTonia; C342 - boyd, Shannon; C373 - Moran, Irania; E006 - Mcmillan, India; E007 - Coriano, Luis; E016 - slue, Norris; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E033 - Jordan, Jacqueline; E038 - Brown, Stephen; E069 - Tummins, Mark; F633 - Wiggins, Kimberly; F650 - Green, Nissandra; G039 - Grant, David; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. C114 - Rushforth, Kevin; D132 - Kile, Charles; D148 - Joseph, Andy; D151 - Zuick, Eli; G207 - Grantz, Elizabeth; G220 - Lynn, Alexis; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J287 - Negron Jr, Alexis; J299 - Heilman, Chris Lee; J317 - Wilson, Tyrone; J319 - Day, Maria; J354 - Prekas, Tami; J388 - Williams, Erica; K427 - Rodriguez, Orlando; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; L493 - Balcacer, Milton; M513 - Muhlenforth, Arthur; R561 - bustamante, teodora PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1506 - Wyche, Paul; 1510 - noon, Amy; 1719 - Corea, Kaylin; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2703 - Mills, Christopher; 2718 - Samlal, Ricki; 2731 - Young, Jocelyn; 3107 - Mccloud, Sharron; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3212 - Graham, Hilmer; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3827 - Bogner, Wayne PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; C315 - Brockman, Monica; C319 - Taylor, Richard; C330 - Beall, Tammy; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D415 - Collins, Monique; D417 - Green, Sabree; D445 - Negueruela, Mario; E507 - Johnson, Leighton; E536 - Reddick, Wanda; F621 - Malone, Millicent; G743 - Downs, Shakeem; G744 - Davis, Justin; G746 - Duque, Henry; H831 - Thomas, Jessica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A116 - Cooper, Trevor; A128 - THOMAS, SUSAN; A162 - Cutlip, Bryon; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B256 - Salahuddin, Aesha; C303 - Farmer Jr, James; D426 - Kanbara, Penny; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E554 - Joyce, Jalonda; E556 - Tricoles, Talia; E557 - Glenn, Abbie; E577 - Vasallo, Peter; E578 - Lawson, Bryan; F607 - Patages, Christina; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G730 - Stephens, Reneatta; H823 - Paredes, Kathy PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0406 - Piggee, Tiffany; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1027 - Sykes, Steven; 1040 - House, Angi; 2039 - Wiggins, Halli; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2127 - davis, micheal; 3001 - Knudsen, Craig; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 24, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0045 - Hall, Alice; 0066 - Sheridan, David; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0093 - Mendonça, Gabriel; 0124 - Tomlinson, Marcia; 0125 - Crenshaw, Sherry; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0176 - Metayer, Jessy; 0217 - Martinez, Ada; 0229 - Ross, Keshondra; 0249 - Daghbas, Jeorge; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0300 - Elliott, Cheryl; 0325 - Johnson, Latasha; 0330 - Jamieson, Jerilyn; 0343 - Redden, Loliesa; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0508 - Rodery, Joshuah; 0570 - Ferguson, Xavier PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1103 - Pierre-Francois, Jannifer; 1603 - Shuler, Robert; 3210 - Wright, Shavel; 3311 - fluellen, devon; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 3417 - Coleman, Tyra; 3507 - Alford, Catherine; 4413 - Lormeus, Farah Francois; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4420 - Gadson, Nina; 4531 - Dixon, Ashani; 7106 - Dawson, Lacobia; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A021 - Hinson, Charles; B004 - Encarncion, Jessica; B027 - Bell, Latanya; B041 - Mendez, Jonathan; B047 - Rubin, Celia; C009 - Green, Keyasha; D001 - Brown, Laniya; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D054 - Magdaleno, Susan; D115 - Wheeler, Nicola; D117 - Wilox, Donjomin; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D135 - Wesley, Rashunda; D146 - McCleandon, Duncan; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E027 - plourde, james; F018 - Oguntoye, Barbara; F029 - Howard, Acara PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A012 - ILIFFE, ANDREW; A044 - eagle, leyla; B011 - Cobbs, Rhakida; B019B - Lee, Michael; B022B - Johnson, Henry; B034A - Bryant, Hope; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B061 - Jones, Alice; B083B - Pollock, Joclyn; B088 - Frazier, Erica; B093 - Clarke, Carl; C031 - White, Paul; C063 - Eaton, Veronica; C106 - James, Sharon; D013 - Ross, Eric; D025 - Hallpierre, Angie; D031 - Martin, Demetrius; D044 - III, Ulysses Dickey; D076 - Holmes, Cornelius; D092 - Eagle, Michael; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; D144 - Stevenson, Robert; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E083 - Blevins, Ceronda; F022 - Mitchell, Laura; F039 - BELL, JOE; F069 - DeBacco, Sarah; F077 - Reyes, Sandra; F116 - Merine, Leon; G058 - Venant, Claudy; O016 - Young, James; O038 - Venant, Claudy; O053 - Venant, Claudy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A128 - Tuaev, Georgii; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; A146 - Patterson, Brandon; B224 - Martin, Kenneth; C315 - farmer, Sandra; D445 - MCNICHOLLS, LINUS; D449 - Carr, Jessyca; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E074 - Diaz, Iscania; E113 - Brown, Anita; E116 - Griffin, Tommy; F603 - Eads, James; F618 - Savage, Jessica; F666 - Paul, Randy; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H822 - Williams, Kimberly; J909 - Porter, Antwonette; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0243 - Street, Sharon; 0403 - Hunter, Yvonne; 4006 - Decora Coats and finishes Robles, Nester; 6003 - Ferguson, Hugh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 2129 - Bowers, Spencer; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 3165 - Phillips, Natasha PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1073 - Scippio, Rita; 1119 - Canady, Xavier; 2031 - Williams, Barry; 2100 - Carrigan, Patricia; 3022 - THOMAS, TIMEKA; 3051 - Tommy, Aaron; 4034 - Malham, Stephen; 4040 - Pizarro, Emmanuel Agosto; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2601 - Pitre, Felix PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B330 - Rosario, Joy; D404 - Sanchez, Rosely; D440 - Bentley, Kori; D446 - Young, Kyle; E504 - Long , Jodie; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel; F573 - Terry, Debra PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B007 - Simpson, Angelica T; B018 - ALLSPACH, RICHARD; C005 - Bruce, Kay; D028 - milton, aaron; D029 - Roundtree Jr, Alfred; E026 - Schirling, Austin; E130 - Marcial, Jamie; E165 - Martinez, Johanna; E184 - Wilansky, Paul; E192 - jean, mackenson PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2167 - Keaton, Andrea; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 3015 Ð Phillips, Lawrence; 3020 - Sessa, Douglas; 3027 - Weller, Elaine; 3039 - Huie, Josiah; 3351 - Collins, Stephen; G516 Ð Marrero, Jeannette PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1125 - Weathers, Lorenzo; 1228 Ð Paige, Rachel; 1372 - Chavez, Juan; 1401 - IZQUIERDO, ELVA; 1428 Ð Lafleur, Skyla; 1432 - Castillo, Virgilio; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1773 - Rouis, Myron; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2005 - Marquez, Edwin; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2203 - Townsend, Andre S.; 2275 - mojica, marco; 2414 - Hernandez, Samira PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0475 - Stribling, Edward; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3081 - Cardella, Reilly PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1105 Ð Kremer, Robin; 2067 - Gainer, Kelley; 2224 Ð Wyers, Rebecca; 2412 - Grosjean, Marrano; 2692 Ð Sprung, Neil; 2721 - Broome, Alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0090 - Ruiz, Freddie; 0121 Ð Battad, Jacobo; 0153 - Mohamed, Abdalla; 2054 - Setran, Alex; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 6020 Ð Howard, Saundra; 6044 Ð Dahill, Patrick; 6045 - Figueroa, Haleigh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1129 - Feliciano, Briana; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2166 - Fowe, Mag; 2217 - Feliciano, Brady; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 4005 - Dority, Lawrence; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5034 Ð Morales, Derrick; 5102 Ð Joseph, Hyanicque; 8003 Ð Ramkissoon, Suresh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0138 Ð Kelley, C A; 0140 - Henderson, Jessica; 0308 Ð Gump, Donna; 0353 - Henderson, Jessica; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 1028 - Robinson, Gregory; 2008 - Sullivan, Shannon; 3005 - Coles, Tom; 5002 - Harrison, Jamiya; 5022 Ð Williamson, Jeremy; 6014 - Coles, Tom; 7026 - Higgins, Chaylan; 7046 - Cadet, Evence; 7047 Ð Chapman Lakes HOA Mohler, Cynthia; 7068 - Bailly, Keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 24, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0032 - Regan, Sharay; 0075 - Barrera, Desiree; 0083 - Jean Mary, Fania; 0123 - Vaduva, Alina; 0178 - Rosa, Denise; 0181 - Menard, Landry; 0193 - STEPHENS, BRIANA; 0199 - Pirant, Mary; 0244 - Jones, Arlene; 0245 - Kitchens, Beth; 0248 - Virgo, kizzel; 0259 - Robinson, Tawana; 0292 - Francis, Salvian; 0333 - Menard, Landry; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0393 - Carr, Chad; 0404 - jacobs, shire; 0440 - PERRY, MASCO; 0443 - Parris, Kadar; 0475 - Jenkins IV, James; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0549 - Moreno, Jason; 0568 - Terry, Seandarie; 0602 - Gay, Shynna; 0623 - Joseph, Monherlie; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0679 - Rishel, Travis; 0691 - Alcereau, Samyahh; 0704 - Bowers Jr., Alonza; 0771 - Brown, Alexis; 0773 - Walker, Trina; 0777 - Alvarez, Andres; 0839 - Kimber, Kyle; 0873 - pribble, Christy louhann; 0925 - Huggins, Netelia; 1000 - Price, Ronald PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
.
1201 - Chinake, Chigozie; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1829 - Dunbar, Kelsey; 1922 - Bertrand, Lera; 2108 - Jones, Ebony; 2111 - Clark, Regina; 2200 - Shaw, Jaeukeyta Precious; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2218 - Kirshner, Deborah; 2403 - Mackey, Pamela; 2419 - Medina Lopez, Maria; 2527 - Zamor, Juna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1313 - Brown, Cynthia; 1459 - Blanton, Shelly; 1508 - Lee, Carol; 1518 - Sharp, Kayann; 1631 - Kisner, Daniel; 2122 - Roach, Julie; 2152 - Drye, Ronald; 2176 - Jones Jr., Nathaniel; 2212 - White, Xavier; 2259 - williams, Trey; 2444 - Jackson, Alexis; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0927 - Lashelle, Jemaya; 0928 - Rios, Hector; 1412T - White, Ashley; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1509 - Prescott, Diana PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1017 - Tolentino, Evelyn; 1031 - Duluc, Katherine; 1074 - Thompson, Lisa; 1102 - Littleton, David; 1136 - Triplett, Tracy; 1288 - Pringle, Kimyatta; 1300 - Jerez-Tiburcio, Juan; B021 - Cintron, Danny; F022 - Huber, Lindsey; NA20 - Thomas, Jessica; NB09 - Forsberg, Kymberly; S008 - whittaker, willie; U034 - Martinez, Isaac; U044 - Daniel, Bria; X013 - ramos, Christian; X014 - Raphael, Brady PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
6227 - Sabin, Dixie; 6242 - Jordan, Lorraine PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1019 - Rios, Torre; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 3033 - waters, Nyuanna; 4015 - Randolph, Bertha; 5106 - Ferguson, Ryan; 5141 - Belme, Janos PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0358 - Gionet, Maria; 0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0946 - Alpha Dog Air Antunes, Americo PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0009 - Island Hospitality Vaquiz, Juan; 0058 - Batista, Anjanette; 0248 - Pierce, Michael; 0356 - Bryant, Narzhea; 0402 - Abriola, Anthony; 0453 - Abriola, Anthony; 0506 - Smith, Simone; 1024 - Worthington, George; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 2057 - Odenwald, Patrick; 3043 - Franklin, Trevana; 3091 - Slue, Norris; 4030 - Pacheco-Pagan, Carlos; 4059 - Brown, Denise; 5024 - +Island Hospitality Vaquiz, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 01, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C4PJLCSXEW313989
2014 JEEP
1FTNE24201HA50768
2001 FORD
1G11C5SL9FF296716
2015 CHEVROLET
1GCHC23D36F225183
2006 CHEVROLET
2HGES26745H546739
2005 HONDA
2T2HZMAA5LC176104
2020 LEXUS
JM1BC1411V0123192
1997 MAZDA
JN1BJ1CP9HW000112
2017 NISSAN
KNAE45LC4N6104201
2022 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/01/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GTCS19X538285457
2003 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
WBANF33527CW69275
2007 BMW
3KPFK4A79HE090887 2
017 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021
1G8AW15F96Z103020
2006 SATURN
1N4AL11D26C151938
2006 NISSAN
1N4BL11D76C133066
2006 NISSAN
4F2YZ94195KM27415
2005 MAZDA
5NPD84LF7HH094362
2017 HYD
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
1G1ZT61816F215777
2006 CHEVROLET
1HGFA16548L062545
2008 HONDA
4T1BG22K7VU011877
1997 TOYOTA
JHLRD78855C043708
2005 HONDA
JT3GN86R4W0064866
1998 TOYOTA
OCTOBER 1, 2021
1N4AL11DX5N479370
2005 NISSAN
5NPD84LF4LH602280
2020 HYUNDAI
KM8J3CA45HU402708
2017 HYUNDAI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021
4T1BG22K9VU794216
1997 TOYOTA
OCTOBER 1, 2021
JTKDE177870158164
2007 TOYOTA
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on October 8, 2021
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1103 ÐSchanelis R Castillo, #1441 ÐTimothy Welch.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale: 10/03/2021
10/03/2021
ZD4RCC018BS000218
2011 APRI
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2010 Ford
VIN# 3FAHP0HA1AR284502
2006 Volvo
VIN# YV4CY592261278115
2008 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBR32E08Z009824
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 06, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2021-CP-000719-PR
In Re: Estate of FRED A. MEDINA, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of FRED A. MEDINA, deceased, File Number 2021-CP-000719-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was MARCH 27, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $77,109.22 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: LU MEDINA, 2025 Triumfo Circle, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 09/08/2021. Person Giving Notice: LU MEDINA. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.