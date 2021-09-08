Legal Public Notices 09/08 issue 

Orlando Legals
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
1152 Kendra Hunt,1503 Rachel Blanchard,1124 Tara Ewalt, 1255 Juan Davis, 1435 Lars Tisdale. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: September 1, 2021, September 8, 2021.
Case No. 100025539
PUBLICATION OF HEARING STATE OF MICHIGAN Ð 16th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Ð FAMILY DIVISION Ð MACOMB COUNTY. TO: Tionn Lamarr Mclin (DOB 05/21/1979). IN THE MATTER OF: Jayden Mclin (DOB 02/05/2009); and Alexis Mclin (DOB 05/02/2015). A hearing regarding Child Neglect will be conducted by the court on October 1, 2021, at 1:30 PM in Macomb County Circuit Court, 10 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 before Referee Kristin Stone via Zoom. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Tionn Lamarr Mclin personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: September 24,2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 516 7221
Sasha De La Rosa - Couch, Totes, Boxes, Melba Ortega - Furniture, Electronics, Lawrence Hill- Bike, Scooter, Lamp, Suitcase. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 9/17/2021 @ 12:30 PM
Duramos Lampkin-Household goods. Luiz Claudio Nogueira-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd. Kissimmee, FL 34746 407.720.7424, on 09.17.21 @ 2:15 pm
. James Michael Morvel Jr household items; Scott Cotten clothes, household goods; Dorian Wilson studio equipment, clothes, personal items. Store 1333: 13125 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32837 407.516.7005, on 09.17.21 @ 11:15 am
. Alexander Martin home items; Andrea Wilkinson home items. Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee, FL 34744, 407.414.5303 on 09.17.21 @ 1:30 pm.
Kathy Barrett personal items; Kevin Tutson Household items; Joel Amaro Gonzalez tools; Jacquelyn Santiago Household items Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32824, 407.910.2087 on 09.17.21 @ 11:45 am
. Lourdes Yajaira household items; Steven Taylor personal items. Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 on 9.17.21 on 09.17.21 @ 11:30am
. Gretchen Raimundi household goods; Keyron Sleming household goods. Store 1317: 5592 LB Mcloed Rd, Orlando, Fl 32811 on 09.17.21 on 09.17.21 @ 2:00pm
; Paul Smith houshold goods; two motorcycles: Vin# L5YACBPA3H1112361 year 2017 make ZHNG motorcycle VIN#L5YTCKPA8D1110347 year 2013 make ZHNG motorcycle No liens on either vehicle both items in same title Dream Rentals of Orlando, LLC. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 24th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Shawn Lingard - 2 Couches, 3 Bedroom Sets, Kitchen Table, Robert Williams - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 9/24/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Tequila Henderson-Area Rug, End table, bicycle. Artimecia Hawk-Tv, Fan, Bags. Zoe Salmon-Mirror ,Fishing rod, Totes. Robert Banks-Fulton, Headboard, Desk. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated September 24, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Constanein Tudor-bedroom items, tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 24, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Preston Osceola- tools, grill. Noemi Morales- totes, household items Tracy Schaffer- furniture The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Sept 24, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055:
Jodi Ann Landrio-Home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Sept 24, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990:
Kevin Spann: Grill, Fishing items, Furniture, Clothes, Appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 24, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Hailey Jones-Household items Felix Rendon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 09.24.21 @ 11:00 am
. Michael Perez 1984 Chevy Truck 14 ft long; Tiffany Green boxes; Midway Labs USA supplements; Randy Broner furniture. Store 1333: 13125 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32837, 407.516.7005 on 09.24.21 @ 11:15 AM
Spenser Gunaca Furniture, Spenser Gunaca Funiture Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 09.24.21 @ 2:00 pm
. Christopher Shackelford, Household items; Yadira Serrano, household goods; Niahyari Ramirez, baby toys; Maria Esthefany Bencosme Bier, tools, boxes, household items, toys; Jean Blaise, Household goods; Emerly Francois, Household goods. Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 09.24.21 @ 11:30 am
. Nina Gadson household goods; Harry Gadson household items; Darby Dlatrise Clothes and household goods. Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr. Orlando FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 09.24.21 @ 12:15 pm
. Christopher Melitshka Household items; Nashaly Douglas Household items; Karina Rodriguez Household items; Carmen M Paulino Household items; Ervington Saulter Household items. Store 8136: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando Fl 32839, 407.488.9093 on 09.24.21 @ 3:00 pm
. Danielle Johnson, boxes; Robert Miller, clothes; Charles Davis, household goods; Pamela Simms, dining table, fireplace, bar; Kirstin Dempsey, household goods; Zahra Ali-Brown, queen bed, dresser, tv; Evangelina Roman, boxes; Tyraye Jones, clothes; Lindsey Shave, decorations, photos, bedframe; Kristine ODonnell, personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA KEYDIY USA, INC., Plaintiff, v. PACIFIC LINK USA, INC.; JIN CHUN CHEN, husband and wife, LI WEI; PALMA VISTA HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; 3701 VINELAND, LLC; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2021-CA-004470-O NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 11th day of October, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at public sale online at www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
, the undersigned Clerk will offer for sale the real estate described as follows: Lot 97, MetroWest, Unit 2 replat, according the plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 23, page 120 and 121, Public Records of Orange County, Florida. together with all structures, improvements, fixtures, and appurtenances on said land or used in conjunction therewith. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. The aforesaid sale will be made pursuant to a Final Judgment entered in this cause on August 11, 2021. DATED this 2nd day of September, 2021. /s/ HOUSTON E. SHORT FOR THE COURT Attorneys for Plaintiff Houston E. Short Florida Bar No.: 717592 GUNSTER, YOAKLEY & STEWART, P.A. 200 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1400 Orlando, Florida 32801 Email: hshort@gunster.com
Telephone: (407) 648-5077, Facsimile: (407) 849-1233.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-162
. In the Interest of Minor Child: M.C. DOB: 03/24/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Rachel Cherry
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: M.C., born on 03/24/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on November 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY AND MBI HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire, Florida Bar #111746 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S Kirkman Road Suite 300, Orlando, FL 32811,layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-289
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 08/22/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: FELICIA JACKSON
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP19-472. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.W. DOB: 04/17/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: MICHELLE WEST, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on October 21st, 2021 at 9:30am. via zoom for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: There are two ways to participate: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jemma A. Takx, Esquire FB#1028760 Jemma.Takx@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: CASE NO. 21-DP-07
. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. J. H. H., DOB: 01/18/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CHRISTOPHER COOKE
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 28th, 2021,at 9:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial (407)-205-0551, Conference Code # 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 11th day of August, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Haines City - 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W Haines City, FL 33844 09/16/2021
: F0671 Richardson Richard, G0721 Elizabeth Cabrera Rivera, H0917 Pedro Jimenez, G0797 Maritza Guzman, G0783 Jessica Guzman, G0789 Junetha McRae, G0738 Montez Coleman, G0795 Tiffony Moton, G0802 Evelyn Perez, G0781 Jaime Martinez, A0090 Danielle Hawkins, P002 Jacqueline Dunmire, A0016 Vivian Branch, G0712 Lynette Simmons, G0737 Tihesha Pritchard, H0904 Erica Longchamps. U-Haul Ctr of Kirkman - 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 09/16/2021:
4033 Jeff Smart, 2091 Marcus Davis, 3100 Gary Smith, 2120 Winston Fortune, 2102 Shanett Shelton, 1058 Katrice Coleman, 1102 Jamie Baskins, 4036 Denise Perry, 1110 Cecilia Heredia, 6068 Katrice Coleman, 8009 Rufus White, 1056 Breezae Rainey, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 3085 Brandon Mosley, 3105 Kinzie Burton, 1060 Amy Dorf, 2045 Derrell Sawyer, 4015 Nova Real Estate, 2023 Kurt Eichhorn.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 North Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on September 24th, 2021 at 9:00 am
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #2178 Ð Joely Dejesus Ð kids toy riding car, clothes, bags, household items, handbag, wrapping paper; Unit #2196 Ð Amber A Mansour Ð headboard, furniture, household items, electronics, clothing, fishing poles, mattresses, boxes and bags; Unit #2209 Ð Mary Mc Kegney - ladder, boxes, bedding, household goods, pool noodles, bags; Unit #3001 - Timothy Joe Baker II Ð Books, Large tote, duffle; Unit #3121 Ð WaLynda Thompson Ð paper shredder, boxes, bags, totes, printer.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Thursday September 23rd, 2021
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com
at 1:00 PM. 1010 Ð Alfredo P. Gomez; 1012 Ð Jimmy Hatcher; 1016 Ð Kenneth Blakely; 1053 Ð David Arroila; 3009 Ð John Barrett; 3072 Ð Richard Robinson; 3127 Ð Luke Schiavetta; 4010 Ð Peter Sanders; 4054 Ð Eileen Swickle.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1014 - Benn, Tracey; 1111 - Potillo, Margaret; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 1153 - sharp, Priscilla; 1159 - Smith, Dawn; 1164 - Pack Jr, Darlo; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2024 - Larosiliere, Cedrick; 3034 - Orjuela, Dariana; 3051 - edwards, Arthur; 3072 - McGrady, Allison; 3078 - Glazier, Katherine; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5025 - Prescott, Dominique; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5061 - Cashe, Alashundrea; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 6015 - Carney, Malcolm; 6112 - Segal, Darren; 7004 - Nunnally, Anthony; 7008 - RIVERA, LOIDA; 7011 - Manji, Mebz; 7114 - Spring Hills Lake Mary Barrios, Jesus; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
00243 - Callwood, David; 00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00422 - Garrard, Taylor; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00575 - Trivett, Dakota; 00585 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00618 - Meyer, Brian; 00619 - Agbaje, Dream; 00624 - Daughtry, Carol; 00710 - Owens, Shahteria; 00735 - Diaz, Victor; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00907 - Ferraro, Laura; 00913 - Myers, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A028 - Pitts, Chantay; A040 - Shaw, Daniel; B021 - Lorenzo, Alonzo; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C044 - Smith, Anekia; D010 - Reno, Maria; D023 - Johnson, Robyn; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D066 - De Jesus, Yazmin; D072 - Perfetto, Jennifer; D090 - Cross, Cynthia; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E009 - Edwards, Evette; E037 - Menke, Mariah; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; H018 - Byrd, Shawn; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J213 - Russell, Jackie; J406 - Smith, Lynn; J422 - Henry, Dianne; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J509 - Childers, Erskine; J710 - De La Rosa, Katherine; P061 - Coffey, Curtis; P090 - Castro, Ramses PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B227 - Jovanovic, Vladenko; B261 - aponte, Kathy; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C336 - McCard, LaTonia; C342 - boyd, Shannon; C373 - Moran, Irania; E006 - Mcmillan, India; E007 - Coriano, Luis; E016 - slue, Norris; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E033 - Jordan, Jacqueline; E038 - Brown, Stephen; E069 - Tummins, Mark; F633 - Wiggins, Kimberly; F650 - Green, Nissandra; G039 - Grant, David; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. C114 - Rushforth, Kevin; D132 - Kile, Charles; D148 - Joseph, Andy; D151 - Zuick, Eli; G207 - Grantz, Elizabeth; G220 - Lynn, Alexis; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J287 - Negron Jr, Alexis; J299 - Heilman, Chris Lee; J317 - Wilson, Tyrone; J319 - Day, Maria; J354 - Prekas, Tami; J388 - Williams, Erica; K427 - Rodriguez, Orlando; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; L493 - Balcacer, Milton; M513 - Muhlenforth, Arthur; R561 - bustamante, teodora PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1506 - Wyche, Paul; 1510 - noon, Amy; 1719 - Corea, Kaylin; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2703 - Mills, Christopher; 2718 - Samlal, Ricki; 2731 - Young, Jocelyn; 3107 - Mccloud, Sharron; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3212 - Graham, Hilmer; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3827 - Bogner, Wayne PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; C315 - Brockman, Monica; C319 - Taylor, Richard; C330 - Beall, Tammy; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D415 - Collins, Monique; D417 - Green, Sabree; D445 - Negueruela, Mario; E507 - Johnson, Leighton; E536 - Reddick, Wanda; F621 - Malone, Millicent; G743 - Downs, Shakeem; G744 - Davis, Justin; G746 - Duque, Henry; H831 - Thomas, Jessica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A116 - Cooper, Trevor; A128 - THOMAS, SUSAN; A162 - Cutlip, Bryon; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B256 - Salahuddin, Aesha; C303 - Farmer Jr, James; D426 - Kanbara, Penny; D482 - Dorsey, Tara; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E554 - Joyce, Jalonda; E556 - Tricoles, Talia; E557 - Glenn, Abbie; E577 - Vasallo, Peter; E578 - Lawson, Bryan; F607 - Patages, Christina; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G730 - Stephens, Reneatta; H823 - Paredes, Kathy PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0406 - Piggee, Tiffany; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1027 - Sykes, Steven; 1040 - House, Angi; 2039 - Wiggins, Halli; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2127 - davis, micheal; 3001 - Knudsen, Craig; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B001 - Peeples, Candace; C001 - Zeigler, Schwanna; C040 - Alpheaus, Timothy; C046 - Manthe, Michael; C099 - Davis, Alonna; D054 - Fuller, Mike; D075 - Garcias, Jack; E021 - Ausland, Brittany; E052 - Diaz, Mari A; E072 - Fuller, Mike; F024 - White, Alfonso; F048 - sparrow, Natasha; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G051 - Hubsch, Marena; G070 - Maldonado, Alfonso; H002 - Sanders, Alfred; H018 - Bostick, Jadan; I011 - Etgar, Miriam; I027 - Conrad, James. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 24, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0045 - Hall, Alice; 0066 - Sheridan, David; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0093 - Mendonça, Gabriel; 0124 - Tomlinson, Marcia; 0125 - Crenshaw, Sherry; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0176 - Metayer, Jessy; 0217 - Martinez, Ada; 0229 - Ross, Keshondra; 0249 - Daghbas, Jeorge; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0300 - Elliott, Cheryl; 0325 - Johnson, Latasha; 0330 - Jamieson, Jerilyn; 0343 - Redden, Loliesa; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0508 - Rodery, Joshuah; 0570 - Ferguson, Xavier PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1103 - Pierre-Francois, Jannifer; 1603 - Shuler, Robert; 3210 - Wright, Shavel; 3311 - fluellen, devon; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 3417 - Coleman, Tyra; 3507 - Alford, Catherine; 4413 - Lormeus, Farah Francois; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4420 - Gadson, Nina; 4531 - Dixon, Ashani; 7106 - Dawson, Lacobia; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A021 - Hinson, Charles; B004 - Encarncion, Jessica; B027 - Bell, Latanya; B041 - Mendez, Jonathan; B047 - Rubin, Celia; C009 - Green, Keyasha; D001 - Brown, Laniya; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D054 - Magdaleno, Susan; D115 - Wheeler, Nicola; D117 - Wilox, Donjomin; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D135 - Wesley, Rashunda; D146 - McCleandon, Duncan; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E027 - plourde, james; F018 - Oguntoye, Barbara; F029 - Howard, Acara PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A012 - ILIFFE, ANDREW; A044 - eagle, leyla; B011 - Cobbs, Rhakida; B019B - Lee, Michael; B022B - Johnson, Henry; B034A - Bryant, Hope; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B061 - Jones, Alice; B083B - Pollock, Joclyn; B088 - Frazier, Erica; B093 - Clarke, Carl; C031 - White, Paul; C063 - Eaton, Veronica; C106 - James, Sharon; D013 - Ross, Eric; D025 - Hallpierre, Angie; D031 - Martin, Demetrius; D044 - III, Ulysses Dickey; D076 - Holmes, Cornelius; D092 - Eagle, Michael; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; D144 - Stevenson, Robert; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E083 - Blevins, Ceronda; F022 - Mitchell, Laura; F039 - BELL, JOE; F069 - DeBacco, Sarah; F077 - Reyes, Sandra; F116 - Merine, Leon; G058 - Venant, Claudy; O016 - Young, James; O038 - Venant, Claudy; O053 - Venant, Claudy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A128 - Tuaev, Georgii; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; A146 - Patterson, Brandon; B224 - Martin, Kenneth; C315 - farmer, Sandra; D445 - MCNICHOLLS, LINUS; D449 - Carr, Jessyca; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E074 - Diaz, Iscania; E113 - Brown, Anita; E116 - Griffin, Tommy; F603 - Eads, James; F618 - Savage, Jessica; F666 - Paul, Randy; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H822 - Williams, Kimberly; J909 - Porter, Antwonette; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0243 - Street, Sharon; 0403 - Hunter, Yvonne; 4006 - Decora Coats and finishes Robles, Nester; 6003 - Ferguson, Hugh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 2129 - Bowers, Spencer; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 3165 - Phillips, Natasha PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1073 - Scippio, Rita; 1119 - Canady, Xavier; 2031 - Williams, Barry; 2100 - Carrigan, Patricia; 3022 - THOMAS, TIMEKA; 3051 - Tommy, Aaron; 4034 - Malham, Stephen; 4040 - Pizarro, Emmanuel Agosto; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0506 - TASKER, RONALD; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 2035 - Beredo, Rowena; 2079 - McDaniel, tayla. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.fcx
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2601 - Pitre, Felix PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B330 - Rosario, Joy; D404 - Sanchez, Rosely; D440 - Bentley, Kori; D446 - Young, Kyle; E504 - Long , Jodie; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel; F573 - Terry, Debra PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B007 - Simpson, Angelica T; B018 - ALLSPACH, RICHARD; C005 - Bruce, Kay; D028 - milton, aaron; D029 - Roundtree Jr, Alfred; E026 - Schirling, Austin; E130 - Marcial, Jamie; E165 - Martinez, Johanna; E184 - Wilansky, Paul; E192 - jean, mackenson PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2167 - Keaton, Andrea; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 3015 Ð Phillips, Lawrence; 3020 - Sessa, Douglas; 3027 - Weller, Elaine; 3039 - Huie, Josiah; 3351 - Collins, Stephen; G516 Ð Marrero, Jeannette PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1125 - Weathers, Lorenzo; 1228 Ð Paige, Rachel; 1372 - Chavez, Juan; 1401 - IZQUIERDO, ELVA; 1428 Ð Lafleur, Skyla; 1432 - Castillo, Virgilio; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1773 - Rouis, Myron; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2005 - Marquez, Edwin; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2203 - Townsend, Andre S.; 2275 - mojica, marco; 2414 - Hernandez, Samira PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0475 - Stribling, Edward; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3081 - Cardella, Reilly PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1105 Ð Kremer, Robin; 2067 - Gainer, Kelley; 2224 Ð Wyers, Rebecca; 2412 - Grosjean, Marrano; 2692 Ð Sprung, Neil; 2721 - Broome, Alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0090 - Ruiz, Freddie; 0121 Ð Battad, Jacobo; 0153 - Mohamed, Abdalla; 2054 - Setran, Alex; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 6020 Ð Howard, Saundra; 6044 Ð Dahill, Patrick; 6045 - Figueroa, Haleigh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1129 - Feliciano, Briana; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2166 - Fowe, Mag; 2217 - Feliciano, Brady; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 4005 - Dority, Lawrence; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5034 Ð Morales, Derrick; 5102 Ð Joseph, Hyanicque; 8003 Ð Ramkissoon, Suresh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0138 Ð Kelley, C A; 0140 - Henderson, Jessica; 0308 Ð Gump, Donna; 0353 - Henderson, Jessica; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 1028 - Robinson, Gregory; 2008 - Sullivan, Shannon; 3005 - Coles, Tom; 5002 - Harrison, Jamiya; 5022 Ð Williamson, Jeremy; 6014 - Coles, Tom; 7026 - Higgins, Chaylan; 7046 - Cadet, Evence; 7047 Ð Chapman Lakes HOA Mohler, Cynthia; 7068 - Bailly, Keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. C076 - Emile, Kingneene. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 24, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0032 - Regan, Sharay; 0075 - Barrera, Desiree; 0083 - Jean Mary, Fania; 0123 - Vaduva, Alina; 0178 - Rosa, Denise; 0181 - Menard, Landry; 0193 - STEPHENS, BRIANA; 0199 - Pirant, Mary; 0244 - Jones, Arlene; 0245 - Kitchens, Beth; 0248 - Virgo, kizzel; 0259 - Robinson, Tawana; 0292 - Francis, Salvian; 0333 - Menard, Landry; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0393 - Carr, Chad; 0404 - jacobs, shire; 0440 - PERRY, MASCO; 0443 - Parris, Kadar; 0475 - Jenkins IV, James; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0549 - Moreno, Jason; 0568 - Terry, Seandarie; 0602 - Gay, Shynna; 0623 - Joseph, Monherlie; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0679 - Rishel, Travis; 0691 - Alcereau, Samyahh; 0704 - Bowers Jr., Alonza; 0771 - Brown, Alexis; 0773 - Walker, Trina; 0777 - Alvarez, Andres; 0839 - Kimber, Kyle; 0873 - pribble, Christy louhann; 0925 - Huggins, Netelia; 1000 - Price, Ronald PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
1201 - Chinake, Chigozie; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1829 - Dunbar, Kelsey; 1922 - Bertrand, Lera; 2108 - Jones, Ebony; 2111 - Clark, Regina; 2200 - Shaw, Jaeukeyta Precious; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2218 - Kirshner, Deborah; 2403 - Mackey, Pamela; 2419 - Medina Lopez, Maria; 2527 - Zamor, Juna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1313 - Brown, Cynthia; 1459 - Blanton, Shelly; 1508 - Lee, Carol; 1518 - Sharp, Kayann; 1631 - Kisner, Daniel; 2122 - Roach, Julie; 2152 - Drye, Ronald; 2176 - Jones Jr., Nathaniel; 2212 - White, Xavier; 2259 - williams, Trey; 2444 - Jackson, Alexis; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0927 - Lashelle, Jemaya; 0928 - Rios, Hector; 1412T - White, Ashley; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1509 - Prescott, Diana PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1017 - Tolentino, Evelyn; 1031 - Duluc, Katherine; 1074 - Thompson, Lisa; 1102 - Littleton, David; 1136 - Triplett, Tracy; 1288 - Pringle, Kimyatta; 1300 - Jerez-Tiburcio, Juan; B021 - Cintron, Danny; F022 - Huber, Lindsey; NA20 - Thomas, Jessica; NB09 - Forsberg, Kymberly; S008 - whittaker, willie; U034 - Martinez, Isaac; U044 - Daniel, Bria; X013 - ramos, Christian; X014 - Raphael, Brady PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
6227 - Sabin, Dixie; 6242 - Jordan, Lorraine PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1019 - Rios, Torre; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 3033 - waters, Nyuanna; 4015 - Randolph, Bertha; 5106 - Ferguson, Ryan; 5141 - Belme, Janos PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0358 - Gionet, Maria; 0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0946 - Alpha Dog Air Antunes, Americo PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0009 - Island Hospitality Vaquiz, Juan; 0058 - Batista, Anjanette; 0248 - Pierce, Michael; 0356 - Bryant, Narzhea; 0402 - Abriola, Anthony; 0453 - Abriola, Anthony; 0506 - Smith, Simone; 1024 - Worthington, George; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 2057 - Odenwald, Patrick; 3043 - Franklin, Trevana; 3091 - Slue, Norris; 4030 - Pacheco-Pagan, Carlos; 4059 - Brown, Denise; 5024 - +Island Hospitality Vaquiz, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B008 - Perez, Joshua; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B098 - Williams-Curtis, Rosaria; B130 - James, Leslie; B216 - Serrano, Jennifer; C028 - slemons, Hannah; C041 - marquez, Nydia; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D069 - Franklin, Angelica; E002 - Britten, Samuel; F025 - Williams-Curtis, Rosaria; F026 - NH Maintenance And Services Cepeda, Haydee; F028 - Sainte-Agathe De Fernandez, Sandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 24, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FUJBBCV95LU97808
2005 FREIGHTLINER
1G2ZG57BX84236803
2008 PONTIAC
1GCCW80H7DR215022
1983 CHEVROLET
1J4FY19S8XP427564
1999 JEEP
1N4AA51E29C825810
2009 NISSA
1UYVS2537M2208211
2020 UTILITY
2T1BR32E37C812868
2007 TOYOTA
JYARN33E8GA011295
2016 YAMAHA
KMHCN46C86U025376
2006 HYUNDAI
WBSBL93435PN61416
2005 BMW
WDBUF87X89B370906
2009 MERCEDES BENZ.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/24/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTRW08L22KB19759
2002 FORD
WDDUG8CB6EA060283
2014 MERCEDES-BENZ
1VWAA7A39JC007626
2018 VOLKSWAGEN
3LN6L5KU7JR609341
2018 LINCOLN
1GR1P0627LD184073
2020 GDN.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2019 Toyota
VIN# JTMH1RFV4KD517076
2016 Chevy
VIN# 1G11B5SA6GU108362
1995 GMC
VIN# 1GDEG25K3SF554961
2005 Honda
VIN# 2HKYF18475H510287
2014 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CN7APXEK443486
2001 Chevy
VIN# 3GNEC16T61G227007
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on September 29, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2021-CP-000719-PR
In Re: Estate of FRED A. MEDINA, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of FRED A. MEDINA, deceased, File Number 2021-CP-000719-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was MARCH 27, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $77,109.22 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: LU MEDINA, 2025 Triumfo Circle, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 09/08/2021. Person Giving Notice: LU MEDINA. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.