Legal Public Notices 08/25 issue 

CRISTA HAYNES, ESQ. (SBN 278600), THE HAYNES LAW FIRM, A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORP., 631-B West State Street, Redlands, California 92373, Phone (833) 526-5197, Facsimile (909) 287-3031, Email crista@cristahayneslaw.com
, Attorney for Petitioners, Becki and Christopher Pearlman. SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN BERANRDINO Š FAMILY LAW DIVISION. BECKI PEARLMAN AND CHRISTOPHER PEARLMAN, Petitioner. v. SUZANNE SANBORN, Respondent. Case No.: GARPS2000224.
PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE BIOLOGICAL MOTHER AND FATHER PURSUANT TO [CALIFORNIA FAMILY CODE SEC. 7662; 7666(b)(3)]. Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman, through their attorney of record, Crista M. Haynes, respectfully represents: 1. Petitioners are husband and wife. Suzanne Sanborn is the biological mother of the minor child, Minerva Celine Sanborn. Suzanne Sanborn’s husband is Brandon Schoolcraft. Minerva Celine Sanborn was born on 06/15/2019 in Orlando, Florida. 2. Petitioners are residents of the City of Running Springs, County of San Bernardino, State of California. 3. Petitioners, Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman are simultaneously filing a request for adoption of Minerva Celine Sanborn in this Court. 4. On information and belief, the mother of the minor, Suzanne Denise Sanborn, signed a Surrogate Designation and Authorization form which designated Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman as the Intended Parents/Commissioning Couple having full parental rights and responsibilities for the minor child. Suzanne Sanborn further authorized the Intended Parents/Commissioning Couple to consent to all medical care and treatment to include surgical decisions on behalf of the infant effective upon birth of the infant. This Designation and Authorization form was fully executed on 6/19/19 and was signed by Suzanne Sanborn and a witness at 12:38 p.m., and signed by Becki Pearlman, Christopher Pearlman, and a witness at 12:39 p.m. This Designation and Authorization form was signed at the hospital after the minor child was born. 5. In compliance with Family Code Section 7603 and 3140, a true and correct certified copy of Surrogate Designation and Authorization Form is attached hereto as Exhibit A. 6. The mother, Suzanne Denise Sanborn, freely, knowingly, and voluntarily executed the Surrogate Designation and Authorization form for termination of her parental rights to the minor child, Minerva Celine Sanborn. 7. Minerva Celine Sanborn should remain in the custody and care of Becki Pearlmanand Christopher Pearlman as her legal guardians. WHEREFORE, Petitioners pray that the court enter its order terminating the parental rights of Suzanne Sanborn and Brandon Schoolcraft of the above-named minor child. Dated: 8/3/2021. /s/ CRISTA M. HAYNES, Attorney for Petitioners. VERIFICATION I, Becki Pearlman, declare as follows: I am a petitioner in the above action to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father. I have read the foregoing Petitioner to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father and know the contents thereof. The same is true of my own knowledge, except as to those stated on information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true. If called to testify as a witness in regard thereto, I could and would competently do so. Signed on 8/4 in Running Springs California /s/ Becki Pearlman. VERIFICATION I, Christopher Pearlman, declare as follows: I am a petitioner in the above action to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father. I have read the foregoing Petitioner to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father and know the contents thereof. The same is true of my own knowledge, except as to those stated on information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true. If called to testify as a witness in regard thereto, I could and would competently do so. Signed on 8/4/2021 in Running Springs, California. /s/ Christopher Pearlman. CITATION -FREEDOM
FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY AND CONTROL. Case No. FFCSS2100020. THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA To Suzanne Sanborn and Brandon Schoolcraft and to all persons claiming to be the father or mother of minor person{s) named Minerva Celine Sanborn By order of this Court you are hereby cited and advised that you may appear before the Judge Presiding In Department 549, 351 North Arrowheard Avenue San Bernadino CA 92415. 6/30/2021 at 8:30am of that day, then and there to show cause, if any you have, why said person should not be declared free from the control of her parents according to the petition on file herein. If the Court finds that the interest of the mlnor requires her protection the Court shall appolnt counsel to represent the mlnor. Such counsel shall be appointed whether or not the mlnor is able to afford counsel. If you appear without counsel and are unable to afford counsel, the Court shall appolnt counsel for you If you request appointed counsel. The purpose of this action, to free the minor from the custody of her parents, Is to permit the adoption of said minor to a suitable adopting parent. The Court may continue these proceedlngs not to exceed thirty (30) days, as necessary to appoint counsel and enable counsel to become familiar with these proceedings. Given under my hand and seal of the Superior Court of the County of San Bernadino, State of California, this 22nd day of April, 2021. Clerk, by /s/ Vanessa Estrada, Deputy. (seal)
Extra Space Storage
September 10,2021
12PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 516 7221
Emmy Bazile - Furniture, Appliances, Johnny Taylor - Furniture.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 09.10.21 @ 11:00 am.
Jeffrey Bumgarner household goods; Meghan Castro bed, table; Alisha White furniture, boxes, sofa, chair; Demond Jefferson shoes, clothes; Andre Ashley household goods; Joe Scott household goods; Reonee Haynes king bed, queen bed, sofa, 3 tvs, kitchenware, living room set, clothes; Talia Townsel Bed, mattress, bed frame, couch, entertainment center, Tv stand, TV, washer, dryer; Chama Potter work items. Store 7590: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 09.10.21 @ 12:30pm.
Joel Delvarice Small appliances, television, clothing, books, etc. Store 8841: 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 407.495.9612 on 09.10.21 @ 12:45 pm.
KMR Wholesale cell phone accessories; KMR Wholesale cell phone accessories & leather goods; KMR Wholesale cell phone accessories; KMR Wholesale cell phone accessories, leather goods; Sunil S Warrier cell phone accessories; Sunil Warrier cell phone accessories; Sunil Warrier cell phone accessories, leather goods; Sunil Warrier cell phone accessories, leather goods. Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 09.10.21 @ 2:00 pm.
Monica Murray, school stuff for classroom; Latronda Phillips, living room set, two-bedroom sets, misc. items; Gloria Sims, Household goods; Foster Price, Household goods; Norvella Watson, Household goods; Gamaliel Lopex III, jeep; Alvin Jones, boxes, clothes, misc. Items; Shirley Burns, bike, boxes; Latasha Dean, Household goods; Trevor Azzinaro, Business inventory 50-100 boxes. Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 09.10.21 @ 11:30 am.
Kaitlyn McCartney furniture, Tvs, clothes,
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
September 10, 2021
12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Brian Hall- restaurant equipment. Esther Pitt- Kayaks, household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
September 10th, 2021
12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Wyatt Howard-household goods.-Courtney N Wheeler-household goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 9/10/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Marka Mccoy- China Cabinet, Chairs and table. Carlos Matos- luggage, radio, toolkit, clothes. Shannon Outler- clothing rack, boxes, bags, totes. James Maitre- bags, boxes, chair, shoes.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
Sept 10, 2021
2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Astar Sherrod- Home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Sept 10, 2021
12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
Leslie Magana- Home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Sept 10, 2021
1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120:
Ruth Norgaisse- Home goods Joshua Switon-Home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Sept 10, 2021
12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
Maria De Los Angles Martinez Ayala-Home goods Giovanni Viven-Home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Sept 10, 2021
1:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913
Stephanie Ortiz Rivera-Home goods Yamaris Cruz-Home goods Basil Mohun-Home goods Amber Cowart-Home goods Joseph Theny-Home goods Jade Kelly-Home goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-590
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.H. DOB: 10/19/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Lauren Huttel
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on September 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-544
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.H. DOB: 10/05/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Angela Hohm
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on October 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 19-289
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 08/22/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: FELICIA JACKSON
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0289847, samar.sultan@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP19-472. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.W. DOB: 04/17/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: MICHELLE WEST, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on October 21st, 2021 at 9:30am. via zoom for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA the following two ways: There are two ways to participate: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jemma A. Takx, Esquire FB#1028760 Jemma.Takx@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2020-DP-07
IN THE INTEREST OF J. Q. R. DOB: 10/26/2013 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: VINCENZO FORTUNATO
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 27th , 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of August, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: CASE NO. 21-DP-07
. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. J. H. H., DOB: 01/18/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CHRISTOPHER COOKE
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 28th, 2021,at 9:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial (407)-205-0551, Conference Code # 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 11th day of August, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
August 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Money 5200 Millenia Blvd
Money 9400 Block of Jeff Fuqua
Money 4600 Block of Cason Cove Dr
Money Yucatan Dr/ Lake Underhill Rd
Money 2500 General Rees Ave
Money S Orange Ave/ E Central Blvd
Money 7400 Block of Augusta Natl Dr
Bicycle 8800 Block of Great Sound Dr
Bicycle 2800 Block of W Arlington St
Bicycle 1300 Block of Spring Lake Dr
Electronic 2900 Block of S Semoran Blvd
Crate and Electronics 3500 Block of S Orange Ave
Cellphone 100 Block of W Washington St
Cellphone 2700 Block of E Colonial Dr
Watch 9400 Block of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
Cellphone Universal Blvd/ Hollywood Way
Electronic 100 Block of E Jackson St
Bag with cellphone and Electronics 9700 Block of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
Cellphone 4800 Block of Silver Star Rd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Š THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
Penney OpCo LLC, 310 Towne Ctr Cir, Sanford, FL 32771
Penney OpCo Styling Salon #0718
with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
Edgard Joel Custodio, of 1887 veterans drive, Kindred, FL 34744 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
J & J Landscaping
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"J & J Landscaping"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/17/2021
Notice of Public Auction
Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 9, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1286 Willie Brown Jr $700.70, 1376 Leon Wiley $646.20, 1141 David Potts $798.40, 1169 Esmeralda Levine $929.80, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1042.28, 1211 Santiago Nieva $546.05, Curtis Cross $927.75, 1175 Chartiara Mackroy $779.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamone Springs, FL 32714; C119 Eugene Wissick $867.88, D103 Damion Johnson $1817.78, E111 Michael Fakir $1016.13, C131 Sean Morrow $878.40, C144 Marlon Daughtry $1219.24, D105 Damion Johnson $2017.78, B110 Danayile Bueckhanon $1655.48, B127 Jermekia Brock $1552.21 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2098 Rose Sciortino $785.41, 1166 Claudine Vipperman $1371.62, 2152 Danelle Shaub $1070.42, 1450 Alexander Kokolis $532.32, 2158-60 Mike Rosas $1418.40, 1163 Claudine Vipperman $1283.04, 1083 Lenora Grice-Whiteside $681.32, 1691 Barbara Martin $390.32, 2474 Marshall Umsted $869.93, 1252 Benaiah Cox $505.80, 1108 Heidi Riesel $860.30, 1359 Mystery Room $825.15, 1185 Derrick Jackson $686.84, 2518 Amina Stevenson $443.08, 1074 Dawson Cable $825.15, 1402 Rebecca Puhr $457.82, 1062 Taylor Jones $612.25, 1115 Briel Morival $681.52, 2196 Justin Cox $1075.45, 1034 Timothy Jordan $896.10, 1603 Adelaida De Jesus $532.32, 1204 Casey Power $562.47, 1028 Karen Blair $652.00, 1456 Samantha Montacano $463.14 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B083-84 Rudolfo Quiroga $736.67, E036 Artis Thomas $464.40, A081 Frank Engel $670.52, C044 Roofing R Us Systems Inc $873.17, E029 Lazaro Frontela $1088.46, E061 Tyrese Stevenson $505.80, C002 Traci Washington $1653.11, E011 Isiah George $452.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1700 Marhsha Washington $495.02, 1409 William Elliott $1011.49, 2022 Crystal Scott $427.00, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $356.68, 1521 Jumika Ann Kozat Robinson $878.42, 2700 Shenica Daniels $558.87, 1221 Robert Juliano $745.35, 1422 Roland Sattler $1778.36, 5088 Deborah Williams $697.48, 2561 Gerald Ransom $502.50, 2215 Emma L Jackson $1197.90, 2738 Latasha Briscoe $763.60, 1130 Riddick Bowe $707.48, 5028 William Elliott $1071.92, 1720 Christopher Dupont $633.36, 1771 Frederick Harris $633.36, 2322 Charissa Johns $1197.90, 1158 Robert Bookman $1453.37, 1276 Janet Schrand $425.85, 1452 Sherry Weber $672.53, 1530 Denise Green $1050.50, 1527 Julie Magnus $878.42
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Clermont - 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 09/07/2021: 2017 Jayro Sanchez,2210 Nyota Ntivu-Bisimwa,2222 Darell Brooks,3072 Leanne Parker,3070 Leanne Parker,3157 Mystery Unit,1177 Robbie Garner,1050 James Stephens,2074 Delmar Newby Jr.,1069 Michelle Rice,3013 Tamika Ward,3002 Danny Diaz. U-Haul of Ocoee - 11410 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 09/07/2021: 2356 Edythe Henry,2212 Peaches Bryant,1611 Nina Gadson,1502-06 Ilana Foglia,1555 Chris Bentley,1508 Ilana Foglia,1543 Dakwane Booker,1002 Adriana Farias,1522 Ilana Foglia,2348 Lydia Ruiz,2604 Shawn Davis,1511 Enrique Santiago,2462 Kendra Branch,1550 James Brunck,1612 Ruben Kelly,2221 Miguel Hernandez,1629 Shawn Govan,1601 Nina Gadson,1643 Heraldo Haynes.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: September 8th, 2021 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1096-Households, #1093- Boxes, #2087-Business Goods, #2095-Households, #K221-Households, #2235- Furniture, #1092-Furniture, #2143-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 10, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FMFU17L43LA90305
2003 FORD
1FTYR1ZM2GKB19851
2016 FORD
1GNER23DX9S109970
2009 CHEVROLET
1HGCT1B30EA009365
2014 HONDA
1JJV532D3LL189388
2020 WANCO, INC
1JJV532W55L896528
2005 WABASH
1N4AL3AP7EC101654
2014 NISSAN
3GKALPEX3LL112751
2020 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
5YJ3E1EA9MF919346
2021 TESL
JM1BL1SF0A1149009
2010 MAZDA
JM1CR2WL4A0375035
2010 MAZDA
JN1FV7EL4HM700442
2017 INFINITI
JTDEPMAE6MJ149449
2021 TOYOTA
JTHGZ1B2XM5041042
2021 LEXUS
KL7CJLSB0FB174641
2015 CHEVROLET
KNAFE121285540520
2008 KIA
MD2JPJ407KC209702
2019 KTM
WBAVB33516KS35476
2006 BMW
WVWFV7AJ2BW105537
2011 VOLKSWAGEN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 9/10/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G8ZG5289VZ263913
1997 SATURN
WBAPH7C5XBA801360
2011 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021
4A32B2FF3CE016840
2012 MITSUBISHI
LPRSA20A63A204921
2003 YAMAHA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 10, 2021
1B7HC16X8WS734063
1998 DODGE
KMHD84LF4HU406512
2017 HYUNDAI
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021
1GNDT13S772157316
2007 CHEVROLET.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1115 ŠDennis Hampton #1316 ŠShane Staley #1344 ŠJohn Wills Tile, Inc. A.K.A.John Wills #1604 ŠMatthew Reinert #1605 ŠMerve Tuysuz #1811 ŠJeremy Sharritt #2214 ŠRasheed Burrell #2333 ŠDennis Hampton.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
9/16/2021
1HGCM56834A040389
2004 HOND
1GCDG15Z2SF157152
1995 CHEV
1FTYR10D64PA98725
2004 FORD
L37MMGFV2LZ060242
2020 DAIX
JM1FE173X80215110
2008 MAZD
KNDJD733245226525
2004 KIA
2HGFA168X6H501803
2006 HOND
1FMYU011X1KE71377
2001 FORD
YV1AS982971017130
2007 VOLV
2T1BR32E95C322853
2005 TOYT
KM8SB12B83U407354
2003 HYUN
2HGFG12628H565839
2008 HOND
1FTRF12216NA16360
2006 FORD.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Volvo
VIN# YV1RS59X62533368
2006 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3KA53G16H515707
2001 Nissan
VIN# 1N4DL01A81C153330
2010 Ford
VIN# 1FAHP3FN8AW131085
2005 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL11D35N900099
1999 Chrysler
VIN# 3C3EL45HXXT562475
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on September 15, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC