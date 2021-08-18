Legal Public Notices 08/18 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Š Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 27, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Thomas Hooker- Household Goods, Onaje Hanberry-Household Goods, Tiquilla Bradford-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Case No. 100025539 PUBLICATION OF HEARING STATE OF MICHIGAN Š 16th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Š FAMILY DIVISION Š MACOMB COUNTY. TO: Tionn Lamarr Mclin (DOB 05/21/1979). IN THE MATTER OF: Jayden Mclin (DOB 02/05/2009); and Alexis Mclin (DOB 05/02/2015). A hearing regarding Child Neglect will be conducted by the court on September 23, 2021, at 1:30 PM in Macomb County Circuit Court, 10 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 before Referee Kristin Stone via Zoom. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Tionn Lamarr Mclin personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.
CRISTA HAYNES, ESQ. (SBN 278600), THE HAYNES LAW FIRM, A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORP., 631-B West State Street, Redlands, California 92373, Phone (833) 526-5197, Facsimile (909) 287-3031, Email crista@cristahayneslaw.com
, Attorney for Petitioners, Becki and Christopher Pearlman. SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN BERANRDINO Š FAMILY LAW DIVISION. BECKI PEARLMAN AND CHRISTOPHER PEARLMAN, Petitioner. v. SUZANNE SANBORN, Respondent. Case No.: GARPS2000224.
PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE BIOLOGICAL MOTHER AND FATHER PURSUANT TO [CALIFORNIA FAMILY CODE SEC. 7662; 7666(b)(3)]. Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman, through their attorney of record, Crista M. Haynes, respectfully represents: 1. Petitioners are husband and wife. Suzanne Sanborn is the biological mother of the minor child, Minerva Celine Sanborn. Suzanne Sanborn’s husband is Brandon Schoolcraft. Minerva Celine Sanborn was born on 06/15/2019 in Orlando, Florida. 2. Petitioners are residents of the City of Running Springs, County of San Bernardino, State of California. 3. Petitioners, Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman are simultaneously filing a request for adoption of Minerva Celine Sanborn in this Court. 4. On information and belief, the mother of the minor, Suzanne Denise Sanborn, signed a Surrogate Designation and Authorization form which designated Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman as the Intended Parents/Commissioning Couple having full parental rights and responsibilities for the minor child. Suzanne Sanborn further authorized the Intended Parents/Commissioning Couple to consent to all medical care and treatment to include surgical decisions on behalf of the infant effective upon birth of the infant. This Designation and Authorization form was fully executed on 6/19/19 and was signed by Suzanne Sanborn and a witness at 12:38 p.m., and signed by Becki Pearlman, Christopher Pearlman, and a witness at 12:39 p.m. This Designation and Authorization form was signed at the hospital after the minor child was born. 5. In compliance with Family Code Section 7603 and 3140, a true and correct certified copy of Surrogate Designation and Authorization Form is attached hereto as Exhibit A. 6. The mother, Suzanne Denise Sanborn, freely, knowingly, and voluntarily executed the Surrogate Designation and Authorization form for termination of her parental rights to the minor child, Minerva Celine Sanborn. 7. Minerva Celine Sanborn should remain in the custody and care of Becki Pearlmanand Christopher Pearlman as her legal guardians. WHEREFORE, Petitioners pray that the court enter its order terminating the parental rights of Suzanne Sanborn and Brandon Schoolcraft of the above-named minor child. Dated: 8/3/2021. /s/ CRISTA M. HAYNES, Attorney for Petitioners. VERIFICATION I, Becki Pearlman, declare as follows: I am a petitioner in the above action to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father. I have read the foregoing Petitioner to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father and know the contents thereof. The same is true of my own knowledge, except as to those stated on information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true. If called to testify as a witness in regard thereto, I could and would competently do so. Signed on 8/4 in Running Springs California /s/ Becki Pearlman. VERIFICATION I, Christopher Pearlman, declare as follows: I am a petitioner in the above action to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father. I have read the foregoing Petitioner to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father and know the contents thereof. The same is true of my own knowledge, except as to those stated on information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true. If called to testify as a witness in regard thereto, I could and would competently do so. Signed on 8/4/2021 in Running Springs, California. /s/ Christopher Pearlman. CITATION -FREEDOM
FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY AND CONTROL. Case No. FFCSS2100020. THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA To Suzanne Sanborn and Brandon Schoolcraft and to all persons claiming to be the father or mother of minor person{s) named Minerva Celine Sanborn By order of this Court you are hereby cited and advised that you may appear before the Judge Presiding In Department 549, 351 North Arrowheard Avenue San Bernadino CA 92415. 6/30/2021 at 8:30am of that day, then and there to show cause, if any you have, why said person should not be declared free from the control of her parents according to the petition on file herein. If the Court finds that the interest of the mlnor requires her protection the Court shall appolnt counsel to represent the mlnor. Such counsel shall be appointed whether or not the mlnor is able to afford counsel. If you appear without counsel and are unable to afford counsel, the Court shall appolnt counsel for you If you request appointed counsel. The purpose of this action, to free the minor from the custody of her parents, Is to permit the adoption of said minor to a suitable adopting parent. The Court may continue these proceedlngs not to exceed thirty (30) days, as necessary to appoint counsel and enable counsel to become familiar with these proceedings. Given under my hand and seal of the Superior Court of the County of San Bernadino, State of California, this 22nd day of April, 2021. Clerk, by /s/ Vanessa Estrada, Deputy. (seal)
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: August 27,2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 516 7221
Eric Brooks - Household Goods, Fishing poles. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 8/27/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Phylistia Tompkins -King size bed and dresser, totes. Best Trial attorneys PA - paper work. Michael Parker - household goods. Tequila Henderson - Clothes. Britania Jacques -Household goods. Ashley Vix -bed, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 27th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michell Harden - Household Good, Sabrina Hale - Household Goods, John Sadowski Š Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Adriana Robin Š Mattress, Box Spring, Dresser, Bags, Stephen Ferrell Š Fishing Equipment and Misc Items, Greg Gustin Š Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 27, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Franchessaka Mercado household items and personal things. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 27, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Deidra Hart-furniture, household items, clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 27, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793
: Astar Sherrod- Household. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 27, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
: Ethel Brown- Household Berisha Williams- Household Jonathan Armstrong- Household. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 27 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32828, 4076343990
: Jermaine Conway Jr- Household. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 27, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913:
Josiane Traore- home goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 27, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
: Priscilla Petit- Household The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 08.27.21 @ 11:00 am
. Mary Spicer household & personal items; Treacy Diaby household goods; Brynn Pomeroy furniture & items; Rachel Gaither household goods; Midway Labs USA supplements. Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 08.27.21 @ 12:15 pm. Store 7590: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 08.27.21 @ 12:30pm
. Devon Chappell Houshold Items, Alvaro D Naranjo Household Items. Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 08.27.21 @ 2:00 pm
. Luiz Rodriguez, Household goods; Robyn Robertson, Household goods; Paul Smith, Household goods Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822, 407.212.5890 on08.20.2021 @11:30am
. Anthony Estrada- Household goods Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln, Kissimmee FL. 34744, 407.414.5303 on 08.20.21 @1:30pm.
Maria Arroyo household goods, George Wilson Sr. Boxes, furniture, Tv, Victor Ocampo tools Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 08.27.2021 @ 11:30 am
. Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes; Jackie White holiday decorations. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. P20-DP-0069
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.G., a male child DOB: 01/29/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Ana Nicole Formisano
, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 4th day of October, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision ofcertain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time beforethe scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 19th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-590
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.H. DOB: 10/19/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Lauren Huttel
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on September 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-544
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.H. DOB: 10/05/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Angela Hohm
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on October 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-272
. In the Interest of Minor Children: K. D. DOB: 08/30/2016, K. B. DOB: 09/03/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Charness Bess
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.D., born on 08/30/2016 and K.B., born on 09/03/2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of July 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire, Florida Bar #1010876 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, rachel.stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-192
. In the Interest of Minor Child: H. R. R.-M. DOB: 04/22/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Gibino Perez
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: H. R. R.-M. born on 04/22/2020. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 20, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22ND day of July 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 cynthia.rodriguez4@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP18-589 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: M.S. DOB: 06/27/2005, T.H. DOB: 06/10/2013, A.S. DOB: 04/17/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TRICIA SHORTER, Last Address on Record: 1804 Mable Butler Ave., Orlando, FL 32805. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on September 14th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262, Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2020-DP-07
IN THE INTEREST OF J. Q. R. DOB: 10/26/2013 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: VINCENZO FORTUNATO
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 27th , 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of August, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: CASE NO. 21-DP-07
. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. J. H. H., DOB: 01/18/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CHRISTOPHER COOKE
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 28th, 2021,at 9:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial (407)-205-0551, Conference Code # 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 11th day of August, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
August 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Money 5200 Millenia Blvd
Money 9400 Block of Jeff Fuqua
Money 4600 Block of Cason Cove Dr
Money Yucatan Dr/ Lake Underhill Rd
Money 2500 General Rees Ave
Money S Orange Ave/ E Central Blvd
Money 7400 Block of Augusta Natl Dr
Bicycle 8800 Block of Great Sound Dr
Bicycle 2800 Block of W Arlington St
Bicycle 1300 Block of Spring Lake Dr
Electronic 2900 Block of S Semoran Blvd
Crate and Electronics 3500 Block of S Orange Ave
Cellphone 100 Block of W Washington St
Cellphone 2700 Block of E Colonial Dr
Watch 9400 Block of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
Cellphone Universal Blvd/ Hollywood Way
Electronic 100 Block of E Jackson St
Bag with cellphone and Electronics 9700 Block of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
Cellphone 4800 Block of Silver Star Rd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Š THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Maria Mixon, of 5401 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Not Just A Tea Company
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Not Just A Tea Company
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/2021
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 9, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1286 Willie Brown Jr $700.70, 1376 Leon Wiley $646.20, 1141 David Potts $798.40, 1169 Esmeralda Levine $929.80, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1042.28, 1211 Santiago Nieva $546.05, Curtis Cross $927.75, 1175 Chartiara Mackroy $779.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamone Springs, FL 32714; C119 Eugene Wissick $867.88, D103 Damion Johnson $1817.78, E111 Michael Fakir $1016.13, C131 Sean Morrow $878.40, C144 Marlon Daughtry $1219.24, D105 Damion Johnson $2017.78, B110 Danayile Bueckhanon $1655.48, B127 Jermekia Brock $1552.21 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2098 Rose Sciortino $785.41, 1166 Claudine Vipperman $1371.62, 2152 Danelle Shaub $1070.42, 1450 Alexander Kokolis $532.32, 2158-60 Mike Rosas $1418.40, 1163 Claudine Vipperman $1283.04, 1083 Lenora Grice-Whiteside $681.32, 1691 Barbara Martin $390.32, 2474 Marshall Umsted $869.93, 1252 Benaiah Cox $505.80, 1108 Heidi Riesel $860.30, 1359 Mystery Room $825.15, 1185 Derrick Jackson $686.84, 2518 Amina Stevenson $443.08, 1074 Dawson Cable $825.15, 1402 Rebecca Puhr $457.82, 1062 Taylor Jones $612.25, 1115 Briel Morival $681.52, 2196 Justin Cox $1075.45, 1034 Timothy Jordan $896.10, 1603 Adelaida De Jesus $532.32, 1204 Casey Power $562.47, 1028 Karen Blair $652.00, 1456 Samantha Montacano $463.14 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B083-84 Rudolfo Quiroga $736.67, E036 Artis Thomas $464.40, A081 Frank Engel $670.52, C044 Roofing R Us Systems Inc $873.17, E029 Lazaro Frontela $1088.46, E061 Tyrese Stevenson $505.80, C002 Traci Washington $1653.11, E011 Isiah George $452.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1700 Marhsha Washington $495.02, 1409 William Elliott $1011.49, 2022 Crystal Scott $427.00, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $356.68, 1521 Jumika Ann Kozat Robinson $878.42, 2700 Shenica Daniels $558.87, 1221 Robert Juliano $745.35, 1422 Roland Sattler $1778.36, 5088 Deborah Williams $697.48, 2561 Gerald Ransom $502.50, 2215 Emma L Jackson $1197.90, 2738 Latasha Briscoe $763.60, 1130 Riddick Bowe $707.48, 5028 William Elliott $1071.92, 1720 Christopher Dupont $633.36, 1771 Frederick Harris $633.36, 2322 Charissa Johns $1197.90, 1158 Robert Bookman $1453.37, 1276 Janet Schrand $425.85, 1452 Sherry Weber $672.53, 1530 Denise Green $1050.50, 1527 Julie Magnus $878.42, 2416 James Bradford $564.19, 1301 Patrick Sneed $1337.63, 1294 John Todd $465.60, 1470 Loren Lacy $801.08, 1754 Jessie Doering $335.40, 1553 Octavia Walker $702.53, 1404 Angel Brown $1011.49, 2336 Jennifer Gray $1312.15, 1522 Moncia Hamilton $676.20, 1513 Sean Davis $785.10, 1488 Deborah Williams $356.68, 2044 Cristal Leon $601.50, 2087 Carina Ortiz $439.00, 1073 Valerie Zambrana $697.48, 1254 Richard Wentworth $633.36 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0172 James Taylor $731.85, 1068 Leroy Sobers $638.85, 0156 Aneka Mitchell $731.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4047 Eric Rawlins $1699.21, 4197 Reuben Davis $516.28, 1071 Katrina Doe $1426.96, 3043 Adam Broome $814.48, 3087 Mohammed Hossain $484.48, 3088 Linda Jones $1013.75, 1026 Lauren Wright $825.15, 3001 Gabrial Morles $622.80, 3024 Danielle Washington $585.60, 2102 Danielle Washington $1189.32.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Clermont - 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 09/07/2021: 2017 Jayro Sanchez,2210 Nyota Ntivu-Bisimwa,2222 Darell Brooks,3072 Leanne Parker,3070 Leanne Parker,3157 Mystery Unit,1177 Robbie Garner,1050 James Stephens,2074 Delmar Newby Jr.,1069 Michelle Rice,3013 Tamika Ward,3002 Danny Diaz. U-Haul of Ocoee - 11410 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 09/07/2021: 2356 Edythe Henry,2212 Peaches Bryant,1611 Nina Gadson,1502-06 Ilana Foglia,1555 Chris Bentley,1508 Ilana Foglia,1543 Dakwane Booker,1002 Adriana Farias,1522 Ilana Foglia,2348 Lydia Ruiz,2604 Shawn Davis,1511 Enrique Santiago,2462 Kendra Branch,1550 James Brunck,1612 Ruben Kelly,2221 Miguel Hernandez,1629 Shawn Govan,1601 Nina Gadson,1643 Heraldo Haynes.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 405 Catarsis Tenorio 416 Marrano Gros Jean 422 Kimberly D Sampley Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 131 Regina Williams 139 Kayan Nunez De Sousa DBA Pavers All Over 166 Velma Prince 217 Enfin Joseph Rony 284 Luckner Jean Louis 328 Karlis Jones 367 Miguel Quiles Jr. 565 Kali Benfield 590 Teairra Carlina Santiago Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 602 Joshua Lawson 632 Sean Leon Barriero 849 Asha Harris 956 Tousaint Dieufaite 962 Tousaint Dieufaite Fairview Mini Storage- 4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:00 am: C21 Julius Young Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 110 Sherry Lynn Youngblood 532 Bernard Brown Jr 824 Sherena Bracey 916 Frank Carmen Cirullo 955 Rodney Raleem Weekes 1549 Carla Johnson 1610 Nancy Bell Lewis 1630 Robin Oelerich Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1047 Michael Trucksess 1076 Shonda Burch 1113 Karen Reid 4081 Kimberly Jones 5040 Alisha Young 8020 Brandon Jacobi Johnson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 27, 2021, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0137 - Nicholas, Wordsworth; 0149 - Mells, Mykel; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0202 - ceasar, janna; 0203 - Harrison, Marie; 0209 - Walker, Akeem; 0214 - Rahiem, Biajee; 0230 - Edwards, Joseph; 0341 - gumbs, jaquan; 0354 - Perez, cristal; 0356 - stevens, Leatha; 0357 - Sharif, Emmad Hasan; 0422 - Williams, Edith; 0432 - Falcon, Xashia; 0529 - Melendez, Ruben; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0628 - Hall, Melissa; 0713 - corasme, djens; 0717 - Lanes, Mark; 0810 - Nelson, Walter; 0817 - Huddleston, Stephen; 0834 - Dapp-Reese, Jennifer; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0910 - Martin, Tasha; 09108 - Sinclair, Salisa; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0940 - Johnson, Kenneth; 0947 - Rivers, Tyrone; 0984 - Harris, Reginand; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1070 - severe, junior; 1106 - Roxana, Hueso; 1109 - Williams, Jaruse; 1137 - Mccullough, Regina; 1207 - Mundo, Anthony; 1208 - Louis, Bethoven; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1237 - Williams, Jeannette; 1245 - Frank Flores, Heidi; 1345 - jones, allen PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A125 - Jones, Wendy; B210 - Gonzalez, Nicole; B219 - Black, Andrea; B221 - Redding, Jon; B290 - Coulter, Tamera; B294 - Bell, Samantha; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D400 - MANSO, CHELY; D446 - Smith, Kathy; D483 - Reed, Dave; E520 - Gabriel, Brian; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E530 - Merchant, TahZuri; E531 - perkins, Nicole; E543 - London, Kim; E562 - Leon, Carmen; J907 - butch, Mitchell PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B012 - Smith, Eric; B027 - Silva, Jesus; B046 - Leatherwood, James; C011 - Smith, Barry; D005 - Fauntleroy, James; D006 - sims, tornetta; D069 - De Lugo III, Alvaro; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; F038 - Delices, Courtney; G034 - Reyes, Jose; G035 - Dayato, Akissi; H033 - Rosario, Ana; J008 - Grant, Dexter; J015 - Christian, Nyaja; J022 - Cimite, Oscar; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J055 - Leonor, Reyson; J062 - COTTO, MANUEL HERNANDEZ; J063 - Evans, Catina Denise; J105 - Mondesir, Junior; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; K011 - Lawlor, Laurren; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K027 - Strawder, Ricky; K040 - Joseph, Sofonie; K081 - kurdo, Irina PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A113 - Taylor, Latasha; A114 - Moses, Lindsey; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F630 - feliciano, ailex; G718 - Black, Jon; G731 - Black, Jon; H813 - Ramos, Elios; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; I923 - Marcelin, Immaculee; J024 - Ruiz, Angely Guzman; P006 - wright, jason PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1118 - Sharif, Mustafa; 1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1173 - Canales, Kevin; 2064 - Reyes, Yezenia; 2118 - Romero, Alicea; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2231 - Miranda, Kim; 2276 - Bruno Perez, Juan Carlos; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 4033 - Quartaro, Peter; 4042 - Lucca, Samantha; 6129 - Linares-Leal, Josue PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0143 - Quintana, Roberto; 0267 - Diaz, Josue; 0268 - Smith, Patrick; 1011 - Torres, David; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3012 - Daley, Jason; 3026 - Leath, Latia; 3039 - Gunigundo, Mario; 7004 - Cordero, Arlena; 7021 - Gonzalez, Abel; 7084 - oakley, samuel; 7093 - Mcdaniel, Jasmine; 8003 - Papageorgiou, George; 8126 - Parker, Melissa; 8165 - DeLaRosa, Monique; 9006 - Torres, Oscar PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A131 - Williams, Sandra; B116 - Burgos, Jenice; B133 - Nelson, Christopher; B161 - Matos Aquiles, Ileana; B213 - Ramos, Monica; C102 - Stovall, Robert; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C154 - Flores, Eliezer; C177 - Rivera, Adimarys; C194 - Ortez, Christian; C199 - Yralux, Shener; C211I - Urschitz-Choufany, Marion T; C212F - Taylor-olu, Mildred; C227I - Serrano, Anthony; C230 - Wonsey, Candice PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B013 - Rivera, Joseph; C006 - Noskov, Grigorii; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D019 - Banegas, Roxana; D027 - Teague, Marquis; D068 - Kimbrough, Samuel; D086 - Pelier, William; D114 - Rentas, Alexis; D137 - Pelier, William; D226 - Mark, Jason; D227 - Gantt, Derri; E014 - Mathews, Nicole; E066 - Resendiz, Enrique; E069 - Martinez, Carymar; E082 - Ledee, Selina PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 4012 - Reyes, Ivan; 4028 - Ramos, Edgar; 5202 - Weaver, Karen; 6146 - Zorn, Peggy; 6229 - Reyes, Melissa; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6558 - Camann, Chris Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 26, 2021, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2263 - Hakk, Nazarine; 2332 - Gilot, Shiwana PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0042 - Chisom, Fredrick; 0104 - Barrera, Oscar; 0111 - Couvertier, Christian; 0120 - Azzinaro, Trevor; 0310 - James, Jessie; 0615 - De Larosa, Karla; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0918 - Lopez, Michelle; 1006 - Moore, Sarah; 1218 - Stewart, Kristal; 1309 - Lester, Fred; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B035 - Howard, Grant; D150 - Gonzalez, Esteban; D163 - Ashby, Jack; E221 - Stamatakos, Dimitrios; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai; H077 - Arantes, Neida PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0039 - Figueroa, Carlos; 0049 - Strickly Business Lawncare Morris, Gregory; 0070 - Rodriguez, Nelson; 0098 - Smith, Amber; 0110 - Patterson, Damoun; 0176 - Hunter, Alan M; 0251 - Cox, Lester; 0279 - Armstrong, Shelvia; 0294 - Lindsey Jr, Jason; 0408 - Clyatt, Michelle; 1073 - Santana, Marcos; 1080 - Estassin, Christ; 1081 - Santana, Marcos; 2045 - Hill, Tiffanie; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2076 - Enriquez, Irma PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 11021 - Watson, Marcus; 11212 - Daniel, Daimy; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11414 - Davila, Maximino; 1153 - Mitchell, Madelline; 1165 - Deverteuil, Denzel; 1181 - Levenson, Brian; 12021 - Poteet, Robert Paul; 12022 - Cuevas-Garcia, Taevien; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12106 - Browne, Lisa; 12512 - Rosario, Jazmine; 1268 - Slaughter, Kaitlyn; 283 - Ruiz, Walter; 293 - Dillman, David; 473 - Camacho, Robert; 503 - Deverteuil, Denzel; 810 - Olivo, Carmen; 883 - Gomez, Juan; 884 - Maldonado, Lilian PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0031 - Kindell, Antoine; 0038 - Torres, Jose; 0083 - Foxworth, Jareen; 0088 - Ballard, Zenobia; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0313 - Feliciano, Herolie; 2034 - Arroyo, Benjamin; 2075 - Colon, Juan; 2112 - Foxworth, Jareen; 2113 - Rodriguez, Tanya; 4008 - Dickerson, Eric; 4037 - Ruiz, Nadya; 6019 - Gomez, Joselin; 6027 - Silva, Rogerio; 6031 - Gardner, Desiree; 6102 - Rodriguez, Victor; 6140 - Del Rio, Lisette; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6165 - Vasquez, Jose; 7221 - Nunez, Norlan; 8019 - Matos, Carlos; 8069 - ORTIZ, MIRIAM PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1243 - Vasquez, Janette; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1420 - Ford, Roland; 1427 - lofters, lasonya; 1512 - Woods, Jeremy; 1536 - Brown, Deianeira; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1810 - Alvarez, Freddie; 2000 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2049 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2051 - Gerena, Luis; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2194B - Perez, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 026 - Parucker, Margaret; 119 - Hamilton, Damion; 158 - Ortiz, Carmen; 202 - Magdaleno, Miguel; 256 - holley-williams, glenda lucille; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 323 - parucker, margaret; 331 - Reveron, Aurora; 422 - Andino, Valerie; 425 - Vizcarrondo, Luis; 539 - Cherres, Victor; 544 - vientos, nicolas; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 565 - Jr, Gary Williams; 714 - Brockwell Jr, Thomas; 834 - Mcquagge, Gary; 848 - Van Der Beken, Dieter; 866 - Rodriguez, Gilbert; 873 - Foley, Christopher; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis; RV9 - Garcia, Pedro PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01125 - Del Valle, Juan; 02110 - Plata, Mike; 02123 - Hopwood, Casey; 02130 - Ferreira, Jeffrey; 02511 - Taylor, Amy; 03110 - Sanchez, Dennis; 04122 - Torres, Jose; 04431 - Narvaez, Rois; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05156 - Wilson, Shae; 05213 - Cruz Torres, Modesto; 05336 - Torres, Taimarys; 05353 - Santiago Ruiz, Jacqueline PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0179 - CASTILLO, JOSE; 0229 - Morris, Rob; 1013 - Cabrera, Marlon; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 1052 - Campbell, Monica; 2022 - Ramirez, Raul; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 3020 - Pedace Durand, Luiz; 5031 - Hernandez, Kimberly; 7071 - Maultsby, Tatyanna; 7101 - Bernal, Eric; 7116 - ruiz, Jhon; 7152 - Jacks, Erin. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: September 8th, 2021 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1096-Households, #1093- Boxes, #2087-Business Goods, #2095-Households, #K221-Households, #2235- Furniture, #1092-Furniture, #2143-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 31, 2021
1C4RDHAGXFC809910
2015 DODGE
1J4GA59147L101632
2007 JEEP
3G5DA03E34S503677
2004 BUICK
WBADM5347YBY17335
2000 BMW
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
1FTRE1424YHA34319
2000 FORD
1N4AL11DX6C184752
2006 NISSAN
L9NTEACTXF1000716
2015 TAOI
WBA3A5C53DF357803
2013 BMW
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021
1C3AN69L54X019859
2004 CHRYSLER
4T1BK1EB0DU053276
2013 TOYOTA
5TDFZRAHXLS026003
2020 TOYOTA
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021
5NPDH4AE2BH011485
2011 HYUNDAI
KMHHM65D16U206513
2006 HYUNDAI.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1115 ŠDennis Hampton #1316 ŠShane Staley #1344 ŠJohn Wills Tile, Inc. A.K.A.John Wills #1604 ŠMatthew Reinert #1605 ŠMerve Tuysuz #1811 ŠJeremy Sharritt #2214 ŠRasheed Burrell #2333 ŠDennis Hampton.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2014 Dodge
VIN# 3C4PDCBG8ET108214
1999 Toyota
VIN# JT2BG22K1X0301944
2006 Dodge
VIN# 1D4GP24R16B658697
2012 BMW
VIN# WBA3A5G50CNP16684
1999 Kine
VIN# MDEMPDTA9WA010454
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on September 8, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC