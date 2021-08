Legal Public Notices 08/18 issue 

Orlando Legals

Case No. 100025539 PUBLICATION OF HEARING STATE OF MICHIGAN – 16th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT – FAMILY DIVISION – MACOMB COUNTY. TO: Tionn Lamarr Mclin (DOB 05/21/1979). IN THE MATTER OF: Jayden Mclin (DOB 02/05/2009); and Alexis Mclin (DOB 05/02/2015). A hearing regarding Child Neglect will be conducted by the court on September 23, 2021, at 1:30 PM in Macomb County Circuit Court, 10 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 before Referee Kristin Stone via Zoom. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Tionn Lamarr Mclin personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.CRISTA HAYNES, ESQ. (SBN 278600), THE HAYNES LAW FIRM, A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORP., 631-B West State Street, Redlands, California 92373, Phone (833) 526-5197, Facsimile (909) 287-3031, Email crista@cristahayneslaw.com , Attorney for Petitioners, Becki and Christopher Pearlman. SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN BERANRDINO Š FAMILY LAW DIVISION. BECKI PEARLMAN AND CHRISTOPHER PEARLMAN, Petitioner. v. SUZANNE SANBORN, Respondent.PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THE BIOLOGICAL MOTHER AND FATHER PURSUANT TO [CALIFORNIA FAMILY CODE SEC. 7662; 7666(b)(3)]. Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman, through their attorney of record, Crista M. Haynes, respectfully represents: 1. Petitioners are husband and wife. Suzanne Sanborn is the biological mother of the minor child, Minerva Celine Sanborn. Suzanne Sanborn’s husband is Brandon Schoolcraft. Minerva Celine Sanborn was born on 06/15/2019 in Orlando, Florida. 2. Petitioners are residents of the City of Running Springs, County of San Bernardino, State of California. 3. Petitioners, Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman are simultaneously filing a request for adoption of Minerva Celine Sanborn in this Court. 4. On information and belief, the mother of the minor, Suzanne Denise Sanborn, signed a Surrogate Designation and Authorization form which designated Becki Pearlman and Christopher Pearlman as the Intended Parents/Commissioning Couple having full parental rights and responsibilities for the minor child. Suzanne Sanborn further authorized the Intended Parents/Commissioning Couple to consent to all medical care and treatment to include surgical decisions on behalf of the infant effective upon birth of the infant. This Designation and Authorization form was fully executed on 6/19/19 and was signed by Suzanne Sanborn and a witness at 12:38 p.m., and signed by Becki Pearlman, Christopher Pearlman, and a witness at 12:39 p.m. This Designation and Authorization form was signed at the hospital after the minor child was born. 5. In compliance with Family Code Section 7603 and 3140, a true and correct certified copy of Surrogate Designation and Authorization Form is attached hereto as Exhibit A. 6. The mother, Suzanne Denise Sanborn, freely, knowingly, and voluntarily executed the Surrogate Designation and Authorization form for termination of her parental rights to the minor child, Minerva Celine Sanborn. 7. Minerva Celine Sanborn should remain in the custody and care of Becki Pearlmanand Christopher Pearlman as her legal guardians. WHEREFORE, Petitioners pray that the court enter its order terminating the parental rights of Suzanne Sanborn and Brandon Schoolcraft of the above-named minor child. Dated: 8/3/2021. /s/ CRISTA M. HAYNES, Attorney for Petitioners. VERIFICATION I, Becki Pearlman, declare as follows: I am a petitioner in the above action to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father. I have read the foregoing Petitioner to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father and know the contents thereof. The same is true of my own knowledge, except as to those stated on information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true. If called to testify as a witness in regard thereto, I could and would competently do so. Signed on 8/4 in Running Springs California /s/ Becki Pearlman. VERIFICATION I, Christopher Pearlman, declare as follows: I am a petitioner in the above action to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father. I have read the foregoing Petitioner to Terminate Parental Rights of the Alleged Mother and Father and know the contents thereof. The same is true of my own knowledge, except as to those stated on information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true. If called to testify as a witness in regard thereto, I could and would competently do so. Signed on 8/4/2021 in Running Springs, California. /s/ Christopher Pearlman.FROM PARENTAL CUSTODY AND CONTROL. Case No. FFCSS2100020. THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA To Suzanne Sanborn and Brandon Schoolcraft and to all persons claiming to be the father or mother of minor person{s) named Minerva Celine Sanborn By order of this Court you are hereby cited and advised that you may appear before the Judge Presiding In Department 549, 351 North Arrowheard Avenue San Bernadino CA 92415. 6/30/2021 at 8:30am of that day, then and there to show cause, if any you have, why said person should not be declared free from the control of her parents according to the petition on file herein. If the Court finds that the interest of the mlnor requires her protection the Court shall appolnt counsel to represent the mlnor. Such counsel shall be appointed whether or not the mlnor is able to afford counsel. If you appear without counsel and are unable to afford counsel, the Court shall appolnt counsel for you If you request appointed counsel. The purpose of this action, to free the minor from the custody of her parents, Is to permit the adoption of said minor to a suitable adopting parent. The Court may continue these proceedlngs not to exceed thirty (30) days, as necessary to appoint counsel and enable counsel to become familiar with these proceedings. Given under my hand and seal of the Superior Court of the County of San Bernadino, State of California, this 22nd day of April, 2021. Clerk, by /s/ Vanessa Estrada, Deputy. (seal) Britania Jacques -Household goods. Ashley Vix -bed, boxes. Michell Harden - Household Good, Sabrina Hale - Household Goods, John Sadowski – Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Adriana Robin – Mattress, Box Spring, Dresser, Bags, Stephen Ferrell – Fishing Equipment and Misc Items, Greg Gustin – Household Goods. Franchessaka Mercado household items and personal things. Deidra Hart-furniture, household items, clothing. Astar Sherrod- Household. Ethel Brown- Household Berisha Williams- Household Jonathan Armstrong- Household. Jermaine Conway Jr- Household. Josiane Traore- home goods. Priscilla Petit- Household. Mary Spicer household & personal items; Treacy Diaby household goods; Brynn Pomeroy furniture & items; Rachel Gaither household goods; Midway Labs USA supplements. Devon Chappell Houshold Items, Alvaro D Naranjo Household Items. Luiz Rodriguez, Household goods; Robyn Robertson, Household goods; Paul Smith, Household goods. Anthony Estrada- Household goodsMaria Arroyo household goods, George Wilson Sr. Boxes, furniture, Tv, Victor Ocampo tools. Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes; Jackie White holiday decorations. Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes; Jackie White holiday decorations. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO.IN THE INTEREST OF: A.G., a male child DOB: 01/29/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 4th day of October, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision ofcertain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time beforethe scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 19th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court SealIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.H. DOB: 10/19/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on September 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.H. DOB: 10/05/2015. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on October 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of August, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. In the Interest of Minor Children: K. D. DOB: 08/30/2016, K. B. DOB: 09/03/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.D., born on 08/30/2016 and K.B., born on 09/03/2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of July 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire, Florida Bar #1010876 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, rachel.stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. In the Interest of Minor Child: H. R. R.-M. DOB: 04/22/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: H. R. R.-M. born on 04/22/2020. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 20, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22ND day of July 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 cynthia.rodriguez4@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP18-589 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: M.S. DOB: 06/27/2005, T.H. DOB: 06/10/2013, A.S. DOB: 04/17/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TRICIA SHORTER, Last Address on Record: 1804 Mable Butler Ave., Orlando, FL 32805. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on September 14th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262, Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF J. Q. R. DOB: 10/26/2013 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 27th , 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of August, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. J. H. H., DOB: 01/18/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 28th, 2021,at 9:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial (407)-205-0551, Conference Code # 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 11th day of August, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:Money 5200 Millenia BlvdMoney 9400 Block of Jeff FuquaMoney 4600 Block of Cason Cove DrMoney Yucatan Dr/ Lake Underhill RdMoney 2500 General Rees AveMoney S Orange Ave/ E Central BlvdMoney 7400 Block of Augusta Natl DrBicycle 8800 Block of Great Sound DrBicycle 2800 Block of W Arlington StBicycle 1300 Block of Spring Lake DrElectronic 2900 Block of S Semoran BlvdCrate and Electronics 3500 Block of S Orange AveCellphone 100 Block of W Washington StCellphone 2700 Block of E Colonial DrWatch 9400 Block of Jeff Fuqua BlvdCellphone Universal Blvd/ Hollywood WayElectronic 100 Block of E Jackson StBag with cellphone and Electronics 9700 Block of Jeff Fuqua BlvdCellphone 4800 Block of Silver Star Rdis hereby given that the undersigned, Maria Mixon, of 5401 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/2021for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.