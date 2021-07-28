Legal Public Notices 07/28 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
Terry Barrett-1500, Calvin Donaldson-1319, Morris Freeney, Jr-1616. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: July 28th, 2021, August 4th, 2021.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: August 13,2021
at 12:00 PM at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 516 7221
. Randall Lee Slate - Household Goods. Randall Lee Slate - Household Goods. Rodrigo Sanchez Bidot- Furniture . The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 13, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Timothy Igneri- household furniture & items, Renee Rupa Carter-washer, dryer& totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 06.11.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Rachel Hamel household goods; Midway Labs USA supplements, Michael Perez truck 14ft long 1984 Chevy Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 08.13.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Jeremy Johnson household items; Judstin Alford household items; Kylie Himes household items. Store 7590: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 06.11.2021 @ 12:30pm.
Yehurison Marmol Household Items; Sabrina Boudreau Household items; Sabrina Michelle Collins Household items; Winona Richardson Household items. Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 06.11.2021 @ 2:00 pm
. Maria Esthefany Bencosme Bier tools, boxes, household items, toys; Aurelien Bozile household goods, clothes; Jean Blaise household goods; Emma Buccheri furniture, kitchen items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 13, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
John Booker-Household items John Booker-Household items Devon Barcacel -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 30, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Michael Lloyd, Household Anthony Soto, Household Eric Mills, Household John Ohalloran, Household Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 13, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Eric Mills: Household. Robert Campbell: 2019 RV. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 13, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
: Freddie Martinez: Household. Irene Rosario: Household. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 13 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32828, 4076343990
: Ka'milyah Adalis Collins: military jackets, luggage, back pack, boxes, bags. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 13, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913:
Stephanie Ortiz Rivera: Household. Leidy Soranlly Garcia: Household. Sherray Wright: Household. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 13, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
: Livio Magnotta: Household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 13th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
David Tiffany Š Household Items, Raikwona Braxton Š Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 13th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. Janelle Hartzog-boxes.-Irving Martinez-1 bed set, consol, sofa, love seat.-Leisa Whitfield-household goods.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. P20-DP-0069
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.G., a male child DOB: 01/29/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Ana Nicole Formisano
, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 4th day of October, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 32773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision ofcertain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time beforethe scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 19th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Fl Bar No: 0092327, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-93
IN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Joshua James Williams
Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 20, 2021
at 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at
http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-93
IN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Margaret Anne Ford
Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 20, 2021
at 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at
http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 05-2020-DR-039104 IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF HAILEY AMBER GIOTTA. NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: BRADLEY GIOTTA, 2416 TRAFALGAR DRIVE, ORLANDO, FL 32937. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to MARIA A. RIDDLE, ESQUIRE, Petitioner’s Attorney, whose address is 1334 Valentine Street, Melbourne Florida, 32901, on or before 8/23/21 and file the original with the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida, Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 219, Titusville, Florida 32781-0219 or 2825 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you, for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file a Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Forms 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office. Witness my hand and Office Seal on the 7th day of July, 2021, in Brevard County, Florida. By /s/ Deputy Clerk, Brevard County, Clerk of Courts.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B20-DP-0101
IN THE INTEREST OF: C.U., a female child DOB: 08/22/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Curtis Underwood
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 13th day of September, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES". Pleadings shall be copied to: Jaime L. Rivera, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 9th day of July, 2021. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B20-DP-0101
IN THE INTEREST OF: C.U., a female child DOB: 08/22/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Janna Bryant
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on the 13th day of September, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES". Pleadings shall be copied to: Jaime L. Rivera, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 9th day of July, 2021. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-333
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child R. H. DOB: 10/08/2017. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Reginald Henderson
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on August 26, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-655
. In the Interest of Minor Child: T. C. DOB: 11/18/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: Takeem Camacho
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: T.C., born on 11/18/2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 27, 2021, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable A. JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of July 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 069216 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 paul.karasick@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-272
. In the Interest of Minor Children: K. D. DOB: 08/30/2016, K. B. DOB: 09/03/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Charness Bess
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.D., born on 08/30/2016 and K.B., born on 09/03/2018. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. JAMES CRANER, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 5, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of July 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire, Florida Bar #1010876 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, rachel.stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-192
. In the Interest of Minor Child: H. R. R.-M. DOB: 04/22/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Gibino Perez
ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: H. R. R.-M. born on 04/22/2020. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 20, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Justice Center, ORANGE COUNTY, 2000 East Michigan Street, Courtroom 6, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22ND day of July 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123 Attorney for State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 300 Orlando, FL 32811 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 cynthia.rodriguez4@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, ROBINSON SERVICE CENTER, CASE NO.: DP20-482
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.H. DOB: 09/28/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: Cassandra Clinebell
, Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, M.H. you are hereby commanded to personally appear before the Honorable Heather Higbee, on August 26, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must personally appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. Pursuant to §§ 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes (2020), you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in § 63.032(3), Fla. Stat. (2020). WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752,Chelsea.Bogdan@myflfamilies.com
, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 712-0193.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP18-244 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD C.C. DOB: 05/25/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: CHRISTOPHER CALDWELL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on August 18th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262, Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE. CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD K.S. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Kayla Selph
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on August 25th, 2021 at 1:30pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969 Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP18-645 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD J.B. DOB: 09/27/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Carol Bennett a/k/a Carole Bennett
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on August 27th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262, Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP18-589 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: M.S. DOB: 06/27/2005, T.H. DOB: 06/10/2013, A.S. DOB: 04/17/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TRICIA SHORTER, Last Address on Record: 1804 Mable Butler Ave., Orlando, FL 32805. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on September 14th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262, Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP19-229
In the Interest of: R.L DOB: 07/03/2014, J.L DOB: 04/06/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AMY LEE GAUNT (mother)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Friday, August 27, 2021
at 10:45 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP19-229
In the Interest of: R.L DOB: 07/03/2014, J.L DOB: 04/06/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KENNETH LARICK (father)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Friday, August 27, 2021
at 10:45 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Natasha Mojica, of 1809 E. Broadway #220, Oviedo, FL 32765, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
A Little Creative Co.
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"A Little Creative Co.
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/22/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr of Narcoossee rd-7800 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando FL 32822 on August 12th, 2021
: 2097- Francisco Rodriguez Pompa, 2030 Morgan Smith, 3107 Isaiah Brown, 1410 Justin Riner, 2028 Morgan Smith, 2291 Wanda Viera, 2437 Daniel Stewart, 2057 Justin Riner, 1344 Shirley Payne,2307 Christopher Lambert, 1365 Charles Cole, 3247 Acosta Sales Marketing, 1290 Eric Ross, 1000 Daniel Rosales, 1174 Brian Ortiz, 1003 Evelyn Hernandez, 3350 Marcus Blackman, 1136 Anasi Emmanuel, 1186 Christopher Tapia, 2137 Maria Legarda, 1412 Justin Riner, 1104 Lizbeth Yepes, 1228 Lizbeth Yepes, 1099 Mystery Unit, 2165 Jeff Joachim, 1391 Carlos Rosario, 1173 Luzamari Torres, 1172 Luis Dominguez, 3311 Jasmine Deanna, 1088 Chantelspring Burchett, 1292 Justin Riner, 2077 Mary or Robert Coleman, 3302 Megan Jewell, 1238 Veronica Bystedt, 1089 Chantelspring Burchett, 1334 Nicholas Nunez, 1294 Bryan Clamens.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 11th, 2021 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #B119-Boxes, #C104-
Households, #2147-Households, #2096-Households, #J213-Households, #2201- Furniture, #1054-Medical Equipment, #D252-Households, #1040-Boxes, #1055- Furniture, #1072-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 13, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA66246A069272
2006 ACURA
1FMEU17W63LA76542
2003 FORD
1G2AL15F077336901
2007 PONTIAC
1GYEE637450196979
2005 CADILLAC
1HTMMAAL0AH182339
2010 INTERNATIONAL
2A8GM68X77R255731
2007 CHRYSLER
2C4GP54L93R202681
2003 CHRYSLER
2HGES16533H572755
2003 HONDA
2HGFA16528H506681
2008 HONDA
3N1CN7APXCL858864
2012 NISSAN
3N1CP5BV0LL549996
2020 NISSAN
4T1BF3EK8AU070063
2010 TOYOTA
5N1AN08U96C533996
2006 NISSAN
JH4CL969X6C024830
2006 ACURA
JM1NA3518L0138668
1990 MAZDA
JTHCK262082026088
2008 LEXUS
KNDJN2A21H7419379
2017 KIA
WAUACGFF9F1081905
2015 AUDI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/13/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTNS24203HB73109
2003 FORD
1D8HD48N48F135006
2008 DODGE
3LNDL2L3XBR764785
2011 LINCOLN
1UYVS2530M6181605
2021 UTILITY TRAILER MFG CO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 16, 2021
1FMCU02104KB40952
2004 FORD
JH4CL968X6C028500
2006 ACURA
JH4CU2F46CC028720
2012 ACURA
WDBRN40J33A440428
2003 MERCEDES-BENZ
AUGUST 20, 2021
19XFC2F59GE061638
2016 HONDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 13, 2021
1NXBR32E38Z989338
2008 TOYOTA
2G1WB55K879269948
2007 CHEVROLET
WMWMF935X9TF97441
2009 MNNI
AUGUST 16, 2021
1G11B5SL1FF291691
2015 CHEVROLET
1N4AL11E93C128788
2003 NISSAN
AUGUST 17, 2021
1N4AL11D05N428041
2005 NISSAN.
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on August 13, 2021
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1003 ŠCleo Redmond #1345 ŠJohn Wills Tile, Inc. A.K.A. John Wills #1346 ŠJohn Wills #1603 ŠAlfredo Otero #1616 ŠDanNierodzinski #2136 ŠJodie Monosa #2168 ŠIsabella Gonzalez.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicle will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on August 13, 2021
at 9:00am: 2006 Nissan vin: JN8AZ08W46W532042.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2021 CAAM OUTLANDER
VIN# 3JBLPAU40MJ001605
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on August 20th, 2021
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Ford
VIN# 3FAHP0HA7CR122053
2005 Ford
VIN# 1FTPW125X5KC76659
2005 Chevy
VIN# 1G1JC12F657131671
2000 Dodge
VIN# 2B7HB11YK100372
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 18, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 13th day of August, 2021 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Riviere, Dalie Household Items; Nombre, Aerial Household Items; Williams Christl Household Items; Doctor, Corretta Household Items; Tanon-Parilla, Airon Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.