Legal Public Notices 07/14 issue 

Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 30, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Grisel Garcia - Household goods, Latasha Ransom - household goods, Oraca Carolyn Jean Newberry - 2 beds, 2 box springs, washer, dryer, and boxes, David Cevallos - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Case No. 100025539 PUBLICATION OF HEARING STATE OF MICHIGAN Ð 16th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Ð FAMILY DIVISION Ð MACOMB COUNTY. TO: Tionn Lamarr Mclin (DOB 05/21/1979). IN THE MATTER OF: Jayden Mclin (DOB 02/05/2009); and Alexis Mclin (DOB 05/02/2015). A hearing regarding Child Neglect will be conducted by the court on August 6, 2021, at 11:30 AM in Macomb County Circuit Court, 10 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 before Referee Kristin Stone via Zoom. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Tionn Lamarr Mclin personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated: July 30,2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516 7221
: Terrance Paulin - Appliances, Household Goods, Jared Staub - Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 07/23/2021 at 12:15pm
. Elizabeth Canizares-Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 30th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
- Joseph Albanese -Household items Taquanda Bowens -Household items Jessica quinn -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 7/30/2021 @ 12:00PM:
NKansa-Gyane INdusties business supplies; Amanda Robledo Household goods- 2000 Black Honda Civic VIN:
1HGEJ814GYL083044 Owner: Emilo Sebastian Torres Lein holder: Tropical Auto Sales. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 30, 2021
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Joseph John Swider / Joseph Swider-household items, tools. Karen Jackson-seasonal, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 30, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793:
Michael Lloyd, Household Anthony Soto, Household Eric Mills, Household John Ohalloran, Household Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 30, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
: Irene Rosario, Household Mack Rodriguez, Household Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 30, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 516 County Rd Lady Lake, FL 32159, 3522503411
: Jonathan Lucas, Personal items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 30th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. Ellen OConnor-household clothes.-Chelsea Wise-
clothes, household items.-France Smith-household goods, appliances.-Gary Fowler-piano, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 30th, 2021
at the location indicated: Store 1334 : 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 @ 11:00 am.
Lisa Marie Kane house goods; Randy Broner furniture; Dariko Ward couch and miscellaneous items; Thomas Waterman totes, mattress; Carolyn Rozier household goods. Store 8778 : 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 11:30 am.
Latreca Patterson Household items Keri Davis Bedroom furniture and a tv Carol Grow furniture. Store 7590: 7360 Sand Lake Rd , Orlando FL 32819, (407) 634-4449 @ 12:30 PM.
Matthew Brian Lambert Household items. Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 pm
Kevin Smythe, household goods. Store 8136: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 3:00 PM
Rita Wooden - Washer, dryer, bag, totes. Contanya Wiggins Ð Washer, TV, boxes, clothes, totes. Paul Powell Ð Chair, dresser, entertainment center, matress, table, DVD/VCR, bags, boxes, clothes. Porsha Simmons Ð Microwave, bags, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 2021-CP-001195-O,
IN RE: ESTATE OF PAMELA ALICE KOWZAN
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Pamela Alice Kowzan, deceased, whose date of death was February 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Ste. 355, Orlando, FL 32801. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT ' S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The first publication of this notice is 7/7/2021 . Personal Representative: Carol Loh, 197 Borden Road, Middletown, NJ 07748, Attorney for Personal Representative: Joseph Wirth, Florida Bar Number: 641588, Kwon & Wirth Law, P.A., 111 N Orange Ave, Suite 800, Orlando, FL 32801
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-93
IN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Joshua James Williams
Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 20, 2021
at 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at
http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-93
IN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Margaret Anne Ford
Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 20, 2021
at 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at
http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 05-2020-DR-039104 IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF HAILEY AMBER GIOTTA. NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: BRADLEY GIOTTA, 2416 TRAFALGAR DRIVE, ORLANDO, FL 32937. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to MARIA A. RIDDLE, ESQUIRE, Petitioner’s Attorney, whose address is 1334 Valentine Street, Melbourne Florida, 32901, on or before 8/23/21 and file the original with the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida, Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 219, Titusville, Florida 32781-0219 or 2825 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you, for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file a Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Forms 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office. Witness my hand and Office Seal on the 7th day of July, 2021, in Brevard County, Florida. By /s/ Deputy Clerk, Brevard County, Clerk of Courts.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-333
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child R. H. DOB: 10/08/2017. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Reginald Henderson
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on August 26, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP18-244 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD C.C. DOB: 05/25/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: CHRISTOPHER CALDWELL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on August 18th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262, Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE. CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD K.S. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Kayla Selph
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on August 25th, 2021 at 1:30pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969 Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP19-229
In the Interest of: R.L DOB: 07/03/2014, J.L DOB: 04/06/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AMY LEE GAUNT (mother)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Friday, August 27, 2021
at 10:45 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP19-229
In the Interest of: R.L DOB: 07/03/2014, J.L DOB: 04/06/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KENNETH LARICK (father)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Friday, August 27, 2021
at 10:45 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
July 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Bag with Game Console 6400 Blk of Raleigh St
Cell Phone 3000 Blk of W Colonial Dr
Electronic 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
Cell Phone 500 Blk of Primrose Dr
Cell Phone 6500 Blk of Adventure Way
Cell Phone S Semoran Blvd/ E Michigan St
Car Tags with Watch 500 Blk of W Church St
Cell Phone 2400 Blk of E Robinson St
Car Keys 200 Blk of N Orange Ave
Bike 5400 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
Bike Romano Ave/ San Juan Blvd
Bike 1600 Blk of Harston Ave
Currency 6300 Blk of Bristol Channel Way
Currency 100 Blk of George Desalvia Way
Currency 6100 Blk of Raleigh St
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
Notice
is hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act, Morningstar Storage, located at 19400 State Road 44, Eustis, FL, 32736, 352-388-1940
, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com
. The sale will be final on 7/30/2021 at 9:00AM. 1053 Blake Bouknight 1080 Eric Siler 1540 Larry Larson 1939 Larry Larson 1907 Michael Manning Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act, Morningstar Storage, located at 1600 Sunlife Path, Orlando, FL, 32809, 321-200-6466
, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com
. The sale will be final on 7/30/21 9:00AM. A122 Jeffrey Rodriguez 2056 Briyana Muise 2403 Franklin Fernandez 2415 Alex Fleming 2419 Jessica Danielle Wheeler 251219 Damien Saady 3065 Renee Yelverton 3080 Alisa Zerilli 3124 Johnitha Crankfield 3319 Reginald C Stuart 3401 Fern Hampton 3516 Troy Eugene Kilgore . Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act, Morningstar Storage, located at 1751 Ball Park Rd, Kissimmee, FL, 407-319-5358
, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com
. The sale will be final on 7/30/2021 at 9:00AM. 3336 Guzman, Eduardo 2043 Malaga, Bernardo 3336 Guzman, Eduardo 2043 Malaga, Bernardo. Dated this 14th day of July and this 21st day of July, 2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Robert Taormina, of 904 Yew Ct., Celebration, FL 34747, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Bob Tator
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Bob Tator
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/1/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Toni M. Smith, of 828 19th Street, Orlando, FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Aww Suga Suga
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Aww Suga Suga
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/8/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Toni M. Smith, of 828 19th Street, Orlando, FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
It's Our Life Research &
Technology LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"It's Our Life Research &
Technology LLC
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/8/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park: 4001 E. Colonial Dr on 8/3/21
- D218 Isai Gomez Concepcion, D220 Esmeira Luna, B125 Troy Manning, D155 Carmen Molina Rodriguez, C159 Jodi Pfiester, E111 Maegan Renee Melton, D126 Deborah Roberts, B103 John Lowry, F104 James Turner, D104 Brenda Fausto, B197 Mystery Units. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrod: 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. on 8/3/21
-536 Amari Spinks, 704 Eliu Diaz,527 Jennifer Garcia, 740 Henry Jacques, 240 Daniel Nierodzinski, 703 Nelisa Gomez, 512 Mystery Unit, 1303 Alyssa O'Connor, 121 Christopher John, 313 Felipe Rivera, 113 LaMont Green, 408 Nancy Austin, 322 Rafael Rosado, 516 Tanya Gummere, 335 Borrome Walkiria, 523 Mystery Unit. U-Haul Ctr Alafaya: 11815 E. Colonial Dr. on 8/3/21
-1511 Adam Williams, 1254 Ann Bridge, 1125 Mystery Unit, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez, 1414 Skarlet Baez, 1122 Debrah Rogers, 1136 Bianca Nieves, 1906 Marc Anthony Pacheco, 1702 agreement Alawi, 1218 Evelyn Feliciano, 1211 Ray Pruitt, 1512 Jordan Ravenell, 1220 Jaime Edmonds, 1027 Andres Londono, 1429 Abdul Mbuvi, 1524 Vanessa Carro.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 3, 2021
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
260 Mitchell Coffee 317 Francis Manning Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
7 Ilianese Bauduy 87 Travis Washington 286 Luckner Jean Louis 348 Wendell Thompson 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 423 Antavius Gray 579 Randy Stubblefield 610 Erin Hale 644 Wilson Gonzalez Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
139 Bryon D Kemp 169 Ricky Harrison 846 Earl Lewis Jr. 853 Stephanie Nieves Garcia Fairview Mini Storage- 4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:00 am:
C22 Alexander Mckinnie Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
101 Haley Shae Fontaine 701 James Richard Duncan 1235 Armind Mario Francis Jr 1720 The Dog Pound Lavaughn Johnson Personal Mini Storage Edgewater Annex - 6220 All American Blvd Orlando, FL 32810 - at 11:30am:
23 Frank Wigfall Wigs Small Engines Machine Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1079 Shantalle Goff 2052 Cristina Constantinescu 3220 Marquez Kiante Atkins 4009 Jamar Wood 4053 Kesia Donald 5024 Mortika Agnant.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1111 - Potillo, Margaret; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3018 - Bumpass, Sidney; 3030 - Walker, Joseph; 3071 - LEVY, BENJAMIN; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5002 - Hartzell, Jessica; 5004 - Sampson, Jeffrey; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5049 - Brown, Devron; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5130 - Thompson, Othea; 7045 - Cooper, Sheree; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 00107 - delacruz, Manuel; 00243 - Callwood, David; 00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00590 - Butler, Matthew; 00702 - Torres, Rufino; 00720 - Wilkinson, Tia; 00735 - Diaz, Victor; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00913 - Myers, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A016 - Wells, Shaleah; A040 - Shaw, Daniel; B010 - Martinez Ortiz, Jeann; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C044 - Smith, Anekia; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D072 - Perfetto, Jennifer; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; E037 - Menke, Mariah; E049 - Simms, Vonetta; E071 - Hansen, Candace; H042 - Fleming, Alvin; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J213 - Russell, Jackie; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J304 - Hebard, Heather; J521 - Paige, Inez; J525 - Davis, Christopher C; J801 - Taylor, Shinese PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B258 - Meehan, Dianne; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C308 - Dickson, Michelle; C316 - Williams, Desiree; C373 - Moran, Irania; D425 - Medina, Kelly; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E095 - Ramos, William; H831 - Lewis, Aaron Joseph; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A021 - Blake, William; D134 - Moyeton, Trinette; D148 - Joseph, Andy; D151 - Zuick, Eli; J283 - brown, Shaquisha; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J317 - Wilson, Tyrone; J320 - Nelson, Jamie; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J356 - Melendez, Jaquan; J385 - Nathan, Keyondra; J388 - Williams, Erica; L493 - Balcacer, Milton; S571 - Nash, Deborah; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1133 - Shannon, Alda; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 3120 - Bauer, Diana; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; P011 - Ortiz, Francisco PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; A122 - Mcmullen, Mark; C312 - McNeil, Dorothy; D403 - Redditt, Crystal; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D417 - Green, Sabree; D438 - Baker, Akilah; G704 - Aviles, Maria; G743 - Downs, Shakeem; G758 - Anderson, Shaynesha; H807 - Matson, Autmn; J906 - Boyle, Tierrany; J918 - Velazquez, Brian; K015 - Velez, Michelle PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A109 - Gable, Peter; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B208 - Salahuddin, Marilyn; B253 - Maldonado, Ebil; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E549 - Mitchell, Andrew; E552 - Clark, Jimmie; E560 - Baker, Skylarr B; E581 - Mcmillon, Alan; E591 - Gadson, Timothy; F659 - Prescott, Jeff; G713 - Kelly, Denise; G716 - Hogue, Xavier; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0138 - Robbins, Ianh; 0346 - Garretson, Wayne; 0461 - Haynes, Caitlyn; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 2044 - Gilmutdinova, Sofya; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2103 - Ginsberg, Rebekah; 2126 - Doo-Kingue, Sonia; 3006 - Alexander, Tiya; 3014 - Morales,
Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. C040 - Alpheaus, Timothy; C064 - Velez, Andersson; C099 - Davis, Alonna; D071 - Kolar, Miroslav; E035 - Moran, Keith; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G059 - Scott, Alan; G066 - Williams, Giovanni; H018 - Bostick, Jadan; I011 - Etgar, Miriam; I028 - larrea, Disaiah Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 01:00 PM
Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0033 - Johnson, Alphonse; 0077 - Bean, Willie; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0093 - Mendonça, Gabriel; 0112 - Kaddoura, Yamile; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0122 - Griffin, Loretta; 0124 - Tomlinson, Marcia; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0220 - Maldonado, Yamilett; 0238 - Haywood, Joseph; 0275 - Morgan, James; 0329 - Collins, Joan; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0435 - Vanegas, Christopher; 0508 - Rodery, Joshuah; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara; 1006 - Rqandolph, Andrea. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1603 - Shuler, Robert; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2423 - Garcia, Jeremy; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2707 - Jones, Antwan; 3311 - fluellen, devon; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 4124 - Alexis, Guyanne; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4531 - Dixon, Ashani; 4605 - Butler, Sharon; 5107 - GUMBS, FLOYD V; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 8111 - Mason, Kiana; P011 - Ray, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B032 - Sutherland, Kerrie Lyn; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B073 - Sparrow, Stephen; C015 - Martins, Sandra; C059 - marcotte, Angel; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D026 - Clark, Faron; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D054 - Magdaleno, Susan; D102 - Smalls, Deangli; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F045 - Falkrete Seymour, Brendan; P001 - Menos, Fritzgerald PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A012 - ILIFFE, ANDREW; A044 - eagle, leyla; B018B - Landis, Mark; B061 - Jones, Alice; B068 - Langley, Lindsay; B075A - King, Erika; B085A - main, Natalie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C023 - Daniels, John; C026 - James-Sandy, Jeanine; C031 - White, Paul; C072 - Fisher, Matthew e; C106 - James, Sharon; D057 - Herrera, Mirta; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D084 - Luper, James; D092 - Eagle, Michael; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; E012 - Bell, Ronnetter; E017 - Munett, Jose; E087 - KAWALEY, ASHLEY; F069 - DeBacco, Sarah; F077 - Reyes, Sandra; F116 - Merine, Leon; O017 - Young, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B224 - Martin, Kenneth; C315 - farmer, Sandra; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F666 - Paul, Randy; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; G733 - Rodriguez, Sam; H809 - Bryant, Gregory; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0403 - Hunter, Yvonne; 0522 - Butler, Wayman; 4005 - Gooch, Tonya PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1054 - McKay, Shannon; 1119 - Canady, Xavier; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace; 4109 - Espinosa, Edward; 4113 - Caughel, Elisabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0402 - McNeill, Ronni; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 3007 - Dyer, Shayne Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 30, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D8GT58K07W551787
2007 DODGE
1GCCS14X1XK174193
1999 CHEVROLET
1J4FY29S1RP445333
1994 JEEP
1N4AB7AP6DN901603
2013 NISSAN
1N6AD06U95C457931
2005 NISSAN
2G2WP522941138037
2004 PONTIAC
5PVNJ8JJ3K4S50790
2019 HINO
5TDZT34A73S163488
2003 TOYOTA
JM1TA222X11712127
2001 MAZDA
JN8AF5MR5BT010991
2011 NISSAN
JTHBH96S565010113
2006 LEXUS
JYACJ22C9JA002978
2018 YAMAHA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/30/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FMCU03191KE96570
2001 FORD
1FUJGLDR7CSBM2506
2012 FREIGHTLINER
1N4AL3AP8DC204175
2013 NISSAN
4T1BF1FK4EU381661
2014 TOYOTA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/29/2021, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to
accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2B3CL5CT8BH616908
2011 DODGE
2C3CDXHG9CH278959
2012 DODGE
2D4RN4DE9AR172222
2010 DODGE
WMEEK31X49K225666
2009 SMRT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 26, 2021
1HGCP26879A135129
2009 HONDA
KNAFB1214W5716392
1998 KIA
JULY 30, 2021
JT2BG22KXX0303692
1999 TOYOTA
July 31, 2021
3GNDA23D77S534325
2007 CHEVROLET
4T1BE32K76U147746
2006 TOYOTA
4T1BG22K4YU976183
2000 TOYOTA
ZN661YUL1HX228083
2017 MASERATI
AUGUST 2, 2021
KL5JJ56Z76K294939
2006 SUZUKI
AUGUST 3, 2021
1HGFA16516L017642
2006 HONDA
1LNHM86S73Y694105
2003 LINCOLN
2T1BURHE1HC929293
2017 TOYOTA
3MZBN1U71HM156769
2017 MAZDA
5N1DL0MN8JC528945
2018 INFINITI
JM1CR2W31A0382167
2010 MAZDA
JTLKT324064046046
2006 TOYOTA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 26, 2021
5LMPU28L6XLJ15443
1999 LINCOLN
JHMEJ6575VS026583
1997 HONDA
JULY 30, 2021
2A8GM48LX7R327183
2007 CHRYSLER
AUGUST 2, 2021
3C4PDCEG7JT369727
2018 DODGE.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 29, 2021 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2006 HOND
1HGCM56126A083630
2014 HYUN
5NPEB4AC4EH869811
2006 HYUN
KMHDN46D16U346852
2006 NISS
3N1CB51D06L600876
1998 OLDS
1G3WH52K9WF301953
2018 YING
LY4YJGJ85J8000515
2001 MERC
1ZWFT61L215619404
2010 AUDI
WAUSFAFL9AA107359
1999 BMW
WBAAM3335XFP50756.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Jeep
VIN# 1J4GK48K55W562240
2017 Hyundai
VIN# KMHD74LF4HU079774
2002 Honda
VIN# 1HFSC43152A200192
2017 Volkswagen
VIN# 3VW2B7AJ9HM376611
2018 Dodge
VIN# 3C4PDCGG1JT515858
2008 Jeep
VIN# 1J8GP28K28W172978
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 04, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC