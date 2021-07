Legal Public Notices 07/14 issue 

Orlando Legals

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Grisel Garcia - Household goods, Latasha Ransom - household goods, Oraca Carolyn Jean Newberry - 2 beds, 2 box springs, washer, dryer, and boxes, David Cevallos - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Case No. 100025539 PUBLICATION OF HEARING STATE OF MICHIGAN Ð 16th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Ð FAMILY DIVISION Ð MACOMB COUNTY. TO: Tionn Lamarr Mclin (DOB 05/21/1979). IN THE MATTER OF: Jayden Mclin (DOB 02/05/2009); and Alexis Mclin (DOB 05/02/2015). A hearing regarding Child Neglect will be conducted by the court on August 6, 2021, at 11:30 AM in Macomb County Circuit Court, 10 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 before Referee Kristin Stone via Zoom. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Tionn Lamarr Mclin personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Terrance Paulin - Appliances, Household Goods, Jared Staub - Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Elizabeth Canizares-Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:- Joseph Albanese -Household items Taquanda Bowens -Household items Jessica quinn -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:NKansa-Gyane INdusties business supplies; Amanda Robledo Household goods- 2000 Black Honda Civic VIN:1HGEJ814GYL083044 Owner: Emilo Sebastian Torres Lein holder: Tropical Auto Sales. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Joseph John Swider / Joseph Swider-household items, tools. Karen Jackson-seasonal, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michael Lloyd, Household Anthony Soto, Household Eric Mills, Household John Ohalloran, Household Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Irene Rosario, Household Mack Rodriguez, Household Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jonathan Lucas, Personal items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage. Ellen OConnor-household clothes.-Chelsea Wise-clothes, household items.-France Smith-household goods, appliances.-Gary Fowler-piano, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:Lisa Marie Kane house goods; Randy Broner furniture; Dariko Ward couch and miscellaneous items; Thomas Waterman totes, mattress; Carolyn Rozier household goods.Latreca Patterson Household items Keri Davis Bedroom furniture and a tv Carol Grow furniture.Matthew Brian Lambert Household items.Kevin Smythe, household goods.Rita Wooden - Washer, dryer, bag, totes. Contanya Wiggins Ð Washer, TV, boxes, clothes, totes. Paul Powell Ð Chair, dresser, entertainment center, matress, table, DVD/VCR, bags, boxes, clothes. Porsha Simmons Ð Microwave, bags, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO.IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Pamela Alice Kowzan, deceased, whose date of death was February 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Ste. 355, Orlando, FL 32801. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT ' S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The first publication of this notice is 7/7/2021 . Personal Representative: Carol Loh, 197 Borden Road, Middletown, NJ 07748, Attorney for Personal Representative: Joseph Wirth, Florida Bar Number: 641588, Kwon & Wirth Law, P.A., 111 N Orange Ave, Suite 800, Orlando, FL 32801IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo onat 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo onat 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 05-2020-DR-039104 IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF HAILEY AMBER GIOTTA.TO: BRADLEY GIOTTA, 2416 TRAFALGAR DRIVE, ORLANDO, FL 32937. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to MARIA A. RIDDLE, ESQUIRE, Petitioner’s Attorney, whose address is 1334 Valentine Street, Melbourne Florida, 32901, on or before 8/23/21 and file the original with the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida, Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 219, Titusville, Florida 32781-0219 or 2825 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you, for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file a Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Forms 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office. Witness my hand and Office Seal on the 7th day of July, 2021, in Brevard County, Florida. By /s/ Deputy Clerk, Brevard County, Clerk of Courts.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child R. H. DOB: 10/08/2017. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on August 26, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/ HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP18-244 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD C.C. DOB: 05/25/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, on August 18th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262, Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE. CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD K.S. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on August 25th, 2021 at 1:30pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of JULY, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969 Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CACIn the Interest of: R.L DOB: 07/03/2014, J.L DOB: 04/06/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner onat 10:45 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CACIn the Interest of: R.L DOB: 07/03/2014, J.L DOB: 04/06/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner onat 10:45 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:Bag with Game Console 6400 Blk of Raleigh StCell Phone 3000 Blk of W Colonial DrElectronic 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua BlvdCell Phone 500 Blk of Primrose DrCell Phone 6500 Blk of Adventure WayCell Phone S Semoran Blvd/ E Michigan StCar Tags with Watch 500 Blk of W Church StCell Phone 2400 Blk of E Robinson StCar Keys 200 Blk of N Orange AveBike 5400 Blk of S Kirkman RdBike Romano Ave/ San Juan BlvdBike 1600 Blk of Harston AveCurrency 6300 Blk of Bristol Channel WayCurrency 100 Blk of George Desalvia WayCurrency 6100 Blk of Raleigh Stis hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act,, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com . The sale will be final on 7/30/2021 at 9:00AM. 1053 Blake Bouknight 1080 Eric Siler 1540 Larry Larson 1939 Larry Larson 1907 Michael Manning Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act,, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com . The sale will be final on 7/30/21 9:00AM. A122 Jeffrey Rodriguez 2056 Briyana Muise 2403 Franklin Fernandez 2415 Alex Fleming 2419 Jessica Danielle Wheeler 251219 Damien Saady 3065 Renee Yelverton 3080 Alisa Zerilli 3124 Johnitha Crankfield 3319 Reginald C Stuart 3401 Fern Hampton 3516 Troy Eugene Kilgore . Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act,, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com . The sale will be final on 7/30/2021 at 9:00AM. 3336 Guzman, Eduardo 2043 Malaga, Bernardo 3336 Guzman, Eduardo 2043 Malaga, Bernardo. Dated this 14th day of July and this 21st day of July, 2021is hereby given that the undersigned, Robert Taormina, of 904 Yew Ct., Celebration, FL 34747, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/1/2021is hereby given that the undersigned, Toni M. Smith, of 828 19th Street, Orlando, FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/8/2021is hereby given that the undersigned, Toni M. Smith, of 828 19th Street, Orlando, FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/8/2021FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.- D218 Isai Gomez Concepcion, D220 Esmeira Luna, B125 Troy Manning, D155 Carmen Molina Rodriguez, C159 Jodi Pfiester, E111 Maegan Renee Melton, D126 Deborah Roberts, B103 John Lowry, F104 James Turner, D104 Brenda Fausto, B197 Mystery Units.-536 Amari Spinks, 704 Eliu Diaz,527 Jennifer Garcia, 740 Henry Jacques, 240 Daniel Nierodzinski, 703 Nelisa Gomez, 512 Mystery Unit, 1303 Alyssa O'Connor, 121 Christopher John, 313 Felipe Rivera, 113 LaMont Green, 408 Nancy Austin, 322 Rafael Rosado, 516 Tanya Gummere, 335 Borrome Walkiria, 523 Mystery Unit.-1511 Adam Williams, 1254 Ann Bridge, 1125 Mystery Unit, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez, 1414 Skarlet Baez, 1122 Debrah Rogers, 1136 Bianca Nieves, 1906 Marc Anthony Pacheco, 1702 agreement Alawi, 1218 Evelyn Feliciano, 1211 Ray Pruitt, 1512 Jordan Ravenell, 1220 Jaime Edmonds, 1027 Andres Londono, 1429 Abdul Mbuvi, 1524 Vanessa Carro.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.260 Mitchell Coffee 317 Francis Manning7 Ilianese Bauduy 87 Travis Washington 286 Luckner Jean Louis 348 Wendell Thompson 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 423 Antavius Gray 579 Randy Stubblefield 610 Erin Hale 644 Wilson Gonzalez139 Bryon D Kemp 169 Ricky Harrison 846 Earl Lewis Jr. 853 Stephanie Nieves GarciaC22 Alexander Mckinnie101 Haley Shae Fontaine 701 James Richard Duncan 1235 Armind Mario Francis Jr 1720 The Dog Pound Lavaughn Johnson23 Frank Wigfall Wigs Small Engines Machine1079 Shantalle Goff 2052 Cristina Constantinescu 3220 Marquez Kiante Atkins 4009 Jamar Wood 4053 Kesia Donald 5024 Mortika Agnant.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1111 - Potillo, Margaret; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3018 - Bumpass, Sidney; 3030 - Walker, Joseph; 3071 - LEVY, BENJAMIN; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5002 - Hartzell, Jessica; 5004 - Sampson, Jeffrey; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5049 - Brown, Devron; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5130 - Thompson, Othea; 7045 - Cooper, Sheree; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher. 00107 - delacruz, Manuel; 00243 - Callwood, David; 00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00590 - Butler, Matthew; 00702 - Torres, Rufino; 00720 - Wilkinson, Tia; 00735 - Diaz, Victor; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00913 - Myers, AngelaA016 - Wells, Shaleah; A040 - Shaw, Daniel; B010 - Martinez Ortiz, Jeann; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C044 - Smith, Anekia; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D072 - Perfetto, Jennifer; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; E037 - Menke, Mariah; E049 - Simms, Vonetta; E071 - Hansen, Candace; H042 - Fleming, Alvin; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J213 - Russell, Jackie; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J304 - Hebard, Heather; J521 - Paige, Inez; J525 - Davis, Christopher C; J801 - Taylor, Shinese. B258 - Meehan, Dianne; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C308 - Dickson, Michelle; C316 - Williams, Desiree; C373 - Moran, Irania; D425 - Medina, Kelly; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E095 - Ramos, William; H831 - Lewis, Aaron Joseph; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey. A021 - Blake, William; D134 - Moyeton, Trinette; D148 - Joseph, Andy; D151 - Zuick, Eli; J283 - brown, Shaquisha; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J317 - Wilson, Tyrone; J320 - Nelson, Jamie; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J356 - Melendez, Jaquan; J385 - Nathan, Keyondra; J388 - Williams, Erica; L493 - Balcacer, Milton; S571 - Nash, Deborah; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn. 1133 - Shannon, Alda; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 3120 - Bauer, Diana; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; P011 - Ortiz, Francisco. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; A122 - Mcmullen, Mark; C312 - McNeil, Dorothy; D403 - Redditt, Crystal; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D417 - Green, Sabree; D438 - Baker, Akilah; G704 - Aviles, Maria; G743 - Downs, Shakeem; G758 - Anderson, Shaynesha; H807 - Matson, Autmn; J906 - Boyle, Tierrany; J918 - Velazquez, Brian; K015 - Velez, Michelle. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A109 - Gable, Peter; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B208 - Salahuddin, Marilyn; B253 - Maldonado, Ebil; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E549 - Mitchell, Andrew; E552 - Clark, Jimmie; E560 - Baker, Skylarr B; E581 - Mcmillon, Alan; E591 - Gadson, Timothy; F659 - Prescott, Jeff; G713 - Kelly, Denise; G716 - Hogue, Xavier; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos0138 - Robbins, Ianh; 0346 - Garretson, Wayne; 0461 - Haynes, Caitlyn; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 2044 - Gilmutdinova, Sofya; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2103 - Ginsberg, Rebekah; 2126 - Doo-Kingue, Sonia; 3006 - Alexander, Tiya; 3014 - Morales,Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle. C040 - Alpheaus, Timothy; C064 - Velez, Andersson; C099 - Davis, Alonna; D071 - Kolar, Miroslav; E035 - Moran, Keith; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G059 - Scott, Alan; G066 - Williams, Giovanni; H018 - Bostick, Jadan; I011 - Etgar, Miriam; I028 - larrea, Disaiah Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com . 0033 - Johnson, Alphonse; 0077 - Bean, Willie; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0093 - Mendonça, Gabriel; 0112 - Kaddoura, Yamile; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0122 - Griffin, Loretta; 0124 - Tomlinson, Marcia; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0220 - Maldonado, Yamilett; 0238 - Haywood, Joseph; 0275 - Morgan, James; 0329 - Collins, Joan; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0435 - Vanegas, Christopher; 0508 - Rodery, Joshuah; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara; 1006 - Rqandolph, Andrea.. 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1603 - Shuler, Robert; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2423 - Garcia, Jeremy; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2707 - Jones, Antwan; 3311 - fluellen, devon; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 4124 - Alexis, Guyanne; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4531 - Dixon, Ashani; 4605 - Butler, Sharon; 5107 - GUMBS, FLOYD V; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 8111 - Mason, Kiana; P011 - Ray, Christopher. B032 - Sutherland, Kerrie Lyn; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B073 - Sparrow, Stephen; C015 - Martins, Sandra; C059 - marcotte, Angel; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D026 - Clark, Faron; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D054 - Magdaleno, Susan; D102 - Smalls, Deangli; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F045 - Falkrete Seymour, Brendan; P001 - Menos, Fritzgerald. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A012 - ILIFFE, ANDREW; A044 - eagle, leyla; B018B - Landis, Mark; B061 - Jones, Alice; B068 - Langley, Lindsay; B075A - King, Erika; B085A - main, Natalie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C023 - Daniels, John; C026 - James-Sandy, Jeanine; C031 - White, Paul; C072 - Fisher, Matthew e; C106 - James, Sharon; D057 - Herrera, Mirta; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D084 - Luper, James; D092 - Eagle, Michael; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; E012 - Bell, Ronnetter; E017 - Munett, Jose; E087 - KAWALEY, ASHLEY; F069 - DeBacco, Sarah; F077 - Reyes, Sandra; F116 - Merine, Leon; O017 - Young, JamesB224 - Martin, Kenneth; C315 - farmer, Sandra; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F666 - Paul, Randy; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; G733 - Rodriguez, Sam; H809 - Bryant, Gregory; P035 - Koren, Matthrew. 0403 - Hunter, Yvonne; 0522 - Butler, Wayman; 4005 - Gooch, Tonya3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1054 - McKay, Shannon; 1119 - Canady, Xavier; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace; 4109 - Espinosa, Edward; 4113 - Caughel, Elisabeth. 0402 - McNeill, Ronni; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 3007 - Dyer, Shayne Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1D8GT58K07W5517872007 DODGE1GCCS14X1XK1741931999 CHEVROLET1J4FY29S1RP4453331994 JEEP1N4AB7AP6DN9016032013 NISSAN1N6AD06U95C4579312005 NISSAN2G2WP5229411380372004 PONTIAC5PVNJ8JJ3K4S507902019 HINO5TDZT34A73S1634882003 TOYOTAJM1TA222X117121272001 MAZDAJN8AF5MR5BT0109912011 NISSANJTHBH96S5650101132006 LEXUSJYACJ22C9JA0029782018 YAMAHA.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/30/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FMCU03191KE965702001 FORD1FUJGLDR7CSBM25062012 FREIGHTLINER1N4AL3AP8DC2041752013 NISSAN4T1BF1FK4EU3816612014 TOYOTA.1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right toaccept or reject any and/or all bids.2B3CL5CT8BH6169082011 DODGE2C3CDXHG9CH2789592012 DODGE2D4RN4DE9AR1722222010 DODGEWMEEK31X49K2256662009 SMRT.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1HGCP26879A1351292009 HONDAKNAFB1214W57163921998 KIAJT2BG22KXX03036921999 TOYOTA3GNDA23D77S5343252007 CHEVROLET4T1BE32K76U1477462006 TOYOTA4T1BG22K4YU9761832000 TOYOTAZN661YUL1HX2280832017 MASERATIKL5JJ56Z76K2949392006 SUZUKI1HGFA16516L0176422006 HONDA1LNHM86S73Y6941052003 LINCOLN2T1BURHE1HC9292932017 TOYOTA3MZBN1U71HM1567692017 MAZDA5N1DL0MN8JC5289452018 INFINITIJM1CR2W31A03821672010 MAZDAJTLKT3240640460462006 TOYOTA.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.5LMPU28L6XLJ154431999 LINCOLNJHMEJ6575VS0265831997 HONDA2A8GM48LX7R3271832007 CHRYSLER3C4PDCEG7JT3697272018 DODGE.The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802006 HOND1HGCM56126A0836302014 HYUN5NPEB4AC4EH8698112006 HYUNKMHDN46D16U3468522006 NISS3N1CB51D06L6008761998 OLDS1G3WH52K9WF3019532018 YINGLY4YJGJ85J80005152001 MERC1ZWFT61L2156194042010 AUDIWAUSFAFL9AA1073591999 BMWWBAAM3335XFP50756.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2005 JeepVIN# 1J4GK48K55W5622402017 HyundaiVIN# KMHD74LF4HU0797742002 HondaVIN# 1HFSC43152A2001922017 VolkswagenVIN# 3VW2B7AJ9HM3766112018 DodgeVIN# 3C4PDCGG1JT5158582008 JeepVIN# 1J8GP28K28W172978To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 04, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792