Legal Public Notices 6/30 issue 

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated: July 16, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Michael Parker - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Jamyra King - Clothes, Jenny Williams - boxes and bed and carpet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 16th 2021
at the location indicated: Store 1334 : 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 @ 11:00 am:
Tabatha Perez, bags, kids items, personal items, arts & crafts; Lisa Delviscio, household items, clothes, boxes; Richard Bessong, household good; Alexandra Jimenez, tv, mattress, kitchen items; Yzeaminda Parker, household goods. Store 8778 : 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 11:30 am:
Nina Gadson Clothing,furniture, toys etc Nina Gadson Clothing furniture Etc Nina Gadson clothing, furniture Simon Duvall Furniture and household goods Karma Butler King bed and dresser. Store 7306 : 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 @ 12:15 pm:
Kelsey Alfaro-Household items, Donnie Ducharme-Household items. Store 7590: 7360 Sand Lake rd , Orlando FL 32819, (407) 634-4449 @ 12:30 PM:
John Diaz- Household items, Aletha Franklin-Household items, Katrice Houston-Household items, Dechell Brand-Household items. Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 pm:
Airom Filho, household goods; Deanna Lee, household goods; Melanie Melendez, makeup; Marcus Graham, household goods; Theresa Vlado, household goods; Linden Samuels, clothes and boxes; Paul Smith, household goods; Artrina Bell, files, business equipment; Jean Blaise, Furniture. Store 8136: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 3:00 PM:
Pamela Bowman-clothes. Jennifer Barrett-Household Goods. Celeste Haynes-bed, crib, basket, and rocking chair. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 7/16/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Pam Robinson 15 pieces box. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 16, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Brandon Hallahan- household goods, Tamiqua Williams-4 bikes,2 tv stands, tv, boxes of clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794 6970
. Dasma Hopkins- boxes, totes. Gregory Charles Spreng- boxes, camping gear, train set, tools. Alfonzo J Pender Jr-tools, bins, safe. Daniel Christian Bates-washer, bags, tv, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jovaughn Matthie-Furniture and clothes Jeannie Hart-Household items Darlene Randall-Household items Cherie Horner-Household items Cherrie Horner-Household items Joyce Hayman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793.
Justin McWilson: Boxes, Pictures, Toys. Stella Kirimi: Bags, Boxes, Pictures, Totes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913:
Esaw Coons- Bags, Totes, Luggage, Bedding. Steve Lay- Books, Boxes, Shelves, Cards, Photo Albums, Baseball Cards. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32828, 4076343990:
Ciera Marie Young: Laptop, Furniture, Grill, Décor, Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. Helen Degrilla-household goods, boxes.-Stephen L
Isom-household goods.-Gregory J Smith-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
F/T Operations Manager in Orlando, Florida - Outlet Realty Immediate F/T position as Operations Manager. As Operations Manager, you will perform the following duties: Review financial statements, sales or activity reports to measure productivity, goal achievement or to identify areas needing cost reduction or program improvement. You will prepare staff work schedules and assign specific duties. You will coordinate financial or budget activities to fund operations, maximize investments, or increase efficiency; Establish or implement departmental policies, goals, objectives or procedures; perform personnel functions such as selection, training, or evaluation; Plan and direct activities such as promotions; Recommend locations for new properties or oversee the remodeling or renovating of current properties; Direct non merchandising departments of businesses, such as advertising. Requirements: Bachelors in Business Administration or Management AND 24 months of experience in business management, operations management, or related OR 4 years of experience in business management or related field. How to Apply:
Resumes to: janeth@outletrealty.com
or Mail to: Outlet Realty Attn: Janeth Llanos 5120 Curry Ford Rd. Orlando, FL 32812.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF JOE P. NOVOTNY,
Deceased. File No. 2021 CP 001694, Division: Circuit Court NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of JOE P. NOVOTNY, deceased (“Decedent”), whose date of death was March 25, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate, even if that claim is unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the court ON OR EFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH. The date of first publication of this notice is 6/23/2021. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Lewis W. Stone, Esq., Florida Bar No.281174, Lewis@StoneandGerken.com
, Stone & Gerken, P.A., 4850 N. Highway 19A,, Mount Dora, FL 32757, Telephone: (352) 357-0330. Personal Representative: /s/ Scott A. Gerken, Esq., Florida Bar No.896632, Scott@StoneandGerken.com
, Stone & Gerken, P.A., 4850 N. Highway 19A,, Mount Dora, FL 32757, Telephone: (352) 357-0330.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-195
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.D DOB: 3/19/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony Goyens
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on July 29th, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of June, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 1010876, Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 Orlando, FL 32801 rachel.stawski@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Benjamin Goss, of, 655 Willowwood Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Silver Swords
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Silver Swords
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/22/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Brett Tachi, of 13689 Killebrew Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Tachi Design Co.
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Tachi Design Co.
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/21/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Creative Learning Orlando, Inc., of 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1000, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
LJ Create
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"LJ Create
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/22/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, LAQUEEN OFFICIAL CORP, of 280 S. State Rd. 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Laqueen Boutique
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Laqueen Boutique"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/18/2021
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 13, 2021
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
55 David Tyrone Hill Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
131 Edwin Cruz 234 William Manny Miranda Jr 301 Tiffany Denise Vaughn 318 Jonathan Snyder 368 Sergio S Rodriguez Rojas 413 Connie Robyn Skinner 416 Marrano Gros Jean 442 Victor Manuel Sanchez 579 Lycia Janice Agosto 613 Everette C Sorrells 958 Griffin Barry 969 John Allan Dodsworth Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
71 Jamie Lamar Brannum 104 Shannon Katrina Law 212 Michael Fontain Wilson 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 240 Corey Lamar Stephens 328 Karlis Jeffrey Jones 425 Jenny Jimenez Estrella 443 Delic Ann Rascoe 502 Paul Knieps III 545 Yuuki Aries Estrella 647 Joe Bolden Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am
: 270 Larry Lamar Bridges 633 Diana Irizarry Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
824 Sherena Bracey 837 Jane Lee Ledford 1116 Vance Bryne, Kenneth Spears, Winnie Burks, 2002 Ford Explorer, Vin #1FMZU75W62ZC60012 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1031 Wilbert Julien 2026 Ricky Maldonado 2054 Teresa Jones 2069 Allen Diversified, Gilbert Jerome Allen 3234 Nichole Fant 4098 Shantavia Harvey 4119 Samantha Tramonte 5042 Manuel Da Encarnacao Zorrilla.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
July 11, 2021 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2000 Honda Accord Tan
1HGCG5676YA123903
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 16, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FTRE14282HA89864
2002 FORD
1N4AL11D25C317115
2005 NISSAN
1N6ED29X92C384266
2002 NISSAN
1NXBR12E6XZ195937
1999 TOYOTA
2C4RC1BG7ER437103
2014 CHRYSLER
2HNYD28298H528078
2008 ACURA
2T1BURHE7FC437266
2015 TOYOTA
3FA6P0H90HR137563
2017 FORD
4T1B11HK3KU739890
2019 TOYOTA
4T1BE32K85U015481
2005 TOYOTA
JKAEXMJ159DA47480
2009 KAWASAKI
JM1BK343391226811
2009 MAZDA
JTMBD31V675103848
2007 TOYOTA
WBANW53538CT49069
2008 BMW
WVWML73C19E547804
2009 VOLKSWAGEN
ZDCRC595XBF010103
2011 HONDA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 15, 2021
L9NTCBAE4L1004045
2020 TAOI
JULY 16, 2021
5NPEB4ACXDH726666
2013 HYUNDAI
JULY 19, 2021
19UUA566X2A036932
2002 ACURA
1J4GL48K22W282641
2002 JEEP
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, July 26th, 2021 at 12:00 P.M.,
on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage-Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name Unit Contents: Yaritza Flores , Unit 452, Misc. items, Dominic Starke, Unit 411, Misc. items, William Blagg , Unit 259, Misc. items, David Shorts, Unit 610, Misc. items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 30th day of June, 2021 and 7th day of July, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2002 HONDA
VIN# 1HGEM21682L098951
2005 MERCURY
VIN# 2MEFM74W35X641592
2002 FORD
VIN# 1FTRW07L72KE32291
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on July 20th, 2021
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Infiniti
VIN# JNKBV61EX7M713383
2015 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BF1FK9FU894096
2015 Ford
VIN# 1FATP8UH4F5352698
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 21, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2021- CP-000257-PR In Re: Estate of MILDRED ETHEL LINSDAY, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of MILDRED ETHEL LINSDAY, deceased, File Number 2021-CP-000257-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was February 5, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $89,611.68 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: CECELIA B. MERRILL, 1107 Seneca Trail, St. Cloud, Florida 34772. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 06/30/2021. Person Giving Notice: CECELIA B. MERRILL. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): STYLE & COMPANY L.L.C., a North Carolina limited liability company; TEON ATKINSON, an individual, DBA eshop4u2; IBRAHIM JABARIN, an individual, AKA AVI GABE, DBA eshop4u2; and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SUTRA BEAUTY, INC., a California corporation. Case Number (numero del caso): 20VECV00589
. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp
), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org
), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp
), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. as the person sued under the fictitious name of (specify): ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov
), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org
), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov
) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Los Angeles Superior Court, Van Nuys Courthouse East 6230 Sylmar Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91401. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): STELMACH & STELMACH, LLP.11630 Chayote Street, Suite 3, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 424-652-6590. Date (fecha) 5/26/2020. Clerk (Secretario), by /s/ Deputy (Adjunto)
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, Pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have the right to a hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve. Just Fix It LLC 333 27th Street Orlando, FL 32806
Anna J Hughes 2004 Toyota VIN 1NXBR32E14Z334475 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2000.00 Sale date is July 12, 2021 at 9 AM.
6/30/21