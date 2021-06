Legal Public Notices 06/16 issue 

Orlando Legals

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Blake Miller - Christmas decorations, Reginal Welch – Household Items, Myra Blackwelder - Sofa set table and chairs household items boxes and totes. Anthiony Morcilio- Bed, Chair, Dresser, and household goods; Tyron Brown- household items; Steve Waschka-Totes,Tools,Chair, Canoe, Boxes, Ladder, headboard. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated: Koran Lane/Corend I - Clothing, Richard Wilkerson - Fencing, Bicycles Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Jamiesha Ross toddler beds, boxes; Nilka Oviedo boxes; Tiffany Green boxes; Jeffrey Bumgarner household goods; Roosevelt Little household goods; Stephen Veal vitamin supplements; Midway Labs USA supplements; Cora Kaufman household items, craft supplies, holiday decorations. Nina Gadson Household goods; Dylan Ely Boxes, Furniture, Personal Items; Harry Gadson Household item. Clifton Wright-Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Giulliana Luza Household items. Lavonga Young, boxes, bins, tv; Yadira Serrano, household goods; Robyn Robertson, household goods; Emerly Francois, two units, household goods. Arkeia Cassamajor Bags, clothes, shoes, totes, toys, stroller; Clevonna Jones Bags, clothes, shoes, toys; Kirstin Dempsey Dresser, bookcase, boxes, clothes, totes, toys; Kirstin Dempsey Armoire, books, boxes, clothes, bookcase; Timothy Connelly Chair, table, microwave, boxes, Christmas tree, futon, vacuum. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Jamyra King - Clothes, John Sadowski - Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Nick Provetti - a Queen Bed, a couch, a table, boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Michael Parker household goods. Valda Parks TV, Bins, personal items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Michael Lloyd: Misc Items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Maria De Los Angles Martinez Ayala: Household Items, Decor, Pots, Pans, Personal Items, Rommel VonDyke: Dresser, Mattress, Totes, Mirror, Plastic Drawers. Mikala Bowden-totes, Arianna Ellis-boxes. Taylor Causey, Boxes. David Whitaker, Household. Priscilla Petit, tiles, truck parts. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,AMENDED SUMMONS (JURY TRIAL REQUESTED) STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF HORRY. VILLA FIRENZE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff, vs. VILLA FIRENZE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, MYRTLE BEACH FARMS COMPANY, INC., GRANDE DUNES DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, BURROUGHS & CHAPIN COMPANY, INC., HARRINGTON CONSTRUCTION CO., INC., PARADIGM ENTERPRISES, INC, STOCK BUILDING SUPPLY, LLC, MILLER, MILLER & MAC- FLORIDA, INC., CUSTOM CONCRETE, INC., KMAC OF THE CAROLINAS, INC. D/B/A KMAC NORTH CAROLINA, ECONOMY WATERPROOFING, INC., AND D&D WINDOWS & CONSTRUCTION, INC., Defendants. TO: THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Amended Summons and Amended Complaint in the above action was filed with the Horry County Clerk of Court on January 11, 2021, and YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and are required to answer the Amended Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the subscribers, at Chakeris Law Firm, 234 Seven Farms Drive, Ste. 128, Daniel Island, South Carolina, 29492, within thirty (30) days after the service thereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Amended Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Amended Complaint. THE CHAKERIS LAW FIRM By: s/ Alicia D. Petit John T. Chakeris Bar No: 7060 Alicia D. Petit Bar No: 102801 234 Seven Farms Drive, Ste. 128 Daniel Island, SC 29492 (843) 853-5678 john@chakerislawfirm.com alicia@chakerislawfirm.com SEGUI LAW FIRM, PC Phillip W. Segui, Jr. Bar No: 7029 Mary Abigail Young Bechtol Bar No: 102414 720 S. Shelmore Boulevard, Ste. 100 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 884-1865 psegui@seguilawfirm.com abechtol@seguilawfirm.com AND CRANFORD LAW Shaun W. Cranford Bar No: 75165 P.O. Box 50684 Columbia, SC 29250 (803) 779-6444 shaun@cranfordlawfirm.com Attorneys for Plaintiff. Charleston, South Carolina, Dated January 11, 2021.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.J. DOB: 05/27/2012, S.M. DOB: 03/20/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CranerIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S. DOB: 06/18/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: NICOLE BLANKENSHIP Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, L.S; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 28th day of June, 2021, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing. Please dial phone number: (407) 836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346- 8020) and enter participant code number 517180# (the # key must be entered after the participant code number. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TRIAL CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to §§ 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes (2020), you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in § 63.032(3), Fla. Stat. (2020)" WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 712-0193.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.D DOB: 3/19/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on July 29th, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of June, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 1010876, Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 Orlando, FL 32801 rachel.stawski@myflfamilies.com . PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF B.P., DOB: 06/08/2012 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 9th, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF: W. L.-C., DOB: 03/06/2017, J. L.-C., DOB: 07/02/2018, W. L.-C. DOB: 07/11/2019 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 27th, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 19th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF M.G., DOB: 01/17/2019 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on June 29th, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. Due to the Pandemic please dial (407) 205-0551, code 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 26th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:keys 100 Block of E Central Blvdmultiple keys 200 Block of N Eola Drphone 5900 Block of Universal Blvdkeys 100 Block of W Washington Stphone W Colonial Dr/ Dr Buick Avephone 1200 Block of W South StKeys 100 Block of W Washington Stphone W Washington Blvd/ N Garland Avebook Pres Barack Pkwy/ Cason Cove Drphone N Eola Dr/ E Robinson Stwatch 1000 Block of Lake Davis Drpurses 2000 W South Stelectronics 1100 Block of S Westmoreland Drphones 4600 Block of S Kirkman Rdphone N OBT/ County Club Drphones, wallets 700 Block of S OBTbackpack toiletries, headphones,flashlight, phones 600 Block of Lake Dot Cirphone Pinckney Dr/ North Lnphone 100 Block of W Washington Stmattress 2700 Block of S Orange Avephone S Orange Ave/ E Central Blvdmoney 4600 Block of S Kirkman Rdmoney 6700 Block of Conroy Rdmoney 600 Block of Lake Dot Cirmoney 7100 Block of Rothchild Ctbike 4800 Block of S Kirkman Rdbike 5300 Block of Lake Margaret Drbike 5300 Block of Lake Margaret Drbike 5300 Block of S. is hereby given that the undersigned, James T. DeShay, of 830 W. Lake Mann Drive, Orlando FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name: It is the intent of the undersigned to register with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/6/2021 is hereby given that the undersigned, Robert Leroy Barron Jr, of 228 Ellsworth Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34758 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name: It is the intent of the undersigned to register with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/7/2021 Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.