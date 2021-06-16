Legal Public Notices 06/16 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 25, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Blake Miller - Christmas decorations, Reginal Welch Ð Household Items, Myra Blackwelder - Sofa set table and chairs household items boxes and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 25, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 407.516.7913
. Anthiony Morcilio- Bed, Chair, Dresser, and household goods; Tyron Brown- household items; Steve Waschka-Totes,Tools,Chair, Canoe, Boxes, Ladder, headboard. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated: June 25,2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Koran Lane/Corend I - Clothing, Richard Wilkerson - Fencing, Bicycles The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 06.25.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Jamiesha Ross toddler beds, boxes; Nilka Oviedo boxes; Tiffany Green boxes; Jeffrey Bumgarner household goods; Roosevelt Little household goods; Stephen Veal vitamin supplements; Midway Labs USA supplements; Cora Kaufman household items, craft supplies, holiday decorations. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 06.25.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Nina Gadson Household goods; Dylan Ely Boxes, Furniture, Personal Items; Harry Gadson Household item. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 06.25.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Clifton Wright-Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 06.25.2021 @ 12:30pm.
Giulliana Luza Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 06.25.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Lavonga Young, boxes, bins, tv; Yadira Serrano, household goods; Robyn Robertson, household goods; Emerly Francois, two units, household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 06.25.2021 @ 3:00 pm
. Arkeia Cassamajor Bags, clothes, shoes, totes, toys, stroller; Clevonna Jones Bags, clothes, shoes, toys; Kirstin Dempsey Dresser, bookcase, boxes, clothes, totes, toys; Kirstin Dempsey Armoire, books, boxes, clothes, bookcase; Timothy Connelly Chair, table, microwave, boxes, Christmas tree, futon, vacuum. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 25th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Jamyra King - Clothes, John Sadowski - Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Nick Provetti - a Queen Bed, a couch, a table, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/25/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Michael Parker household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 25, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Valda Parks TV, Bins, personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793 on June 25, 2021 at 2:30PM
: Michael Lloyd: Misc Items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 12709 E Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32828, 4076343990 on June 25th , 2021 at 12:00PM
: Maria De Los Angles Martinez Ayala: Household Items, Decor, Pots, Pans, Personal Items, Rommel VonDyke: Dresser, Mattress, Totes, Mirror, Plastic Drawers Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on June 25th 2021 at 12:00pm:
Mikala Bowden-totes, Arianna Ellis-boxes Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120 on June 25, 2021 at 1:30PM
: Taylor Causey, Boxes. David Whitaker, Household. Priscilla Petit, tiles, truck parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases
must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, 2020-CP-26Ð6692,
AMENDED SUMMONS (JURY TRIAL REQUESTED) STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF HORRY. VILLA FIRENZE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff, vs. VILLA FIRENZE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, MYRTLE BEACH FARMS COMPANY, INC., GRANDE DUNES DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, BURROUGHS & CHAPIN COMPANY, INC., HARRINGTON CONSTRUCTION CO., INC., PARADIGM ENTERPRISES, INC, STOCK BUILDING SUPPLY, LLC, MILLER, MILLER & MAC- FLORIDA, INC., CUSTOM CONCRETE, INC., KMAC OF THE CAROLINAS, INC. D/B/A KMAC NORTH CAROLINA, ECONOMY WATERPROOFING, INC., AND D&D WINDOWS & CONSTRUCTION, INC., Defendants. TO: THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Amended Summons and Amended Complaint in the above action was filed with the Horry County Clerk of Court on January 11, 2021, and YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and are required to answer the Amended Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the subscribers, at Chakeris Law Firm, 234 Seven Farms Drive, Ste. 128, Daniel Island, South Carolina, 29492, within thirty (30) days after the service thereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Amended Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Amended Complaint. THE CHAKERIS LAW FIRM By: s/ Alicia D. Petit John T. Chakeris Bar No: 7060 Alicia D. Petit Bar No: 102801 234 Seven Farms Drive, Ste. 128 Daniel Island, SC 29492 (843) 853-5678 john@chakerislawfirm.com alicia@chakerislawfirm.com
SEGUI LAW FIRM, PC Phillip W. Segui, Jr. Bar No: 7029 Mary Abigail Young Bechtol Bar No: 102414 720 S. Shelmore Boulevard, Ste. 100 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 884-1865 psegui@seguilawfirm.com abechtol@seguilawfirm.com
AND CRANFORD LAW Shaun W. Cranford Bar No: 75165 P.O. Box 50684 Columbia, SC 29250 (803) 779-6444 shaun@cranfordlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Plaintiff. Charleston, South Carolina, Dated January 11, 2021.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-320
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.J. DOB: 05/27/2012, S.M. DOB: 03/20/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kerry Jacquet
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/Craner CASE NO.: DP18-243
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S. DOB: 06/18/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: NICOLE BLANKENSHIP Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, L.S; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 28th day of June, 2021, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing. Please dial phone number: (407) 836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346- 8020) and enter participant code number 517180# (the # key must be entered after the participant code number. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TRIAL CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to §§ 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes (2020), you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in § 63.032(3), Fla. Stat. (2020)" WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 712-0193.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-195
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.D DOB: 3/19/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony Goyens
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on July 29th, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of June, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 1010876, Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 Orlando, FL 32801 rachel.stawski@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19 - DP - 118
IN THE INTEREST OF B.P., DOB: 06/08/2012 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ISRAEL DIAZ
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 9th, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 Case No. 19-DP-151
IN THE INTEREST OF: W. L.-C., DOB: 03/06/2017, J. L.-C., DOB: 07/02/2018, W. L.-C. DOB: 07/11/2019 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: SHARLENE CRIGGER
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 27th, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 19th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-008
IN THE INTEREST OF M.G., DOB: 01/17/2019 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Quinton Conner
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on June 29th, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. Due to the Pandemic please dial (407) 205-0551, code 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 26th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
June 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
keys 100 Block of E Central Blvd
multiple keys 200 Block of N Eola Dr
phone 5900 Block of Universal Blvd
keys 100 Block of W Washington St
phone W Colonial Dr/ Dr Buick Ave
phone 1200 Block of W South St
Keys 100 Block of W Washington St
phone W Washington Blvd/ N Garland Ave
book Pres Barack Pkwy/ Cason Cove Dr
phone N Eola Dr/ E Robinson St
watch 1000 Block of Lake Davis Dr
purses 2000 W South St
electronics 1100 Block of S Westmoreland Dr
phones 4600 Block of S Kirkman Rd
phone N OBT/ County Club Dr
phones, wallets 700 Block of S OBT
backpack toiletries, headphones,
flashlight, phones 600 Block of Lake Dot Cir
phone Pinckney Dr/ North Ln
phone 100 Block of W Washington St
mattress 2700 Block of S Orange Ave
phone S Orange Ave/ E Central Blvd
money 4600 Block of S Kirkman Rd
money 6700 Block of Conroy Rd
money 600 Block of Lake Dot Cir
money 7100 Block of Rothchild Ct
bike 4800 Block of S Kirkman Rd
bike 5300 Block of Lake Margaret Dr
bike 5300 Block of Lake Margaret Dr
bike 5300 Block of S. Bumby Ave
bike Harston Ave/ Lake Baldwin Ln
bike E Kaley St/ Hollenbeck Dr
bike W Colonial Dr/ I-4 W
bike 2400 Block of N Orange Ave
bike 1200 Block of Hardy Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, James T. DeShay, of 830 W. Lake Mann Drive, Orlando FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Community Care Learning Foundation, Inc.
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"The Community Care Learning Foundation, Inc.
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/6/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Robert Leroy Barron Jr, of 228 Ellsworth Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34758 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Wolverine Home Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Wolverine Home Services"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/7/2021
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on July 8, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; C25 Maria Lopez $1143.40, B45 Connelly Gerard $818.90, C73 Peachlyn Farmer $850.80, C14 Monique Bryan $1213.80, L75 Karen Roessle $1378.10, C68 Costadaryl Hugley $105..80, D07 Steven Rhem $1062.70, L67 Regina Lanear $514.20, B56 D’Marco Benjamia $726.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1306 Yvette Capetillo $1796.85, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1169.48, 1141 David Potts $853.50, 1051 Sylvia Rodriguez $1231.00, 1317 Tashein Turner $1788.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1450 Alexander Kokolis $378.00, 1156 Corey Tigue $1448.60, 2474 Marshall Umsted $694.39, 1006-09 Milton Smith $1589.50, 1691 Barbara Martin $456.00, 1083 Lenora Grice- Whiteside $527.00, 1681 Mike Garcia $739.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E006 Bruce Leenim $1386.84, C002 Traci Washington $1285.67 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1577 Kevin Brady $633.36, 1077 Karen Torres $1293.68, 1406 Dustin Spencer $1144.56, 1422 Roland Sattler $1496.32, 2589 Nicole Carter $655.00, 2533 Alberto Torres $601.50, 1007 Mary Thomas $1541.28, 2068 Alex Murphy $601.50, 2813 Josephine King $676.00, 2712 Kevin Brady $612.08, 1607 Kevin Brady $1208.48, 2585 Derek Taylor $676.00, 1462 Karen Torres $633.36, 1545 Dustin Spencer $633.36, 1411 Dustin Spencer $1144.56, 2051 Derek Taylor $601.50, 2811 Josephine King $601.50, 1162 Derek Taylor $1144.63, 2510 Josephine King $601.50, 2614-18 Juleina Jimenez $1347.00, 2534 Alberto Torres $601.50, 1301 Patrick Sneed $534.19, 1452 Sherry Weber $534.19, 1158 Robert Bookman $1144.63 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4047 Eric Rawlins $1347.87, 3040 Taquan Lemon $1474.72. 2021 Kirk Reed $2642.59, 4164 Kirk Reed $1534.99, 3082 Brandie Wagner $678.15, 1071 Katrina Doe $1171.46, 4191 Kirk Reed $1673.44, 3088 Linda Jones $806.25.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Orange ave - 3500 s. orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 on July 6th, 2021: 2204 Amber Wagner, 1837 Ruthay Marrero, 1007 Brett Barr, 1914 Michael Tudor, 1910 Jose Centeno, 2121 Amber Wagner, 1927 Andres Bautista, 1904 Mystery Unit, 1005 Mystery Unit, 2014 Ryu Phillips, 1019, 1019 Julian Melendez, 2139 Yves Joseph, 1445 Christina Robinson, 1116 Stolen Truck, 1809 Guy Hanley, 1706 Antoinay Brant, 1610 Lashell Moten, 1907 Michael Tudor, 1525 Joann Mccullough, 2002 Michael Tudor, 1903 Chester Colbert. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park - 4001 E Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 on July 6th, 2021: D202 Loss Prevention, B197 Mystery Unit, D125 Angela Kidd, D147 Loss Prevention, E113 Loss Prevention, D218 Isai Gomez Concepcion, C141 Brackston Helms, D210 Victoria Garcia, A121 Gordy Stingh, F104 James Turner.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 25, 2021, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3106 - Drymedics Velez, Fred PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Marc, Michael; A062 - Jessee, Michael; A099 - Hamilton, Mary; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A285 - Montalvan, Saudi; B320 - Torres, Carmen; C381 Ð Newlan, Cynthia; C385 - Jimenez, Christian; D405 - Clem, Davis; F566 - Granera, Enrique PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C019 - Sanchez, Melvin; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E051 - Barrero, Andrew; E084 - Reveron, Isidro PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1265 - Feldmann, Shevawn; 1366 - GONZALEZ, CYNTHIA; 2001 Ð Navarro, Marcela; 2042 - Cater, Charlene; 2064 Ð Sims, Jennie; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2167 - Keaton, Andrea; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2286 - Richardson, Alvin; 2365 Ð Pitlak, Catherine; 3015 Ð Phillips, Lawrence; 3126 - Arriola, Arturo; G477 Ð Hayden, Bert; G515 - Thorstenson, Jerome; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; I674 - Alago, Savannah; J715 - Couteau, Meagan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1203 - McClenton, Cory; 1204 - Garcia Moreta, Narciso; 1737 - Solano, Jan-Ling; 1787 - Perez, Migdalia; 2266 - Butterfield, Raj; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago; 2616 Ð Abreu, Margarita PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3064 - dennis, brittany; 3094 - Rivera, john B; 5013 - Cleckley, Mahogany; 5023 - Edwards, Elisa; 6021 - Simpson- Gonzalez, Holly PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1234 - Rodriguez, Roberth; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2326 - Rivera Sandoval, Hector; 2427 - Feliciano, Aishanet; 2534B - joseph, Brianna; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2670 - schilling, Lisa; 2699 - Chevere, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0045 - G4S Secure Solutions / Wackenhut SPRINGBORN, KARIN M.; 0229 - Belen, Nicholas; 0232 - Daniel, Jeannine; 2007 - Cruise, Christopher; 2018 - Simpson, Teniah; 2021 - Boston, Tajianna; 4041 - Stubbs, Jennifer; 4050 - Prince, Georgie; 4082 - Perez, Robert; 5038 - Bottum, Doug; 6044 Ð Dahill, Patrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1155 - Torres, Abel; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2030 - Gustin, Tanika; 2166 - Fowe, Mag; 2296 - Jackson, Denesha; 4196 - Williams, Diane; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5034 Ð Morales, Derrick; 5053 - Espy, Melody; 6003 - Ambassador Trucking Inc Smith, Vincent; 8001 - Beck, Lyle PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0109 - Millspaugh, Jennifer; 0128 - Thompson, Faunte; 0204 - Williams, Eddie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A032 - Hughes, William; C107 - Morales, Lisandra; D322 Ð Cook, Darline. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 7, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2106-Households, #C132-Furniture, #2133-Households, #1052-Households, #2015-Furniture, #1184- Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 02, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FMCU0DG2AKB78308
2010 FORD
1G1ZD5ST6JF176557
2018 CHEVROLET
1J4GX48S33C506006
2003 JEEP
2HGFA1F57AH527824
2010 HONDA
3GTU9DEL5KG266484
2019 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
3N1CN7AP1EL859078
2014 NISSAN
5YFBU4EE3CP025073
2012 TOYOTA
JM1DE1KY2D0155179
2013 MAZDA
JN8AS5MV5DW635143
2013 NISSAN
KNAFG526887160034
2008 KIA
KNDJF723157080331
2005 KIA
SHSRD68434U202840
2004 HONDA
WBA3A5G59ENP30196
2014 BMW
WVWAR71K27W224560
2007 VOLKSWAGEN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 8, 2021
1LNHM87A42Y637347
2002 LINCOLN
2G1WG5E34D1154848
2013 CHEVROLET
JULY 9, 2021
1G1JE5SH8C4198791
2012 CHEVROLET
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 5, 2021
1GNET13M062357457
2006 CHEVROLET
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 9, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1720 Ð Michael A. Damsel #2140 ÐBrandon J. Shields.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 2, 2021 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2006 HYUN
KMHDN46D96U376987
2011 BMW
WBAFR9C56BC758449
2000 FORD
1FTYR10V1YTA30886
2002 MERC
4M2ZU66E02UJ21991
2013 AUDI
WAUHGAFC1DN136388
2011 TOYT
4T1BF3EK3BU711069
2001 SUZU
JS1GT74A312107125.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2009 HONDA
VIN# 1HGCP36849A037908
2007 CADILLAC
VIN# 1G6DP577570168792
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on June 28th, 2021, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 Honda
VIN# 1HGES16562L078018
2008 Acura
VIN# JH4CL96888C019233
2009 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BE46K29U401903
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 07, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 2nd day of July 2021 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Rodriguez, Jasmark Household goods; Woodward, Jimmy Household goods; Peterson, Gregory Household Goods; Sanchez, Ana L. Household goods Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: Wednesday June 16th, 2021, and Wednesday June 23rd, 2021.
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): STYLE & COMPANY L.L.C., a North Carolina limited liability company; TEON ATKINSON, an individual, DBA eshop4u2; IBRAHIM JABARIN, an individual, AKA AVI GABE, DBA eshop4u2; and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SUTRA BEAUTY, INC., a California corporation. Case Number (numero del caso): 20VECV00589. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. as the person sued under the fictitious name of (specify): ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Los Angeles Superior Court, Van Nuys Courthouse East 6230 Sylmar Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91401. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): STELMACH & STELMACH, LLP.11630 Chayote Street, Suite 3, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 424-652-6590. Date (fecha) 5/26/2020. Clerk (Secretario), by /s/ Deputy (Adjunto)