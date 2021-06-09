Legal Public Notices 06/09 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 25, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Blake Miller - Christmas decorations, Reginal Welch Ð Household Items, Myra Blackwelder - Sofa set table and chairs household items boxes and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 25, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 407.516.7913
. Anthiony Morcilio- Bed, Chair, Dresser, and household goods; Tyron Brown- household items; Steve Waschka-Totes,Tools,Chair, Canoe, Boxes, Ladder, headboard. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated: June 25,2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Koran Lane/Corend I - Clothing, Richard Wilkerson - Fencing, Bicycles The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 06.25.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Jamiesha Ross toddler beds, boxes; Nilka Oviedo boxes; Tiffany Green boxes; Jeffrey Bumgarner household goods; Roosevelt Little household goods; Stephen Veal vitamin supplements; Midway Labs USA supplements; Cora Kaufman household items, craft supplies, holiday decorations. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 06.25.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Nina Gadson Household goods; Dylan Ely Boxes, Furniture, Personal Items; Harry Gadson Household item. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 06.25.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Clifton Wright-Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 06.25.2021 @ 12:30pm.
Giulliana Luza Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 06.25.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Lavonga Young, boxes, bins, tv; Yadira Serrano, household goods; Robyn Robertson, household goods; Emerly Francois, two units, household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 06.25.2021 @ 3:00 pm
. Arkeia Cassamajor Bags, clothes, shoes, totes, toys, stroller; Clevonna Jones Bags, clothes, shoes, toys; Kirstin Dempsey Dresser, bookcase, boxes, clothes, totes, toys; Kirstin Dempsey Armoire, books, boxes, clothes, bookcase; Timothy Connelly Chair, table, microwave, boxes, Christmas tree, futon, vacuum. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 25th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Jamyra King - Clothes, John Sadowski - Banker Boxes, File Cabinets, Nick Provetti - a Queen Bed, a couch, a table, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/25/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Michael Parker household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 25, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Valda Parks TV, Bins, personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793 on June 25, 2021 at 2:30PM
: Michael Lloyd: Misc Items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 12709 E Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32828, 4076343990 on June 25th , 2021 at 12:00PM
: Maria De Los Angles Martinez Ayala: Household Items, Decor, Pots, Pans, Personal Items, Rommel VonDyke: Dresser, Mattress, Totes, Mirror, Plastic Drawers Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on June 25th 2021 at 12:00pm:
Mikala Bowden-totes, Arianna Ellis-boxes Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120 on June 25, 2021 at 1:30PM
: Taylor Causey, Boxes. David Whitaker, Household. Priscilla Petit, tiles, truck parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, 2020-CP-26Ð6692,
AMENDED SUMMONS (JURY TRIAL REQUESTED) STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF HORRY. VILLA FIRENZE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff, vs. VILLA FIRENZE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, MYRTLE BEACH FARMS COMPANY, INC., GRANDE DUNES DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, BURROUGHS & CHAPIN COMPANY, INC., HARRINGTON CONSTRUCTION CO., INC., PARADIGM ENTERPRISES, INC, STOCK BUILDING SUPPLY, LLC, MILLER, MILLER & MAC- FLORIDA, INC., CUSTOM CONCRETE, INC., KMAC OF THE CAROLINAS, INC. D/B/A KMAC NORTH CAROLINA, ECONOMY WATERPROOFING, INC., AND D&D WINDOWS & CONSTRUCTION, INC., Defendants. TO: THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Amended Summons and Amended Complaint in the above action was filed with the Horry County Clerk of Court on January 11, 2021, and YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and are required to answer the Amended Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the subscribers, at Chakeris Law Firm, 234 Seven Farms Drive, Ste. 128, Daniel Island, South Carolina, 29492, within thirty (30) days after the service thereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Amended Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Amended Complaint. THE CHAKERIS LAW FIRM By: s/ Alicia D. Petit John T. Chakeris Bar No: 7060 Alicia D. Petit Bar No: 102801 234 Seven Farms Drive, Ste. 128 Daniel Island, SC 29492 (843) 853-5678 john@chakerislawfirm.com alicia@chakerislawfirm.com
SEGUI LAW FIRM, PC Phillip W. Segui, Jr. Bar No: 7029 Mary Abigail Young Bechtol Bar No: 102414 720 S. Shelmore Boulevard, Ste. 100 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 884-1865 psegui@seguilawfirm.com abechtol@seguilawfirm.com
AND CRANFORD LAW Shaun W. Cranford Bar No: 75165 P.O. Box 50684 Columbia, SC 29250 (803) 779-6444 shaun@cranfordlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Plaintiff. Charleston, South Carolina, Dated January 11, 2021.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-320
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.J. DOB: 05/27/2012, S.M. DOB: 03/20/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kerry Jacquet
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/Craner CASE NO.: DP18-243
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S. DOB: 06/18/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: NICOLE BLANKENSHIP Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, L.S; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 28th day of June, 2021, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing. Please dial phone number: (407) 836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346- 8020) and enter participant code number 517180# (the # key must be entered after the participant code number. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TRIAL CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to §§ 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes (2020), you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in § 63.032(3), Fla. Stat. (2020)" WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 712-0193.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP20-107 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD X.B. DOB: 08/26/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Peter X. Barber
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP20-107 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD X.B. DOB: 08/26/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Francis J. Caviness
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD K.S. DOB: 06/17/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Kayla Selph
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 1:30pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 503 159 617# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. 2021-DR-000839-O
. Division: 31 Ð Vincent Chiu. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: ANN MARIE RAMIREZ Petitioner/Wife, and DANIEL RAMIREZ, Respondent/Husband. AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH NO MINOR OR DEPENDENT CHILDREN AND NO PROPERTY TO: DANIEL RAMIREZ, Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage With No Minor or Dependent Children and No Property has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner’s Attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before July 8, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: May 13, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. FILE NO.: 2021-CP-000400-O
IN RE: ESTATE OF SHARON WRIGHT Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the Estate of SHARON WRIGHT
, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The file number is 2021-CP-000400. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is June 2, 2021. /s/ SENITA WRIGHT, Personal Representative. /s/ Nicole Benjamin, Benjamin Law Firm, P.A., 200 E. Robinson Street, Ste. 1150, Orlando, FL 32801, Attorney for Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19 - DP - 118
IN THE INTEREST OF B.P., DOB: 06/08/2012 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ISRAEL DIAZ
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 9th, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 Case No. 19-DP-151
IN THE INTEREST OF: W. L.-C., DOB: 03/06/2017, J. L.-C., DOB: 07/02/2018, W. L.-C. DOB: 07/11/2019 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: SHARLENE CRIGGER
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 27th, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 19th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-008
IN THE INTEREST OF M.G., DOB: 01/17/2019 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Quinton Conner
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on June 29th, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. Due to the Pandemic please dial (407) 205-0551, code 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 26th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
June 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
keys 100 Block of E Central Blvd
multiple keys 200 Block of N Eola Dr
phone 5900 Block of Universal Blvd
keys 100 Block of W Washington St
phone W Colonial Dr/ Dr Buick Ave
phone 1200 Block of W South St
Keys 100 Block of W Washington St
phone W Washington Blvd/ N Garland Ave
book Pres Barack Pkwy/ Cason Cove Dr
phone N Eola Dr/ E Robinson St
watch 1000 Block of Lake Davis Dr
purses 2000 W South St
electronics 1100 Block of S Westmoreland Dr
phones 4600 Block of S Kirkman Rd
phone N OBT/ County Club Dr
phones, wallets 700 Block of S OBT
backpack toiletries, headphones,
flashlight, phones 600 Block of Lake Dot Cir
phone Pinckney Dr/ North Ln
phone 100 Block of W Washington St
mattress 2700 Block of S Orange Ave
phone S Orange Ave/ E Central Blvd
money 4600 Block of S Kirkman Rd
money 6700 Block of Conroy Rd
money 600 Block of Lake Dot Cir
money 7100 Block of Rothchild Ct
bike 4800 Block of S Kirkman Rd
bike 5300 Block of Lake Margaret Dr
bike 5300 Block of Lake Margaret Dr
bike 5300 Block of S. Bumby Ave
bike Harston Ave/ Lake Baldwin Ln
bike E Kaley St/ Hollenbeck Dr
bike W Colonial Dr/ I-4 W
bike 2400 Block of N Orange Ave
bike 1200 Block of Hardy Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 25, 2021
, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
3106 - Drymedics Velez, Fred PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A023 - Marc, Michael; A062 - Jessee, Michael; A099 - Hamilton, Mary; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A285 - Montalvan, Saudi; B320 - Torres, Carmen; C381 Ð Newlan, Cynthia; C385 - Jimenez, Christian; D405 - Clem, Davis; F566 - Granera, Enrique PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C019 - Sanchez, Melvin; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E051 - Barrero, Andrew; E084 - Reveron, Isidro PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1265 - Feldmann, Shevawn; 1366 - GONZALEZ, CYNTHIA; 2001 Ð Navarro, Marcela; 2042 - Cater, Charlene; 2064 Ð Sims, Jennie; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2167 - Keaton, Andrea; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2286 - Richardson, Alvin; 2365 Ð Pitlak, Catherine; 3015 Ð Phillips, Lawrence; 3126 - Arriola, Arturo; G477 Ð Hayden, Bert; G515 - Thorstenson, Jerome; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; I674 - Alago, Savannah; J715 - Couteau, Meagan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1203 - McClenton, Cory; 1204 - Garcia Moreta, Narciso; 1737 - Solano, Jan-Ling; 1787 - Perez, Migdalia; 2266 - Butterfield, Raj; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago; 2616 Ð Abreu, Margarita PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
3064 - dennis, brittany; 3094 - Rivera, john B; 5013 - Cleckley, Mahogany; 5023 - Edwards, Elisa; 6021 - Simpson- Gonzalez, Holly PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1234 - Rodriguez, Roberth; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2326 - Rivera Sandoval, Hector; 2427 - Feliciano, Aishanet; 2534B - joseph, Brianna; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2670 - schilling, Lisa; 2699 - Chevere, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0045 - G4S Secure Solutions / Wackenhut SPRINGBORN, KARIN M.; 0229 - Belen, Nicholas; 0232 - Daniel, Jeannine; 2007 - Cruise, Christopher; 2018 - Simpson, Teniah; 2021 - Boston, Tajianna; 4041 - Stubbs, Jennifer; 4050 - Prince, Georgie; 4082 - Perez, Robert; 5038 - Bottum, Doug; 6044 Ð Dahill, Patrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1155 - Torres, Abel; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2030 - Gustin, Tanika; 2166 - Fowe, Mag; 2296 - Jackson, Denesha; 4196 - Williams, Diane; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5034 Ð Morales, Derrick; 5053 - Espy, Melody; 6003 - Ambassador Trucking Inc Smith, Vincent; 8001 - Beck, Lyle PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0109 - Millspaugh, Jennifer; 0128 - Thompson, Faunte; 0204 - Williams, Eddie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A032 - Hughes, William; C107 - Morales, Lisandra; D322 Ð Cook, Darline. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on June 18th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #0C027 - Zenaida Gonzalez, Unit #0E005 - Lorimet Desroches, Unit #0F022 - Joseph Gibson, Unit #0F010 - Viola Wardlow Bien Aime, Unit #0G030 - Norma Torres.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/25/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2MEFM74W7YX643513
2000 MERCURY
1HGES26711L031615
2001 HONDA
1G6KD54Y43U251923
2003 CADILLAC
1FMNE31L76DA27694
2006 FORD
1JJV532D2EL787197
2014 WANCO, INC
1FUGGLD53FLGC8070
2015 FREIGHTLINER.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 28, 2021
1FAFP56S64G152959
2004 FORD
1G1PC5SBXF7229411
2015 CHEVROLET
1N4AA51E99C804324
2009 NISSAN
2G1WF55K739416422
2003 CHEVROLET
3A4FY48B16T338741
2006 CHRYSLER
3FAFP313XYR126383
2000 FORD
4T1BF32K43U557574
2003 TOYOTA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 26, 2021
KNDJ23AU9M7764315
2021 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/3/2021
1B3HB78B19D223974
2009 DODG
JM1BL1SF0A1332863
2010 MAZD
1GKET16S456123661
2005 GMC
1GKET16S456123661
2004 VOLK
3N1AB61E07L622478
2007 NISS
KMHHT6KD1CU070452
2012 HYUN
1GNEC13V74R199521
2004 CHEV
2G1WG5EK2B1148972
2011 CHEV
JA3AJ26E36U072553
2006 MITS
JTDBT923171078142
2007 TOYT
2FTZF0723YCA59285
2000 FORD
7/11/2021
1GCRWCED3KZ206155
2019 CHEV
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at 12:00 P.M.,
on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage-Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name Unit Contents: Michael Lopez , Unit 276, Misc. items, Yamil Davila, Unit 409, Misc. items Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 2nd day of June, 2021 and 9th Day of June, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Chevy
VIN# 1GCEK19C87Z604176
2005 Chrysler
VIN# 3C4FY58B65T591807
2003 Oldsmobile
VIN# 1G3NL52F13C155140
2004 Chevrolet
VIN# 2G1WX12K149260342
2005 BMW
VIN# WBXPA73465WC51912
1995 Honda
VIN# 1HGCD5637SA063580
2006 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3LA43RX6H278067
2008 Shen
VIN# L8YTCKPD08Y011281
2008 Mazda
VIN# JM3TB28A680142629
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 30, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): STYLE & COMPANY L.L.C., a North Carolina limited liability company; TEON ATKINSON, an individual, DBA eshop4u2; IBRAHIM JABARIN, an individual, AKA AVI GABE, DBA eshop4u2; and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SUTRA BEAUTY, INC., a California corporation. Case Number (numero del caso): 20VECV00589
. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp
), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org
), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp
), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. as the person sued under the fictitious name of (specify): ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov
), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org
), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov
) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Los Angeles Superior Court, Van Nuys Courthouse East 6230 Sylmar Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91401. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): STELMACH & STELMACH, LLP.11630 Chayote Street, Suite 3, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 424-652-6590. Date (fecha) 5/26/2020. Clerk (Secretario), by /s/ Deputy (Adjunto)
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, Pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have the right to a hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve. Just Fix It LLC 333 27th Street Orlando, FL 32806
Account of Jasodra Suba 2013 Nissan VIN 3N1AB7AP1DL657971 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $5251.00 Sale date is JuLY 10, 2021 at 9 AM
6/9/21