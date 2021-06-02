Legal Public Notices 06/02 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Paul White - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 06.11.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Marie Anne Lankford household items, clothes; Alisha White furniture, boxes, soda chair; Joe Scott household goods; Carlos Antonio Marquis Hall two beds, one
couch. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 06.11.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Samuel Caldwell Couch, personal items, Boxes Joemar Torres Boxes, kitchen items Melleah Hook House hold goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 006.11.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Vincent Drayton-Household items, Eric Bartley-Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 06.11.2021 @ 12:30pm.
Diana Lovell Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 407.516.7913 on 06.11.2021 @ 1:00 pm.
Baltazar Quinain Holiday decor, ladder, computers, bed,bags, boxes, files, totes; Sherray Wright House hold goods; Trent Mcknight Pressure Washer Equipment, Small Trailer Vin# 4YMBU0617JG044242 Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 06.11.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Gloria Sims, Household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828, 321.800.4793 on 06.11.2021 at 2:30 pm.
Michael Lloyd misc Items Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 06.11.2021 @ 3:00 pm
. Kisha Chance-House hold furniture; Contanya Wiggins-House hold goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 11, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Farah Pazienza -Table, boxes, personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. Michelle Gay - Household Goods, Michael Stewart - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
Yuleidy Tackett: furniture, vacuum, baby items, boxes, tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794 6970
. Brian Hall- restaurant equipment. Brandon Womack- Black Honda Motorcycle Vin # HFSC52095A208962 SOLD AS PARTS ONLY. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/11/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Jesse Wedick Household goods; David Brown Household goods; Amanda Robledo Household goods; Kelly
Greene Furniture and files. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Steven Baylark-Household items Mario Moran-Household items Kaniesha Dixon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Sabrina Hale - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, 2020-CP-26–6692,
AMENDED SUMMONS (JURY TRIAL REQUESTED) STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF HORRY. VILLA FIRENZE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff, vs. VILLA FIRENZE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, MYRTLE BEACH FARMS COMPANY, INC., GRANDE DUNES DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, BURROUGHS & CHAPIN COMPANY, INC., HARRINGTON CONSTRUCTION CO., INC., PARADIGM ENTERPRISES, INC, STOCK BUILDING SUPPLY, LLC, MILLER, MILLER & MAC- FLORIDA, INC., CUSTOM CONCRETE, INC., KMAC OF THE CAROLINAS, INC. D/B/A KMAC NORTH CAROLINA, ECONOMY WATERPROOFING, INC., AND D&D WINDOWS & CONSTRUCTION, INC., Defendants. TO: THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Amended Summons and Amended Complaint in the above action was filed with the Horry County Clerk of Court on January 11, 2021, and YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and are required to answer the Amended Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the subscribers, at Chakeris Law Firm, 234 Seven Farms Drive, Ste. 128, Daniel Island, South Carolina, 29492, within thirty (30) days after the service thereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Amended Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Amended Complaint. THE CHAKERIS LAW FIRM By: s/ Alicia D. Petit John T. Chakeris Bar No: 7060 Alicia D. Petit Bar No: 102801 234 Seven Farms Drive, Ste. 128 Daniel Island, SC 29492 (843) 853-5678 john@chakerislawfirm.com alicia@chakerislawfirm.com
SEGUI LAW FIRM, PC Phillip W. Segui, Jr. Bar No: 7029 Mary Abigail Young Bechtol Bar No: 102414 720 S. Shelmore Boulevard, Ste. 100 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 884-1865 psegui@seguilawfirm.com abechtol@seguilawfirm.com
AND CRANFORD LAW Shaun W. Cranford Bar No: 75165 P.O. Box 50684 Columbia, SC 29250 (803) 779-6444 shaun@cranfordlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Plaintiff. Charleston, South Carolina, Dated January 11, 2021.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-320
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.J. DOB: 05/27/2012, S.M. DOB: 03/20/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kerry Jacquet
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/Craner CASE NO.: DP18-243
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S. DOB: 06/18/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: NICOLE BLANKENSHIP Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, L.S; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 28th day of June, 2021, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing. Please dial phone number: (407) 836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346- 8020) and enter participant code number 517180# (the # key must be entered after the participant code number. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TRIAL CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to §§ 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes (2020), you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in § 63.032(3), Fla. Stat. (2020)" WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 712-0193.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP20-107 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD X.B. DOB: 08/26/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Peter X. Barber
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP20-107 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD X.B. DOB: 08/26/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Francis J. Caviness
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD K.S. DOB: 06/17/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Kayla Selph
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 1:30pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 503 159 617# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. 2021-DR-000839-O
. Division: 31 – Vincent Chiu. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: ANN MARIE RAMIREZ Petitioner/Wife, and DANIEL RAMIREZ, Respondent/Husband. AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH NO MINOR OR DEPENDENT CHILDREN AND NO PROPERTY TO: DANIEL RAMIREZ, Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage With No Minor or Dependent Children and No Property has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner’s Attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before July 8, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: May 13, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. FILE NO.: 2021-CP-000400-O
IN RE: ESTATE OF SHARON WRIGHT Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the Estate of SHARON WRIGHT
, deceased, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The file number is 2021-CP-000400. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is June 2, 2021. /s/ SENITA WRIGHT, Personal Representative. /s/ Nicole Benjamin, Benjamin Law Firm, P.A., 200 E. Robinson Street, Ste. 1150, Orlando, FL 32801, Attorney for Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19 - DP - 118
IN THE INTEREST OF B.P., DOB: 06/08/2012 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ISRAEL DIAZ
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 9th, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 Case No. 19-DP-151
IN THE INTEREST OF: W. L.-C., DOB: 03/06/2017, J. L.-C., DOB: 07/02/2018, W. L.-C. DOB: 07/11/2019 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: SHARLENE CRIGGER
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 27th, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 19th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-008
IN THE INTEREST OF M.G., DOB: 01/17/2019 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Quinton Conner
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on June 29th, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. Due to the Pandemic please dial (407) 205-0551, code 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 26th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on June 18th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #0C027 - Zenaida Gonzalez, Unit #0E005 - Lorimet Desroches, Unit #0F022 - Joseph Gibson, Unit #0F010 - Viola Wardlow Bien Aime, Unit #0G030 - Norma Torres.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: June 9, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1099-Households, #1038-Houiseholds, #1037-Furniture, #C104-Households, #2096-Households, #H225- Furniture, #2101-Households, #2201-Furniture, #B116-Boxes, #2143-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 18, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19XFB2F55CE079275
2012 HONDA
1B7HF16Y4SS171491
1995 DODGE
1FMCU49H07KB69866
2007 FORD
1FTYR10V4XPB86749
1999 FORD
1G8ZF5286XZ164889
1999 SATURN
1GBHG31R5Y1278626
2000 CHEVROLET
1J4GW58S3YC302323
2000 JEEP
1UYVS25399U627513
2009 UTILITY 3000
2GCEC19R6T1178993
1996 CHEVROLET
3C8FY68B12T276977
2002 CHRYSLER
5LMFU27R33LJ18294
2003 LINCOLN
JT2AC52L3T0156224
1996 TOYOTA
JTDVPMAE5MJ123425
2021 TOYOTA
KMHDN56D55U153186
2005 HYUNDAI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 21, 2021
1D4GP25353B202756
2003 DODGE
1G4HR52K7XH409429
1999 BUICK.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 21, 2021
WBABW33475PL37753
2005 BMW-
WBAVB13586KX65299
2006 BMW-
JUNE 24, 2021
WMWMF935X9TF97441
2009 MNNI
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at 12:00 P.M.,
on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage-Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name Unit Contents: Michael Lopez , Unit 276, Misc. items, Yamil Davila, Unit 409, Misc. items Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 2nd day of June, 2021 and 9th Day of June, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Mazda
VIN# 1YVHP84D655M19422
2007 Nissan
VIN# 1N6BA07AX7N245869
2009 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL21E49N508155
2003 Mazda
VIN# JM3LW28J830361914
2009 Chrysler
VIN# 1C3LC46B69N533446
2004 Dodge
VIN# 1D4HD38N34F229500
2006 Kia
VIN# KNDMB233566096534
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 23, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
STATE OF NEW YORK FAMILY COURT COUNTY OF ALBANY In the Matter of the Commitment of Guardianship and Custody pursuant to Section 384-b of the Social Services Law of JAMARI DEOLAN B. A Child Under Eighteen Years of Age Alleged to be Abandoned by MELSHILIA MARIA WHITE Respondent. FF # 26042 SUMMONS WITH NOTICE. IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK TO: MELSHILIA MARIA WHITE An amended petition was filed in this Court, dated December 16, 2019, alleging that the above-named child in the care of the Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families should be committed to the guardianship and custody of the Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear before this Court at Albany, New York, on July 12, 2021 at 9:00 in the forenoon of that day to show cause why the court should not enter an Order committing the guardianship and custody of the child to the petitioning agency as provided by law. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if guardianship and custody of the child are committed to the petitioning agency, the child may be adopted with consent of Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families, an authorized agency, without your consent or further notice to you. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that you have the right to be represented by a lawyer, and if the Court finds that you are unable to pay for a lawyer, you have the right to have a lawyer assigned by the Court. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that this proceeding may result in an Order freeing your child , Jamari Deolan B., for adoption without your consent or further notice to you. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, that the following is a brief statement of the action: STATEMENT OF ACTION That the respondent, Melshilia Maria White, is the mother of the herein named child. That for a period of six (6) months prior to the filing of the petition herein, which was filed on or about December 16, 2019, the respondent has abandoned said child. Abandonment for such a period of time, pursuant to Social Services Law Section 384-b is a ground for termination of parental rights of the respondent and transfer of the child’s guardianship and care to the Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families. Petitioner seeks the termination of the respondent’s parental rights due to said abandonment. UPON YOU FAILURE to appear, all of your parental rights may be terminated and your failure to appear should further constitute a denial of your interest in the child who is the subject of the proceeding, which denial may result, without further notice, in the transfer or commitment of the child's care, custody, or guardianship or in the child's adoption in this or any subsequent proceeding in which such care, custody, or guardianship or adoption may be at issue. DATED: May 21, 2021. By Order of the Court NALA WOODARD CLERK OF THE COURT TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: The foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an Order of the Hon. Amy E. Joyce, Judge of the Family Court, Albany County, dated May 21, 2021,and filed with the petition and other papers in the Office of the Clerk of the Family Court, Albany County.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, Pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have the right to a hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve. Tito Auto Body & Paint LLC 9765 S Orange Blossom Trail STE 45 Orlando, FL 32837
Account of Carolina Santana 2018 Honda VIN 2HKRW2H84JH653169 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $14822.19 Sale date is June 21, 2021 at 9 AM Just Fix It LLC 333 27th Street Orlando, FL 32806
Account of Ruth J Cardullo 2011 Nissan VIN JN8AE2KP9B9004496 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $575.00 Sale date is June 18, 2021 at 9 AM
6/2/21