Legal Public Notices 5/26 issue 

Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Paul White - Household Goods.
Case No. 100025539
PUBLICATION OF HEARING STATE OF MICHIGAN Ð 16th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Ð FAMILY DIVISION Ð MACOMB COUNTY. TO: Tionn Lamarr Mclin (DOB 05/21/1979). IN THE MATTER OF: Jayden Mclin (DOB 02/05/2009); and Alexis Mclin (DOB 05/02/2015). A hearing regarding Child Neglect will be conducted by the court on June 18, 2021
, at 11:30 AM in Macomb County Circuit Court, 10 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 before Referee Kristin Stone via Zoom. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Tionn Lamarr Mclin personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 06.11.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Marie Anne Lankford household items, clothes; Alisha White furniture, boxes, soda chair; Joe Scott household goods; Carlos Antonio Marquis Hall two beds, one
couch. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 06.11.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Samuel Caldwell Couch, personal items, Boxes Joemar Torres Boxes, kitchen items Melleah Hook House hold goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 006.11.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Vincent Drayton-Household items, Eric Bartley-Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 06.11.2021 @ 12:30pm.
Diana Lovell Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 407.516.7913 on 06.11.2021 @ 1:00 pm.
Baltazar Quinain Holiday decor, ladder, computers, bed,bags, boxes, files, totes; Sherray Wright House hold goods; Trent Mcknight Pressure Washer Equipment, Small Trailer Vin# 4YMBU0617JG044242 Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 06.11.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Gloria Sims, Household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828, 321.800.4793 on 06.11.2021 at 2:30 pm.
Michael Lloyd misc Items Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 06.11.2021 @ 3:00 pm
Kisha Chance-House hold furniture; Contanya Wiggins-House hold goods
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 11, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Farah Pazienza -Table, boxes, personal items.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Michelle Gay - Household Goods, Michael Stewart - Household Goods.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
Yuleidy Tackett: furniture, vacuum, baby items, boxes, tools.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794 6970
Brian Hall- restaurant equipment. Brandon Womack- Black Honda Motorcycle Vin # HFSC52095A208962 SOLD AS PARTS ONLY.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/11/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Jesse Wedick Household goods; David Brown Household goods; Amanda Robledo Household goods; Kelly
Jesse Wedick Household goods; David Brown Household goods; Amanda Robledo Household goods; Kelly Greene Furniture and files.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Steven Baylark-Household items Mario Moran-Household items Kaniesha Dixon-Household items.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Sabrina Hale - Household Goods.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF Virginia Ann Ritter, Deceased. File No. 2021 CP 001422 O NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the estate of Virginia Ann Ritter, deceased, File Number 2021 CP 001422 O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 340, Orlando, Florida 32801; that the decedent's date of death was August 21, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $0.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Name Address: Daniel Adam Ritter 5026 Myrtle Bay Drive, Orlando, FL 32829. Christopher Matthew Ritter 5687 Bear Stone Run, Oviedo, Florida 32765. Daniel Adam Ritter 5026 Myrtle Bay Drive Orlando, Florida 32829. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 5/19/21. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Michelle L. Rivera, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0085325, Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151, E-Mail: mrivera@kisslawyer.com
, Secondary E-Mail: tmorgan@kisslawyer.com
. Person Giving Notice: Daniel Adam Ritter, 5026 Myrtle Bay Drive, Orlando, Florida 32829.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 05-2020-DR-039104 IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF HAILEY AMBER GIOTTA, ADOPTEE DATE OF BIRTH OF MINOR CHILD: NOVEMBER 3, 2010; PLACE OF BIRTH OF MINOR CHILD: MELBOURNE, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF ACTION TO: BRADLEY GIOTTA, PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION: 30 YEARS OF AGE, DATE OF BIRTH: 10/22/1991, CAUCASIAN, SHORT DARK BROWN HAIR, BLUE EYES, GOTEE, LEFT EAR PIERCED, BIRTH MARK ON LEFT UPPER ARM, APPROXIMATE HEIGHT: 6’0” AND WEIGHT: 180 POUNDS. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 2416 TRAFALGAR DRIVE, ORANGE COUNTY, ORLANDO, FL 32937. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to MARIA A. RIDDLE, ESQUIRE, Petitioner’s Attorney, whose address is 1334 Valentine Street, Melbourne Florida, 32901, on or before 6/21/21 and file the original with the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida, Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 219, Titusville, Florida 32781-0219 or 2825 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you, for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida office. You may review these documents upon request. .You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file a Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Forms 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office. Witness my hand and Office Seal on the 6th day of May, 2021, in Brevard County, Florida. By /s/ Deputy Clerk, Brevard County, Clerk of Courts.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. R. DOB: 10/31/2019, J. R. DOB: 04/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Miguel Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 4, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-575
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S.H. DOB: 07/09/2010, D.H. DOB: 08/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Renee Francois
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held via Microsoft TEAMS video on the above date and time. Mrs. Francois would need to appear at the courthouse or contact her attorney to appear via the TEAMS video link. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-320
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.J. DOB: 05/27/2012, S.M. DOB: 03/20/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kerry Jacquet
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407- 836-5646 and entering conference code 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP19-227
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.C. DOB: 06/18/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: JAJA CALHOUN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 9:30 a.m., on the 1st day of June, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP20-107 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD X.B. DOB: 08/26/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Peter X. Barber
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP20-107 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD X.B. DOB: 08/26/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Francis J. Caviness
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD K.S. DOB: 06/17/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Kayla Selph
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 1:30pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 503 159 617# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. 2021-DR-000839-O
. Division: 31 Ð Vincent Chiu. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: ANN MARIE RAMIREZ Petitioner/Wife, and DANIEL RAMIREZ, Respondent/Husband. AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH NO MINOR OR DEPENDENT CHILDREN AND NO PROPERTY TO: DANIEL RAMIREZ, Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage With No Minor or Dependent Children and No Property has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner’s Attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before July 8, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: May 13, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19 - DP - 118
IN THE INTEREST OF B.P., DOB: 06/08/2012 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ISRAEL DIAZ
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 9th, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 17th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 Case No. 19-DP-151
IN THE INTEREST OF: W. L.-C., DOB: 03/06/2017, J. L.-C., DOB: 07/02/2018, W. L.-C. DOB: 07/11/2019 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: SHARLENE CRIGGER
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 27th, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 19th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Travis Hall, of P.O. Box 783692, Winter Garden, FL 34778, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
FiveStar Central Florida
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"FiveStar Central Florida
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/19/2021
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on June 3, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; B56 D’Marco Benjamia $641.45, L75 Karen Roessle $1211.20, C73 Peachlyn Farmer $736.90, C68 Costadaryl Hugley $859.85, D07 Steven Rhem $948.80, C15 Maro Molina $717.80, B45 Connelly Gerard $736.80, L67 Regina Lanear $455.95, C25 Maria Lopez $987.70, C14 Monique Bryan. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1317 Tashein Turner $1595.40, 1306 Yvette Capetillo $1547.80, 1376 Leon Wiley $415.80, 1141 David Potts $853.50, 1286 Willie Brown Jr $461.30, 1051 Sylvia Rodriguez $1048.20. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2474 Marshall Umstead $606.62, 1691 Barbara Martin $456.00, 1006-09 Milton Smith $1376.55, 1034 Timothy Jordan $883.20, 1156 Corey Tigue $1299.55, 1083 Lenora Grice-Whiteside $452.50, 1681 Mike Garcia $657.15, 1166 Claudine Vipperman $919.15, 1108 Heidi Reisel $540.95. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C039 Javier Aponte $1433.17, E006 Bruce Leenim $1237.49, C002 Traci Washington $1141.95. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1545 Dustin Spencer $564.19, 1406 Dustin Spencer $1144.56, 1607 Kevin Brady $1064.76, 2534 Alberto Torres $601.50, 1007 Mary thomas $1375.96, 1540 Marilis Rodriguez $1421.45, 2704 Johnell Brooks $734.46, 1043 Kaesha Sanders $1139.31, 2051 Derek Taylor $527.00, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $761.28, 2585 Derek Taylor $601.50, 1452 Sherry Weber $465.02, 2827 Andre Reynolds $601.50, 1077 Karen Torres $1139.31, 2738 Latasha Briscoe $507.25, 1577 Kevin Brady $564.19, 2614-18 Juleina Jimenez $1166.00, 1470 Loren Lacy $560.72, 1530 Denise Green $723.35, 2589 Nicole Carter $580.50, 2068 Alex Murphy $527.00, 1771 Frederick Harris $425.85, 1422 Roland Sattler $1355.30, 2597 Andre Reynolds $601.50, 2811 Josephine King $527.00, 2712 Kevin Brady $542.91, 2533 Alberto Torrres $527.00, 1720 Christopher Dupont $425.85, 1217 Sukhpal Singh $1277.63, 1411 Dustin Spencer $1011.49, 2584 Andre Reynolds $527.00, 2510 Josephine King $527.00, 1301 Patrick Sneed $908.42, 1162 Derek Taylor $990.26, 2813 Josephine King $601.50, 1553 Octavia Walker $495.02, 1254 Richard Wentworth $425.85, 1462 Karen Torres $564.19, 1325 Robert Bailey $1144.56, 2081 Alex Murphy $527.00, 2336 Jennifer Grey $970.85, 1158 Robert Bookman $990.26. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4191 Kirk Reed $1545.69, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1692.20, 4164 Kirk Reed $1417.89, 2102 Danielle Washington $773.22, 2021 Kirk Reed $2440.29, 3088 Linda Jones $702.50, 3040 Taquan Lemon $1299.05, 3082 Brandie Wagner $592.70, 1071 Katrina Doe $743.71.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 11th, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1112 ÐReggie Smith. #1344 ÐJohn Wills Tile, Inc.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 318 Jonathan Snyder 413 Connie Robyn Skinner 416 Marrano Gros Jean 442 Victor Manuel Sanchez 969 John Allan Dodsworth Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 158 Victoria Renee Wade 365 Michael Walker 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 411 Chelsea Simone Bohler 435 John Hambuch 474 Jenny Jimenez Estrella 502 Paul Knieps 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 526 Kavin Delva 549 Roy Anthony Walls 583 Russell Starks Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 137 Sarafina Johnson 165 Anthony Leon Nichols 738 Eric Vashon Harris, 2010 Dodge Challenger, VIN 2B3CJ4DV5AH289348 936 Judith Perez Fairview Mini Storage- 4211 N. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: C21 Alexander Jamar Mckinnie Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 143 Alice Crowson 529 William Jacobe 1549 Carla Johnson 2139 Kenneth Spears, 2002 Ford Explorer, VIN 1FMZU75W62ZC60012 2313 Krystle Tanner, 1986 Chevy Caprice Classic, 1G1BN69H8GX101111 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 3163 Michael Reese 3303 Autumn Marie Johnson 3312 Marcus Davis 4004 John Smith 6047 Cory Fisher.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: June 9, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1099-Households, #1038-Houiseholds, #1037-Furniture, #C104-Households, #2096-Households, #H225- Furniture, #2101-Households, #2201-Furniture, #B116-Boxes, #2143-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/11/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G8ZK527X2Z134192
2002 SATURN
5FNRL18953B127565
2003 HONDA
JTKDE177460141439
2006 TOYOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 17, 2021
2HGES16552H597140
2002 HONDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 10, 2021
1GNDM19WXVB198334
1997 CHEVROLET
3N1AB6AP6CL728350
2012 NISSAN
3N1CB51D64L919342
2004 NIS
5GZCZ23D74S835406
2004 SATURN
JHMFA36237S007779
2007 HONDA
JUNE 12, 2021
3N1AB7APXGY290754
2016 NISSAN
4T1BE46K48U215486
2008 TOYOTA
JUNE 17, 2021
1C3CCCABXFN588737
2015 CHRYSLER.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, June 14th, 2021 at 12:00 P.M., on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage-Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 Name Unit Contents Milton Amos Clement Jr , Unit 209, Misc. items Anna Fairweather, Unit 497, Misc. items Kevin Rivera, Unit 620, Misc. items K. Smith, Unit 290, Misc. items K. Smith, Unit 289, Misc. items Joshua Carpenter, Unit 224, Misc. items Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 19th Day of May 2021 and 26th Day of May, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 9, 2021 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2002 DODG
2B3AD56G32H294360.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Infiniti
VIN# JNKCV54E36M702086
2010 Jeep
VIN# 1J4NT1GB5AD626058
2017 Honda
VIN# 1HGCR2F3XHA285927
2009 Mitsubishi
VIN# 4A3AK24F09E025633
2011 Nissan
VIN# 3N1BC1CP8BL415459
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 16, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
1999 FORD
VIN# 1FBSS31S4XHA13550
2004 CHRYSLER
VIN# 1C3EL55R04N268321
2007 FORD
VIN# 2FMDK36CX7BA78952
2009 TOYOTA
VIN# 4T1BE46KX9U891782
1988 FBG 21 FOOT VESSEL HULL ID# FGBF0379E888
1988 RAMLIN TRAILER
VIN# NOVIN0200037154
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on June 18th, 2021, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.