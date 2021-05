Legal Public Notices 05/19 issue 

Orlando Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF Virginia Ann Ritter, Deceased. File No. 2021 CP 001422 O NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the estate of Virginia Ann Ritter, deceased, File Number 2021 CP 001422 O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 340, Orlando, Florida 32801; that the decedent's date of death was August 21, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $0.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Name Address: Daniel Adam Ritter 5026 Myrtle Bay Drive, Orlando, FL 32829. Christopher Matthew Ritter 5687 Bear Stone Run, Oviedo, Florida 32765. Daniel Adam Ritter 5026 Myrtle Bay Drive Orlando, Florida 32829. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 5/19/21. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Michelle L. Rivera, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0085325, Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151, E-Mail: mrivera@kisslawyer.com , Secondary E-Mail: tmorgan@kisslawyer.com . Person Giving Notice: Daniel Adam Ritter, 5026 Myrtle Bay Drive, Orlando, Florida 32829.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 05-2020-DR-039104 IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF HAILEY AMBER GIOTTA, ADOPTEE DATE OF BIRTH OF MINOR CHILD: NOVEMBER 3, 2010; PLACE OF BIRTH OF MINOR CHILD: MELBOURNE, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF ACTION TO: BRADLEY GIOTTA, PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION: 30 YEARS OF AGE, DATE OF BIRTH: 10/22/1991, CAUCASIAN, SHORT DARK BROWN HAIR, BLUE EYES, GOTEE, LEFT EAR PIERCED, BIRTH MARK ON LEFT UPPER ARM, APPROXIMATE HEIGHT: 6’0” AND WEIGHT: 180 POUNDS. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 2416 TRAFALGAR DRIVE, ORANGE COUNTY, ORLANDO, FL 32937. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to MARIA A. RIDDLE, ESQUIRE, Petitioner’s Attorney, whose address is 1334 Valentine Street, Melbourne Florida, 32901, on or before 6/21/21 and file the original with the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida, Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 219, Titusville, Florida 32781-0219 or 2825 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you, for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida office. You may review these documents upon request. .You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file a Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Forms 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office. Witness my hand and Office Seal on the 6th day of May, 2021, in Brevard County, Florida. By /s/ Deputy Clerk, Brevard County, Clerk of Courts.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.J. DOB: 12/16/2005, C.A. DOB: 02/26/2009, A.G. DOB: 02/03/2011, P.D. DOB: 03/01/2012, S.G. DOB: 01/26/2013, S.G. III DOB: 03/30/2014, K.B. DOB: 06/16/2015, L.B. DOB: 06/19/2016, T.W. DOB: 12/31/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2021. James Craner on June 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Marissa Elordi, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1017977, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Marissa.Elordi@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. R. DOB: 10/31/2019, J. R. DOB: 04/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 4, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S.H. DOB: 07/09/2010, D.H. DOB: 08/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held via Microsoft TEAMS video on the above date and time. Mrs. Francois would need to appear at the courthouse or contact her attorney to appear via the TEAMS video link. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANERIN THE INTEREST OF: J.C. DOB: 06/18/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 9:30 a.m., on the 1st day of June, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORECASE NO.: DP20-107 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD X.B. DOB: 08/26/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 1:30pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 503 159 617# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.. Division: 31 Š Vincent Chiu. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: ANN MARIE RAMIREZ Petitioner/Wife, and DANIEL RAMIREZ, Respondent/Husband. AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH NO MINOR OR DEPENDENT CHILDREN AND NO PROPERTY TO: DANIEL RAMIREZ, Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage With No Minor or Dependent Children and No Property has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner’s Attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before July 8, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: May 13, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. In re: The Marriage of: FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS, Petitioner, and ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT/MINOR CHILD AND PROPERTY. TO: ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, 2411 Augusta Way, Kissimmee, FL. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE OSCEOLA, COUNTY CASE NO. 2021-DR-00895 has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS whose address is 5051 HOWISON RD. KISSIMMEE FL 34746, on or before 05/24/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE KISSIMMEE, FL 34741, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. {If applicable, insert the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located} OSCEOLA. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may fileDesignation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/15/21. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:ELECTRONIC 2300 BLK OF S ORANGE AVEMISC ITEMS- CLOTHING, SHOES, TOILETRIES,TOOLS, KEYS, 3 CELLPHONES 7400 BLK OF AUGUSTA NATL DRCELLPHONE 500 BLK OF PRIMROSE DRCELLPHONE 100 BLK OF W WASHINTON STCELLPHONE 700 BLK OF MAIN LNCELLPHONE LONG ST/ S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL2 CELLPHONES W CENTRAL BLVD/ N ORANGE AVECELLPHONE 100 BLK OF W WASHINGTON STMONEY NORTH LN/ WACH HILL RDis hereby given that the undersigned, Lasheena Tanae Noble, of 8912 TIBERIAN DR APT 203, Kissimmee, FL 34747 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/11/2021for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.