Legal Public Notices 05/19 issue 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF Virginia Ann Ritter, Deceased. File No. 2021 CP 001422 O NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the estate of Virginia Ann Ritter, deceased, File Number 2021 CP 001422 O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Suite 340, Orlando, Florida 32801; that the decedent's date of death was August 21, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $0.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Name Address: Daniel Adam Ritter 5026 Myrtle Bay Drive, Orlando, FL 32829. Christopher Matthew Ritter 5687 Bear Stone Run, Oviedo, Florida 32765. Daniel Adam Ritter 5026 Myrtle Bay Drive Orlando, Florida 32829. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 5/19/21. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Michelle L. Rivera, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0085325, Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151, E-Mail: mrivera@kisslawyer.com
, Secondary E-Mail: tmorgan@kisslawyer.com
. Person Giving Notice: Daniel Adam Ritter, 5026 Myrtle Bay Drive, Orlando, Florida 32829.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 05-2020-DR-039104 IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF HAILEY AMBER GIOTTA, ADOPTEE DATE OF BIRTH OF MINOR CHILD: NOVEMBER 3, 2010; PLACE OF BIRTH OF MINOR CHILD: MELBOURNE, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF ACTION TO: BRADLEY GIOTTA, PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION: 30 YEARS OF AGE, DATE OF BIRTH: 10/22/1991, CAUCASIAN, SHORT DARK BROWN HAIR, BLUE EYES, GOTEE, LEFT EAR PIERCED, BIRTH MARK ON LEFT UPPER ARM, APPROXIMATE HEIGHT: 6’0” AND WEIGHT: 180 POUNDS. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 2416 TRAFALGAR DRIVE, ORANGE COUNTY, ORLANDO, FL 32937. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to MARIA A. RIDDLE, ESQUIRE, Petitioner’s Attorney, whose address is 1334 Valentine Street, Melbourne Florida, 32901, on or before 6/21/21 and file the original with the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida, Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 219, Titusville, Florida 32781-0219 or 2825 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you, for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida office. You may review these documents upon request. .You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file a Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Forms 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office. Witness my hand and Office Seal on the 6th day of May, 2021, in Brevard County, Florida. By /s/ Deputy Clerk, Brevard County, Clerk of Courts.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP08-540
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.J. DOB: 12/16/2005, C.A. DOB: 02/26/2009, A.G. DOB: 02/03/2011, P.D. DOB: 03/01/2012, S.G. DOB: 01/26/2013, S.G. III DOB: 03/30/2014, K.B. DOB: 06/16/2015, L.B. DOB: 06/19/2016, T.W. DOB: 12/31/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Frank Mills
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Marissa Elordi, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1017977, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Marissa.Elordi@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP08-540
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.J. DOB: 12/16/2005, C.A. DOB: 02/26/2009, A.G. DOB: 02/03/2011, P.D. DOB: 03/01/2012, S.G. DOB: 01/26/2013, S.G. III DOB: 03/30/2014, K.B. DOB: 06/16/2015, L.B. DOB: 06/19/2016, T.W. DOB: 12/31/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tommie Ward
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Marissa Elordi, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1017977, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Marissa.Elordi@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. R. DOB: 10/31/2019, J. R. DOB: 04/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Miguel Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 4, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-575
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S.H. DOB: 07/09/2010, D.H. DOB: 08/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Renee Francois
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held via Microsoft TEAMS video on the above date and time. Mrs. Francois would need to appear at the courthouse or contact her attorney to appear via the TEAMS video link. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP19-227
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.C. DOB: 06/18/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: JAJA CALHOUN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 9:30 a.m., on the 1st day of June, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP20-107 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD X.B. DOB: 08/26/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Peter X. Barber
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP20-107 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD X.B. DOB: 08/26/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Francis J. Caviness
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 11:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 928 234 097# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 5/ LATIMORE
CASE NO.: DP15-158 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD K.S. DOB: 06/17/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Kayla Selph
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Alicia Latimore, on June 23rd, 2021 at 1:30pm at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: Microsoft Teams meeting, Join on your computer or mobile app, Click here to join the meeting, Or call in (audio only), +1 321-430-3303 & Enter ID: 503 159 617# (make sure you enter #). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITON OF THE CHILDREN AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer L. Ware, Esquire FB#109969, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. 2021-DR-000839-O
. Division: 31 Š Vincent Chiu. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: ANN MARIE RAMIREZ Petitioner/Wife, and DANIEL RAMIREZ, Respondent/Husband. AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH NO MINOR OR DEPENDENT CHILDREN AND NO PROPERTY TO: DANIEL RAMIREZ, Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage With No Minor or Dependent Children and No Property has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner’s Attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before July 8, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: May 13, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2021-DR-00895
. In re: The Marriage of: FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS, Petitioner, and ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT/MINOR CHILD AND PROPERTY. TO: ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, 2411 Augusta Way, Kissimmee, FL. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE OSCEOLA, COUNTY CASE NO. 2021-DR-00895 has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS whose address is 5051 HOWISON RD. KISSIMMEE FL 34746, on or before 05/24/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE KISSIMMEE, FL 34741, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. {If applicable, insert the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located} OSCEOLA. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file
Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/15/21. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
MAY 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
ELECTRONIC 2300 BLK OF S ORANGE AVE
MISC ITEMS- CLOTHING, SHOES, TOILETRIES,
TOOLS, KEYS, 3 CELLPHONES 7400 BLK OF AUGUSTA NATL DR
CELLPHONE 500 BLK OF PRIMROSE DR
CELLPHONE 100 BLK OF W WASHINTON ST
CELLPHONE 700 BLK OF MAIN LN
CELLPHONE LONG ST/ S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
2 CELLPHONES W CENTRAL BLVD/ N ORANGE AVE
CELLPHONE 100 BLK OF W WASHINGTON ST
MONEY NORTH LN/ WACH HILL RD
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Š THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Lasheena Tanae Noble, of 8912 TIBERIAN DR APT 203, Kissimmee, FL 34747 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Butterfly Bizz
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Butterfly Bizz"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/11/2021
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on June 3, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; B56 D’Marco Benjamia $641.45, L75 Karen Roessle $1211.20, C73 Peachlyn Farmer $736.90, C68 Costadaryl Hugley $859.85, D07 Steven Rhem $948.80, C15 Maro Molina $717.80, B45 Connelly Gerard $736.80, L67 Regina Lanear $455.95, C25 Maria Lopez $987.70, C14 Monique Bryan. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1317 Tashein Turner $1595.40, 1306 Yvette Capetillo $1547.80, 1376 Leon Wiley $415.80, 1141 David Potts $853.50, 1286 Willie Brown Jr $461.30, 1051 Sylvia Rodriguez $1048.20. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2474 Marshall Umstead $606.62, 1691 Barbara Martin $456.00, 1006-09 Milton Smith $1376.55, 1034 Timothy Jordan $883.20, 1156 Corey Tigue $1299.55, 1083 Lenora Grice-Whiteside $452.50, 1681 Mike Garcia $657.15, 1166 Claudine Vipperman $919.15, 1108 Heidi Reisel $540.95. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C039 Javier Aponte $1433.17, E006 Bruce Leenim $1237.49, C002 Traci Washington $1141.95. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1545 Dustin Spencer $564.19, 1406 Dustin Spencer $1144.56, 1607 Kevin Brady $1064.76, 2534 Alberto Torres $601.50, 1007 Mary thomas $1375.96, 1540 Marilis Rodriguez $1421.45, 2704 Johnell Brooks $734.46, 1043 Kaesha Sanders $1139.31, 2051 Derek Taylor $527.00, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $761.28, 2585 Derek Taylor $601.50, 1452 Sherry Weber $465.02, 2827 Andre Reynolds $601.50, 1077 Karen Torres $1139.31, 2738 Latasha Briscoe $507.25, 1577 Kevin Brady $564.19, 2614-18 Juleina Jimenez $1166.00, 1470 Loren Lacy $560.72, 1530 Denise Green $723.35, 2589 Nicole Carter $580.50, 2068 Alex Murphy $527.00, 1771 Frederick Harris $425.85, 1422 Roland Sattler $1355.30, 2597 Andre Reynolds $601.50, 2811 Josephine King $527.00, 2712 Kevin Brady $542.91, 2533 Alberto Torrres $527.00, 1720 Christopher Dupont $425.85, 1217 Sukhpal Singh $1277.63, 1411 Dustin Spencer $1011.49, 2584 Andre Reynolds $527.00, 2510 Josephine King $527.00, 1301 Patrick Sneed $908.42, 1162 Derek Taylor $990.26, 2813 Josephine King $601.50, 1553 Octavia Walker $495.02, 1254 Richard Wentworth $425.85, 1462 Karen Torres $564.19, 1325 Robert Bailey $1144.56, 2081 Alex Murphy $527.00, 2336 Jennifer Grey $970.85, 1158 Robert Bookman $990.26. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4191 Kirk Reed $1545.69, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1692.20, 4164 Kirk Reed $1417.89, 2102 Danielle Washington $773.22, 2021 Kirk Reed $2440.29, 3088 Linda Jones $702.50, 3040 Taquan Lemon $1299.05, 3082 Brandie Wagner $592.70, 1071 Katrina Doe $743.71.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Gatorland: 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando Fl 32837 on June 01, 2021 - 556 Caleb Maxie, 509 Jose Rios, 1084 Joshua Mercado, 313 Christopher Bryan Husley, 445 Nicolle Viera, 550 Leah Mcqueary, 269 Jandy Rosa, 847 Angela Breedwell, 724 Sylvia Acevedo, 978 Damaris Rosado, 1012 Jeremy Abston, 515 La'Toya Andrews, 101 Chaily Riverea, 1104 Laquisha Butler, 843 Zamela Jambard, 519 Victor Santiago. U-Haul Ctr Hunter Creek: 13301 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl 32837 on June 01, 2021 -2409 Terrence Anderson, 1214 Wilson Beltran, 3173 Jasmine Jones, 2038 Josefina Lopez, 1508 Maria Voulo, 2036 Jessica Payne, 2061 Tanya Haskett, 1038 Jeremy Ramirez, 1302 Cynthia Rivera Cartagena, 3058 Jessica HighSmith, 2411 Terrence Anderson, 2510 Laura Davenport, 3021 Timothy Erickson, 1300 Cynthia Rivera Cartagena, 3412 Riceliz Marrero, 1511 Mariano Ponce, 2512 Brandon Cortez, 1005 Tyriek Cleaves.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 N Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on May 28th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #1026 - Michael Knueppel, Unit #2001 Luis Arnez and Unit #3185 Tiffany Graham.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 11th, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1112 ŠReggie Smith. #1344 ŠJohn Wills Tile, Inc.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 318 Jonathan Snyder 413 Connie Robyn Skinner 416 Marrano Gros Jean 442 Victor Manuel Sanchez 969 John Allan Dodsworth Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 158 Victoria Renee Wade 365 Michael Walker 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 411 Chelsea Simone Bohler 435 John Hambuch 474 Jenny Jimenez Estrella 502 Paul Knieps 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 526 Kavin Delva 549 Roy Anthony Walls 583 Russell Starks Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 137 Sarafina Johnson 165 Anthony Leon Nichols 738 Eric Vashon Harris, 2010 Dodge Challenger, VIN 2B3CJ4DV5AH289348 936 Judith Perez Fairview Mini Storage- 4211 N. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: C21 Alexander Jamar Mckinnie Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 143 Alice Crowson 529 William Jacobe 1549 Carla Johnson 2139 Kenneth Spears, 2002 Ford Explorer, VIN 1FMZU75W62ZC60012 2313 Krystle Tanner, 1986 Chevy Caprice Classic, 1G1BN69H8GX101111 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 3163 Michael Reese 3303 Autumn Marie Johnson 3312 Marcus Davis 4004 John Smith 6047 Cory Fisher.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 04, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA8F5XCA013869
2012 ACURA
1G8ZK5272XZ364686
1999 SATURN
1HGCG5652WA118886
1998 HONDA
1JJV532D4HL968287
2017 WABASH
1NXBR32EX4Z329842
2004 TOYOTA
1UYVS25399U627513
2009 UTILITY 3000
2MEFM74W91X699104
2001 MERCURY
2016 Great Dane
1GRAP0623GT610370.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 1, 2021
1HGCS1B33AA017814
2010 HONDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 4, 2021
1N4AL3AP7DN538816
2013 NISSAN
2CNDL63F656151706
2005 CHEVROLET
3C3CFFFH2DT623239
2013 FIAT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
June 14th, 2021
JTDKARFU2G3011868
2016 Toyt
WBAVB13586PT21553
2006 BMW
1G1PC5SB9D7137705
2013 Chev
WDDHF5KB0CA619862
2012 Merz
1C3CCBBG6DN569054
2013 Chry
JHMAP11421T009577
2001 Hond
1FA6P8TH9J5107158
2018 Ford
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, June 14th, 2021 at 12:00 P.M., on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage-Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 Name Unit Contents Milton Amos Clement Jr , Unit 209, Misc. items Anna Fairweather, Unit 497, Misc. items Kevin Rivera, Unit 620, Misc. items K. Smith, Unit 290, Misc. items K. Smith, Unit 289, Misc. items Joshua Carpenter, Unit 224, Misc. items Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 19th Day of May 2021 and 26th Day of May, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Chevy
VIN# 1G1ZK577884254196
2014 Volkswagen
VIN# 3VWD07AJ9EM428765
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 09, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00AM on June 18th, 2021 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2008 JEEP VIN# 1J8FT28W88D744450 Lien Amt $3542.65. 2008 TOYT VIN# JTMZD33V985081342 Lien Amt $5475.28. 2001 JEEP VIN# 1J4GX48S31C618639 Lien Amt $2512.55.