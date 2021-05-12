Legal Public Notices 05/12 issue 

Orlando Legals
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
Morrise Coffie #1043 Yahaira Hernandez #1119 Kendra Hunt #1152 Jermaine Mcneil #1363 Latarius Little #1204. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: April 28 and May 5, 2021.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, May 21st, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Teresa Harley-Pictures, Boxes of personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 21, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michell Harden Ð household good, Einar Helgi Oskarsson Ð household good, John Sadowski Ð banker boxes house hold. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 05.21.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Sergio Lopez boxes and clothes; Keith Mathis bags and totes; Carolyn Rozier household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 05.21.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Karla Estrada Furniture; Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, Florida 32825, 407.516.7913 on 05.21.2021 @ 1:00 pm.
Stephanie Ortiz Rivera bed, Mattress, Stools, Bicycle, Sports Equipment, Toys, Boxes, Printer, Lamp; Wilbert Bradley Bags, Hand Tools, Power Tools, Wheel Barrow, Patio furniture, Garden Tools, Vacuum, Extension cord; Leidy Sornally Garcia Refrigerator, Shelves, Restaurant ovens, Chairs, Restaurant equipment, table, lamps, Kitchen Utensils. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 407.502.0120 on 05.21.2021 @ 1:30 pm.
Taylor Causey Boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 05.21.2021 @ 2:00 pm
. Airom Filho Household goods; Virginia Ortega-Muniz Household goods and boxes; Fairfield Inn Suites Business goods; Nestor Ulloa Household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 05.21.2021 @ 3:00 pm.
Kirk Shields furniture, bed, mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 21, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
. Anitza R Hernandez: table, microwave, totes, stools, nightstand, art supplies, bags, Harold Raymond, Jr King: Chair, Couch, Table, lawn items, Ka'milyah Adalis Collins: Microwave, Military items, luggage, Iron, personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 21, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794 6970
. Anne OLeary-craft supplies, bins. Abdulrahman Abdullah M Alhumaid-household items, 1999 Honda Accord,gold, VIN # JHMCG564XXC003334,owner - Abdulrahman Abdullah M Alhumaid. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 21, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
.-Janelle Hartzog-personal, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 5/21/2021 @ 12:00PM:
John King Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 05-2020-DR-039104 IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF HAILEY AMBER GIOTTA, ADOPTEE DATE OF BIRTH OF MINOR CHILD: NOVEMBER 3, 2010; PLACE OF BIRTH OF MINOR CHILD: MELBOURNE, BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF ACTION TO: BRADLEY GIOTTA, PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION: 30 YEARS OF AGE, DATE OF BIRTH: 10/22/1991, CAUCASIAN, SHORT DARK BROWN HAIR, BLUE EYES, GOTEE, LEFT EAR PIERCED, BIRTH MARK ON LEFT UPPER ARM, APPROXIMATE HEIGHT: 6’0” AND WEIGHT: 180 POUNDS. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 2416 TRAFALGAR DRIVE, ORANGE COUNTY, ORLANDO, FL 32937. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to MARIA A. RIDDLE, ESQUIRE, Petitioner’s Attorney, whose address is 1334 Valentine Street, Melbourne Florida, 32901, on or before 6/21/21 and file the original with the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida, Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 219, Titusville, Florida 32781-0219 or 2825 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Florida 32940, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you, for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Circuit Court of the 18th Judicial Circuit in and for Brevard County, Florida office. You may review these documents upon request. .You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file a Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Forms 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office. Witness my hand and Office Seal on the 6th day of May, 2021, in Brevard County, Florida. By /s/ Deputy Clerk, Brevard County, Clerk of Courts.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP08-540
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.J. DOB: 12/16/2005, C.A. DOB: 02/26/2009, A.G. DOB: 02/03/2011, P.D. DOB: 03/01/2012, S.G. DOB: 01/26/2013, S.G. III DOB: 03/30/2014, K.B. DOB: 06/16/2015, L.B. DOB: 06/19/2016, T.W. DOB: 12/31/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Frank Mills
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Marissa Elordi, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1017977, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Marissa.Elordi@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP08-540
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.J. DOB: 12/16/2005, C.A. DOB: 02/26/2009, A.G. DOB: 02/03/2011, P.D. DOB: 03/01/2012, S.G. DOB: 01/26/2013, S.G. III DOB: 03/30/2014, K.B. DOB: 06/16/2015, L.B. DOB: 06/19/2016, T.W. DOB: 12/31/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tommie Ward
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Marissa Elordi, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1017977, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Marissa.Elordi@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. R. DOB: 10/31/2019, J. R. DOB: 04/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Miguel Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 4, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-575
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S.H. DOB: 07/09/2010, D.H. DOB: 08/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Renee Francois
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held via Microsoft TEAMS video on the above date and time. Mrs. Francois would need to appear at the courthouse or contact her attorney to appear via the TEAMS video link. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-480
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.B DOB: 1/22/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Darrien Key
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on June 14th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746, Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP19-227
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.C. DOB: 06/18/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: JAJA CALHOUN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 9:30 a.m., on the 1st day of June, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2021-DR-00895
. In re: The Marriage of: FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS, Petitioner, and ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT/MINOR CHILD AND PROPERTY. TO: ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, 2411 Augusta Way, Kissimmee, FL. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE OSCEOLA, COUNTY CASE NO. 2021-DR-00895 has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS whose address is 5051 HOWISON RD. KISSIMMEE FL 34746, on or before 05/24/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE KISSIMMEE, FL 34741, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. {If applicable, insert the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located} OSCEOLA. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file
Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/15/21. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
MAY 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
ELECTRONIC 2300 BLK OF S ORANGE AVE
MISC ITEMS- CLOTHING, SHOES, TOILETRIES,
TOOLS, KEYS, 3 CELLPHONES 7400 BLK OF AUGUSTA NATL DR
CELLPHONE 500 BLK OF PRIMROSE DR
CELLPHONE 100 BLK OF W WASHINTON ST
CELLPHONE 700 BLK OF MAIN LN
CELLPHONE LONG ST/ S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
2 CELLPHONES W CENTRAL BLVD/ N ORANGE AVE
CELLPHONE 100 BLK OF W WASHINGTON ST
MONEY NORTH LN/ WACH HILL RD
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4:00PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Byron B Bonyadi, of 175 Sabal Palm Drive, Longwood, FL 32779 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Byron B Bonyadi Architect
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Byron B Bonyadi Architect"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/5/2021
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEMBERS’ MEETING: The Quarter Century Wireless Association, Inc. 1972 Martina St., Apopka, FL 32703 pursuant to NY’s N-PCL §603(a) hereby gives notice of the annual meeting to be held via a virtual Zoom Webinar, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM (EDT) (18:00Z) to present its annual report per the provisions of NY’s NPCL §519 and to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. All active members in good standing will receive a Registration Email. Please update your address at https://www.qcwa.org/address-change.php
. if necessary. Dated: 4/21/2021 By: Ron Fish KX1W, Secretary.
NOTICE OF MEETING FALCON TRACE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT
The meeting of the Board of Supervisors of the Falcon Trace Community Development District will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Big Hawk Lake Rec Center, 13600 Hawk Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32837
. The meeting is open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Florida Law for Community Development Districts. A copy of the agenda for this meeting may be obtained from the District Manager, at 219 East Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32801. This meeting may be continued to a date, time, and place to be specified on the record at the meeting. There may be occasions when one or more Supervisors, Staff or other individuals will participate by telephone. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the District Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting by contacting the District Manager at (407) 841-5524. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service 1-800-955-8770, for aid in contacting the District Office. Each person who decides to appeal any action taken at these meetings is advised that person will need a record of the proceedings and that accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. Jason Showe
Governmental Management Services Ð Central Florida, LLC District Manager
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Gatorland: 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando Fl 32837 on June 01, 2021
- 556 Caleb Maxie, 509 Jose Rios, 1084 Joshua Mercado, 313 Christopher Bryan Husley, 445 Nicolle Viera, 550 Leah Mcqueary, 269 Jandy Rosa, 847 Angela Breedwell, 724 Sylvia Acevedo, 978 Damaris Rosado, 1012 Jeremy Abston, 515 La'Toya Andrews, 101 Chaily Riverea, 1104 Laquisha Butler, 843 Zamela Jambard, 519 Victor Santiago. U-Haul Ctr Hunter Creek: 13301 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl 32837 on June 01, 2021
-2409 Terrence Anderson, 1214 Wilson Beltran, 3173 Jasmine Jones, 2038 Josefina Lopez, 1508 Maria Voulo, 2036 Jessica Payne, 2061 Tanya Haskett, 1038 Jeremy Ramirez, 1302 Cynthia Rivera Cartagena, 3058 Jessica HighSmith, 2411 Terrence Anderson, 2510 Laura Davenport, 3021 Timothy Erickson, 1300 Cynthia Rivera Cartagena, 3412 Riceliz Marrero, 1511 Mariano Ponce, 2512 Brandon Cortez, 1005 Tyriek Cleaves.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 N Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on May 28th, 2021
at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #1026 - Michael Knueppel, Unit #2001 Luis Arnez and Unit #3185 Tiffany Graham.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/28/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5Y2SL65897Z433775
2007 PONTIAC
4JGBB86E77A234057
2007 MERCEDES-BENZ
1N4AA5APXEC454455
2014 NISSAN
L08YGJGC8L1016993
2020 ZHEJIANG APOLLO.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 31, 2021
19UUA66256A011865
2006 ACURA
1G11B5SL6FF236069
2015 CHEVROLET
2G1WA5EK1A1180442
2010 CHEVROLET
MLHMC4119B5000329
2011 HONDA
SALTY1247XA214721
1999 LAND ROVER.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 27, 2021
JH4DC4450VS014867
1997 ACURA
MAY 31, 2021
19UUA66256A011865
2006 ACURA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
May 29th, 2021
JH4CL96926C017869
2006 ACUR
KMHDC86E79U033329
2009 HYUN
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP34P82W122626
1998 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BG22K0WU323489
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 02, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, Pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have the right to a hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve. Autoworks 619 North Scenic Hwy Lake Wales, FL 33853
Account of David Ion 2014 Nissan VIN JN8AS5MT7EW103571 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2331.95 Sale date is May 30, 2021 at 9 AM Account of Eddils Winner 2013 Honda VIN 2HGFB2F56DH581932 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2079.50 Sale date is May 30, 2021 at 9 AM Just Fix It LLC 333 27th Street Orlando, FL 32806
Account of Andrew C Morrison 2012 Nissan VIN JN8AF5MRXCT111994 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2145.00 Sale date is May 28, 2021 at 9 AM.
5/12/21
