Legal Public Notices 05/05 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
Morrise Coffie #1043 Yahaira Hernandez #1119 Kendra Hunt #1152 Jermaine Mcneil #1363 Latarius Little #1204. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: April 28 and May 5, 2021.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, May 21st, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Teresa Harley-Pictures, Boxes of personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 21, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michell Harden Ð household good, Einar Helgi Oskarsson Ð household good, John Sadowski Ð banker boxes house hold. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 05.21.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Sergio Lopez boxes and clothes; Keith Mathis bags and totes; Carolyn Rozier household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 05.21.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Karla Estrada Furniture; Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, Florida 32825, 407.516.7913 on 05.21.2021 @ 1:00 pm.
Stephanie Ortiz Rivera bed, Mattress, Stools, Bicycle, Sports Equipment, Toys, Boxes, Printer, Lamp; Wilbert Bradley Bags, Hand Tools, Power Tools, Wheel Barrow, Patio furniture, Garden Tools, Vacuum, Extension cord; Leidy Sornally Garcia Refrigerator, Shelves, Restaurant ovens, Chairs, Restaurant equipment, table, lamps, Kitchen Utensils. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 407.502.0120 on 05.21.2021 @ 1:30 pm.
Taylor Causey Boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 05.21.2021 @ 2:00 pm
. Airom Filho Household goods; Virginia Ortega-Muniz Household goods and boxes; Fairfield Inn Suites Business goods; Nestor Ulloa Household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 05.21.2021 @ 3:00 pm.
Kirk Shields furniture, bed, mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 21, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
. Anitza R Hernandez: table, microwave, totes, stools, nightstand, art supplies, bags, Harold Raymond, Jr King: Chair, Couch, Table, lawn items, Ka'milyah Adalis Collins: Microwave, Military items, luggage, Iron, personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 21, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794 6970
. Anne OLeary-craft supplies, bins. Abdulrahman Abdullah M Alhumaid-household items, 1999 Honda Accord,gold, VIN # JHMCG564XXC003334,owner - Abdulrahman Abdullah M Alhumaid. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 21, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
.-Janelle Hartzog-personal, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 5/21/2021 @ 12:00PM:
John King Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP08-540
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.J. DOB: 12/16/2005, C.A. DOB: 02/26/2009, A.G. DOB: 02/03/2011, P.D. DOB: 03/01/2012, S.G. DOB: 01/26/2013, S.G. III DOB: 03/30/2014, K.B. DOB: 06/16/2015, L.B. DOB: 06/19/2016, T.W. DOB: 12/31/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Frank Mills
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Marissa Elordi, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1017977, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Marissa.Elordi@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP08-540
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.J. DOB: 12/16/2005, C.A. DOB: 02/26/2009, A.G. DOB: 02/03/2011, P.D. DOB: 03/01/2012, S.G. DOB: 01/26/2013, S.G. III DOB: 03/30/2014, K.B. DOB: 06/16/2015, L.B. DOB: 06/19/2016, T.W. DOB: 12/31/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Tommie Ward
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Marissa Elordi, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1017977, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Marissa.Elordi@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. R. DOB: 10/31/2019, J. R. DOB: 04/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Miguel Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 4, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-575
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S.H. DOB: 07/09/2010, D.H. DOB: 08/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Renee Francois
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held via Microsoft TEAMS video on the above date and time. Mrs. Francois would need to appear at the courthouse or contact her attorney to appear via the TEAMS video link. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-480
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.B DOB: 1/22/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Darrien Key
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on June 14th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746, Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP19-227
IN THE INTEREST OF: J.C. DOB: 06/18/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: JAJA CALHOUN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 9:30 a.m., on the 1st day of June, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2021-DR-00895
. In re: The Marriage of: FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS, Petitioner, and ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT/MINOR CHILD AND PROPERTY. TO: ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, 2411 Augusta Way, Kissimmee, FL. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE OSCEOLA, COUNTY CASE NO. 2021-DR-00895 has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS whose address is 5051 HOWISON RD. KISSIMMEE FL 34746, on or before 05/24/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE KISSIMMEE, FL 34741, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. {If applicable, insert the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located} OSCEOLA. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file
Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/15/21. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Barnebee Holdings, LLC, of 411 Walnut St. 17530, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Artificial Intelligence Made Easy
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Artificial Intelligence Made Easy
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/30/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Keith Theriot, of 144 Brigadoon Point, Orlando, FL 32835, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
KT Artworks
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"KT Artworks
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/26/2021
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEMBERS’ MEETING: The Quarter Century Wireless Association, Inc. 1972 Martina St., Apopka, FL 32703 pursuant to NY’s N-PCL §603(a) hereby gives notice of the annual meeting to be held via a virtual Zoom Webinar, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM (EDT) (18:00Z) to present its annual report per the provisions of NY’s NPCL §519 and to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. All active members in good standing will receive a Registration Email. Please update your address at https://www.qcwa.org/address-change.php
. if necessary. Dated: 4/21/2021 By: Ron Fish KX1W, Secretary.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Kirkman: 600 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 on June 8, 2021
- 8002 Tearra Hudson, 5002 Davatte Gayle, 2020 Tammy Jones, 1042-93 Sunny Corda, 1080 Gabriela Grisales, 6051 Gemina Dunet vin: JA4LX31G33U109274 Year: 2003 Make: Mitsubishi Model: Outlander, 6051 Nathalie Civil vin: JA4LX31G33U109274 Year: 2003 Make: Mitsubishi Model: Outlander, 1065 Adrian Harrison, 3003 Wanda Jones, 3052 Theresa Johnson, 8029 Jayshaun Walker, 5016 Taradai Pulchansingh vin: KMHDN45D11U178348 year: 2001 Make: Hyundai Model: Elantra, 5016 Huntington National Bank vin: KMHDN45D11U178348 year: 2001 Make: Hyundai Model: Elantra, 3002 Wanda Jones, 1088 Tammy Jones, 8020 Crystal Blake, 1017 Bianca Johnson, 1015 Christopher Vega, 6000 Sharnique Mcdonald, 2029 Peggy Golemo, 2111-12 Luis Rivera, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 3054 Celso Vieira, 2120 Winston Fortune, 1060 Amy Dorf, 5028 Marquista Colter, 2045 Derrell Sawyer, 2058 Miriam Rodriguez Hodge, 2051 Cisco Reyes, 3092 Danella Gentry, 1074 Aida Alvarez, 3011 Gina Van Epps.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 21, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C3BC2FG5BN582199
2011 Chrysler
1GCCS195X18214444
2001 Chevrolet
1WWBB15M6GF104116
1986 ITASCA MTR. HOME
2B7HB21Y6SK541777
1995 Dodge
3HSDJAPR2GN410543
2016 International
4T1BE32K92U092775
2002 Toyota
JHMED835XMS017204
1991 Honda
KNDJN2A23E7087246
2014 Kia.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/17/2021, 09:00 am at 366 N COUNTY ROAD 13 ORLANDO, FL 32833
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3VW2K7AJ6FM357558
2015 Volkswagen
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 24, 2021
19UUA66244A043607
2004 ACURA
1J4GK58K32W180483
2002 JEEP
1N4AA5AP1BC844792
2011 NISSAN
2GNALAEK5E6138487
2014 CHEVROLET
3N1AB7APXFY328756
2015 NISSAN
3VW2K7AJ7FM324181
2015 VOLKSWAGEN
5N1AT2MV5JC754178
2018 NIS
JA3AU26U09U027573
2009 MITSUBISHI
KMHHT6KD1CU065753
2012 HYUNDAI
L9NTEACB7E1172580
2014 TAOI
WBAEH13507CR53194
2007 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 24, 2021
JA3AU86W59U008697
2009 MITSUBISHI
JM3ER293670149664
2007 MAZDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
May 28th, 2021
JHMAP11421T009577
2001 Hond
May 31st, 2021
1GNSKCE05BR391133
2011 Chev
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Cadillac
VIN# 1G6KD57Y68U148294
2004 Mazda
VIN# JM1BK143041163499
1999 Dodge
VIN# 2B4GP44GXXR417180
2014 Maserati
VIN# ZAM57XSAXE1103522
2008 Ford
VIN# 1FMFU19558LA48005
2003 Oldsmobile
VIN# 1G3NL12F23C284349
2013 Honda
VIN# 19XFB2F54DE011700
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on May 26, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2004 NISSAN
VIN# JN8AZ08T24W220272
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on May 17th, 2021
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.