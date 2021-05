Legal Public Notices 05/05 issue 

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Morrise Coffie #1043 Yahaira Hernandez #1119 Kendra Hunt #1152 Jermaine Mcneil #1363 Latarius Little #1204. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Teresa Harley-Pictures, Boxes of personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Michell Harden Ð household good, Einar Helgi Oskarsson Ð household good, John Sadowski Ð banker boxes house hold. Sergio Lopez boxes and clothes; Keith Mathis bags and totes; Carolyn Rozier household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Karla Estrada Furniture; Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes. Stephanie Ortiz Rivera bed, Mattress, Stools, Bicycle, Sports Equipment, Toys, Boxes, Printer, Lamp; Wilbert Bradley Bags, Hand Tools, Power Tools, Wheel Barrow, Patio furniture, Garden Tools, Vacuum, Extension cord; Leidy Sornally Garcia Refrigerator, Shelves, Restaurant ovens, Chairs, Restaurant equipment, table, lamps, Kitchen Utensils. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Taylor Causey Boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Airom Filho Household goods; Virginia Ortega-Muniz Household goods and boxes; Fairfield Inn Suites Business goods; Nestor Ulloa Household goods. Kirk Shields furniture, bed, mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:. Anitza R Hernandez: table, microwave, totes, stools, nightstand, art supplies, bags, Harold Raymond, Jr King: Chair, Couch, Table, lawn items, Ka'milyah Adalis Collins: Microwave, Military items, luggage, Iron, personal items. Anne OLeary-craft supplies, bins. Abdulrahman Abdullah M Alhumaid-household items, 1999 Honda Accord,gold, VIN # JHMCG564XXC003334,owner - Abdulrahman Abdullah M Alhumaid. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:.-Janelle Hartzog-personal, household items. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:John King Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.J. DOB: 12/16/2005, C.A. DOB: 02/26/2009, A.G. DOB: 02/03/2011, P.D. DOB: 03/01/2012, S.G. DOB: 01/26/2013, S.G. III DOB: 03/30/2014, K.B. DOB: 06/16/2015, L.B. DOB: 06/19/2016, T.W. DOB: 12/31/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 14, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Marissa Elordi, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1017977, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Marissa.Elordi@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children J. R. DOB: 10/31/2019, J. R. DOB: 04/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on June 4, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney, Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S.H. DOB: 07/09/2010, D.H. DOB: 08/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held via Microsoft TEAMS video on the above date and time. Mrs. Francois would need to appear at the courthouse or contact her attorney to appear via the TEAMS video link. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.B DOB: 1/22/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on June 14th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746, Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com . PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANERIN THE INTEREST OF: J.C. DOB: 06/18/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 9:30 a.m., on the 1st day of June, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. In re: The Marriage of: FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS, Petitioner, and ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT/MINOR CHILD AND PROPERTY. TO: ALICIA ORTIZ RAMIREZ, 2411 Augusta Way, Kissimmee, FL. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE OSCEOLA, COUNTY CASE NO. 2021-DR-00895 has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on FACUNDO MARTINEZ CONTRERAS whose address is 5051 HOWISON RD. KISSIMMEE FL 34746, on or before 05/24/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE KISSIMMEE, FL 34741, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. {If applicable, insert the legal description of real property, a specific description of personal property, and the name of the county in Florida where the property is located} OSCEOLA. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may fileDesignation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/15/21. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.is hereby given that the undersigned, Barnebee Holdings, LLC, of 411 Walnut St. 17530, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/30/2021is hereby given that the undersigned, Keith Theriot, of 144 Brigadoon Point, Orlando, FL 32835, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/26/2021NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEMBERS’ MEETING: The Quarter Century Wireless Association, Inc. 1972 Martina St., Apopka, FL 32703 pursuant to NY’s N-PCL §603(a) hereby gives notice of the annual meeting to be held via a virtual Zoom Webinar, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM (EDT) (18:00Z) to present its annual report per the provisions of NY’s NPCL §519 and to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. All active members in good standing will receive a Registration Email. Please update your address at https:// www.qcwa.org/address-change.php . if necessary. Dated: 4/21/2021 By: Ron Fish KX1W, Secretary.FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.- 8002 Tearra Hudson, 5002 Davatte Gayle, 2020 Tammy Jones, 1042-93 Sunny Corda, 1080 Gabriela Grisales, 6051 Gemina Dunet vin: JA4LX31G33U109274 Year: 2003 Make: Mitsubishi Model: Outlander, 6051 Nathalie Civil vin: JA4LX31G33U109274 Year: 2003 Make: Mitsubishi Model: Outlander, 1065 Adrian Harrison, 3003 Wanda Jones, 3052 Theresa Johnson, 8029 Jayshaun Walker, 5016 Taradai Pulchansingh vin: KMHDN45D11U178348 year: 2001 Make: Hyundai Model: Elantra, 5016 Huntington National Bank vin: KMHDN45D11U178348 year: 2001 Make: Hyundai Model: Elantra, 3002 Wanda Jones, 1088 Tammy Jones, 8020 Crystal Blake, 1017 Bianca Johnson, 1015 Christopher Vega, 6000 Sharnique Mcdonald, 2029 Peggy Golemo, 2111-12 Luis Rivera, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 3054 Celso Vieira, 2120 Winston Fortune, 1060 Amy Dorf, 5028 Marquista Colter, 2045 Derrell Sawyer, 2058 Miriam Rodriguez Hodge, 2051 Cisco Reyes, 3092 Danella Gentry, 1074 Aida Alvarez, 3011 Gina Van Epps.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1C3BC2FG5BN5821992011 Chrysler1GCCS195X182144442001 Chevrolet1WWBB15M6GF1041161986 ITASCA MTR. HOME2B7HB21Y6SK5417771995 Dodge3HSDJAPR2GN4105432016 International4T1BE32K92U0927752002 ToyotaJHMED835XMS0172041991 HondaKNDJN2A23E70872462014 Kia.gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3VW2K7AJ6FM3575582015 Volkswagen. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.19UUA66244A0436072004 ACURA1J4GK58K32W1804832002 JEEP1N4AA5AP1BC8447922011 NISSAN2GNALAEK5E61384872014 CHEVROLET3N1AB7APXFY3287562015 NISSAN3VW2K7AJ7FM3241812015 VOLKSWAGEN5N1AT2MV5JC7541782018 NISJA3AU26U09U0275732009 MITSUBISHIKMHHT6KD1CU0657532012 HYUNDAIL9NTEACB7E11725802014 TAOIWBAEH13507CR531942007 BMW.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JA3AU86W59U0086972009 MITSUBISHIJM3ER2936701496642007 MAZDA. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:JHMAP11421T0095772001 Hond1GNSKCE05BR3911332011 ChevVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2008 CadillacVIN# 1G6KD57Y68U1482942004 MazdaVIN# JM1BK1430411634991999 DodgeVIN# 2B4GP44GXXR4171802014 MaseratiVIN# ZAM57XSAXE11035222008 FordVIN# 1FMFU19558LA480052003 OldsmobileVIN# 1G3NL12F23C2843492013 HondaVIN# 19XFB2F54DE011700To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on May 26, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.2004 NISSANVIN# JN8AZ08T24W220272To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792