Legal Public Notices 04/14 issue 

AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Š Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, April 23rd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM. Alexi Perez-Furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated: April 23,2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Sabine Morrow - Household Furniture. Desiree Warren - Household Goods. Kasey Hunt - Clothing. Jay E Sockriter - Household Goods. Jennifer Spurlin - Household Goods. Chris Brown and Andrew Davis - Business Material. Richard Cruz - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 4/23/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Anthony Owens office; Deshawn Metelus clothes; Michael Parker household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 23rd, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
- Michael Hood-Household items Bryon Harding-Household items Jeannie Hart-Household items Brian Morgan-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 04.23.2021 @ 11:00 am
. Jean Torres household items, bed, furniture; Johnathan Carrillo mattress, little kids car; Scott Stamford Rimany boxes, totes; Richard Bessong house goods; Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture, boxes; David Melo boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 04.23.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Marie Acosta Cruz 3 mattress twin, king, clothes, boxes; William Brown Books, clothes; Christina Bates Household Items; Latreca Patterson Household items; Karma Butler King bed and dresser. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 04.23.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Elizabeth Martinez Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 407.516.7913 on 04.23.2021 @ 1:00 pm.
Trent Mcknight Pressure Washing Equipment and trailer Vin #- 4YMBU0617JG044242. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to
those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 04.23.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Robyn Robertson, household goods; Monica Murray, classroom items; Deanna Lee, household goods; Kevin Smythe, household goods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 04.23.2021 @ 3:00 pm
. Elaine Simpson 2 beds, 1 King, 1 QS, just mattresses; Rita Wooden furniture, Boxes; Keisha Chance Household furniture; Alice Herdy Boxes, Bags, Personal Items; Haley Vause clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 23, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990.
Ziang Xiang: luggage, décor, boxes, Tele Ma Anika Blackman: Furniture, Boxes, Household goods, Iris Nassar: Furniture, Mattress, Toys, Kristina Rodriguez: Bed, Totes, Rug, Shamika Trail: Guitar case, TV, boxes. the auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 23, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Lekeshia Rochelle Stewart-furniture, household items. Natalie R Alford- clothing, shoes. Alfonzo J Pender Jr-furniture, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 23, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
.-Aurelje Lekeu-bags, luggage, basket, protective gear. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR Orange COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF Helen Genovesi, Deceased. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2021 CP000220-O
NOTICE TO CREDITORS. The administration of the estate of Helen Genovesi, deceased, whose date of death was May 12th, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands againstdecedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 4/14/2021. /s/ Abby L. Steinberg, Esq., ABBY L. STEINBERG, P.A., Attorneys for Personal Representative, 10101 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, SUITE 304, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33065, Telephone: 9547426626, Florida Bar No. 816213, Email Addresses: abby@thelawofficesofabbysteinberg.com
. /s/ Lori Genovesi Martello, Lori Anne Genovesi Martello, P.O. Address: 53 Downs Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO. 2010-CA- 007748
NOTICE OF SALE, NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of foreclosure entered in this cause on March 11, 2021 in the Circuit Court of Seminole County, Florida, the property situated in Seminole County, Florida, described as follows: Legal Description: Unit #500-16-A, ROYAL ARMS CONDOMINIUM, a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium recorded in Official Records Book 1460, Page 1564, Public Records of Seminole County, Florida, as amended, more commonly known as: 500 Orange Drive, Unit# 16, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701 will be sold to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Seminole County Courthouse, 301 N. Park Avenue, Room S201, Sanford, Florida 32771. Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the foreclosure sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within 60 days after the foreclosure sale. AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact: ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, GRANT MALOY, CLERK OF COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY (407) 665-4300 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance or immediately upon receiving notification if the time before the scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711 to reach the Telecommunications Relay Service. PETER P. HAGOOD, HAGOOD LAW GROUP, Counsel for Plaintiff, 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, Tel. (321) 285-1900, Fax. (321) 285-1888. By: /s/ Peter P. Hagood, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 0073784.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-417
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: A.S. DOB: 02/28/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Frances Bellis
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on May 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-454
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: D. V. DOB: 12/28/2004. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Christy Weatherford
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on May 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-597
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.T. DOB: 08/01/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christal Brown
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on May 17, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP18-645
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD J.B. DOB: 09/27/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Carol Bennett
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, May 24th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING 2 WAYS: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262 Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP17-543
In the Interest of: L.D DOB: 03/13/2013, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JOHN HENDRICKSEN (father)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-99
. IN THE INTEREST OF: N. N., DOB: 01/05/2006, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KENNETH NEWHOUSE
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 14th, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial (407)-205-0551, Conference Code # 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 30th day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
April 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
CAR KEY W WASHINGTON ST/ N ORANGE AVE
MISC ITEMS- WATCH, SUNGLASSES, PURSE 5900 BLK OF CARAVAN ST
CAR KEY 100 BLK OF W WASHINGTON
KEYS S ORANGE/ E PINE ST
2 PHONES 2700 BLK OF HARGILL DR
GLASSES 8600 BLK OF ANDREAS AVE
MISC ITEMS- 4 CELLPHONES, GIFT CARDS, BAG 5900 BLK OF INTERNATIONAL DR
PHONE 1700 BLK OF FLORES ST
MISC ITEMS-JEWELRY, CLOTHING COLYER ST/ JERNIGAN AVE
PHONE, KEYS,WALLET, DEVICE 100 BLK OF W WASHINGTON
TABLET DANUBE WY/ YUCATAN DR
MISC ITEMS- PHONE, BAG S KIRKMAN/ RALEIGH ST
PHONE 4700 BLK OF SILVER STAR RD
2 PHONES 100 BLK OF W WASHINGTON
PRESSURE WASHER CURRY FORD RD/ S OXALIS AVE
LEAF BLOWER CURRY FORD RD/ S OXALIS AVE
BIKE 1600 BLK OF ORANGEWOOD AVE
BIKE 3600 BLK OF BUNCHE ST
BIKE 1000 BLK OF SLIGH BLVD
MONEY W COLONIAL DR/ RAMONA LN
MONEY 2000 BLK OF EDGEWATER DR
MONEY 900 BLK OF W COLONIAL DR
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Š THRU FRIDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 4PM
Notice
is hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act, Morningstar Storage, located at 19400 State Road 44, Eustis, FL, 32736, 352-388-1940
, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com
. The sale will be final on 4/30/2021 at 9:00AM. 1043 Tytyanna Nafield 1049 Ronald Anderson 1080 Eric Siler 1524 Dianne Jenkins 1705 Miguel Cortez 1714 Keith Thomas 2109 Roderick Weaver 2228 Keith Thomas. Notice
is hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act, Morningstar Storage, located at 1600 Sunlife Path, Orlando, FL, 32809, 321-200-6466
, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com
. The sale will be final on 4/30/21 9:00AM. A122 Jeffrey Rodriguez 2035 Nicole Brown 2121 Lisa Rochelle 2125 Silvia Vaquero Gonzales 2131 Alex Ross 2403 Franklin Fernandez 3001 Perry Ladetrice Devonne 3110 Jeff Hoover 3124 Johnitha Crankfield 3138 Mauricio Galvao 3209 Rafael Rammos Marrero 3319 Reginald C Stuart 3415 Carlos Otero 3516 Troy Eugene Kilgore 221122 Willies Estrada Alvarez 251219 Damien Saady. Dated this 14th day of April and this 21st day of April, 2021.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, FLORIDIANS AGAINST INCREASED RATES, INC., of GrayRobinson, P.A., c/o William A. Boyles, Esq., 301 E. Pine St., Ste. 1400, Orlando, Florida 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following two (2) fictitious names:
Floridians Against Increased Rates
FAIR
It is the intent of the undersigned to register each of:
"Floridians Against Increased Rates"
"FAIR"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: April 2, 2021.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned,Angela Renee Riddles, of 1816 D Landing Dr. Apt D, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Dusting Debary
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Dusting Debary"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/7/2021
NOTICE of Lien Sale
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act, Longwood Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers
will sell at public auction on April 22, 2021
personal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at Longwood Storage Zone, 120 Highline Drive, Longwood FL 32750 407-831-8373, commencing at approximately 11:00 AM
. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Renay Crowe Unit 615 (Household goods), Christine Concepcion Unit 416 (Outdoor items, Household goods), Roman DeDonato Unit 2308 (Household items, Misc.), Saqif Pappu Unit 515 (Unknown), Enrique Hinojosa Unit 1119 (Household goods), Michelle Klug Unit 2115 (Household goods), Amine Hinaoui Unit 332 (Unknown, Misc.), Lance Herrin Unit 520 (Unknown, MIsc.), Jacqueline Ellerman Unit 1216 (Furniture, boxes, knickknacks).
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on May 6, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; C25 Maria Lopez $832.00, D27 Debra Cassano $795.15, B45 Connelly Gerard $654.70, L57 Thomas Moran $837.80, A02 Michael Hidalgo $654.70, C10 Denetra Crook $1062.80, B07 Heather Raincrow $954.00, L67 Regina Lanear $397.70, D07 Steven Rhem $840.20, C15 Maro Molina $1094.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1293 Ginni Estrada $1116.68, 1179 Cara LeMond $988.60, 1097 Amy King $1343.50, 1051 Sylvia Rodriguez $1285.40, 1376 Leon Wiley $509.00, 1286 Willie Brown Jr $601.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714; B102 Bem Williams $1632.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1011 Giovanni Vargas $1336.00, 1034 Timothy Jordan $766.75, 2474 Marshall Umsted $518.85, 1681 Mike Garcia $574.70, 1665 Whendy Green $601.50, 1414 Peggy Towers $601.50, 1691 Barbara Martin $601.50, 1230 Esmelda Pena $506.20, 1406 Percy Jackson $748.15, 1506 Tabitha Wilson $1019.20, 1108 Heidi Riesel $754.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E006 Bruce Leenim $1088.14, C039 Javier Aponte $1265.52, C002 Traci Washington $998.23, A016 Jerry Long $1112.75, E002 Bryce Jones $1155.21, A086 Michael Ungar $713.29 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1278 Tamara Nicosia $633.36, 5030 Neil Callegari $1581.14, 1750 Meghan Willis $702.53, 1422 Roland Sattler $1214.28, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $686.78, 1238 Hector Rodriguez $711.85, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $620.04, 1540 Marilis Rodriguez $1272.40, 1752 Meghan Willis $702.53, 1236 Elavittal Williams $633.36, 1408 Thomas Cabral $1543.77, 2512 Ashlynn Mayranen $739.60, 2704 Johnell Brooks $665.29, 2817-19 Travis Hampton $1596.40, 1325 Robert Bailey $1011.49, 1007 Mary Thomas $1210.64, 1217 Sukhpal Singh $1144.56 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4191 Kirk Reed $1417.94, 4199 Misten Brownlee $1035.03, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1516.53, 2021 Kirk Reed $2237.99, 4164 Kirk Reed $1300.79, 4162 Lee Burnett $931.28.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Clermont - 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 on May 04, 2021: 1117 Christopher Craft, 1004 Tasha Swearingen, 3057 Nicole Simmons, 2187 Beryl Fuller, 3140 Lisa Mohabir, 3070 Leanne Parker, 3236 Julian Jordan, 3157 Mystery Unit, 3225 Deborah Morlock, 3072 Leanne Parker, 3066 Braizyle Davis, 1171 Mellanie McDuffie, 3059 Francisco Guadamuz, 1135 Carol Morris, 2016 Lilian Feliciano. U-Haul Ctr Ocoee - 11410 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 on May 04, 2021: 2464 Jose Montero, 1561 Curtis Jones, 1569 Jaimi Glover, 3345 Timothy Johnson, 2604 Shaw Davis, 1518 Lonnie Burger, 1618 Janaesha Walton, 1551 Kevin Lambert, 1522 Ilana Foglia, 2011 Michael Elliot, 2306 Jeremy Jackson, 2221 Miguel Hernandez, 2356 Edythe Henry.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 7th, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1346 ŠJohn Wills, #1547 ŠShanta Mack Enterprises, A.K.A. Shanta Moore, #1734 ŠRobert Oakes, #1735 ŠLuis A. Rios Hernandez, #2213 ŠJaden Velez.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 71 Clayton Danielle McRae 229 Jose Luis Soto Reyes 442 Victor Manuel Sanchez Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 178 Alilla Stover 222 Adriene Lynette Davis 235 Shamida Roshelle Williams 359 Guerlin Pierre 442 Frederick Truss 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 539 Victoria Lynn Connaway 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 729 Shamida Roshelle Williams 1G3GR11Y9JP319291 Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 168 Jeannie Hart 238 Yulanda Jenerette 312 Marc Anthony Johnson 322 Joel Ebel 611 Giovanny M Brady 738 Eric Harris 2004 Antwain Demetrisleron Jackson, 1999 Mercedes-Benz WDBKK47F1XF133893 Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 411 Lance Mitchell 1205 Jeffrey Crowson 1233 Clifford Hagan 2129 Dennis Ramkissoon, Michelle Wright 2011 Buick Enclave 5GAKRCED4BJ243675 2314 Michelle Wright, 2015 Mase Ghibli ZAM57RTA7F1153466 2412 George Pentiluk Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1019 Scott Stewart 3177 Brazilia Towns 4022 Kiarla Kym Cherry 4081 Kimberly Jones 4083 Jawara Mohamadou 5055 Robert Lavon Forbes Jr. 6009 Nyree' Tucker.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/30/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WBANE73517CM48857
2007 BMW
4T1BF1FK2EU863061
2014 Toyota
4T1B11HK5KU19670
2019 Toyota.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 3, 2021
JM1BK343041150344
2004 Mazda
MAY 4, 2021
3FAHP0JA6BR141220
2011 Ford
3N1BC13E47L353547
2007 Nissan
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 4, 2021
3GNDA23P06S621413
2006 Chevrolet
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
May 9th, 2021
2014 Suzuki
JS1CP51B7E2100334
2004 Dodge
1D7HA18D94S779346
2007 Infiniti
JNKBV61F67M809875
2013 Chrysler
1C3CCBBG6DN569054
2018 Ford
1FA6P8TH9J5107158.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Mitsubishi
VIN# JA3AU26U48U000357
2001 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBR12E51Z475808
2000 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BG22K3YU748062
2001 Audi
VIN# WAUED64B51N146453
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on May 05, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC