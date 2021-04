Legal Public Notices 04/14 issue 

Orlando Legals

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, April 23rd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM. Alexi Perez-Furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. [Location and details for second auction:] at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Sabine Morrow - Household Furniture. Desiree Warren - Household Goods. Kasey Hunt - Clothing. Jay E Sockriter - Household Goods. Jennifer Spurlin - Household Goods. Chris Brown and Andrew Davis - Business Material. Richard Cruz - Household Goods. [Next auction location and details:] Anthony Owens office; Deshawn Metelus clothes; Michael Parker household goods. [Next auction details:] April 23rd, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: - Michael Hood-Household items Bryon Harding-Household items Jeannie Hart-Household items Brian Morgan-Household items. Jean Torres household items, bed, furniture; Johnathan Carrillo mattress, little kids car; Scott Stamford Rimany boxes, totes; Richard Bessong house goods; Sabina Busjith rooms of furniture, boxes; David Melo boxes. [Next auction:] Marie Acosta Cruz 3 mattress twin, king, clothes, boxes; William Brown Books, clothes; Christina Bates Household Items; Latreca Patterson Household items; Karma Butler King bed and dresser. [Next auction:] Elizabeth Martinez Household items. [Next auction:] Trent Mcknight Pressure Washing Equipment and trailer Vin #- 4YMBU0617JG044242. Robyn Robertson, household goods; Monica Murray, classroom items; Deanna Lee, household goods; Kevin Smythe, household goods. [Next auction:] Elaine Simpson 2 beds, 1 King, 1 QS, just mattresses; Rita Wooden furniture, Boxes; Keisha Chance Household furniture; Alice Herdy Boxes, Bags, Personal Items; Haley Vause clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Ziang Xiang: luggage, décor, boxes, Tele Ma Anika Blackman: Furniture, Boxes, Household goods, Iris Nassar: Furniture, Mattress, Toys, Kristina Rodriguez: Bed, Totes, Rug, Shamika Trail: Guitar case, TV, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. April 23, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Lekeshia Rochelle Stewart-furniture, household items. Natalie R Alford- clothing, shoes. Alfonzo J Pender Jr-furniture, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Aurelje Lekeu-bags, luggage, basket, protective gear. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR Orange COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF Helen Genovesi, Deceased. PROBATE DIVISION NOTICE TO CREDITORS. The administration of the estate of Helen Genovesi, deceased, whose date of death was May 12th, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands againstdecedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 4/14/2021. /s/ Abby L. Steinberg, Esq., ABBY L. STEINBERG, P.A., Attorneys for Personal Representative, 10101 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, SUITE 304, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33065, Telephone: 9547426626, Florida Bar No. 816213, Email Addresses: abby@thelawofficesofabbysteinberg.com . /s/ Lori Genovesi Martello, Lori Anne Genovesi Martello, P.O. Address: 53 Downs Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION,NOTICE OF SALE, NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment of foreclosure entered in this cause on March 11, 2021 in the Circuit Court of Seminole County, Florida, the property situated in Seminole County, Florida, described as follows: Legal Description: Unit #500-16-A, ROYAL ARMS CONDOMINIUM, a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium recorded in Official Records Book 1460, Page 1564, Public Records of Seminole County, Florida, as amended, more commonly known as: 500 Orange Drive, Unit# 16, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701 will be sold to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Seminole County Courthouse, 301 N. Park Avenue, Room S201, Sanford, Florida 32771. Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the foreclosure sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within 60 days after the foreclosure sale. AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact: ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, GRANT MALOY, CLERK OF COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY (407) 665-4300 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance or immediately upon receiving notification if the time before the scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711 to reach the Telecommunications Relay Service. PETER P. HAGOOD, HAGOOD LAW GROUP, Counsel for Plaintiff, 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, Tel. (321) 285-1900, Fax. (321) 285-1888. By: /s/ Peter P. Hagood, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 0073784.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: A.S. DOB: 02/28/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on May 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: D. V. DOB: 12/28/2004. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on May 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.T. DOB: 08/01/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on May 17, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com . PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD J.B. DOB: 09/27/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, May 24th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING 2 WAYS: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of April, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262 Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CACIn the Interest of: L.D DOB: 03/13/2013, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner onat 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: N. N., DOB: 01/05/2006, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 14th, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial (407)-205-0551, Conference Code # 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 30th day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:CAR KEY W WASHINGTON ST/ N ORANGE AVEMISC ITEMS- WATCH, SUNGLASSES, PURSE 5900 BLK OF CARAVAN STCAR KEY 100 BLK OF W WASHINGTONKEYS S ORANGE/ E PINE ST2 PHONES 2700 BLK OF HARGILL DRGLASSES 8600 BLK OF ANDREAS AVEMISC ITEMS- 4 CELLPHONES, GIFT CARDS, BAG 5900 BLK OF INTERNATIONAL DRPHONE 1700 BLK OF FLORES STMISC ITEMS-JEWELRY, CLOTHING COLYER ST/ JERNIGAN AVEPHONE, KEYS,WALLET, DEVICE 100 BLK OF W WASHINGTONTABLET DANUBE WY/ YUCATAN DRMISC ITEMS- PHONE, BAG S KIRKMAN/ RALEIGH STPHONE 4700 BLK OF SILVER STAR RD2 PHONES 100 BLK OF W WASHINGTONPRESSURE WASHER CURRY FORD RD/ S OXALIS AVELEAF BLOWER CURRY FORD RD/ S OXALIS AVEBIKE 1600 BLK OF ORANGEWOOD AVEBIKE 3600 BLK OF BUNCHE STBIKE 1000 BLK OF SLIGH BLVDMONEY W COLONIAL DR/ RAMONA LNMONEY 2000 BLK OF EDGEWATER DRMONEY 900 BLK OF W COLONIAL DRis hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act,, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com . The sale will be final on 4/30/2021 at 9:00AM. 1043 Tytyanna Nafield 1049 Ronald Anderson 1080 Eric Siler 1524 Dianne Jenkins 1705 Miguel Cortez 1714 Keith Thomas 2109 Roderick Weaver 2228 Keith Thomas.is hereby given that pursuant to the states self-storage facility act,, will hold an online public auction of the following stored property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien at www.storageauctions.com . The sale will be final on 4/30/21 9:00AM. A122 Jeffrey Rodriguez 2035 Nicole Brown 2121 Lisa Rochelle 2125 Silvia Vaquero Gonzales 2131 Alex Ross 2403 Franklin Fernandez 3001 Perry Ladetrice Devonne 3110 Jeff Hoover 3124 Johnitha Crankfield 3138 Mauricio Galvao 3209 Rafael Rammos Marrero 3319 Reginald C Stuart 3415 Carlos Otero 3516 Troy Eugene Kilgore 221122 Willies Estrada Alvarez 251219 Damien Saady. Dated this 14th day of April and this 21st day of April, 2021.NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, FLORIDIANS AGAINST INCREASED RATES, INC., of GrayRobinson, P.A., c/o William A. Boyles, Esq., 301 E. Pine St., Ste. 1400, Orlando, Florida 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following two (2) fictitious names:It is the intent of the undersigned to register each of:with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: April 2, 2021.is hereby given that the undersigned,Angela Renee Riddles, of 1816 D Landing Dr. Apt D, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/7/2021Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act,will sell at public auction onpersonal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Renay Crowe Unit 615 (Household goods), Christine Concepcion Unit 416 (Outdoor items, Household goods), Roman DeDonato Unit 2308 (Household items, Misc.), Saqif Pappu Unit 515 (Unknown), Enrique Hinojosa Unit 1119 (Household goods), Michelle Klug Unit 2115 (Household goods), Amine Hinaoui Unit 332 (Unknown, Misc.), Lance Herrin Unit 520 (Unknown, MIsc.), Jacqueline Ellerman Unit 1216 (Furniture, boxes, knickknacks).for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.