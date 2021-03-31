Legal Public Notices 03/31 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, April 9th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM. Susan Larson-bags and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Case No. 100025539
PUBLICATION OF HEARING STATE OF MICHIGAN Ð 16th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT Ð FAMILY DIVISION Ð MACOMB COUNTY. TO: Tionn Lamarr Mclin
(DOB 05/21/1979). IN THE MATTER OF: Jayden Mclin (DOB 02/05/2009); and Alexis Mclin (DOB 05/02/2015). A hearing regarding Child Neglect will be conducted by the court on April 16, 2021, at 9:30 AM in Macomb County Circuit Court, 10 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 before Referee Kristin Stone via Zoom. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Tionn Lamarr Mclin personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Sabrina Hale - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9th, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
- Calebe Celestin-Household items Darlene Randall- Household items Kaniesha Dixon- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 04.09.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Talia Townsel bed, mattress, bed frame, couch, entertainment center, tv stand, tv, washer, dryer; Leonard C Smith fridge, boxes, dresser, china, crystal; Nickeshia Lewin household furniture, miscellaneous items; Yzeaminda Parker housegoods; Jennifer Hodges couch, love seat, chairs, dining room table, two night stands, chest, frame. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 04.09.2021 @ 11:30 am
. Christopher Odom Furniture, beds, electronics. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 04.09.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Renea Handy household goods, Damani Lindsay car parts; Lauren Portela Bedroom furniture; Elizabeth Canizares clothes, boxes, totes, holiday décor. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 04.09.2021 @ 12:30pm
. Jennifer Barnes Household Goods; Diana Lovell Household Goods. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 407.516.7913 on 04.09.2021 @ 12:00 pm
. Esaw Coons: Table, Bags, Boxes, Totes, Luggage, Bedding. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 04.09.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
John Howard: Household Goods; Reginald Campbell: Household Goods; Latronda Philips: Living Room Set, Two Bedroom sets, Misc Items. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828, 321.800.4793 on 04.09.2021 at 2:30 pm
. Robert Dixon Furniture; John Ohalloran household goods. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 04.09.2021 @ 3:00 pm
. Danielle Johnson- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 4/9/2021 @ 12:00pm
: MA Foundation INC grill,shelving,boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 9, 2021 at the location indicated: Store 1631, 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 @ 11:30 AM:
Jordan Dieal Household items. Store 7057: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 04/09/2021 @ 11:45am.
Jimmy George Gibbs-Personal items. Store 8841: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612 @ 12:45 PM
: Gyna Edouard Tvs dresser bed tv stand night stand a couple of boxes.Store 7155 : 1305 crawford ave, st. cloud, florida, 34769 @ 1:00 Pm :
Jane Roderick personal items, Hector Rodriguez boxes & clothes, Jose Amey boxes & clothes. Store 8753: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759 @ 1:45 P.M
charmaine ephriam household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990.
Faisal Aogethami, luggage, lamp, fan, desk, chair, the auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Deidra Hart- furniture,boxes. William K Evans-armoire,grill,tote.-Cruz Castillo-office furniture,golf clubs.boxes,Mylinda Hawkins-furniture,boxes,bags,mini fridge.Brenda J Gonzalez-household items,bike.Hooman Hamzehloui-furniture, household items.Esther Pitt-kayaks,furniture,household items.Mauricio Vasconcellos-bikes,household items.Brandon Womack-motorcycle.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 09, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
.-Stephen L Isom-boxes, pictures, shovel, lamps, garbage can, art, musical key board, excercise bike, chair, couch.-Dominique Julio-couch, mattress, bags, boxes, pictures, fish tank, bar stools, lamp, suitcases, bathroom rod, fan, bike, cart. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF LAURIE FARMER, Deceased. File No.: 2021-CP-000601-O
. Division: Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LAURIE FARMER, deceased, whose date of death was November 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the person giving notice and the attorney for the person giving notice are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is March 31, 2021. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Judy-Ann Smith, Esq., Florida Bar No. 0102219, FOREFRONT LAW, 4465 Baymeadows Road, Suite 3, Jacksonville, Florida 32217, Telephone: (904) 733-9080, Fax: (844) 570-2242 E-Mail Addresses: judy@forefrontlawfl.com
, service@forefrontlawfl.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Barbara Farmer Smith, 17841 SW 89 th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33157.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B19-DP-0134
IN THE INTEREST OF: P. H., a male child DOB: 04/08/2015, C. H., a female child DOB: 11/23/2009, D. H., a male child DOB: 07/10/2008. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robert Hall
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on April 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 8th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773 407-328-5656. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP20-102
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. L.-V. DOB: 02/25/2007, H. V. DOB: 04/22/2009 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Michael Needham
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on April 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Ashlie Harrington, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 119905, Senior Attorney, Ashlie.Harrington@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF: J. L. M., Case No.: 2021-DR-1657-O
Adoptee. Division: NOTICE OF ACTION TO: ANTHONY R. SCHLESSINGER YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for STEP-PARENT ADOPTION has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses/answers, if any, to it on CORDELL LAW, LLP, attorneys for RICK MARROQUIN, whose address is 5337 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32839, on or before {date} April 29, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at the ORANGE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: March 3, 2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-597
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.T. DOB: 08/01/2019, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christal Brown
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on May 17, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP20-168
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.B. DOB: 03/28/2020, I.B. DOB: 03/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TONYA BARTON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, May 13th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING 2 WAYS: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4TH day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262 Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP17-543
In the Interest of: L.D DOB: 03/13/2013, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JOHN HENDRICKSEN (father)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 13-DP-09
. IN THE INTEREST OF: T. Q. H., DOB: 07/14/2005, T. Q. H., DOB: 02/05/2010, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JAMIE STUPFELL
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 19th, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1st day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-153
. IN THE INTEREST OF: Z. K. I., DOB: 10/24/2019, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANTHONY VAUGHAN
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 10th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 10th day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Amber Evans, of 8933 Hillsdale Drive Orlando, FL 32818, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Poppy's Southern Charm
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Poppy's Southern Charm
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/19/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Lynn Rushton, of 193 Parkwood Place, Orlando FL, 32839, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Block or Wood School
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Block or Wood School
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/24/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Lynn Rushton, of 193 Parkwood Place, Orlando FL, 32839, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Block or Wood Inspection Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Block or Wood Inspection Services
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/24/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned,Thomas Przybycien, of 594 Trelago Way #102, Maitland, FL 32751, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Galaxy of Goods
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Galaxy of Goods
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/22/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Haines City - 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W Haines City, FL 33844 on April 12, 2021:
H0929 Kyle Turner, G0809 Tiffany Alston Morgan, G0712 Jennifer Schwoyer, G0776 Justin Burgos, A0134 Martin Reid, G0758 Brooke Debouse, E0523 Laura Henningsen, F0670 Julie Porrata, G0717 Alma Oquendo, A0072 Laura Henningsen, G0783 Ras Arnold, F0676 Jonathon Cook, G0723 James Hembree, G0804 Jennifer Vidal, G0737 Tihesha Pritchard, G0733 Ingrid Torres, A0077 Arritta Henry, F0627 Laquanda Smith, G0738 Montez Coleman, G0744 Richard Frost, E0515 Jonathon Cook, F0679 Jerome Ransom, G0787 Shantel Williams, G0788 Caneesa Bean, H0917 Pedro Jimenez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 16, 2021
2HGES26711H600525
2001 Honda
3VWSF31Y36M313592
2006 Volkswagen
APRIL 17, 2021
1G6KD54Y2WU805237
1998 Cadillac
KNADC123226165924
2002 Kia
APRIL 19, 2021
2T1CF22P03C607253
2003 Toyota
APRIL 20, 2021
1HD4CAM192K160868
2002 Harley-Davidson
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 20, 2021 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2013 HYUN
KMHDH4AE9DU639239
2010 TOYT
JTDKN3DU2A0193116
2009 AUDI
WAUJF78K29N077225
2006 HOND
1HGCM72606A010382
2000 CHEV
1GNCS13W7Y2305323
2005 ACUR
19UUA66265A004454
1988 BMW
WBAAJ510102583693
2005 BUIC
2G4WD562751297828
2003 STRN
1G8AZ52F93Z108345
2005 FORD
1FMPU15565LB10789.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Ford
VIN# 1FAHP58205A182405
2013 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPEC4AC2DH559250
1996 Toyota
VIN# JT2BG12K6T0362338
2001 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG16581A057156
2000 Mercury
VIN# 2MEFM75W5YX692014
2002 Acura
VIN# JH4DC54842C002615
2006 Dodge
VIN# 1D7HU18256S577791
2004 Lincoln
VIN# 5LMFU27R34LJ31337
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 21, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2008 NISSAN
VIN# 1N4BL24E18C200225
1992 HONDA
VIN# 1HGEG8558NL002400
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on April 21st, 2021
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2021 CP 000162 PR
In Re: Estate of STEVEN MARC KRAMER, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of STEVEN MARC KRAMER, deceased, File Number 2021 CP 000162 PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was SEPTEMBER 21, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: SHERYLL A. KRAMER, 304 Medina Court, Poinciana, Florida 34758. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 03/31/2021. Person Giving Notice: SHERYLL A. KRAMER. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.
Notice: Cause No. 200558-1
In the Chancery Court for Knox County, Tennessee At Knoxville. Adoption of J. P. E. DOB:03/08/2016. By: Kendra Nashae Duncan and Victor Adam Duncan, Petitioners, vs. Luis Gabriel Andino, Respondent. In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino’s, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, in the Orlando Weekly, to notify Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino, to file an answer with this court and send a copy to Petitioners’ attorney, Mark Pienkowski, whose address is PO Box 57, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901-0057, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent. Failure to appear may result in the termination of Respondent’s parental rights to the above-named child. The cause is set for hearing before this Court on
_ at ___ a.m./p.m., to provide said Respondent with an opportunity to appear and defend. This 11th day of February, 2021. /s/ Clerk and Master.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Tito Auto Body & Paint LLC 9765 S Orange Blossom Trail STE 45 Orlando, FL 32837
Account of Erica Louise Andre 2018 Nissan VIN JN8AY2NC8JX502456 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $10588.87 Sale date is April 17, 2021 at 9 AM
3/31/21