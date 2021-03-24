Legal Public Notices 3/24 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Š Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, April 9th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM. Susan Larson-bags and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Sabrina Hale - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9th, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
- Calebe Celestin-Household items Darlene Randall- Household items Kaniesha Dixon- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 04.09.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Talia Townsel bed, mattress, bed frame, couch, entertainment center, tv stand, tv, washer, dryer; Leonard C Smith fridge, boxes, dresser, china, crystal; Nickeshia Lewin household furniture, miscellaneous items; Yzeaminda Parker housegoods; Jennifer Hodges couch, love seat, chairs, dining room table, two night stands, chest, frame. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 04.09.2021 @ 11:30 am
. Christopher Odom Furniture, beds, electronics. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 04.09.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Renea Handy household goods, Damani Lindsay car parts; Lauren Portela Bedroom furniture; Elizabeth Canizares clothes, boxes, totes, holiday décor. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 04.09.2021 @ 12:30pm
. Jennifer Barnes Household Goods; Diana Lovell Household Goods. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 407.516.7913 on 04.09.2021 @ 12:00 pm
. Esaw Coons: Table, Bags, Boxes, Totes, Luggage, Bedding. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 04.09.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
John Howard: Household Goods; Reginald Campbell: Household Goods; Latronda Philips: Living Room Set, Two Bedroom sets, Misc Items. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828, 321.800.4793 on 04.09.2021 at 2:30 pm
. Robert Dixon Furniture; John Ohalloran household goods. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 04.09.2021 @ 3:00 pm
. Danielle Johnson- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 4/9/2021 @ 12:00pm
: MA Foundation INC grill,shelving,boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on April 9, 2021 at the location indicated: Store 1631, 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 @ 11:30 AM:
Jordan Dieal Household items. Store 7057: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 04/09/2021 @ 11:45am.
Jimmy George Gibbs-Personal items. Store 8841: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612 @ 12:45 PM
: Gyna Edouard Tvs dresser bed tv stand night stand a couple of boxes.Store 7155 : 1305 crawford ave, st. cloud, florida, 34769 @ 1:00 Pm :
Jane Roderick personal items, Hector Rodriguez boxes & clothes, Jose Amey boxes & clothes. Store 8753: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759 @ 1:45 P.M
charmaine ephriam household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990.
Faisal Aogethami, luggage, lamp, fan, desk, chair, the auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Deidra Hart- furniture,boxes. William K Evans-armoire,grill,tote.-Cruz Castillo-office furniture,golf clubs.boxes,Mylinda Hawkins-furniture,boxes,bags,mini fridge.Brenda J Gonzalez-household items,bike.Hooman Hamzehloui-furniture, household items.Esther Pitt-kayaks,furniture,household items.Mauricio Vasconcellos-bikes,household items.Brandon Womack-motorcycle.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 09, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
.-Stephen L Isom-boxes, pictures, shovel, lamps, garbage can, art, musical key board, excercise bike, chair, couch.-Dominique Julio-couch, mattress, bags, boxes, pictures, fish tank, bar stools, lamp, suitcases, bathroom rod, fan, bike, cart. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B19-DP-0134
IN THE INTEREST OF: P. H., a male child DOB: 04/08/2015, C. H., a female child DOB: 11/23/2009, D. H., a male child DOB: 07/10/2008. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robert Hall
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on April 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 8th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773 407-328-5656. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP20-102
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. L.-V. DOB: 02/25/2007, H. V. DOB: 04/22/2009 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Michael Needham
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on April 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Ashlie Harrington, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 119905, Senior Attorney, Ashlie.Harrington@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF: J. L. M., Case No.: 2021-DR-1657-O
Adoptee. Division: NOTICE OF ACTION TO: ANTHONY R. SCHLESSINGER YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for STEP-PARENT ADOPTION has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses/answers, if any, to it on CORDELL LAW, LLP, attorneys for RICK MARROQUIN, whose address is 5337 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32839, on or before {date} April 29, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at the ORANGE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: March 3, 2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-480
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.B DOB: 1/22/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Taylor Key
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, April 9, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE No. DP18-743
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.M. DOB: 11/10/2007. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Christopher Page
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of:Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, Jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP20-168
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.B. DOB: 03/28/2020, I.B. DOB: 03/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TONYA BARTON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, May 13th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING 2 WAYS: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4TH day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262 Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 13-DP-09
. IN THE INTEREST OF: T. Q. H., DOB: 07/14/2005, T. Q. H., DOB: 02/05/2010, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JAMIE STUPFELL
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 19th, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1st day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-153
. IN THE INTEREST OF: Z. K. I., DOB: 10/24/2019, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANTHONY VAUGHAN
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 10th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 10th day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF PATROCINIO PEREZ Y. PEREZ, Deceased. File No. 48Š2021-CP-0790- O
. Division 1. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of PATROCINIO PEREZ Y PEREZ, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/17/2021. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ DOUGLAS A. OBERDORFER, Esquire, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0139092, 432 East Monroe Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202, Telephone: (904) 354-5454, Fax: (904) 350-9803, E-Mail: doug@oberdorferlaw.com
, Secondary E-Mail: service@oberdorferlaw.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ DOUGLAS A. OBERDORFER, 432 East Monroe Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
March 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Tools Covington St/ Horne Ave
2. License Plate Lake Baldwin LN/ Baldwin Park St
3. Cellphone 4100 Blk of Covington St
4. Jewelry 5100 Blk of International Dr
5. Suitcases w/ Misc Items. 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
6. Purse 3000 Blk of Monte Carlo Trl
7. Purse 1200 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
8. Keys 5900 Blk of Goldenrod Rd
9. Cellphone 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr
10. Cellphone 4700 Blk of Hatteras Ct
11. Keys 1000 Blk of Florida Holly Dr
12. Bike N Westmorland Dr/ W Amelia St
13. Currency 2700 Blk of E Robinson St
14. Currency 300 Blk of N Orange Ave
15. Currency 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Š THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, FLA, LLC, of 1317 Edgewater Dr Suite 2582 Orlando, FL 32804, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
FINANCE AMBASSADORS
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
“FINANCE AMBASSADORS”
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 03/17/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, MaryKate Noeske, of P.O. Box 784226, Winter Garden, FL 34778, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Plum 9 Studio
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Plum 9 Studio
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/12/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Soothe Your Soles, at 9924 Universal Blvd. Suite 224142 Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Soothe Your Soles
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Soothe Your Soles
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/15/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Wild Wayfarer LLC, of 712 Crest Pine Drive, Apt. 332, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Wild Wayfarer Photography
It is the intent of the undersigned to register "Wild Wayfarer Photography
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/12/2021
Notice Is Hereby Given that Triton Trailers, LLC 857 West State Street, Hartford, WI 53027, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Triton Florida
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 8, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; L75 Karen Roessle $888.00, D27 Debra Cassano $694.50, B21 Makens Sejour $874.50, D07 Steven Rhem $731.60, C10 Dentra Crook $922.40, L55 Denice Jackson $793.80, B45 Connelly Gerard $572.60, L57 Thomas Moran $745.10, C25 Maria Lopez $681.60, C68 Costadaryl Hugley $633.25, D11 Rhonda Vest $694.50, C15 Maro Molina $951.00, L67 Regina Lanear $344.75, C14 Monique Bryan $782.00, A02 Michael Hidalgo $572.60, B56 D’marco Benjamia $477.25, B07 Heather Raincrow $866.60, B25 Mary Ebron $691.80
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1293 Ginni Estrada $1345.58
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714; D105 Damion Johnson $1038.25, B102 Bem Williams $1438.43, D103 Damion Johnson $1038.25
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1201 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1944.85, 1506 Tabitha Wilson $901.80, 1177 Jose Ayala $1570.50, 1242 Danny Johnson $931.60, 1256 Julianna Sivon $1143.85, 1422 Alfredo Acededo $750.50, 1156 Corey Tigue $1421.45, 2470 Luis Galvis $777.66, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1178.05, 1006-09 Milton Smith $1440.65
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C015 Jarod Greene $1493.70, C039 Javier Aponte $1103.20, D013 Sterle Scott $1272.45, B006 Sterle Scott $1272.45
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2589 Nicole Carter $551.50, 1278 Tamara Nicosia $564.19, 1752 Meghan Willis $633.36, 5064 Timothy Johnson $1277.72, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $612.28, 2817-19 Travis Hampton $1436.70, 1422 Roland Sattler $1073.26, 1408 Thomas Cabral $1410.70, 1543 Tasheika Gibson $776.96, 1750 Meghan Willis $633.36, 2704 Johnell Brooks $596.12, 2234 Juan Rivera $1807.55, 1433 Catherine Romano $666.96, 5058 Timothy Johnson $1277.72, 1238 Hector Rodriguez $642.68, 1629 Bianca White $1478.82, 2512 Ashlynn Mayranen $657.15, 2236 Juan Rivera $1814.90, 1619 Andrew Eaton $1728.82, 1415 Miguel Alameda $1376.18, 5030 Neil Callegari $1426.77
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3128 Sidney LaShay $1205.22, 3024 Danielle Washington $580.28, 3040 Taquan Lemon $947.71, 4162 Lee Burnett $822.21, 3120 Malieka Hodges $1133.46, 4153 Raffaele Scettro $2090.26, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1860.86, 4102 Stafford Mitchell $1535.39, 4183 Jennifer Tejada $1969.81, 4199 Misten Brownlee $925.96, 3088 Linda Jones $495.00, 1071 Katrina Doe $708.21.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Four Corners - 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl, 34747 on April 6th, 2021: 1146-48 Ines Spigner, 1141 Rene Sonja, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2313 Jermaine Morgan, 1638 Lacy Haney, 1530 Kristopher Adriano, 2014 Ashley Reyes, 2216 Christine Irizarry, 2355 Joseph Santiago, 2323 Denis Roggenkamp, 1731 Jimmy Sundance, 2015 Liznel Ortiz, 2033 Michael Martin, 1151 Ramon Cordon, 1934 Jasmine Burns, 2498 Joseph Levi, 2364 Amy DeMarino, 2306 Denver Fuson, 1022 Cassandra Johnson, 2021 Liznel Ortiz, 1620 Demetrius Bennett, 2117 Miguel Reyes.
U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee rd- 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 on April 6th, 2021: 1228 Shirley Payne, 3342 Henry Betsey, 1290 Eric Ross, 2123 Shanda Kindell, 3202 Robyn Dailey, 1412 Justin Riner, 3350 Marcus Blackman, 1371 Kiara Lauser, 3096 Shane Gill, 2057 Justin Riner, 2411 Sashelle Alamo, 1238 Veronica Bystedt, 1146 George Marshall, 2106 Osvaldo Espinoza, 2196 Kathiy Rene, 1410 Justin Riner, 2197 Sidey Urra, 3078 Damone Jones, 1259 Yassir Mendez, 2017 Luisa Londono, 1344 Shirley Payne, 1174 Justine Steward, 1292 Justine Riner, 2212 Shametra Wright, 2194 Kathiy Rene, 1248 Joseph Santiago.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 9th, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1003 ŠCleo Redmond
#1220 ŠElizabeth Escobar #1811 ŠJeremy Sharritt #2105 ŠTabitha Wilson #2137 ŠTabitha Wilson.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 55 David Tyrone Hill 203 Norberto Hernandez Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 1 Robin Mendez 131 Edwin Cruz 320 Richard Miller 416 Marrano Gros Jean 579 Lycia Janice Agosto Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 7 Ilianese Bauduy 158 Victoria Renee Wade 220 Roderick Stafford 233 Monique Denise Adams 245 Ernst Louis 285 Zandra Dawn Wingster D.B.A Giving Hope Again Inc. 365 Michael Walker 381 Abimael Maldonado Roman 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 452 Eddie James Walker 554 Delroy Steele 604 Roodinho Fluerival 629 Angelica Garcia Hooban. Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 -at 11:00 am: 364 Eurina Icema Jarrett 602 Joshua Lawson 920 Conrad Faller Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 711 Kimberly Hudson 849 Dedira Johnson 1018 Shannon Owens 1108 Kenneth Spears 1630 Robin Oelerich 1733 Brenda Whittaker. Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1022 Glory Feliciano 1050 Betty Dauphin 1069 Denise Nazario 2052 Stephanie Brandon 3163 Michael Reese.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 7, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2143-Households, #I216-Furniture, #M310-Boxes, #2015-Furniture, #C104-Households, #2201-Furniture, #2148-Boxes, #2106 Households, #A109-Households, #1052-Households, #1082- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 9, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1G2WK52J13F141902
2003 Pontiac
1N4BA41E26C800948
2006 Nissan
1NXBR30E58Z957591
2008 Toyota
2HGFB6E58DH707278
2013 Honda
2T1BURHE6JC110463
2018 Toyota
3CZRM3H50GG721349
2016 Honda
3FDWF36S0XMA27348
1999 Ford
5FNYF3H2XAB010918
2010 Honda
JALE5W169D7300905
2013 ISUZU
JT3GM84R6W0027033
1998 Toyota
KMHDU46D67U227148
2007 Hyundai.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/9/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GCCS1452YK238905
2000 Chevrolet
5FNRL18094B015418
2004 Honda
1J4GL58K15W678702
2005 Jeep
3FAFP06ZX6R143998
2006 Ford
5J8TB2H25AA004907
2010 Acura
2T1BURHE0GC523598
2016 Toyota.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 8, 2021
55SWF4KB8FU069767
2015 Mercedes-Benz
KNAFE121765249962
2006 Kia
APRIL 10, 2021
1HGFA16516L130796
2006 Honda
KMHDC8AE4CU155743
2012 Hyundai
APRIL 11, 2021
1N4BA41E66C839977
2006 Nissan
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 10, 2021
KMHDC8AE4CU155743
2012 Hyundai.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2015 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPH4AE1FH555367
2004 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CB51D04L919725
2006 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPEU46F56H059019
1997 Mercedes-Benz
VIN# WDBGA51G1VA344196
1999 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG5640XA112626
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 14, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2002 DODGE
VIN# 3D7HA18N22G180169
2005 VOLKSWAGON
VIN# 3VWCM31Y75M316004
1997 DODGE
VIN# 2B6HB21XXVK516042
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on April 4th, 2021, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
Notice: Cause No. 200558-1 In the Chancery Court for Knox County, Tennessee At Knoxville. Adoption of J. P. E. DOB:03/08/2016. By: Kendra Nashae Duncan and Victor Adam Duncan, Petitioners, vs. Luis Gabriel Andino, Respondent. In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino’s, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, in the Orlando Weekly, to notify Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino, to file an answer with this court and send a copy to Petitioners’ attorney, Mark Pienkowski, whose address is PO Box 57, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901-0057, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent. Failure to appear may result in the termination of Respondent’s parental rights to the above-named child. The cause is set for hearing before this Court on
_ at ___ a.m./p.m., to provide said Respondent with an opportunity to appear and defend. This 11th day of February, 2021. /s/ Clerk and Master.