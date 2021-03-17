Legal Public Notices 3/17 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 26th, 2021 @ 4:00 PM
Nathan Landwer-Kitchen equipment, Nathan Landwer- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 26, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michael Schad - Houshold Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 26, 2021 at the location indicated:
Store 1333 @ 11:15 AM: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005.
Dasma Hopkins- home items, Miguel Angel Pereira- household and tools, Shamir Gray-boxes.
Store 1631, 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 @ 11:30 AM:
Christina Calderon- Household goods.
Store 8841: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612 @ 12:45 PM:
Jermaine Smith-Household goods.
Store 7155: 1305 Crawford ave, st. cloud, Florida, 34769 @ 1:00 Pm
:Angie Johnson boxes & toys, Frankie Laferrara clothes, Engrimar Lebron Christmas decorations, Siri Cintron Mitsubishi Galant 2001, black, VIN:4A3AA46G91E126498
Store 8753: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759 @ 1:45 P.M
:Jason Nordyke Household items, Bernard Young personal items, Carmen Quinones Household items, Christina Parker Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 3/26/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Anthony Owens office. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 407-634-3990. Maria De Los Angles Martinez Ayala:
vacuum, art, shelves, furniture, bike, Latoscha Nobles:
Décor, furniture, boxes, Ziang Xiang
: luggage, décor, boxes, Tele Ma Anika Blackman:
furniture, art, décor, boxes, Barton Johnson II
: computers, carts, tech items, the auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 26, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Elizabeth Scott 2 desks, 1TV, 6bags, 3 boxes- Valda Parks TV, Bins, personal items- Business SBM DJ’S, Patrick Payne- DJ equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 3/26/2021 @ 12:00pm
: Erik Lewis homegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 26,2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Austin Flud-couch. Ravyn Victoria Hilton- furniture,household items-Guerda Cadichon-Furniture.rAlfonzo J Pender Jr-tools,totes. Lashaveus Jimesh Gary-pool table,furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 03.26.2021 @ 11:00 am
. Josef P Powell business books, records, furniture; May Willie household goods; Willie May household goods; Tiffany Green boxes; Erika Monique London household goods; Tamerlan Burgumbayev housegoods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 03.26.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Shuantae Bellamy Documents, tv boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 03.26.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Elizabeth Canizares-household items, Renea Handy. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 03.26.2021 @ 12:30pm.
Sabrina Michelle Collins Household Goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 407.516.7913 on 03.26.2021 @ 1:00 pm
. Baltazar Quinain- Boxes, Bed, Personal Papers, Totes, Holiday Décor, Computers, Ladder, Radio, Wine Rack, Medical Equipment. Trent Mcknight- Pressure Washing Machine and small trailer. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 03.26.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Daniel Jackson-clothes, shoes. Norvella Watson-Household items. Thomas Otero-clothes, totes. Jessica Guevara-trailer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO. B19-DP-0134
IN THE INTEREST OF: P. H., a male child DOB: 04/08/2015, C. H., a female child DOB: 11/23/2009, D. H., a male child DOB: 07/10/2008. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robert Hall
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Circuit Judge Donna M. Goerner on April 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 8th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773 407-328-5656. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP20-102
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K. L.-V. DOB: 02/25/2007, H. V. DOB: 04/22/2009 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Michael Needham
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on April 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Ashlie Harrington, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 119905, Senior Attorney, Ashlie.Harrington@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF: J. L. M., Case No.: 2021-DR-1657-O
Adoptee. Division: NOTICE OF ACTION TO: ANTHONY R. SCHLESSINGER YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for STEP-PARENT ADOPTION has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses/answers, if any, to it on CORDELL LAW, LLP, attorneys for RICK MARROQUIN, whose address is 5337 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32839, on or before {date} April 29, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at the ORANGE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: March 3, 2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-480
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.B DOB: 1/22/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Taylor Key
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, April 9, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE No. DP18-743
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.M. DOB: 11/10/2007. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Christopher Page
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of:Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, Jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP20-168
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.B. DOB: 03/28/2020, I.B. DOB: 03/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TONYA BARTON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, May 13th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING 2 WAYS: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4TH day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262 Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-153
. IN THE INTEREST OF: Z. K. I., DOB: 10/24/2019, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KAYLA MARIE INMAN
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 10th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of February, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 13-DP-09
. IN THE INTEREST OF: T. Q. H., DOB: 07/14/2005, T. Q. H., DOB: 02/05/2010, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JAMIE STUPFELL
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 19th, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1st day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-153
. IN THE INTEREST OF: Z. K. I., DOB: 10/24/2019, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANTHONY VAUGHAN
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 10th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 10th day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF PATROCINIO PEREZ Y. PEREZ, Deceased. File No. 48–2021-CP-0790- O
. Division 1. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of PATROCINIO PEREZ Y PEREZ, deceased, whose date of death was June 1, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/17/2021. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ DOUGLAS A. OBERDORFER, Esquire, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 0139092, 432 East Monroe Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202, Telephone: (904) 354-5454, Fax: (904) 350-9803, E-Mail: doug@oberdorferlaw.com
, Secondary E-Mail: service@oberdorferlaw.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ DOUGLAS A. OBERDORFER, 432 East Monroe Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
March 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Tools Covington St/ Horne Ave
2. License Plate Lake Baldwin LN/ Baldwin Park St
3. Cellphone 4100 Blk of Covington St
4. Jewelry 5100 Blk of International Dr
5. Suitcases w/ Misc Items. 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
6. Purse 3000 Blk of Monte Carlo Trl
7. Purse 1200 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
8. Keys 5900 Blk of Goldenrod Rd
9. Cellphone 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr
10. Cellphone 4700 Blk of Hatteras Ct
11. Keys 1000 Blk of Florida Holly Dr
12. Bike N Westmorland Dr/ W Amelia St
13. Currency 2700 Blk of E Robinson St
14. Currency 300 Blk of N Orange Ave
15. Currency 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Emmy Hayles, of 2712 Castle Oak Ave., Orlando, FL 32808, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Juice World
It is the intent of the undersigned to register "The Juice World
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/9/2021
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 8, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; L75 Karen Roessle $888.00, D27 Debra Cassano $694.50, B21 Makens Sejour $874.50, D07 Steven Rhem $731.60, C10 Dentra Crook $922.40, L55 Denice Jackson $793.80, B45 Connelly Gerard $572.60, L57 Thomas Moran $745.10, C25 Maria Lopez $681.60, C68 Costadaryl Hugley $633.25, D11 Rhonda Vest $694.50, C15 Maro Molina $951.00, L67 Regina Lanear $344.75, C14 Monique Bryan $782.00, A02 Michael Hidalgo $572.60, B56 D’marco Benjamia $477.25, B07 Heather Raincrow $866.60, B25 Mary Ebron $691.80
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1293 Ginni Estrada $1345.58
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714; D105 Damion Johnson $1038.25, B102 Bem Williams $1438.43, D103 Damion Johnson $1038.25
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1201 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1944.85, 1506 Tabitha Wilson $901.80, 1177 Jose Ayala $1570.50, 1242 Danny Johnson $931.60, 1256 Julianna Sivon $1143.85, 1422 Alfredo Acededo $750.50, 1156 Corey Tigue $1421.45, 2470 Luis Galvis $777.66, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1178.05, 1006-09 Milton Smith $1440.65
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C015 Jarod Greene $1493.70, C039 Javier Aponte $1103.20, D013 Sterle Scott $1272.45, B006 Sterle Scott $1272.45
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2589 Nicole Carter $551.50, 1278 Tamara Nicosia $564.19, 1752 Meghan Willis $633.36, 5064 Timothy Johnson $1277.72, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $612.28, 2817-19 Travis Hampton $1436.70, 1422 Roland Sattler $1073.26, 1408 Thomas Cabral $1410.70, 1543 Tasheika Gibson $776.96, 1750 Meghan Willis $633.36, 2704 Johnell Brooks $596.12, 2234 Juan Rivera $1807.55, 1433 Catherine Romano $666.96, 5058 Timothy Johnson $1277.72, 1238 Hector Rodriguez $642.68, 1629 Bianca White $1478.82, 2512 Ashlynn Mayranen $657.15, 2236 Juan Rivera $1814.90, 1619 Andrew Eaton $1728.82, 1415 Miguel Alameda $1376.18, 5030 Neil Callegari $1426.77
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3128 Sidney LaShay $1205.22, 3024 Danielle Washington $580.28, 3040 Taquan Lemon $947.71, 4162 Lee Burnett $822.21, 3120 Malieka Hodges $1133.46, 4153 Raffaele Scettro $2090.26, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1860.86, 4102 Stafford Mitchell $1535.39, 4183 Jennifer Tejada $1969.81, 4199 Misten Brownlee $925.96, 3088 Linda Jones $495.00, 1071 Katrina Doe $708.21.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Four Corners - 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl, 34747 on April 6th, 2021: 1146-48 Ines Spigner, 1141 Rene Sonja, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2313 Jermaine Morgan, 1638 Lacy Haney, 1530 Kristopher Adriano, 2014 Ashley Reyes, 2216 Christine Irizarry, 2355 Joseph Santiago, 2323 Denis Roggenkamp, 1731 Jimmy Sundance, 2015 Liznel Ortiz, 2033 Michael Martin, 1151 Ramon Cordon, 1934 Jasmine Burns, 2498 Joseph Levi, 2364 Amy DeMarino, 2306 Denver Fuson, 1022 Cassandra Johnson, 2021 Liznel Ortiz, 1620 Demetrius Bennett, 2117 Miguel Reyes.
U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee rd- 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 on April 6th, 2021: 1228 Shirley Payne, 3342 Henry Betsey, 1290 Eric Ross, 2123 Shanda Kindell, 3202 Robyn Dailey, 1412 Justin Riner, 3350 Marcus Blackman, 1371 Kiara Lauser, 3096 Shane Gill, 2057 Justin Riner, 2411 Sashelle Alamo, 1238 Veronica Bystedt, 1146 George Marshall, 2106 Osvaldo Espinoza, 2196 Kathiy Rene, 1410 Justin Riner, 2197 Sidey Urra, 3078 Damone Jones, 1259 Yassir Mendez, 2017 Luisa Londono, 1344 Shirley Payne, 1174 Justine Steward, 1292 Justine Riner, 2212 Shametra Wright, 2194 Kathiy Rene, 1248 Joseph Santiago.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on April 9th, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1003 –Cleo Redmond
#1220 –Elizabeth Escobar #1811 –Jeremy Sharritt #2105 –Tabitha Wilson #2137 –Tabitha Wilson.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 55 David Tyrone Hill 203 Norberto Hernandez Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 1 Robin Mendez 131 Edwin Cruz 320 Richard Miller 416 Marrano Gros Jean 579 Lycia Janice Agosto Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 7 Ilianese Bauduy 158 Victoria Renee Wade 220 Roderick Stafford 233 Monique Denise Adams 245 Ernst Louis 285 Zandra Dawn Wingster D.B.A Giving Hope Again Inc. 365 Michael Walker 381 Abimael Maldonado Roman 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 452 Eddie James Walker 554 Delroy Steele 604 Roodinho Fluerival 629 Angelica Garcia Hooban. Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 -at 11:00 am: 364 Eurina Icema Jarrett 602 Joshua Lawson 920 Conrad Faller Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 711 Kimberly Hudson 849 Dedira Johnson 1018 Shannon Owens 1108 Kenneth Spears 1630 Robin Oelerich 1733 Brenda Whittaker. Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1022 Glory Feliciano 1050 Betty Dauphin 1069 Denise Nazario 2052 Stephanie Brandon 3163 Michael Reese.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2021, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1103 - Bellamy, Marco; 1116 - Braxton, Benjamin; 2240 - Subterra Connections LLC MENGUAL, ADRIANA TASENDE; 2300 - Rojas, William; 2303 - Torres, Allan; 2319 - harrison, tyrek; 2338 - Smith, Marnita PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, L 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0120 - Azzinaro, Trevor; 0808 - Thompson, Darren; 0819 - Lewis, Vanessa; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0917 - Hernandez, Juan; 1216 - Howard, Simone; 1218 - Stewart, Kristal; 1306 - Guire, Eugene; 1308 - Mixson, Niki; 1403 - Dean, Latasha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0093 - Bionatics Bentzur, Yoram; 0113 - CHABAD OF S.ORLANDO INC. KONIKOV, JOSEPH; 0318 - Goodale, Kimberly; 0334 - dempsey, Erica; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2070 - Davis, Matthew; 2098 - Shebeck, Daniel; 2099 - Olympus Insurance Miles, Aimee PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 11110 - Maldonado, Gabriel; 11303 - John, Tommy; 1160 - Andrews, LaToya; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12519 - Virgo, Brittany; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 487 - Evans, Markel; 591 - Boone, Laquita; 810 - Olivo, Carmen; 970 - Ramos, Jonathan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0091 - santiago, Shayvanna; 0113 - Lacefield, Michael; 0178 - shimko, John; 0303 - Hernandez, Rick; 0304 - Olmo, Kumari; 0305 - Olmo, Kumari; 0315 - White, Brian; 0330 - Gonzalez, Roberto; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 2010 - Rivera, Obriel; 2012 - Catu Guerra, Yackeline; 2013 - Graham, Natalie; 2072 - Logon, Pierre; 5010 - Byrd, Bryheim; 6023 - Mercado, Jessica; 6043 - Rosa, Nelda; 6124 - Edwards, Julia; 6150 - Gomez, Luis R; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6198 - Johnson, Marcus; 6209 - Negron, Jackie; 8010 - Ventura, Anibal; 8033 - MANGES, ROGER; 8034 - Persaud, Renuka; 8040 - MANGES, ROGER PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Banks-Ellis, Tatianna; 1105 - Williams, Rebekka; 1237 - Vector Home Improvement Segundo, Mauricio; 1413 - Vazquez, Orlando; 1427 - lofters, lasonya; 1509 - Pons, Waleska; 1610 - Small, Helena; 1800 - Vector Home Improvement Segundo, Mauricio; 2066 - Collado, Ancelmo; 2311 - Garcia, Albert; 2404 - King, Kajaffa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 026 - Parucker, Margaret; 135 - Rosario, Joseph; 139 - Rigolizzo Jr, Michael; 257 - walker, jeremy; 423 - Thomas, Sophia; 536 - Daise, Tenesha; 582 - Benhamron, Philippe; 600 - Miranda, Victor; 806 - Perez, Vanessa; 850 - Carbajal, Sabra; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01207 - Buse, Fred; 04102 - Dowdy, Darren; 04122 - Torres, Jose; 05357 - Estrella, Tiffany; 05426 - Duracin, Danielle PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0206 - Dennis, John; 0285 - Huisman, Ryan; 1023 - Weems, Cody; 1061 - Wanko, Steve; 2033 - Malcolm, Marcus; 2066 - Figueroa, Hernan; 2073 - Chinnery, Carolyn; 3020 - Pedace Durand, Luiz Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 26, 2021, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0075 - Babington, William; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0111 - Jeffery, Devona; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0150 - Mcdonald, Ronald; 0154 - Harris, Delvonna; 0158 - franco aleja, Zambrano; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0222 - Bruce, Kadesha; 0236 - Ortiz- Reyes, Jose; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0277 - Donovan, Jewelri; 0294 - Brinson, Latosha; 0308 - Marks, Michael; 0314 - Hill, Demarqus; 0323 - Denmark, Jaquell; 0330 - Jamieson, Jerilyn; 0338 - Jefferson, Lester; 0341 - carter, Shanquirra; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0346 - The Nutt Haus LLC Horton, Stacey; 0397 - Dibble, Robert; 0409 - Sims, Keyonna; 0426 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0456 - Stephens, Sandahl; 0464 - rossignol, Sara; 0469 - Branton Jr, Israel; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0511 - Moore, Janice; 0527 - Barkley, Aleisha; 0530 - Urbina, Mercybel; 0566 - Cole, Cynthia; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1303 - Whitfield, Dasia; 1504 - Green, Reginald; 1612 - Dinkel, Barry; 2112 - Mather, Tomeca; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2122 - Vargas, Victor; 2216 - WHEELER, BRENDA; 2315 - Deck, Kimberly; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2409 - Elmore, Larry; 2413 - Roberts, Sharon; 2601 - lopez, claudia; 2707 - Jones, Antwan; 3210 - Wright, Shavel; 3304 - Pierre, Alaija; 3417 - Coleman, Tyra; 3709A - Thiong, Wilhem; 4120 - Redding, Derrick; 4318 - joseph, nadien; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4423 - Norman, Allison; 4501 - Richardson, Mildred; 4503 - Colebrook, Chandelle; 4514 - Domenichini, Lisa; 4612 - Cresser, LaTonya; 5116 - bennett, ronnie d; 6109 - Folikumah, Edinam; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 7114 - Berry, Latashua; 7120 - Trujillo, Lisa; 8110 - Chaney, Cedric; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A021 - Hinson, Charles; A044 - Page-Allen, Sara; B002 - hrobuchak, matthew; B012 - Freeman, Cynthia F; B022 - Clore, John; B027 - Bell, Latanya; B046 - Homeaway . Com Inc Sliwa, Amanda; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B059 - Majors, Evelyn; B059 - Ford, Jaqual; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B073 - Sparrow, Stephen; B076 - Faniel, Robert; B076 - Neal, Ethel; C002 - Empowerment Ministies Church DBA The Impact Church Cobaris, Kelvin; C007 - Holley, Katrina; C008 - Nieves, Andy; C013 - JOHNSON, JACQUELINE; C023 - Fleming, Modica; C028 - Carson, Stephanie; C040 - Snyder, Paul; C042 - Ross, Tiffany; C046 - Mitchell, Da'Shawn; C059 - marcotte, Angel; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D025 - Mccaskill, Tara; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D035 - Campbell, Albrocay; D036 - Collins, Herbert; D051 - Barnes, Havard; D052 - Goodwin, Kelli; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D076 - Dorway, David; D089 - Abbas, Karim; D098 - redd, Quashuna; D103 - Hamilton, Ruby; D110 - Christopher, Maurice; D117 - Wilox, Donjomin; D124 - Harrold, Datra; D130 - White, Amanda; D131 - Willis, Rhonda; D145 - Thomas, Ronkena; D146 - Divine Orders International Ministries Inc Elmore, Dena; E011 - Dinkel, Barry; E020 - Lewis, LuAnn; E026 - Sampson, Denise; E027 - Wright, Kerry; F053 - Collymore, Jacquien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A004 - Cyr, Richard; A010A - Watson, Darrell; A044 - eagle, leyla; A058 - fakih, Hussein; B010B - Mayberry, Quintavia; B011B - Jackson, Tomeshia; B014B - Walker, Jeremiah; B018B - Landis, Mark; B019B - Lee, Michael; B061 - Jones, Alice; B063 - Hazard, Annette; B077B - Wiggins, Marty; B085A - main, Natalie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C026 - James- Sandy, Jeanine; C083 - Rowland, Beverly; C106 - James, Sharon; D022 - Jessie, Karen; D044 - III, Ulysses Dickey; D047 - Monroe, Marcus; D049 - Salter, James; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D094 - Smith, Marquita; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; D128 - bingham, nick; D138 - Benjamin, Brenda; E010 - Rayfield, Donna; E011 - Salter, James; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E053 - Davis, Sonya; E067 - Johnson, Mary; F002 - Davila, Marci; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Miller, Desiree; B209 - Ousley, Jeanne; B224 - Martin, Kenneth; C315 - farmer, Sandra; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D407 - Adams, Erica; E003 - Robinson, Raven; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E007 - Coleman, Erica; E022 - Richardson, Travares; E033 - Luchtenburg, Peter; E044 - Hadley, Eunzell; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E069 - Clark, John; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E080 - Kester, Robert; E095 - Robinson, Jeanne; E106 - white, Ty; F613 - Francois, Francis; F617 - Uset, Mariam; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F620 - DAWSON, JERRY; F627 - Melton, Jennifer; F636 - Leonard, Anthony; F662 - Morales, Ideliza; G707 - Cave, Melissa; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H803 - Morris, Quincy; J909 - Bolton, Daryl; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J918 - Scott, Deshaun; P018 - Myers, Michael; P026 - Khan, Gaffari; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - White, Kyle; 0155 - Phillips, Randall; 0345 - Buell, Michael; 0365 - Jacobson, Nancy; 0518 - Draper, Darrell; 7018 - Stringfield, Desere PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1015 - Thakkar, Satvik; 1035 - Maret, Susan; 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 1057 - Jones, Thomas; 1104 - Santos, Diego Do; 2052 - beneby, benjamin; 2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2130 - Radcliffe, Dorothy Kim; 2146 - Gruber, Trevor; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3104 - Gobezie, Emiel; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 3165 - Phillips, Natasha; 3174 - FLORIDA PATHOLOGY LABORATORY JOHNSON, LONNEY; 3196 - Leep, Shannon; 4019 - Tudor, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 2081 - Knox, Bill; 2102 - Mohammadalipoor, Sia; 3139 - Rester, Joel; 4040 - Pizarro, Emmanuel Agosto; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0501 - Luoma, Chris; 0622 - Mohamed, Nicholas; 1011 - Graham, Toni; 2085 - Rebustillos, Luz; 3001 - Rebustillos, Myra; 3095 - Stevens, Brittany; 3158 - Stephenson, Calvin; 3204 - Quandt, Ashley; 3209 - Irwin, Terry Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 26, 2021, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0025 - Middleton, Stefan; 0032 - Regan, Sharay; 0054 - Robinson, Peggie; 0083 - Jean Mary, Fania; 0163 - Monroe, Anthony; 0237 - M Martinez, Ginnette; 0252 - Edwards, Mae; 0320 - Yavette, Lashaurne; 0327 - Chery, Marie; 0372 - Celestin, Kate; 0388 - Battle, Azarie; 0401 - Merime, Joanna; 0436 - Fields, Antawon; 0440 - Payne, Frank; 0505 - Joassaint, Rutherford; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0550 - allen, Kevin; 0554 - Battle, Ronnie; 0566 - Miller, Andre; 0602 - Patterson, Larissa; 0603 - Michelet, Paulmar; 0619 - Lewis, Dione; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0683 - Sheppard, Angela; 0745 - Thompson, Laquanda; 0787 - Dunbar, Christopher; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0896 - Hayles, Racquel; 0904 - Alvarez, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1605 - Satterwhite-Bush, Gail; 2108 - Jones, Ebony; 2109 - Erickson, Baptiste; 2218 - Stinson, Patrick; 2226 - Johnson, Jamie; 2229 - Bryant, Anita; 2316 - James, Leandra; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2523 - Barber, Chikara; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2708 - Benjamin, Conrad PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1363 - Alfred, Sonia; 1459 - Blanton, Shelly; 1462 - Yelverton, Pamela; 2152 - Drye, Ronald; 2259 - williams, Trey; 2452 - Bascos, Ruth PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0514 - Hannah, Volita; 1307 - Gue, Lala; 1309 - Holmes, Ronald; 1324 - Hancock, Decalo; 1453 - massey, Cynamin; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1503 - Smith, Sandy; 1786 - Turner, Bernard PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B023 - Davis, Janekia; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; D050 - Toler, Regina; D083 - Bois, Farah; G009 - Kufus, Scott; H047 - Smith, Latrisha; NA05 - Nosil, Hemlyne; NA20 - Thomas, Jessica; NB19 - Dudley, David; S010 - Shorter, Khan; T004 - Rowe, Jason; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3015 - Van Middlesworth, Michele H; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5126 - Sanchez, Olivia; 5130 - Mccree, Richard PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0326 - Glynn, Amy; 0698 - Torres, Ramon; 0730 - Washington, Timothy; 0895 - Mir, Nadeem; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0143 - Melendez, Luis; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0403 - Gobin, Minerva; 0478 - Brown, Sherrie; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 3067 - DALTON, JASON; 4008 - S.E. Confrence of S.D.A. ., .; 4029 - Lozada, Vesper PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B008 - Perez, Joshua; B059 - Mitchell, Precious; B069 - Williams, Crystal; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B098 - Crespo, Devin; B129 - Houdyschell, Jonathan; B172 - Williams, Diane; C042 - Miles, Quvarius; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D089 - Jackson, Devine; E006 - Hamilton, Adrian; E007 - Hamilton, Adrian; E009 - Ramirez, Marvin. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2021, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2318 - Sheppard, Roderick; 2724 – Hargrove, Kathleen; 3728 - Jernigan, Angelena PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B322 - Mack, Simona; B337 – Fenner, Albin; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; C381 – Newlan, Cynthia; C385 - Jimenez, Christian; D419 - Jones, Derius; D439 – Hines, Amber; D445 - Daniels, Shirley; E515 - Camery, Laurel; E544 - Wells, Lynnette; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel; F573 - Terry, Debra PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B060 - Mangual, Dialanie; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E002 - Hohman, Praari; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E032 - Williams, Artavis; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E133 - Gist, Rickey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1209 - Zaharakes, Sean; 2143 - Hilton, Jeremy; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2365 – Pitlak, Catherine; 3015 – Phillips, Lawrence; 3144 - Seda, Alex; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; F350 - Manning, Francis; G516 – Marrero, Jeannette; G527 - Kulynych, Nicole; H551 - Foster, Devon; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; I686 - dixon, james PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1224 - Beck, Lea; 1361 - Torres, Justin; 1387 - Howard, Sonya; 1406 - Carey, Samantha; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1700 – Newlan, Cynthia; 1709 - Rivera, Christopher; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1813 - Smith, Travis; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2219 - Ross-miles, Willam; 2285 - Balcacer, Steven; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2463 - Richards, Stephanie; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0116 - Santiago, Ruben; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 2017 - Diaz, Samuel; 3017 - Miranda, Victor; 3039 - ZAMPELLA, ANTHONY; 3069 - Constance, Jill; 3089 - Rodriguez, Justin; 5008 – Carr, Anthony; 6014 - Cole, Arvel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1011 - Molina, Nathaly; 1108 - Hill, Monique; 2224 – Wyers, Rebecca; 2236 - Sierra, Jeanette; 2267 - young, Destiney; 2298 - Austin, Sarah; 2412 - Grosjean, Marrano; 2427 - Feliciano, Aishanet; 2530 - Johnson, Michaele; 2610 - Bergh, Jeff; 2621 - Harris, Joel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0119 - Hunter, Blake; 2017 - Stanley, Tony; 2076 - Tague, Heather; 4069 - Gallardo Clavell, Joeanthony; 6044 – Dahill, Patrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2012 - Salazar, James; 2030 – Gustin, Tanika; 2358 - Yoho, Cory; 3008 - Garofalo, Michele; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 – Morales, Derrick; 5044 - Burke, Brennain PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 2008 - Sullivan, Shannon; 2021 - Young, Laurie; 3018 - Goodrich, Raymond; 5008 - Hughes, Dejuan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C183 - Birdsong, Milton; F566 - Trimm, Lee. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on March 26th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #0A003 - Marie Emmanuel, Unit #0A018 - Lucien Noel, Unit #0B024 - Joseline Constant, Unit #0C004 - Pablo Isaac, Unit# 0C027 - Zenaida Gonzalez, Unit #0E005 - Lorimet Desroches, Unit #0G020 - Dena Hicks, Unit #0I054 - Jesula Valsaint, Unit #0J023 - Carline Simon Morancie, Unit #0C020 - Christopher Fraser - Electronics, hoverboards, Razon Scooters, HVAC window unit, Tires, Bicycles, Boxes, motors, TVs, vacuums, Unit #0C043 - Joseline Constant - Floor Tiles, Boxes, Furniture, Unit #0I040 - Deon Prochette - Large Aquarium tanks, DUne Buggy, Go Cart, Lawnmower, car jacks, Refrigerator, shop vac, suitcase, misc cartes, Box, truck tool box, tires, Unit #0J022 - Paul Edward Thomas - Household Goods, clothes, chairs, plastic totes, Bags, shopping carts.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 7, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2143-Households, #I216-Furniture, #M310-Boxes, #2015-Furniture, #C104-Households, #2201-Furniture, #2148-Boxes, #2106 Households, #A109-Households, #1052-Households, #1082- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 4, 2021
1G3NL52T5YC374308
2000 Oldsmobile
2B3KA43DX9H519935
2009 Dodge
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
April 11th, 2021
3FA6P0H99ER331293
2014 Ford
April 24th, 2021
1N4AA6AV9KC702131
2019 Nissan.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Lexus
VIN# JTJGF10UX30158451
2004 Ford
VIN# 2FMZA51654BA59291
2004 Nissan
VIN# JN1AZ36A14T002326
1997 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBA02E1VZ629311
2005 Acura
VIN# 2HNYD18975H516305
2005 Hyundai
VIN# KMHDN56D05U176598
2002 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ245X21586856
2014 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CE2CP7EL432178
2012 Chevrolet
VIN# 1G1ZC5E0XCF171675
2004 Honda
VIN# JHMCM56394C000162
2003 Chevrolet
VIN# 1GNDS13S632384266
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on April 7, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of Emily Morgan, deceased, Case no: 2021-CP-000441-O is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, 425 N Orange Av., Orlando FL 32801. All creditors and other persons having claims or demands against decedents estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims on which a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with the Court within the later of three months after the date of first publication of this notice or thirty days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them. All claims, demands, and objections not so filed will be forever barred, notwithstanding the time periods set forth above, any claim filed two years or more after the decedent’s death is barred. Date of first publication of this notice is 3/10/2021. Name of Personal Representative George Morgan Address 6006 Liberty Dr., Groveland, FL 34736. Name of Personal Representative’s attorney Thomas Nicholl Address 1927 S. Fern Creek Ave., Orlando, FL 32806, tel. 407-228-2131.
Notice: Cause No. 200558-1 In the Chancery Court for Knox County, Tennessee At Knoxville. Adoption of J. P. E. DOB:03/08/2016. By: Kendra Nashae Duncan and Victor Adam Duncan, Petitioners, vs. Luis Gabriel Andino, Respondent. In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino’s, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, in the Orlando Weekly, to notify Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino, to file an answer with this court and send a copy to Petitioners’ attorney, Mark Pienkowski, whose address is PO Box 57, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901-0057, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent. Failure to appear may result in the termination of Respondent’s parental rights to the above-named child. The cause is set for hearing before this Court on
_ at ___ a.m./p.m., to provide said Respondent with an opportunity to appear and defend. This 11th day of February, 2021. /s/ Clerk and Master.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve. Tito Auto Body & Paint LLC 9765 S Orange Blossom Trail STE 45 Orlando, FL 32837 Account of Brother Auto Max LLC 2011 Hyundai VIN 5NPEC4AC9BH122651 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $4135.00 Sale date is April 9, 2021 at 9 AM
3/17/21