Legal Public Notices 2/24 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 12th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
David Rodriguez- Household Goods, Barry Dinkel- Household goods, Tiquilla Bradford -Household goods, Twila Mcdaniel- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, March 12, 2021 @ 11:30 AM
: Vivian Capriles- Household goods. Mary Olsen- Household goods. Benito Cruz Morales- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 12, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Dawn Farrell - Christmas & house items; Renee Rupa Carter- washer, dryer and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 12,2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Woody Premilien- chairs,bins,bags,boxes- Deidra Hart- furniture,boxes.William K Evans armoire,grill,tote.-Cruz Castillo-office furniture,golf clubs.boxes,Mylinda Hawkins furniture,boxes,bags,mini fridge.Brian Hall-resturant equipment. Brenda J Gonzalez household items,bike.- Joseph John Swider/Joseph Swider-golf clubs,tools,boxes,household items.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 3/12/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Jesse Wedick Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 12, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 407-634-3990. Ciera Marie Young:
rug, folding table, bags, couch, armoire, IIyssa Marie Mueller:
artwork, lamp, personal items, computer, bed, furniture, Betania S Garcia Tait:
mirror, totes, mini fridge, bags, clothes, the auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 3/12/2021 @ 11:45am.
Lourdes Yajaira- Hoursehold items. Ruben Carrasquillo- Household Items. Aaron Fenner- Household items and music equipment. The Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 12, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Michael Stewart-files boxes, two basket ball tropies. -Steven Mickler- 3 boxes, games controllers, games console, glass jars. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 3/12/2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Minx Nguyen-household items, Angela Bland- Household items, Janelle Ramos- Household items, Kylie Himes- totes and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 3/12/2021 @ 1:00pm
Misty November Patrick mattress & boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.516.7751 on 03.12.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Osiel Torres clothes and tools; Meghan Castro bed, table; Alisha White furniture, boxes, soda, chair; Amanda Carey furniture boxes; Joe Scott household goods. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 03.12.2021 @ 11:30 am
. Andrew Rojas Household items. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando FL 32819 407.634.4449 on 03.12.2021 @ 12:30pm.
Giulliana Luza Household Goods, Sabrina Boudreau Household Goods Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.720.2832 on 03.12.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Gloria Sims, Household goods; Jane Soares Guidi, Household goods and furniture. Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 03.12.2021 @ 3:00 pm.
LEROY SOLOMON - CLOTHES; Anthony Velez - Boxes, Personal items; Melvin Pridgen - dressers, clothes; Contanya Wiggins - Clothes; Edmond Jonel - shoes, clothes, household items; Gamante Bertrand - Furniture, Boxes; Calvin Douglas - Mattress, sofa, boxes; Richard Bunge - Boxes, tv. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 3/12/2021 @ 1:45PM
Timothy Taylor personal items, William Luft Household items, William Luft Household items, Jessica Gonzalez Personal items, Stephanie Torres Household items,Alisha Macias Stuffed Animals, Bins, Clothing, Mattress, Boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 12, 2021, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jeannie Hart- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA SEACOAST NATIONAL BANK, successor by merger with BankFIRST 815 Colorado Ave., Suite 205 Stuart, Florida 34994, Plaintiff, v. CAPITAL TRADERS AND INVESTMENT, LLC; ALISAN ONSOY a/k/a MARC ALI COOPER; NEDRET ONSOY; HARVEY J. CAPULLO; AMERICAN EXPRESS, FSB n/k/a AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK; COMMUNITY ACTION COMMITTEE OF DOUGLAS PARK & DEANS COURT, INC.; STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE WEST; DAVID C. VONDERAU; GERALD LEFEBVRE; ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA; BERTHA BOSWELL; RAYMOND COLLINS; INEZ COLLINS; THANEY & ASSOCIATES, CPAS, P.C.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; UNKNOWN TENANT #3; UNKNOWN TENANT #4; UNKNOWN TENANT #5; UNKNOWN TENANT #6, Defendants. CASE NO.: 2020-CA-009443-O NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 18th day of March, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at public sale online at www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
, the undersigned Clerk will offer for sale the real estate described as follows: Parcel 1:
The West 153.57 feet of the North 231 feet of the East 1/2 of Lot 57, (less the North 15 feet for road right-of-way), WEISSINGER’S FAIRVILLA SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book H, Page 93, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Parcel 2:
The East 1/2 of Lot 57, WEISSINGER’S FAIRVILLA SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book H, Page 93, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida, LESS the East 304 feet of the North 231 feet, and LESS the East 152 feet. TOGETHER WITH an easement for ingress and egress over the East 45 feet of the West 1/2 of aforesaid Lot 57. Parcel 3:
Lot 1, less road right of way, S & S MOTORS REPLAT, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 54, Page 61, Public Records of Orange County, Florida. together with all structures, improvements, fixtures, and appurtenances on said land or used in conjunction therewith. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. The aforesaid sale will be made pursuant to a Final Judgment entered in this cause on February 12, 2021. DATED this 12th day of February, 2021. /s/ HOUSTON E. SHORT FOR THE COURT Attorneys for Plaintiff Houston E. Short Florida Bar No.: 717592 GUNSTER, YOAKLEY & STEWART, P.A. 200 S. Orange Ave., Suite 410 Orlando, Florida 32801 Email: hshort@gunster.com
and dmowery@gunster.com
(407) 648-5077.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. P20-DP-69
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.G., a male child DOB: 01/29/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Otha Garrett
, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 5th day of April, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother/father are hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision ofcertain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time beforethe scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 4th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Department of Children and Families, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656 Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-454
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: D. V. DOB: 12/28/2004 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robert Vollett
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on April 6, 2021 a 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-536
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: A.P. DOB: 05/04/2014 Y.R. DOB: 06/24/2016 E.R. DOB: 08/15/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Eliot Rosado Quinones
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March, 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.comfor
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-408
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: P.D. DOB: 02/27/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robert Dubrey
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2020-DR-010167-O
Division: 31 Josena Marisol Vivas Diaz Petitioner, and Naum Elias Touma Fuentes Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: NAUM ELIAS TOUMA FUENTES 3221 S SEMORAN BLVD APT 16 ORLANDO FLORIDA 32822 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JOSENA MARISOL VIVAS DIAZ, whose address is 5912 APPALOOSA WAY ORLANDO FLORIDA 32822 on or before 3/25/2021 and file the original with the clerk 425 North Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demand in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. DOB: 08/10/2020. CASE NO.: 2020-DR-004944-O. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: CLARENCE SPENCER; African American Male last known location Orlando, FL. Approximately 29 years of age, Brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 6’2” and 180lbs, father of the minor child born at Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando FL on 08/10/2020. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1420 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 3/11/2021. Dated 1/14/2021, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Felicia Sanders, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that a copy of the foregoing has been furnished via email to A CHOSEN CHILD, INC. at 1420 E Concord St. Orlando, FL 32803 this 13TH day of JANUARY, 2021. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1420 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 801-5022, Primary E-mail: afilimon@legalperson.com
, Secondary e-mail: nicole@legalperson.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-12519
IN RE: The Marriage of SPENDIA TEQUITHIA TANQUERAY HERRERA, Petitioner/Wife, and PEDRO HERRERA, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: PEDRO HERRERA
; 1005 CAMA COURT, WINTER SPRINGS, FL 32708 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of SPENDIA TEQUITHIA TANQUERAY HERRERA, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 3/25/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/25/2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN GARY WHITTINGHAM, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002711-O
Division: Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of JOHN GARY WHITTINGHAM deceased, whose date of death was January 19, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave #340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 2/24/2021. Signed on this 16th day of February, 2021. Attorney for personal representative: /s/ Georgia D.N. Robinson, Georgia D. N. Robinson, Florida Bar No. 0165440, ROBINSON LAW & MEDIATION, 1451 W Cypress Creek Rd, Suite 300, Fort Lauderdale FL 33309, Telephone: (954) 535-0827, E-Mail: robinsonlawmediation@gmail.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Veniese Whittingham, Veniese Whittingham, 932N 96th Street, Seattle, Washington 98103.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-741
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.L DOB: 10/21/2008, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Calvin Leggett
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY VIDEO VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-218
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A DOB: 9/10/08, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Joseph Jones
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, March 22, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY VIDEO VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 15-580
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.B. DOB: 08/20/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Dominique Christopher
, LOCATION UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L.
Higbee, on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP10-542
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.C. DOB: 11/18/2007, J.C. DOB: 01/24/2013, J.C. DOB: 07/10/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: AMANDA WALDRON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 7th day of April, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP10-542
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.C. DOB: 11/18/2007, J.C. DOB: 01/24/2013, J.C. DOB: 07/10/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: JORGE CABAN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 7th day of April, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case: 2020-DR-011976-O
. Division: 42 Ð Greg A. Tyna. IN THE INTEREST OF: ZAHAVI AURIEL ATKINSON, Child JANELLE GRANT, Petitioners, and MERCEDES BREAUNNA GRANT ATKINSON and RHYEL MARTEZE ATKINSON.
Respondent(s). AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION for PETITION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY. TO: RHYEL MARTEZE ATKINSON: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Petition for Temporary Custody By Extended Family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner’s Attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before MARCH 25TH, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: 1/26/2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF: Case No.: 2020-DR-013177
RYLYNN MARIE McCARTHY and MAKAYLA LILLY-ANN McCARTHY Adoptees. NOTICE OF ACTION OF JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY STEPPARENT TO: DYLAN KEITH McCARTHY, 9881 SW 67th Terrace, Ocala, FL 34476 OR 1695 Lee Road, A116 Winter Park, FL 32789. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Stepparent has been filed and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to it, if any, on Petitioners’ counsel of record, BETHANY C. SZEWCZYK, ESQ., whose address is 1060 Woodcock Road, Orlando, FL 32803 on or before MARCH 31, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner’s counsel or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. BY: /s/ Bethany C. Szewczyk BETHANY C. SZEWCZYK, ESQ. Attorney for Petitioners, Florida Bar No. 91673, 1060 Woodcock Road, Orlando, FL 32803, Phone: (321) 234.5288, Email: law@bethanyesq.com
.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-123
. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. M. H., DOB: 02/18/2015, M. E. H., DOB: 02/12/2016, N. I. H., DOB: 11/19/2016, M. O. M., DOB: 12/26/2017 MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: NICOLE MOORE
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 9th, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-123
. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. M. H., DOB: 02/18/2015, M. E. H., DOB: 02/12/2016, N. I. H., DOB: 11/19/2016, M. O. M., DOB: 12/26/2017 MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Marc Harrison
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 9th, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-91
IN THE INTEREST OF A.P. DOB: 08/21/2018, J.P. DOB: 05/30/2011, C.P. DOB: 12/18/2014 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christopher Perez
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 19,2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-153
. IN THE INTEREST OF: Z. K. I., DOB: 10/24/2019, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KAYLA MARIE INMAN
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 10th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of February, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
February 2021
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 2900 Blk of S Semoran Blvd
2. Cell phones I4/Universal Blvd
3. License Plate 4900 Blk of International Dr
4. License Plate 5400 Blk of Lake Margaret Dr
5. License Plate 4300 Blk of Arch St
6. Keys W Washington ST/ N Orange Ave
7. Backpack 4500 Blk of S Semoran Blvd
8. Cellphone 4600 Blk of Major Blvd
9. License Plate S Semoran Blvd/ La Costa Dr
10. Cell Phones 200 Blk of Parramore St
11. Suitcase w/ Misc. Items 5200 Blk of Millenia Blvd
12. Keys 3100 Blk of W Princeton St
13. Bike 13000 Blk of Narcoossee Rd
14. Bike 4200 Blk of Anson Ln
15. Bike 4500 Blk of S Semoran Blvd
16. Currency S Orange Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Alafaye -11815 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826 on March 9th, 2021:
1430 Jorge Santiago, 1405 Kevin McDuffie, 1260 Matthew Steed, 1125 Mystery Unit, 1240 Kelly Flohn, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez, 1114 Jodikei Robb, 1229 Jeff Adam, 1110 Jose Maisonet, 1511 Adam Williams, 1254 Ann Bridge, 1280 Ferdinand Quinones, 1124 Mauricio Ramirez.
U-Haul Ctr Goldenrod -508 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807 on March 9th, 2021:
704 Eliu Diaz, 322 Rafael Rosada, 1303 Alyssa Oconnor, 516 Tanya Gummere, 1504 Tangela Robinson, 403 Gerald Padilla, 416 Vitalina De Leon, 512 Mystery Unit, 337 Blanca Gorldis, 510 Hiram Roman, 730 Kayla Hollingsworth, 235 Normaris Cotera, 114 Edsel Rodriguez, 731 Zigler Galvez, 728 Erika Tumar, 305 George Smith, 523 Mystery Unit, 740 Marc Rioseco, 634 Ernst Charles, 1410 Lissette Cardona.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on March 12th, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1621-Indarsingh Ragbirsingh.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: March 10, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #H220- Furniture, #2137- Furniture, #2096- Households, #B107- Boxes, #2133- Households, #B116- Boxes, #H210- Households, #C136- Buisness Goods, #1202- Furniture, #2236 Furniture, #C104-Households, #H202- Households, #1064- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 12, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FATP8EMXG5321825
2016 Ford
1FTYR2CV5GKA68692
2016 Ford
1G6KD54YXWU705208
1998 Cadillac
1N4AL11D33C125568
2003 Nissan
1YVFP80C455M61866
2005 Mazda
2C3CDXBG2EH315443
2014 Dodge
3C4PDCAB0ET151211
2014 Dodge
3LNHM26T37R644635
2007 Lincoln
5FNRL38618B403538
2008 Honda
5NPE24AA4GH425832
2016 Hyundai
5YFBURHE1GP503179
2016 Toyota
97725001629
1972 Saab
JS1GT77A972113466
2007 Suzuki
JTDEPRAEXLJ016821
2020 Toyota
KMHCN46C19U322929
2009 Hyundai
WD4PF1CD8KP128858
2019 Mercedes-Benz.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 15, 2021
1FTYR10D71TA77966
2001 Ford
1G8ZV57757F178139
2007 Saturn
2A4GP54L16R695111
2006 Chrysler
4T1BF22K5YU945379
2000 Toyota
MARCH 16, 2021
3LN6L2G93ER803387
2014 Lincoln
KNAFZ6A32E5232487
2014 Kia
MARCH 19, 2021
1GCEK19T13E257338
2003 Chevrolet
KMHDN45D73U486398
2003 Hyundai
MARCH 26, 2021
1N4BL4CVXLC236260
2020 Nissan
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 14, 2021
3MYDLBYVXHY156800
2017 Toyota
March 15, 2021
2A4GP54L16R695111
2006 Chrysler
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
March 21st, 2021
JTHBK262485085221
2008 Lexus
3C6UR5HLXGG361705
2016 Ram
April 4th, 2021
54GVC20T9L7044544
2020 SGAC.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on January 31st, 2021 at 9:00 am:
08 Honda vin:1HGEJ814XWL102272, 04 Nissan vin: 1N4BA41EX4C861638, 08 Honda vin: 1HGFA16518L077195, 02 Chevrolet vin: 2GCEK19T421371673
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Ford
VIN# 1FMEU63E96UA60957
2006 GMC
VIN# 1GKDS13S062141795
2003 Honda
VIN# 1HGCM56633A136830
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 17, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2005 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1GCHG35U451109042
2011 CADILLAC
VIN# 3GYFNBEY9BS675535
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on March 15th, 2021
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
The following items are lost or abandoned property found in Orange County. Item, Mfr., Location Found
US Currency, Sprawling Oak Dr.
US Currency, Chickasaw Trl
US Currency, Tradeport Dr.
US Currency, Dr. Phillips Blvd.
Property not claimed will be disposed of per Florida State Statutes Chapter 705. For more information call 407 317-7570 M-F 8am to 5:00pm
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/ lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Wreck Covery Collision Center LLC 1021 Exchange Place #110 St. Cloud, FL 34769
Account of Sheena Maria Santos 2019 Dodge VIN 2C3CDZJG9KH756365 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $11007.58 Sale date is March 15, 2021 at 9 AM. Account of Weeb Tamara Yolanda 2017 Chevrolet VIN 1G1JF5SB6H4106531 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $6623.64 Sale date is March 15, 2021 at 9 AM. Account of Juana Cobo Chavez 2017 Ford VIN 1FMCU0GDXHUC27884 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $3803.03 Sale date is March 15, 2021 at 9 AM. Account of Jose Jaime Perez 2015 Mercedes Benz VIN WDDSJ4EB3FN224677 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $10882.95 Sale date is March 15, 2021 at 9 AM.
2/24/21