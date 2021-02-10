Legal Public Notices 2/10 issue 

Orlando Legals
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
Matthew Knight #1222, Reteka McIntyre #1679. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: February 3 and February 10, 2021.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 26th, 2021 @ 4:00 PM
Susan Larson-bags and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, February 26th, 2021 @ 12:45PM:
Larcenuia Hills- Household goods- Darrin DiCenso- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, February 26, 2021 @ 11:30 AM
: Narciso Melendez- Household goods. Cecilia Torres- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321.800.4793, on 2/26/21 at 12:00pm.
Chase Johnson couches, dresser, totes, household items, bags, clothes With Love, TMLLC bath scrubs The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 2/26/2021 @ 12:15 pm.
John Lutton-Household items, APRO Construction Services, LLC-Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 26, 2021, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Tamera Boggan- Household items Derica Taher- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 26th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
. Annatta Hill- Rufrano: cooler, luggage, boxes, totes, Comelena L Wiley: furniture, bikes, scooters, boxes, Ciera Maire Young: household items, appliances, furniture, Trevor Tigges: boxes, totes, fan, Imari X Blake: household items, boxes, furniture, the auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 26, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Stephen L Isom - Household Goods, Michelle Gay - Household Goods,Christian J Tejada - Household good, electronic, boxes of clothing, Mary Ligon Ezell - household goods, clothes, boxes, Juanita Perez - Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 2/26/2021 @ 1:45PM
Sharnese Gibson Boxes, Dario Rodriguez Boxes, bikes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 2/26/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Edinam Folikumah office items; Tequila Henderson Cthes; Tenikia Bowe House Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.516.7751 on 02.26.2021 @ 11:00 am
. May Willie household goods; Willie May household goods; Jonquanbrick Williams 1 bedroom apt, 2 sofas, 2 end table; Jeffrey Bumgarner household goods; Debroah Balamage clothes, shoes, miscellaneous items; Landie Taylor housegoods, books, clothes, dishes; Jamiesha Ross toddler beds, boxes; Jovan Walkes housegoods; Sylvia Williams 2 bar stools (large), luggage; Carolyn Rozier household goods; Rachael Ella Bass housegoods.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 02.26.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Harry Gadson Household item.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.720.2832 on 02.26.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
James Conley Tv, kitchen table and chairs.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 02.26.2021 @ 3:00 pm.
Sara Olson- boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 2/26/2021 @ 1:00pm
Leroy Farley tools. Kayla Chouinard washer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 2/26/2021 @ 12:30 PM
Joan Lucas Orozco-Household Goods. Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis- Household goods. Lawrence Albert- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On February 26, 2021 11:15 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005.
Queens Armour Enterprises-Paperwork and crafting supplies, John Bonaduce-Home items, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 26, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516-7221:
Frankie Harrison : Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreausures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF MICHAEL R. GLUCKMAN, AKA MICHAEL RUSSELL GLUCKMAN, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-003197-O
, Division 01. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of MICHAEL R. GLUCKMAN, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-003197-O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801; that the decedent’s date of death was May 26, 2020; that the total value of the estate is approx. $15,000 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: JENIFER L. GLUCKMAN, 32 Andover Avenue, Dumont, NJ 07628. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is February 10, 2021. /s/ Brittni T. Feldenkreis, Esq., FELDENKREIS LAW, PLLC, Attorney for Person Giving Notice, 4440 PGA Blvd., Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, FL. BAR NO.: 97903, (T): 561-444-8353, (E-MAIL): btflaw@gmail.com
. /s/ JENIFER L. GLUCKMAN, Petitioner, 32 Andover Avenue, Dumont, NJ 07628
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES CLYDE HURT, JR.,, Deceased. File No. 2021-CP-0000610O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of CHARLES CLYDE HURT, JR., deceased, whose date of death was December 18, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 2/10/2021. Signed on 1/7/2021. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ RICHARD B. TROUMAN, Personal Representative 1101 N. KENTUCKY AVENUE, WINTER PARK, FL 32789.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID B. KING,, Deceased. File No. 2021-CP-000186-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of DAVID B. KING, deceased, whose date of death was DECEMBER 18, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 2/10/2021. Signed on 1/19/2021. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ MARILYN M. KING, Personal Representative, 358 VIRGINIA DRIVE, WINTER PARK, FL 32789.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-74
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.H. DOB: 10/14/2016, K.L. DOB: 09/14/2017, K.M. DOB: 12/31/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Keith Harris
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March, 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties shall participate via teleconference by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference ID 517180# at the above reference date and time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq.
Florida Bar No.: 0985465 Supervising Attorney for Department of Children & Families. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-454
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: D. V. DOB: 12/28/2004 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robert Vollett
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on April 6, 2021 a 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-536
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: A.P. DOB: 05/04/2014 Y.R. DOB: 06/24/2016 E.R. DOB: 08/15/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Eliot Rosado Quinones
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March, 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.comfor
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2020-DR-010167-O
Division: 31 Josena Marisol Vivas Diaz Petitioner, and Naum Elias Touma Fuentes Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: NAUM ELIAS TOUMA FUENTES 3221 S SEMORAN BLVD APT 16 ORLANDO FLORIDA 32822 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JOSENA MARISOL VIVAS DIAZ, whose address is 5912 APPALOOSA WAY ORLANDO FLORIDA 32822 on or before 3/25/2021 and file the original with the clerk 425 North Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demand in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. DOB: 08/10/2020. CASE NO.: 2020-DR-004944-O. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: CLARENCE SPENCER; African American Male last known location Orlando, FL. Approximately 29 years of age, Brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 6’2” and 180lbs, father of the minor child born at Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando FL on 08/10/2020. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1420 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 3/11/2021. Dated 1/14/2021, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Felicia Sanders, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that a copy of the foregoing has been furnished via email to A CHOSEN CHILD, INC. at 1420 E Concord St. Orlando, FL 32803 this 13TH day of JANUARY, 2021. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1420 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 801-5022, Primary E-mail: afilimon@legalperson.com
, Secondary e-mail: nicole@legalperson.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-453
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: P.J. DOB: 06/21/2013, S.M. DOB: 02/26/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Sherman Mitchell
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-12519
IN RE: The Marriage of SPENDIA TEQUITHIA TANQUERAY HERRERA, Petitioner/Wife, and PEDRO HERRERA, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: PEDRO HERRERA
; 1005 CAMA COURT, WINTER SPRINGS, FL 32708 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of SPENDIA TEQUITHIA TANQUERAY HERRERA, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 3/25/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/25/2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-741
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.L DOB: 10/21/2008, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Calvin Leggett
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY VIDEO VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-218
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A DOB: 9/10/08, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Joseph Jones
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, March 22, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY VIDEO VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 15-580
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.B. DOB: 08/20/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Dominique Christopher
, LOCATION UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L.
Higbee, on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP20-127
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.L. DOB: 12/20/2010 A.L. DOB: 07/08/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: FERNANDO LOPEZ - ALEJO
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, February 26th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire FB#109969 Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP10-542
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.C. DOB: 11/18/2007, J.C. DOB: 01/24/2013, J.C. DOB: 07/10/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: AMANDA WALDRON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 7th day of April, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP10-542
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.C. DOB: 11/18/2007, J.C. DOB: 01/24/2013, J.C. DOB: 07/10/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: JORGE CABAN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 7th day of April, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case: 2020-DR-011976-O
. Division: 42 Ð Greg A. Tyna. IN THE INTEREST OF: ZAHAVI AURIEL ATKINSON, Child JANELLE GRANT, Petitioners, and MERCEDES BREAUNNA GRANT ATKINSON and RHYEL MARTEZE ATKINSON.
Respondent(s). AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION for PETITION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY. TO: RHYEL MARTEZE ATKINSON: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Petition for Temporary Custody By Extended Family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner’s Attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before MARCH 25TH, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: 1/26/2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF: Case No.: 2020-DR-013177
RYLYNN MARIE McCARTHY and MAKAYLA LILLY-ANN McCARTHY Adoptees. NOTICE OF ACTION OF JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY STEPPARENT TO: DYLAN KEITH McCARTHY, 9881 SW 67th Terrace, Ocala, FL 34476 OR 1695 Lee Road, A116 Winter Park, FL 32789. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Stepparent has been filed and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to it, if any, on Petitioners’ counsel of record, BETHANY C. SZEWCZYK, ESQ., whose address is 1060 Woodcock Road, Orlando, FL 32803 on or before MARCH 31, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner’s counsel or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. BY: /s/ Bethany C. Szewczyk BETHANY C. SZEWCZYK, ESQ. Attorney for Petitioners, Florida Bar No. 91673, 1060 Woodcock Road, Orlando, FL 32803, Phone: (321) 234.5288, Email: law@bethanyesq.com
.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-123
. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. M. H., DOB: 02/18/2015, M. E. H., DOB: 02/12/2016, N. I. H., DOB: 11/19/2016, M. O. M., DOB: 12/26/2017 MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: NICOLE MOORE
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 9th, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-123
. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. M. H., DOB: 02/18/2015, M. E. H., DOB: 02/12/2016, N. I. H., DOB: 11/19/2016, M. O. M., DOB: 12/26/2017 MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Marc Harrison
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 9th, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-91
IN THE INTEREST OF A.P. DOB: 08/21/2018, J.P. DOB: 05/30/2011, C.P. DOB: 12/18/2014 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christopher Perez
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 19,2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Former Marriage of: OSIRIS MARTINEZ, Petitioner/Former Husband, and JESSICA MARTINEZ, Respondent/Former Wife. Case No.: 2018-DR-1222
. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR RELOCATION TO: Osiris Martinez, 1612 Whitewater Falls Drive, Orlando, Florida 32824. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Permit Relocation with Minor Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife, Felicia A. Bunbury, Esquire, whose address is: The FAB Law Firm, LLC, 111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800, Orlando, Florida 32801, on or before 2/17/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/14/2021, by: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on March 4, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; B25 Mary Ebron $604.40, L57 Thomas Moran $652.40, L53 Charles Proctor $731.60, B21 Makens Sejour $795.05, B07 Heather Raincrow $691.80, D48 Latrease Richardson $1113.00
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1299 James Mcsherry $1160.90, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1154.48, 1122 Daniel Miller $1737.80, 1062 Chris Armbruster $1149.40, 1112 Jamie Williams $2114.60
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714; C126 Carina Patterson $2531.24, B102 Bem Williams $1244.16
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1420 Heather Brucato $849.05, 1201 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1753.20, 1156 Corey Tigue $1272.40, 1422 Alfredo Acededo $676.00, 1506 Tabitha Wilson $784.40, 1162 Jeffrey Halter $1868.60, 1068 Khari Williams $1250.95, 1242 Danny Johnson $825.15, 1256 Julianna Sivon $1037.40, 2470 Luis Galvis $697.84, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1071.60, 1177 Jose Ayala $1421.45
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E002 Bryce Jones $889.07, C015 Jarod Greene $1339.33, B006 Sterle Scott $1102.10, C039 Javier Aponte $1120.88, D013 Sterle Scott $1102.10
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1629 Bianca White $1317.15, 2234 Juan Rivera $1615.60, 1415 Miguel Alameda $1232.16, 2545 Chayanne Arroyo $676.00, 5058 Timothy Johnson $1123.35, 5064 Timothy Johnson $1123.35, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $537.78, 2704 Johnell Brooks $526.95, 5030 Neil Callegari $1272.40, 1574 Deloris Foster $974.30, 1423 Francis Armstead $878.42, 1619 Andrew Eaton $1567.15, 1437 Ruvette Permaul $633.36, 2512 Ashlynn Mayranen $574.70, 1278 Tamara Nicosia $495.02, 1433 Catherine Romano $589.84, 2589 Nicole CArter $477.00, 2236 Juan Rivera $1633.90, 1238 Hector Rodriguez $573.51, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $481.70, 1422 Roland Sattler $932.24, 2429 Frederick Panke $1357.60, 1217 Sukhpal Singh $878.42, 1543 Tasheika Gillison $689.84, 5086 Tonya Owens $1432.10, 1750 Meghan Willis $564.19, 2815 Linda Koravos $904.50, 1408 Thomas Cabral $1277.63
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4162 Lee Burnett $713.14, 4199 Misten Brownlee $816.89, 4183 Jennifer Tejada $1794.14, 3120 Malieka Hodges $1024.39, 3128 Sidney LaShay $1096.15, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1685.19, 4153 Raffaele Scettro $1903.64, 1071 Katrina Doe $580.46, 4102 Stafford Mitchell $1263.99
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 on 3/2/2021: 1156 Alejandro Lazo, 1310 Dwight Clark, 1007 Brett Barr, 1525 Joann McCullough, 1423 Janett McCaskall, 1932 Britney Reed, 1827 Robert Payne, 1037 Erik Aquino, 2141 Katherine Miller, 1077 Eleanro Benet, 2014 Ryu Phillips, 1904 Mystery Unit, 1532 Michael Lavigne, 1923 Horace Roland, 1610 Richard Williams, 1017 Pamela Medina, 1005 Mystery Unit, 2202 Norverto Hernandez, 1825 Heather Davis, 1209 Michael Lavigne, 1833 Yulia Riedman, 1067 Mugri Tah.
U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park -4001 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 on 3/2/2021: D195 Jeanine Lingo, D244 Yemily Arriaga, A118 Tammy Robins, A109 Donna Whitney, A108 Joyce Hensley, C178 Reina Hernandez, D108 Quentin Hill, D220 Matthew Delgado, D203 Jorge Garcia, D184 Kevin Lay, C158 Wanda Brotzman, C141 Brackston Helms.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806- at 10:30am: 131 Henry Parrish 175 Gustavo Jose Blanco Gallo
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792- at 10:00 am: 307 Hakeem Orlando Rowe 320 Richard Miller 360 Donovan Taylor 398 Daniel Diaz 400 Edward Fullington 413 Connie Robyn Skinner 541 Melanie Croxall 592 Frederick John Foltz IV
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811- at 11:30 am: 7 Ilianese Bauduy 178 Alilla Stover 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 337 Betline Suimelus 420 Marcius Pascal 449 Demetrius Walls 458 Carol Cudjoe 594 Demetrice Nixon 642 Deandre Javone Moore
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:00 am: 034 Lonzie Gray Jr. 147 Denniston Carson Denniston 728 Sirous Ghanimati; Star Com LLC; Lighting Electric International
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am: 0315 Amanda Jeror 1101 Chelcia Edwards 1415 Franklin Joseph
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm: 1105 Jermaine McCullough 1110 Anthony Rivera 2072 Henry Joe Wiggins 3074 Denise Anthony 4031 Siarra Carrion-Booker 4052 Valarie Atkins 4055 Yonnie Reese 6005 Nathaniel Redding 8017 Brandon Kerr.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 26, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1B3HB48B77D115855
2007 Dodge
1D8HN11H28B157139
2008 Dodge
2CNFLEEW4A6204719
2010 Chevrolet
2HNYD18233H530119
2003 Acura
4T1BF12B6TU130028
1996 Toyota
5YFBURHE7HP677646
2017 Toyota
JF1VA1A66K9822074
2019 Subaru
JH4DC53012C020212
2002 Acura
JTDBR32E532006975
2003 Toyota
JTDS4MCEXMJ064848
2021 Toyota
JTHB5LFF5J5003633
2018 Lexus
JTHBA30G640006362
2004 Lexus
KM8J3CA48JU743154
2018 Hyundai
KMHCT4AE9DU567033
2013 Hyundai.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/26/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JT6GF10U0X0023544
1999 Lexus
1J4G248S6YC410912
2000 Jeep
JA32U2FU3AU017418
2010 Mitsubishi
1C3CDZCB3CN156421
2012 Dodge
5YFEPRAE9LP027966
2020 Toyota.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 1, 2021
KNAFE221995597966
2009 Kia
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
February 26, 2021
1N4AA51E19C855574
2009 Nissan
JN8AZ08T17W515271
2007 Nissan
FEBRUARY 27, 2021
19UUA5644XA015936
1999 Acura
2G1WB58K281332988
2008 Chevrolet
3FA6P0K99GR135818
2016 Ford
3N1CN8EVXML825279
2021 Nissan
KL5JD56Z05K190945
2005 Suzuki
FEBRUARY 28, 2021
1B3ES56C43D106173
2003 Dodge
1G6KD579X6U125168
2006 Cadillac
2B8GP54LX1R115347
2001 Dodge
3KPA24AB0KE209349
2019 Kia
MARCH 1, 2021
1HGCP268X9A118633
2009 Honda
KNAFE221995597966
2009 Kia
MARCH 2, 2021
JN8AS5MT6DW519769
2013 Nissan
MARCH 5, 2021
3VW2B7AJ4HM368853
2017 Volkswagen
4A3AA46G82E134948
2002 Mitsubishi
5N1AR18U76C645612
2006 Nissan
WP1AB29P94LA70996
2004 Porsche.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
March 4th, 2021
WDBNG75J1YA131213
Mercedes-Benz 2000
2HGES16385H569853
Honda 2005
1HGCM66554A002478
Honda 2004
JA3AU86U18U024408
Mitsubishi 2008
19XFB2F56DE071817
Honda 2013
1FTNE24L64HB39841
Ford 2004
3N1BC1AP8AL428133
Nissan 2010
JA4MR41H4TJ002605
Mitsubishi 1996
WDDHF5KB0CA619862
Mercedes-Benz 2012
4T1BE30K45U002942
Toyota 2005
3N1BC11E48L400516
Nissan 2008.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Wednesday, February 19th, 2021 at 12:00 PM, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage Ð Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 Name, Unit #, Contents: Kenier Roman 357 , Misc house hold items, boxes, baby carrier, shoe rack etc. Robert Bryant 288 Dresser, Vacuum , Mattress, box Springs , Sofa,. Table Hayes, Deborah 221 Chairs, Microwave, Lamp, Bed. Frame, Misc Kitchen items, Dresser, Flat Screen TV, Chaise Chair, TV stand , Sm glass. Anthony Velez 24 Misc Household items. Carpenter, Joshua 224 Household Items, Totes, Table, Bed, Misc Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 3rd and 10th day of February, 2021.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 1, 2021 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2007 NISS
1N4BA41E17C860351
2006 HOND
2HGFG12646H500178
1998 TOYT
4T1BG22K9WU329761
2014 KIA
5XYKT3A62EG441666
2010 CHEV
2CNALPEW5A6268466
2006 FORD
1FAFP53UX6A192411
2004 HYUN
KM8SC13E74U686626
1994 SUBA
4S3BC6334R9645140
2002 MAZD
4F2CU09172KM39863
2005 HOND
5FNRL38485B005656.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1994 Oldsmobile
VIN# 1G3AG55M1R6438190
2009 Ford
VIN# 1FAHP25W79G110366
2013 Chevrolet
VIN# 2G1FA1E33D9119827
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 3, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC