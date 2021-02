Legal Public Notices 2/10 issue 

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Matthew Knight #1222, Reteka McIntyre #1679. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: February 3 and February 10, 2021.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Susan Larson-bags and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locationIndicated:Larcenuia Hills- Household goods- Darrin DiCenso- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Narciso Melendez- Household goods. Cecilia Torres- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Chase Johnson couches, dresser, totes, household items, bags, clothes With Love, TMLLC bath scrubs The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:John Lutton-Household items, APRO Construction Services, LLC-Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tamera Boggan- Household items Derica Taher- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:. Annatta Hill- Rufrano: cooler, luggage, boxes, totes, Comelena L Wiley: furniture, bikes, scooters, boxes, Ciera Maire Young: household items, appliances, furniture, Trevor Tigges: boxes, totes, fan, Imari X Blake: household items, boxes, furniture, the auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Stephen L Isom - Household Goods, Michelle Gay - Household Goods,Christian J Tejada - Household good, electronic, boxes of clothing, Mary Ligon Ezell - household goods, clothes, boxes, Juanita Perez - Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Sharnese Gibson Boxes, Dario Rodriguez Boxes, bikes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Edinam Folikumah office items; Tequila Henderson Cthes; Tenikia Bowe House Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. May Willie household goods; Willie May household goods; Jonquanbrick Williams 1 bedroom apt, 2 sofas, 2 end table; Jeffrey Bumgarner household goods; Debroah Balamage clothes, shoes, miscellaneous items; Landie Taylor housegoods, books, clothes, dishes; Jamiesha Ross toddler beds, boxes; Jovan Walkes housegoods; Sylvia Williams 2 bar stools (large), luggage; Carolyn Rozier household goods; Rachael Ella Bass housegoods.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Harry Gadson Household item.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:James Conley Tv, kitchen table and chairs.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839, 4Sara Olson- boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Leroy Farley tools. Kayla Chouinard washer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedJoan Lucas Orozco-Household Goods. Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis- Household goods. Lawrence Albert- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Queens Armour Enterprises-Paperwork and crafting supplies, John Bonaduce-Home items, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Frankie Harrison : Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreausures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF MICHAEL R. GLUCKMAN, AKA MICHAEL RUSSELL GLUCKMAN, Deceased., Division 01. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of MICHAEL R. GLUCKMAN, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-003197-O, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801; that the decedent’s date of death was May 26, 2020; that the total value of the estate is approx. $15,000 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: JENIFER L. GLUCKMAN, 32 Andover Avenue, Dumont, NJ 07628. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is February 10, 2021. /s/ Brittni T. Feldenkreis, Esq., FELDENKREIS LAW, PLLC, Attorney for Person Giving Notice, 4440 PGA Blvd., Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, FL. BAR NO.: 97903, (T): 561-444-8353, (E-MAIL): btflaw@gmail.com . /s/ JENIFER L. GLUCKMAN, Petitioner, 32 Andover Avenue, Dumont, NJ 07628IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES CLYDE HURT, JR.,, Deceased.: The administration of the estate of CHARLES CLYDE HURT, JR., deceased, whose date of death was December 18, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 2/10/2021. Signed on 1/7/2021. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ RICHARD B. TROUMAN, Personal Representative 1101 N. KENTUCKY AVENUE, WINTER PARK, FL 32789.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID B. KING,, Deceased.: The administration of the estate of DAVID B. KING, deceased, whose date of death was DECEMBER 18, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 2/10/2021. Signed on 1/19/2021. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ MARILYN M. KING, Personal Representative, 358 VIRGINIA DRIVE, WINTER PARK, FL 32789.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.H. DOB: 10/14/2016, K.L. DOB: 09/14/2017, K.M. DOB: 12/31/2018, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March, 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties shall participate via teleconference by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference ID 517180# at the above reference date and time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq.Florida Bar No.: 0985465 Supervising Attorney for Department of Children & Families. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: D. V. DOB: 12/28/2004 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on April 6, 2021 a 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: A.P. DOB: 05/04/2014 Y.R. DOB: 06/24/2016 E.R. DOB: 08/15/2018, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March, 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.comfor CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDADivision: 31 Josena Marisol Vivas Diaz Petitioner, and Naum Elias Touma Fuentes Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: NAUM ELIAS TOUMA FUENTES 3221 S SEMORAN BLVD APT 16 ORLANDO FLORIDA 32822 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JOSENA MARISOL VIVAS DIAZ, whose address is 5912 APPALOOSA WAY ORLANDO FLORIDA 32822 on or before 3/25/2021 and file the original with the clerk 425 North Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demand in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. DOB: 08/10/2020. CASE NO.: 2020-DR-004944-O. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: CLARENCE SPENCER; African American Male last known location Orlando, FL. Approximately 29 years of age, Brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 6’2” and 180lbs, father of the minor child born at Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando FL on 08/10/2020. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1420 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 3/11/2021. Dated 1/14/2021, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Felicia Sanders, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that a copy of the foregoing has been furnished via email to A CHOSEN CHILD, INC. at 1420 E Concord St. Orlando, FL 32803 this 13TH day of JANUARY, 2021. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1420 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 801-5022, Primary E-mail: afilimon@legalperson.com , Secondary e-mail: nicole@legalperson.com IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: P.J. DOB: 06/21/2013, S.M. DOB: 02/26/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN RE: The Marriage of SPENDIA TEQUITHIA TANQUERAY HERRERA, Petitioner/Wife, and PEDRO HERRERA, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO:; 1005 CAMA COURT, WINTER SPRINGS, FL 32708 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of SPENDIA TEQUITHIA TANQUERAY HERRERA, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 3/25/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/25/2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.L DOB: 10/21/2008, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY VIDEO VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com . PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A DOB: 9/10/08, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, March 22, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY VIDEO VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com . PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.B. DOB: 08/20/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, LOCATION UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L.Higbee, onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 101358, Audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.L. DOB: 12/20/2010 A.L. DOB: 07/08/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, February 26th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire FB#109969 Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANERIN THE INTEREST OF: A.C. DOB: 11/18/2007, J.C. DOB: 01/24/2013, J.C. DOB: 07/10/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 7th day of April, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANERIN THE INTEREST OF: A.C. DOB: 11/18/2007, J.C. DOB: 01/24/2013, J.C. DOB: 07/10/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 7th day of April, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.. Division: 42 Ð Greg A. Tyna. IN THE INTEREST OF: ZAHAVI AURIEL ATKINSON, Child JANELLE GRANT, Petitioners, and MERCEDES BREAUNNA GRANT ATKINSON and RHYEL MARTEZE ATKINSON.Respondent(s). AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION for PETITION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY. TO: RHYEL MARTEZE ATKINSON: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Petition for Temporary Custody By Extended Family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner’s Attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before MARCH 25TH, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: 1/26/2021 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (SEAL)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF:RYLYNN MARIE McCARTHY and MAKAYLA LILLY-ANN McCARTHY Adoptees. NOTICE OF ACTION OF JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY STEPPARENT TO: DYLAN KEITH McCARTHY, 9881 SW 67th Terrace, Ocala, FL 34476 OR 1695 Lee Road, A116 Winter Park, FL 32789. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Stepparent has been filed and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to it, if any, on Petitioners’ counsel of record, BETHANY C. SZEWCZYK, ESQ., whose address is 1060 Woodcock Road, Orlando, FL 32803 on or before MARCH 31, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner’s counsel or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. BY: /s/ Bethany C. Szewczyk BETHANY C. SZEWCZYK, ESQ. Attorney for Petitioners, Florida Bar No. 91673, 1060 Woodcock Road, Orlando, FL 32803, Phone: (321) 234.5288, Email: law@bethanyesq.com IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. M. H., DOB: 02/18/2015, M. E. H., DOB: 02/12/2016, N. I. H., DOB: 11/19/2016, M. O. M., DOB: 12/26/2017 MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 9th, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. M. H., DOB: 02/18/2015, M. E. H., DOB: 02/12/2016, N. I. H., DOB: 11/19/2016, M. O. M., DOB: 12/26/2017 MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 9th, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF A.P. DOB: 08/21/2018, J.P. DOB: 05/30/2011, C.P. DOB: 12/18/2014 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 19,2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Former Marriage of: OSIRIS MARTINEZ, Petitioner/Former Husband, and JESSICA MARTINEZ, Respondent/Former Wife.. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR RELOCATION TO: Osiris Martinez, 1612 Whitewater Falls Drive, Orlando, Florida 32824. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Permit Relocation with Minor Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife, Felicia A. Bunbury, Esquire, whose address is: The FAB Law Firm, LLC, 111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800, Orlando, Florida 32801, on or before 2/17/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/14/2021, by: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTfor monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.