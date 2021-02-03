Legal Public Notices 2/3 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
Matthew Knight #1222, Reteka McIntyre #1679. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: February 3 and February 10, 2021.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 12th, 2021 @ 4:00 PM
Paul White-Household Goods; Magic Burgers- Restaurant Equipment; Niakia Holmes- Furniture and household goods; Magic Burgers- Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, February 12th, 2021 @ 12:45PM:
Stefan Billups- Furniture, Boxes, Piano The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, February 12, 2021 @ 11:30 AM
: Cynthia Colon- long dresser bed in pieces chest night stand vanity small 10-15 misc apartment furniture. Carmen Lora- household goods. Narciso Melendez- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 2/12/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Kelly Greene furniture and files; Best Trial attorneys PA furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 12, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Stephanie Vega - Houshold Items, Robert Williams - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 2/12/2021 @ 1:00pm
Saul Rodriguez Santiago sofa, TV, table. Darncliues Alexander Bathroom Fixtures. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 12, 2021, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jason lassel- Household items John Booker-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, February 12th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
: Alberto Jose Lugo- Bed, Fans, Bags, Bicycle, Books, Clothes, Totes, Toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.516.7751 on 02.12.2021 @ 11:00 am
. George Arneson house goods; Ernest Augustin bed set, couch; Patrice Willingham housegoods; Cassius Malcolms suitcases, boxes; Yzeaminda Parker house goods; Sergio Lopez boxes & clothes; Jerrell Arthur household goods, furniture, clothing, shoes, pet supplies.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 02.12.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Charlie Williams household goods; Simon Duvall furniture and household goods; Melleah Hook house hold goods; Ariel Devletian house hold goods; Melissa Baquero house hold items; Astharte De Los Santos household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.720.2832 on 02.12.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Virginia Ortega-Muniz household goods, boxes; Artrina Bell files, buisness equipment.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 02.12.2021 @ 3:00 pm.
Dante Walker Boxes; Raynisha Whittaker Clothes, Wigs, Personal Items; Contanya Wiggins House hold goods; Breyanna Jones Household Goods; Tangle Bradley household goods; Bianca Cooks Furniture, Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 2/12/2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Pierre Stcyr- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 2/12/2021 @ 1:45PM
Melisa Lewis Household items, Ramona Urena TV,Bins,Boxes, Allison Gates Household items, Mauricio Rua Clothes, Mattress The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 12, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Tamiqua Williams- 4 bikes, 2 tv stands, tv, boxes clothing The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 2/12/2021 @ 12:00PM
Jessica Colon household items, Dean Lara household items, tools, Guiderman Posso office furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 2/12/2021 @ 11:45am.
Mike Smith- matress, sofa, dining room table. Mike Smith- office furniture. The Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 12, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516-7221:
Itamar Lorenzoni - Bins, Lamps, Luggage, Radio, Bags.
Alejandro Avalos Alvarez - Interior Doors. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreausures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES EDWARD SCHMIDT, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002941
Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of James Edward Schmidt, deceased, whose date of death was July 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is February 3, 2021. Attorney for Personal Representative: Earl Timothy McCullough, Esq. Florida Bar Number: 0033624 4926 Indian Deer Road Windermere, Florida 34786 Telephone: (407) 719-3303 E-Mail: Timlaw81@outlook.com
Secondary: lgmccullough5@gmail.com
. Personal Representative: Jamie R. Schmidt, 3235 Doheny Drive, Apt. 307, Los Angeles, California 90048.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-74
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.H. DOB: 10/14/2016, K.L. DOB: 09/14/2017, K.M. DOB: 12/31/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Keith Harris
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March, 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties shall participate via teleconference by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference ID 517180# at the above reference date and time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq.
Florida Bar No.: 0985465 Supervising Attorney for Department of Children & Families. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-454
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: D. V. DOB: 12/28/2004 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robert Vollett
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on April 6, 2021 a 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-536
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: A.P. DOB: 05/04/2014 Y.R. DOB: 06/24/2016 E.R. DOB: 08/15/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Eliot Rosado Quinones
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March, 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.comfor
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2020-DR-010167-O
Division: 31 Josena Marisol Vivas Diaz Petitioner, and Naum Elias Touma Fuentes Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: NAUM ELIAS TOUMA FUENTES 3221 S SEMORAN BLVD APT 16 ORLANDO FLORIDA 32822 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JOSENA MARISOL VIVAS DIAZ, whose address is 5912 APPALOOSA WAY ORLANDO FLORIDA 32822 on or before 3/25/2021 and file the original with the clerk 425 North Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demand in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-453
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: P.J. DOB: 06/21/2013, S.M. DOB: 02/26/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Sherman Mitchell
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-12519
IN RE: The Marriage of SPENDIA TEQUITHIA TANQUERAY HERRERA, Petitioner/Wife, and PEDRO HERRERA, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: PEDRO HERRERA
; 1005 CAMA COURT, WINTER SPRINGS, FL 32708 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of SPENDIA TEQUITHIA TANQUERAY HERRERA, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 3/25/2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/25/2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-741
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.L DOB: 10/21/2008, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Calvin Leggett
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY VIDEO VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-218
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.A DOB: 9/10/08, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Joseph Jones
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, March 22, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY VIDEO VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO.: 2020-CP-3454
IN RE: The Estate of IAN STODDARD ELLIS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of IAN STODDARD ELLIS, deceased August 14, 2020 is pending as Case No. 2020-CP-3454 in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in and for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY LAW as set forth in Section 733.702, Florida Statutes, which is on or before the later of the date that is 3 months after the time of the first publication of the notice to creditors or, as to any creditor required to be served with a copy of the notice to creditors, 30 days after the date of service on the creditor. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of notice to creditors was 1/27/2021. /s/ ADAM S. TOWERS, ESQ. , Florida Bar No.: 36654, BOGIN, MUNNS & MUNNS, P.A., 2700 NW 43 rd St., Suite C, Gainesville, FL 32606, Phone: (352) 332-7688, Fax: (352) 332-7692, E-Mail: atowers@boginmunns.com
, Attorney for Personal Representative. /s/ Susan Ashley Turner 9242 Northlake Parkway #114 Orlando, FL 32827 Personal Representative
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP20-127
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.L. DOB: 12/20/2010 A.L. DOB: 07/08/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: FERNANDO LOPEZ - ALEJO
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, February 26th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire FB#109969 Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP10-542
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.C. DOB: 11/18/2007, J.C. DOB: 01/24/2013, J.C. DOB: 07/10/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: AMANDA WALDRON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 7th day of April, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP10-542
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.C. DOB: 11/18/2007, J.C. DOB: 01/24/2013, J.C. DOB: 07/10/2019, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: JORGE CABAN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 7th day of April, 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF: Case No.: 2020-DR-013177
RYLYNN MARIE McCARTHY and MAKAYLA LILLY-ANN McCARTHY Adoptees. NOTICE OF ACTION OF JOINT PETITION FOR ADOPTION BY STEPPARENT TO: DYLAN KEITH McCARTHY, 9881 SW 67th Terrace, Ocala, FL 34476 OR 1695 Lee Road, A116 Winter Park, FL 32789. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Adoption by Stepparent has been filed and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to it, if any, on Petitioners’ counsel of record, BETHANY C. SZEWCZYK, ESQ., whose address is 1060 Woodcock Road, Orlando, FL 32803 on or before MARCH 31, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner’s counsel or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. BY: /s/ Bethany C. Szewczyk BETHANY C. SZEWCZYK, ESQ. Attorney for Petitioners, Florida Bar No. 91673, 1060 Woodcock Road, Orlando, FL 32803, Phone: (321) 234.5288, Email: law@bethanyesq.com
.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 20-DP-70
. IN THE INTEREST OF: H. F., DOB: 07/24/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HEATHER HUDSON
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 8th, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 6th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-123
. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. M. H., DOB: 02/18/2015, M. E. H., DOB: 02/12/2016, N. I. H., DOB: 11/19/2016, M. O. M., DOB: 12/26/2017 MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: NICOLE MOORE
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 9th, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-123
. IN THE INTEREST OF: M. M. H., DOB: 02/18/2015, M. E. H., DOB: 02/12/2016, N. I. H., DOB: 11/19/2016, M. O. M., DOB: 12/26/2017 MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Marc Harrison
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 9th, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 27th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Former Marriage of: OSIRIS MARTINEZ, Petitioner/Former Husband, and JESSICA MARTINEZ, Respondent/Former Wife. Case No.: 2018-DR-1222
. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR RELOCATION TO: Osiris Martinez, 1612 Whitewater Falls Drive, Orlando, Florida 32824. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Permit Relocation with Minor Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife, Felicia A. Bunbury, Esquire, whose address is: The FAB Law Firm, LLC, 111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800, Orlando, Florida 32801, on or before 2/17/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/14/2021, by: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Alexander Yousif Hawkins, of 4842 Cains Wren Trl, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
London Lior
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"London Lior"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/26/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Miss Heidi's Tattoo Inc., of 1505 E. Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Strega Apothecary and Tattoo
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Strega Apothecary and Tattoo
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/22/21
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Mobility Service Dogs, LLC, of 4526 Mars Court, Orlando, FL 32839, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Me & Zoo Pet Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Me & Zoo Pet Services
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/25/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Radha Mahitha Enterprises, LLC, of 3800 S Orlando Dr., Sanford, FL 32773, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Kwik Stop Food Store
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Kwik Stop Food Store
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/26/2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
February 26, 2021 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
99 toyota corolla white
1NXBR12E0XZ259390
10 Toyota Corolla grey
2T1BU4EE2AC476332
16 Toyota Rav4 white
JTMZFREV0GJ068916
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 10, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2114- Boxes, #C131- Boxes, #H224- Tools. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
February 21, 2021
1NXBA02E5VZ562132
1997 Toyota
FEBRUARY 22, 2021
1G8AJ52F65Z136744
2005 Saturn
1HGFA16827L011781
2007 Honda
2T1BR12EXXC182593
1999 Toyota
2T1BURHE3JC028934
2018 Toyota
3D4GG57V39T590819
2009 Dodge
3GNCA23B89S548523
2009 Chevrolet
JT2SV21WXK0279042
1989 Toyota
FEBRUARY 23, 2021
2T1BR12EXXC182593
1999 Toyota
FEBRUARY 25, 2021
NMTKHMBX1LR102006
2020 Toyota
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Wednesday, February 19th, 2021 at 12:00 PM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage Ð Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Kenier Roman 357 , Misc house hold items, boxes, baby carrier, shoe rack etc. Robert Bryant 288 Dresser, Vacuum , Mattress, box Springs , Sofa,. Table Hayes, Deborah 221 Chairs, Microwave, Lamp, Bed. Frame, Misc Kitchen items, Dresser, Flat Screen TV, Chaise Chair, TV stand , Sm glass. Anthony Velez 24 Misc Household items. Carpenter, Joshua 224 Household Items, Totes, Table, Bed, Misc Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 3rd and 10th day of February, 2021.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2016 Scion
VIN# 3MYDLBZV4GY106780
2005 Ford
VIN# 1FMYU93105KB22946
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on February 24, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC