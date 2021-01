Legal Public Notices 1/27 issue 

Orlando Legals

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Paul White-Household Goods; Magic Burgers- Restaurant Equipment; Niakia Holmes- Furniture and household goods; Magic Burgers- Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreausures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.H. DOB: 10/14/2016, K.L. DOB: 09/14/2017, K.M. DOB: 12/31/2018, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March, 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties shall participate via teleconference by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference ID 517180# at the above reference date and time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq.Florida Bar No.: 0985465 Supervising Attorney for Department of Children & Families. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: P.J. DOB: 06/21/2013, S.M. DOB: 02/26/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONIN RE: The Estate of IAN STODDARD ELLIS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of IAN STODDARD ELLIS, deceased August 14, 2020 is pending as Case No. 2020-CP-3454 in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in and for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY LAW as set forth in Section 733.702, Florida Statutes, which is on or before the later of the date that is 3 months after the time of the first publication of the notice to creditors or, as to any creditor required to be served with a copy of the notice to creditors, 30 days after the date of service on the creditor. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of notice to creditors was 1/27/2021. /s/ ADAM S. TOWERS, ESQ. , Florida Bar No.: 36654, BOGIN, MUNNS & MUNNS, P.A., 2700 NW 43 rd St., Suite C, Gainesville, FL 32606, Phone: (352) 332-7688, Fax: (352) 332-7692, E-Mail: atowers@boginmunns.com , Attorney for Personal Representative. /s/ Susan Ashley Turner 9242 Northlake Parkway #114 Orlando, FL 32827 Personal RepresentativeIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.L. DOB: 12/20/2010 A.L. DOB: 07/08/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, February 26th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire FB#109969 Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: H. F., DOB: 07/24/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 8th, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 6th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Former Marriage of: OSIRIS MARTINEZ, Petitioner/Former Husband, and JESSICA MARTINEZ, Respondent/Former Wife.. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR RELOCATION TO: Osiris Martinez, 1612 Whitewater Falls Drive, Orlando, Florida 32824. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Permit Relocation with Minor Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife, Felicia A. Bunbury, Esquire, whose address is: The FAB Law Firm, LLC, 111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800, Orlando, Florida 32801, on or before 2/17/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/14/2021, by: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURTLOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Tools Coy Dr/E Colonial DR2. Electric Scooter 4400 Blk of Marshall ST3. Cellphone 2500 Blk of Catalina DR4. License Plate 500 Blk of S Orange Blossom TRL5. Cellphone S Osceola Ave/ E Central Blvd6. Keys N Eola Dr./ E Central Blvd7. Laptop 3900 Blk of Wren LN8. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South ST9. Keys 500 Blk of S Orange Blossom TRL10. Key 40 Blk of W Washington ST11. License Plate Winter Rose/ Cinderlane PKWY12. Key S Court Ave/ E Pine ST13. Cellphones 40 Blk of W Washington ST14. Key 1500 Blk of E Amelia ST15. keys 4600 Blk of Edgemoor ST16. License Plate Hoffner Ave/ S Semoran Blvd17. electronics and clothing 1100 Blk of Edwards LN18. Currency 4900 Blk of International DR19. Bike 2700 Blk of E Colonial DR20. Bike 500 Blk of W Church ST21. Bike 3000 Blk of Edgewater DRis hereby given that the undersigned, G! is hereby given that the undersigned, G! RAW LLC, of 2507 Independence Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772, in the county of Orange, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name: It is the intent of the undersigned to register with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/21/2021 is hereby given that the undersigned, MLC CONSULTING LLC, of 5209 Lake Hinden Cove, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name: It is the intent of the undersigned to register with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/20/2021 Dated: 1/27/21is hereby given that the undersigned, Tee Rogers, of PO Box 677693 Orlando, FL 32867, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/27/21FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.3021 Timothy Erickson, 1205 Matt Thomas, 3014 Nancy Mina, 1717 Gregory Fabre, 3507 Maruicio Lopez, 2203 Julio Kery, 3168 Ashley Parra, 1003 Caribel Serrano, 3058 Jessica Highsmith, 3223-25 Marcus Floyd, 1082 Luis Erazo,2413 Angel Matta, 3219 Marcus Floyd, 3052 NTD Software Solutions, 2610 Niurka Martinez Toston, 2225 Alisa Martin, 2617 John Miller, 3205 Saul Nofal, 3094 Sam Botta, 1007 Belinda Burnett, 2231 James Kendricks, 3173 Jasmine Jones.828 Ricardo Marrero, 1106 William Hargett, 304 Linda Bullock, 550 Leah Mcqueary, 764 Holly Eckenroth, 893 Hector Roman Baez, 441 Charmaine Ayers, 369 Christian Rodriguez Rivera, 881 Chante Moore.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onPurchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1128 ŠClaude Kemp #1346 ŠJohn Wills #1406 ŠJohnathan Luis Sarden #1547 ŠShanta Moore A.K.A Shanta Mack Enterprises #2137 ŠTabitha Wilson.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations:The personal goods stored therein by the following: 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2114- Boxes, #C131- Boxes, #H224- Tools. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids; 