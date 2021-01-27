Legal Public Notices 1/27 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Š Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 12th, 2021 @ 4:00 PM
Paul White-Household Goods; Magic Burgers- Restaurant Equipment; Niakia Holmes- Furniture and household goods; Magic Burgers- Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Š Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, February 12th, 2021 @ 12:45PM:
Stefan Billups- Furniture, Boxes, Piano The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Š Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, February 12, 2021 @ 11:30 AM
: Cynthia Colon- long dresser bed in pieces chest night stand vanity small 10-15 misc apartment furniture. Carmen Lora- household goods. Narciso Melendez- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 2/12/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Kelly Greene furniture and files; Best Trial attorneys PA furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 12, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Stephanie Vega - Houshold Items, Robert Williams - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 2/12/2021 @ 1:00pm
Saul Rodriguez Santiago sofa, TV, table. Darncliues Alexander Bathroom Fixtures. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 12, 2021, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jason lassel- Household items John Booker-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, February 12th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
: Alberto Jose Lugo- Bed, Fans, Bags, Bicycle, Books, Clothes, Totes, Toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.516.7751 on 02.12.2021 @ 11:00 am
. George Arneson house goods; Ernest Augustin bed set, couch; Patrice Willingham housegoods; Cassius Malcolms suitcases, boxes; Yzeaminda Parker house goods; Sergio Lopez boxes & clothes; Jerrell Arthur household goods, furniture, clothing, shoes, pet supplies.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 02.12.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Charlie Williams household goods; Simon Duvall furniture and household goods; Melleah Hook house hold goods; Ariel Devletian house hold goods; Melissa Baquero house hold items; Astharte De Los Santos household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.720.2832 on 02.12.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Virginia Ortega-Muniz household goods, boxes; Artrina Bell files, buisness equipment.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 on 02.12.2021 @ 3:00 pm.
Dante Walker Boxes; Raynisha Whittaker Clothes, Wigs, Personal Items; Contanya Wiggins House hold goods; Breyanna Jones Household Goods; Tangle Bradley household goods; Bianca Cooks Furniture, Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 2/12/2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Pierre Stcyr- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 2/12/2021 @ 1:45PM
Melisa Lewis Household items, Ramona Urena TV,Bins,Boxes, Allison Gates Household items, Mauricio Rua Clothes, Mattress The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 12, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Tamiqua Williams- 4 bikes, 2 tv stands, tv, boxes clothing The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 2/12/2021 @ 12:00PM
Jessica Colon household items, Dean Lara household items, tools, Guiderman Posso office furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 2/12/2021 @ 11:45am.
Mike Smith- matress, sofa, dining room table. Mike Smith- office furniture. The Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 12, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516-7221:
Itamar Lorenzoni - Bins, Lamps, Luggage, Radio, Bags.
Alejandro Avalos Alvarez - Interior Doors. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreausures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-74
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: K.H. DOB: 10/14/2016, K.L. DOB: 09/14/2017, K.M. DOB: 12/31/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Keith Harris
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March, 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties shall participate via teleconference by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference ID 517180# at the above reference date and time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq.
Florida Bar No.: 0985465 Supervising Attorney for Department of Children & Families. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-453
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: P.J. DOB: 06/21/2013, S.M. DOB: 02/26/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Sherman Mitchell
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO.: 2020-CP-3454
IN RE: The Estate of IAN STODDARD ELLIS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of IAN STODDARD ELLIS, deceased August 14, 2020 is pending as Case No. 2020-CP-3454 in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in and for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY LAW as set forth in Section 733.702, Florida Statutes, which is on or before the later of the date that is 3 months after the time of the first publication of the notice to creditors or, as to any creditor required to be served with a copy of the notice to creditors, 30 days after the date of service on the creditor. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of notice to creditors was 1/27/2021. /s/ ADAM S. TOWERS, ESQ. , Florida Bar No.: 36654, BOGIN, MUNNS & MUNNS, P.A., 2700 NW 43 rd St., Suite C, Gainesville, FL 32606, Phone: (352) 332-7688, Fax: (352) 332-7692, E-Mail: atowers@boginmunns.com
, Attorney for Personal Representative. /s/ Susan Ashley Turner 9242 Northlake Parkway #114 Orlando, FL 32827 Personal Representative
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP20-127
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.L. DOB: 12/20/2010 A.L. DOB: 07/08/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: FERNANDO LOPEZ - ALEJO
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, February 26th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire FB#109969 Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 20-DP-70
. IN THE INTEREST OF: H. F., DOB: 07/24/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HEATHER HUDSON
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 8th, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 6th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Former Marriage of: OSIRIS MARTINEZ, Petitioner/Former Husband, and JESSICA MARTINEZ, Respondent/Former Wife. Case No.: 2018-DR-1222
. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR RELOCATION TO: Osiris Martinez, 1612 Whitewater Falls Drive, Orlando, Florida 32824. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Permit Relocation with Minor Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife, Felicia A. Bunbury, Esquire, whose address is: The FAB Law Firm, LLC, 111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800, Orlando, Florida 32801, on or before 2/17/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/14/2021, by: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
DECEMBER 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Tools Coy Dr/E Colonial DR
2. Electric Scooter 4400 Blk of Marshall ST
3. Cellphone 2500 Blk of Catalina DR
4. License Plate 500 Blk of S Orange Blossom TRL
5. Cellphone S Osceola Ave/ E Central Blvd
6. Keys N Eola Dr./ E Central Blvd
7. Laptop 3900 Blk of Wren LN
8. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South ST
9. Keys 500 Blk of S Orange Blossom TRL
10. Key 40 Blk of W Washington ST
11. License Plate Winter Rose/ Cinderlane PKWY
12. Key S Court Ave/ E Pine ST
13. Cellphones 40 Blk of W Washington ST
14. Key 1500 Blk of E Amelia ST
15. keys 4600 Blk of Edgemoor ST
16. License Plate Hoffner Ave/ S Semoran Blvd
17. electronics and clothing 1100 Blk of Edwards LN
18. Currency 4900 Blk of International DR
19. Bike 2700 Blk of E Colonial DR
20. Bike 500 Blk of W Church ST
21. Bike 3000 Blk of Edgewater DR
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Š THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, G! RAW LLC, of 2507 Independence Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772, in the county of Orange, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Prea's Cafe
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Prea's Cafe
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/21/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Michelle Enid Santiago, of 4724 Marcos Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34758 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Agape Caregiver
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Agape Caregiver"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/19/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, MLC CONSULTING LLC, of 5209 Lake Hinden Cove, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
MLC Consulting LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"MLC Consulting LLC"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/20/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Tee Rogers, of PO Box 677693 Orlando, FL 32867, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Humanist Celebrant Orlando
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Humanist Celebrant Orlando
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/27/21
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Tee Rogers, of PO Box 677693 Orlando, FL 32867, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Mobile Notary CFL
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Mobile Notary CFL
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/27/21
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Hunters Creek - 13301 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837 on 2/2/2021:
3021 Timothy Erickson, 1205 Matt Thomas, 3014 Nancy Mina, 1717 Gregory Fabre, 3507 Maruicio Lopez, 2203 Julio Kery, 3168 Ashley Parra, 1003 Caribel Serrano, 3058 Jessica Highsmith, 3223-25 Marcus Floyd, 1082 Luis Erazo,2413 Angel Matta, 3219 Marcus Floyd, 3052 NTD Software Solutions, 2610 Niurka Martinez Toston, 2225 Alisa Martin, 2617 John Miller, 3205 Saul Nofal, 3094 Sam Botta, 1007 Belinda Burnett, 2231 James Kendricks, 3173 Jasmine Jones.
U-Haul Ctr Gatorland - 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando, FL 32837 on 2/2/2021:
828 Ricardo Marrero, 1106 William Hargett, 304 Linda Bullock, 550 Leah Mcqueary, 764 Holly Eckenroth, 893 Hector Roman Baez, 441 Charmaine Ayers, 369 Christian Rodriguez Rivera, 881 Chante Moore.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on February 12th, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1128 ŠClaude Kemp #1346 ŠJohn Wills #1406 ŠJohnathan Luis Sarden #1547 ŠShanta Moore A.K.A Shanta Mack Enterprises #2137 ŠTabitha Wilson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 10, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2114- Boxes, #C131- Boxes, #H224- Tools. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 12, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C3CDFAA3FD368769
2015 Dodge
1DW1A53248S035548
2008 STROUGHTON TRUCK BODY, INC
1DW1A5325KBA25573
2019 STROUGHTON TRUCK BODY, INC
1FM5K8GC8LGC04874
2020 Ford
1G1PC5SH1C7297354
2012 Chevrolet
1HGCP2F66CA198115
2012 Honda
1JJV532D9AL355734
2010 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
1NP5DB9X91D558809
2001 Peterbilt
1UYVS25376U900220
2006 UTILITY TRAILER MFG CO
1UYVS253XAU869201
2010 UTILITY TRAILER MFG CO
1XP7DB9X97D697295
2007 Peterbilt
1ZVBP8EM0E5295266
2014 Ford
2A8HR54P28R828963
2008 Chrysler
2C3CDXCT7JH260347
2018 Dodge
2G1WH52K249253548
2004 Chevrolet
2HGFG11626H551292
2006 Honda
2T2GK31U47C012465
2007 Lexus
2T3W1RFV4LC078278
2020 Toyota
3KPF24AD1LE252333
2020 Kia
3N1AB7AP0JY261030
2018 Nissan
4A32B2FFXBE011312
2011 Mitsubishi
4JGBF7BE7CA792599
2012 Mercedes-Benz
4T1G11AK7LU881970
2020 Toyota
5FNRL38278B067374
2008 Honda
5NPDH4AE7GH688488
2016 Hyundai
9BWFL61J254003760
2005 Volkswagen
JH4DB7659YS003971
2000 Acura
JM3TCABY1L0421010
2020 Mazda
JT3GN86R3X0106431
1999 Toyota
JTLKE50EX81025890
2008 Scion
JTMKF4DV8A5020943
2010 Toyota
KNAGE123965047128
2006 Kia
KNDJP3A50H7418668
2017 Kia
SALCR2BG9GH623291
2016 Land Rover
SHHFK8G79HU200280
2017 Honda
WBA8E3G56GNT26676
2016 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/8/2021, 08:00 am at 366 N COUNTY ROAD 13 ORLANDO, FL 32833
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JNKAJ09F18M356288
2008 INFINITI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/12/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTYR10C01TA25988
2001 Ford
3FAFP06ZX6R143998
2006 Ford
WDBUF56J16A952360
2006 Mercedes-Benz
5NPEB4AC1DH716642
2013 Hyundai
1C3CCCAB8FN655089
2015 Chrysler
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
February 11, 2021
1FTNE2425YHA39100
2000 Ford
1HGEJ8246WL017461
1998 Honda
1N4AL11D06C269289
2006 Nissan
1N4AL11D45N491191
2005 Nissan
JHMES96634S008179
2004 Honda
FEBRUARY 15, 2021
4T1BF30K22U034653
2002 Toyota
JN1CA21D8XT819003
1999 Nissan
JN8AZ08T96W415272
2006 Nissan
LL0TCAPH8JY783602
2018 YNGF
FEBRUARY 16, 2021
1C3LC46K27N515331
2007 Chrysler
1FAHP31N97W315306
2007 Ford
1G2ZH158964255417
2006 Pontiac
1NXBR12E71Z522109
2001 Toyota
2GCEK19TX21366509
2002 Chevrolet
2HGFG4A52CH701549
2012 Honda
2T1BURHE8GC685284
2016 Toyota
FEBRUARY 17, 2021
KNAGD126555422847
2005 Kia
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 11, 2021
1J4FT78S2SL590469
1995 Jeep.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Honda
VIN# 1HGCM82663A009433
2005 Ford
VIN# 1FMFU17545LA82824
2010 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL2AP8AN451464
2001 Honda
VIN# 1HGEM22591L046569
2006 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3KA53G46H180474
2010 Honda
VIN# 2HGFA1F96AH531799
2007 Lexus
VIN# JTHBK262372032123
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on February 17, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC