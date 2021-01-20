Legal Public Notices 1/20 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.516.7751 on 01.29.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Natasha Donaldson bed, couch, dinning table, dresser, boxes; Hublal Ramotar furniture; David Rivera seats from the truck; Lazarus M. Mitchel books, art. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 01.29.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Ben Bates furnature, home goods; Kevin Smythe Household Goods; YADIRA SERRANO House hold goods; James Moten Household furniture; LUIZ RODRIGUES House hold goods; Franco De Sousa Tools; Robyn Robertson Household Goods; Jake Hogan 5 bins of clothing, fishing tackle, Passion Lyons House hold goods; Kuniya Forbes Boes, totes; Gia McQueen House Hold Goods; Jessica Guevara Trailer - Vin# 4FPFB1212YG047642 Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 01.29.2021 @ 3:00 pm.
Sean Smith House hold Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, January 29th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
: Quashaunte Joseph-Chair, Couch, Dresser, Table, Mattress, Bags, Clothes, Boxes, and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 29, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Helen Degrilla - household goods, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-453
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: P.J. DOB: 06/21/2013, S.M. DOB: 02/26/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Sherman Mitchell
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge A. James Craner on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling 407-836-5646 and entering conference code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP20-127
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.L. DOB: 12/20/2010 A.L. DOB: 07/08/2016. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: FERNANDO LOPEZ - ALEJO
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, February 26th, 2021 at 9:30am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING WAY: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire FB#109969 Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 20-DP-70
. IN THE INTEREST OF: H. F., DOB: 07/24/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HEATHER HUDSON
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 8th, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 6th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Former Marriage of: OSIRIS MARTINEZ, Petitioner/Former Husband, and JESSICA MARTINEZ, Respondent/Former Wife. Case No.: 2018-DR-1222
. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR RELOCATION TO: Osiris Martinez, 1612 Whitewater Falls Drive, Orlando, Florida 32824. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Permit Relocation with Minor Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife, Felicia A. Bunbury, Esquire, whose address is: The FAB Law Firm, LLC, 111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800, Orlando, Florida 32801, on or before 2/17/2021, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, before service on the Attorney for the Respondent/Former Wife or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 1/14/2021, by: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
DECEMBER 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Tools Coy Dr/E Colonial DR
2. Electric Scooter 4400 Blk of Marshall ST
3. Cellphone 2500 Blk of Catalina DR
4. License Plate 500 Blk of S Orange Blossom TRL
5. Cellphone S Osceola Ave/ E Central Blvd
6. Keys N Eola Dr./ E Central Blvd
7. Laptop 3900 Blk of Wren LN
8. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South ST
9. Keys 500 Blk of S Orange Blossom TRL
10. Key 40 Blk of W Washington ST
11. License Plate Winter Rose/ Cinderlane PKWY
12. Key S Court Ave/ E Pine ST
13. Cellphones 40 Blk of W Washington ST
14. Key 1500 Blk of E Amelia ST
15. keys 4600 Blk of Edgemoor ST
16. License Plate Hoffner Ave/ S Semoran Blvd
17. electronics and clothing 1100 Blk of Edwards LN
18. Currency 4900 Blk of International DR
19. Bike 2700 Blk of E Colonial DR
20. Bike 500 Blk of W Church ST
21. Bike 3000 Blk of Edgewater DR
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Š THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Philip Bicy, of 1449 Pine Marsh Loop, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
FRAMERITE Photo and Video
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"FRAMERITE Photo and Video"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/13/2021
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on February 4, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; B07 Heather Raincrow $691.80, B46 Priscilla Hayes $945.20, D27 Debra Cassano $493.20, D11 Rhonda Vest $493.20, C15 Maro Molina $664.20, L57 Thomas Moran $559.70, B35 Dawn Hebbert $429.60, L55 Denice Jackson $833.00, B21 Makens Sejour $715.60, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $1285.26, B30 RaOndria Johnson $1141.58, D48 Latrease Richardson $1009.70, D31 Leighton Thomas $482.60, B25 Mary Ebron $517.00, B42 Juan Rodriguez $848.00, L53 Charles Proctor $623.00, D07 Steven Rhem $514.40, D46 Tonya Lapka $840.20, C10 Denetra Crook $641.60, A02 Michael Hidalgo $408.40, E26 David van Gelder $3042.48, B45 Connelly Gerard $408.40
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1062 Chris Armbruster $1014.30, 1380 Melissa Hancock $461.30, 1051 Sylvia Rodriguez $768.80, 1097 Amy King $802.00, 1179 Cara LeMond $599.20, 1163 Martin Spear $672.40, 1299 James Mcsherry $980.75, 1024 Verlie Thompson $966.70, 1112 Jamie Williams $1945.05, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1163.38, 1286 Willie Brown Jr $378.00, 1122 Daniel Miller $1517.90, 1161 Syed Shariff $1226.85
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714; C126 Carina Patterson $2326.97, B102 Bem Williams $1049.89
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1162 Jeffrey Halter $1719.55, 1034 Timothy Jordan $840.95, 1242 Danny Johnson $718.70, 1603 Andre Riviere $676.00, 1201 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1048.00, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $718.70, 1256 Julianna Sivon $930.95, 1406 Percy Jackson $461.80, 1665 Whendy Green $378.00, 1011 Giovanni Vargas $865.00, 1506 Tabitha Wilson $667.00, 2056 Mystery Room $527.08, 1414 Peggy Towers $378.00, 1691 Barbara Martin $303.50, 1365 Sarah Orlando $547.00, 1668 Mystery Room $676.20, 1108 Heidi Riesel $435.15, 1110 Troy Copeland $1038.05, 2470 Luis Galvis $618.02, 1177 Jose Ayala $1272.40, 1422 Alfredo Acededo $601.50, 1156 Corey Tigue $1123.35, 1006-09 Milton smith $1194.75, 1068 Khari Williams $1144.50, 1420 Heather Brucato $763.60
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B004 Evelina Brestowski $771.50, C002 Traci Washington $581.44, C015 Jarod Greene $1184.95, A086 Michael Ungar $441.88, E006 Bruce Leenim $656.08, B006 Sterle Scott $931.75, D013 Sterle Scott $931.75, C039 Javier Aponte $958.56, E002 Bryce Jones $756.00
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2236 Juan Rivera $1452.90, 1441 Gloria Murillo $633.36, 2545 Chayanne Arroyo $601.50, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $463.28, 1278 Tamara Nicosia $425.85, 1722 Shyanne Benavidez $690.04, 1750 Meghan Willis $495.02, 1001 Yolonda Kemmerer $1680.00, 1433 Catherine Romano $542.72, 2589 Nicole Carter $402.50, 1406 Dustin Spencer $479.21, 1061 Michael Keane $686.68, 5008 Paul Bearden $1272.40, 5086 Tonya Owens $1283.05, 5064 Timothy Johnson $974.30, 1543 Tasheika Gillison $602.72, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $582.53, 1574 Deloris Foster $825.25, 1437 Ruvette Permaul $564.19, 1519 Eddie Irizarry $612.28, 1415 Miguel Alameda $1088.14, 2817-19 Travis Hampton $1117.30, 1244 Paul Bearden $771.70, 2815 Linda Koravos $822.05, 2704 Johnell Brooks $463.10, 2429 Frederick Panke $1197.90, 1217 Sukhpal Singh $745.35, 5026 Robert Hebert $676.20, 2234 Juan Rivera $1423.65, 5030 Neil Callegari $1123.35, 5058 Timothy Johnson $974.30, 1629 Bianca White $1160.80, 1325 Robert Bailey $612.28, 2512 Ashlynn Mayranen $492.25, 1007 Mary Thomas $720.00, 1752 Meghan Willis $495.02, 1582 Patrick Michaud $2121.28, 1238 Hector Rodriguez $574.34, 1408 Thomas Cabral $1144.56, 1619 Andrew Eaton $1410.80, 1236 Elavittal Williams $356.68, 1763 Joslynn Utter $356.68, 2336 Jennifer Gray $587.60, 1422 Roland Sattler $1211.22, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $828.64, 1540 Marilis Rodriguez $676.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3128 Sidney LaShay $987.08, 3120 Malieka Hodges $915.32, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1509.52, 4162 Lee Burnett $604.07, 4183 Jennifer Tejada $1618.47, 4153 Raffaele Scettro $1717.02, 4199 Misten Brownlee $707.82, 4102 Stafford Mitchell $1263.99.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Hunters Creek - 13301 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837 on 2/2/2021: 3021 Timothy Erickson, 1205 Matt Thomas, 3014 Nancy Mina, 1717 Gregory Fabre, 3507 Maruicio Lopez, 2203 Julio Kery, 3168 Ashley Parra, 1003 Caribel Serrano, 3058 Jessica Highsmith, 3223-25 Marcus Floyd, 1082 Luis Erazo,2413 Angel Matta, 3219 Marcus Floyd, 3052 NTD Software Solutions, 2610 Niurka Martinez Toston, 2225 Alisa Martin, 2617 John Miller, 3205 Saul Nofal, 3094 Sam Botta, 1007 Belinda Burnett, 2231 James Kendricks, 3173 Jasmine Jones.
U-Haul Ctr Gatorland - 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando, FL 32837 on 2/2/2021: 828 Ricardo Marrero, 1106 William Hargett, 304 Linda Bullock, 550 Leah Mcqueary, 764 Holly Eckenroth, 893 Hector Roman Baez, 441 Charmaine Ayers, 369 Christian Rodriguez Rivera, 881 Chante Moore.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 North Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on January 29th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #2013 - Jose Alberto Genaro de Morais - Household Goods, Boxes, Unit #2019 - Juliska Huerta - Household Goods, Unit #2114 - Sochyl Beatriz Rosa Etanislao - Household Goods/Furniture
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 12th, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1128 ŠClaude Kemp #1346 ŠJohn Wills #1406 ŠJohnathan Luis Sarden #1547 ŠShanta Moore A.K.A Shanta Mack Enterprises #2137 ŠTabitha Wilson.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 15 Alfonso Reynolds 67 Tashae Black
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 229 Jose Luis Soto Reyes 244 Susan Othelia Goff 246 Maurice Glen IV Jones 357 Jeancarlos Rafael Perez Colon
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 14 Bret Michael Caldwell 107 Sheila Marcae Canty 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 406 Patrice Marie Eriste 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 538 Darin Anthony Sanders 540 Sammy Sheriod Carter 544 Charise Scott 548 Mario Delva 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 614 Richard Robinson 636 Jane Taggart
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0149 Andrade Bernard Smith 0191 Shantavia Desha Bonamy 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0900 Bernadette Elaine Alston 1008 Matt Delane Tennyson
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0143 Alice Crowson 0703 Ricardo Robinson 0711 Kimberly Hudson 1405 Stephan Oakley 1414 Anthony Wolfe 1630 Robin Oelerich 1739 Marvin Smitt 1743 Marvin Smitt
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1011 Reanna Heard 1065 Roger Lee King 1076 Cameron Trammel Campbell 2038 Cameron Trammel Campbell 3247 Autumn Marie Johnson 4029 Sampson Kittrell, Jr. 4078 Charles Mahoy 5066 Cameron Trammel Campbell.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on Enter January 29th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. 0C027- Zenaida Gonzalez; 0C055-Karn Gomez; 0F003- Tanaja Grant; 0F007- Brianna Rivera; 0G007- Cherlyn Rivers; 0G020- Dena Hicks; 0J023-Carline Simon Morancie.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/29/2021, 08:00 am at 366 N COUNTY ROAD 13 ORLANDO, FL 32833, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2C4GP44R55R518760
2005 CHRYSLER
WDDNG9FB6AA296884
2010 MERCEDEZ.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/5/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5NPE24AFXGH372517
2016 Hyundai
3AKJHHDRXJSKA7847
2018 FREIGHTLINER
1GCRWAEH8KZ296524
2019 Chevrolet
1GCRWAEH4KZ297850
2019 Chevrolet
1UYVS2537L3941626
2020 UTILITY TRAILER MFG CO
1UYVS2539L6013007
2020 UTILITY TRAILER MFG.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 1, 2021
1C4PJLCB4GW126878
2016 Jeep
2HGES16514H563070
2004 Honda
JN1CA21D8WM902701
1998 Nissan
FEBRUARY 4, 2021
2HGES16304H626741
2004 Honda
4T1BG22K8YU749868
2000 Toyota
JA3AD29FX4U051448
2004 Mitsubishi
KL1TG6DE4BB171950
2011 Chevrolet
WBA3A5G53ENP30081
2014 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
February 11th, 2021
JM3TB3DV5E0429471
2014 Mazda
KNDJT2A28A7180554
2010 Kia
1G1PC5SBXE7129307
2014 Chevrolet
KNDJN2A26J7583703
2018 Kia
1G1JF12F857191779
2005 Chevrolet
2C3CCAAG6DH707518
2013 Chrysler
3FAFP37N05R130687
2005 Ford
JTEZU14R460069420
2006 Toyota
SHHFK7H97JU233696
2018 Honda
1GYEE637840159206
2004 Cadillac.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2009 Ford
VIN# 1FTPW12V79FA56071
2013 Kia
VIN# 5XXGM4A76DG202187
2002 Yamaha
VIN# JYAVM01E32A038139
1998 Chevrolet
VIN# 2C1MR2266W6732733
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on February 10, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/ lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve Just Fix It LLC 333 27th Street Orlando, FL 32806
Account of USAA Ins Co 1995 Jeep VIN 1J4FY19P2SP292571 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2329.00 Sale date is February 9, 2021 at 9 AM
1/20/21