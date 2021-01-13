Legal Public Notices 1/13 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, January 22nd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
susan larson: bags and boxes Lyle Taylor: Collectible/Tools Paula Holmes: twin bed, big TV, 2 nightstands, 10 file boxesMeghan Jalbert: boxes and bins Maria Jacobs: Household goods Patricia Graffuis: Household goods Jacob Davis: Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, January 22, 2021 @ 12:45PM:
Lisa Anne Smith-King bedroom set, couch, washer and dryer. other household goods- Valdez Pierre Thomas- storing dresser/entertainment center and coffee table and bed and boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, January 22nd, 2021 @ 11:30 AM
: Robin Hanafusa- Clothes, music equipment. Jason Chiong- Household goods, kayak. Darran Bolden- Household goods. Javier Filippi Lopez- Household goods. Korren Renee Proulx- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michael Schad - Houshold Items, Emily Grider - Household, Anup Murthy - Household Goods, Sharon Pritchard - 2 Bedroom Home The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, January 22nd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
: Desmon Walker-Household items; Quashaunte Joseph- Chair, Couch, Dresser, Table, Mattress, Bags, Clothes, Boxes, and household items; Chris Kennedy- Boxes, Personal Items, Pictures, Garden items, Pet supply, Luggage; Steve Lay- Books, Cooler, Totes, Albums, Cards; Stephanie Ortiz Rivera- House hold items, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Chanda Christian-2 bedroom trailer.-Mary Ligon Ezell-household goods.-Dominique Julio-clothes, couch, bed queen, misc.-Stephen L Isom-household goods.-Patricia Culver-household goods.Michael Stewart-household goods. Duane Melvin Keister- 4 bedroom house. James C Gore- household goods. Daniell Brown- household items, clothes, 3 containers. carlos francisco Vazquez Lopez- tools, 3 compressors and misc. Nakeya Drinkard- household goods, Aurelje Lekeu - bag of clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 1/22/2021 @ 11:45am.
Neysha Zayas- Matress.3 boxes. Jaime Rubio- household items. Tatiana Ceballos- 2 headboard, mattress, 2 dresser, 2 night stands, dining room table. Cesar DeLaRosa. Kyle Alonzo- household items. Jimmy George Gibbs- personal items. The Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 1/22/2021 @ 12:00pm
: Ethel Brown homegoods, Gladimar Colon- Santos homegoods, Mayriann Carrasquillo homegoods, Jeremy Wolfe homegoods holiday decor. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 1/22/2021 @ 1:00pm
Jane Roderick boxes, Megan Socola boxes & furniture, Jose Amey boxes, Carl Decamillo clothes & furniture, Falyn Derozin table & wood.TheThe auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 1/22/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Jayaiona Webster household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 1/22/2021 @ 1:45PM
Desi Holiskey Household items, Robert Farmer Bed Household items, Anastasia Gonzalez TV, Head board, clothes, TRK Solutions Inc. Working supplies, household items, Samuel Snyder Tools, Household items, Margette Kittredge Household items, boxes, Fior Diaz household items, Angel Ruben Cruz Tiburcio household items, Raquel Forbes household items, Larry Hamilton household items, De Ann Charlene Felix household items, Nimshai Luther Corriette household items, Padro Lopez personal items, Charmaine Ephriam Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.516.7751 on 01.22.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Jennifer Hodges couch, loveseat, dinining room table with 4 chairs, two night stands, chest, frame; Devona Timbs household furniture and items; Chimene Dufrene furniture and apartment furnishings; Mary Spicer household & personal items; Latasha Leggett deep freezer, furniture, sectional, 3 tv's; Ana Paula De Souza housegoods, clothes; Keely Blair housegoods; Nickeshia Lewin household furniture, miscellaneous items; Richard Bessong house goods; Shamona Clark household goods; Keith Mathis bags, totes; Khadija Brown bed, dressers; Maribella Luna desk entertainment center, boxes, bed; Gloria Phillips one bedroom, hutch.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 01.22.2021 @ 2:00 pm
. Brian libreros Household Goods; Lavonga Young Boxes, Bin, T.v.; Deanna Lee Household Goods; Erick Rodriguez Clothes; Latronda Phillips Living room set, two bedroom sets, miscellaneous items; Scott Heron Household Goods; James Conley Tv, kitchen table and chairs; April Early Furniture; Timothy Knight Household Goods; Rohan Wallace Cabinets, tools, equipment; Trevor Azzinaro Business Inventory 50-100 Boxes; Shane Guthrie Furniture; Marie Smith Boxes.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 01.22.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Marie Doblas Household items, Arnold Somereville Bed, tv and tv stand, boxes; Marie Acosta Cruz 3 mattress twin, king, clothes, boxes; Jourdan Turner household items; William Brown Books,clothes; Pedro Jose Garcia Rolon household goods; Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes; Latreca Patterson household items; Karma Butler King bed and dresser.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 01.22.2021 @ 3:00 pm
. Brandon Anderson tv, clothes, boxes, toy; Stephanie Castro bed,dresser,nightstand,boxes; Devondra Johnson-2 queen size bed and twin mattress and 3 box springs and box more than 10 boxes; Rita Wooden-Furniture,Boxes; Miledys Castro-household goods; Lakisha Royal- furniture,totes; Jonathan Morales-Totes for kids toys, and 1 tv stand; Aimee Porras-Boxes, Personal items, Clothes, Furniture; Kirstin Dempsey-Household goods; Kirstin Dempsey- House hold goods; Kirk shields- Furniture, bed, mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 1/22/2021 @ 12:30 PM
Maria Vazquez: Household Goods-Jennifer Holland: Household Goods- Johnson Johnson: Business Equipment-Amber Richardson: Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Randolph Miller- Household items Darlene Randall- Household items Nivea Slaughter- Household items Janice Barnes- Household items Shelia Warren- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Barbara Rosenwinkel Ð household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 1/22/2021 @ 12:00PM
Yarixa Colon household items, Lucson Jean household items, Jessica Colon household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On January 22, 2021 11:15 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005.
Emanuel Sanchez- Home items. Annette Castro- Home. Margarita Martinez- Household. Jazmin Mcmillan- Home items. Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.516.7751 on 01.29.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Natasha Donaldson bed, couch, dinning table, dresser, boxes; Hublal Ramotar furniture; David Rivera seats from the truck; Lazarus M. Mitchel books, art. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 01.29.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Ben Bates furnature, home goods; Kevin Smythe Household Goods; YADIRA SERRANO House hold goods; James Moten Household furniture; LUIZ RODRIGUES House hold goods; Franco De Sousa Tools; Robyn Robertson Household Goods; Jake Hogan 5 bins of clothing, fishing tackle, Passion Lyons House hold goods; Kuniya Forbes Boes, totes; Gia McQueen House Hold Goods; Jessica Guevara Trailer - Vin# 4FPFB1212YG047642 Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 01.29.2021 @ 3:00 pm.
Sean Smith House hold Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, January 29th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
: Quashaunte Joseph-Chair, Couch, Dresser, Table, Mattress, Bags, Clothes, Boxes, and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 29, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Helen Degrilla - household goods, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516-7221:
Jason Todd Grace - House Items / Antiques. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreausures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-275
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.R. DOB: 08/26/2003, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Thushanna Richards
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on February 12, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-681
IN THE INTEREST OF: C.B. DOB: 12/14/2009 Z.B.P. DOB: 12/17/2011, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: CARY WOODSON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 9:30 a.m., on the 28th day of January 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 20-DP-70
. IN THE INTEREST OF: H. F., DOB: 07/24/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HEATHER HUDSON
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 8th, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 6th day of January, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Brian J. Wajda, of 12472 Lake Underhill Road, Suite 515, Orlando, FL 32828, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Ambitious Events
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Ambitious Events
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/6/21
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, David Horvath, of 357 Pawnee Trail, Winter Springs FL, 32708-5159, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
David Horvath Consulting
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"David Horvath Consulting
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/22/20
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on February 4, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; B07 Heather Raincrow $691.80, B46 Priscilla Hayes $945.20, D27 Debra Cassano $493.20, D11 Rhonda Vest $493.20, C15 Maro Molina $664.20, L57 Thomas Moran $559.70, B35 Dawn Hebbert $429.60, L55 Denice Jackson $833.00, B21 Makens Sejour $715.60, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $1285.26, B30 RaOndria Johnson $1141.58, D48 Latrease Richardson $1009.70, D31 Leighton Thomas $482.60, B25 Mary Ebron $517.00, B42 Juan Rodriguez $848.00, L53 Charles Proctor $623.00, D07 Steven Rhem $514.40, D46 Tonya Lapka $840.20, C10 Denetra Crook $641.60, A02 Michael Hidalgo $408.40, E26 David van Gelder $3042.48, B45 Connelly Gerard $408.40
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1062 Chris Armbruster $1014.30, 1380 Melissa Hancock $461.30, 1051 Sylvia Rodriguez $768.80, 1097 Amy King $802.00, 1179 Cara LeMond $599.20, 1163 Martin Spear $672.40, 1299 James Mcsherry $980.75, 1024 Verlie Thompson $966.70, 1112 Jamie Williams $1945.05, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1163.38, 1286 Willie Brown Jr $378.00, 1122 Daniel Miller $1517.90, 1161 Syed Shariff $1226.85
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714; C126 Carina Patterson $2326.97, B102 Bem Williams $1049.89
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1162 Jeffrey Halter $1719.55, 1034 Timothy Jordan $840.95, 1242 Danny Johnson $718.70, 1603 Andre Riviere $676.00, 1201 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1048.00, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $718.70, 1256 Julianna Sivon $930.95, 1406 Percy Jackson $461.80, 1665 Whendy Green $378.00, 1011 Giovanni Vargas $865.00, 1506 Tabitha Wilson $667.00, 2056 Mystery Room $527.08, 1414 Peggy Towers $378.00, 1691 Barbara Martin $303.50, 1365 Sarah Orlando $547.00, 1668 Mystery Room $676.20, 1108 Heidi Riesel $435.15, 1110 Troy Copeland $1038.05, 2470 Luis Galvis $618.02, 1177 Jose Ayala $1272.40, 1422 Alfredo Acededo $601.50, 1156 Corey Tigue $1123.35, 1006-09 Milton smith $1194.75, 1068 Khari Williams $1144.50, 1420 Heather Brucato $763.60
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B004 Evelina Brestowski $771.50, C002 Traci Washington $581.44, C015 Jarod Greene $1184.95, A086 Michael Ungar $441.88, E006 Bruce Leenim $656.08, B006 Sterle Scott $931.75, D013 Sterle Scott $931.75, C039 Javier Aponte $958.56, E002 Bryce Jones $756.00
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2236 Juan Rivera $1452.90, 1441 Gloria Murillo $633.36, 2545 Chayanne Arroyo $601.50, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $463.28, 1278 Tamara Nicosia $425.85, 1722 Shyanne Benavidez $690.04, 1750 Meghan Willis $495.02, 1001 Yolonda Kemmerer $1680.00, 1433 Catherine Romano $542.72, 2589 Nicole Carter $402.50, 1406 Dustin Spencer $479.21, 1061 Michael Keane $686.68, 5008 Paul Bearden $1272.40, 5086 Tonya Owens $1283.05, 5064 Timothy Johnson $974.30, 1543 Tasheika Gillison $602.72, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $582.53, 1574 Deloris Foster $825.25, 1437 Ruvette Permaul $564.19, 1519 Eddie Irizarry $612.28, 1415 Miguel Alameda $1088.14, 2817-19 Travis Hampton $1117.30, 1244 Paul Bearden $771.70, 2815 Linda Koravos $822.05, 2704 Johnell Brooks $463.10, 2429 Frederick Panke $1197.90, 1217 Sukhpal Singh $745.35, 5026 Robert Hebert $676.20, 2234 Juan Rivera $1423.65, 5030 Neil Callegari $1123.35, 5058 Timothy Johnson $974.30, 1629 Bianca White $1160.80, 1325 Robert Bailey $612.28, 2512 Ashlynn Mayranen $492.25, 1007 Mary Thomas $720.00, 1752 Meghan Willis $495.02, 1582 Patrick Michaud $2121.28, 1238 Hector Rodriguez $574.34, 1408 Thomas Cabral $1144.56, 1619 Andrew Eaton $1410.80, 1236 Elavittal Williams $356.68, 1763 Joslynn Utter $356.68, 2336 Jennifer Gray $587.60, 1422 Roland Sattler $1211.22, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $828.64, 1540 Marilis Rodriguez $676.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3128 Sidney LaShay $987.08, 3120 Malieka Hodges $915.32, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1509.52, 4162 Lee Burnett $604.07, 4183 Jennifer Tejada $1618.47, 4153 Raffaele Scettro $1717.02, 4199 Misten Brownlee $707.82, 4102 Stafford Mitchell $1263.99.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 North Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on January 29th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #2013 - Jose Alberto Genaro de Morais - Household Goods, Boxes, Unit #2019 - Juliska Huerta - Household Goods, Unit #2114 - Sochyl Beatriz Rosa Etanislao - Household Goods/Furniture
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 15 Alfonso Reynolds 67 Tashae Black
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 229 Jose Luis Soto Reyes 244 Susan Othelia Goff 246 Maurice Glen IV Jones 357 Jeancarlos Rafael Perez Colon
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 14 Bret Michael Caldwell 107 Sheila Marcae Canty 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 406 Patrice Marie Eriste 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 538 Darin Anthony Sanders 540 Sammy Sheriod Carter 544 Charise Scott 548 Mario Delva 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 614 Richard Robinson 636 Jane Taggart
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0149 Andrade Bernard Smith 0191 Shantavia Desha Bonamy 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0900 Bernadette Elaine Alston 1008 Matt Delane Tennyson
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0143 Alice Crowson 0703 Ricardo Robinson 0711 Kimberly Hudson 1405 Stephan Oakley 1414 Anthony Wolfe 1630 Robin Oelerich 1739 Marvin Smitt 1743 Marvin Smitt
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1011 Reanna Heard 1065 Roger Lee King 1076 Cameron Trammel Campbell 2038 Cameron Trammel Campbell 3247 Autumn Marie Johnson 4029 Sampson Kittrell, Jr. 4078 Charles Mahoy 5066 Cameron Trammel Campbell.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on Enter January 29th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. 0C027- Zenaida Gonzalez; 0C055-Karn Gomez; 0F003- Tanaja Grant; 0F007- Brianna Rivera; 0G007- Cherlyn Rivers; 0G020- Dena Hicks; 0J023-Carline Simon Morancie.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/29/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2C3AA53G75H522834
2005 Chrysler
ESGC0099K516
2005 HONDA
3HSDJSJR5DN302766
2013 International
1UYVS2534EP012604
2014 UTILITY TRAILER MFG CO
3AKJGEDV2ESFS2640
2014 FREIGHTLINER
4V4NC9EH5FN186201
2015 Volvo
KNDJN2A2XJ7507031
2018 Kia.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/11/2021, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to
accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3C4PDCAB6JT274036
2018 Dodge
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 2, 2021 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2010 FORD
1ZVBP8AN9A5138957
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Ford
VIN# 2FAFP71W33X102678
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on February 03, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC