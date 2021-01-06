Legal Public Notices 1/6/21 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902
#1444 Justin Hardy, #1152 Kendra Hunt,#1409 Tierra Livingston. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: December 30, 2020, January 6, 2021.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, January 22nd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
susan larson: bags and boxes Lyle Taylor: Collectible/Tools Paula Holmes: twin bed, big TV, 2 nightstands, 10 file boxesMeghan Jalbert: boxes and bins Maria Jacobs: Household goods Patricia Graffuis: Household goods Jacob Davis: Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, January 22, 2021 @ 12:45PM:
Lisa Anne Smith-King bedroom set, couch, washer and dryer. other household goods- Valdez Pierre Thomas- storing dresser/entertainment center and coffee table and bed and boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, January 22nd, 2021 @ 11:30 AM
: Robin Hanafusa- Clothes, music equipment. Jason Chiong- Household goods, kayak. Darran Bolden- Household goods. Javier Filippi Lopez- Household goods. Korren Renee Proulx- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
CITATION OF PUBLICATION, STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF COBB, 12 East Park Square, MARIETTA, GA 30090. CIVIL ACTION NO.: 20-A-2159
, TANGIER SUPER, PLAINTIFF, VS, DAMARIS LERMA, DEFENDANT. TO: DAMARIS LERMA, 1310 Ibsen Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32809. By order of the Court dated December 8, 2020, you are hereby notified that on the 8 th day of July, 2020, Tangier Super filed suit against you. You are hereby required to a file a written answer to the complaint with the clerk of said court within 60 days from the 8 th day of December 2020, and to serve a copy upon plaintiff and plaintiff’s attorney Stephen R. Fowler, Esq. at The Fowler Firm, LLC Ð 1720 Peachtree Street, Suite 118, Atlanta, GA 30309 WITNESS the Honorable David P. Darden This 8th day of December, 2020. Robin C. Bishop, Clerk of State Court, Cobb County, GA
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michael Schad - Houshold Items, Emily Grider - Household, Anup Murthy - Household Goods, Sharon Pritchard - 2 Bedroom Home The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, January 22nd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
: Desmon Walker-Household items; Quashaunte Joseph- Chair, Couch, Dresser, Table, Mattress, Bags, Clothes, Boxes, and household items; Chris Kennedy- Boxes, Personal Items, Pictures, Garden items, Pet supply, Luggage; Steve Lay- Books, Cooler, Totes, Albums, Cards; Stephanie Ortiz Rivera- House hold items, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Chanda Christian-2 bedroom trailer.-Mary Ligon Ezell-household goods.-Dominique Julio-clothes, couch, bed queen, misc.-Stephen L Isom-household goods.-Patricia Culver-household goods.Michael Stewart-household goods. Duane Melvin Keister- 4 bedroom house. James C Gore- household goods. Daniell Brown- household items, clothes, 3 containers. carlos francisco Vazquez Lopez- tools, 3 compressors and misc. Nakeya Drinkard- household goods, Aurelje Lekeu - bag of clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 1/22/2021 @ 11:45am.
Neysha Zayas- Matress.3 boxes. Jaime Rubio- household items. Tatiana Ceballos- 2 headboard, mattress, 2 dresser, 2 night stands, dining room table. Cesar DeLaRosa. Kyle Alonzo- household items. Jimmy George Gibbs- personal items. The Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321.800.4793, on 1/22/21 at 12:00pm.
Diane Carol Vallely books and photos. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 1/22/2021 @ 12:00pm
: Ethel Brown homegoods, Gladimar Colon- Santos homegoods, Mayriann Carrasquillo homegoods, Jeremy Wolfe homegoods holiday decor. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 1/22/2021 @ 1:00pm
Jane Roderick boxes, Megan Socola boxes & furniture, Jose Amey boxes, Carl Decamillo clothes & furniture, Falyn Derozin table & wood.TheThe auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 1/22/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Jayaiona Webster household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 1/22/2021 @ 1:45PM
Desi Holiskey Household items, Robert Farmer Bed Household items, Anastasia Gonzalez TV, Head board, clothes, TRK Solutions Inc. Working supplies, household items, Samuel Snyder Tools, Household items, Margette Kittredge Household items, boxes, Fior Diaz household items, Angel Ruben Cruz Tiburcio household items, Raquel Forbes household items, Larry Hamilton household items, De Ann Charlene Felix household items, Nimshai Luther Corriette household items, Padro Lopez personal items, Charmaine Ephriam Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.516.7751 on 01.22.2021 @ 11:00 am.
Jennifer Hodges couch, loveseat, dinining room table with 4 chairs, two night stands, chest, frame; Devona Timbs household furniture and items; Chimene Dufrene furniture and apartment furnishings; Mary Spicer household & personal items; Latasha Leggett deep freezer, furniture, sectional, 3 tv's; Ana Paula De Souza housegoods, clothes; Keely Blair housegoods; Nickeshia Lewin household furniture, miscellaneous items; Richard Bessong house goods; Shamona Clark household goods; Keith Mathis bags, totes; Khadija Brown bed, dressers; Maribella Luna desk entertainment center, boxes, bed; Gloria Phillips one bedroom, hutch.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 01.22.2021 @ 2:00 pm
. Brian libreros Household Goods; Lavonga Young Boxes, Bin, T.v.; Deanna Lee Household Goods; Erick Rodriguez Clothes; Latronda Phillips Living room set, two bedroom sets, miscellaneous items; Scott Heron Household Goods; James Conley Tv, kitchen table and chairs; April Early Furniture; Timothy Knight Household Goods; Rohan Wallace Cabinets, tools, equipment; Trevor Azzinaro Business Inventory 50-100 Boxes; Shane Guthrie Furniture; Marie Smith Boxes.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 01.22.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Marie Doblas Household items, Arnold Somereville Bed, tv and tv stand, boxes; Marie Acosta Cruz 3 mattress twin, king, clothes, boxes; Jourdan Turner household items; William Brown Books,clothes; Pedro Jose Garcia Rolon household goods; Rodney Jerome Moore sofas, entertainment center, boxes; Latreca Patterson household items; Karma Butler King bed and dresser.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 01.22.2021 @ 3:00 pm
. Brandon Anderson tv, clothes, boxes, toy; Stephanie Castro bed,dresser,nightstand,boxes; Devondra Johnson-2 queen size bed and twin mattress and 3 box springs and box more than 10 boxes; Rita Wooden-Furniture,Boxes; Miledys Castro-household goods; Lakisha Royal- furniture,totes; Jonathan Morales-Totes for kids toys, and 1 tv stand; Aimee Porras-Boxes, Personal items, Clothes, Furniture; Kirstin Dempsey-Household goods; Kirstin Dempsey- House hold goods; Kirk shields- Furniture, bed, mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 1/22/2021 @ 12:30 PM
Maria Vazquez: Household Goods-Jennifer Holland: Household Goods- Johnson Johnson: Business Equipment-Amber Richardson: Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Randolph Miller- Household items Darlene Randall- Household items Nivea Slaughter- Household items Janice Barnes- Household items Shelia Warren- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Barbara Rosenwinkel Ð household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 1/22/2021 @ 12:00PM
Yarixa Colon household items, Lucson Jean household items, Jessica Colon household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On January 22, 2021 11:15 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005.
Emanuel Sanchez- Home items. Annette Castro- Home. Margarita Martinez- Household. Jazmin Mcmillan- Home items. Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture, Nouvo Properties LLC- Home items, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 22, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516-7221:
Jason Todd Grace - House Items / Antiques. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreausures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID J. SHARPE
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002683-O Division: Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of David J. Sharpe, deceased, whose date of death was July 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 12/30/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Shannan Field, Esq. Attorney for Personal Representative Florida Bar Number: 95572 1135 S. Washington Ave., Suite A TITUSVILLE, FL 32780 Telephone: (321) 362-5414 Fax: (321) 577-0316 E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com
. Personal Representative /s/ Jeffrey David Sharpe 307 Nevada Ave., Apt. 1303 Odenton, Maryland 21113
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERTA B. BENNER,, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-003119-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of ROBERTA B. BENNER, deceased, whose date of death was AUGUST 31, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 12/30/2020. Signed on 11/16/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ Charles H. Stark, Personal Representative, 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO. B18-DP-109
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.W., a male child DOB: 02/11/2011. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jaime Kiriakis
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on March 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 9th day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-275
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.R. DOB: 08/26/2003, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Thushanna Richards
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on February 12, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-681
IN THE INTEREST OF: C.B. DOB: 12/14/2009 Z.B.P. DOB: 12/17/2011, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: CARY WOODSON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 9:30 a.m., on the 28th day of January 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41.CASE NO.: 15-DP-027
. IN THE INTEREST OF L.B. DOB: 01/07/2004 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: PRUDENCIO NELSON,
Address: Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Permanent Commitment of the following child for adoption: L.B., born on January 7, 2004. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear on January 29th, 2021, at 2:15 p.m., before the Circuit Judge, Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741 for an ADVISORY HEARING. Pursuant to section 39.802(4)(d), Florida Statutes (2019), a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan through an adoption entity as defined in section 39.802(4)(d), Florida Statutes (2019). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if youare hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Kissimmee, Osceola County, Florida this 9TH day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Candace Cunningham, Attorney for the State of Florida, Florida Bar No.: 0018556, State of Florida Children Legal Services, Department of Children and Families, 111 E. Monument Avenue, Ste. 501, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 442-8502, Candace.Cunningham1@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)