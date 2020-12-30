Legal Public Notices 12/30 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902
#1444 Justin Hardy, #1152 Kendra Hunt,#1409 Tierra Livingston. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: December 30, 2020, January 6, 2021.
CITATION OF PUBLICATION, STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF COBB, 12 East Park Square, MARIETTA, GA 30090. CIVIL ACTION NO.: 20-A-2159
, TANGIER SUPER, PLAINTIFF, VS, DAMARIS LERMA, DEFENDANT. TO: DAMARIS LERMA, 1310 Ibsen Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32809. By order of the Court dated December 8, 2020, you are hereby notified that on the 8 th day of July, 2020, Tangier Super filed suit against you. You are hereby required to a file a written answer to the complaint with the clerk of said court within 60 days from the 8 th day of December 2020, and to serve a copy upon plaintiff and plaintiff’s attorney Stephen R. Fowler, Esq. at The Fowler Firm, LLC – 1720 Peachtree Street, Suite 118, Atlanta, GA 30309 WITNESS the Honorable David P. Darden This 8th day of December, 2020. Robin C. Bishop, Clerk of State Court, Cobb County, GA
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID J. SHARPE
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002683-O Division: Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of David J. Sharpe, deceased, whose date of death was July 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 12/30/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Shannan Field, Esq. Attorney for Personal Representative Florida Bar Number: 95572 1135 S. Washington Ave., Suite A TITUSVILLE, FL 32780 Telephone: (321) 362-5414 Fax: (321) 577-0316 E-Mail: shannanfield@yahoo.com
. Personal Representative /s/ Jeffrey David Sharpe 307 Nevada Ave., Apt. 1303 Odenton, Maryland 21113
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERTA B. BENNER,, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-003119-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of ROBERTA B. BENNER, deceased, whose date of death was AUGUST 31, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 12/30/2020. Signed on 11/16/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ Charles H. Stark, Personal Representative, 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO. B18-DP-109
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.W., a male child DOB: 02/11/2011. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jaime Kiriakis
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on March 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 9th day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-275
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.R. DOB: 08/26/2003, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Thushanna Richards
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on February 12, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-681
IN THE INTEREST OF: C.B. DOB: 12/14/2009 Z.B.P. DOB: 12/17/2011, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: CARY WOODSON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 9:30 a.m., on the 28th day of January 2021, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-821
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.B. DOB: 09/03/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Tina Blake
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-144
. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. M., DOB: 07/27/2014. MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: RONALD MOREL
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 2nd, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1st day of December, 2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 18-DP-128
. IN THE INTEREST OF: J.O., DOB: 04/13/2017. MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: GIOVANNI WILLIAMS
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on January 14th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, cal 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of December, 2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-91
IN THE INTEREST OF A.P. DOB: 08/21/2018 J.P. DOB: 05/30/2011 C.P. DOB: 12/18/2014 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christopher Perez
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 2 nd , 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 4th day of December, 2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41.CASE NO.: 15-DP-027
. IN THE INTEREST OF L.B. DOB: 01/07/2004 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: PRUDENCIO NELSON,
Address: Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Permanent Commitment of the following child for adoption: L.B., born on January 7, 2004. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear on January 29th, 2021, at 2:15 p.m., before the Circuit Judge, Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741 for an ADVISORY HEARING. Pursuant to section 39.802(4)(d), Florida Statutes (2019), a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan through an adoption entity as defined in section 39.802(4)(d), Florida Statutes (2019). FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if youare hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Kissimmee, Osceola County, Florida this 9TH day of December, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Candace Cunningham, Attorney for the State of Florida, Florida Bar No.: 0018556, State of Florida Children Legal Services, Department of Children and Families, 111 E. Monument Avenue, Ste. 501, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 442-8502, Candace.Cunningham1@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Eastside Baptist Church dba Oasis, of 1900 Conway Gardens Rd, Orlando, Fl 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Oasis at Conway Gardens
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Oasis at Conway Gardens
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: Jan 4, 2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Justine Ann Aikens, of 688 Starstone Dr, Lake Mary, FL 32746 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Mirror Image Global Ministry
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Mirror Image Global Ministry"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/21/2020
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 7, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; B21 Makens Sejour $715.60, B42 Juan Rodriguez $771.20, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1525.76, B07 Heather Raincrow $604.40, D48 Latrease Richardson $906.40, E26 David Van Gelder $2814.63, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $1285.26, B46 Priscilla Hayes $863.10, L57 Thomas Moran $687.00, D46 Tonya Lapka
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1380 Melissa Hancock $397.75, 1112 Jamie Williams $1775.50, 1062 Chris Armbruster $879.20, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1192.28, 1122 Daniel Miller $1298.00, 1161 Syed Shariff $1099.70, 1024 Verlie Thompson $810.40
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714; C126 Carina Patterson $2122.70, B102 Bem Williams $855.62
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1256 Julianna Sivon $824.50, 1177 Jose Ayala $1272.40, 1034 Timothy Jordan $840.95, 1422 Alfredo Acededo $601.50, 1068 Khari Williams $1038.05, 1110 Troy Copeland $931.60, 1226 Robert Okafor $1143.35, 1156 Corey Tigue $974.30, 1162 Jeffrey Halter $1570.50, 2470 Luis Galvis $538.20, 1603 Andre Riviere $601.50, 1242 Danny Johnson $612.25, 1420 Heather Brucato $763.60
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E002 Bryce Jones $622.93, C002 Traci Washington $562.51, C039 Javier Aponte $796.24, C015 Jarod Greene $1030.59
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1559 Vikkie Andrews $759.47, 1414 Ivette Montalvo $1144.56, 5058 Timothy Johnson $825.25, 5008 Paul Bearden $1123.35, 1324 Lauren Pereira $564.19, 1441 Gloria Murillo $633.36, 5030 Neil Callegari $974.30, 1543 Tasheika Gillison $515.60, 1750 Meghan Willis 425.85, 2234 Juan Rivera $1231.70, 1437 Ruvette Permaul $495.02, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $513.36, 1244 Paul Bearden $702.53, 1492 Ryan Robles $633.36, 2236 Juan Rivera $1271.90, 1415 Miguel Alameda $1088.14, 1433 Catherine Romano $465.60, 5064 Timothy Johnson $825.25, 2545 Chayanne Arroyo $527.00, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $608.78, 1722 Shyanne Benavidez $620.87, 1752 Meghan Willis $425.85, 1619 Andrew Eaton $1254.45, 5086 Tonya Owens $1134.00, 1290 Ryan Robles $633.36, 2817-19 Travis Hampton $957.60, 1629 Bianca White $1004.45, 1408 Thomas Cabral $1011.49, 2227 Ivette Montalvo $1357.60, 2429 Frederick Panke $1038.20, 2815 Linda Koravos $822.05, 1238 Hector Rodriguez $655.17, 1278 Tamara Nicosia $356.68, 1001 Yolonda Kemmerer $1520.00, 1435 Ivette Montalvo $633.36, 2704 Johnell Brooks $399.25, 1422 Roland Sattler $1070.20
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4153 Raffaele Scettro $1530.40, 4199 Misten Brownlee $598.75, 4162 Lee Burnett $495.00, 3128 Sidney LaShay $878.01, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1333.85, 4102 Stafford Mitchell $1128.29, 4183 Jennifer Tejada $1442.80, 2149 Devin Robinson $1325.18, 3120 Malieka Hodges $806.25.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Clermont-13650 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 on January 5th, 2021: 1012 Symphoni Johnson, 3091 Jennifer Rivera, 3012 Elsa Barrero, 3212 Michael Harrison, 1177 Louis Zarinana, 2116 Rebeka Spratt, 2151 Daniel Read, 2154 Michelle Cabral, 3140 Lisa Mohabir, 3215 Andrew Gonzales, 3025 Collette Johnson, 1069 Michelle Rice, 3070 Leanne Parker, 1008 Brendan Paul, 2108 Michael Harrison, 2187 Beryl Fuller, 3178 Michael Burnside, 3057 Nicole Simmons, 1191 Michael Harrison, 1163 Lowell O'Brien, 2102 Rashad Sanders, 2183 Susan Breding, 2131 Francisco Guadamuz, 2016 Liliana Feliciano, 3177 Jose Lopez, 1004 Tasha Swearingen, 1053 Richard Lopez, 1002 Jennifer Davaris, 2175 Jeremie LeFrance, 3072 Leanne Parker.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: January 13, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2096- Households, #2115- Households, #1055- Households, #J206- Households, #H202- Households, #2143- Households, #A124- Furniture, #C132- Furniture, #1064-Households, #J210- Furniture, #2236- Furniture, #C104- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 29, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1G11B5SA5DF227178
2013 Chevrolet
1G1ZC5EB2AF183639
2010 Chevrolet
1GCDM19W1YB134678
2000 Chevrolet
1J8GS48K78C121584
2008 Jeep
1JJV532DXHL010920
2017 WANCO, INC
1N4BL11D56C215815
2006 Nissan
2B3CA8CT4AH303649
2010 Dodge
3AKJGLDR7JSHV1459
2018 Freightliner
3H3V532C3LR165337
2020 HYTR
3KPFK4A70HE069345
2017 Kia
3MYDLBYV1HY154014
2017 Toyota
3MZBPABLXMM202457
2021 Mazda
3VW4T7AU0HM039177
2017 Volkswagen
5N1AR2MN6EC601832
2014 Nissan
JTDJT923185220740
2008 Toyota
KMHDH4AE3DU998232
2013 Hyundai.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
January 22, 2021
1B7HC13Z0WJ259164
1998 Dodge
1FMZU32E8XUC25514
1999 Ford
1FTPW12525KE98175
2005 Ford
1G1JD5SB0D4164389
2013 Chevrolet
1G8AL52F13Z115890
2003 Saturn
1GCCS198858274416
2005 Chevrolet
1GTFH154481181582
2008 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
1HGCG5649WA061058
1998 Honda
1J4FX58S0VC722125
1997 Jeep
1J4GK48K44W234144
2004 Jeep
1N4AL11D35N433671
2005 Nissan
1NXBR12E91Z470613
2001 Toyota
2D8GP44L05R507582
2005 Dodge
2HGES26792H589727
2002 Honda
3C4PDCBG9CT135774
2012 Dodge
4T1BE32K55U501620
2005 Toyota
5N1AN08UX8C523240
2008 Nissan
JM3ER2B54B0353089
2011 Mazda
JT2BG22K3X0364754
1999 Toyota
KMHDH4AE2DU854476
2013 Hyundai
LHJTLKBRXFB000130
2015 BASH
WAUJC68EX5A068853
2005 Audi
January 23, 2021
WBAPH7C59BE681513
2011 BMW.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Honda
VIN# 2HGFG12667H531921
2016 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL3AP5GC192958
2010 Chrysler
VIN# 1C3CC4FB7AN207479
2005 Ford
VIN# 1FMYU93105KB22946
2002 Jeep
VIN# 1J4GK48K02W205673
2011 Volkswagen
VIN# 3VW2K7AJXBM379878
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on January 20, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2020-CP-000871-PR In Re: Estate of WILLIAM EDWIN ZUKOS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of WILLIAM EDWIN ZUKOS, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-000871-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was October 13, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $48,476 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: DIANA L. DAVID, 337 Bolton Grant Drive, Cary, NC 27519. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 12/23/2020. Person Giving Notice: DIANA L. DAVID. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME STATUTE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the ''Fictitious name statute'' s.865.09, Florida Statutes, will register with the division of corporations, Department of state, state of Florida upon receipt of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name to-wit:
Pressure Washing Connections
under which we expect to engage in business at 7345 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 405, Orlando FL 32819. That the party interested in the said business enterprise is as follows:
Twocare, LLC
7345 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 405, Orlando FL 32819. Dated at Orlando, Orange County, Florida December 18th, 2020
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME STATUTE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the ''Fictitious name statute'' s.865.09, Florida Statutes,
will register with the division of corporations, Department of state, state of Florida upon receipt of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name to-wit:
Painter Connections
under which we expect to engage in business at 7345 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 405, Orlando FL 32819. That the party interested in the said business enterprise is as follows:
Twocare, LLC
7345 W. Sand Lake Rd. Suite 405, Orlando FL 32819. Dated at Orlando, Orange County, Florida December 18th, 2020
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/ lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve USA Junk Cars Recycling Inc 4412 Allan St Kissimmee, FL 34746 Account of EVG Services FL LLC 2007 Volvo VIN 4V4NC9GH17N469662 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $13087.58 Sale date is January 21, 2021 at 9 AM
12/30/20