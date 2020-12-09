Legal Public Notices 12/9 issue 

Orlando Legals
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 22, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Amber Alsept - Houshold Goods, Nestor Robles Jr -Tools & Equipment, Einar Helgi Oskarsson - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 12/17/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Robert Gannon- household items, Lauralee Hedrick- household items, Janelle Ramos- household items, Charles Fernandez- household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00am Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Stephen L Isom -household goods. Chanda Christian- 2 bedroom trailer. Michael Stewart- household goods. Mary Ligon Ezell- household goods. Dominique Julio- clothes, couch, bed queen, misc. Culver Patricia- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 31, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516-7221:
JL INS Solutions / Troy Cambre - Office Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreausures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18DP92
IN THE INTEREST OF: M. J. B. a male child DOB: 03/06/2017, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Eric Belton
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John D. Galluzzo, Circuit Judge on the 8th day of February 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at
http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 17th day of November, 2020. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY. CASE NO.: DP19-200
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.R. DOB: 03/19/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Destanie Gibson
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Patricia Doherty on January 5, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This
hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and
entering conference code 962037604#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rizpah Butler- Brannon, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 672297, rizpah.butler-brannon@myflfamilies.com
Florida Bar No.: 672297, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP09-445
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,R DOB: 02/07/2008, D,R DOB: 11/18/2O13. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Diandra Reeves
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on January 12, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP09-445
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,R DOB: 02/07/2008, D,R DOB: 11/18/2O13. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Termaine Neals
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on January 12, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, Case No.: 2020-DR-11851-O. Lynette Rose Satterfield, Petitioner, and Sean Paul Blasher, Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: Sean Paul Blasher, 3852 Palos Verdes St. #40, Las Vegas, NV 89119. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lynnette Rose Satterfield, whose address is please see form 12.980 on or before January 9th, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Ave. Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: there is no real or personal property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 11/09/2020. (Clerk of The Circuit Court) By /s/ Deputy Clerk, 425 North Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando FL 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP19-251
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.D. DOB: 04/29/2019, A.D. DOB: 09/30/2009, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: VALERIE DEL MORAL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 18th day of December, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP19-413
In the Interest of: J.M, DOB: 12/09/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JOANNA MESIDOR (mother)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Friday, December 18, 2020
at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 09815401721, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP19-413
In the Interest of: J.M, DOB: 12/09/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: VICTOR MURPHY (father)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Friday, December 18, 2020
at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 09815401721, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP17-821
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.B. DOB: 09/03/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Tina Blake
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-144
. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. M., DOB: 07/27/2014. MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: RONALD MOREL
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 2nd, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1st day of December, 2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 18-DP-128
. IN THE INTEREST OF: J.O., DOB: 04/13/2017. MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: GIOVANNI WILLIAMS
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on January 14th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, cal 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of December, 2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-91
IN THE INTEREST OF A.P. DOB: 08/21/2018 J.P. DOB: 05/30/2011 C.P. DOB: 12/18/2014 Minor Children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christopher Perez
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 2 nd , 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 4th day of December, 2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE NO.: 20 CP 002937 DIVISION: O. IN RE: ESTATE OF JULIUS A. MUER, JR., Deceased
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of JULIUS A. MUER, JR., deceased, whose date of death was March 1, 2020, File Number: 20 CP 002937 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801 The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is December, 9th 2020. Attorney for Personal Rep. /s/ Robert L. McLeod II ROBERT L. McLEOD II, B.C.S. Fla. Bar No. 369632 1200 Plantation Island Dr. S., #140, St. Augustine, FL 32080, (904) 471-5007, Personal Representative: JENNIFER SUSAN MCLEOD c/o the mcleod firm.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Schnabel Foundation Company, of 45240 Business Ct. #250, Sterling, VA 20166, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Schnabel
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Schnabel
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/30/2020
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Spark Media LLC, of 2022 Cedar Garden Drive, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
YALLA Mena Directory
It is the intent of the undersigned to register "YALLA Mena Directory"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/3/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Wizekat Creations LLC, of 7 S. Hart Blvd., Orlando, FL 32835 pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
The Groovy Garden
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"The Groovy Garden
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/28/20
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Ocoee dr-11410 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 on January 26, 2021:
2221 Miguel Hernandez, 1303 Raymond Tharaldson, 1570 Jakyra Whittaker, 3213 Dondra St Clair, 2460 Jezzica Lucia, 3501 Mohamed Riahielidrissi, 3211 Danielle Marsh, 3345-49 Timothy Johnson, 1006 Gary Smith, 2421 Carlos Williams, 1603 Janice Dizon, 2702 Edmund Burke, 3442 Loretta Johnson, 2379-83 Laura Allen, 2114 Ludy Ungson, 3412 CJ Dye, 1648 Donel Richemond, 3379 James Savin, 1626 Eydie Costa, 1518 Lorvins Eugene, 1630 Rhonda Myhand, 1569 Jaimi Glover, 1406 Andre or Kathryn Dostert, 1102 Christian Cochran, 1107 Janice Dizon, 1647 Donel Richemond, 1729 Falande Meo, 1643 Seth Collins, 1003 Elaine Boyd, 2348 Paul Miller, 1772 Ines Guadamuz, 1301 Mary Money, 1019 Christian Cochran, 3312 Tapika Thomas, 1568 Helen Hill, 2503 Ludy Ungson, 2223 Christian Cochran.
U-Haul Ctr Kirkman rd.- 600 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 on January 26, 2021
: 6051 Gemina Dunet vehicle inside 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander JA4LX31G33U109274, 6051 Nathalie Civil vehicle inside 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander JA4LX31G33U109274, 5016 Taradai Pulchansingh vehicle inside 2001 Hyundai Elantra KMHDN45D11U178348, Huntington National Bank 2001 Hyundai Elantra KMHDN45D11U178348,
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 North Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on December 18th, 2020 at 9:00 am
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #1044 -Devis Rivera - Construction Items & Tools, Wheelbarrow & Cones and #2223 - Yoniel Perez - Trashcan, Car Parts, Box.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 1164 - Pack Jr, Darlo; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 4033 - Joyce, Lavasia; 5023 - Tyler -Merrick, Jennifer; 5025 - Prescott, Dominique; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5136 - Evans, Nino; 6014 - Mignone, Christina; 6015 - Carney, Malcolm; 7003 - Boutwell, Melissa; 7029 - Boutwell, Melissa; 8010 - Sumner, franklin; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9023 - Anjali, FNU
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
00242 - Lewis, Barbara; 00274 - Lee, Jacqueline; 00411 - Santora, Richard; 00415 - Cerullo, Louis; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00426 - Casale, Justin; 00447 - Martin, Rachael; 00534 - Professional Innovation Solutions Dornberg, Matthew; 00548 - Santiago, Judette; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00587 - Diossa, Hugo; 00590 - Esrada, Yaritza; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00713 - Jack, Angelica; 00769 - White, Shane; 00926 - Bierd, Matthew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A040 - Shaw, Daniel; A046 - Jackson, Antonio L; B014 - Cross, Amy; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C025 - matos, nicole; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; D011 - Franklin, Jacqueline; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D068 - Ainsworth, Tammy; D071 - Williams, Ravon; D114 - Owens, Illya; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E017 - Mccray, Tomeka; E069 - Arlain, Nena; E071 - Hansen, Candace; E078 - Daniels, Geriah; E083 - Tupper, Kim; E092 - Rivera, Zuleika; F008 - Neal, Deneeta; F031 - Bagley, Shawn; G003 - Shoop, Angela; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; I016 - Rembert, Aretha; J110 - Johnson, Yolanda; J209 - Douglass, Paige; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J525 - Lowery, Dajna; J810 - Coonce, Christopher; J908 - Smith, Elaine
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A123 - Brown, Jerleen; B223 - Parnell, Jessica; C306 - Boateng, Juliana; C310 - Meadows, Stephen; C332 - Willman, Edward; C336 - Stack, Anika; C340 - Chinchay, Constantino; C342 - Boyd, Shannon; C350 - Anderson, Daniel; D406 - Willman, Dale; D407 - Raby, Jeffrey; E003 - Mitchell, Regina; E016 - slue, Norris; E031 - Jenkins, Cousar; E038 - Brown, Stephen; E068 - Volper, Chris; F602 - Leiter, Cheryl; F631 - Sanpaul, Ramnauth; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A030 - Carter, Scott; B052 - Jackson, Willie; D148 - Quinones, Angelo; G197 - Crisp, Michael; G207 - Grantz, Elizabeth; H245 - Griffith, Cara; I249 - Conn, Jeremiah; I254 - Handyman Services Ebinger, Peter; I265 - Hurst Jr, Stanley; J302 - Cortez, Sophia; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; L493 - Anderson, Cheri; M513 - Richardson, Archie; S571 - Nash, Deborah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1117 - Faulkner, Adrienne; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1827 - Kopel, Cameron; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 3107 - Mccloud, Sharron; 3212 - Graham, Hilmer; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3418 - Caufield, Jeanette; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3525 - Mcdonald, Nicole; 3625 - Tossie, Shydonna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A103 - Manigault, Ariel; C304 - Garcia, Maria; C311 - Quinones, Israel; C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D408 - Knight, Wendy; D431 - Laclair, Donald; D459 - Dyer, Joesph; F606 - Rosa, Nyllianette; F640 - Britt, Vickie; G750 - Prostar Construction Group Anaya, David; H813 - Newsome, DeShonda; H821 - Ferrell, Leif; J915 - Payne, Brandon; K007 - MITCHELL, BRENDAN
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A142 - Rosa, Maria; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B256 - Salahuddin, Aesha; B282 - Gandy, Brandon; C315 - Merkle, David; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; C365 - Branum, Michael; D428 - Velazquez, Ciarra; D476 - Haley, Austin; E526 - Rachels, Bryan; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E553 - Romeo, Scott; E579 - Rosa, Maria; E587 - Hernandez, Joanna; F656 - Jones, Joe; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka; G730 - Stephens, Reneatta; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0326 - Ayres, Jordon; 0504 -McCullough, Samuel; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1018 - King, Ruth; 1039 - Jackson, Patricia; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 3006 - whiteley, Deborah; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3015 - Mitchell, Chad; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol; 5002 - Chevres, Eileen
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. C038 - Fred, Roberto; C064 - Mendez, Bedsaida; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C122 - Noska, Glenn; D034 - Calvo, Edmee; D069 - Wollenberg, Jasin; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E040 - Kiley, Catherine; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F016 - Perez, Miguel; F032 - Mills, Boyd; F039 - Oldfield, Aurora; F058 - Boiba, Anton; F060 - Alexander, Lewis; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G033 - Snead, Cynthia; G075 - Steffee, Kelly; J015 - Perry, Michael. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545 2394 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0015 - Moore Jones, Anautia; 0024 - Duverge, Francisco; 0032 - Regan, Sharay; 0128 - Wesley, Brandon; 0190 - Williams, Ashley; 0199 - Pirant, Mary; 0243 - Henderson, Cynthia; 0246 - Jeune, Dieuloveson; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0284 - Simeon, Frantzdy; 0302 - Mcphee, Lawren; 0303 - Edwards, Jaime; 0473 - Owens, Dexter; 0502 - Felix, Malvin; 0635 - Horton, Nica; 0708 - osborne, Paul; 0806 - styles, dalton; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0839 - Kimber, Kyle; 0861 - Johnson, Teresa; 0867 - Mojica, Maria; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0906 - Lee Jr., Vincent
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1111 - Ford, Gina; 1407 - Carter, Charlene; 1501 - Stewart, Sherell; 1833 - louis, natasha; 1907A - Nash, Sharon; 2112 - Melo, Jorge; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2505 - Badgley, Ronald; 2523 - Barber, Chikara; 2524 - nelson, diana
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247 6799 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1356 - Johnson, Yakita; 1506 - Stouffer, Melanie; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2148 - Odney, Chelove; 2212 - White, Xavier; 2249 - Murray, Meleena; 2348 - Daies, Cynthia; 2619 - Chambers, Shalonda; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0203 - Parrilla, Juan; 0314 - St. John, Kayla; 0504 - Gray, Kedrick; 0506 - Love, Karen; 0508 - Nance, Joy; 0922 - Wambles, Tara; 1223 - Lutz, Austin; 1456 - Dihl, Felicia; 1501 - Miles, kimberly; 1518 - Williams, Bobby; 1704 - Sims- Thomas, Consuelo; 1713 - Simons, Shannon; 1735 - Dihl, Felicia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C003 - Ceus, Monique; E006 - Plummer, William; E020 - Zapata, Jacqueline; G005 - Ortiz, Carlos; NC09 - Mantey, Pamela; S010 - Shorter, Khan; U015 - Torrey, James; U018 - Niemeyer, Joshua; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; V008 - Howard, Andrew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
4008 - Ortiz, William; 4012 - Sanders, Leatrice; 4025 - Aviles, Lisa; 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 4047 - Williams, Jennifer; 6106 - Simpkins, Debra; 6172 - bryson, Kayla
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1023 - Giddings, Jabari; 2007 - Williams, Mark; 3030 - Brant, Lisa; 4034 - Williams, Angela; 5082 - Roman, Marco Antonio; 6053 - Wilkerson, Lasherrie; 6097 - Thomas, Marvin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0308 - Pope, James; 0868 - Cruz, Elimelech; 0875 - CHADEAYNE, DONALD; 0926 - Bullington, Audra
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0466 - Robillard, Gary; 0503 - Berndtson, Jaclyn; 0504 - Canino, Jose; 1019 - Gray, Lynette; 2015 - Ander, David; 3048 - Pagan, Carlos; 3061 - Williams, Kateana; 5030 - Urban, Robert
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B021 - Paillan, Jean; B075 - Patillo, Alex; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B087 - Washington, Sylvester; B109 - Cella, Estelle; B130 - James, Leslie; B146 - Curtis, Devontae; B203 - Jones, Lecolia; B216 - Serrano, Jennifer; C031 - Cruz, Jose; D059 - Brookins, Dwayne; D062 - Gula, Megan; D074 - Kulik, Melissa Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0101 - Eleby, Tariem; 0111 - Faustin, Jean; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0211 - Jackson, Autumn; 0302 - Walwyn, James; 0414 - Robinson, Terrice; 0431 - Obinwa, Akunabaebo; 0834 - Dapp-Reese, Jennifer; 0904 - Kowalik, Ann; 09108 - Spencer, Victoria; 09126 - Joseph, Esther; 0933 - Liport, Josue; 0977 - Vargas, Leonardo; 0991 - Murphy, Carlos; 1043 - Lloyd, LaTanya; 1048 - Auguste, Gina; 1070 - peltier, stephenson; 1081 - Thomas, Shaddrick; 1123 - Alba, Zulay; 1133 - Colon, Amanda; 1160 - gordon, Keisha; 1252 - bazelet, senatus; 1275 - Waller, Curtisicia; 1322 - Banks, Dondelle; 1363 - jackson, roberta; 1387 - Oltin, Kimberly
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A106 - matthews, Evans; A120 - Saturne, Jean; B200 - Rios, Ana; B221 - Redding, Jon; C316 - St George, Michael; C331 - Wright, Joseph; D422 - thomas, Queen; F600 - German, Ahmed; F646 - Phillips, Kira; G700 - Poole, Joshua; G724 - Locklear, Eula; H832 - Warren, Richard; H840 - Jones, Jah'Quetta
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B004 - Amill, Denise; B014 - Bullard, Richard; B027 - Silva, Jesus; C013 - Burgos, Robert; C017 - Hull, Jessica; D054 - means, Renee; F001 - Vargas, Octavio; F005 - martin, Dijon; F007 - Eliony, Lubin; F044 - Martinez, Diane; G004 - Perez, Ismael; H019 - Jones, Sharon; J019 - Spragg, Gabriel; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J060 - Torres, Ramon; J105 - Mondesir, Junior; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; K011 - Lawlor, Laurren; K041 - Goodman, Sandrana; K087 - Goode, Leonard
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326 9069 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A120 - Case, Kody; A128 - Cortes, Milagrosa; A130 - Rodriguez, Luz; C317 - Cervantes, Gerardo; D415 - LOMASH, STEPHEN; E537 - Paul, Kerline; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F635 - Wilbon, Shaquille; G717 - Gimenez, Armando; H801 - cruz, De la; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; J001 - Gordon, Anthony; J019 - Reno, Barbara; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; L219 - Morales, Jose; L220 - Roldos, Luis; L222 - Anderson, De Von; N408 - Casanas, Jesus; O511 - Gunn, William; P006 - wright, jason; P029 - Bonomo, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1009 - marcelino, rafael; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 4031 - Carson, Lakeshia; 6105 - Contreras, Yuri; 6112 - shubert, Loren
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0143 - Quintana, Roberto; 0161 - Cederle, Lucille; 0233 - Torres, Jose; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 1014 - Yensel, Patrick; 7084 - Colon Ortiz, Emmanuel; 7103 - Rodriguez, Cindy; 7155 - Diaz Gomez, Fernando; 8006 - Cederle, Lucille; 8045 - Smith, Ronald; 9013 - Stepp, Herman
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545 2547 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B134 - Miles, Ashley; B139 - Saliba, George; B148 - Kingsmore, John; B156 - Lee, Staneisha; B216 - Louis, Raheem; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C194 - feliciano, zeggia; C195H - Berrios, Maria de los Milagros
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392 1549 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B029 - Shepard, Jeff; B035 - Melendez, Narcisco; C054 - Perez, Ivis; D020 - Gonzalez Ponce, Adbiel; D048 - Santos Garcia, Inginio; D061 - rivera, migdalia; D177 - Steele, Gary; D180 - Daggs, Donald; E004 - peoples, richard; E036 - Rodriguez, Venessa; E054 - Correa Padilla, Bryan; E096 - Rivera, Ismael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1011 - Parris, Lauren; 1027 - Morillo, Iraida; 2050 - Lopez, David; 5016 - Mcneal, Shannon; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Voltz, Carlton; 5334 - Davis, Craig; 6305 - Wood, Caroline; 6418 - Chmielewski, Alex; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6425 - Jackson, Michele'. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on December 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0025 - Haywood, Akilah; 0045 - Hall, Alice; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0103 - Larose, Roosevelt; 0111 - Jeffery, Devona; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0150 - Mcdonald, Ronald; 0154 - Moorer, Vivian; 0160 - Watters, Broderick; 0162 - Wright, Terri; 0168 - Bailey, Yolanda; 0177 - Molina, Natalia; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0209 - Oxendine, Edroy; 0218 - Benjamin, Daquan; 0262 - Gilberry, LaKenja; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0265 - Childs, Jason; 0276 - Barton, Newton; 0300 - Franklin, Geraldine; 0314 - Hill, Demarqus; 0319 - Fort, Lynette; 0323 - Denmark, Jaquell; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0348 - Wesley, Rashunda; 0360 - Ingram, Dorothy; 0397 - Brozek, Petr; 0426 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 0431 - Blunt, Vontavius; 0456 - Stephens, Sandahl; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0505 - Glover, Ramesha; 0506 - Hooten, Johnathan; 0508 - Rodery, Joshuah; 0541 - Fuerst, Jennifer; 0566 - Cole, Cynthia; 0572 - momperousse, Marie; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara; 0575 - Mccants, Jeffrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1504 - Green, Reginald; 1606 - southward, Byron; 2109 - Smith, Venton; 2119 - Rathod, Rakesh; 2120 - Hamilton, Sylvia; 2123 - grimes, john; 2204 - Chestnut, LaToshia; 2216 - WHEELER, BRENDA; 2312 - Fabiano, Marcelo; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2409 - Elmore, Larry; 2506 - Johnson, Jerlin; 2533 - Bridges, Latoya; 2601 - Harwood, Ternece; 2610 - Buser, Susan; 3114 - cooper, Derrick; 3505 - Malcolm, Christina; 3521 - GORDON, JEFFERY; 3603 - Lowe, Iesha; 3605 - Stewart, Tracey; 3608 - Price, Roxanne; 3609 - Long, Rayshell; 4125 - Smith, Tiffany; 4202 - Nicole, Latoya; 4314 - Walker, Mark; 4329 - Clyne, Renisha; 4501 - Brasileiro, Andre; 4503 - Colebrook, Chandelle; 5109 - ghaith, abdallah; 6118 - Stackpole, Susan; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 7109 - Randolph, Deshaundelyn; 7113 - ramgolam, Shameer; 7119 - Mazur, Carolyn; 7120 - Trujillo, Lisa; 8106 - Williams, Freddricia; 8107 - Pryor, Jeni; 8108 - Strickland, John; 8112 - Traylor, Norval; 8115 - Catil, Na'Quosa; 8121 - Brown, Tenisha; 8122 - walker, Shaunite
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374 5979 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A005 - Snyder, Paul; A015 - Balaquer, Sonia; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A026 - Clerkin, James; A033 - Ruffing, Samantha; A044 - Megel, Tina; B016 - Martin, Lafreda; B022 - Clore, John; B027 - Bell, Latanya; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B059 - Majors, Evelyn; B059 - Ford, Jaqual; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C001 - Clinton, Marthia; C008 - Nieves, Andy; C009 - Green, Keyasha; C013 - JOHNSON, JACQUELINE; C015 - Bienaime, Autrichela; C019 - Fleming, Mozell; C021 - Dominguez, Ambrossina; C028 - Carson, Stephanie; C031 - Godbout, Chris; C034 - Butler, Kanisha; C040 - Snyder, Paul; C046 - Mitchell, Da'Shawn; C073 - Isham, Derrick; C076 - Hedghill, Robinson; D002 - Perkins, Leveon; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D019 - Sarasom, Ittichai; D025 - Mccaskill, Tara; D026 - Jones, Jasniquio; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D029 - Cadet, Latoria; D041 - Clerveaux, James; D043 - Cruz, Auroa; D049 - Brooks, Thomas; D051 - Dallas, Adriana; D053 - Smith, Felecia; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D091 - Chenault, Althea; D095 - ROBERTS, MARCIA; D096 - Dort, Tadrina; D102 - Brown, Natasha; D109 - Wilkes, Joanie; D113 - Thomas, William; D118 - Williams, Shakima; D125 - Kellum, Willisha; D130 - White, Amanda; D131 - Willis, Rhonda; D141 - Mckenzie, June; D143 - hankerson, Mitchell; D146 - Divine Orders International Ministries Inc Elmore, Dena; E019 - Ceballos, Debra; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F004 - Harden, Willie; P010 - Johnson, Reggie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A004 - Cyr, Richard; A010A - Watson, Darrell; A044 - eagle, leyla; B005B - Mutter, Jennifer; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B019B - Lee, Michael; B022A - Mitchell, Drexel; B023B - Snell, Saprina; B050 - Santos, Jorge; B055 - Ortiz, Luis; B061 - Jones, Alice; B063 - Hazard, Annette; B094 - Bowser, Teal; C052 - Community Coordinate Care for Children, Inc. Accounts, Payable; C053 - Community Coordinate Care for Children, Inc. Accounts, Payable; C063 - Edwards, Don;C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C083 - Rowland, Beverly; C085 - banks, Jalon; D011 - Melbourne, James; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D022 - Jessie, Karen; D047 - Monroe, Marcus; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D066 - BELL, JERRY; D092 - Eagle, Michael; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D120 - MORRELL, JOSEPH; D134 - Basley, Nyesha; E015 - SPENCE, STEPHEN; E017 - Thomas, Cieara; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E082 - steele-alce, Shanninikia; F006 - Crayton, Hatte; F049 - Caribbean Sunshine Bakery Daley, Peter; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation; F114 - Boyd, Latasha; O010 - Young, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A104 - Edwards, Marian; B216 - Shade-herron, Dianna; B227 - Bloser, Michael; B237 -Guishard, Lois; B263 - Ragteree, Stephen; C302 - Wade, Terika; D422 - Nicholls, Arlene; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E044 - Hadley, Eunzell; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; F603 - Eads, James; F606 - Stopper, Mary; F613 - Francois, Francis; F644 - reyes, Julissa; F662 - Morales, Ideliza; F666 - Paul, Randy; G704 - Foster, Antoinette; G715 - CACIQUE- PIERRE, Florine; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; G727 - Cathedral of Praise Sanctuary Roberts, Michael; G729 - Cathedral of Praise Sanctuary Roberts, Michael; H806 - Brown, Kelly; J905 - Harris, nimely; P016 - WILLIAMS, RICH; P035 - Koren, Matthrew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0095 - Brown, Angela; 0111 - White, Kyle; 0155 - Phillips, Randall; 0179 - McKinney, Robert; 0236 - Nelson, Andre; 0421 - Torres, Edwin; 0518 - Draper, Darrell; 4012 - Paul, George; 7004 - Wheeler, Joseph
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 1057 - Jones, Thomas; 2139 - Jones, Danielle; 2146 - Gruber, Trevor; 3021 - Cole, Kellie; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3087 - Thomas, Cassandra; 3104 - Gobezie, Emiel; 3158 - Leva, Steven; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 3165 - Phillips, Natasha; 3196 - Leep, Shannon
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1072 - Sarasom, Ittichai; 2003 - campbell, Lakhesha; 2005 - Paul, Ryan; 2081 - Knox, Bill; 2099 - Argo, Suzette; 3003 - Koukoullis, Anthony; 4029 - Calhoun, Jack; 4063 - Darby, Trae
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0409 - Rod's Yard Care Johnson, Darren; 0413 - LaRosa, Ron; 0518 - Guzman, Nora; 1009 - Dailey, Brennan; 1011 - Graham, Toni; 2035 - Duval, Erika; 2085 - Rebustillos, Luz; 2093 - Francois, Jarvis; 2123 - Collins, Willie; 2145 - Williams, Gabrielle; 2156 - Joseph, Tony; 3001 - Rebustillos, Myra; 3008 - OTown Radio Incorporated Weil, Michael; 3158 - Stephenson, Calvin; 3164 - Mazzoccone, Renzo; 3209 - Irwin, Terry. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on Enter December 18th, 2020 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. 0E013- Stacey Jay Zimmerman, 0F016- Israel Tyus, 0H031- Keith Marcell Williams, 0i054- Jesula Valsaint.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 24, 2020
5NPDH4AE3FH555032
2015 Hyundai
JTMZD33V986054653
2008 Toyota
DECEMBER 28, 2020
1GDY7RFF6G1901338
2016 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
1HGCG315XYA024575
2000 Honda
1N4AL2AP0CN562111
2012 Nissan
2C1MR2294V6700517
1997 Geo
JHMFA362X6S028515
2006 Honda.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
December 31st, 2020
1999 Honda
1HGEJ6675XL031331
2017 Ford
1FMCU9GD0HUE49225
2007 Dodge
1D8GT28K97W527308
2016 Toyota
JTDKARFU2G3011868.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BE32K63U119979
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 30, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2019 KIA
VIN# 5XYPG4A3XKG592885
2014 INFINITY
VIN# 5N1AL0MN3EC524150
5 X 10 FOOT HOMEMADE TRAILER BLACK/SILVER IN COLOR.
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on December 28th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.