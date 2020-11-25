Legal Public Notices 11/25 issue 

Orlando Legals
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford 2728 W 25 th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902
on: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford 2728 W 25 th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902
Gerald Kanyok #106, Gerald Kanyok #111, Gerald Kanyok #115, David Cherry #1015, Yahaira Hernandez #1119, Shatara Cooper #1131, Gerald Kanyok #1210, Hecmarie Quintana #1239, Chartoniya Ward#1253 Tierra Livingston #1409, Ruth Zipperer #1475, Rachel Craig #1598, Autumn Roach #1613, Elisha Smith #1663, Fred Eric Hyland #1740, Michelle Robinson #1743. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 25, December 2, 2020.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 17th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Karen Fugett- Household Goods; Eugene D Nathan-Furniture and household goods; Oraca Carolyn Jean Newberry- 2 beds, 2 box springs, washer, dryer, and boxes; Desirae Jones- Personal Items; Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez- wheelchair, household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, December 15, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Alex Mijangos- House hold goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, December 15th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
: Censa International College/ Deinnys Torrealba- Office supplies. Steven Hodge -Household goods. Patti Boyle- Household goods. Carlos Morales- Fishing rods,totes,Tv. Benitez Aldo G/Aldo G Benitez- Household goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17,2020 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221
: DaShawn Patterson - Electronics and Home goods. Alicia Rodriguez - Household Goods. MariAnna Leroy - Household Goods. Kerin Almonte - Furniture and boxes. Nikolai Dunkelberger - Household Items. Nikolai Dunkelberger - Household Goods. Desiree Warren Household Goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 12/10/20 at 2:00pm.
Orlando Rodriguez: furniture, sofa, boxes, artwork, dresser, ottoman, radio, dining room table, grill, bike.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 12/15/2020 @ 11:30am.
Lourdes Yajaira - Household items; Michele Williams- bed, dresser, bins, electronics; Hector Guzman- bins storage, computer desk and computer. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 407.502.0120, on 12/10/2020 @ 2:00PM
Tamara Dungca- household items
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, December 10th 2020 @ 4:00 PM
: Juan Guevara: Clothes,electronics and boxes Quashaunte Joseph: Nonoperational Motorcylce, Boxes, bookshelves, Table & Couches
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 10,2020
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Bryana Nickerson - queen bed, 2 twins,5-10 boxes.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407.516.7751 on 12.17.2020 @ 9:30 am.
Wayne Silveira boxes; Shanon Roberts table, washer, dryer, deep freezer, boxes; Mario Rios furniture, boxes, electronics; Xavier Graham clothing, shoes; Devona Timbs household goods; Devona Timbs household items; Devona Timbs household items, decorations; Alisha White furniture, boxes, soda, chair; Randy Broner furniture; Demond Jefferson shoes, clothes; Joe Scott household goods; Brandon Oliver Taylor clothes, tools; Gabriel Pimenta tools; Iystasia Washington housegoods; Kim Mitchell household goods; Thomas Rorry tools. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 12.17.2020 @ 10:30am
Charles Dantes One bedroom, Monica Murray school stuff for her class room, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, Gloria Sims Household goods James Conley Tv, kitchen table and chairs, Zierrah Martin Bedroom furniture, Clothing, Extra Accessories. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 12.17.2020 @ 11:30 am.
Angelia Herring Household items; Monique Bruce bed, desk, boxes; Jean Yvens Faustin House hold goods; Jennifer Spell Bins, and bag of clothes; Shuantae Bellamy documents, tv boxes; Samuel Caldwell couch, personal items, boxes; Oliver Locke boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 12.17.2020 @ 3:00 pm
. Janice Carlton furniture & household items; Danielle Johnson Boxes; William Lumaine furniture and boxes; Rita Wooden Furniture, Boxes; Lazora M Mallory Furniture; Sheila Perez household goods; Tangle Bradley household goods; Patricia Ann Whitfield household items; Courtney Jones headboard, footboard, boxes, shoes, dining.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 12/15/2020 @ 11:45am
James Correa household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 12/15/2020 @ 12:45PM
Micheal Hernandez- Household Goods, Melisa Lewis- Household Goods, William Luft- Furniture, Chaquel Porcha- Gunn- Bed set and Boxes, Tajarvis Coleman- Speaker, Pressure, Doralyn Roldan- Household Goods, Anna Bowen- Household Goods, Marilyn Vigoreaux- Household Goods, Christina Parker- Furniture and Totes, Stephanie Torres- Household Goods, Jorge Rivera- Furniture and Grill, Cecilia Walker- Household Goods
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On December 15, 2020 11:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005.
Miguel Angel Pereira -household and tools, Michael Green- boxes and bikes, Antoine Penn-home items, Annette Gabay -household items, Miguel A. Velasco- Restaurant equipment, Ashley Perkins-household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 12/17/2020 @ 2:00PM:
Kelly Greene furniture and files; Marcus Brown supplies; Jorge Alicea Boxes, household goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Rhonda Fox- Household items Jeannie Hart- Household items Barbara Meara- Household items Camille Lopez- Household items Nivea Slaughter- Household items Sara Sexton- Household items Jordane Tillman - Household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 12/15/2020 @ 1:45pm
Carlos Sacchett boxes, Lauri Heaphy household items, Aaron Lynn furniture & appliances, Jude Venant clothes, Roland Garcia totes, Kyle Falwell personal items, Michael Clarke furniture.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF IONA JONES BREWER, File No. 2020-CP-001071-O
, Division NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: THE BENEFICIARIES OF IONA JONES BREWER (address unknown) YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Beneficiaries has been file in the Probate Case as it relates to Iona Jones Brewer and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on Law Office of Amanda Achong, P.A., attorneys for Petition whose address is P.O. Box 290188 Davie, FL 33329, and file the original with the clerk of the above styled court on or before thirty (30) days from the date of this publication. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded in the pleadings or motion, without further notice. /s/ Amanda Achong Amanda K. Achong, Attorney for Petitioner, Florida Bar Number: 109372, P.O. Box 290188, Davie, FL 33329, Telephone: (954) 646-5416, Fax: (954) 951-0101, E-Mail: aachong@achonglaw.com
, Secondary E-Mail: pleadings@achonglaw.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18DP92
IN THE INTEREST OF: M. J. B. a male child DOB: 03/06/2017, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Eric Belton
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John D. Galluzzo, Circuit Judge on the 8th day of February 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at
http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 17th day of November, 2020. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP07-17
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: K. R. DOB: 11/20/2017 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robbie Burney
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY. CASE NO.: DP17-505
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.G. DOB: 10/14/2012 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: James Gordon
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Patricia Doherty on December 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY. CASE NO.: DP19-200
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.R. DOB: 03/19/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Destanie Gibson
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Patricia Doherty on January 5, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This
hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and
entering conference code 962037604#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rizpah Butler- Brannon, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 672297, rizpah.butler-brannon@myflfamilies.com
Florida Bar No.: 672297, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP09-445
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,R DOB: 02/07/2008, D,R DOB: 11/18/2O13. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Diandra Reeves
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on January 12, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP09-445
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,R DOB: 02/07/2008, D,R DOB: 11/18/2O13. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Termaine Neals
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on January 12, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, Case No.: 2020-DR-11851-O. Lynette Rose Satterfield, Petitioner, and Sean Paul Blasher, Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: Sean Paul Blasher, 3852 Palos Verdes St. #40, Las Vegas, NV 89119. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lynnette Rose Satterfield, whose address is please see form 12.980 on or before January 9th, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Ave. Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: there is no real or personal property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 11/09/2020. (Clerk of The Circuit Court) By /s/ Deputy Clerk, 425 North Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando FL 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP19-251
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.D. DOB: 04/29/2019, A.D. DOB: 09/30/2009, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: VALERIE DEL MORAL
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 18th day of December, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP19-413
In the Interest of: J.M, DOB: 12/09/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JOANNA MESIDOR (mother)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Friday, December 18, 2020
at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 09815401721, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CAC CASE NO.: DP19-413
In the Interest of: J.M, DOB: 12/09/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: VICTOR MURPHY (father)
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Friday, December 18, 2020
at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 09815401721, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP15-00355
In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KIERRA HALL
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on December 4, 2020 at 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-756
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.M. DOB: 012/22/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Nestine Mathieu
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Friday, December 4, 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DINH NGUYEN, Plaintiff, vs. HOA NGUYEN, Defendant. HOA NGUYEN, Defendant/ Counter-Plaintiff, vs. DINH NGUYEN, Plaintiff/ Counter-Defendant. CASE NO.: 2019-CC-013168-O.
NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Amended Default Final Judgment on the Counterclaim against Plaintiff/ Counter-Defendant, DINH NGUYEN, (“Final Judgment”) entered January 14, 2020, in Case No. 2019-CC-013168-O of the County Court of the 9th Judicial Circuit in and for Orange County, Florida, wherein DINH NGUYEN is the Plaintiff/Counter-Defendant and HOA NGUYEN is the Defendant/Counter-Plaintiff, the Clerk of Orange County shall sell to the highest bidder for cash on www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
, the Clerk’s website for online auctions, at 11:00 a.m. on the 9th day of December, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: Condominium Unit B1, Building 6, PHEASANT RUN AT ROSEMONT CONDOMINIUM, A CONDOMINIUM, together with an undivided interest in the common elements, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Record Book 3181, Page 476, and re- recorded in Book 3213, Page 2486, as amended from time to time, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Street Address: 4586 Pheasant Run Drive, Unit 6B1, Orlando, Florida 32808 (“Real Property”) Tax Parcel ID: 05-22-29-6256-06-021. IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT NO LATER THAN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER 60 DAYS, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS. Dated: November 18, 2020. /s/ Lan B. Kennedy-Davis, LAN B. KENNEDY- DAVIS, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No.: 534021, RUMBERGER KIRK & CALDWELL, P.A., P.O. Box 1873, Orlando, FL 32802, Telephone: (407) 872-7300, Facsimile: (407) 841-2133, Email: lkennedy@rumberger.com
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
NOVEMBER 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone 400 Blk of N Garland Ave
2. Cellphone 3000 Blk of Monticello PL
3. Cellphone S Court Ave/ E Pine St
4. Tag 5500 Blk of International Dr
5. Cellphones 6400 Blk of Raleigh St
6. Tag S Parramore Ave/ W Anderson St
7. Tag 6400 Blk of Raleigh St
8. Electronics 5100 4th St
9. Cellphone 40 Blk of E Washington St
10. Key 30 Blk of W Church St
11. Tag 5900 Blk of Metropolis way
12. Tag 1000 Blk of W of Colonial Dr
13. Cellphone SR 417 N/ SR 408 W
14. Cellphone 100 Blk of S Bumby Ave
15. Tag 1200 Blk of W Colonial Dr
16. Bike 2600 Blk of E Colonial Dr
17. Bike 200 Blk of E Copland Dr
18. Currency 9200 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Ileisha Pruna-Valentin, of 3712 Ricky Lane, Saint Cloud, FL 34772 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Natural Essence By G.H.I.
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Natural Essence By G.H.I."
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/19/2020
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on December 3, 2020 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; B42 Juan Rodriguez $694.40, E26 David van Gelder $2586.78, E12 Rafael Blanco $2083.10, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1385.36, A19 Anitra Alexander $402.80, L57 Thomas Moran $594.30, B07 Heather Raincrow $517.00, L55 Denice Jackson $672.20, D48 Latrease Richardson $803.10, B30 RaOndria Johnson $982.68, D46 Tonya Lapka $623.00, B21 Makens Sejour $636.15, B46 Priscilla Hayes $781.00, D02 Nadine Denoye $623.00, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $1192.56
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1293 Ginni Estrada $1001.18, 1273 PaintWerx of Orlando Inc $1001.90, 1122 Daniel Miller $1598.10, 1024 Verlie Thompson $654.10, 1062 Chris Armbruster $1264.10, 1161 Syed Shariff $972.55, 1112 Jamie Williams $1605.95
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714; C105 Anthoney Loria $1483.20, C126 Carina Patterson $1918.43
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1201 Adrienne Lee Taylor $856.35, 1350 Mystery Room $1570.50, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $612.25, 1186 Jacson Torres $2098.49, 2470 Luis Galvis $458.38, 1421 Tamiki Lumpkin $1437.60, 1670 Janecia Lowery $688.70, 1226 Robert Okafor $994.30, 1256 Julianna Sivon $718.50, 1108 Heidi Riesel $942.25, 1162 Jeffrey Halter $1421.45, 1156 Corey Tigue $825.25, 1422 Alfredo Acededo $527.00, 1420 Heather Brucato $592.70, 1034 Timothy Jordan $1244.50, 1452 Selena Perez $1144.50, 1177 Jose Ayala $1123.35, 1110 Troy Copeland $825.15, 1068 Khari Williams $931.60, 1242 Danny Johnson $505.80, 1603 Andre Riviere $527.00
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C015 Jarod Greene $876.22
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $1863.82, 1505 Melissa Carcagena $1127.63, 1582 Patrick Michaud $1807.28, 5008 Paul Beareden $974.30, 2545 Chayanne Arroyo $452.50, 1244 Paul Bearden $633.36, 1435 Ivette Montalvo $564.19, 1437 Ivette Montalvo $564.19, 1437 Ruvette Permaul $425.85, 1617 Andrew Eaton $1018.10, 1414 Ivette Montalvo $1011.49, 2429 Frederick Panke $878.50, 2227 Ivette Montalvo $1197.90, 2817-19 Travis Hampton $797.90, 1001 Yolanda Kemmerer $1360.00, 2236 Juan Rivera $1090.90, 1629 Bianca White $848.10, 1441 Gloria Murillo $495.02, 1492 Ryan Robles $564.19, 5086 Tonya Owens $984.95, 2234 Juan Rivera $1039.75, 1415 Miguel Alameda $944.12, 1408 Thomas Cabral $878.42, 1146 Aviance Kimbrough $1493.00, 2815 Linda Koravos $739.60, 5030 Neil Callegari $825.25, 1276 Venessa Wise $603.36, 1140 Ali Huseynov $974.30, 1290 Ryan Robles $564.19, 1422 Roland Sattler $929.18, 2075 Casrlos Padilla $534.28, 1238 Hector Rodriguez $586.00, 1565 Steffon Williams $702.53, 1266 Robert Mier $633.36, 2414 Karen Nelson $782.35, 1285 Tiffany Franklin $979.18, 1214 Miriam Caicedo $444.19, 1722 Syanne Benavidez $551.70, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $690.30, 1324 Lauren Pereira $495.02
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3120 Malieka Hodges $702.50, 4073 Michael Murphy $739.60, 4094 Sylvester Wynn $1254.43, 3128 Sidney LaShay $768.94, 4183 Jennifer Tejada $1272.45, 2120 24 Karat Formulations LLC $862.39, 4110 Kimberly Donald $609.80, 3131 Christina Anderson $1397.13, 2149 Devin Robinson $1221.43, 2122 24 Karat Formulations LLC $862.39, 3031 Dontavious Knight $702.50, 4102 Stafford Mitchel $992.59, 4069 24 Karat Formulations LLC $676.00, 4153 Raffaele Scettro $1349.10, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1783.50.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Kirkman rd.- 600 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 on December 22, 2020: 3109 Vincent Lee, 1078 James Volley, 2057 Brian Atkinson, 1060 Amy Dorf, 3092 Danelle Gentry, 3103 Patrice Murphy, 8026 Renee Means, 6013 Dominique Williams, 6051 Gemina Dunet vehicle inside 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander JA4LX31G33U109274, 2119 Sebastien Lyons, 1100 Luis Martin, 3047 Frannell Montgomery, 5034 Melvin Kpanquoi, 1017 Bianca Johnson, 3042 Derick Blair, 3071 Juan Jimenez, 2085 Blanchie Voss, 2081 Justin Nelson, 2120 Winston Fortune, 5016 Taradai Pulchansingh vehicle inside 2001 Hyundai Elantra KMHDN45D11U178348, 3011 Gina Van Epps, 6048 Steven Drapper, 1020 Sherline Ulysse, 6005 Anfernee Blair, 1120 Robin Williams, 5008 Shyrl Williams, 2023 Kurt Eichhorn, 6001 Robinson Costa.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 11th, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1003 –Cleo Redmond, A.K.A. Cleotha Lenell Redmond, #1732 –Christian Salafia, A.K.A Christian William Salafia.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: December 10th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #I216- Furniture, #J207- Boxes, #J208- Households, #2114- Boxes, #2017- Furniture, #1156- Households, #1123- Boxes, #1017- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 10, 2020
1FAFP40684F182783
2004 Ford
2T1CG22PXYC292594
2000 Toyota
KMHWF35H85A172072
2005 Hyundai
LEHTCB162HR000388
2017 RIYA
WDBRN40J35A660722
2005 Mercedes-Benz
DECEMBER 11, 2020
WAULD64B22N019376
2002 Audi
DECEMBER 13, 2020
5XYPG4A36LG639721
2020 Kia
DECEMBER 14, 2020
1FALP4048RF172912
1994 Ford
1HGCG5551XA132071
1999 Honda
2C4GP44342R656507
2002 Chrysler
4T1BE46K99U299113
2009 Toyota
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 14, 2020
1B7HC16Y2TS646825
1996 Dodge
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on December 14, 2020 at 9:00 am: 05 Honda vin: 1HGCM66895A051470; 11 Hyundai vin: 5NPEC4AC2BH115654; 09 Jeep vin: 1J4FF28B69D249445; 10 Jeep vin: 1J4NT2GA9AD639361; 15 Mitsubishi vin: ML32A4HJ5FH033440; 11 Mitsubishi vin: 4A31K5DF3BE015427; 00 VW vin: 3VWDD21C7YM462944; 01 VW vin: 3VWCK21C01M445104; 11 Nissan vin: 1N4AL2AP2BN411902; 02 Toyota vin: 4T1BE32K62U520821; 94 Honda vin: 1HGEG8650RL005974; 01 Honda vin: 1HGES26771L010641; 11 Mercedes vin: WDDNG9FB4BA374743.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 15, 2020 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2010 LEXS
JTHBB1BA3A2019239
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2010 Infiniti
VIN# JN1CV6EK8AM102509
2004 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL11D44C132062
2008 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3KA33G38H119902
2004 Ford
VIN# 1FMFU18L54LA12714
2003 Saab
VIN# YS3FB49SX31012454
2007 Infiniti
VIN# JNRAS08U07X101725
2000 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG2257YA020346
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 16, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC