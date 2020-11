Legal Public Notices 11/25 issue 

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Gerald Kanyok #106, Gerald Kanyok #111, Gerald Kanyok #115, David Cherry #1015, Yahaira Hernandez #1119, Shatara Cooper #1131, Gerald Kanyok #1210, Hecmarie Quintana #1239, Chartoniya Ward#1253 Tierra Livingston #1409, Ruth Zipperer #1475, Rachel Craig #1598, Autumn Roach #1613, Elisha Smith #1663, Fred Eric Hyland #1740, Michelle Robinson #1743. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 25, December 2, 2020.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Karen Fugett- Household Goods; Eugene D Nathan-Furniture and household goods; Oraca Carolyn Jean Newberry- 2 beds, 2 box springs, washer, dryer, and boxes; Desirae Jones- Personal Items; Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez- wheelchair, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locationIndicated:Alex Mijangos- House hold goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Censa International College/ Deinnys Torrealba- Office supplies. Steven Hodge -Household goods. Patti Boyle- Household goods. Carlos Morales- Fishing rods,totes,Tv. Benitez Aldo G/Aldo G Benitez- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17,2020 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: DaShawn Patterson - Electronics and Home goods. Alicia Rodriguez - Household Goods. MariAnna Leroy - Household Goods. Kerin Almonte - Furniture and boxes. Nikolai Dunkelberger - Household Items. Nikolai Dunkelberger - Household Goods. Desiree Warren Household Goods. This auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Orlando Rodriguez: furniture, sofa, boxes, artwork, dresser, ottoman, radio, dining room table, grill, bike. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Lourdes Yajaira - Household items; Michele Williams- bed, dresser, bins, electronics; Hector Guzman- bins storage, computer desk and computer. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tamara Dungca- household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Juan Guevara: Clothes,electronics and boxes Quashaunte Joseph: Nonoperational Motorcylce, Boxes, bookshelves, Table & Couches The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:- Bryana Nickerson - queen bed, 2 twins,5-10 boxes.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Wayne Silveira boxes; Shanon Roberts table, washer, dryer, deep freezer, boxes; Mario Rios furniture, boxes, electronics; Xavier Graham clothing, shoes; Devona Timbs household goods; Devona Timbs household items; Devona Timbs household items, decorations; Alisha White furniture, boxes, soda, chair; Randy Broner furniture; Demond Jefferson shoes, clothes; Joe Scott household goods; Brandon Oliver Taylor clothes, tools; Gabriel Pimenta tools; Iystasia Washington housegoods; Kim Mitchell household goods; Thomas Rorry tools. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Charles Dantes One bedroom, Monica Murray school stuff for her class room, Daniel Jackson clothes, shoes, Gloria Sims Household goods James Conley Tv, kitchen table and chairs, Zierrah Martin Bedroom furniture, Clothing, Extra Accessories. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Angelia Herring Household items; Monique Bruce bed, desk, boxes; Jean Yvens Faustin House hold goods; Jennifer Spell Bins, and bag of clothes; Shuantae Bellamy documents, tv boxes; Samuel Caldwell couch, personal items, boxes; Oliver Locke boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Janice Carlton furniture & household items; Danielle Johnson Boxes; William Lumaine furniture and boxes; Rita Wooden Furniture, Boxes; Lazora M Mallory Furniture; Sheila Perez household goods; Tangle Bradley household goods; Patricia Ann Whitfield household items; Courtney Jones headboard, footboard, boxes, shoes, dining. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:James Correa household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Micheal Hernandez- Household Goods, Melisa Lewis- Household Goods, William Luft- Furniture, Chaquel Porcha- Gunn- Bed set and Boxes, Tajarvis Coleman- Speaker, Pressure, Doralyn Roldan- Household Goods, Anna Bowen- Household Goods, Marilyn Vigoreaux- Household Goods, Christina Parker- Furniture and Totes, Stephanie Torres- Household Goods, Jorge Rivera- Furniture and Grill, Cecilia Walker- Household GoodsThe auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Miguel Angel Pereira -household and tools, Michael Green- boxes and bikes, Antoine Penn-home items, Annette Gabay -household items, Miguel A. Velasco- Restaurant equipment, Ashley Perkins-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Kelly Greene furniture and files; Marcus Brown supplies; Jorge Alicea Boxes, household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rhonda Fox- Household items Jeannie Hart- Household items Barbara Meara- Household items Camille Lopez- Household items Nivea Slaughter- Household items Sara Sexton- Household items Jordane Tillman - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Carlos Sacchett boxes, Lauri Heaphy household items, Aaron Lynn furniture & appliances, Jude Venant clothes, Roland Garcia totes, Kyle Falwell personal items, Michael Clarke furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION., Division NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: THE BENEFICIARIES OF IONA JONES BREWER (address unknown) YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Beneficiaries has been file in the Probate Case as it relates to Iona Jones Brewer and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on Law Office of Amanda Achong, P.A., attorneys for Petition whose address is P.O. Box 290188 Davie, FL 33329, and file the original with the clerk of the above styled court on or before thirty (30) days from the date of this publication. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded in the pleadings or motion, without further notice. /s/ Amanda Achong Amanda K. Achong, Attorney for Petitioner, Florida Bar Number: 109372, P.O. Box 290188, Davie, FL 33329, Telephone: (954) 646-5416, Fax: (954) 951-0101, E-Mail: aachong@achonglaw.com , Secondary E-Mail: pleadings@achonglaw.com IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: M. J. B. a male child DOB: 03/06/2017, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To:Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John D. Galluzzo, Circuit Judge on the 8th day of February 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The father is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 17th day of November, 2020. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: K. R. DOB: 11/20/2017, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.G. DOB: 10/14/2012 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Patricia Doherty on December 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.R. DOB: 03/19/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Patricia Doherty on January 5, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. Thishearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 andentering conference code 962037604#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rizpah Butler- Brannon, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 672297, rizpah.butler-brannon@myflfamilies.com Florida Bar No.: 672297, By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,R DOB: 02/07/2008, D,R DOB: 11/18/2O13. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on January 12, 2021, at 10:15 a.m.. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, Case No.: 2020-DR-11851-O. Lynette Rose Satterfield, Petitioner, and Sean Paul Blasher, Respondent, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: Sean Paul Blasher, 3852 Palos Verdes St. #40, Las Vegas, NV 89119. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lynnette Rose Satterfield, whose address is please see form 12.980 on or before January 9th, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Ave. Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: there is no real or personal property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 11/09/2020. (Clerk of The Circuit Court) By /s/ Deputy Clerk, 425 North Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando FL 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANERIN THE INTEREST OF: M.D. DOB: 04/29/2019, A.D. DOB: 09/30/2009, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 18th day of December, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CACIn the Interest of: J.M, DOB: 12/09/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner onat 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of November, 2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on December 4, 2020 at 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.M. DOB: 012/22/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Friday, December 4, 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DINH NGUYEN, Plaintiff, vs. HOA NGUYEN, Defendant. HOA NGUYEN, Defendant/ Counter-Plaintiff, vs. DINH NGUYEN, Plaintiff/ Counter-Defendant.NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Amended Default Final Judgment on the Counterclaim against Plaintiff/ Counter-Defendant, DINH NGUYEN, (“Final Judgment”) entered January 14, 2020, in Case No. 2019-CC-013168-O of the County Court of the 9th Judicial Circuit in and for Orange County, Florida, wherein DINH NGUYEN is the Plaintiff/Counter-Defendant and HOA NGUYEN is the Defendant/Counter-Plaintiff, the Clerk of Orange County shall sell to the highest bidder for cash on www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com , the Clerk’s website for online auctions, at 11:00 a.m. on the 9th day of December, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: Condominium Unit B1, Building 6, PHEASANT RUN AT ROSEMONT CONDOMINIUM, A CONDOMINIUM, together with an undivided interest in the common elements, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Record Book 3181, Page 476, and re- recorded in Book 3213, Page 2486, as amended from time to time, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. Street Address: 4586 Pheasant Run Drive, Unit 6B1, Orlando, Florida 32808 (“Real Property”) Tax Parcel ID: 05-22-29-6256-06-021. IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT NO LATER THAN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER 60 DAYS, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS. Dated: November 18, 2020. /s/ Lan B. Kennedy-Davis, LAN B. KENNEDY- DAVIS, ESQUIRE, Florida Bar No.: 534021, RUMBERGER KIRK & CALDWELL, P.A., P.O. Box 1873, Orlando, FL 32802, Telephone: (407) 872-7300, Facsimile: (407) 841-2133, Email: lkennedy@rumberger.com LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cellphone 400 Blk of N Garland Ave2. Cellphone 3000 Blk of Monticello PL3. Cellphone S Court Ave/ E Pine St4. Tag 5500 Blk of International Dr5. Cellphones 6400 Blk of Raleigh St6. Tag S Parramore Ave/ W Anderson St7. Tag 6400 Blk of Raleigh St8. Electronics 5100 4th St9. Cellphone 40 Blk of E Washington St10. Key 30 Blk of W Church St11. Tag 5900 Blk of Metropolis way12. Tag 1000 Blk of W of Colonial Dr13. Cellphone SR 417 N/ SR 408 W14. Cellphone 100 Blk of S Bumby Ave15. Tag 1200 Blk of W Colonial Dr16. Bike 2600 Blk of E Colonial Dr17. Bike 200 Blk of E Copland Dr18. Currency 9200 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvdis hereby given that the undersigned, Ileisha Pruna-Valentin, of 3712 Ricky Lane, Saint Cloud, FL 34772 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/19/2020for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.