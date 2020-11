Legal Public Notices 11/18 issue 

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Orlando Rodriguez: furniture, sofa, boxes, artwork, dresser, ottoman, radio, dining room table, grill, bike. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tamara Dungca- household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Juan Guevara: Clothes,electronics and boxes Quashaunte Joseph: Nonoperational Motorcylce, Boxes, bookshelves, Table & Couches The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:- Bryana Nickerson - queen bed, 2 twins,5-10 boxes.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION., Division NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: THE BENEFICIARIES OF IONA JONES BREWER (address unknown) YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Beneficiaries has been file in the Probate Case as it relates to Iona Jones Brewer and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on Law Office of Amanda Achong, P.A., attorneys for Petition whose address is P.O. Box 290188 Davie, FL 33329, and file the original with the clerk of the above styled court on or before thirty (30) days from the date of this publication. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded in the pleadings or motion, without further notice. /s/ Amanda Achong Amanda K. Achong, Attorney for Petitioner, Florida Bar Number: 109372, P.O. Box 290188, Davie, FL 33329, Telephone: (954) 646-5416, Fax: (954) 951-0101, E-Mail: aachong@achonglaw.com , Secondary E-Mail: pleadings@achonglaw.com IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: K. R. DOB: 11/20/2017, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.G. DOB: 10/14/2012 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Patricia Doherty on December 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR POLK COUNTY PROBATE AND MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION N RE: THE ESTATE OF, Deceased.. PROBATE DIVISION. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Charles Edward Pritchett-, deceased, File Number 20- CP-002404, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The estate is testate and the date of the decedent’s Will is October 14, 2019. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in Florida Statues Section §90.5021 applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is November 11, 2020. Personal Representative: Richard Steven Hall, 2929 Oak Tree Lane, Lakeland, FL 33810. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Maria D. Boudreaux, Esq. Maria D. Boudreaux, Esq., FBN 1008371, LeavenLaw, 3900 First Street N., #100, St. Petersburg, FL 33296, Phone: 727-327-3328, Fax: 727-327-3305, mboudreaux@leavenlaw.com IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: I.D. DOB: 07/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, November 23rd, 2020 at 10:15am for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified via ZOOM. DUE TO COVID THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://zoom.us/j/93719644759?pwd=SjI5eVNoOS83QzlYU0xYbzBIYU5udz09. Meeting ID: 937 1964 4759. Passcode: 221253. One tap mobile +16468769923. Alternatively, if you do not have technology available to you to use the Zoom Platform as noted above, please arrive at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806, on November 23, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Notify Court personnel that you are present for the above hearing, and wait for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0067262, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANERIN THE INTEREST OF: M.D. DOB: 04/29/2019, A.D. DOB: 09/30/2009, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 18th day of December, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.. Division: 29 – Mark S. Blechman. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: TIMOTHY TURNER WILSON Petitioner/Husband, and LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ, Respondent/Wife.TO: LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 10, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/16/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Tyeia J. Owens, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CACIn the Interest of: J.M, DOB: 12/09/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner onat 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 09815401721, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/CRANER/CACIn the Interest of: J.M, DOB: 12/09/2018, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner onat 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. Due to COVID 19 the appearance may be by phone at the following call in number- 407-836-5646, code 517180#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 09815401721, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, Kirsten.Teany@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on December 4, 2020 at 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.M. DOB: 012/22/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Friday, December 4, 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.:REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL Last Known Address: 5255 Tallowood Way, Naples, FL 34116 . JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, Last Known Address: 15298 Cortona Way, Naples, FL 34120. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 10/16/2020. First publication on 10/28/2020. The Notice of Action will be published for FOUR consecutive weeks.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cellphone 400 Blk of N Garland Ave2. Cellphone 3000 Blk of Monticello PL3. Cellphone S Court Ave/ E Pine St4. Tag 5500 Blk of International Dr5. Cellphones 6400 Blk of Raleigh St6. Tag S Parramore Ave/ W Anderson St7. Tag 6400 Blk of Raleigh St8. Electronics 5100 4th St9. Cellphone 40 Blk of E Washington St10. Key 30 Blk of W Church St11. Tag 5900 Blk of Metropolis way12. Tag 1000 Blk of W of Colonial Dr13. Cellphone SR 417 N/ SR 408 W14. Cellphone 100 Blk of S Bumby Ave15. Tag 1200 Blk of W Colonial Dr16. Bike 2600 Blk of E Colonial Dr17. Bike 200 Blk of E Copland Dr18. Currency 9200 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvdfor monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.