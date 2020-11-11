Legal Public Notices 11/11 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 11/19/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Stephanie Berrios- mattress, Angela Bland- household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 11/24/2020 @ 1:45pm
Keaira Wright household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning
bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF IONA JONES BREWER, File No. 2020-CP-001071-O
, Division NOTICE OF ACTION: TO: THE BENEFICIARIES OF IONA JONES BREWER (address unknown) YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Beneficiaries has been file in the Probate Case as it relates to Iona Jones Brewer and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on Law Office of Amanda Achong, P.A., attorneys for Petition whose address is P.O. Box 290188 Davie, FL 33329, and file the original with the clerk of the above styled court on or before thirty (30) days from the date of this publication. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded in the pleadings or motion, without further notice. /s/ Amanda Achong Amanda K. Achong, Attorney for Petitioner, Florida Bar Number: 109372, P.O. Box 290188, Davie, FL 33329, Telephone: (954) 646-5416, Fax: (954) 951-0101, E-Mail: aachong@achonglaw.com
, Secondary E-Mail: pleadings@achonglaw.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP07-17
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: K. R. DOB: 11/20/2017 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robbie Burney
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on December 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY. CASE NO.: DP17-505
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.G. DOB: 10/14/2012 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: James Gordon
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Patricia Doherty on December 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR POLK COUNTY PROBATE AND MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION N RE: THE ESTATE OF CHARLES EDWARD PRITCHETT
, Deceased. CASE NO.: 20-CP-002404
. PROBATE DIVISION. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Charles Edward Pritchett-, deceased, File Number 20- CP-002404, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The estate is testate and the date of the decedent’s Will is October 14, 2019. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in Florida Statues Section §90.5021 applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is November 11, 2020. Personal Representative: Richard Steven Hall, 2929 Oak Tree Lane, Lakeland, FL 33810. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Maria D. Boudreaux, Esq. Maria D. Boudreaux, Esq., FBN 1008371, LeavenLaw, 3900 First Street N., #100, St. Petersburg, FL 33296, Phone: 727-327-3328, Fax: 727-327-3305, mboudreaux@leavenlaw.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-275
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.R. DOB: 08/26/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Thushanna Richards
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on November 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-578
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: W.A. DOB: 05/10/2009. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: John Andre
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on Thursday, November 20, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Paul.Karasick@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP17-47
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G. DOB: 11/21/2016, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: RACHEL JALOWIECZ
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 14th day of December, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP18-552
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: I.D. DOB: 07/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: SAMANTHA MUNROE
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, November 23rd, 2020 at 10:15am for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified via ZOOM. DUE TO COVID THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://zoom.us/j/93719644759?pwd=SjI5eVNoOS83QzlYU0xYbzBIYU5udz09. Meeting ID: 937 1964 4759. Passcode: 221253. One tap mobile +16468769923. Alternatively, if you do not have technology available to you to use the Zoom Platform as noted above, please arrive at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806, on November 23, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Notify Court personnel that you are present for the above hearing, and wait for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0067262, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case: 2020-DR-011038-O
. Division: 29 – Mark S. Blechman. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: TIMOTHY TURNER WILSON Petitioner/Husband, and LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 10, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/16/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Tyeia J. Owens, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP15-00355
In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KIERRA HALL
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on December 4, 2020 at 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-756
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.M. DOB: 012/22/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Nestine Mathieu
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Friday, December 4, 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.: 2020-CA-007822-O
REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL Last Known Address: 5255 Tallowood Way, Naples, FL 34116 . JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, Last Known Address: 15298 Cortona Way, Naples, FL 34120. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com
Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com
, Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com
on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 10/16/2020. First publication on 10/28/2020. The Notice of Action will be published for FOUR consecutive weeks.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Cindy Palmer, of 12396 Alder Branch Loop, Orlando FL 32824, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
MCO Notary Professionals
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"MCO Notary Professionals
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/01/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Lisa Alexandre, of 7136 Linmar Cir, Orlando, FL 32818, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Alexandria Notary Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Alexandria Notary Services
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/5/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Michael Rosbrook, of 5875 Sundown Cir. Apt 1128, Orlando, FL 32822, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Vomit666
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Vomit666
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/2/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Na Hoku, Inc., of 1742 Lake Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Pearl Factory - Hawaii’s
Original Pearl-in-the-Oyster
It is the intent of the undersigned to register "Pearl Factory - Hawaii’s
Original Pearl-in-the-Oyster
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/2/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Sarah Edwards, of 1632 Oviedo Grove Circle Apt 11, Oviedo, FL 32765 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Inspirations Performing Arts Academy
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Inspirations Performing Arts Academy"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/02/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Haines City- 3307 U.S. Hwy 17-92 N W, Haines City, FL 33844 on December 1st, 2020
: F0631 Giselle Marie, G0756 Ashley Wilson-Tutor, G0702 David Johnson, H0929 Helesia Brooks, H0905 Ebony Burdette, G0797 Eric Serrano, H0903 Taquire Studimire, G0734 Wilberto/Judy Cruz/Correa, G0785 John Hunt, F0638 David Cook, A0082 Dana Oyler, H0913 Elizabeth Ortiz, G0804 Marcos Perez, F0601 Billy Kilcrease, G0781 Jazmin Decker, A0060 Tim Caster.
U-Haul Ctr 4 Corners- 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747 on December 1st, 2020:
1706 Louis Mitchell, 1249 Nidhal Chahine, 1043 James Rector, 2078 Derrion Avant, 1615 Hernando Rincon, 1110-12 Leslie Rodgers, 2485 Jose Santana, 1628 Eduardo Muniz, 2461 Brandon Maycok, 1620 Demetrius Bennett, 1039 Cindy Nixon, 2260 Jason Boudreaux, 2030 Vanessa Pankey, 1219 Patricia Knapp, 1512 Miguel Marrie, 1520 Rafael Guzman, 2299 Samantha Popelnyckyi, 1124 Kimberly Champoux.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, December 1, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am
: 22 Michoeh Karen Kerns- Ahseln /Michaeh Kerns 33 Alvenia Washington 132 Scott Zubarik 145 Sharan Johnston
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792 - at 10:00 am:
319 Lisa Ellenburg 495 Jovon Karl Harris 559 Tonya Vasquez
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am
: 31 Justin Rogers 77 Di'andre Goodman 93 Wellington Lemuel Head 96 Jose Isidro Cruz Cruz 160 Tinesha Moore 163 Patricia Martin 285 Zandra Wingster DDA Giving Hope Again Inc. 406 Patrice Marie Ross 423 Frank Gay 458 Carol Cudjoe 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 720 Melvin Vines, 1989 CHRY LEBARON, VIN# 1C3XJ45J4KG228294,1989 CHRY LEBARON White
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 52 Yandran Jose Sanchez Arnaz 165 Mary Louise Hornbeck 146 Randolph Powell 327 Ciara Marie Schmitz 672 Brittany Lashae Wright 794 William David Sheppard 956 David Krell 1008 Matt Delane Tennyson
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0732 Tanisha Gilmore 0742 Kenneth Watkins 0835 Michael Atkins 1324 Michael Atkins 1549 Carla Johnson
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
3147 Christopher O'Brien Burke 4027 Desiree Pena Flores 4075 Miguel Saldana, Jr. 6025 Tashiem Parker.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on Enter November 27th, 2020 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted.. Unit 0A016 - Calxte Marie; 0B023 - Denny Lopez; 0C001 - Ronald Warrick; 0C017 - Jolteus Wilso; 0C054 - Shamieka Norman; 0C055 - Karn Gomez; 0D015 - Patrick Cineas; 0D020 - Latoya Creque Quashie; 0D023 - Julio Zapata; 0E004 - Brenda Tellez; 0E017- David Wheeler; 0F013 - Louise Lewis; 0F022 - Joseph Gibson; 0G011 - Nancy Rivera; 0G022 - Vlade Bernard; 0G031 - Tony Williams (Tires and rims); 0G034 - Renee Waller; 0H030 - Marie Diette; 0H035 - Jose Carballo; 0i013 - Melitza Lugo; 0i036 - Ryan Riley; 0i052 - Charles Brooks; 0i053 - Yamila De Los Santos; 0i056 - Osny Louis; 0J005 - Amanda Barko
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 26, 2020
1FMDU75E75UA34810
2005 Ford
1G1AF5F55A7162842
2010 Chevrolet
1GMDX03E73D105535
2003 Pontiac
5TBBT44125S460915
2005 Toyota
JKAEX8B19GDA24058
2016 Kawasaki
LFFMBT2C7D1000022
2013 MOTF
NOVEMBER 29, 2020
2A8GM68X97R162399
2007 Chrysler
JA3AU26U99U017091
2009 Mitsubishi
JHMAF5322GS057326
1986 Honda
JT2BG22K310572253
2001 Toyota
NOVIN000082764357
1993 HOMEMADE
WDBUF56J66A832599
2006 Mercedes-Benz.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 PM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Alvarado, Angel 483 Head & foot board/ rails, dresser, night stand, pillow mattress Lucas, James 265 Office Chairs, Comp. monitor, coffee maker, office tables, wall pictures, telephone, printer, misc. office furniture, and equipment Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 11th and 18th day of November, 2020.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicle will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on April 13, 2020 at 9:00 am
: 15 Merz vin:
WDDSJ4EB6FN174356
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Infiniti
VIN# JNRDR09XX3W250368
2004 Mazda
VIN# JM3LW28J540521233
2008 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL21E08C196040
2003 Cadillac
VIN# 1G6DM57N530142811
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 2, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2020-CP-000760-PR
In Re: Estate of JOSEPH RICHARD TROMBLEY
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of JOSEPH RICHARD TROMBLEY, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-000760-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was AUGUST 22, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: CECELIA B. MERRILL, 1018 Chamberlin Trail, St. Cloud, Florida 34772. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 11/04/2020. Person Giving Notice: CECELIA B. MERRILL. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF HORRY. IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, CIVIL ACTION NO. 2019-CP-26-07003
. C & R Builders LLC of South Carolina, a/k/a C & R Builders, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Robin Tarte Causey a/k/a Robin Causey; Clifton J. Tarte, III a/k/a Cliff Tarte, III; The Personal Representative of the Estate of Clifton Tarte, Jr. a/k/a Cliff Tarte, Jr., if any, whose name is unknown, and any children and heirs at law, distributes and devisees, and if any of the same be deceased, any and all persons entitled to claim under or through them; also all other persons entitled to claim unknown claiming any right, title, interest, or lien upon the real property described in the complaint herein; any unknown adults being a class designated as John Doe; any unknown minors or persons under disability or in the military service being a class designated as Jane Roe; Gregory Dean Tarte a/k/a Gregory Tarte; Cheri Morgan Compton; Judy Rusanov f/k/a Judy Morgan DiGregorio; The Personal Representative of the Estate of Jonathan Sander Morgan, if any, whose name is unknown, and any children and heirs at law, distributes and devisees, and if any of the same be deceased, any and all persons entitled to claim under or through them; also all other persons entitled to claim unknown claiming any right, title, interest, or lien upon the real property described in the complaint herein; any unknown adults being a class designated as John Doe; any unknown minors or persons under disability or in the military service being a class designated as Jane Roe; Susan E. Morgan; Walter Zane Morgan, Jr.; South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control; Concrete Supply Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Concrete Supply Co.; and South Carolina Department of Revenue, Defendants. SUMMONS & NOTICES (Suit to Quiet Title Over Tax Deed) (Non-Jury). TO: THE ABSENT DEFENDANT SUSAN E. MORGAN YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Second Amended Complaint in this action, of which copies are herewith served upon you and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices, 1000 29 th Avenue North, Post Office Box 357, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29578-0357, and to file your answer with the Clerk of Court for Horry County, all within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Second Amended Complaint. YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that the Plaintiff will move for an order of reference or that the Court or Clerk of Court may issue a general order of reference of this action to a master in equity/special referee, pursuant to Rule 53, of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure. TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDE, AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by Plaintiff. SECOND AMENDED LIS PENDENS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an action affecting the following described real property is pending in this Court: All and singular, that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being situate in Conway Township, Horry County, South Carolina, and designated as Lot No. 45 on map of Langston Heights made by J. C. Causey, R.L.S., dated August 29, 1956, and recorded in the Office of the ROD for Horry County in Plat Book 21 at Page 162. This being the identical property conveyed to C & R Builders, LLC by Deed of Scott McCarthy, dated August 13, 2019, and recorded on August 14, 2019, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Horry County, South Carolina, in Deed Book 4233 at Page 536. TMS No. 123-12-01-002 PIN No. 339-06-03-0028 ORDERED, that this Order shall be served upon Susan E. Morgan by publishing the Order for three (3) successive weeks in Orlando Weekly, a newspaper published in Orlando, Florida. BELLAMY, RUTENBERG, COPELAND, EPPS, GRAVELY & BOWERS, P.A. Attorney for Plaintiff s/Douglas M. Zayicek, Douglas M. Zayicek, Esquire, S.C. Bar No. 11304, 1000 29 th Avenue North (29577), P.O. Box 357, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578-0357, (843) 448-2400, (843) 448-3022 (Facsimile), dzayicek@bellamylaw.com
. Dated: October 28, 2020.