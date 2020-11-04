Legal Public Notices 11/4 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd., Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 19th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Kimberly Castillo- Household goods; Erializ Reyes- Household items; Samuel Arthur- Restaurant Equipment; Samuel Arthur- Equipment; Erricka Neal- Furniture and Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicate: November 19, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
JL INS Solutions LLC/ Troy Cambre - Office furniture, Quentin Arvel Wrisper - Construction Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 11/19/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Stephanie Berrios- mattress, Angela Bland- household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 17, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Denise Lopez - Houshold Goods, Captiva MVP Restaurant Partners PDQ - Catering Items, Coolers – Hot Boxes, Signs, Tables, Jason Russell - Household Goods, Pedro Murua - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 11/19/2020 @ 2:00PM:
Shirsonda Archie Household Items; Sheena Ashley Household Goods; John Daley luggage and boxes; Marka Mccoy China cabinets, chair, tables; Best Trial (Trail) attorney's PA furniture; Best Trial (Trail) attorney's PA furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Nivea Slaughter- Household items, Jordane Tillman- Household items, Julius Busky- Household items, Black Kawasaki 650 motorcycle NO VIN- Sold as PARTS ONLY. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 11/19/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Michael Linder Household items Melleah Hook House hold goods Courtney Lockwood Household items. Couch Harry Gadson Household item Simon Duval Furniture and household goods Michael Morris Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on 11/19/2020 at 3:00PM.
Dante Walker- Boxes; LINDA IGUALADA- house hold goods; Brian Flynn- Clothes; Antoneashia Clemons- Couch, love seat, dresser, king bed, nightstand; Latanya Blackmon- clothes; Melissa Hardin- Furniture clothes shoes dishes microwave printers computer; Contanya Wiggins- House hold goods; Rosa Ruiz- furniture; Altrese Johnson- household items, furniture; Richard Gooch-Dresser, T.V; Chris Fidler- tall shelves, tv stand, no appliances; Bianca Cooks- Furniture, Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 am Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Stephen L Isom- household goods. Quinette James- clothing, boxes. Christian J Tejada- household goods, electronic, boxes of clothes. Helen Degrilla- household goods, boxes. Sessler Walker frig, dishwasher, microwave. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 11/19/20 @ 10:30am
James COLEMAN House Hold Goods, Willie Balkcom Thomas House Hold Goods, Janelle Benjamin Mattress, Boxes, Imari Lyons electronics and boxes, Daniel Lyles House hold Goods, Michael Sarricchio household good, ROSE FILS House Hold Goods, Denver Kirkland 2 dressers, Q bed set, 2 dining room table, sofa, Mike Belony Houshold Goods, Music Equipment, Reginald Sims Commercial Trailer - Vin # 1WG200B11M1052911. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando Fl 32811 407-516-7751 on 11.19.2020@ 9:30 am
. Vaughn Campbell Unit 08016 bikes; Esther Jones Unit 08009 household goods; Rachael Ella Bass Unit 07015 housegoods; Carolyn Rozier Unit 07011 household goods; Luis Nunez Unit 06075 household goods; Waleska Louirdo Unit 06057 boxes; Tamerlan Burgumbayev Unit 06039 housegoods; Lazarus M Mitchel Unit 05093 books, art; Jonathan Reed Unit 05082 furniture, boxes; Manuel Baez Unit 04043 house goods; Dwanda Evans Unit 03021 apartment furniture, items; Benjamin Andrews Unit 02234 household goods; Palm Restaurant Unit 02220 business inventory; Christian Gabriel Unit 02220 business inventory; Robert Kilpatrick Unit 02117 queen mattress, washer, dryer, boxes; Aaron Brown Unit 02099 boxes; Jan Ryther Unit 02059 christmas things, books, boxes; James Welch Unit 02054 washer, dryer, boxes; Devona Timbs Unit 01029 household furniture, items; Jeffrey Bumgarner Unit 01015 household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 11/24/2020 @ 1:45pm
Keaira Wright household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning
bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY. CASE NO.: DP17-505
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.G. DOB: 10/14/2012 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: James Gordon
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Patricia Doherty on December 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com
. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-275
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.R. DOB: 08/26/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Thushanna Richards
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on November 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-578
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: W.A. DOB: 05/10/2009. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: John Andre
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on Thursday, November 20, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Paul.Karasick@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP17-47
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G. DOB: 11/21/2016, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: RACHEL JALOWIECZ
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 14th day of December, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP18-552
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: I.D. DOB: 07/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: SAMANTHA MUNROE
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, November 23rd, 2020 at 10:15am for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified via ZOOM. DUE TO COVID THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://zoom.us/j/93719644759?pwd=SjI5eVNoOS83QzlYU0xYbzBIYU5udz09. Meeting ID: 937 1964 4759. Passcode: 221253. One tap mobile +16468769923. Alternatively, if you do not have technology available to you to use the Zoom Platform as noted above, please arrive at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806, on November 23, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Notify Court personnel that you are present for the above hearing, and wait for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0067262, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case: 2020-DR-010367-O
. Division: 42 – Greg A. Tynan. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: VICENTE OMAR ALBELO LA SANTA Petitioner/Husband, and CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/07/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Felicia Sanders, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case: 2020-DR-011038-O
. Division: 29 – Mark S. Blechman. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: TIMOTHY TURNER WILSON Petitioner/Husband, and LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 10, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/16/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Tyeia J. Owens, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP15-00355
In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KIERRA HALL
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on December 4, 2020 at 10:45 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-756
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.M. DOB: 012/22/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Nestine Mathieu
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Friday, December 4, 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.: 2020-CA-007822-O
REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL Last Known Address: 5255 Tallowood Way, Naples, FL 34116 . JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, Last Known Address: 15298 Cortona Way, Naples, FL 34120. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com
Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com
, Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com
on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 10/16/2020. First publication on 10/28/2020. The Notice of Action will be published for FOUR consecutive weeks.
NOTICE
IN THE MATTER of Estate COLETTE GEORGIA- HELEN JAMES- GILPIN
also known as COLETTE JAMES-GILPIN
late of 372 Lisa Karen Circle, Apopka, Florida 32712, United States of America, deceased, intestate. TAKE NOTICE THAT: 1. The deceased COLETTE GEORGIA-HELEN JAMES-GILPIN also known as COLETTE JAMES-GILPIN died on the 10 th day of November, 2019. 2. We are trying to make contact with her husband MAURICE MOSBY whose surname she did not take. 3. The said MAURICE MOSBY last known address was 13205 Wild Duck Court, Orlando, Florida 32828, United States of America. 4. The said MAURICE MOSBY or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact within six (6) weeks of the date of publication; THOMAS LAW & COMPANY Attorneys-at-Law 19 Orange Street Montego Bay Saint James Jamaica, West Indies Tele: (876) 952 4333 Fax: (876) 979 3083 email convey.crim.lit@cwjamaica.com
. Date of publication is 11/4/2020.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 20th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D4GP45R35B212477
2005 Dodge
1FMCU9G90GUC73982
2016 Ford
1G8AL52F33Z111047
2003 Saturn
1GRAA0621FW702141
2015 GREDA
2C3CDXHG0GH149840
2016 Dodge
2C8GP64L73R208421
2003 Chrysler
2G4GK5EX0E9218797
2014 Buick
2GNALBEK6H1500477
2017 Chevrolet
2HGFA1E35AH512111
2010 Honda
2HGFG3B80CH545658
2012 Honda
2HKRW1H97KH500080
2019 Honda
2T1BURHE0GC519308
2016 Toyota
3C4PDCBG9GT126966
2016 Dodge
3MZBM1V75FM207348
2015 Mazda
3VWRM71K99M178338
2009 Volkswagen
5YFEPMAE3MP155284
2021 Toyota
JTKDE167190301864
2009 Scion
KMHDH4AE3BU115632
2011 Hyundai
KMHWF35H74A926514
2004 Hyundai
WDBUF65J93A161674
2003 Mercedes-Benz.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/20/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G1JA5SHXC4187920
2012 Chevrolet
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 19, 2020
3N1BC1CP4CK251697
2012 Nissan
JH4KB16555C020292
2005 Acura
NOVERMBER 20, 2020
KL5JD66Z85K214527
2005 Suzuki
NOVEMBER 23, 2020
5YFBURHE7KP933548
2019 Toyota
JN8AS5MT4AW012641
2010 Nissan
WDBRF52H76E019631
2006 Mercedes-Benz
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 22, 2020
2G1FB1E38D9129444
2013 Chevrolet
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
NOVEMBER 26th, 2020
2011 CHEVROLET
2G1WG5EK2B1148972
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
NOVEMBER 26TH 2020:
2002 TOYOTA
2T1CF22P32C549850
2002 CADILLAC
1G6KD54Y82U138801
NOVEMBER 28TH, 2020:
2015 KIA
KNAFX4A60F5323134
2015 LAND ROVER
SALVN2BG9FH028704
DECEMBER 9TH 2020:
2020 SUBARU
JF1VA1A64L9805274
3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Pontiac
VIN# 1G2ZG57BX84111915
2000 Chevrolet
VIN# 2G1WF55E5Y9155504
2004 Mercedes
VIN# WDBRF61J24F516880
2004 Chevrolet
VIN# 2G1WH55K249311993
2010 Infiniti
VIN# JN1CV6AP2AM406310
2002 Toyota
VIN# 2T1CF22P82C567874
2005 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL11D55C952376
2006 Mercedes
VIN# WDBRF52H86A843516
2016 Hyundai
VIN# 5XYZT3LB0GG351184
2015 Hyundai
VIN# 5NPDH4AE3FH619537
1997 Buick
VIN# 1G4HP52K8VH464121
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 25, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2000 PLYMOUTH
VIN#1P4GP44GOYB581911
1990 JEEP
VIN#1J7FT36L2LL237030
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on November 22nd, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00AM on Nov 30, 2020 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808
. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts.
2013 HONDA VIN# 1HGCR2F89DA263052 Lien Amt $8574.70
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2020-CP-000760-PR
In Re: Estate of JOSEPH RICHARD TROMBLEY
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of JOSEPH RICHARD TROMBLEY, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-000760-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was AUGUST 22, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: CECELIA B. MERRILL, 1018 Chamberlin Trail, St. Cloud, Florida 34772. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 11/04/2020. Person Giving Notice: CECELIA B. MERRILL. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF HORRY. IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, CIVIL ACTION NO. 2019-CP-26-07003
. C & R Builders LLC of South Carolina, a/k/a C & R Builders, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Robin Tarte Causey a/k/a Robin Causey; Clifton J. Tarte, III a/k/a Cliff Tarte, III; The Personal Representative of the Estate of Clifton Tarte, Jr. a/k/a Cliff Tarte, Jr., if any, whose name is unknown, and any children and heirs at law, distributes and devisees, and if any of the same be deceased, any and all persons entitled to claim under or through them; also all other persons entitled to claim unknown claiming any right, title, interest, or lien upon the real property described in the complaint herein; any unknown adults being a class designated as John Doe; any unknown minors or persons under disability or in the military service being a class designated as Jane Roe; Gregory Dean Tarte a/k/a Gregory Tarte; Cheri Morgan Compton; Judy Rusanov f/k/a Judy Morgan DiGregorio; The Personal Representative of the Estate of Jonathan Sander Morgan, if any, whose name is unknown, and any children and heirs at law, distributes and devisees, and if any of the same be deceased, any and all persons entitled to claim under or through them; also all other persons entitled to claim unknown claiming any right, title, interest, or lien upon the real property described in the complaint herein; any unknown adults being a class designated as John Doe; any unknown minors or persons under disability or in the military service being a class designated as Jane Roe; Susan E. Morgan; Walter Zane Morgan, Jr.; South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control; Concrete Supply Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Concrete Supply Co.; and South Carolina Department of Revenue, Defendants. SUMMONS & NOTICES (Suit to Quiet Title Over Tax Deed) (Non-Jury). TO: THE ABSENT DEFENDANT SUSAN E. MORGAN YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Second Amended Complaint in this action, of which copies are herewith served upon you and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices, 1000 29 th Avenue North, Post Office Box 357, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29578-0357, and to file your answer with the Clerk of Court for Horry County, all within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Second Amended Complaint. YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that the Plaintiff will move for an order of reference or that the Court or Clerk of Court may issue a general order of reference of this action to a master in equity/special referee, pursuant to Rule 53, of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure. TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDE, AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by Plaintiff. SECOND AMENDED LIS PENDENS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an action affecting the following described real property is pending in this Court: All and singular, that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being situate in Conway Township, Horry County, South Carolina, and designated as Lot No. 45 on map of Langston Heights made by J. C. Causey, R.L.S., dated August 29, 1956, and recorded in the Office of the ROD for Horry County in Plat Book 21 at Page 162. This being the identical property conveyed to C & R Builders, LLC by Deed of Scott McCarthy, dated August 13, 2019, and recorded on August 14, 2019, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Horry County, South Carolina, in Deed Book 4233 at Page 536. TMS No. 123-12-01-002 PIN No. 339-06-03-0028 ORDERED, that this Order shall be served upon Susan E. Morgan by publishing the Order for three (3) successive weeks in Orlando Weekly, a newspaper published in Orlando, Florida. BELLAMY, RUTENBERG, COPELAND, EPPS, GRAVELY & BOWERS, P.A. Attorney for Plaintiff s/Douglas M. Zayicek, Douglas M. Zayicek, Esquire, S.C. Bar No. 11304, 1000 29 th Avenue North (29577), P.O. Box 357, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578-0357, (843) 448-2400, (843) 448-3022 (Facsimile), dzayicek@bellamylaw.com
. Dated: October 28, 2020.
THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 2020-CP-00730-O
. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LAURIE REGINA MUSCHLITZ, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LAURIE REGINA MUSCHLITZ
, deceased, whose date of death is February 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division File Number 2020-CP-00730-O the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355 Orlando, FL 32801 The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE is 10/28/2020. Attorney for the Personal Representative: The Infurna Law Firm, /s/ Justin R. Infurna, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 84284, 121 Orange Ave., Ste. 1500, Orlando, Fl 32801. Telephone: (800)-774-1560. Fax: 407-386-3419 justininfurna@alwaysavailablelawyer.com
. Personal Representative, /s/ Karl Muschlitz, Personal Representative, 4525 Beach Blvd. Orlando, FL 32803.