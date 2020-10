Legal Public Notices 10/28 issue 

Orlando Legals

Kimberly Castillo- Household goods; Erializ Reyes- Household items; Samuel Arthur- Restaurant Equipment; Samuel Arthur- Equipment; Erricka Neal- Furniture and Household goods. Milton Belalcazar- Furniture- Boxes, Melissa McCoy- Coffee table- love seat- King size bed- mattress -boxes and totes. Cynthia Colon – Household goods. JL INS Solutions LLC/ Troy Cambre - Office furniture, Quentin Arvel Wrisper - Construction Items. John Ohalloran: household goods. Erika Roberts -Household goods, Valda Parks-Tv, bins, and personal items. Magdaelena Negron household items, Troy Robison boxes and tools, Jose Amey household items. Tanya Alston- Household items. Osvaldo Ribal: Household items Desmon Walker: Household items. Robert Farmer Beds, Household items, Ioaiza Carrasquillo Toys, Christmas Deco, Suitcase, Cristal Molina Boxes, Clothes, Christal Molina Boxes, Clothes, Timothy Taylor Personal items. NelsonDiaz-Household Goods. Denise Lopez - Houshold Goods, Captiva MVP Restaurant Partners PDQ - Catering Items, Coolers – Hot Boxes, Signs, Tables, Jason Russell - Household Goods, Pedro Murua - Household Goods. Jesus Campos- boxes, bicycle. Jesus Campoz- boxes, bicycle. Carlos Torres -Vehicle parts. Shirsonda Archie Household Items; Sheena Ashley Household Goods; John Daley luggage and boxes; Marka Mccoy China cabinets, chair, tables; Best Trial (Trail) attorney's PA furniture; Best Trial (Trail) attorney's PA furniture. Nivea Slaughter- Household items, Jordane Tillman- Household items, Julius Busky- Household items, Black Kawasaki 650 motorcycle NO VIN- Sold as PARTS ONLY. Michael Linder Household items Melleah Hook House hold goods Courtney Lockwood Household items. Couch Harry Gadson Household item Simon Duval Furniture and household goods Michael Morris Household goods. Dante Walker- Boxes; LINDA IGUALADA- house hold goods; Brian Flynn- Clothes; Antoneashia Clemons- Couch, love seat, dresser, king bed, nightstand; Latanya Blackmon- clothes; Melissa Hardin- Furniture clothes shoes dishes microwave printers computer; Contanya Wiggins- House hold goods; Rosa Ruiz- furniture; Altrese Johnson- household items, furniture; Richard Gooch-Dresser, T.V; Chris Fidler- tall shelves, tv stand, no appliances; Bianca Cooks- Furniture, Personal Items. Stephen L Isom- household goods. Quinette James- clothing, boxes. Christian J Tejada- household goods, electronic, boxes of clothes. Helen Degrilla- household goods, boxes. Sessler Walker frig, dishwasher, microwave. James COLEMAN House Hold Goods, Willie Balkcom Thomas House Hold Goods, Janelle Benjamin Mattress, Boxes, Imari Lyons electronics and boxes, Daniel Lyles House hold Goods, Michael Sarricchio household good, ROSE FILS House Hold Goods, Denver Kirkland 2 dressers, Q bed set, 2 dining room table, sofa, Mike Belony Houshold Goods, Music Equipment, Reginald Sims Commercial Trailer - Vin # 1WG200B11M1052911. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Vaughn Campbell Unit 08016 bikes; Esther Jones Unit 08009 household goods; Rachael Ella Bass Unit 07015 housegoods; Carolyn Rozier Unit 07011 household goods; Luis Nunez Unit 06075 household goods; Waleska Louirdo Unit 06057 boxes; Tamerlan Burgumbayev Unit 06039 housegoods; Lazarus M Mitchel Unit 05093 books, art; Jonathan Reed Unit 05082 furniture, boxes; Manuel Baez Unit 04043 house goods; Dwanda Evans Unit 03021 apartment furniture, items; Benjamin Andrews Unit 02234 household goods; Palm Restaurant Unit 02220 business inventory; Christian Gabriel Unit 02220 business inventory; Robert Kilpatrick Unit 02117 queen mattress, washer, dryer, boxes; Aaron Brown Unit 02099 boxes; Jan Ryther Unit 02059 christmas things, books, boxes; James Welch Unit 02054 washer, dryer, boxes; Devona Timbs Unit 01029 household furniture, items; Jeffrey Bumgarner Unit 01015 household goods. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF ALLEN JOSEPH CAPP, Deceased. File No.. Division 1.the administration of the estate of, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/21/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ JOSHUA N. BENNETT, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 642037, LAW FIRM OF JOSH N. BENNETT, ESQ., P.A., 440 N ANDREWS AVE, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301, Telephone: (954) 779-1661, Fax: 954-767-9989, E-Mail: josh@joshbennett.com , Secondary E-Mail: christine@joshbennett.com . Personal Representative: /s/ Deborah Capp, 3211 King George Dr, Orlando, Florida 32835-5903.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No.IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of WILLIAM JOHN FROEHLICH, SR. a/k/a WILLIAM J. FROEHLICH, deceased, whose date of death was April 14, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/21/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Petitioner, Email: sallender@allenderlaw.com , Secondary Email: dorothy@allenderlaw.com , Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, 719 Garden Street, Titusville, Florida 32796, Telephone: (321) 269-1511, Fax #: (321) 264-7676. /s/ WILLIAM J. FROEHLICH, JR., Personal Representative, 2813 Trenton Lane, Oviedo, Florida 32765.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.R. DOB: 08/26/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on November 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: W.A. DOB: 05/10/2009. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on Thursday, November 20, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Paul.Karasick@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANERIN THE INTEREST OF: M.G. DOB: 11/21/2016, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 14th day of December, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: I.D. DOB: 07/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, November 23rd, 2020 at 10:15am for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified via ZOOM. DUE TO COVID THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://zoom.us/j/93719644759?pwd=SjI5eVNoOS83QzlYU0xYbzBIYU5udz09. Meeting ID: 937 1964 4759. Passcode: 221253. One tap mobile +16468769923. Alternatively, if you do not have technology available to you to use the Zoom Platform as noted above, please arrive at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806, on November 23, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Notify Court personnel that you are present for the above hearing, and wait for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0067262, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.. Division: 42 – Greg A. Tynan. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: VICENTE OMAR ALBELO LA SANTA Petitioner/Husband, and CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS, Respondent/Wife.TO: CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/07/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Felicia Sanders, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.. Division: 29 – Mark S. Blechman. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: TIMOTHY TURNER WILSON Petitioner/Husband, and LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ, Respondent/Wife.TO: LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 10, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/16/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Tyeia J. Owens, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.:REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL Last Known Address: 5255 Tallowood Way, Naples, FL 34116 . JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, Last Known Address: 15298 Cortona Way, Naples, FL 34120. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 10/16/2020. First publication on 10/28/2020. The Notice of Action will be published for FOUR consecutive weeks.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. #J206- Households, #2232- Households, #H202- Households, #1114- Households, #C104- Households.
B21 MAKENS SEJOUR $556.70, E26 DAVID VAN GELDER $2,358.93, B30 RaOndria Johnson $903.23, L55 DENICE JACKSON $751.80, D46 Tonya Lapka $514.40, L57 THOMAS MORAN $594.30, B42 Juan Rodriguez $617.60, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1,244.96, D48 Latrease Richardson $699.80, A19 ANITRA ALEXANDER $402.80, B07 Heather Raincrow $429.60, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $1,099.86, B46 PRISCILLA HAYES $698.90, D02 Nadine Denoye $623.001112 Jamie Williams $1,436.40, 1161 Syed Shariff $972.55, 1062 Chris Armbruster $1,129.00, 1122 daniel miller $1,378.20, 1273 PaintWerx of Orlando Inc $848.25C126 Carina Patterson $1,714.16, C105 Anthoney Loria $1,291.551162 JEFFREY HALTER $1,421.45, 1421 TAMIKI LUMPKIN $1,331.15, 1186 Jacson Torres $1,949.44, 1034 Timothy Jordan $1,128.05, 1226 Robert Okafor $845.25, 1256 Julianna Sivon $718.05, 1603 Andre Riviere $452.50, 1201 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1,018.25, 1108 heidi riesel $942.25, 1670 JANECIA LOWERY $582.25, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $592.25, 1422 Alfredo Acededo 1422 $452.50, 1177 Jose Ayala $974.30, 1452 Selena Perez $1,038.05, 1068 Khari Williams $825.15, 1156 Corey Tigue $676.20, 1110 troy copeland $718.70, 1420 Heather Brucato $592.70C015 Jarod Greene $721.851629 Bianca White $691.75, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $621.13, 1214 miriam caicedo $375.02, 1582 PATRICK MICHAUD $1,650.28, 1435 Ivette montalvo $564.19, 1244 PAUL BEARDEN $564.19, 1492 Ryan Robles $495.02, 5086 Tonya Owens $835.90, 1001 yolonda Kemmerer $1,200.00, 2545 chayane arroyo $378.00, 1408 THOMAS CABRAL $745.35, 1276 venessa wise $534.19, 2227 Ivette montalvo $1,197.90, 1238 hector rodriguez $516.83, 1565 Steffon Williams $633.36, 5008 PAUL BEARDEN $825.25, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $1,714.77, 1285 Tiffany franklin $838.16, 1437 ruvette permaul $356.68, 2815 linda koravos $657.15, 1441 gloria murillo $495.02, 2414 KAREN NELSON $718.50, 1324 Lauren pereira $425.85, 2561 Gerald ransom $372.50, 2426 willie jones $609.60, 1505 melissa carcagena $994.56, 2075 casrlos padilla $459.78 ,1422 roland sattler $788.16, 1414 Ivette montalvo $1,011.49, 2234 juan rivera $847.80, 1146 Aviance Kimbrough $1,336.00, 1266 robert mier $633.36, 1122 Edward Thomas $959.94, 2817-19 travis hampton $638.20, 5030 Neil Callegari $676.20, 2429 FREDERICK PANKE $878.50, 1140 ali huseynov $825.25, 1619 andrew eaton $861.75, 2236 juan rivera $909.90, 1722 shyanne benavidez $482.53, 1290 Ryan Robles $495.02, 1415 Miguel Alameda $800.102149 Devin Robinson $1,117.68, 3120 Malieka Hodges $598.75, 3128 Sidney LaShay $670.52, 3031 Dontavious Knight $598.75, 4073 Michael Murphy $739.60, 4069 24 KARAT FORMULATIONS LLC $601.50, 1044 Collen Garey $1,874.64, 4094 Sylvester Wynn $1,147.68, 4110 Kimberly Donald $609.80, 2122 24 KARAT FORMULATIONS LLC $750.62, 2120 24 KARAT FORMULATIONS LLC $750.62, 3131 christina anderson $1,277.41, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $1,613.15, 4183 JENNIFER TEJADA $1,102.10, 4123 Jonathan Escamilla $836.94, 4102 Stafford Mitchell $862.22, 4153 Raffaele Scettro $1,349.10 STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. D202 Loss Prevention, D169 Pamela Saffran, D143 Malika Underwood, C190 Pascal Sacleux, C141 Brackston Helms, D152 Amanda Ruvola, C146 David Montijo, D176 Henry Rance, C207 Scott Epler, D173 Andrew Roman, A108 Joyce Hensley, B198 Raul Altamiro, D203 Jorge Garcia, D137 Christopher Bolton, D134 Sharrybay Thompson, C164 Edward Whitebirch, A100 William Sheets, C197 Jonathan Woodruff, E113 Loss Prevention, C113 Toni Smith, D139 Tyler Macfarland, D215 Carmen Olivera, B107 Charles Thompson, D147 Loss Prevention.1191 Andrew Brown, 1177 Guestavo Ramos, 3431 Vanessa Lockwood, 2123 Shanda Kindell, 1035 Terry Verdejo, 1147 Angel Walsh, 2421 Maria Cardona, 2324 Wendy Burke, 3245 Domingo Feliciano, 1170 Christine Loaiza, 2106 Osvaldo Espinoza, 2326 Ricardo Font, 2411 Sashelle Alamo, 3077 Marshall Hall, 1373 Ronald Beasley, 2130 Orlan Ree, 3213 Laura Tracht, 1101 Erika Chinchilla, 1174 Justine Steward, 2342 Francisco Rodriguez, 1328 Arianny Lopez, 1099 Daniel Uztariz. #1015– April Sanders A.K.A Elizabeth April Sanders #1327– John Chase A.K.A John Frederick Chase #1345– John Wills Tile Inc. A.K.A John Lee Wills #1346– John Wills A.K.A John Lee Wills #2135– John P Martinez A.K.A John Pierre Martinez Ramos 1NXBU4EE8AZ2379022010 TOYOTA2C4GP44R55R5187602005 CHRYSLER 3C4PDCAB6JT2740362018 Dodge.
1G11C5SL8FF2629312015 Chevrolet1G2ZG5589642605632006 Pontiac1HGFA168X7L0900352007 Honda1N4AL2AP4AC1403492010 Nissan1YVFP80C635M218182003 Mazda2HGES16521H5158812001 HondaJM1BK1230512432442005 MazdaJN8AZ08W86W5237022006 NissanKL1TD66E19B6456272009 Chevrolet14HU122076CRV36302006 U-HAUL COMPANYJF1SF6551XH7424551999 SubaruKMHDN45D43U6237822003 HyundaiWBAEV33472KL584172002 BMW1G1JC52F9571977672005 Chevrolet1G1JC5SH1C41436232012 Chevrolet1GBJG31U1311812752003 Chevrolet1J4GK48K63W5377782003 JeepJA3AJ86E52U0455762002 MitsubishiKNAFK4A60G54727252016 KiaWAUJF78K59N0656492009 Audi. 2006 InfinitiJNRAS08W26X2013082005 HondaJHMCN36435C0025791998 Toyota2T1BR18E3WC056078200 Nissan1N4AL21EX9N5245852002 AcuraJH4DC53892C0239152007 Honda1HGFA16547L0312592006 Honda5J6YH18376L0053572007 Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2001 JeepVIN# 1J4GX48S51C5877172006 LincolnVIN# 1LNFM87A66Y6025332010 BuickVIN# 5GALRCED9AJ1834751999 SaabVIN# YS3DD78N0X70028901998 LexusVIN# JT8BD68S8W00117622004 HondaVIN# 2HGES16584H5250132004 CadillacVIN# 1G6KS54Y94U1107872008 NissanVIN# 5N1AR18U08C6054072005 BMWVIN# WBXPA93495WD087312001 LexusVIN# JT8BD69S510119912To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 18, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2013GMC1GD374CG2D1181932To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 24, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Power 5 Engineering located at Attn: Licensing, P.O. Box 84210, Baton Rouge, La 70884-4210 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Orange County Florida, this 19th day of October 2020.THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LAURIE REGINA MUSCHLITZ, Deceased.The administration of the estate of, deceased, whose date of death is February 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division File Number 2020-CP-00730-O the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355 Orlando, FL 32801 The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE is 10/28/2020. Attorney for the Personal Representative: The Infurna Law Firm, /s/ Justin R. Infurna, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 84284, 121 Orange Ave., Ste. 1500, Orlando, Fl 32801. Telephone: (800)-774-1560. Fax: 407-386-3419 justininfurna@alwaysavailablelawyer.com . Personal Representative, /s/ Karl Muschlitz, Personal Representative, 4525 Beach Blvd. Orlando, FL 32803.The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/ lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserveAccount of Joel Pita 2010 Dodge VIN 1B3CC4FB6AN188856 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $5683.45 Sale date is November 18, 2020 at 9 AMAccount of Act Leasing Services Inc. 2017 Ford VIN 1FMJK1JT9HEA37412 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2768.68 Sale date is November 15, 2020 at 9AM Account of Act Leasing Services Inc. 2017 Ford VIN 1FMJK1JT6HEA31356 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2491.78 Sale date is November 15, 2020 at 9 AM10/28/2020