Legal Public Notices 10/28 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd., Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 19th, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Kimberly Castillo- Household goods; Erializ Reyes- Household items; Samuel Arthur- Restaurant Equipment; Samuel Arthur- Equipment; Erricka Neal- Furniture and Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, November 10, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Milton Belalcazar- Furniture- Boxes, Melissa McCoy- Coffee table- love seat- King size bed- mattress -boxes and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, November 10th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
: Cynthia Colon – Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicate: November 19, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
JL INS Solutions LLC/ Troy Cambre - Office furniture, Quentin Arvel Wrisper - Construction Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 11/12/20 at 2:00pm.
John Ohalloran: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 12th, 2020 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908-
Erika Roberts -Household goods, Valda Parks-Tv, bins, and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 11/10/2020 @ 1:45pm
Magdaelena Negron household items, Troy Robison boxes and tools, Jose Amey household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 407.502.0120, on 11/12/2020 @ 2:00PM
Tanya Alston- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, November 12th 2020 @ 4:00 PM:
Osvaldo Ribal: Household items Desmon Walker: Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 11/10/2020 @ 12:45PM
Robert Farmer Beds, Household items, Ioaiza Carrasquillo Toys, Christmas Deco, Suitcase, Cristal Molina Boxes, Clothes, Christal Molina Boxes, Clothes, Timothy Taylor Personal items.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 11/10/2020 @ 12:00 PM
Nelson
Diaz-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 17, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Denise Lopez - Houshold Goods, Captiva MVP Restaurant Partners PDQ - Catering Items, Coolers – Hot Boxes, Signs, Tables, Jason Russell - Household Goods, Pedro Murua - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 11/10/2020 @ 11:30am.
Jesus Campos- boxes, bicycle. Jesus Campoz- boxes, bicycle. Carlos Torres -Vehicle parts. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 11/19/2020 @ 2:00PM:
Shirsonda Archie Household Items; Sheena Ashley Household Goods; John Daley luggage and boxes; Marka Mccoy China cabinets, chair, tables; Best Trial (Trail) attorney's PA furniture; Best Trial (Trail) attorney's PA furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Nivea Slaughter- Household items, Jordane Tillman- Household items, Julius Busky- Household items, Black Kawasaki 650 motorcycle NO VIN- Sold as PARTS ONLY. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 11/19/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Michael Linder Household items Melleah Hook House hold goods Courtney Lockwood Household items. Couch Harry Gadson Household item Simon Duval Furniture and household goods Michael Morris Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on 11/19/2020 at 3:00PM.
Dante Walker- Boxes; LINDA IGUALADA- house hold goods; Brian Flynn- Clothes; Antoneashia Clemons- Couch, love seat, dresser, king bed, nightstand; Latanya Blackmon- clothes; Melissa Hardin- Furniture clothes shoes dishes microwave printers computer; Contanya Wiggins- House hold goods; Rosa Ruiz- furniture; Altrese Johnson- household items, furniture; Richard Gooch-Dresser, T.V; Chris Fidler- tall shelves, tv stand, no appliances; Bianca Cooks- Furniture, Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 19, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 am Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Stephen L Isom- household goods. Quinette James- clothing, boxes. Christian J Tejada- household goods, electronic, boxes of clothes. Helen Degrilla- household goods, boxes. Sessler Walker frig, dishwasher, microwave. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 11/19/20 @ 10:30am
James COLEMAN House Hold Goods, Willie Balkcom Thomas House Hold Goods, Janelle Benjamin Mattress, Boxes, Imari Lyons electronics and boxes, Daniel Lyles House hold Goods, Michael Sarricchio household good, ROSE FILS House Hold Goods, Denver Kirkland 2 dressers, Q bed set, 2 dining room table, sofa, Mike Belony Houshold Goods, Music Equipment, Reginald Sims Commercial Trailer - Vin # 1WG200B11M1052911. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando Fl 32811 407-516-7751 on 11.19.2020@ 9:30 am
. Vaughn Campbell Unit 08016 bikes; Esther Jones Unit 08009 household goods; Rachael Ella Bass Unit 07015 housegoods; Carolyn Rozier Unit 07011 household goods; Luis Nunez Unit 06075 household goods; Waleska Louirdo Unit 06057 boxes; Tamerlan Burgumbayev Unit 06039 housegoods; Lazarus M Mitchel Unit 05093 books, art; Jonathan Reed Unit 05082 furniture, boxes; Manuel Baez Unit 04043 house goods; Dwanda Evans Unit 03021 apartment furniture, items; Benjamin Andrews Unit 02234 household goods; Palm Restaurant Unit 02220 business inventory; Christian Gabriel Unit 02220 business inventory; Robert Kilpatrick Unit 02117 queen mattress, washer, dryer, boxes; Aaron Brown Unit 02099 boxes; Jan Ryther Unit 02059 christmas things, books, boxes; James Welch Unit 02054 washer, dryer, boxes; Devona Timbs Unit 01029 household furniture, items; Jeffrey Bumgarner Unit 01015 household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF ALLEN JOSEPH CAPP, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002091-0
. Division 1. NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
the administration of the estate of ALLEN JOSEPH CAPP
, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/21/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ JOSHUA N. BENNETT, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 642037, LAW FIRM OF JOSH N. BENNETT, ESQ., P.A., 440 N ANDREWS AVE, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301, Telephone: (954) 779-1661, Fax: 954-767-9989, E-Mail: josh@joshbennett.com
, Secondary E-Mail: christine@joshbennett.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Deborah Capp, 3211 King George Dr, Orlando, Florida 32835-5903.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2020-CP-001391
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOHN FROEHLICH, SR., a/k/a WILLIAM J. FROEHLICH,
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of WILLIAM JOHN FROEHLICH, SR. a/k/a WILLIAM J. FROEHLICH, deceased, whose date of death was April 14, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/21/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Petitioner, Email: sallender@allenderlaw.com
, Secondary Email: dorothy@allenderlaw.com
, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, 719 Garden Street, Titusville, Florida 32796, Telephone: (321) 269-1511, Fax #: (321) 264-7676. /s/ WILLIAM J. FROEHLICH, JR., Personal Representative, 2813 Trenton Lane, Oviedo, Florida 32765.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-275
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.R. DOB: 08/26/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Thushanna Richards
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on November 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-578
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: W.A. DOB: 05/10/2009. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: John Andre
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on Thursday, November 20, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Paul.Karasick@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP17-47
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G. DOB: 11/21/2016, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: RACHEL JALOWIECZ
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 14th day of December, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DOHERTY CASE NO.: DP18-552
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: I.D. DOB: 07/11/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: SAMANTHA MUNROE
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty, November 23rd, 2020 at 10:15am for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified via ZOOM. DUE TO COVID THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA ZOOM AT THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://zoom.us/j/93719644759?pwd=SjI5eVNoOS83QzlYU0xYbzBIYU5udz09. Meeting ID: 937 1964 4759. Passcode: 221253. One tap mobile +16468769923. Alternatively, if you do not have technology available to you to use the Zoom Platform as noted above, please arrive at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806, on November 23, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. Notify Court personnel that you are present for the above hearing, and wait for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0067262, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case: 2020-DR-010367-O
. Division: 42 – Greg A. Tynan. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: VICENTE OMAR ALBELO LA SANTA Petitioner/Husband, and CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/07/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Felicia Sanders, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case: 2020-DR-011038-O
. Division: 29 – Mark S. Blechman. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: TIMOTHY TURNER WILSON Petitioner/Husband, and LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: LORRAINE ROSAIDA BAEZ: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 10, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/16/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Tyeia J. Owens, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.
IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.: 2020-CA-007822-O
REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL Last Known Address: 5255 Tallowood Way, Naples, FL 34116 . JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, Last Known Address: 15298 Cortona Way, Naples, FL 34120. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com
Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com
, Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com
on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 10/16/2020. First publication on 10/28/2020. The Notice of Action will be published for FOUR consecutive weeks.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on November 5th, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810;
B21 MAKENS SEJOUR $556.70, E26 DAVID VAN GELDER $2,358.93, B30 RaOndria Johnson $903.23, L55 DENICE JACKSON $751.80, D46 Tonya Lapka $514.40, L57 THOMAS MORAN $594.30, B42 Juan Rodriguez $617.60, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1,244.96, D48 Latrease Richardson $699.80, A19 ANITRA ALEXANDER $402.80, B07 Heather Raincrow $429.60, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $1,099.86, B46 PRISCILLA HAYES $698.90, D02 Nadine Denoye $623.00
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1112 Jamie Williams $1,436.40, 1161 Syed Shariff $972.55, 1062 Chris Armbruster $1,129.00, 1122 daniel miller $1,378.20, 1273 PaintWerx of Orlando Inc $848.25
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714;
C126 Carina Patterson $1,714.16, C105 Anthoney Loria $1,291.55
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
1162 JEFFREY HALTER $1,421.45, 1421 TAMIKI LUMPKIN $1,331.15, 1186 Jacson Torres $1,949.44, 1034 Timothy Jordan $1,128.05, 1226 Robert Okafor $845.25, 1256 Julianna Sivon $718.05, 1603 Andre Riviere $452.50, 1201 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1,018.25, 1108 heidi riesel $942.25, 1670 JANECIA LOWERY $582.25, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $592.25, 1422 Alfredo Acededo 1422 $452.50, 1177 Jose Ayala $974.30, 1452 Selena Perez $1,038.05, 1068 Khari Williams $825.15, 1156 Corey Tigue $676.20, 1110 troy copeland $718.70, 1420 Heather Brucato $592.70
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
C015 Jarod Greene $721.85
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1629 Bianca White $691.75, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $621.13, 1214 miriam caicedo $375.02, 1582 PATRICK MICHAUD $1,650.28, 1435 Ivette montalvo $564.19, 1244 PAUL BEARDEN $564.19, 1492 Ryan Robles $495.02, 5086 Tonya Owens $835.90, 1001 yolonda Kemmerer $1,200.00, 2545 chayane arroyo $378.00, 1408 THOMAS CABRAL $745.35, 1276 venessa wise $534.19, 2227 Ivette montalvo $1,197.90, 1238 hector rodriguez $516.83, 1565 Steffon Williams $633.36, 5008 PAUL BEARDEN $825.25, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $1,714.77, 1285 Tiffany franklin $838.16, 1437 ruvette permaul $356.68, 2815 linda koravos $657.15, 1441 gloria murillo $495.02, 2414 KAREN NELSON $718.50, 1324 Lauren pereira $425.85, 2561 Gerald ransom $372.50, 2426 willie jones $609.60, 1505 melissa carcagena $994.56, 2075 casrlos padilla $459.78 ,1422 roland sattler $788.16, 1414 Ivette montalvo $1,011.49, 2234 juan rivera $847.80, 1146 Aviance Kimbrough $1,336.00, 1266 robert mier $633.36, 1122 Edward Thomas $959.94, 2817-19 travis hampton $638.20, 5030 Neil Callegari $676.20, 2429 FREDERICK PANKE $878.50, 1140 ali huseynov $825.25, 1619 andrew eaton $861.75, 2236 juan rivera $909.90, 1722 shyanne benavidez $482.53, 1290 Ryan Robles $495.02, 1415 Miguel Alameda $800.10
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
2149 Devin Robinson $1,117.68, 3120 Malieka Hodges $598.75, 3128 Sidney LaShay $670.52, 3031 Dontavious Knight $598.75, 4073 Michael Murphy $739.60, 4069 24 KARAT FORMULATIONS LLC $601.50, 1044 Collen Garey $1,874.64, 4094 Sylvester Wynn $1,147.68, 4110 Kimberly Donald $609.80, 2122 24 KARAT FORMULATIONS LLC $750.62, 2120 24 KARAT FORMULATIONS LLC $750.62, 3131 christina anderson $1,277.41, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $1,613.15, 4183 JENNIFER TEJADA $1,102.10, 4123 Jonathan Escamilla $836.94, 4102 Stafford Mitchell $862.22, 4153 Raffaele Scettro $1,349.10
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin - 3997 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 on November 3rd, 2020:
D202 Loss Prevention, D169 Pamela Saffran, D143 Malika Underwood, C190 Pascal Sacleux, C141 Brackston Helms, D152 Amanda Ruvola, C146 David Montijo, D176 Henry Rance, C207 Scott Epler, D173 Andrew Roman, A108 Joyce Hensley, B198 Raul Altamiro, D203 Jorge Garcia, D137 Christopher Bolton, D134 Sharrybay Thompson, C164 Edward Whitebirch, A100 William Sheets, C197 Jonathan Woodruff, E113 Loss Prevention, C113 Toni Smith, D139 Tyler Macfarland, D215 Carmen Olivera, B107 Charles Thompson, D147 Loss Prevention.
U-Haul Ctr Lake Nona- 7800 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, on November 3rd, 2020:
1191 Andrew Brown, 1177 Guestavo Ramos, 3431 Vanessa Lockwood, 2123 Shanda Kindell, 1035 Terry Verdejo, 1147 Angel Walsh, 2421 Maria Cardona, 2324 Wendy Burke, 3245 Domingo Feliciano, 1170 Christine Loaiza, 2106 Osvaldo Espinoza, 2326 Ricardo Font, 2411 Sashelle Alamo, 3077 Marshall Hall, 1373 Ronald Beasley, 2130 Orlan Ree, 3213 Laura Tracht, 1101 Erika Chinchilla, 1174 Justine Steward, 2342 Francisco Rodriguez, 1328 Arianny Lopez, 1099 Daniel Uztariz.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on November 13th, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1015– April Sanders A.K.A Elizabeth April Sanders #1327– John Chase A.K.A John Frederick Chase #1345– John Wills Tile Inc. A.K.A John Lee Wills #1346– John Wills A.K.A John Lee Wills #2135– John P Martinez A.K.A John Pierre Martinez Ramos
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: November 12th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #J206- Households, #2232- Households, #H202- Households, #1114- Households, #C104- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/09/2020, 09:00 am at 366 N COUNTY ROAD 13 ORLANDO, FL 32833
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1NXBU4EE8AZ237902
2010 TOYOTA
2C4GP44R55R518760
2005 CHRYSLER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/01/2020, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to
accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3C4PDCAB6JT274036
2018 Dodge
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 13, 2020
1G11C5SL8FF262931
2015 Chevrolet
1G2ZG558964260563
2006 Pontiac
1HGFA168X7L090035
2007 Honda
1N4AL2AP4AC140349
2010 Nissan
1YVFP80C635M21818
2003 Mazda
2HGES16521H515881
2001 Honda
JM1BK123051243244
2005 Mazda
JN8AZ08W86W523702
2006 Nissan
KL1TD66E19B645627
2009 Chevrolet
NOVEMBER 15, 2020
14HU122076CRV3630
2006 U-HAUL COMPANY
JF1SF6551XH742455
1999 Subaru
KMHDN45D43U623782
2003 Hyundai
WBAEV33472KL58417
2002 BMW
NOVEMBER 16, 2020
1G1JC52F957197767
2005 Chevrolet
1G1JC5SH1C4143623
2012 Chevrolet
1GBJG31U131181275
2003 Chevrolet
1J4GK48K63W537778
2003 Jeep
JA3AJ86E52U045576
2002 Mitsubishi
KNAFK4A60G5472725
2016 Kia
WAUJF78K59N065649
2009 Audi.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
NOVEMBER 23RD, 2020
2006 Infiniti
JNRAS08W26X201308
2005 Honda
JHMCN36435C002579
1998 Toyota
2T1BR18E3WC056078
200 Nissan
1N4AL21EX9N524585
2002 Acura
JH4DC53892C023915
2007 Honda
1HGFA16547L031259
2006 Honda
5J6YH18376L005357
2007 Hyunadi
KM8NU13C17U027583
DECEMBER 6TH, 2020
2020 Hyundai
5NPD84LF3LH582989
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 19, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2008 CHRY
2C3KA43R78H133762
2016 NISS
1N4AA6AP8GC431197
2007 STRN
5GZDV03177D155153.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Jeep
VIN# 1J4GX48S51C587717
2006 Lincoln
VIN# 1LNFM87A66Y602533
2010 Buick
VIN# 5GALRCED9AJ183475
1999 Saab
VIN# YS3DD78N0X7002890
1998 Lexus
VIN# JT8BD68S8W0011762
2004 Honda
VIN# 2HGES16584H525013
2004 Cadillac
VIN# 1G6KS54Y94U110787
2008 Nissan
VIN# 5N1AR18U08C605407
2005 BMW
VIN# WBXPA93495WD08731
2001 Lexus
VIN# JT8BD69S510119912
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 18, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2013
GMC1GD374CG2D1181932
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 24, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Power 5 Engineering located at Attn: Licensing, P.O. Box 84210, Baton Rouge, La 70884-4210 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Orange County Florida, this 19th day of October 2020.
MMR Constructors, Inc
.
THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 2020-CP-00730-O
. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LAURIE REGINA MUSCHLITZ, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LAURIE REGINA MUSCHLITZ
, deceased, whose date of death is February 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division File Number 2020-CP-00730-O the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 355 Orlando, FL 32801 The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE is 10/28/2020. Attorney for the Personal Representative: The Infurna Law Firm, /s/ Justin R. Infurna, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 84284, 121 Orange Ave., Ste. 1500, Orlando, Fl 32801. Telephone: (800)-774-1560. Fax: 407-386-3419 justininfurna@alwaysavailablelawyer.com
. Personal Representative, /s/ Karl Muschlitz, Personal Representative, 4525 Beach Blvd. Orlando, FL 32803.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statutes 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/ lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve USA Junk Cars Recycling Inc 4412 Allan St Kissimmee, FL 34746
Account of Joel Pita 2010 Dodge VIN 1B3CC4FB6AN188856 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $5683.45 Sale date is November 18, 2020 at 9 AM 4ZERO7 Automotive Llc 5604 Lyda Lane Orlando, FL 32839
Account of Act Leasing Services Inc. 2017 Ford VIN 1FMJK1JT9HEA37412 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2768.68 Sale date is November 15, 2020 at 9AM Account of Act Leasing Services Inc. 2017 Ford VIN 1FMJK1JT6HEA31356 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2491.78 Sale date is November 15, 2020 at 9 AM
10/28/2020