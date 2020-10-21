Legal Public Notices 10/21 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, November 10, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Milton Belalcazar- Furniture- Boxes, Melissa McCoy- Coffee table- love seat- King size bed- mattress -boxes and totes.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, November 10th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
Cynthia Colon – Household goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 10/27/2020 @ 11:00 AM
Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis-Household Goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 11/12/20 at 2:00pm.
John Ohalloran: household goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 12th, 2020 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908-
Erika Roberts -Household goods, Valda Parks-Tv, bins, and personal items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 11/10/2020 @ 1:45pm
Magdaelena Negron household items, Troy Robison boxes and tools, Jose Amey household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 407.502.0120, on 11/12/2020 @ 2:00PM
Tanya Alston- Household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, November 12th 2020 @ 4:00 PM:
Osvaldo Ribal: Household items Desmon Walker: Household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 11/10/2020 @ 12:45PM
Robert Farmer Beds, Household items, Ioaiza Carrasquillo Toys, Christmas Deco, Suitcase, Cristal Molina Boxes, Clothes, Christal Molina Boxes, Clothes, Timothy Taylor Personal items..
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 11/10/2020 @ 12:00 PM
Nelson
Diaz-Household Goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 11/10/2020 @ 11:30am.
Jesus Campos- boxes, bicycle. Jesus Campoz- boxes, bicycle. Carlos Torres -Vehicle parts.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF ALLEN JOSEPH CAPP, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002091-0
. Division 1. NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
the administration of the estate of ALLEN JOSEPH CAPP
, deceased, whose date of death was February 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/21/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ JOSHUA N. BENNETT, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 642037, LAW FIRM OF JOSH N. BENNETT, ESQ., P.A., 440 N ANDREWS AVE, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301, Telephone: (954) 779-1661, Fax: 954-767-9989, E-Mail: josh@joshbennett.com
, Secondary E-Mail: christine@joshbennett.com
. Personal Representative: /s/ Deborah Capp, 3211 King George Dr, Orlando, Florida 32835-5903.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2020-CP-001391
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOHN FROEHLICH, SR., a/k/a WILLIAM J. FROEHLICH,
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of WILLIAM JOHN FROEHLICH, SR. a/k/a WILLIAM J. FROEHLICH, deceased, whose date of death was April 14, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/21/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Petitioner, Email: sallender@allenderlaw.com
, Secondary Email: dorothy@allenderlaw.com
, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, 719 Garden Street, Titusville, Florida 32796, Telephone: (321) 269-1511, Fax #: (321) 264-7676. /s/ WILLIAM J. FROEHLICH, JR., Personal Representative, 2813 Trenton Lane, Oviedo, Florida 32765.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-275
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.R. DOB: 08/26/2003. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Thushanna Richards
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on November 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-578
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: W.A. DOB: 05/10/2009. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: John Andre
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on Thursday, November 20, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Paul.Karasick@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP17-47
IN THE INTEREST OF: M.G. DOB: 11/21/2016, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: RACHEL JALOWIECZ
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:30 a.m., on the 14th day of December, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING/MBI. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 12th day of October, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case: 2020-DR-010367-O
. Division: 42 – Greg A. Tynan. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: VICENTE OMAR ALBELO LA SANTA Petitioner/Husband, and CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/07/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Felicia Sanders, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
OCTOBER 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 1600 Blk of Lorena LN
2. TAG 600 Blk of Mausser DR
3. Phone 40 Blk of W Washington ST
4. Keys 400 Blk of E Pine ST
5. Key Orange Center Blvd/ S John Young PKWY
6. Phone 600 Blk of Lake Dot CIR
7. Scooter 500 Blk of N Primrose DR
8. Tools 9000 Blk of Narcoossee RD
9. Currency 13000 Blk of Narcoossee RD
10. Bike Baldwin Park St/ Lake Baldwin LN
11. Bike 1700 Foxboro DR
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Agrarian Land and Pond LLC, of 7718 Lady Frances Way, Orlando, FL 32807, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Amur Aquatics
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Amur Aquatics
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/09/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Anne Morello, of 1616 Campbell Avenue, Orlando FL, 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Feminist Fuel Co.
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Feminist Fuel Co.
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/21/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, RPM Bicycle Services LLC, of 683 Jamestown Blvd., Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
RPM Bicycle Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"RPM Bicycle Services
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/15/20
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on November 5th, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810;
B21 MAKENS SEJOUR $556.70, E26 DAVID VAN GELDER $2,358.93, B30 RaOndria Johnson $903.23, L55 DENICE JACKSON $751.80, D46 Tonya Lapka $514.40, L57 THOMAS MORAN $594.30, B42 Juan Rodriguez $617.60, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1,244.96, D48 Latrease Richardson $699.80, A19 ANITRA ALEXANDER $402.80, B07 Heather Raincrow $429.60, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $1,099.86, B46 PRISCILLA HAYES $698.90, D02 Nadine Denoye $623.00
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1112 Jamie Williams $1,436.40, 1161 Syed Shariff $972.55, 1062 Chris Armbruster $1,129.00, 1122 daniel miller $1,378.20, 1273 PaintWerx of Orlando Inc $848.25
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714;
C126 Carina Patterson $1,714.16, C105 Anthoney Loria $1,291.55
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
1162 JEFFREY HALTER $1,421.45, 1421 TAMIKI LUMPKIN $1,331.15, 1186 Jacson Torres $1,949.44, 1034 Timothy Jordan $1,128.05, 1226 Robert Okafor $845.25, 1256 Julianna Sivon $718.05, 1603 Andre Riviere $452.50, 1201 Adrienne Lee Taylor $1,018.25, 1108 heidi riesel $942.25, 1670 JANECIA LOWERY $582.25, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $592.25, 1422 Alfredo Acededo 1422 $452.50, 1177 Jose Ayala $974.30, 1452 Selena Perez $1,038.05, 1068 Khari Williams $825.15, 1156 Corey Tigue $676.20, 1110 troy copeland $718.70, 1420 Heather Brucato $592.70
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
C015 Jarod Greene $721.85
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1629 Bianca White $691.75, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $621.13, 1214 miriam caicedo $375.02, 1582 PATRICK MICHAUD $1,650.28, 1435 Ivette montalvo $564.19, 1244 PAUL BEARDEN $564.19, 1492 Ryan Robles $495.02, 5086 Tonya Owens $835.90, 1001 yolonda Kemmerer $1,200.00, 2545 chayane arroyo $378.00, 1408 THOMAS CABRAL $745.35, 1276 venessa wise $534.19, 2227 Ivette montalvo $1,197.90, 1238 hector rodriguez $516.83, 1565 Steffon Williams $633.36, 5008 PAUL BEARDEN $825.25, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $1,714.77, 1285 Tiffany franklin $838.16, 1437 ruvette permaul $356.68, 2815 linda koravos $657.15, 1441 gloria murillo $495.02, 2414 KAREN NELSON $718.50, 1324 Lauren pereira $425.85, 2561 Gerald ransom $372.50, 2426 willie jones $609.60, 1505 melissa carcagena $994.56, 2075 casrlos padilla $459.78 ,1422 roland sattler $788.16, 1414 Ivette montalvo $1,011.49, 2234 juan rivera $847.80, 1146 Aviance Kimbrough $1,336.00, 1266 robert mier $633.36, 1122 Edward Thomas $959.94, 2817-19 travis hampton $638.20, 5030 Neil Callegari $676.20, 2429 FREDERICK PANKE $878.50, 1140 ali huseynov $825.25, 1619 andrew eaton $861.75, 2236 juan rivera $909.90, 1722 shyanne benavidez $482.53, 1290 Ryan Robles $495.02, 1415 Miguel Alameda $800.10
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
2149 Devin Robinson $1,117.68, 3120 Malieka Hodges $598.75, 3128 Sidney LaShay $670.52, 3031 Dontavious Knight $598.75, 4073 Michael Murphy $739.60, 4069 24 KARAT FORMULATIONS LLC $601.50, 1044 Collen Garey $1,874.64, 4094 Sylvester Wynn $1,147.68, 4110 Kimberly Donald $609.80, 2122 24 KARAT FORMULATIONS LLC $750.62, 2120 24 KARAT FORMULATIONS LLC $750.62, 3131 christina anderson $1,277.41, 4047 ERIC RAWLINS $1,613.15, 4183 JENNIFER TEJADA $1,102.10, 4123 Jonathan Escamilla $836.94, 4102 Stafford Mitchell $862.22, 4153 Raffaele Scettro $1,349.10
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin - 3997 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 on November 3rd, 2020:
D202 Loss Prevention, D169 Pamela Saffran, D143 Malika Underwood, C190 Pascal Sacleux, C141 Brackston Helms, D152 Amanda Ruvola, C146 David Montijo, D176 Henry Rance, C207 Scott Epler, D173 Andrew Roman, A108 Joyce Hensley, B198 Raul Altamiro, D203 Jorge Garcia, D137 Christopher Bolton, D134 Sharrybay Thompson, C164 Edward Whitebirch, A100 William Sheets, C197 Jonathan Woodruff, E113 Loss Prevention, C113 Toni Smith, D139 Tyler Macfarland, D215 Carmen Olivera, B107 Charles Thompson, D147 Loss Prevention.
U-Haul Ctr Lake Nona- 7800 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, on November 3rd, 2020:
1191 Andrew Brown, 1177 Guestavo Ramos, 3431 Vanessa Lockwood, 2123 Shanda Kindell, 1035 Terry Verdejo, 1147 Angel Walsh, 2421 Maria Cardona, 2324 Wendy Burke, 3245 Domingo Feliciano, 1170 Christine Loaiza, 2106 Osvaldo Espinoza, 2326 Ricardo Font, 2411 Sashelle Alamo, 3077 Marshall Hall, 1373 Ronald Beasley, 2130 Orlan Ree, 3213 Laura Tracht, 1101 Erika Chinchilla, 1174 Justine Steward, 2342 Francisco Rodriguez, 1328 Arianny Lopez, 1099 Daniel Uztariz.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on November 13th, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1015– April Sanders A.K.A Elizabeth April Sanders #1327– John Chase A.K.A John Frederick Chase #1345– John Wills Tile Inc. A.K.A John Lee Wills #1346– John Wills A.K.A John Lee Wills #2135– John P Martinez A.K.A John Pierre Martinez Ramos
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, November 3, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
64 Ricardo Salinas 68 Michael Phillipe
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
388 Jennifer Rivera Morales 461 Betty Lee Kelley 501 Beverly Lussier 594 Michael Zachar
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-a t 11:30 am
: 15 Clayton Lamar Williams 150 Melvin Vines 161 Danielle Marie Garcia 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 329 Shela Pierre 499 Shannon Cobb 507 Lawrence Wesley Ellison 539 Victoria Lynn Morris 720 Melvin Vines 299A Ladavid Lee Mathews
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am
: 137 Kayce Nicole Hurt 149 Andrade Bernard Smith 238 Jennifer Nicole Graham 246 William Stevenson Webb 738 Eric V Harris 1008 Matt Delane Tennyson 632 Sean Leon Barriero
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
102 Fabrii Morelli 210 Brenda Schuman 711 Kimberly Hudson 833 Precious Royal 1211 William Ward
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm:
1002 Nyesha Aikens 3033 Katrina Moore 4078 Charles Mahoy 4081 Kimberly Jones 4091 Serena Jackson 6043 W D Jones, Jr.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: November 12th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #J206- Households, #2232- Households, #H202- Households, #1114- Households, #C104- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 6th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GKFK63818J103270
2008 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
1HGCR2F57GA047646
2016 Honda
1J4AA2D10AL221060
2010 Jeep
1N4AL11D33C167383
2003 Nissan
1XKYD49X7FJ466790
2015 Kenworth
2G4WF52K4T1425116
1996 Buick
2GNFLEEK8E6332329
2014 Chevrolet
3FAHP08176R229396
2006 Ford
3GYFNAE39CS643510
2012 Cadillac
3HSDJAPR0GN001781
2016 International
3MEHM08127R647822
2007 Mercury
4T1BE32K14U872885
2004 Toyota
4T1BE32K93U226878
2003 Toyota
4T1BG22K01U081912
2001 Toyota
4T1GK12C6RU053468
1994 Toyota
5NPEU46FX6H064104
2006 Hyundai
5TFNX4CNXEX042352
2014 Toyota
JH2PC37015M209266
2005 Honda
JTHCK262X72010706
2007 Lexus
JYARN39E3KA004545
2019 YAMAHA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/06/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1J8HH48K36C339697
2006 Jeep
JNKAJ09F98M357107
2008 INFINITI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 4, 2020
1N4AL2AP9AN401401
2010 Nissan
NOVEMBER 8, 2020
3GNDA23D28S623463
2008 Chevrolet
5NPE34AF3HH592998
2017 Hyundai
JT3GN87R1V0055085
1997 Toyota
JTKDE177X60064415
2006 Scion
WAUMF78K69N024556
2009 Audi.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
NOVEMBER 14, 2020
1G1JC5SH9D4218747
2013 Chevrolet
WBAAM3347YFP70551
2000 BMW
NOVEMBER 17, 2020
2HKRL18943H504775
2003 Honda.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Lexus
Vin# JTHBN36F755024649
2005 Acura
VIN# 19UUA66275A072276
2000 Lexus
VIN# JT8BD68S7Y0110706
2010 Toyota
VIN# 2T1BU4EE9AC463349
2009 Cadillac
VIN# 1G6KD57Y09U135297
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 11, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3FADP4BJ7BM170727
2011 Ford
2HGEJ6676VH512733
1997 Honda
1N4AL11D74C167694
2004 Nissan
2G1WA5EK1B1205387
2011 Chevrolet
5TDKK3DC8FS597719
2015 Toyota
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 13, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
Notice of Sale
Name – Property – Unit #: Phares Hillery— Mattress set, BBQ grill, misc. boxes and household items —019H. Julio Vega— Rims, industrial fan, Subaru parts, motorcycle for parts —102. Kathy Bower— Chairs, couch, tables, misc. boxes and household items —146. Bexaida Rodriguez— Sofa, lamp, toolbox, misc. household items—227. Julio Vega— Tires, patio umbrella, misc. auto parts—247. Ample Storage Colonial, 6493 Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32807
, has possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the assertion of the lien on October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.
in order to collect the amounts due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32807.
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NO. 20 CVD 1094 STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, BRUNSWICK COUNTY, In the Brunswick District Court, NOTICE: STEVE and CAMILLE BUZZEO Plaintiffs, vs. JUAN ALVARADO Defendant. File No. 20 CVD 1094 To: Juan Alvardo, Defendant TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above- referenced action. The nature of the relief being sought by Plaintiffs is Child Custody. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 9, 2020. That date for response is the fortieth day after the 7th day of October, 2020 exclusive of the date of publication) and it is within that period that you are required to make defense. Upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This, the 7th day of October 2020. Attorney A. David Ervin, Counsel for Steve and Camille Buzzeo, 205 N. 5 th Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401, Phone: (910) 409-6231.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 49-2020-CP-000252-PR
In Re: Estate of of DENNIS DWANE ANDERSON, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The Administration of the estate of DENNIS DWANE ANDERSON, Deceased. whose date of death was November 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 49-2020-CP-000252-PR; the address of which is 2
Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative(s) and the personal representative(s)’ attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in s. 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons, who have claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (30) DAYS AFTER THE SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATTE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS October 14, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Donna M. Goerner, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 77836, P.O. BOX 160266, Altamonte Springs, FL 32716, Phone: (407) 478-5900. Personal Representative(s): Virginia Ann Scott-Goodman f/k/a Virginia Scott, 4627 Huran Bay Circle, Kissimmee, Florida 34759 and Maurice Anderson, 1887 Duluth Highway, Apartment 233, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30043.