Legal Public Notices 10/14 issue 

AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, October 27, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Magali De Jesus-Home care items, Melanie Gonzalez Acevedo-Furniture- Boxes- HHG- Electronics- Personal items, Chelyam Zoe Rodriguez Landron- Furniture- Washer and dryer- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 10/27/2020 @ 1:45pm
Robert Lynn Stull household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 10/27/2020 @ 11:45am
Marquita Ann Fields household items, Janet Rivera mattress, monitor. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 10/27/2020 @ 12:45PM
Paula Leavens household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 10/27/2020 @ 11:30am.
Tatiana Ceballos- 2 headboard, mattress, 2 dresser, 2 night stands, dining room table. Aaron Fenner - Household items and music equipment. Amaury Oscar Decastro- Tables, bags of clothes, TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355 on 10/27/2020 @ 11:00 AM
-Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Imperium Health Identifies and Addresses Phishing Incident
LOUISVILLE, KY
–Imperium Health Management, LLC (“Imperium”) assists physician practices in managing the care of Medicare beneficiaries. Imperium announced that it is addressing an incident that may have resulted in unauthorized access to patient information for some Medicare beneficiaries. To date, Imperium has found no evidence that any patient information was in fact viewed, accessed, or acquired. On June 18, 2020, Imperium completed its investigation of an email phishing incident and determined that patient information in two Imperium employees’ email accounts may have been accessed by unauthorized parties. When Imperium learned of the phishing emails on April 23, 2020, Imperium immediately launched an investigation, disabled the employees’ email accounts, and provided them with new email accounts. A leading cyber security firm was hired to assist Imperium with the investigation. Through the investigation, Imperium determined that, on April 21 and April 24, 2020, two Imperium employees were victims of a phishing email scheme, which means that someone sent these employees fake emails designed to trick them into providing information. These employees clicked on malicious links in emails that appeared to be legitimate, and inadvertently disclosed their email account credentials to unauthorized parties. The investigation concluded that the unauthorized parties only had access to these two Imperium employees’ email accounts, and did not access any other Imperium information systems. As a result of this incident, information about Medicare beneficiaries in the two Imperium employees’ email accounts may have been visible to the unauthorized parties, including patient names, addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers, account numbers, health insurance information, Medicare numbers, Medicare Health Insurance Claim Numbers (HICNs) (which may contain Social Security numbers), and limited treatment and clinical information. To date, Imperium has found no evidence that any personal information was in fact viewed, accessed, or acquired. On August 17, 2020, Imperium started mailing notification letters to patients whose information may have been involved in this incident. For those patients whose HICNs may be involved in this incident, Imperium is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. Additional information is available at www.imperiumhealth.com
, or by calling Imperium’s dedicated incident response line at 855.223.7519. The incident response line is open Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Imperium encourages patients to remain vigilant for incidents of fraud by monitoring their insurance and physician statements. If patients see services on these statements that they did not receive, they should contact their insurer or provider immediately. Imperium deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause. Imperium has taken actions to help prevent a similar security incident in the future. These actions include re-educating employees on how to identify and avoid phishing emails and implementing additional security measures, including multi-factor authentication for remote access to its systems and new protocols for the secure transfer of personal information.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF DONALD B. JONES
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002129-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of DONALD B. JONES, deceased, whose date of death was July 17, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/07/2020. Signed on 9/29/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ DEBORAH SUE JONES, Personal Representative, 11486 HERITAGE COMMONS WAY, RESTON, VA 20914.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY KAY MONTGOMERY
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002046-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of KIMBERLY KAY MONTGOMERY, deceased, whose date of death was July 29, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent&'s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/07/2020. Signed on 9/28/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ HELEN LAWRENCE, Personal Representative, 101 S. RANGER BLVD., WINTER PARK, FL 32792
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: R. R. DOB: 06/05/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Natasha Glee
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing may be held via phone conference. You are directed to call Phone number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Call Code for A. James Craner: Enter Participant Code: 517180#. If this court hearing will be by TEAMS please contact your counsel for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP17-678
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. A. DOB: 08/12/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ERIKA ALLEN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference Call Code for Honorable Judge Doherty: Enter Participant Code: 962 037 604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/DOHERTY, CASE No. DP19-676
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.S. DOB: 12/13/2013, D.S. DOB: 03/04/2006, A.S. DOB: 01/02/2005, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Modesto Sanchez
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case: 2020-DR-010367-O
. Division: 42 – Greg A. Tynan. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: VICENTE OMAR ALBELO LA SANTA Petitioner/Husband, and CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION for DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE AND RELATED RELIEF
TO: CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/07/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Felicia Sanders, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
OCTOBER 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 1600 Blk of Lorena LN
2. TAG 600 Blk of Mausser DR
3. Phone 40 Blk of W Washington ST
4. Keys 400 Blk of E Pine ST
5. Key Orange Center Blvd/ S John Young PKWY
6. Phone 600 Blk of Lake Dot CIR
7. Scooter 500 Blk of N Primrose DR
8. Tools 9000 Blk of Narcoossee RD
9. Currency 13000 Blk of Narcoossee RD
10. Bike Baldwin Park St/ Lake Baldwin LN
11. Bike 1700 Foxboro DR
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, ADHARA GOODS & SERVICES LLC, of 379 Brushwood Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Adhara Sky
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Adhara Sky"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/08/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Gnissem Semaj Corp, of 3160 Curry Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32822, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Gnissem Semaj Recordings
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Gnissem Semaj Recordings
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/07/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Katherine Abrenica, of 7 S Hart Blvd., Orlando, FL 32835, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
So Cal Rooted
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"So Cal Rooted
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/05/2020
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, November 3, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
64 Ricardo Salinas 68 Michael Phillipe
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
388 Jennifer Rivera Morales 461 Betty Lee Kelley 501 Beverly Lussier 594 Michael Zachar
Personal Mini Storage West- 4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-a t 11:30 am
: 15 Clayton Lamar Williams 150 Melvin Vines 161 Danielle Marie Garcia 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 329 Shela Pierre 499 Shannon Cobb 507 Lawrence Wesley Ellison 539 Victoria Lynn Morris 720 Melvin Vines 299A Ladavid Lee Mathews
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am
: 137 Kayce Nicole Hurt 149 Andrade Bernard Smith 238 Jennifer Nicole Graham 246 William Stevenson Webb 738 Eric V Harris 1008 Matt Delane Tennyson 632 Sean Leon Barriero
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
102 Fabrii Morelli 210 Brenda Schuman 711 Kimberly Hudson 833 Precious Royal 1211 William Ward
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm:
1002 Nyesha Aikens 3033 Katrina Moore 4078 Charles Mahoy 4081 Kimberly Jones 4091 Serena Jackson 6043 W D Jones, Jr.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1006 - Mccormack, Amber; 1017 - Johnson, Cheryl; 1076 - Kiser, Christian; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2103 - Parlatti, Kimberly; 3030 - Sharp, Sharica; 3070 - Smith, Jasmine; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5001 - Drake, Mitchell; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5079 - Grubbs, Angel; 7003 - Boutwell, Melissa; 7012 - Agudelo, Douglas; 7029 - Boutwell, Melissa; 7046 - Irizarry, Tanya; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher; 9023 - Anjali, FNU
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
00274 - Lee, Jacqueline; 00403 - Bernosky, Wade; 00422 - Garrard, Taylor; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00426 - Casale, Justin; 00550 - sammon, justin; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00576 - Cebula, Melanie; 00590 - Esrada, Yaritza; 00592 - Yanisleidy, Carbonell; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00713 - Jack, Angelica; 00786 - Galloway, Michael; 00903 - Mcghee, Jacob
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A040 - Shaw, Daniel; A042 - CLARKE, Patricia; B007 - Thomas, Denise; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C031 - Hicks, Dee; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C044 - Gaffey, Tymothy; C046 - Shapiro, Katonia; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D001 - Kumar, Bharath; D041 - Mccauley, Mike; D047 - Elliott, Heather; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D066 - Little, Chuck; D080 - Smith, Tambra; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; D107 - Lee, David; E017 - Mccray, Tomeka; E080 - Armstrong, Ronnie; E082 - Rappaport, Jamie; G003 - Shoop, Angela; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; I006 - Little, Chuck; I013 - Bariether, Matt; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J801 - Taylor, Shinese
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A123 - Brown, Jerleen; B262 - Leslie, Jeremy; C315 - Visger, Stephanie; C326 - Huckaby, Kathleen; C332 - Willman, Edward; C336 - Stack, Anika; C344 - Morrison, Brett; D406 - Willman, Dale; D443 - Paul, Amanda; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; F648 - Allen, Alfred; F690 - Barnes, Rebecca
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
G197 - Crisp, Michael; G203 - Maalouf, Mathieu; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; H245 - Griffith, Cara; J286 - Abache, Alyssa; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; S571 - Nash, Deborah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1117 - Faulkner, Adrienne; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1719 - Corea, Kaylin; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2621 - Rogers, Elisha; 2713 - Compton, Kassia; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3625 - Tossie, Shydonna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A106 - Benitez, Jessica; C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D417 - Green, Sabree; E536 - Reddick, Wanda; F635 - Sledge, Brian; F640 - Britt, Vickie; G744 - Davis, Justin; G750 - Prostar Construction Group Anaya, David; G757 - Ferguson, Trudy; H807 - Matson, Autmn; J915 - Payne, Brandon
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A130 - Marquez, Francheska; A153 - Dickerson, Saundra; A155 - Perez, Austin; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B256 - Salahuddin, Aesha; C323 - Hart, Jessica; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; C381 - Hart, Jessica; D428 - Velazquez, Ciarra; F628 - Hill, Terrence; F661 - Squires, Shakira; F662 - Dodd, William; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0129 - Clavel, Clifford; 0317 - Law, Lauren; 0326 - Ayres, Jordon; 0548 - brown, aaron; 1010 - Schoen, Steven; 1011 - Tobin, Danyia; 1025 - Clavel, Clifford; 2021 - McGeehan, Caitlin; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 5016 - Richard, John
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A002 - Sohn, Tara; B029 - Terrell, Angelique; C017 - Shaw, Richard; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C122 - Noska, Glenn; C123 - Bryant, Taylor; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E042 - Haynes, Kenya; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F032 - Mills, Boyd Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0101 - Eleby, Tariem; 0127 - Colas, Fannysha; 0156 - brown, glenn; 0160 - Norfleet, Stephan; 0230 - Rivera, Ezechias; 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0302 - Walwyn, James; 0339 - Shepherd, Willie; 0508 - Fuentes, David; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0709 - Sims, Jasmine; 0731 - Willis, Famayia; 09116 - Roberts, O'neal; 0936 - Jones, Makaris; 0975 - richardson, james; 0995 - Carges, Timothy; 1030 - Philbert, Cecil; 1041 - nolguens, blanc; 1070 - peltier, stephenson; 1075 - Boge, Jamiah; 1081 - Thomas, Shaddrick; 1113 - Edouard, Simone; 1135 - Jones-Portious, Florence; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1156 - Tape, Kimesha; 1163 - Johnson, Darryl; 1204 - Jones-Portious, Florence; 1229 - Hilaire, Dorothee; 1232 - Harmon, Nicole; 1282 - Harris, Carei; 1307 - Stevens, Tenisha; 1308 - Browne, Lakisha; 1362 - Weaver, Robbin; 1363 - jackson, roberta; 1387 - Oltin, Kimberly
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A125 - Jones, Wendy; A133 - Thompson, Sazaur; B221 - Redding, Jon; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; E505 - Edwards, James; E582 - Martin, Loretta; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; F646 - Phillips, Kira; H822 - Campbell boatwright, Jacqueline; J907 - burch, ronald
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B012 - Smith, Eric; B027 - Silva, Jesus; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; C035 - Vargas, Estephanie; D039 - Murray, Teranika; D048 - McNorton, Sheila; D050 - Cruz, Ana; D067 - Louis, Chrisla; E032 - Moore, Isaac; F005 - martin, Dijon; F016 - Atilus, Joachin; G012 - Mercado, Jandy; G026 - Wilson, Jason; H019 - Jones, Sharon; J019 - Spragg, Gabriel; J030 - Resto, Jose; J059 - Gomez, Kiara; J089 - Lopez Barrera, Raul; J094 - Fernandez Maldonado, Wanda; J105 - Mondesir, Junior; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; K041 - Goodman, Sandrana; K046 - Robinson, Joel; K077 - Wilson, Crystal; K089 - Deshay, Deannah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A120 - Case, Kody; A130 - Rodriguez, Luz; B213 - Oliveira, Adrian; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E545 - Green, Iysha; F623 - Van Hove, William; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; F635 - Wilbon, Shaquille; G725 - Vu, Hop; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; I903 - Williams, Qudavia; J010 - Hayes, Jamaul; J020 - Pierre, Charles; K118 - Desir, Lineda; K121 - Robinson, Mecell; L220 - Roldos, Luis; L222 - Anderson, De Von; L232 - Previlon, Marie; M307 - martinez, ramon; N409 - Desir, Lineda; N419 - Feliciano Sanchez, Angel Feliciano; O515 - Wright, Shayla; P030 - Lemuel Nelms, Matthew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792 4965 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1010 - Laurent, Yvena; 1017 - winn, jason; 1227 - Passalacqua, Mirtha; 2018 - Ector-Comer, Seaira; 2120 - Bowen, Michael; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 2305 - Lopez, Khalil; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4031 - Carson, Lakeshia; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 4059 - Tracy, Georgia; 6002 - Jr., Anthony Albert; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 7110 - Richard, Jordan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392 4546 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0204 - Vernelus, Will; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 1003 - Garcia, Grimardhy; 1017 - Almestica, Ramon; 2002 - Garcia, Martha; 6015 - Martinez, Gregory; 7134 - Castillo, Rebecca; 8026 - Dupree-Hicks, Breana; 8109 - Cedeno, Cristina; 9012 - Ortiz, Mayson
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545 2547 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B134 - Miles, Ashley; B148 - Kingsmore, John; B156 - Lee, Staneisha; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B214 - Thompson, John; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C124 - Arroyo, Bernard; C150 - Campbell, Christopher; C166 - Teele, La Kieva
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392 1549 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B005 - Gadson, Harry; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B041 - Guillen, Juan; B047 - Urbina, Eduardo; C003 - Cintron, Ely; C062 - Guzman, Leslyann; C081 - vargas, gelin; D009 - Reyes, Agustine; D019 - Miranda Molina, Johana Lizeth; D048 - Santos Garcia, Inginio; D092 - Espin, Isaac; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D131 - Bonilla, Stacia; D156 - derabasse, kristin; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D228 - Hernandez Crespo, Yahaira; E006 - mercado, Autumn; E028 - Neira, Linda; E036 - Rodriguez, Venessa; E063 - Salomon, Gutierrez; E094 - Gutierre, Miguel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604 0341 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1011 - Parris, Lauren; 1019 - MCNulty, Nicole; 1027 - Morillo, Iraida; 2044 - Mercer, Lawrence; 3004 - Cuellar, Alejandro; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Voltz, Carlton; 6425 - Jackson, Michele'. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 22, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1818 - Torres, Dayanara; 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2601 - Pitre, Felix; 3230 – Cross, David; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A001 - Heard, Katherine; B032 - andrade, Julian; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; D055 – Brewer, Taylor; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E041 - schulte, Jaycen; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E060 - Lucca Encarnation, Jahath; E097 - Keel, Justin; E123 - Cal, Leticia; E133 - Gist, Rickey; E153 - Smith, Joshua; E169 - Marks, Anna; E179 - lightfoot, melissa E204 - West, Anthony
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1044 - DeLeon, Dennis; 1249 - Harris, Kendall; 2010 - Daniel, Jomana; 2026 - Freyermuth, Pamela; 2135 - Freyermuth, Pamela; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2203 - Johnston, Jeremy; 2230 - Brown, Natasha; 2271 - McAuliffe, Leigh; 2295 - Barnes, Jennifer; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3014 - Morris, William; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3138 - Miller, Scott; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3301 – Pascal, Cilian; 3347 - Warner, Steven; 3395 - Daniels, James; F333 - Huff, Alisha; F377 - Stephens, Marc; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G478 - Jensen, Jay; G486 - DeLeon, Dennis; H563 - Brown, Jonathan; I640 - Thomas, Wayne; I654 - Colon, Ramon; I672 - Hall, Tailene
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901 7489 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A076 - Kabulo, Francis; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; D399 - Butler, Dana; D404 - Sanchez, Rosely; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247 6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1103 - Garletts, George; 1209 - Rosa, Rafeal; 1216 - Dennis, Tyron; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1340 - Pineiro, Rafael; 1347 - Serrano Jr., Carlos; 1406 - Carey, Samantha; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1514 - Garletts, George; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1746 - Benavides, Miguel; 2045 - PETERSON, JOSHUA; 2094 - Clark, Darryl; 2449 - King, Michele; 2468 - Harlow, Stephanie; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 3052 - Horta, Wilfredo; 3089 - Rodriguez, Justin; 4011 - Asencio, David; 6023 - Faith Based Logistics, LLC Jackson, Harold
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1011 – Molina, Nathaly; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2065 - Brown, Tashiyana; 2067 - Gainer, Kelley; 2222 - Harlow, George; 2231 - Adams, Julia; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2402 - Hernandez, Christian; 2440 - Atkinson, Mercedes; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2685 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 2700A - Goodenkauf, Aaron
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513 4445 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0121 - BATTAD, JACOBO P; 0124 - Mohr, Jessica; 0149 - Wayne, Trevon; 0203 - Daniel, Jimmy; 1015 – Worthy, Mary; 2067 - Henderson, Veronica; 4022 - Ferrell, Lisa; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 6014 - Ayala, Britney; 6016 - Wright, Teresa; 9013 - Feliciano III, Roberto; 9018 - Hester, Megan; 9045 - Titmas, Drew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613 2984 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1169 - Myers, Serena; 1171 - Al-Adawi, Mohammed; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2045 - Matos, Victor; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 3008 - Garofalo, Michele; 4039 - Ball, James; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
3018 - Goodrich, Raymond; 7023 – Thakur, Diana; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901 7497 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C124 - Kashaf, Ammad; C200 - Blakley, Daniel; D322 – Cook, Darline; D333 - Sayre, Enoch; D381 – Taulbee, Tama; D459 - Cook, Cassandra; F539 - Serna, Daymon. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0078 - Marimon, Anthony; 0103 - Larose, Roosevelt; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0213 - Rodney, Laura; 0222 - Gandy, Kristin; 0256 - Daivs, Davarious; 0262 - Gilberry, LaKenja; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0323 - Denmark, Jaquell; 0325 - Johnson, Tonya; 0329 - Collins, Joan; 0409 - Newsome, Audrey; 0431 - Blunt, Vontavius; 0459 - Owens, Keland; 0490 - Dodd, Daniel; 0557 - March, Kendra; 0559 - Williams, Natasha; 0573 - LEWIS, BRIANNA
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 7703 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1417 - Santiago, Jose; 1512 - Ward, Marshal; 2209 - Montero, Annette; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2601 - Harwood, Ternece; 3123 - Brooks, Carlin; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 4402 - Adrovel, Gabriel; 4514 - Domenichini, Lisa; 7101 - Xenja, Rea; 7116 - Franklin, Ryan; 8106 - Williams, Freddricia; 8122 - walker, Shaunite
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374 5979 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A034 - Williams, Jonah; B004 - Barnes, Helethia; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C007 - Holley, Katrina; C046 - Mitchell, Da'Shawn; C058 - Paris, Heather; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D043 - Cruz, Auroa; D056 - Robinson, Darletha; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D079 - Williams, Barbara; D092 - Brown, Christian; D108 - Villagomez, Fernanda; D117 - Wilox, Donjomin; D120 - Gillcrese, Amzi; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; E014 - Adkins, Tonyell; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F017 - Brown, Adrian; F019 - Berkley, KHADIJAH; F022 - SUTTON, PHILIP
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A010 - Rivera, Elson; A044 - eagle, leyla; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B013 - Harris, Robert; B075A - King, Erika; B081B - Akinwumi, Ifeoluwa; B098 - Laster, Ebony; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; D011 - Melbourne, James; D134 - Basley, Nyesha; F024 - HOLLY, JERRY; F068 - Williams, Carolyn; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation; F114 - Boyd, Latasha; G031 - Boles, Andrea
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A115 - williams, cornethia; A127 - Latimer, Rashounthia; A152 - Oday, Thomas; C305 - morris, Jasmine; D416 - MCNICHOLLS, LINUS; D421 - Mcgenous, Tim; D422 - Nicholls, Arlene; D427 - Samson, Fanie; F625 - Washington, Arthur; F649 - Gary, Yvonneya; F664 - HOBBINS, Linda; J901 - VEE, Cynthia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495 1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0236 - Nelson, Andre; 6024 - Atkins, Jared; 7018 - Stringfield, Desere
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 2037 - PDQ restaurant Zinger, Evan; 3021 - Cole, Kellie; 3158 - Leva, Steven; 3163 - Amos, Carl
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1003 - Azcuy, Jesus; 1064 - BATES, SCOTT; 1106 - Yonkers, James; 2031 - Williams, Barry; 3139 - Rester, Joel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 2081 - Meadows, Victoria; 2105 - James, Emory; 2145 - Williams, Gabrielle; 3065 - Estevez, Christian. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 27th, 2020 11:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516 7005
. Ralph Martinez- boxes, personal items, Daniel Pirela -home items, Margarita Martinez-household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/30/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WBXPC93427WF18732
2007 BMW
3N1AB61E59L644737
2009 Nissan
1G1ZK57B09F185594
2009 Chevrolet
1GT426E87CF219228
2012 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
1HGCS1B8XCA009384
2012 Honda
47CFVTV31DC662673
2013 DUVO
3C63RPGL1JG168553
2018 Ram.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 2, 2020
1Y1SK528XVZ457531
1997 Geo
2HGEJ6670WH535118
1998 Honda
2T1BR18E8WC052026
1998 Toyota
JNKCA31A81T003035
2001 INFINITI
JNKCV51E76M509184
2006 INFINITI
KM8SM4HFXFU113089
2015 Hyundai
WVWPD63B21P102119
2001 Volkswagen
NOVEMBER 3, 2020
1FMDU32X4TUC88311
1996 Ford
1G6DF577480194949
2008 Cadillac
1GBDM19W6TB190791
1996 Chevrolet
1GKDS13SX22185510
2002 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
2CKDL63F076082799
2007 Pontiac
2HGFA16557H312838
2007 Honda
2T1BB02E7VC199234
1997 Toyota
5UXWZ7C3XH0X40440
2017 BMW.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, October 26th, 2020 at 12:00 PM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Burris, Kellie, 476, Tote, Boxes, 2 chairs , Shoes, shoe box , Mason Jars. Seeluang, Kornwan, 17, Household item, Chairs, suitcase , old recorded etc. Wicker, Sharif, 20, Plastic bags, plastic containers, back pack, shoe boxes, Laundry Bag, Books, Tote, Boxes, Misc Househould. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 7th and 14th day of October, 2020.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3GYFNAEY3AS565198
2010 Cadillac
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3C4PDCAB5DT734193
2013 Dodge
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1HGCM66583A047865
2003 Honda
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
JN1AZ34E63T002522
2003 Niassan
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 6, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1N4BL21E87C131939
2007 Nissan
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 6, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1HGES26792L023859
2002 Honda
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 5, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3N1AB51D42L716227
2002 Nissan
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1P3AS46C41D113886
2001 Plymouth
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1GNDS13S082127773
2008 Chevrolet
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
JHMCM56323C001619
2003 Honda
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1N4AL11D93C150720
2003 Nissan
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
KNDJT2A28A7180554
2010 Kia
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on November 7, 2020 at 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Preston's Towing
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1998 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BG224WU262292
2007 Chevrolet
VIN# 1G1AK15F277239660
2005 Kia
VIN# KNDUP132356747399
2005 Cadillac
VIN# 1G6KD54Y95U225062
2007 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL21E27C130605
2000 Toyota
VIN# 2T1BR12E8YC276053
2001 Nissan
VIN# 1N6ED26Y61C329995
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on November 04, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2001 HONDA
VIN# 1HGEM22901L016783
2005 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1G1JC52FX57124357
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on October 26th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
Notice of Sale
Name – Property – Unit #: Phares Hillery— Mattress set, BBQ grill, misc. boxes and household items —019H. Julio Vega— Rims, industrial fan, Subaru parts, motorcycle for parts —102. Kathy Bower— Chairs, couch, tables, misc. boxes and household items —146. Bexaida Rodriguez— Sofa, lamp, toolbox, misc. household items—227. Julio Vega— Tires, patio umbrella, misc. auto parts—247. Ample Storage Colonial, 6493 Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32807
, has possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the assertion of the lien on October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.
in order to collect the amounts due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32807.
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NO. 20 CVD 1094 STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, BRUNSWICK COUNTY, In the Brunswick District Court, NOTICE: STEVE and CAMILLE BUZZEO Plaintiffs, vs. JUAN ALVARADO Defendant. File No. 20 CVD 1094 To: Juan Alvardo, Defendant TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above- referenced action. The nature of the relief being sought by Plaintiffs is Child Custody. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 9, 2020. That date for response is the fortieth day after the 7th day of October, 2020 exclusive of the date of publication) and it is within that period that you are required to make defense. Upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This, the 7th day of October 2020. Attorney A. David Ervin, Counsel for Steve and Camille Buzzeo, 205 N. 5 th Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401, Phone: (910) 409-6231.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 49-2020-CP-000252-PR
In Re: Estate of of DENNIS DWANE ANDERSON, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The Administration of the estate of DENNIS DWANE ANDERSON, Deceased. whose date of death was November 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 49-2020-CP-000252-PR; the address of which is 2
Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative(s) and the personal representative(s)’ attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in s. 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons, who have claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (30) DAYS AFTER THE SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATTE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS October 14, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Donna M. Goerner, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 77836, P.O. BOX 160266, Altamonte Springs, FL 32716, Phone: (407) 478-5900. Personal Representative(s): Virginia Ann Scott-Goodman f/k/a Virginia Scott, 4627 Huran Bay Circle, Kissimmee, Florida 34759 and Maurice Anderson, 1887 Duluth Highway, Apartment 233, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30043.