Legal Public Notices 10/14 issue 

Orlando Legals

Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locationIndicated:Magali De Jesus-Home care items, Melanie Gonzalez Acevedo-Furniture- Boxes- HHG- Electronics- Personal items, Chelyam Zoe Rodriguez Landron- Furniture- Washer and dryer- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Robert Lynn Stull household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . –Imperium Health Management, LLC ("Imperium") assists physician practices in managing the care of Medicare beneficiaries. Imperium announced that it is addressing an incident that may have resulted in unauthorized access to patient information for some Medicare beneficiaries. To date, Imperium has found no evidence that any patient information was in fact viewed, accessed, or acquired. On June 18, 2020, Imperium completed its investigation of an email phishing incident and determined that patient information in two Imperium employees’ email accounts may have been accessed by unauthorized parties. When Imperium learned of the phishing emails on April 23, 2020, Imperium immediately launched an investigation, disabled the employees’ email accounts, and provided them with new email accounts. A leading cyber security firm was hired to assist Imperium with the investigation. Through the investigation, Imperium determined that, on April 21 and April 24, 2020, two Imperium employees were victims of a phishing email scheme, which means that someone sent these employees fake emails designed to trick them into providing information. These employees clicked on malicious links in emails that appeared to be legitimate, and inadvertently disclosed their email account credentials to unauthorized parties. The investigation concluded that the unauthorized parties only had access to these two Imperium employees’ email accounts, and did not access any other Imperium information systems. As a result of this incident, information about Medicare beneficiaries in the two Imperium employees’ email accounts may have been visible to the unauthorized parties, including patient names, addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers, account numbers, health insurance information, Medicare numbers, Medicare Health Insurance Claim Numbers (HICNs) (which may contain Social Security numbers), and limited treatment and clinical information. To date, Imperium has found no evidence that any personal information was in fact viewed, accessed, or acquired. On August 17, 2020, Imperium started mailing notification letters to patients whose information may have been involved in this incident. For those patients whose HICNs may be involved in this incident, Imperium is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. Additional information is available at www.imperiumhealth.com , or by calling Imperium’s dedicated incident response line at 855.223.7519. The incident response line is open Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Imperium encourages patients to remain vigilant for incidents of fraud by monitoring their insurance and physician statements. If patients see services on these statements that they did not receive, they should contact their insurer or provider immediately. Imperium deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause. Imperium has taken actions to help prevent a similar security incident in the future. These actions include re-educating employees on how to identify and avoid phishing emails and implementing additional security measures, including multi-factor authentication for remote access to its systems and new protocols for the secure transfer of personal information.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.: The administration of the estate of DONALD B. JONES, deceased, whose date of death was July 17, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/07/2020. Signed on 9/29/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ DEBORAH SUE JONES, Personal Representative, 11486 HERITAGE COMMONS WAY, RESTON, VA 20914.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.: The administration of the estate of KIMBERLY KAY MONTGOMERY, deceased, whose date of death was July 29, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent&'s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/07/2020. Signed on 9/28/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ HELEN LAWRENCE, Personal Representative, 101 S. RANGER BLVD., WINTER PARK, FL 32792IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: R. R. DOB: 06/05/2016, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing may be held via phone conference. You are directed to call Phone number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Call Code for A. James Craner: Enter Participant Code: 517180#. If this court hearing will be by TEAMS please contact your counsel for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. A. DOB: 08/12/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference Call Code for Honorable Judge Doherty: Enter Participant Code: 962 037 604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/DOHERTY,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.S. DOB: 12/13/2013, D.S. DOB: 03/04/2006, A.S. DOB: 01/02/2005, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.. Division: 42 – Greg A. Tynan. IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: VICENTE OMAR ALBELO LA SANTA Petitioner/Husband, and CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS, Respondent/Wife.TO: CHELSEA ALISON CHAMBERS YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage and Related Relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Petitioner's attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 390 N. Orange Ave. #2300, Orlando, FL 32801, on or before, on or before December 3, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 10/07/2020 (Seal). Clerk of the Circuit Court by: /s/ Felicia Sanders, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Avenue, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Electronics 1600 Blk of Lorena LN2. TAG 600 Blk of Mausser DR3. Phone 40 Blk of W Washington ST4. Keys 400 Blk of E Pine ST5. Key Orange Center Blvd/ S John Young PKWY6. Phone 600 Blk of Lake Dot CIR7. Scooter 500 Blk of N Primrose DR8. Tools 9000 Blk of Narcoossee RD9. Currency 13000 Blk of Narcoossee RD10. Bike Baldwin Park St/ Lake Baldwin LN11. Bike 1700 Foxboro DRis hereby given that the undersigned, ADHARA GOODS & SERVICES LLC, of 379 Brushwood Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/08/2020is hereby given that the undersigned, Gnissem Semaj Corp, of 3160 Curry Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32822, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTYExtra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Ralph Martinez- boxes, personal items, Daniel Pirela -home items, Margarita Martinez-household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/30/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.WBXPC93427WF187322007 BMW3N1AB61E59L6447372009 Nissan1G1ZK57B09F1855942009 Chevrolet1GT426E87CF2192282012 GENERAL MOTORS CORP1HGCS1B8XCA0093842012 Honda47CFVTV31DC6626732013 DUVO3C63RPGL1JG1685532018 Ram. The sale will take place at 6493 Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32807.NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NO. 20 CVD 1094 STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, BRUNSWICK COUNTY, In the Brunswick District Court, NOTICE: STEVE and CAMILLE BUZZEO Plaintiffs, vs. JUAN ALVARADO Defendant. File No. 20 CVD 1094 To: Juan Alvardo, Defendant TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above- referenced action. The nature of the relief being sought by Plaintiffs is Child Custody. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 9, 2020. That date for response is the fortieth day after the 7th day of October, 2020 exclusive of the date of publication) and it is within that period that you are required to make defense. Upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This, the 7th day of October 2020. Attorney A. David Ervin, Counsel for Steve and Camille Buzzeo, 205 N. 5 th Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401, Phone: (910) 409-6231.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONIn Re: Estate of of DENNIS DWANE ANDERSON, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The Administration of the estate of DENNIS DWANE ANDERSON, Deceased. whose date of death was November 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 49-2020-CP-000252-PR; the address of which is 2Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative(s) and the personal representative(s)’ attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in s. 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons, who have claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (30) DAYS AFTER THE SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATTE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS October 14, 2020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Donna M. Goerner, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 77836, P.O. BOX 160266, Altamonte Springs, FL 32716, Phone: (407) 478-5900. Personal Representative(s): Virginia Ann Scott-Goodman f/k/a Virginia Scott, 4627 Huran Bay Circle, Kissimmee, Florida 34759 and Maurice Anderson, 1887 Duluth Highway, Apartment 233, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30043.