Legal Public Notices 10/7 issue 

Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the locationIndicated:Magali De Jesus-Home care items, Melanie Gonzalez Acevedo-Furniture- Boxes- HHG- Electronics- Personal items, Chelyam Zoe Rodriguez Landron- Furniture- Washer and dryer- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Lara Stone - Houshold Goods, Juanita Beeson - Household Goods, Enrique Rios - Household Goods, Ronald Anny Schmid - Household Goods, LaMayia Vallot - Household Goods, Scott Palser - Household Goods, Sofa, Boxes, Anne Sharratt - Household Goods, Emily Grider - Household, Robert Williams - Household Goods, Petja Plomp - Household Goods, Courtney Smith - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Melissa Johnson- Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Robert Lynn Stull household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Marquita Ann Fields household items, Janet Rivera mattress, monitor. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Paula Leavens household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tatiana Ceballos- 2 headboard, mattress, 2 dresser, 2 night stands, dining room table. Aaron Fenner - Household items and music equipment. Amaury Oscar Decastro- Tables, bags of clothes, TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.: The administration of the estate of DONALD B. JONES, deceased, whose date of death was July 17, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/07/2020. Signed on 9/29/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ DEBORAH SUE JONES, Personal Representative, 11486 HERITAGE COMMONS WAY, RESTON, VA 20914.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.: The administration of the estate of KIMBERLY KAY MONTGOMERY, deceased, whose date of death was July 29, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent&'s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/07/2020. Signed on 9/28/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ HELEN LAWRENCE, Personal Representative, 101 S. RANGER BLVD., WINTER PARK, FL 32792IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: R. R. DOB: 06/05/2016, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing may be held via phone conference. You are directed to call Phone number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Call Code for A. James Craner: Enter Participant Code: 517180#. If this court hearing will be by TEAMS please contact your counsel for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. A. DOB: 08/12/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference Call Code for Honorable Judge Doherty: Enter Participant Code: 962 037 604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/DOHERTY,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.S. DOB: 12/13/2013, D.S. DOB: 03/04/2006, A.S. DOB: 01/02/2005, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTERIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.T. DOB: 08/12/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Wednesday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)Notice Is Hereby Given that Storage Pointe, LLC, 240 Storage Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.is hereby given that the undersigned, Brilliant Creative Campers, LLC, of 613 Triumph Court, Orlando FL, 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/30/20is hereby given that the undersigned, Smith Equities Corporation, of 350 E. is hereby given that the undersigned, Smith Equities Corporation, of 350 E. Pine Street, Orlando FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/28/2020To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1006 - Mccormack, Amber; 1017 - Johnson, Cheryl; 1076 - Kiser, Christian; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2103 - Parlatti, Kimberly; 3030 - Sharp, Sharica; 3070 - Smith, Jasmine; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5001 - Drake, Mitchell; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5079 - Grubbs, Angel; 7003 - Boutwell, Melissa; 7012 - Agudelo, Douglas; 7029 - Boutwell, Melissa; 7046 - Irizarry, Tanya; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher; 9023 - Anjali, FNU00274 - Lee, Jacqueline; 00403 - Bernosky, Wade; 00422 - Garrard, Taylor; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00426 - Casale, Justin; 00550 - sammon, justin; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00576 - Cebula, Melanie; 00590 - Esrada, Yaritza; 00592 - Yanisleidy, Carbonell; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00713 - Jack, Angelica; 00786 - Galloway, Michael; 00903 - Mcghee, Jacob. A040 - Shaw, Daniel; A042 - CLARKE, Patricia; B007 - Thomas, Denise; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C031 - Hicks, Dee; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C044 - Gaffey, Tymothy; C046 - Shapiro, Katonia; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D001 - Kumar, Bharath; D041 - Mccauley, Mike; D047 - Elliott, Heather; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D066 - Little, Chuck; D080 - Smith, Tambra; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; D107 - Lee, David; E017 - Mccray, Tomeka; E080 - Armstrong, Ronnie; E082 - Rappaport, Jamie; G003 - Shoop, Angela; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; I006 - Little, Chuck; I013 - Bariether, Matt; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J801 - Taylor, Shinese. A123 - Brown, Jerleen; B262 - Leslie, Jeremy; C315 - Visger, Stephanie; C326 - Huckaby, Kathleen; C332 - Willman, Edward; C336 - Stack, Anika; C344 - Morrison, Brett; D406 - Willman, Dale; D443 - Paul, Amanda; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; F648 - Allen, Alfred; F690 - Barnes, RebeccaG197 - Crisp, Michael; G203 - Maalouf, Mathieu; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; H245 - Griffith, Cara; J286 - Abache, Alyssa; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; S571 - Nash, Deborah1117 - Faulkner, Adrienne; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1719 - Corea, Kaylin; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2621 - Rogers, Elisha; 2713 - Compton, Kassia; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3625 - Tossie, ShydonnaA106 - Benitez, Jessica; C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D417 - Green, Sabree; E536 - Reddick, Wanda; F635 - Sledge, Brian; F640 - Britt, Vickie; G744 - Davis, Justin; G750 - Prostar Construction Group Anaya, David; G757 - Ferguson, Trudy; H807 - Matson, Autmn; J915 - Payne, BrandonA108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A130 - Marquez, Francheska; A153 - Dickerson, Saundra; A155 - Perez, Austin; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B256 - Salahuddin, Aesha; C323 - Hart, Jessica; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; C381 - Hart, Jessica; D428 - Velazquez, Ciarra; F628 - Hill, Terrence; F661 - Squires, Shakira; F662 - Dodd, William; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0129 - Clavel, Clifford; 0317 - Law, Lauren; 0326 - Ayres, Jordon; 0548 - brown, aaron; 1010 - Schoen, Steven; 1011 - Tobin, Danyia; 1025 - Clavel, Clifford; 2021 - McGeehan, Caitlin; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 5016 - Richard, JohnA002 - Sohn, Tara; B029 - Terrell, Angelique; C017 - Shaw, Richard; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C122 - Noska, Glenn; C123 - Bryant, Taylor; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E042 - Haynes, Kenya; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F032 - Mills, Boyd Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.0101 - Eleby, Tariem; 0127 - Colas, Fannysha; 0156 - brown, glenn; 0160 - Norfleet, Stephan; 0230 - Rivera, Ezechias; 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0302 - Walwyn, James; 0339 - Shepherd, Willie; 0508 - Fuentes, David; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0709 - Sims, Jasmine; 0731 - Willis, Famayia; 09116 - Roberts, O'neal; 0936 - Jones, Makaris; 0975 - richardson, james; 0995 - Carges, Timothy; 1030 - Philbert, Cecil; 1041 - nolguens, blanc; 1070 - peltier, stephenson; 1075 - Boge, Jamiah; 1081 - Thomas, Shaddrick; 1113 - Edouard, Simone; 1135 - Jones-Portious, Florence; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1156 - Tape, Kimesha; 1163 - Johnson, Darryl; 1204 - Jones-Portious, Florence; 1229 - Hilaire, Dorothee; 1232 - Harmon, Nicole; 1282 - Harris, Carei; 1307 - Stevens, Tenisha; 1308 - Browne, Lakisha; 1362 - Weaver, Robbin; 1363 - jackson, roberta; 1387 - Oltin, Kimberly. A125 - Jones, Wendy; A133 - Thompson, Sazaur; B221 - Redding, Jon; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; E505 - Edwards, James; E582 - Martin, Loretta; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; F646 - Phillips, Kira; H822 - Campbell boatwright, Jacqueline; J907 - burch, ronaldB012 - Smith, Eric; B027 - Silva, Jesus; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; C035 - Vargas, Estephanie; D039 - Murray, Teranika; D048 - McNorton, Sheila; D050 - Cruz, Ana; D067 - Louis, Chrisla; E032 - Moore, Isaac; F005 - martin, Dijon; F016 - Atilus, Joachin; G012 - Mercado, Jandy; G026 - Wilson, Jason; H019 - Jones, Sharon; J019 - Spragg, Gabriel; J030 - Resto, Jose; J059 - Gomez, Kiara; J089 - Lopez Barrera, Raul; J094 - Fernandez Maldonado, Wanda; J105 - Mondesir, Junior; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; K041 - Goodman, Sandrana; K046 - Robinson, Joel; K077 - Wilson, Crystal; K089 - Deshay, DeannahA120 - Case, Kody; A130 - Rodriguez, Luz; B213 - Oliveira, Adrian; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E545 - Green, Iysha; F623 - Van Hove, William; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; F635 - Wilbon, Shaquille; G725 - Vu, Hop; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; I903 - Williams, Qudavia; J010 - Hayes, Jamaul; J020 - Pierre, Charles; K118 - Desir, Lineda; K121 - Robinson, Mecell; L220 - Roldos, Luis; L222 - Anderson, De Von; L232 - Previlon, Marie; M307 - martinez, ramon; N409 - Desir, Lineda; N419 - Feliciano Sanchez, Angel Feliciano; O515 - Wright, Shayla; P030 - Lemuel Nelms, Matthew1010 - Laurent, Yvena; 1017 - winn, jason; 1227 - Passalacqua, Mirtha; 2018 - Ector-Comer, Seaira; 2120 - Bowen, Michael; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 2305 - Lopez, Khalil; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4031 - Carson, Lakeshia; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 4059 - Tracy, Georgia; 6002 - Jr., Anthony Albert; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 7110 - Richard, Jordan. 0204 - Vernelus, Will; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 1003 - Garcia, Grimardhy; 1017 - Almestica, Ramon; 2002 - Garcia, Martha; 6015 - Martinez, Gregory; 7134 - Castillo, Rebecca; 8026 - Dupree-Hicks, Breana; 8109 - Cedeno, Cristina; 9012 - Ortiz, MaysonB134 - Miles, Ashley; B148 - Kingsmore, John; B156 - Lee, Staneisha; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B214 - Thompson, John; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C124 - Arroyo, Bernard; C150 - Campbell, Christopher; C166 - Teele, La Kieva. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B005 - Gadson, Harry; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B041 - Guillen, Juan; B047 - Urbina, Eduardo; C003 - Cintron, Ely; C062 - Guzman, Leslyann; C081 - vargas, gelin; D009 - Reyes, Agustine; D019 - Miranda Molina, Johana Lizeth; D048 - Santos Garcia, Inginio; D092 - Espin, Isaac; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D131 - Bonilla, Stacia; D156 - derabasse, kristin; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D228 - Hernandez Crespo, Yahaira; E006 - mercado, Autumn; E028 - Neira, Linda; E036 - Rodriguez, Venessa; E063 - Salomon, Gutierrez; E094 - Gutierre, Miguel1011 - Parris, Lauren; 1019 - MCNulty, Nicole; 1027 - Morillo, Iraida; 2044 - Mercer, Lawrence; 3004 - Cuellar, Alejandro; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Voltz, Carlton; 6425 - Jackson, Michele'. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1818 - Torres, Dayanara; 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2601 - Pitre, Felix; 3230 – Cross, David; 3533 - Brown, BridgetteA001 - Heard, Katherine; B032 - andrade, Julian; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; D055 – Brewer, Taylor; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E041 - schulte, Jaycen; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E060 - Lucca Encarnation, Jahath; E097 - Keel, Justin; E123 - Cal, Leticia; E133 - Gist, Rickey; E153 - Smith, Joshua; E169 - Marks, Anna; E179 - lightfoot, melissa E204 - West, Anthony1044 - DeLeon, Dennis; 1249 - Harris, Kendall; 2010 - Daniel, Jomana; 2026 - Freyermuth, Pamela; 2135 - Freyermuth, Pamela; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2203 - Johnston, Jeremy; 2230 - Brown, Natasha; 2271 - McAuliffe, Leigh; 2295 - Barnes, Jennifer; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3014 - Morris, William; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3138 - Miller, Scott; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3301 – Pascal, Cilian; 3347 - Warner, Steven; 3395 - Daniels, James; F333 - Huff, Alisha; F377 - Stephens, Marc; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G478 - Jensen, Jay; G486 - DeLeon, Dennis; H563 - Brown, Jonathan; I640 - Thomas, Wayne; I654 - Colon, Ramon; I672 - Hall, Tailene. A076 - Kabulo, Francis; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; D399 - Butler, Dana; D404 - Sanchez, Rosely; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn1103 - Garletts, George; 1209 - Rosa, Rafeal; 1216 - Dennis, Tyron; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1340 - Pineiro, Rafael; 1347 - Serrano Jr., Carlos; 1406 - Carey, Samantha; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1514 - Garletts, George; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1746 - Benavides, Miguel; 2045 - PETERSON, JOSHUA; 2094 - Clark, Darryl; 2449 - King, Michele; 2468 - Harlow, Stephanie; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 3052 - Horta, Wilfredo; 3089 - Rodriguez, Justin; 4011 - Asencio, David; 6023 - Faith Based Logistics, LLC Jackson, Harold1011 – Molina, Nathaly; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2065 - Brown, Tashiyana; 2067 - Gainer, Kelley; 2222 - Harlow, George; 2231 - Adams, Julia; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2402 - Hernandez, Christian; 2440 - Atkinson, Mercedes; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2685 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 2700A - Goodenkauf, Aaron0121 - BATTAD, JACOBO P; 0124 - Mohr, Jessica; 0149 - Wayne, Trevon; 0203 - Daniel, Jimmy; 1015 – Worthy, Mary; 2067 - Henderson, Veronica; 4022 - Ferrell, Lisa; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 6014 - Ayala, Britney; 6016 - Wright, Teresa; 9013 - Feliciano III, Roberto; 9018 - Hester, Megan; 9045 - Titmas, Drew1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1169 - Myers, Serena; 1171 - Al-Adawi, Mohammed; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2045 - Matos, Victor; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 3008 - Garofalo, Michele; 4039 - Ball, James; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James3018 - Goodrich, Raymond; 7023 – Thakur, Diana; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, DustinC124 - Kashaf, Ammad; C200 - Blakley, Daniel; D322 – Cook, Darline; D333 - Sayre, Enoch; D381 – Taulbee, Tama; D459 - Cook, Cassandra; F539 - Serna, Daymon. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.0078 - Marimon, Anthony; 0103 - Larose, Roosevelt; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0213 - Rodney, Laura; 0222 - Gandy, Kristin; 0256 - Daivs, Davarious; 0262 - Gilberry, LaKenja; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0323 - Denmark, Jaquell; 0325 - Johnson, Tonya; 0329 - Collins, Joan; 0409 - Newsome, Audrey; 0431 - Blunt, Vontavius; 0459 - Owens, Keland; 0490 - Dodd, Daniel; 0557 - March, Kendra; 0559 - Williams, Natasha; 0573 - LEWIS, BRIANNA1417 - Santiago, Jose; 1512 - Ward, Marshal; 2209 - Montero, Annette; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2601 - Harwood, Ternece; 3123 - Brooks, Carlin; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 4402 - Adrovel, Gabriel; 4514 - Domenichini, Lisa; 7101 - Xenja, Rea; 7116 - Franklin, Ryan; 8106 - Williams, Freddricia; 8122 - walker, ShauniteA023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A034 - Williams, Jonah; B004 - Barnes, Helethia; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C007 - Holley, Katrina; C046 - Mitchell, Da'Shawn; C058 - Paris, Heather; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D043 - Cruz, Auroa; D056 - Robinson, Darletha; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D079 - Williams, Barbara; D092 - Brown, Christian; D108 - Villagomez, Fernanda; D117 - Wilox, Donjomin; D120 - Gillcrese, Amzi; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; E014 - Adkins, Tonyell; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F017 - Brown, Adrian; F019 - Berkley, KHADIJAH; F022 - SUTTON, PHILIP. A010 - Rivera, Elson; A044 - eagle, leyla; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B013 - Harris, Robert; B075A - King, Erika; B081B - Akinwumi, Ifeoluwa; B098 - Laster, Ebony; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; D011 - Melbourne, James; D134 - Basley, Nyesha; F024 - HOLLY, JERRY; F068 - Williams, Carolyn; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation; F114 - Boyd, Latasha; G031 - Boles, AndreaA115 - williams, cornethia; A127 - Latimer, Rashounthia; A152 - Oday, Thomas; C305 - morris, Jasmine; D416 - MCNICHOLLS, LINUS; D421 - Mcgenous, Tim; D422 - Nicholls, Arlene; D427 - Samson, Fanie; F625 - Washington, Arthur; F649 - Gary, Yvonneya; F664 - HOBBINS, Linda; J901 - VEE, Cynthia0236 - Nelson, Andre; 6024 - Atkins, Jared; 7018 - Stringfield, Desere. 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 2037 - PDQ restaurant Zinger, Evan; 3021 - Cole, Kellie; 3158 - Leva, Steven; 3163 - Amos, Carl1003 - Azcuy, Jesus; 1064 - BATES, SCOTT; 1106 - Yonkers, James; 2031 - Williams, Barry; 3139 - Rester, Joel0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 2081 - Meadows, Victoria; 2105 - James, Emory; 2145 - Williams, Gabrielle; 3065 - Estevez, Christian. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTYExtra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Ralph Martinez- boxes, personal items, Daniel Pirela -home items, Margarita Martinez-household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1D8GT28K37W5350782007 Dodge1G1BF5SM1H71966612017 Chevrolet1G4PS5SK7C41901512012 Buick1HGCB7672NA1006421992 Honda1HGFA16578L1011302008 Honda2HGES16565H6022362005 Honda2J4FY49T1LJ5240871990 Jeep2MEHM75W85X6635942005 Mercury3N1AB7AP8JY2287762018 Nissan4T1BB46KX9U0812372009 ToyotaKNDMB2334660201902006 Kia. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3LNHM26186R6450512006 LincolnKM8J23A41HU2827782017 HyundaiKNDJT2A59D76091822013 KiaJA3AU16U69U0172532009 MitsubishiJT3GM84R4W00349521998 ToyotaJTKDE1778702100702007 ScionYV1CY5920511452042005 Volvo1C3CDZAB8EN1906352014 Dodge1HGCG3246YA0258882000 Honda1NXBA02E1VZ5456351997 Toyota2G1WB58K4812143132008 Chevrolet1D4SD5GT8BC5929562011 Dodge. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3LNHM26186R6450512006 LincolnKM8J23A41HU2827782017 HyundaiKNDJT2A59D76091822013 KiaJA3AU16U69U0172532009 MitsubishiJT3GM84R4W00349521998 ToyotaJTKDE1778702100702007 ScionYV1CY5920511452042005 Volvo1C3CDZAB8EN1906352014 Dodge1HGCG3246YA0258882000 Honda1NXBA02E1VZ5456351997 Toyota2G1WB58K4812143132008 Chevrolet1D4SD5GT8BC5929562011 Dodge.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name, Unit #, Contents: Burris, Kellie, 476, Tote, Boxes, 2 chairs , Shoes, shoe box , Mason Jars. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 7th and 14th day of October, 2020.The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802004 MAZD1YVFP80D045N10925Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1998 FordVIN# 1FTYR14U0WTA824611998 HondaVIN# 1HGCG5640WA0352402007 ChryslerVIN# 2C3KA53G87H6929662012 HondaVIN# MLHMC4109C52072462006 ChevroletVIN# 1GNDV23L56D1358612015 MitsubishiVIN# 4A4AR3AU6FE0050262012 DodgeVIN# 3C4PDCBG3CT2568962011 VolkswagenVIN# 3VW2K7AJXBM379878To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 28, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1998 FordVIN# 1FTYR14U0WTA824611998 HondaVIN# 1HGCG5640WA0352402007 ChryslerVIN# 2C3KA53G87H6929662012 HondaVIN# MLHMC4109C52072462006 ChevroletVIN# 1GNDV23L56D1358612015 MitsubishiVIN# 4A4AR3AU6FE0050262012 DodgeVIN# 3C4PDCBG3CT2568962011 VolkswagenVIN# 3VW2K7AJXBM379878To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 28, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NO. 20 CVD 1094 STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, BRUNSWICK COUNTY, In the Brunswick District Court, NOTICE: STEVE and CAMILLE BUZZEO Plaintiffs, vs. JUAN ALVARADO Defendant. File No. 20 CVD 1094 To: Juan Alvardo, Defendant TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above- referenced action. The nature of the relief being sought by Plaintiffs is Child Custody. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 9, 2020. That date for response is the fortieth day after the 7th day of October, 2020 exclusive of the date of publication) and it is within that period that you are required to make defense. Upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This, the 7th day of October 2020. Attorney A. David Ervin, Counsel for Steve and Camille Buzzeo, 205 N. 5 th Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401, Phone: (910) 409-6231.Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors (“”) of the Falcon Trace Community Development District (“”) will hold a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on. The meeting is being held for the necessary public purpose of considering matters related to the district. At such time the Board is so authorized and may consider any business that may properly come before it. It is anticipated that, due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, the Board meeting may be conducted remotely utilizing communications media technology and/or by telephone pursuant to Executive Orders 20-52 and 20-69, issued by Governor DeSantis, as extended and/or supplemented, and pursuant to Section 120.54(5)(b)2., Florida Statutes. Anyone wishing to listen to or participate in the Board meeting can do so by using the communications media technology access information provided by the District. The public may access the meeting via their computer at https://zoom.us/j/98933020082 or dial in telephonically at (646) 876-9923 and by entering the meeting ID of 989 3302 0082. If conditions allow the meeting to occur in person, the meeting will be held at. Information about how the meeting will occur, assistance connecting to the meeting or arranging further accommodations for participation, and an electronic copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting the District Manager’s Office at 407-841-5524 or via email at jshowe@gmscfl.com . The meeting is open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Florida law. The meeting may be continued to a date, time, and place to be specified on the record at the meeting. Any person requiring special accommodations at this meeting because of a disability orphysical impairment should contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1, or 1-800-955-8771 (TTY)/ 1-800-955-8770 (Voice), for aid in contacting the District Manager’s Office. Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the public hearing or meeting is advised that person will need a record of proceedings and that accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. Jason Showe, District Manager, Governmental Management Services – Central Florida, LLC.