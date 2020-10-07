Legal Public Notices 10/7 issue 

Orlando Legals
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, October 27, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Magali De Jesus-Home care items, Melanie Gonzalez Acevedo-Furniture- Boxes- HHG- Electronics- Personal items, Chelyam Zoe Rodriguez Landron- Furniture- Washer and dryer- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 20, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Lara Stone - Houshold Goods, Juanita Beeson - Household Goods, Enrique Rios - Household Goods, Ronald Anny Schmid - Household Goods, LaMayia Vallot - Household Goods, Scott Palser - Household Goods, Sofa, Boxes, Anne Sharratt - Household Goods, Emily Grider - Household, Robert Williams - Household Goods, Petja Plomp - Household Goods, Courtney Smith - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 10/15/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Melissa Johnson- Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 10/27/2020 @ 1:45pm
Robert Lynn Stull household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 10/27/2020 @ 11:45am
Marquita Ann Fields household items, Janet Rivera mattress, monitor. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 10/27/2020 @ 12:45PM
Paula Leavens household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 10/27/2020 @ 11:30am.
Tatiana Ceballos- 2 headboard, mattress, 2 dresser, 2 night stands, dining room table. Aaron Fenner - Household items and music equipment. Amaury Oscar Decastro- Tables, bags of clothes, TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF DONALD B. JONES
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002129-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of DONALD B. JONES, deceased, whose date of death was July 17, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/07/2020. Signed on 9/29/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ DEBORAH SUE JONES, Personal Representative, 11486 HERITAGE COMMONS WAY, RESTON, VA 20914.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY KAY MONTGOMERY
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002046-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of KIMBERLY KAY MONTGOMERY, deceased, whose date of death was July 29, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent&'s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/07/2020. Signed on 9/28/2020. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ HELEN LAWRENCE, Personal Representative, 101 S. RANGER BLVD., WINTER PARK, FL 32792
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: R. R. DOB: 06/05/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Natasha Glee
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing may be held via phone conference. You are directed to call Phone number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Call Code for A. James Craner: Enter Participant Code: 517180#. If this court hearing will be by TEAMS please contact your counsel for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP17-678
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. A. DOB: 08/12/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ERIKA ALLEN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference Call Code for Honorable Judge Doherty: Enter Participant Code: 962 037 604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/DOHERTY, CASE No. DP19-676
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.S. DOB: 12/13/2013, D.S. DOB: 03/04/2006, A.S. DOB: 01/02/2005, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Modesto Sanchez
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-529
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.T. DOB: 08/12/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Shantara Devose
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Wednesday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Notice Is Hereby Given that Storage Pointe, LLC, 240 Storage Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of CubeSmart 5770
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Brilliant Creative Campers, LLC, of 613 Triumph Court, Orlando FL, 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Brilliant Campers
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Brilliant Campers
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/30/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Smith Equities Corporation, of 350 E. Pine Street, Orlando FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
BoomerangOffice.com
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"BoomerangOffice.com
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/28/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1006 - Mccormack, Amber; 1017 - Johnson, Cheryl; 1076 - Kiser, Christian; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2103 - Parlatti, Kimberly; 3030 - Sharp, Sharica; 3070 - Smith, Jasmine; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5001 - Drake, Mitchell; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5079 - Grubbs, Angel; 7003 - Boutwell, Melissa; 7012 - Agudelo, Douglas; 7029 - Boutwell, Melissa; 7046 - Irizarry, Tanya; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher; 9023 - Anjali, FNU
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
00274 - Lee, Jacqueline; 00403 - Bernosky, Wade; 00422 - Garrard, Taylor; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00426 - Casale, Justin; 00550 - sammon, justin; 00561 - Burney, Michael; 00576 - Cebula, Melanie; 00590 - Esrada, Yaritza; 00592 - Yanisleidy, Carbonell; 00596 - Saunders, Aaisha; 00610 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00713 - Jack, Angelica; 00786 - Galloway, Michael; 00903 - Mcghee, Jacob
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A040 - Shaw, Daniel; A042 - CLARKE, Patricia; B007 - Thomas, Denise; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C031 - Hicks, Dee; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; C044 - Gaffey, Tymothy; C046 - Shapiro, Katonia; C052 - Rodriguez, Joe; D001 - Kumar, Bharath; D041 - Mccauley, Mike; D047 - Elliott, Heather; D061 - Davis-James, Carmen; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D066 - Little, Chuck; D080 - Smith, Tambra; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; D107 - Lee, David; E017 - Mccray, Tomeka; E080 - Armstrong, Ronnie; E082 - Rappaport, Jamie; G003 - Shoop, Angela; H013 - Raveneau, Joslyn; I006 - Little, Chuck; I013 - Bariether, Matt; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J801 - Taylor, Shinese
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A123 - Brown, Jerleen; B262 - Leslie, Jeremy; C315 - Visger, Stephanie; C326 - Huckaby, Kathleen; C332 - Willman, Edward; C336 - Stack, Anika; C344 - Morrison, Brett; D406 - Willman, Dale; D443 - Paul, Amanda; E097 - Canerossi, Ann; F648 - Allen, Alfred; F690 - Barnes, Rebecca
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
G197 - Crisp, Michael; G203 - Maalouf, Mathieu; H228 - Caldwell, Christian; H245 - Griffith, Cara; J286 - Abache, Alyssa; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; S571 - Nash, Deborah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1117 - Faulkner, Adrienne; 1513 - Jones, Denise; 1719 - Corea, Kaylin; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2621 - Rogers, Elisha; 2713 - Compton, Kassia; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3625 - Tossie, Shydonna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A106 - Benitez, Jessica; C341 - Holmes, Ernesto; C346 - Dixon, Malessa; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D417 - Green, Sabree; E536 - Reddick, Wanda; F635 - Sledge, Brian; F640 - Britt, Vickie; G744 - Davis, Justin; G750 - Prostar Construction Group Anaya, David; G757 - Ferguson, Trudy; H807 - Matson, Autmn; J915 - Payne, Brandon
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A130 - Marquez, Francheska; A153 - Dickerson, Saundra; A155 - Perez, Austin; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B256 - Salahuddin, Aesha; C323 - Hart, Jessica; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; C381 - Hart, Jessica; D428 - Velazquez, Ciarra; F628 - Hill, Terrence; F661 - Squires, Shakira; F662 - Dodd, William; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0129 - Clavel, Clifford; 0317 - Law, Lauren; 0326 - Ayres, Jordon; 0548 - brown, aaron; 1010 - Schoen, Steven; 1011 - Tobin, Danyia; 1025 - Clavel, Clifford; 2021 - McGeehan, Caitlin; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 5016 - Richard, John
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A002 - Sohn, Tara; B029 - Terrell, Angelique; C017 - Shaw, Richard; C066 - Brown, Barbara; C122 - Noska, Glenn; C123 - Bryant, Taylor; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E042 - Haynes, Kenya; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F032 - Mills, Boyd Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 23, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0101 - Eleby, Tariem; 0127 - Colas, Fannysha; 0156 - brown, glenn; 0160 - Norfleet, Stephan; 0230 - Rivera, Ezechias; 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0302 - Walwyn, James; 0339 - Shepherd, Willie; 0508 - Fuentes, David; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0709 - Sims, Jasmine; 0731 - Willis, Famayia; 09116 - Roberts, O'neal; 0936 - Jones, Makaris; 0975 - richardson, james; 0995 - Carges, Timothy; 1030 - Philbert, Cecil; 1041 - nolguens, blanc; 1070 - peltier, stephenson; 1075 - Boge, Jamiah; 1081 - Thomas, Shaddrick; 1113 - Edouard, Simone; 1135 - Jones-Portious, Florence; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1156 - Tape, Kimesha; 1163 - Johnson, Darryl; 1204 - Jones-Portious, Florence; 1229 - Hilaire, Dorothee; 1232 - Harmon, Nicole; 1282 - Harris, Carei; 1307 - Stevens, Tenisha; 1308 - Browne, Lakisha; 1362 - Weaver, Robbin; 1363 - jackson, roberta; 1387 - Oltin, Kimberly
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A125 - Jones, Wendy; A133 - Thompson, Sazaur; B221 - Redding, Jon; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; E505 - Edwards, James; E582 - Martin, Loretta; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; F646 - Phillips, Kira; H822 - Campbell boatwright, Jacqueline; J907 - burch, ronald
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B012 - Smith, Eric; B027 - Silva, Jesus; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; C035 - Vargas, Estephanie; D039 - Murray, Teranika; D048 - McNorton, Sheila; D050 - Cruz, Ana; D067 - Louis, Chrisla; E032 - Moore, Isaac; F005 - martin, Dijon; F016 - Atilus, Joachin; G012 - Mercado, Jandy; G026 - Wilson, Jason; H019 - Jones, Sharon; J019 - Spragg, Gabriel; J030 - Resto, Jose; J059 - Gomez, Kiara; J089 - Lopez Barrera, Raul; J094 - Fernandez Maldonado, Wanda; J105 - Mondesir, Junior; J143 - Fiallos, Miguel; K041 - Goodman, Sandrana; K046 - Robinson, Joel; K077 - Wilson, Crystal; K089 - Deshay, Deannah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A120 - Case, Kody; A130 - Rodriguez, Luz; B213 - Oliveira, Adrian; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E545 - Green, Iysha; F623 - Van Hove, William; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; F635 - Wilbon, Shaquille; G725 - Vu, Hop; H832 - Palacios, Eduardo; I903 - Williams, Qudavia; J010 - Hayes, Jamaul; J020 - Pierre, Charles; K118 - Desir, Lineda; K121 - Robinson, Mecell; L220 - Roldos, Luis; L222 - Anderson, De Von; L232 - Previlon, Marie; M307 - martinez, ramon; N409 - Desir, Lineda; N419 - Feliciano Sanchez, Angel Feliciano; O515 - Wright, Shayla; P030 - Lemuel Nelms, Matthew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792 4965 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1010 - Laurent, Yvena; 1017 - winn, jason; 1227 - Passalacqua, Mirtha; 2018 - Ector-Comer, Seaira; 2120 - Bowen, Michael; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 2305 - Lopez, Khalil; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4031 - Carson, Lakeshia; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 4059 - Tracy, Georgia; 6002 - Jr., Anthony Albert; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 7110 - Richard, Jordan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392 4546 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0204 - Vernelus, Will; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 1003 - Garcia, Grimardhy; 1017 - Almestica, Ramon; 2002 - Garcia, Martha; 6015 - Martinez, Gregory; 7134 - Castillo, Rebecca; 8026 - Dupree-Hicks, Breana; 8109 - Cedeno, Cristina; 9012 - Ortiz, Mayson
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545 2547 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B134 - Miles, Ashley; B148 - Kingsmore, John; B156 - Lee, Staneisha; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B214 - Thompson, John; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C124 - Arroyo, Bernard; C150 - Campbell, Christopher; C166 - Teele, La Kieva
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392 1549 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B005 - Gadson, Harry; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B041 - Guillen, Juan; B047 - Urbina, Eduardo; C003 - Cintron, Ely; C062 - Guzman, Leslyann; C081 - vargas, gelin; D009 - Reyes, Agustine; D019 - Miranda Molina, Johana Lizeth; D048 - Santos Garcia, Inginio; D092 - Espin, Isaac; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D131 - Bonilla, Stacia; D156 - derabasse, kristin; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D228 - Hernandez Crespo, Yahaira; E006 - mercado, Autumn; E028 - Neira, Linda; E036 - Rodriguez, Venessa; E063 - Salomon, Gutierrez; E094 - Gutierre, Miguel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604 0341 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1011 - Parris, Lauren; 1019 - MCNulty, Nicole; 1027 - Morillo, Iraida; 2044 - Mercer, Lawrence; 3004 - Cuellar, Alejandro; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Voltz, Carlton; 6425 - Jackson, Michele'. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 22, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1818 - Torres, Dayanara; 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2601 - Pitre, Felix; 3230 – Cross, David; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A001 - Heard, Katherine; B032 - andrade, Julian; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; D055 – Brewer, Taylor; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E041 - schulte, Jaycen; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E060 - Lucca Encarnation, Jahath; E097 - Keel, Justin; E123 - Cal, Leticia; E133 - Gist, Rickey; E153 - Smith, Joshua; E169 - Marks, Anna; E179 - lightfoot, melissa E204 - West, Anthony
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1044 - DeLeon, Dennis; 1249 - Harris, Kendall; 2010 - Daniel, Jomana; 2026 - Freyermuth, Pamela; 2135 - Freyermuth, Pamela; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2203 - Johnston, Jeremy; 2230 - Brown, Natasha; 2271 - McAuliffe, Leigh; 2295 - Barnes, Jennifer; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 3014 - Morris, William; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3138 - Miller, Scott; 3201 - Soto Febo, Angel; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3301 – Pascal, Cilian; 3347 - Warner, Steven; 3395 - Daniels, James; F333 - Huff, Alisha; F377 - Stephens, Marc; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G478 - Jensen, Jay; G486 - DeLeon, Dennis; H563 - Brown, Jonathan; I640 - Thomas, Wayne; I654 - Colon, Ramon; I672 - Hall, Tailene
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901 7489 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A076 - Kabulo, Francis; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; D399 - Butler, Dana; D404 - Sanchez, Rosely; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247 6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1103 - Garletts, George; 1209 - Rosa, Rafeal; 1216 - Dennis, Tyron; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1340 - Pineiro, Rafael; 1347 - Serrano Jr., Carlos; 1406 - Carey, Samantha; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1514 - Garletts, George; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1700 - Newlan, Cynthia; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1746 - Benavides, Miguel; 2045 - PETERSON, JOSHUA; 2094 - Clark, Darryl; 2449 - King, Michele; 2468 - Harlow, Stephanie; 2469 - fuller, donsalo; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 3052 - Horta, Wilfredo; 3089 - Rodriguez, Justin; 4011 - Asencio, David; 6023 - Faith Based Logistics, LLC Jackson, Harold
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1011 – Molina, Nathaly; 2030 - Glenn, Emanuel; 2065 - Brown, Tashiyana; 2067 - Gainer, Kelley; 2222 - Harlow, George; 2231 - Adams, Julia; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2274 - Moseley, Diandra; 2402 - Hernandez, Christian; 2440 - Atkinson, Mercedes; 2621 - Harris, Joel; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2685 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 2700A - Goodenkauf, Aaron
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513 4445 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0121 - BATTAD, JACOBO P; 0124 - Mohr, Jessica; 0149 - Wayne, Trevon; 0203 - Daniel, Jimmy; 1015 – Worthy, Mary; 2067 - Henderson, Veronica; 4022 - Ferrell, Lisa; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 6014 - Ayala, Britney; 6016 - Wright, Teresa; 9013 - Feliciano III, Roberto; 9018 - Hester, Megan; 9045 - Titmas, Drew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613 2984 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1169 - Myers, Serena; 1171 - Al-Adawi, Mohammed; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2045 - Matos, Victor; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 3008 - Garofalo, Michele; 4039 - Ball, James; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
3018 - Goodrich, Raymond; 7023 – Thakur, Diana; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901 7497 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C124 - Kashaf, Ammad; C200 - Blakley, Daniel; D322 – Cook, Darline; D333 - Sayre, Enoch; D381 – Taulbee, Tama; D459 - Cook, Cassandra; F539 - Serna, Daymon. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on October 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0078 - Marimon, Anthony; 0103 - Larose, Roosevelt; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0213 - Rodney, Laura; 0222 - Gandy, Kristin; 0256 - Daivs, Davarious; 0262 - Gilberry, LaKenja; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0323 - Denmark, Jaquell; 0325 - Johnson, Tonya; 0329 - Collins, Joan; 0409 - Newsome, Audrey; 0431 - Blunt, Vontavius; 0459 - Owens, Keland; 0490 - Dodd, Daniel; 0557 - March, Kendra; 0559 - Williams, Natasha; 0573 - LEWIS, BRIANNA
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 7703 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1417 - Santiago, Jose; 1512 - Ward, Marshal; 2209 - Montero, Annette; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2601 - Harwood, Ternece; 3123 - Brooks, Carlin; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 4402 - Adrovel, Gabriel; 4514 - Domenichini, Lisa; 7101 - Xenja, Rea; 7116 - Franklin, Ryan; 8106 - Williams, Freddricia; 8122 - walker, Shaunite
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374 5979 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A034 - Williams, Jonah; B004 - Barnes, Helethia; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C007 - Holley, Katrina; C046 - Mitchell, Da'Shawn; C058 - Paris, Heather; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D043 - Cruz, Auroa; D056 - Robinson, Darletha; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D079 - Williams, Barbara; D092 - Brown, Christian; D108 - Villagomez, Fernanda; D117 - Wilox, Donjomin; D120 - Gillcrese, Amzi; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; E014 - Adkins, Tonyell; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F017 - Brown, Adrian; F019 - Berkley, KHADIJAH; F022 - SUTTON, PHILIP
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A010 - Rivera, Elson; A044 - eagle, leyla; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B013 - Harris, Robert; B075A - King, Erika; B081B - Akinwumi, Ifeoluwa; B098 - Laster, Ebony; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; D011 - Melbourne, James; D134 - Basley, Nyesha; F024 - HOLLY, JERRY; F068 - Williams, Carolyn; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation; F114 - Boyd, Latasha; G031 - Boles, Andrea
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A115 - williams, cornethia; A127 - Latimer, Rashounthia; A152 - Oday, Thomas; C305 - morris, Jasmine; D416 - MCNICHOLLS, LINUS; D421 - Mcgenous, Tim; D422 - Nicholls, Arlene; D427 - Samson, Fanie; F625 - Washington, Arthur; F649 - Gary, Yvonneya; F664 - HOBBINS, Linda; J901 - VEE, Cynthia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495 1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0236 - Nelson, Andre; 6024 - Atkins, Jared; 7018 - Stringfield, Desere
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 2037 - PDQ restaurant Zinger, Evan; 3021 - Cole, Kellie; 3158 - Leva, Steven; 3163 - Amos, Carl
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1003 - Azcuy, Jesus; 1064 - BATES, SCOTT; 1106 - Yonkers, James; 2031 - Williams, Barry; 3139 - Rester, Joel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 2081 - Meadows, Victoria; 2105 - James, Emory; 2145 - Williams, Gabrielle; 3065 - Estevez, Christian. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 27th, 2020 11:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516 7005
. Ralph Martinez- boxes, personal items, Daniel Pirela -home items, Margarita Martinez-household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 23rd, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D8GT28K37W535078
2007 Dodge
1G1BF5SM1H7196661
2017 Chevrolet
1G4PS5SK7C4190151
2012 Buick
1HGCB7672NA100642
1992 Honda
1HGFA16578L101130
2008 Honda
2HGES16565H602236
2005 Honda
2J4FY49T1LJ524087
1990 Jeep
2MEHM75W85X663594
2005 Mercury
3N1AB7AP8JY228776
2018 Nissan
4T1BB46KX9U081237
2009 Toyota
KNDMB233466020190
2006 Kia
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 23, 2020
3LNHM26186R645051
2006 Lincoln
KM8J23A41HU282778
2017 Hyundai
KNDJT2A59D7609182
2013 Kia
OCTOBER 25, 2020
JA3AU16U69U017253
2009 Mitsubishi
JT3GM84R4W0034952
1998 Toyota
OCTOBER 26, 2020
JTKDE177870210070
2007 Scion
YV1CY592051145204
2005 Volvo
OCTOBER 27, 2020
1C3CDZAB8EN190635
2014 Dodge
1HGCG3246YA025888
2000 Honda
1NXBA02E1VZ545635
1997 Toyota
2G1WB58K481214313
2008 Chevrolet
OCTOBER 28, 2020
1D4SD5GT8BC592956
2011 Dodge.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, October 26th, 2020 at 12:00 PM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Burris, Kellie, 476, Tote, Boxes, 2 chairs , Shoes, shoe box , Mason Jars. Seeluang, Kornwan, 17, Household item, Chairs, suitcase , old recorded etc. Wicker, Sharif, 20, Plastic bags, plastic containers, back pack, shoe boxes, Laundry Bag, Books, Tote, Boxes, Misc Househould. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 7th and 14th day of October, 2020.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 27, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2004 MAZD
1YVFP80D045N10925
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1998 Ford
VIN# 1FTYR14U0WTA82461
1998 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG5640WA035240
2007 Chrysler
VIN# 2C3KA53G87H692966
2012 Honda
VIN# MLHMC4109C5207246
2006 Chevrolet
VIN# 1GNDV23L56D135861
2015 Mitsubishi
VIN# 4A4AR3AU6FE005026
2012 Dodge
VIN# 3C4PDCBG3CT256896
2011 Volkswagen
VIN# 3VW2K7AJXBM379878
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 28, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NO. 20 CVD 1094 STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, BRUNSWICK COUNTY, In the Brunswick District Court, NOTICE: STEVE and CAMILLE BUZZEO Plaintiffs, vs. JUAN ALVARADO Defendant. File No. 20 CVD 1094 To: Juan Alvardo, Defendant TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above- referenced action. The nature of the relief being sought by Plaintiffs is Child Custody. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 9, 2020. That date for response is the fortieth day after the 7th day of October, 2020 exclusive of the date of publication) and it is within that period that you are required to make defense. Upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This, the 7th day of October 2020. Attorney A. David Ervin, Counsel for Steve and Camille Buzzeo, 205 N. 5 th Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401, Phone: (910) 409-6231.
PUBLIC MEETING HELD DURING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY DUE TO COVID-19; NOTICE OF BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING OF THE FALCON TRACE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT.
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors (“Board
”) of the Falcon Trace Community Development District (“District
”) will hold a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM
. The meeting is being held for the necessary public purpose of considering matters related to the district. At such time the Board is so authorized and may consider any business that may properly come before it. It is anticipated that, due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, the Board meeting may be conducted remotely utilizing communications media technology and/or by telephone pursuant to Executive Orders 20-52 and 20-69, issued by Governor DeSantis, as extended and/or supplemented, and pursuant to Section 120.54(5)(b)2., Florida Statutes. Anyone wishing to listen to or participate in the Board meeting can do so by using the communications media technology access information provided by the District. The public may access the meeting via their computer at https://zoom.us/j/98933020082 or dial in telephonically at (646) 876-9923 and by entering the meeting ID of 989 3302 0082. If conditions allow the meeting to occur in person, the meeting will be held at the Big Hawk Lake Recreation Center, 13600 Hawk Lake Drive, Orlando, Florida 32837
. Information about how the meeting will occur, assistance connecting to the meeting or arranging further accommodations for participation, and an electronic copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting the District Manager’s Office at 407-841-5524 or via email at jshowe@gmscfl.com
. The meeting is open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Florida law. The meeting may be continued to a date, time, and place to be specified on the record at the meeting. Any person requiring special accommodations at this meeting because of a disability or
physical impairment should contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1, or 1-800-955-8771 (TTY)/ 1-800-955-8770 (Voice), for aid in contacting the District Manager’s Office. Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the public hearing or meeting is advised that person will need a record of proceedings and that accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. Jason Showe, District Manager, Governmental Management Services – Central Florida, LLC.