Legal Public Notices 9/30 issue 

AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, October 15, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Paul White- Household Goods; Amie Ingram- Furniture and Household goods; Janae Maddox- Personal Items; Tiana Sparrow- Furniture and household goods; Thomas Rambert- Clothing and Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, October 13, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Anthony Curbelo- Household items- Larcenuia Hills- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, October 13th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
: Adrian Robinson- Household goods, Nizar Hmadi- Bed frame, mattress, boxes, Steven Scott- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicate: October 15, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
JL INS. Solutions LLC/Troy Cambre -Office Furniture, Dan Bugtai- Household Goods, JASON TODD GRACE- Household Items, Cheryl Osberg -Household Items, Widtz Cadet- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 20, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Lara Stone - Houshold Goods, Juanita Beeson - Household Goods, Enrique Rios - Household Goods, Ronald Anny Schmid - Household Goods, LaMayia Vallot - Household Goods, Scott Palser - Household Goods, Sofa, Boxes, Anne Sharratt - Household Goods, Emily Grider - Household, Robert Williams - Household Goods, Petja Plomp - Household Goods, Courtney Smith - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 10/15/2020 @ 2:00PM:
James Wilder household items; John Kaufman furniture; Michael Parker household goods; James Drake cthes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 15th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Kimberly Reid- Household items Darlene Randall- Household items Shequila Thomas- Household items Jamie Williams -Household items Julius Busky- Household items, Black Kawasaki 650 motorcycle NO VIN- Sold as PARTS ONLY. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 10/15/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Melissa Johnson- Household Goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 10/08/2020 @ 3:00pm
: Paul Szczepanik homegoods, Jessica Norell homegoods, Melinda Phillips homegood. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 10/13/2020 @ 12:45PM
Raquel Forbes Household items. Melissa Lopez Household goods. Miguel Colon Personal items, holiday decoration. Lisa Thomas, 2014 Jeep Cherokee, Vin# 1C4PJLCS0EW103014. Global Lending Service, LLC., 2014 Jeep Cherokee, Vin#1C4PJLCS0EW103014. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando Fl 32811 407-516-7751 on 10/15/2020@ 9:30 am.
Victoria Woods one queen bed clothes and shoe, Mary Spicer household/personal items etc, randy broner furniture, Louis Trocola boxes & furniture, Andrew Jones house goods, Nickeshia Lewin household furniture and Miscellaneous items, Tiffany Green boxes, Carol Mcintosh household furniture and items etc, Diana Morris clothes, Keith Mathis bags and totes, Gloria Phillips one bed room hutch 50, Lois Hill boxes and bins.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 L B McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 on 10/15/2020 @ 10:30 AM
Kevin Smythe Household Goods, Dina Davis Clothes, Miscellaneous, Melanie Bell 2 twin mattress, bed frames, boxes, Kimberly Martin household goods, Deanna Lee Household Goods, Scott Heron Household Goods, David Dean mattress, House hold goods, Colin Sullivan household goods, David Rivero House hold goods, Fairfield Inn Suites Business Goods, Latasha Dean household items, John Howard Household Goods, Nicole Carufel House hold goods, Michael Danganan House Hold Goods, Tyrone Groomes Household Goods
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 10/15/20 @ 11:30 am .
Nina Gadson House Hold goods Laconstance Dale Household goods Eve Orlando restaurant supplies Elene Clark king bed, 2 twin beds and a f Eugene Ricciardi youth bed boxes.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 10/15/20 @ 3:00 pm .
Tammy Arthur Housegoods, Gloria Stephens 3 bedroom apartment, rita wooden Furniture & Boxes, Kirk shields Furniture,bed & mattress, JESELLE Ruiz House hold goods, Kristine ODonnell personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 10/13/2020 @ 1:45pm
Christina Devore household items, Michael Noe household items, Earle Mccrae household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 10/13/2020 @ 11:30am.
Ruben Carrasquillo- household items; Jimmy George Gibbs- Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 15, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 am Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. James C Gore- household goods. Juan XX111- household goods. Michelle Gay- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES WOODROW MAROON
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002054-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of JAMES WOODROW MAROON, deceased, whose date of death was March 18, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent&'s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 9/23/2020. Signed /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ WILLIAM S. MAROON Personal Representative 1400 W. FAIRBANKS AVE., STE 102 WINTER PARK, FL 32789.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: R. R. DOB: 06/05/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Natasha Glee
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing may be held via phone conference. You are directed to call Phone number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Call Code for A. James Craner: Enter Participant Code: 517180#. If this court hearing will be by TEAMS please contact your counsel for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP17-678
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. A. DOB: 08/12/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ERIKA ALLEN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference Call Code for Honorable Judge Doherty: Enter Participant Code: 962 037 604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-710
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,P DOB: 07/05/2011, K,S DOB: 03/26/2016, K,S DOB: 12/01/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Justine Stupfell
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on October 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/DOHERTY, CASE No. DP19-676
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.S. DOB: 12/13/2013, D.S. DOB: 03/04/2006, A.S. DOB: 01/02/2005, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Modesto Sanchez
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP15-00355
In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KIERRA HALL
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on November 2, 2020 at 10:15 p.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-529
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.T. DOB: 08/12/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Shantara Devose
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Wednesday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Deborah Marie Corso, of 6090 Markham Road, Sanford, FL 32771 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Bespoke Tour Boutique
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Bespoke Tour Boutique"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/22/2020
NOTICE OF MEETING DATES, FALCON TRACE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT
The Board of Supervisors of the Falcon Trace Community Development District will hold their regularly scheduled public meetings for Fiscal Year 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Big Hawk Lake Recreation Center, 13600 Hawk Lake Drive, Orlando, Florida 32837 on the third Wednesday of the month as follows: Exception - October 14, 2020, January 20, 2021, March 17, 2021, May 19, 2021, July 21, 2021, August 18, 2021. The meeting are open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Florida Law for Community Development Districts. A copy of the meeting agenda may be obtained from the District Manager at 219 East Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32801. Please note that due to the ongoing nature of the COVID- 19 public health emergency, it may be necessary to hold the above referenced meetings utilizing communications media technology in order to protect the health and safety of the public or held at an alternative physical location other than the location indicated above. To that end, anyone wishing to participate in such meetings should contact the District Manager’s Office prior to each meeting to confirm the applicable meeting access and/or location information. Additionally, interested parties may refer to the District’s website for the latest information: www.falcontracecdd.com
. The meeting may be continued to a date, time, and place as evidenced by motion of the majority of Board Members participating. There may be occasions when one or more Supervisors will participate by telephone. Any person requiring special accommodations at this meeting because of a disability or physical impairment should contact the District Office at (407) 841-5524 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service 1-800-955-8770, for aid in contacting the District Office. Each person who decides to appeal any action taken at these meetings is advised that person will need a record of the proceedings and that accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. Jason M. Showe, District Manager, Governmental Management Services – Central Florida, LLC.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 8th, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810
; A19 ANITRA ALEXANDER $371.25, E12 Rafael Blanco $1,582.40, B70 Michelle Eitner $1,062.80, B34 Ashley Coley $604.40, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1,824.56, B64 Matthew Davis $1,394.38, D12 Jason David $1,052.28, E26 DAVID VAN GELDER $2,131.08, B21 MAKENS SEJOUR $397.80, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $914.46, C73 Keshaun Stewart $1,255.76, B42 Juan Rodriguez $540.80, B46 PRISCILLA HAYES $616.80, L55 DENICE JACKSON $611.40, D48 Latrease Richardson $596.50, L57 THOMAS MORAN $728.90, B30 RaOndria Johnson $823.78, A14 Darcie Concepcion $351.75, D42 Anthony Colelli $683.90
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1293 GINNI ESTRADA $788.98, 1273 PaintWerx of Orlando Inc $540.95, 1062 Chris Armbruster $993.90, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $2,518.78, 1112 Jamie Williams $1,266.85, 1161 Syed Shariff $718.25, 1122 daniel miller $1,158.30
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714
; E113 Adrian Ellis $846.60, C105 Anthoney Loria $1,099.90, C139 Jocquin Gunn $1,570.56, C120 Jocquin Gunn $1,918.78, E111 MICHAEL FAKIR $819.24, C126 Carina Patterson $1,509.89
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792
; 1177 Jose Ayala $676.20, 2411 omarie payno $997.80, 2470 LUIS GALVIS $398.74, 1369 Nita Gibson $505.80, 1670 JANECIA LOWERY $475.80, 1112 D'Andre Pierre Rose $766.40, 1421 TAMIKI LUMPKIN $1,118.25, 1402 Nicole Postell $527.00, 1162 JEFFREY HALTER $1,123.35, 1460 Roddrake Rumph $676.00, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $379.35, 1044 MILTON SMITH $931.60, 1691 Barbara Martin $509.58, 1350 Mystery Room $1,272.40, 1452 Selena Perez $931.60, 1603 Andre Riviere $378.00, 1108 heidi riesel $729.35, 1226 Robert Okafor $696.20, 1420 Heather Brucato $421.80, 1110 troy copeland $612.25, 1422 Alfredo Acededo $303.50, 1150-1151 SPECTRA ENGINEERING $1,593.02, 1201 Adrienne Lee
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
October 22, 2020 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2003 FORD MUSTANG
VIN # 1FAFP44443F386763
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/16/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FUYSZYB2WL898799
1998 Freightliner
1FMPU18L6XLB74960
1999 Ford
1FTWX32F8YEB51000
2000 Ford
5TDZT34A93S142500
2003 Toyota
1JJV532W24L869298
2004 WABH
5NDFW50397S002651
2007 QUALITY TRAILER
3N1AB61E88L668903
2008 Nissan
5TDZK3EH3BS031440
2011 Toyota
1JJV532B7DL765354
2013 WANCO,INC
1HD1KEL11GB643941
2016 Harley-Davidson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/12/2020, 08:00 am at 366 N COUNTY ROAD 13 ORLANDO, FL 32833
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ABA USED AUTO PARTS, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3N1CN7AP8EL840346
2014 NISSAN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 15, 2020
1C3LC56RX8N179366
2008 Chrysler
1GNDS13S142269205
2004 Chevrolet
1ZVBP8AM8E5280780
2014 Ford
3GSCL33P88S555852
2008 Saturn
4S3BE645XY7204438
2000 Subaru
KM8SC13E25U894317
2005 Hyundai
LYHZ4BGA3DJ100729
2013 ZHGO
WAUDD28D9WA102566
1998 Audi
OCTOBER 16, 2020
1HGEJ6673YL036139
2000 Honda
3N1AB41D1TL003653
1996 Nissan
JA32U2FU6AU017901
2010 Mitsubishi
OCTOBER 19, 2020
1FTYR10D33PB17066
2003 Ford
JTDKN3DU8A0105220
2010 Toyota
OCTOBER 20, 2020
1G2HX52KXTH215003
1996 Pontiac
2G1WG5EK5B1136878
2011 Chevrolet
2HGFG12856H509330
2006 Honda
3N1AB7AP1GY221922
2016 Nissan
4T1BF1FK3HU411348
2017 Toyota
JTHBF5C23B5138895
2011 Lexus
KMHCT4AE2EU726301
2014 Hyundai
OCTOBER 21, 2020
LL0TCAPH9JY190878
2018 YNGF.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2015 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL3AP6FN390774
2004 Toyota
VIN# 2T1BR32E74C233524
2001 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CB51D71L434509
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 21, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC