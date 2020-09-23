Legal Public Notices 9/23 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ADVERTISEMENT FOR
PROPOSALS
Date: August 26, 2020
Request for Proposal: RFP-025-C-2020 (P)
Pursuant to Chapter 23, Title 31 of the Virgin Islands Code, the Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health, Alcoholism & Drug Dependency Services Office is requesting proposals from Qualified and Licensed Adult Step-Up, Step-Down (ASUSD) Mental Health Treatment Facilities.
Proposals will be received by the Department of Property & Procurement, Division of Procurement St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands: Electronic Submission ebids_proposals@dpp.vi.gov
Proposals will be accepted by way of electronic submission no later than 4:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time: Tuesday, September 29, 2020
. Documents may be obtained from the Department of Property & Procurement at the above address or at http://dpp.vi.gov
. For information please contact Ms. Dynell R. Williams, Deputy Commissioner, at (340)773-1561 ext. 5244 or dynell.williams@dpp.vi.gov
. By /s/ Anthony D. Thomas, Commissioner
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, October 15, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Paul White- Household Goods; Amie Ingram- Furniture and Household goods; Janae Maddox- Personal Items; Tiana Sparrow- Furniture and household goods; Thomas Rambert- Clothing and Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, October 13, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Anthony Curbelo- Household items- Larcenuia Hills- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, October 13th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
: Adrian Robinson- Household goods, Nizar Hmadi- Bed frame, mattress, boxes, Steven Scott- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicate: October 15, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
JL INS. Solutions LLC/Troy Cambre -Office Furniture, Dan Bugtai- Household Goods, JASON TODD GRACE- Household Items, Cheryl Osberg -Household Items, Widtz Cadet- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 10/08/20 at 2:00pm.
Nancy Bacon: water paintings, two cabinets and some pictures, John Campos: boxes, wardrobes, youth household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 407.502.0120, on 10/08/2020 @ 2:00PM
Arcenius Bryant: Chair, Couch, Table, Bags, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Tires, Golf Clubs, Holiday Décor, Baby items, Frames, Laminate flooring; Raymond Kollidas: Tv, Tv wall mount.. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 10/15/2020 @ 2:00PM:
James Wilder household items; John Kaufman furniture; Michael Parker household goods; James Drake cthes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, October 8th 2020 @ 4:00 PM:
Steve Lay- Collectables, Mona Raphael- Household, Tonjas Gowins- Household, Anthony Carro- Household, Baltazar Quinain- Household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 15th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Kimberly Reid- Household items Darlene Randall- Household items Shequila Thomas- Household items Jamie Williams -Household items Julius Busky- Household items, Black Kawasaki 650 motorcycle NO VIN- Sold as PARTS ONLY. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 10/08/2020 @ 3:00pm
: Paul Szczepanik homegoods, Jessica Norell homegoods, Melinda Phillips homegood. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 10/13/2020 @ 12:45PM
Raquel Forbes Household items. Melissa Lopez Household goods. Miguel Colon Personal items, holiday decoration. Lisa Thomas, 2014 Jeep Cherokee, Vin# 1C4PJLCS0EW103014. Global Lending Service, LLC., 2014 Jeep Cherokee, Vin#1C4PJLCS0EW103014. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando Fl 32811 407-516-7751 on 10/15/2020@ 9:30 am.
Victoria Woods one queen bed clothes and shoe, Mary Spicer household/personal items etc, randy broner furniture, Louis Trocola boxes & furniture, Andrew Jones house goods, Nickeshia Lewin household furniture and Miscellaneous items, Tiffany Green boxes, Carol Mcintosh household furniture and items etc, Diana Morris clothes, Keith Mathis bags and totes, Gloria Phillips one bed room hutch 50, Lois Hill boxes and bins.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 L B McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 on 10/15/2020 @ 10:30 AM
Kevin Smythe Household Goods, Dina Davis Clothes, Miscellaneous, Melanie Bell 2 twin mattress, bed frames, boxes, Kimberly Martin household goods, Deanna Lee Household Goods, Scott Heron Household Goods, David Dean mattress, House hold goods, Colin Sullivan household goods, David Rivero House hold goods, Fairfield Inn Suites Business Goods, Latasha Dean household items, John Howard Household Goods, Nicole Carufel House hold goods, Michael Danganan House Hold Goods, Tyrone Groomes Household Goods
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 10/15/20 @ 11:30 am .
Nina Gadson House Hold goods Laconstance Dale Household goods Eve Orlando restaurant supplies Elene Clark king bed, 2 twin beds and a f Eugene Ricciardi youth bed boxes.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 10/15/20 @ 3:00 pm .
Tammy Arthur Housegoods, Gloria Stephens 3 bedroom apartment, rita wooden Furniture & Boxes, Kirk shields Furniture,bed & mattress, JESELLE Ruiz House hold goods, Kristine ODonnell personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 10/13/2020 @ 1:45pm
Christina Devore household items, Michael Noe household items, Earle Mccrae household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 10/13/2020 @ 11:30am.
Ruben Carrasquillo- household items; Jimmy George Gibbs- Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 15, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 am Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. James C Gore- household goods. Juan XX111- household goods. Michelle Gay- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES WOODROW MAROON
, Deceased. File No. 2020-CP-002054-O
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
: The administration of the estate of JAMES WOODROW MAROON, deceased, whose date of death was March 18, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent&'s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 9/23/2020. Signed /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 312 N. PARK AVENUE, SUITE 2-A, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, /s/ WILLIAM S. MAROON Personal Representative 1400 W. FAIRBANKS AVE., STE 102 WINTER PARK, FL 32789.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-542
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: R. R. DOB: 06/05/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Natasha Glee
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing may be held via phone conference. You are directed to call Phone number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Call Code for A. James Craner: Enter Participant Code: 517180#. If this court hearing will be by TEAMS please contact your counsel for further instructions. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP18-282
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.B. DOB: 03/01/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MICHAEL BROWN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below number and enter conference code (including the # sign) to participate: Phone Number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference ID: 962 037 064# WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP17-678
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K. A. DOB: 08/12/2014. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ERIKA ALLEN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference Call Code for Honorable Judge Doherty: Enter Participant Code: 962 037 604# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2020-CP-002042-O
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARILYN A. FLAIG Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS. The administration of the Estate of Marilyn A. Flaig, deceased, whose date of death was January 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s Attorney are set forth below. All creditors of Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s Estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with the Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTE SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is September 16, 2020. MARY BETH KELLY, ESQUIRE, Fla. Bar No.: 84487, The Law Office of Mary Beth Kelly, LLC 1515 International Parkway, Suite 1013, Lake Mary, Florida 32746 (407) 536-5358 (800) 839-1513 facsimile P: mb@trustmbkelly.com
S: tsizemore@trustmbkelly.com
S: rpackard@trustmbkelly.com
Attorney for Personal Representative. JEFFREY L. FLAIG, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-710
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,P DOB: 07/05/2011, K,S DOB: 03/26/2016, K,S DOB: 12/01/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Justine Stupfell
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on October 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/DOHERTY, CASE No. DP19-676
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D.S. DOB: 12/13/2013, D.S. DOB: 03/04/2006, A.S. DOB: 01/02/2005, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Modesto Sanchez
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This hearing will be held telephonically on the above date and time by calling (321)430-3303 and entering conference code 962037604#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Phytiema Johnson, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 124145, phytiema.johnson@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP15-00355
In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KIERRA HALL
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on November 2, 2020 at 10:15 p.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-529
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.T. DOB: 08/12/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Shantara Devose
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Wednesday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.: 2020-CA-007822-O
REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com
Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com
, Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com
on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 8/19/2020. First publication on 9/2/2020.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
SEPTEMBER 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 50 BLK of W Church ST
2. Phones 1200 BLK of W South ST
3. Bags with Misc Electronics N Orange Blollsom TRL/W Washington ST
4. Phones and Keys 5100 BLK of City ST
5. Phones 5100 BLK of Millenia BLVD
6. Phone 3800 BLK of Vision BLVD
7. Bike 600 BLK of E Pine ST
8. Bike 300 BLk of N Westmorland DR
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Fresenius Medical Care Casselberry, LLC, 750 Northlake Blvd, Ste 1024, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of FRESENIUS KIDNEY CARE NORTH ORLANDO
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Molly MacCartney, of 2431 Aloma Ave., Ste 107, Winter Park, FL 32792, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Empowered Wisdom Coaching
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Empowered Wisdom Coaching
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/16/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, R&B Product Group, LLC, of 1700 Delaney Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Mind Over Matter Simulations
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Mind Over Matter Simulations
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/14/20
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 8th, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810
; A19 ANITRA ALEXANDER $371.25, E12 Rafael Blanco $1,582.40, B70 Michelle Eitner $1,062.80, B34 Ashley Coley $604.40, C20 Dwayne Mchellon $1,824.56, B64 Matthew Davis $1,394.38, D12 Jason David $1,052.28, E26 DAVID VAN GELDER $2,131.08, B21 MAKENS SEJOUR $397.80, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $914.46, C73 Keshaun Stewart $1,255.76, B42 Juan Rodriguez $540.80, B46 PRISCILLA HAYES $616.80, L55 DENICE JACKSON $611.40, D48 Latrease Richardson $596.50, L57 THOMAS MORAN $728.90, B30 RaOndria Johnson $823.78, A14 Darcie Concepcion $351.75, D42 Anthony Colelli $683.90
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1293 GINNI ESTRADA $788.98, 1273 PaintWerx of Orlando Inc $540.95, 1062 Chris Armbruster $993.90, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $2,518.78, 1112 Jamie Williams $1,266.85, 1161 Syed Shariff $718.25, 1122 daniel miller $1,158.30
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714
; E113 Adrian Ellis $846.60, C105 Anthoney Loria $1,099.90, C139 Jocquin Gunn $1,570.56, C120 Jocquin Gunn $1,918.78, E111 MICHAEL FAKIR $819.24, C126 Carina Patterson $1,509.89
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792
; 1177 Jose Ayala $676.20, 2411 omarie payno $997.80, 2470 LUIS GALVIS $398.74, 1369 Nita Gibson $505.80, 1670 JANECIA LOWERY $475.80, 1112 D'Andre Pierre Rose $766.40, 1421 TAMIKI LUMPKIN $1,118.25, 1402 Nicole Postell $527.00, 1162 JEFFREY HALTER $1,123.35, 1460 Roddrake Rumph $676.00, 1036 Adrienne Lee Taylor $379.35, 1044 MILTON SMITH $931.60, 1691 Barbara Martin $509.58, 1350 Mystery Room $1,272.40, 1452 Selena Perez $931.60, 1603 Andre Riviere $378.00, 1108 heidi riesel $729.35, 1226 Robert Okafor $696.20, 1420 Heather Brucato $421.80, 1110 troy copeland $612.25, 1422 Alfredo Acededo $303.50, 1150-1151 SPECTRA ENGINEERING $1,593.02, 1201 Adrienne Lee
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Alafaya - 11815 E Colonial Dr, Orlando on October 6th, 2020:
1430 Jorge Santiago, 1807 German Ruscalleda, 1225 Donnie Gustin, 1136 Noel Schuyler, 1409 Mustapha Baldeh, 1605 Kim Lundy, 1411 Christopher Noble, 1212 Christopher Welsh, 1500 Ras Makonnen, 1207 Alec Pitt, 1213 Kristen Kemp, 1511 Adam Williams, 1222 Glenn Winkleman, 1419 Asayil Musquri, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez.
U-Haul of Goldenrod - 508 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando on October 6th, 2020:
421 Armod Bass, 730 Kayla Hollingsworth, 539 Jose Lugo, 434 Humberto Figueroa, 641 Rosa Ortiz, 433 Eli Pina Chavez, 309 Johann Ramirez, 638 Rohanie Stewart, 431 Elizette Merville, 726 Judge Padgett, 438 Pablo Reyes, 642 Elicelis Nazario, 416 Vitalina De Leon, 516 Tanya Gummere, 540 Ana Arias, 738 Jose Martinez, 419 Andrew Lopez, 424 Courtney Bradley, 510 Hiram Roman, 344 Reginald Johnson, 316 Christian Esquilin, 325 Janice Crumpton, 524 Javier Chapman, 223 Joel Almonte.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on October 9th, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1321 –Nikita Puebla, A.K.A. Nikita Rae Puebla #1606 –Saddie Torres #1609 –George S. Bashford, Jr. #2324 –Alexander Diaz, A.K.A. Alexander Edward Diaz-Miller #2519 –Leslie O. Anzardo.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 6, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Michigan Mini- 200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806- at 10:30am:
27 Allison Cameron Maddox 35 Frances Bolivar Colon 47 Edward Earl Knight 55 David Tyrone Hill 184 Yanisha Archibald, Soul Talian 203 Norberto Hernandez
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792- at 10:00 am
: 447 Camilo Rodriguez 352 Robert Baker 248 Robert Mills 407 Shad Michael Galante 342 Michael Christian Van Deest 499 Jaclyn Ann Poggi
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
163 Patricia Martin 241 Louissaint Charles Polyne 245 Ernst Louis 406 Patrice Marie Ross 435 Robbie Burnette 480 Meyunda Latryce Jones Hines 498 Andrew Gordon Kerr 508 Joseph Kirk Monroe 590 Carlos Reyes 718 Anoit Khwame Sorhaindo 298B Desirae Nicole Scott 299A Ladavid Lee Mathews 247B Johnny Tookes 640 Victoria Kerwin Edwards
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am:
0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0293 Damaion Demeterus Williams 0430 Edwin Colon Rios 0433 Edwin Colon Rios 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0870 Sergine Jean
Fairview Mini Storage- 4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am
: C22 Derlin Manasse D04 Sebastian Andres Ramos
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
0331 Shirley Hall 0612 Charles Lints 0953 Joseph Vance; Digilotechs 1201 Theresa Belin 1604 Michael Ramos; Abounce, Ubounce, Weebounce
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm
: 4006 Kenneth Upson 4054 Corey Jo Modd Thorne 4103 Benjamin Johnson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: October 8th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2205- Furniture, #2140- Households, #2015- Furniture, #I216- Furniture, #2143- Households, #J204- Households, #2236- Furniture, #2017- Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 9th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1G1AK55F567816963
2006 Chevrolet
1J4GL48K65W609238
2005 Jeep
1N4AL2AP0BC117815
2011 Nissan
3MZBN1U77JM188468
2018 Mazda
3VWRM71K39M009111
2009 Volkswagen
5FNRL38287B097269
2007 Honda
5TFMV52147X007637
2007 Toyota
WBACD3329TAV16093
1996 BMW
WBANU53538CT00427
2008 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 11, 2020
1J8FF28W98D590984
2008 Jeep
2G1WW12E2Y9289934
2000 Chevrolet.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2019 Ford
VIN# 2FMPK3K93KBB24542
2005 Dodge
VIN# 1D7HA18N05S212646
2007 Dodge
VIN# 1D4GP24RX7B125104
2004 Hyundai
VIN# KMHHN65F84U114911
2011 Chevrolet
VIN# 2G1WA5EK0B1251194
1999 Chevrolet
VIN# 1GNEC13R0XJ385620
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 14, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
1992 CHEVROLET
VIN# 1GCCS19Z9N8127353
2008 MAZDA
VIN# JM1BK32F981177352
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on October 9th, 2020
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BUNCOMBE IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION. FILE NO. 20 CvD 2119
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION MARTHA L. BERRIO CASTELLANO, Plaintiff, vs. HENRY CASTELLANO, Defendant. TO: HENRY CASTELLANO, the above-named Defendant: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Complaint (Absolute Divorce). YOU ARE REQUIRED to make defense to such pleading not later than the 12th day of October, 2020, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. THIS, the 2nd day of September, 2020. Michael E. Ciochina, Attorney for Plaintiff, WATSON BAILEY CIOCHINA, LLP 32 Orange Street, Asheville, NC 28801, (828) 255-0098 Published: 9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23