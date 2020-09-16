Legal Public Notices 9/16 issue 

Orlando Legals
ADVERTISEMENT FOR
PROPOSALS
Date: August 26, 2020
Request for Proposal: RFP-025-C-2020 (P)
Pursuant to Chapter 23, Title 31 of the Virgin Islands Code, the Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health, Alcoholism & Drug Dependency Services Office is requesting proposals from Qualified and Licensed Adult Step-Up, Step-Down (ASUSD) Mental Health Treatment Facilities.
Proposals will be received by the Department of Property & Procurement, Division of Procurement St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands: Electronic Submission ebids_proposals@dpp.vi.gov
Proposals will be accepted by way of electronic submission no later than 4:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time: Tuesday, September 29, 2020
. Documents may be obtained from the Department of Property & Procurement at the above address or at http://dpp.vi.gov
. For information please contact Ms. Dynell R. Williams, Deputy Commissioner, at (340)773-1561 ext. 5244 or dynell.williams@dpp.vi.gov
. By /s/ Anthony D. Thomas, Commissioner
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, September 29, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Milton Balalcanzar - Furniture, Boxes.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, September 29th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
Carmen Lora-Household goods. Trina Mercer-Household goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 9/29/2020 @ 11:45am
Hector Galvez household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 09/29/2020 @ 1:45pm
Errick Melton household items, Tate flooring inc carpets, Daniel Marks Panels.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 09/29/2020 @ 12:45PM
Margette Kattredge Bed, Crib, Table, Boxes, Zulaira Vega Household items, Nimshai Luther Corriette Household items, Christina Parker Furniture, Totes, Cristal Molina, Boxes, Clothes, Lisa Thomas Clothes.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 10/08/20 at 2:00pm.
Nancy Bacon: water paintings, two cabinets and some pictures, John Campos: boxes, wardrobes, youth household items.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 407.502.0120, on 10/08/2020 @ 2:00PM
Arcenius Bryant: Chair, Couch, Table, Bags, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Tires, Golf Clubs, Holiday Décor, Baby items, Frames, Laminate flooring; Raymond Kollidas: Tv, Tv wall mount..
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, October 8th 2020 @ 4:00 PM:
Steve Lay- Collectables, Mona Raphael- Household, Tonjas Gowins- Household, Anthony Carro- Household, Baltazar Quinain- Household.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP18-282
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.B. DOB: 03/01/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MICHAEL BROWN
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below number and enter conference code (including the # sign) to participate: Phone Number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference ID: 962 037 064# WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O'Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2020-CP-002042-O
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARILYN A. FLAIG Deceased.
The administration of the Estate of Marilyn A. Flaig, deceased, whose date of death was January 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando Florida, 32801. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's Attorney are set forth below. All creditors of Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with the Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTE SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is September 16, 2020. MARY BETH KELLY, ESQUIRE, Fla. Bar No.: 84487, The Law Office of Mary Beth Kelly, LLC 1515 International Parkway, Suite 1013, Lake Mary, Florida 32746 (407) 536-5358 (800) 839-1513 facsimile Attorney for Personal Representative. JEFFREY L. FLAIG, Personal Representative.
S: tsizemore@trustmbkelly.com
S: rpackard@trustmbkelly.com
Attorney for Personal Representative. JEFFREY L. FLAIG, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-7156
IN RE: The Marriage of MICHAEL JAMES PFEIFFER, Petitioner/Husband, and LORENA AMALIA PFEIFFER, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: LORENA AMALIA PFEIFFER
; 440 Center Lake Lane Apt 2003 Oviedo FL 32765 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of MICHAEL JAMES PFEIFFER, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 10/15/2020 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 8/18/2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-710
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,P DOB: 07/05/2011, K,S DOB: 03/26/2016, K,S DOB: 12/01/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Justine Stupfell
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on October 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children's Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP15-00355
In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KIERRA HALL
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on November 2, 2020 at 10:15 p.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-529
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.T. DOB: 08/12/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Shantara Devose
A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Wednesday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.: 2020-CA-007822-O
REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com
Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com
, Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com
on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 8/19/2020. First publication on 9/2/2020.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
SEPTEMBER 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 50 BLK of W Church ST
2. Phones 1200 BLK of W South ST
3. Bags with Misc Electronics N Orange Blollsom TRL/W Washington ST
4. Phones and Keys 5100 BLK of City ST
5. Phones 5100 BLK of Millenia BLVD
6. Phone 3800 BLK of Vision BLVD
7. Bike 600 BLK of E Pine ST
8. Bike 300 BLk of N Westmorland DR
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Jania Shinhoster, of 40 West Illiana St., Orlando, FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
JMSMassage
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"JMSMassage
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/4/20
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-Haul Ctr Alafaya - 11815 E Colonial Dr, Orlando on October 6th, 2020:
1430 Jorge Santiago, 1807 German Ruscalleda, 1225 Donnie Gustin, 1136 Noel Schuyler, 1409 Mustapha Baldeh, 1605 Kim Lundy, 1411 Christopher Noble, 1212 Christopher Welsh, 1500 Ras Makonnen, 1207 Alec Pitt, 1213 Kristen Kemp, 1511 Adam Williams, 1222 Glenn Winkleman, 1419 Asayil Musquri, 1504 Daniyel Rodriguez.
U-Haul of Goldenrod - 508 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando on October 6th, 2020:
421 Armod Bass, 730 Kayla Hollingsworth, 539 Jose Lugo, 434 Humberto Figueroa, 641 Rosa Ortiz, 433 Eli Pina Chavez, 309 Johann Ramirez, 638 Rohanie Stewart, 431 Elizette Merville, 726 Judge Padgett, 438 Pablo Reyes, 642 Elicelis Nazario, 416 Vitalina De Leon, 516 Tanya Gummere, 540 Ana Arias, 738 Jose Martinez, 419 Andrew Lopez, 424 Courtney Bradley, 510 Hiram Roman, 344 Reginald Johnson, 316 Christian Esquilin, 325 Janice Crumpton, 524 Javier Chapman, 223 Joel Almonte.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on October 9th, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1321 –Nikita Puebla, A.K.A. Nikita Rae Puebla #1606 –Saddie Torres #1609 –George S. Bashford, Jr. #2324 –Alexander Diaz, A.K.A. Alexander Edward Diaz-Miller #2519 –Leslie O. Anzardo.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Viewing and bidding will only be available online beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time!
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Michigan Mini- 200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806- at 10:30am:
27 Allison Cameron Maddox 35 Frances Bolivar Colon 47 Edward Earl Knight 55 David Tyrone Hill 184 Yanisha Archibald, Soul Talian 203 Norberto Hernandez
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth- 2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792- at 10:00 am
: 447 Camilo Rodriguez 352 Robert Baker 248 Robert Mills 407 Shad Michael Galante 342 Michael Christian Van Deest 499 Jaclyn Ann Poggi
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
163 Patricia Martin 241 Louissaint Charles Polyne 245 Ernst Louis 406 Patrice Marie Ross 435 Robbie Burnette 480 Meyunda Latryce Jones Hines 498 Andrew Gordon Kerr 508 Joseph Kirk Monroe 590 Carlos Reyes 718 Anoit Khwame Sorhaindo 298B Desirae Nicole Scott 299A Ladavid Lee Mathews 247B Johnny Tookes 640 Victoria Kerwin Edwards
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am:
0083 Marcus Onesimus Reese 0293 Damaion Demeterus Williams 0430 Edwin Colon Rios 0433 Edwin Colon Rios 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0870 Sergine Jean
Fairview Mini Storage- 4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:30 am
: C22 Derlin Manasse D04 Sebastian Andres Ramos
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810- at 11:30 am:
0331 Shirley Hall 0612 Charles Lints 0953 Joseph Vance; Digilotechs 1201 Theresa Belin 1604 Michael Ramos; Abounce, Ubounce, Weebounce
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810- at 12:00 pm
: 4006 Kenneth Upson 4054 Corey Jo Modd Thorne 4103 Benjamin Johnson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2178 - Jones, Rebecca; 3065 - Hess, Tania; 4036 - Norvell, Clyde; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5079 - Grubbs, Angel; 6015 - Carney, Malcolm; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00296 - Raby, Heather R; 00501 - Higgins, Kyle; 00552 - Horwitz, Elizabeth; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A037 - Wright, Shantora J; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C025 - matos, nicole; C026 - Williams, Shaun; C036 - Martin, Kystle; C044 - Gaffey, Tymothy; C046 - Shapiro, Katonia; D041 - Mccauley, Mike; D056 - Williams, Denzel; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D068 - Ainsworth, Tammy; D088 - Johnson, Margie; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E012 - Burgess, Patricia; E020 - Schweickert, Sarah; E030 - Church, Tiffany; E075 - boatwright, ken; F018 - Debore, Bruce; F038 - Coutre, Jason; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H048 - Collins, Gladys; I018 - Ward, Tiffany; J404 - Posley, Kritin; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J801 - Taylor, Shinese; P067 - Hackney, Tayanna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A128 - Singleton, Kelvin; C315 - Visger, Stephanie; D410 - Mckeehan, Tom; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E058 - gary, james; F648 - Allen, Alfred; F650 - Green, Nissandra; H801 - Dixon, Dorothy; H802 - Johnson, Jeffrey; H808 - Sears, Ron; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A013 - Waters, Cedric; A021 - Blake, William; D139 - Johnson, Donny; H245 - Griffith, Cara; I249 - Conn, Jeremiah; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; K439 - sidle, steven; R548 - Crumity, Rita; R555 - Rengifo, Laura; R558 - Bonnaire, Renald; S574 - Amkraut, Zacharie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 2711 - Buxton, Shannon; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; C321 - Pagan, Jessica; E534 - Colon, Hector; H813 - Newsome, DeShonda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; B209 - Coar, Frank; F620 - Kinbar, Larry; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495 2108 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0346 - Garretson, Wayne; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1022 - Walton, April; 1043 - Villarino, Daniel; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B001 - Orsini, Anthony; C105 - Eagan, John; C109 - Antrim, Francis; E002 - Rodriguez Velez, Carla Michelle; E015 - Dorsey, Wendy; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E082 - Crespo, Freddy; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F032 - Mills, Boyd; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G031 - Rivera, Michelle; J009 - Gonzalez, Monserrate.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 25, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 5749 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1114 - Mitchell, Arthur; 1157 - Payne, Tamara; 2211 - Mansfield, Rolonda; 2215 - Carlos, Luiz
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734 0681 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0111 - Francois, Demitri; 0314 - Hajek, John; 0412 - Slyvain, Leon; 0918 - Lopez, Michelle; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1126 - Rosa, Emmanuel; 1218 - Stewart, Kristal; 1230 - TATE, ANDREA
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409 7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C193 - leus Huffman, Scott; D140 - Philip, Clint; D158 - Edwards, Michael; E236 - Tejada, Dionisio; E248 - Yon, Bruce; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0007 - Dewitt, Devante; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0273 - Momplaisir, Nadjouschka; 0279 - Armstrong, Shelvia; 0320 - HAMPTON INN CONVENTION CENTER/Hilton Thompson French, Debra; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 11102 - Perez, Pamela; 11104 - Bulding, Jalim yusef; 11408 - Crenshaw, Alek; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12607 - Lopez, Cynthia; 1282 - Negron, Jose; 591 - Boone, Laquita; 905 - Hawkins, Michael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392 1169 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0091 - Cotto, Brian; 0306 - Melendez-Mulero, Lissette; 0334 - Zuvich, Craig; 2010 - rodriguez, Omar; 2011 - Miller, Moesha; 2048 - Resto, Jacira; 2079 - Estrella Garcia, Ada; 3015 - Del Valle Ortega, Milton; 6031 - Gardner, Desiree; 6129 - Johnson, Dale; 6148 - Donato Collazo, Sonia; 6167 - Green, Michael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1241 - Lozada, Mayra; 1427 - lofters, lasonya; 1537 - Almonte, Porfirio; 1538 - Torres, Neishmarie; 1540 - Quintana, Gisselle; 1541 - Lopez, Luis; 1627 - Hill, Malcom; 2036 - collazo, David; 2213 - Pagan, Betzaida
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258 3087 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
009 - Rose, Traci; 323 - parucker, margaret; 556 - Bates, Elaine; 850 - Carbajal, Sabra; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
01125 - Del Valle, Juan; 02135 - Haddad, Nabil; 02308 - Reyes, Christian; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05124 - Perez, Chris; 05218 - Hughey, Audrey; 05257 - Torrealba, Yine; 05308 - Tucker, Shema; 05326 - langston, Kejuan; 05406 - Darnel, Edward; 05417 - Figueroa, Auxilio; 05435 - Pedroza, Joshua
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545 4431 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
0273 - Borjas, Carlos; 1038 - Faruqui, Asad; 2013 - Mclachlan, Darrynton; 2046 - Salas Alvarado, Kael; 2048 - Ramer, Wanda; 5011 - Castro, Mercedes; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7134 - Cardenas, Carolina; 7144 - Burns, Jenay; 7157 - Hines, Jamal.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545 2394 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0018 - Gomes, Keela; 0074 - Walker, Kennia; 0126 - Brewer, Nathan; 0134 - Starnes, Angela; 0165 - Clark, Shaniqwa; 0198 - Holley, Charlene; 0320 - Yavette, Lashaurne; 0327 - Chery, Marie; 0358 - Dorelus, Delafrance; 0401 - Merime, Joanna; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0487 - Fontanez, Cynthia; 0512 - Scott, Shana; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0558 - Warren, Brandon; 0566 - Miller, Andre; 0602 - Patterson, Larissa; 0603 - Helton, Thelma; 0613 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0629 - Ferguson, Rose; 0667 - Holley, Charlene; 0679 - Rishel, Travis; 0765 - Sosa, Yatzairy; 0897 - Clayton, Earl
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407)392-0863 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1807 - Johnson, Annette; 1808 - Sanders, Anthony; 2208 - jarour, Odi Abu; 2523 - Barber, Chikara; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2610 - Moise Julien, Fanese; 2700 - Smiley, Latoya; 2732 - Pooce, Marcus
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247 6799 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1001 - Pierre, Yvonne; 1214 - Garvin, Shevonne; 1354 - Pope, Willard; 1519 - John, Glynn; 1621 - Richard, Tiffany; 1631 - Laster, Frankie; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2030 - Eversley, Candise; 2108 - Johnson, Chaquodi; 2126 - Curry, Ariel; 2253 - Curry, Felicianna; 2271 - Berlus, Ruth; 2443 - Martinez, Angela; 2618 - Gillens, Dana; 2619 - Chambers, Shalonda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0213 - Tyler, Sherhonda T; 0320 - Pitts, Avon; 1339 - Esoff, Joseph; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1527 - King, Gary; 1777 - Banuelos, Leonel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; D085 - Powell, Grady; G009 - Kufus, Scott; H015 - Janovich, Lisa; P028 - wu, yandong; P042 - A & W Coach Angela Castro, A & W Coach; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; V006 - Zapata, Christian De Jesus
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392 1542 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1007 - Colson, Thomas; 3028 - Gore, Broc; 4003 - Abreu Cruz, Gilma; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 6020 - Glaude, Wendy; 6200 - Anthony, Matthew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
3023 - Morris, Jason; 4034 - Williams, Angela; 5032 - Cella, Zachary; 5068 - Fuller, Truleia; 6025 - Caldwell-Hart, LaQuinta; 6038 - Perkins, Tiffany; 6097 - Thomas, Marvin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0300 - Thebeau, Maria; 0326 - Glynn, Amy; 0440 - smith, laquan; 0441 - Wiede, Meredith; 0730 - Washington, Timothy; 0875 - CHADEAYNE, DONALD; 0934 - Heredia, Jordan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0054 - Henry, Destinee; 0259 - Waters, Alex; 0311 - Arndt, Tim; 0601 - Alvarado, Abigail; 1013 - Roberts, Brian; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 1024 - Worthington, George; 3085 - Kanigina, Nicole; 4001 - Frisby, Josette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B030 - Burgess, Keith; B067 - Lock, Billy; B093 - Felix Rodriguez, Hector; B182 - Owes, Neal; D049 - Dominguez, Jose Luis; E010 - Life Care Center of Altamonte Springs Gonzalez, Francisco.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0125 - Macon, Crystal; 0202 - Hegens, Henry; 0243 - Newson, Sharese; 0323 - Bernard, Yvette; 0325 - Fleming, Kiara; 0326 - Braggs, Jacquavian; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0422 - Williams, Edith; 0610 - Jarrett, Stanley; 0732 - Hammonds, Taji; 0909 - Gardner, Renae; 09104 - henry, troy; 0924 - Huggins, Martisha; 0988 - King, Sherese; 0994 - Duverceau, Yves; 1026 - Rodriguez, Donald; 1030 - Philbert, Cecil; 1082 - Lomax, Nakia; 1123 - Alba, Zulay; 1187 - Matthews, Marshae; 1220 - Bell, Scott; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1305 - Mislaine, Hypollite; 1307 - Stevens, Tenisha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A125 - Jones, Wendy; A131 - Montero, Rafael; B203 - Romeus, Techelin; B291 - Lebron, Angelo; C301 - KRUL, VINICIUS; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; D409 - Davis, Gregory; E550 - Jackson, Regina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B046 - Leatherwood, James; B051 - Verna, Wold; C002 - Edney, Jorion; D020 - Gonzalez, Jesus; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; G004 - Perez, Ismael; G043 - AGER, MARC; H025 - delice, merline; H033 - Rosario, Ana; H038 - Boykins Jr, Lyndon; J031 - lemus, mario; J037 - Vega, Kimberley; J042 - Goss, Keith; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; J149 - LIPPFORD, THOMAS; K011 - Lawlor, Laurren; K042 - Schaefer, Joshua
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326 9069 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
E548 - Rivera, Ruben; F623 - Van Hove, William; H804 - Ruiz, Janelle; J019 - Reno, Barbara; J020 - Pierre, Charles; J024 - Toussaint, Fritz; P021 - Pryce, Glenn; P029 - Bonomo, James; P068 - Higgs, Loren
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792 4965 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1154 - Lieffring, Mary; 2211 - Ramos, Hector; 2275 - Foster, Henry; 2294 - Mackey, Gregory; 4056 - Mercer, Janet
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0229 - Alvira, Daisy; 0267 - Jorge, Leesmayra; 1005 - Headley, Crystal; 2007 - Arroyo, Martha; 3043 - Lopez, Luz; 3073 - Johnson, Kimbyerley Ann; 7010 - Salgado, Isaac; 7036 - De la Cruz Snchez, Graciela; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7056 - Ware, Christopher; 7147 - Soto, Rosa; 8109 - Cedeno, Cristina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545 2547 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A103 - Rice, Jarrett; A124 - Lyttle, Leilani; B121 - Aponte, Christopher; B156 - Lee, Staneisha; B214 - Thompson, John; C192 - Del Rio, Sharain; C195A - Burley, Alexis; C195F - Koziara, Leora
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392 1549 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B033 - serrano, Daniel; C018 - Baez, Diana; C046 - Janes, jason; C048 - Siegfried, Chase; C084 - Champion, Matthew; D029 - Rodriguez, jose; E040 - Medina, Josue; E082 - Ledee, Selina; E096 - Rivera, Ismael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
4026 - Kranis, Amber; 5003 - Songao, Kenneth; 6313 - Williams, Mary; 6341 - Gran, Joel
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 25, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1326 - Thompson, Scarlet; 3116 – Strong, Heidi; 3533 – Brown, Bridgette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B008 – Garwood, Winston; C022 - Nelson, Chakaira; C032 - Horrobin, Thomas; C042 - Evans, Robert; D032 - Mirtchev, Valentin; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E087 - Pennington, Dianne; E092 - Roberts -Becht, Melissa; E156 - Scarlett, Christopher; E190 - Reed, Rayvon
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545 2541 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1265 - Feldmann, Shevawn; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2365 – Pitlak Catherine; 3394 - Perez, Kristina; G516 – Marrero, Jeanette; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H592 - Magee, Ava
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901 7489 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A068 - greene, william; A079 - Jimenez, Juan; A101 - Champion, Joshua; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; D411 - Cortijo, Rosanna; D457 - Davis, Sharonda; D471 - Burgos, Alberto; E498 - Nuriel, Gabriel; E509 - Batista, Rafael; E515 – Camery, Laurel; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247- 6790 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1103 - Garletts, George; 1371 - Lopez, Gene; 1514 - Garletts, George; 1725 - blanco, Alvin; 1773 - Rouis, Myron; 2042 - Rodriguez, Cristian; 2300 - Mari, Mileidy; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2463 - Nazario, Deborah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0178 - Quinones, Gil; 0463 – Alatriste, Claudia; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 1007 – Mulder, Christopher; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 4068 - Suarez, Rolando
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901 2590 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1010 - Titmas, Drew; 2214 - Bright, Marquila; 2227 - Silva, Luis; 2264 - Avila, Carlos; 2271 - Rivera, Jasset; 2280 - Felicie, Rosalinda; 2550 - Walker, Justin; 2592 - Dyer, Kenneth; 2632 - Gonzalez, jose; 2648 - Cabrera, Onyxeida; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513 4445 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0107- Pacheco, Loamy; 2018 - Belton, Cedrick; 4022 - Ferrell, Lisa; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5016 - Austin, Andrew; 6009 - Rivera, Jessica; 9045 - Titmas, Drew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613 2984 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1169 - Myers, Serena; 2012 – Salazar, James; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2137 - Cruz, Joseph; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 2387 - Eastberg, Nina; 4039 - Ball, James; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5049 - Batch, Bryson; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0128 - Thompson, Faunte; 0280 - McClaran, Michael; 1001 - Owens, William; 5022 - Morris, Megan; 7064 - Schrichten, Samantha; 7092 - Johnson, Asia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901 7497 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A005 - Knight, Mathew; A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; D388 - Giron, Jorge.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0029 - Perry, Denise; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0104 - Jean, Marie; 0126 - Parra, Victor; 0129 - Wisenbaker, George; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0147 - Reaves, Doris; 0168 - Bailey, Yolanda; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0209 - Oxendine, Edroy; 0261 - Gilyard, Tara; 0275 - Morgan, James; 0279 - Roman, Jenny; 0294 - Brinson, Latosha; 0324 - Watson, Christina; 0408 - Balabas, Brent; 0505 - Predelus, Marthe; 0566 - Cole, Cynthia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 7703 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1303 - Mercer, Katrece; 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 2524 - Sanders, Torra; 2601 - Harwood, Ternece; 3214 - Cyr, Jean St; 3405 - Dean, Brianna; 3603 - Lowe, Iesha; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4425 - Hall, Jacqueline; 4521 - Benson, Christell; 4528 - Marquez, Javier; 5115 - Sleiman, Nader; 7109 - Randolph, Deshaundelyn; 7115 - Turman, Henry; 8101 - Horton, McDonald
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374 5979 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A003 - Grand, Isaac; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B075 - Tolliver, Joshua V; C055 - Fabiano, Stephannie; C060 - Hanna, Moein; C069 - Williamson, Charles; D050 - Jones, Maria; F031 - Nathan, Ronald
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A007C - TAYLOR, NATHANUEL; A010C - King, Iesha; A044 - eagle, leyla; B013B - Kone, Ayana; B061 - Jones, Alice; B073B - Snyder, Kyla; B077B - Wiggins, Marty; B085A - main, Natalie; C026 - James -Sandy, Jeanine; C053 - Community Coordinate Care for Children, Inc. Accounts, Payable; C072 - Geissler, Gary; C098 - Brown, Donohue; D089 - WILLIAMS, D'ANGELO; D126 - Goines, Frances; E051 - Community Coordinate Care for Children, Inc. Accounts, Payable; F075 - PAGANO, ANTHONY; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation; O010 - Young, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A153 - Soloman, Anthony; B225 - Smith Cooper, Janice; B256 - PIERCE, LISA; C315 - farmer, Sandra; C334 - Samuels, Linden; D449 - Carr, Jessyca; E057 - PAIGE, SHANICE; E110 - Brown, Latanya; F617 - Uset, Mariam; F662 - Morales, Ideliza; J903 - Williams, Ranicia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495 1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0229 - Salters, Samuel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2164 - Sanchez, Daniel; 3067 - Miller, Danielle; 3158 - Leva, Steven; 3185 - Ellis, DeOplies; 4041 - Ristau, Anthony
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2002 - GALLIK, RYAN; 2095 - James Alexander Smith Trust Rosado, Jorge; 4072 - roguez, Auburn; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace; 4114 - Drew, William
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0403 - Kim, Myung; 2106 - Ortiz, John.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On September 29, 2020 11:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516 7005
Kevin M Edwards- home items, William Santiago- home, Janna C Ceasar- home items, Perry Galanos- home items, miscellanies, Rick Becker- household items, Annette Castro- home, Orlando Ale House- restaurant equipment.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: October 8th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2205- Furniture, #2140- Households, #2015- Furniture, #I216- Furniture, #2143- Households, #J204- Households, #2236- Furniture, #2017- Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 10/02/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G4CW52K7Y4150078
2000 Buick
2CKDL63F076038589
2007 Pontiac
1HGCM72317A014352
2007 Honda
JA32U2FU3AU017418
2010 Mitsubishi
3VW2K7AJ7EM331808
2014 Volkswagen
KNAFK4A64F5356894
2015 Kia.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 4, 2020
1FADP3F2XDL312750
2013 Ford
OCTOBER 5, 2020
JTKDE177960099799
2006 Scion
OCTOBER 10, 2020
1FMZU63E32UC20293
2002 Ford
1GBEG25K2RF144297
1994 Chevrolet
1N4AL21EX8N475001
2008 Nissan
2FMDA53423BB92501
2003 Ford
OCTOBER 11, 2020
2GCEC19V5Y1182733
2000 Chevrolet
4T1BE46K18U242838
2008 Toyota.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 12:00 PM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Daugherty, Joseph 268 Grill, Wooden Chair, Coffee Table Household items, Seeluang, Kornwan 17 Household item, Chairs, suitcase , old recorded etc. Defrancesco, Ryan 363 Wet vac, industrial cleaning supplies, etc. Wicker, Sharif 20 Suite case , furniture, bed frame, Household items, Bike tire. Hayes, Deborah 221 Dresser, Flat Screen TV, Chaise Chair, TV stand , Sm glass. Joseph Whittington 305 Household Items Trash can, Floor Lamp , coffee table Household items, misc furniture, misc clothes, Misc,. Harris, Lakeshia 614 Furniture, Boxing Bag, Household Items. Carpenter, Joshua 224 Household Items, Totes, Table, Bed. Burris, kellie 476 Tote, Boxes, plastic containers, Misc Shoes, Mason Jars Misc items. Jason Wagner 416 Guitar case, Guitar Amp, Head and foot board rails, Household. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 2nd and 16th day of September, 2020.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2010 Chevrolet
VIN# 1GCSCSE08AZ181141
2000 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG5646YA147219
2011 Ford
VIN# NM0LS6BNXBT049143
2009 Volkswagen
VIN# WVWML73C69E558877
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on October 07, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BUNCOMBE IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION. FILE NO. 20 CvD 2119
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION MARTHA L. BERRIO CASTELLANO, Plaintiff, vs. HENRY CASTELLANO, Defendant. TO: HENRY CASTELLANO, the above-named Defendant: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Complaint (Absolute Divorce). YOU ARE REQUIRED to make defense to such pleading not later than the 12th day of October, 2020, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. THIS, the 2nd day of September, 2020. Michael E. Ciochina, Attorney for Plaintiff, WATSON BAILEY CIOCHINA, LLP 32 Orange Street, Asheville, NC 28801, (828) 255-0098 Published: 9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23