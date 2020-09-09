Legal Public Notices 9/9 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ADVERTISEMENT FOR
PROPOSALS
Date: August 26, 2020
Request for Proposal: RFP-025-C-2020 (P)
Pursuant to Chapter 23, Title 31 of the Virgin Islands Code, the Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health, Alcoholism & Drug Dependency Services Office is requesting proposals from Qualified and Licensed Adult Step-Up, Step-Down (ASUSD) Mental Health Treatment Facilities.
Proposals will be received by the Department of Property & Procurement, Division of Procurement St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands: Electronic Submission ebids_proposals@dpp.vi.gov
Proposals will be accepted by way of electronic submission no later than 4:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time: Tuesday, September 29, 2020
. Documents may be obtained from the Department of Property & Procurement at the above address or at http://dpp.vi.gov
. For information please contact Ms. Dynell R. Williams, Deputy Commissioner, at (340)773-1561 ext. 5244 or dynell.williams@dpp.vi.gov
. By /s/ Anthony D. Thomas, Commissioner
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, September 29, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Milton Balalcanzar - Furniture, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, September 29th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
: Carmen Lora-Household goods. Trina Mercer-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 9/17/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Linda Nettnin- luggage, Vincent Drayton-totes and bags, Kathy Bower- household goods, Rebecca Thomas- totes, Arthritis Foundation- office items, John Burgos- household goods, Zachary Rudden- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, September 22, 2020 @ 12:00 PM
Michael Schad- Boxes, home movies and Christmas decorations. Noel Williams- Couch, loveseat, dresser, bed frame, table. Angela Walker -household goods 1 bedroom apt. Elizabeth Garrett -1 Queen, 3 twin bed sets, boxes, totes, gaming electronics and house ware. Otesha Daniels- bins of clothes and shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 9/29/2020 @ 11:45am
Hector Galvez household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 09/29/2020 @ 1:45pm
Errick Melton household items, Tate flooring inc carpets, Daniel Marks Panels. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 09/29/2020 @ 12:45PM
Margette Kattredge Bed, Crib, Table, Boxes, Zulaira Vega Household items, Nimshai Luther Corriette Household items, Christina Parker Furniture, Totes, Cristal Molina, Boxes, Clothes, Lisa Thomas Clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP05-632
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H.P. DOB: 03/07/2005. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Johnathan Patrick
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Conference Phone Number: (321) 430-3303 Conference Call Code for the Honorable Judge Doherty: 962 037 604 followed by the # sign. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0123752, Supervising Attorney for the State of Florida, chelsea.bogdan@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP18-282
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.B. DOB: 03/01/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MICHAEL BROWN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below number and enter conference code (including the # sign) to participate: Phone Number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference ID: 962 037 064# WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-7156
IN RE: The Marriage of MICHAEL JAMES PFEIFFER, Petitioner/Husband, and LORENA AMALIA PFEIFFER, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: LORENA AMALIA PFEIFFER
; 440 Center Lake Lane Apt 2003 Oviedo FL 32765 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of MICHAEL JAMES PFEIFFER, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 10/15/2020 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 8/18/2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-710
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,P DOB: 07/05/2011, K,S DOB: 03/26/2016, K,S DOB: 12/01/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Justine Stupfell
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on October 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP15-00355
In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KIERRA HALL
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on November 2, 2020 at 10:15 p.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.: 2020-CA-007822-O
REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com
Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com
, Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com
on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 8/19/2020. First publication on 9/2/2020.
LEGAL NOTICE – The business records of the following customers of ACCESS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT (or any affiliates of ACCESS) located at 1451 Ocoee Apopka Road, Apopka, FL have been abandoned: ADULT MEDICINE SPECIALISTS. All records will be shredded 9 days after publication of this notice. Anyone claiming to have an interest in the records should contact Access Information Protected in writing at the following address: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 503, Woburn, MA 01801, Attn: Legal Department, Tel. No. (888) 869-2767 (Client Support); email: Margaret.Applin@accesscorp.com
.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Bio-Medical Applications of Florida, Inc., 750 Northlake Blvd, Ste 1024, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Fresenius Kidney Care North Orlando
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, ORLANDO NORTH COMMUNITY CHURCH, INC., of 7 Wooden Shoe Lane, Longwood, FL 32750 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Orlando North Church
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Orlando North Church"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/2/2020
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Russell Troutman, of 613 Mariposa St., Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
R Troutman Consulting
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"R Troutman Consulting
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/4/2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2178 - Jones, Rebecca; 3065 - Hess, Tania; 4036 - Norvell, Clyde; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5079 - Grubbs, Angel; 6015 - Carney, Malcolm; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00296 - Raby, Heather R; 00501 - Higgins, Kyle; 00552 - Horwitz, Elizabeth; 00593 - Rivera, Saskia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A037 - Wright, Shantora J; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C025 - matos, nicole; C026 - Williams, Shaun; C036 - Martin, Kystle; C044 - Gaffey, Tymothy; C046 - Shapiro, Katonia; D041 - Mccauley, Mike; D056 - Williams, Denzel; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D068 - Ainsworth, Tammy; D088 - Johnson, Margie; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; D116 - Jenkins, Shanice; E012 - Burgess, Patricia; E020 - Schweickert, Sarah; E030 - Church, Tiffany; E075 - boatwright, ken; F018 - Debore, Bruce; F038 - Coutre, Jason; H001 - Irizarry, Eddie; H048 - Collins, Gladys; I018 - Ward, Tiffany; J404 - Posley, Kritin; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J801 - Taylor, Shinese; P067 - Hackney, Tayanna
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A128 - Singleton, Kelvin; C315 - Visger, Stephanie; D410 - Mckeehan, Tom; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E058 - gary, james; F648 - Allen, Alfred; F650 - Green, Nissandra; H801 - Dixon, Dorothy; H802 - Johnson, Jeffrey; H808 - Sears, Ron; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A013 - Waters, Cedric; A021 - Blake, William; D139 - Johnson, Donny; H245 - Griffith, Cara; I249 - Conn, Jeremiah; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; K420 - Deem, Kathleen; K439 - sidle, steven; R548 - Crumity, Rita; R555 - Rengifo, Laura; R558 - Bonnaire, Renald; S574 - Amkraut, Zacharie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 2711 - Buxton, Shannon; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; C321 - Pagan, Jessica; E534 - Colon, Hector; H813 - Newsome, DeShonda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; B209 - Coar, Frank; F620 - Kinbar, Larry; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495 2108 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0346 - Garretson, Wayne; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1022 - Walton, April; 1043 - Villarino, Daniel; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B001 - Orsini, Anthony; C105 - Eagan, John; C109 - Antrim, Francis; E002 - Rodriguez Velez, Carla Michelle; E015 - Dorsey, Wendy; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E082 - Crespo, Freddy; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F032 - Mills, Boyd; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G031 - Rivera, Michelle; J009 - Gonzalez, Monserrate. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 25, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 5749 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1114 - Mitchell, Arthur; 1157 - Payne, Tamara; 2211 - Mansfield, Rolonda; 2215 - Carlos, Luiz
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734 0681 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0111 - Francois, Demitri; 0314 - Hajek, John; 0412 - Slyvain, Leon; 0918 - Lopez, Michelle; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1126 - Rosa, Emmanuel; 1218 - Stewart, Kristal; 1230 - TATE, ANDREA
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409 7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C193 - leus Huffman, Scott; D140 - Philip, Clint; D158 - Edwards, Michael; E236 - Tejada, Dionisio; E248 - Yon, Bruce; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0007 - Dewitt, Devante; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0273 - Momplaisir, Nadjouschka; 0279 - Armstrong, Shelvia; 0320 - HAMPTON INN CONVENTION CENTER/Hilton Thompson French, Debra; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 11102 - Perez, Pamela; 11104 - Bulding, Jalim yusef; 11408 - Crenshaw, Alek; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12607 - Lopez, Cynthia; 1282 - Negron, Jose; 591 - Boone, Laquita; 905 - Hawkins, Michael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392 1169 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0091 - Cotto, Brian; 0306 - Melendez-Mulero, Lissette; 0334 - Zuvich, Craig; 2010 - rodriguez, Omar; 2011 - Miller, Moesha; 2048 - Resto, Jacira; 2079 - Estrella Garcia, Ada; 3015 - Del Valle Ortega, Milton; 6031 - Gardner, Desiree; 6129 - Johnson, Dale; 6148 - Donato Collazo, Sonia; 6167 - Green, Michael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1241 - Lozada, Mayra; 1427 - lofters, lasonya; 1537 - Almonte, Porfirio; 1538 - Torres, Neishmarie; 1540 - Quintana, Gisselle; 1541 - Lopez, Luis; 1627 - Hill, Malcom; 2036 - collazo, David; 2213 - Pagan, Betzaida
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258 3087 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
009 - Rose, Traci; 323 - parucker, margaret; 556 - Bates, Elaine; 850 - Carbajal, Sabra; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
01125 - Del Valle, Juan; 02135 - Haddad, Nabil; 02308 - Reyes, Christian; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05124 - Perez, Chris; 05218 - Hughey, Audrey; 05257 - Torrealba, Yine; 05308 - Tucker, Shema; 05326 - langston, Kejuan; 05406 - Darnel, Edward; 05417 - Figueroa, Auxilio; 05435 - Pedroza, Joshua
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545 4431 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0273 - Borjas, Carlos; 1038 - Faruqui, Asad; 2013 - Mclachlan, Darrynton; 2046 - Salas Alvarado, Kael; 2048 - Ramer, Wanda; 5011 - Castro, Mercedes; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7134 - Cardenas, Carolina; 7144 - Burns, Jenay; 7157 - Hines, Jamal. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545 2394 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0018 - Gomes, Keela; 0074 - Walker, Kennia; 0126 - Brewer, Nathan; 0134 - Starnes, Angela; 0165 - Clark, Shaniqwa; 0198 - Holley, Charlene; 0320 - Yavette, Lashaurne; 0327 - Chery, Marie; 0358 - Dorelus, Delafrance; 0401 - Merime, Joanna; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0487 - Fontanez, Cynthia; 0512 - Scott, Shana; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0558 - Warren, Brandon; 0566 - Miller, Andre; 0602 - Patterson, Larissa; 0603 - Helton, Thelma; 0613 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0629 - Ferguson, Rose; 0667 - Holley, Charlene; 0679 - Rishel, Travis; 0765 - Sosa, Yatzairy; 0897 - Clayton, Earl
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407)392-0863 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1807 - Johnson, Annette; 1808 - Sanders, Anthony; 2208 - jarour, Odi Abu; 2523 - Barber, Chikara; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2610 - Moise Julien, Fanese; 2700 - Smiley, Latoya; 2732 - Pooce, Marcus
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247 6799 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1001 - Pierre, Yvonne; 1214 - Garvin, Shevonne; 1354 - Pope, Willard; 1519 - John, Glynn; 1621 - Richard, Tiffany; 1631 - Laster, Frankie; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2030 - Eversley, Candise; 2108 - Johnson, Chaquodi; 2126 - Curry, Ariel; 2253 - Curry, Felicianna; 2271 - Berlus, Ruth; 2443 - Martinez, Angela; 2618 - Gillens, Dana; 2619 - Chambers, Shalonda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0213 - Tyler, Sherhonda T; 0320 - Pitts, Avon; 1339 - Esoff, Joseph; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1527 - King, Gary; 1777 - Banuelos, Leonel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; D085 - Powell, Grady; G009 - Kufus, Scott; H015 - Janovich, Lisa; P028 - wu, yandong; P042 - A & W Coach Angela Castro, A & W Coach; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; V006 - Zapata, Christian De Jesus
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392 1542 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1007 - Colson, Thomas; 3028 - Gore, Broc; 4003 - Abreu Cruz, Gilma; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 6020 - Glaude, Wendy; 6200 - Anthony, Matthew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
3023 - Morris, Jason; 4034 - Williams, Angela; 5032 - Cella, Zachary; 5068 - Fuller, Truleia; 6025 - Caldwell-Hart, LaQuinta; 6038 - Perkins, Tiffany; 6097 - Thomas, Marvin
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0300 - Thebeau, Maria; 0326 - Glynn, Amy; 0440 - smith, laquan; 0441 - Wiede, Meredith; 0730 - Washington, Timothy; 0875 - CHADEAYNE, DONALD; 0934 - Heredia, Jordan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0054 - Henry, Destinee; 0259 - Waters, Alex; 0311 - Arndt, Tim; 0601 - Alvarado, Abigail; 1013 - Roberts, Brian; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 1024 - Worthington, George; 3085 - Kanigina, Nicole; 4001 - Frisby, Josette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B030 - Burgess, Keith; B067 - Lock, Billy; B093 - Felix Rodriguez, Hector; B182 - Owes, Neal; D049 - Dominguez, Jose Luis; E010 - Life Care Center of Altamonte Springs Gonzalez, Francisco. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 26, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0125 - Macon, Crystal; 0202 - Hegens, Henry; 0243 - Newson, Sharese; 0323 - Bernard, Yvette; 0325 - Fleming, Kiara; 0326 - Braggs, Jacquavian; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0422 - Williams, Edith; 0610 - Jarrett, Stanley; 0732 - Hammonds, Taji; 0909 - Gardner, Renae; 09104 - henry, troy; 0924 - Huggins, Martisha; 0988 - King, Sherese; 0994 - Duverceau, Yves; 1026 - Rodriguez, Donald; 1030 - Philbert, Cecil; 1082 - Lomax, Nakia; 1123 - Alba, Zulay; 1187 - Matthews, Marshae; 1220 - Bell, Scott; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1305 - Mislaine, Hypollite; 1307 - Stevens, Tenisha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A125 - Jones, Wendy; A131 - Montero, Rafael; B203 - Romeus, Techelin; B291 - Lebron, Angelo; C301 - KRUL, VINICIUS; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; D409 - Davis, Gregory; E550 - Jackson, Regina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B046 - Leatherwood, James; B051 - Verna, Wold; C002 - Edney, Jorion; D020 - Gonzalez, Jesus; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; G004 - Perez, Ismael; G043 - AGER, MARC; H025 - delice, merline; H033 - Rosario, Ana; H038 - Boykins Jr, Lyndon; J031 - lemus, mario; J037 - Vega, Kimberley; J042 - Goss, Keith; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; J149 - LIPPFORD, THOMAS; K011 - Lawlor, Laurren; K042 - Schaefer, Joshua
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326 9069 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
E548 - Rivera, Ruben; F623 - Van Hove, William; H804 - Ruiz, Janelle; J019 - Reno, Barbara; J020 - Pierre, Charles; J024 - Toussaint, Fritz; P021 - Pryce, Glenn; P029 - Bonomo, James; P068 - Higgs, Loren
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792 4965 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1154 - Lieffring, Mary; 2211 - Ramos, Hector; 2275 - Foster, Henry; 2294 - Mackey, Gregory; 4056 - Mercer, Janet
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0229 - Alvira, Daisy; 0267 - Jorge, Leesmayra; 1005 - Headley, Crystal; 2007 - Arroyo, Martha; 3043 - Lopez, Luz; 3073 - Johnson, Kimbyerley Ann; 7010 - Salgado, Isaac; 7036 - De la Cruz Snchez, Graciela; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7056 - Ware, Christopher; 7147 - Soto, Rosa; 8109 - Cedeno, Cristina
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545 2547 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A103 - Rice, Jarrett; A124 - Lyttle, Leilani; B121 - Aponte, Christopher; B156 - Lee, Staneisha; B214 - Thompson, John; C192 - Del Rio, Sharain; C195A - Burley, Alexis; C195F - Koziara, Leora
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392 1549 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B033 - serrano, Daniel; C018 - Baez, Diana; C046 - Janes, jason; C048 - Siegfried, Chase; C084 - Champion, Matthew; D029 - Rodriguez, jose; E040 - Medina, Josue; E082 - Ledee, Selina; E096 - Rivera, Ismael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 4026 - Kranis, Amber; 5003 - Songao, Kenneth; 6313 - Williams, Mary; 6341 - Gran, Joel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 25, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1326 - Thompson, Scarlet; 3116 – Strong, Heidi; 3533 – Brown, Bridgette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B008 – Garwood, Winston; C022 - Nelson, Chakaira; C032 - Horrobin, Thomas; C042 - Evans, Robert; D032 - Mirtchev, Valentin; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E087 - Pennington, Dianne; E092 - Roberts -Becht, Melissa; E156 - Scarlett, Christopher; E190 - Reed, Rayvon
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545 2541 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1265 - Feldmann, Shevawn; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2365 – Pitlak Catherine; 3394 - Perez, Kristina; G516 – Marrero, Jeanette; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H592 - Magee, Ava
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901 7489 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A068 - greene, william; A079 - Jimenez, Juan; A101 - Champion, Joshua; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; D411 - Cortijo, Rosanna; D457 - Davis, Sharonda; D471 - Burgos, Alberto; E498 - Nuriel, Gabriel; E509 - Batista, Rafael; E515 – Camery, Laurel; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247- 6790 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1103 - Garletts, George; 1371 - Lopez, Gene; 1514 - Garletts, George; 1725 - blanco, Alvin; 1773 - Rouis, Myron; 2042 - Rodriguez, Cristian; 2300 - Mari, Mileidy; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2463 - Nazario, Deborah
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0178 - Quinones, Gil; 0463 – Alatriste, Claudia; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 1007 – Mulder, Christopher; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 4068 - Suarez, Rolando
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901 2590 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1010 - Titmas, Drew; 2214 - Bright, Marquila; 2227 - Silva, Luis; 2264 - Avila, Carlos; 2271 - Rivera, Jasset; 2280 - Felicie, Rosalinda; 2550 - Walker, Justin; 2592 - Dyer, Kenneth; 2632 - Gonzalez, jose; 2648 - Cabrera, Onyxeida; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513 4445 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0107- Pacheco, Loamy; 2018 - Belton, Cedrick; 4022 - Ferrell, Lisa; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5016 - Austin, Andrew; 6009 - Rivera, Jessica; 9045 - Titmas, Drew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613 2984 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1169 - Myers, Serena; 2012 – Salazar, James; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2137 - Cruz, Joseph; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 2387 - Eastberg, Nina; 4039 - Ball, James; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5049 - Batch, Bryson; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0128 - Thompson, Faunte; 0280 - McClaran, Michael; 1001 - Owens, William; 5022 - Morris, Megan; 7064 - Schrichten, Samantha; 7092 - Johnson, Asia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901 7497 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A005 - Knight, Mathew; A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; D388 - Giron, Jorge. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 24, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0029 - Perry, Denise; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0104 - Jean, Marie; 0126 - Parra, Victor; 0129 - Wisenbaker, George; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0147 - Reaves, Doris; 0168 - Bailey, Yolanda; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0209 - Oxendine, Edroy; 0261 - Gilyard, Tara; 0275 - Morgan, James; 0279 - Roman, Jenny; 0294 - Brinson, Latosha; 0324 - Watson, Christina; 0408 - Balabas, Brent; 0505 - Predelus, Marthe; 0566 - Cole, Cynthia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986 7703 Time: 09:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1303 - Mercer, Katrece; 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 2524 - Sanders, Torra; 2601 - Harwood, Ternece; 3214 - Cyr, Jean St; 3405 - Dean, Brianna; 3603 - Lowe, Iesha; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4425 - Hall, Jacqueline; 4521 - Benson, Christell; 4528 - Marquez, Javier; 5115 - Sleiman, Nader; 7109 - Randolph, Deshaundelyn; 7115 - Turman, Henry; 8101 - Horton, McDonald
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374 5979 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A003 - Grand, Isaac; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B075 - Tolliver, Joshua V; C055 - Fabiano, Stephannie; C060 - Hanna, Moein; C069 - Williamson, Charles; D050 - Jones, Maria; F031 - Nathan, Ronald
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A007C - TAYLOR, NATHANUEL; A010C - King, Iesha; A044 - eagle, leyla; B013B - Kone, Ayana; B061 - Jones, Alice; B073B - Snyder, Kyla; B077B - Wiggins, Marty; B085A - main, Natalie; C026 - James -Sandy, Jeanine; C053 - Community Coordinate Care for Children, Inc. Accounts, Payable; C072 - Geissler, Gary; C098 - Brown, Donohue; D089 - WILLIAMS, D'ANGELO; D126 - Goines, Frances; E051 - Community Coordinate Care for Children, Inc. Accounts, Payable; F075 - PAGANO, ANTHONY; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation; O010 - Young, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A153 - Soloman, Anthony; B225 - Smith Cooper, Janice; B256 - PIERCE, LISA; C315 - farmer, Sandra; C334 - Samuels, Linden; D449 - Carr, Jessyca; E057 - PAIGE, SHANICE; E110 - Brown, Latanya; F617 - Uset, Mariam; F662 - Morales, Ideliza; J903 - Williams, Ranicia
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495 1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0229 - Salters, Samuel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2164 - Sanchez, Daniel; 3067 - Miller, Danielle; 3158 - Leva, Steven; 3185 - Ellis, DeOplies; 4041 - Ristau, Anthony
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2002 - GALLIK, RYAN; 2095 - James Alexander Smith Trust Rosado, Jorge; 4072 - roguez, Auburn; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace; 4114 - Drew, William
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0403 - Kim, Myung; 2106 - Ortiz, John. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On September 29, 2020 11:00 AM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516 7005
. Kevin M Edwards- home items, William Santiago- home, Janna C Ceasar- home items, Perry Galanos- home items, miscellanies, Rick Becker- household items, Annette Castro- home, Orlando Ale House- restaurant equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 25th, 2020 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D7HA18N45S279427
2005 Dodge
1FTEX15Y6RKC02767
1994 Ford
1FTPX14575NA94572
2005 Ford
1HGEM21911L035909
2001 Honda
1N4AA6AP7GC441851
2016 Nissan
1N4AL2AP3BN447484
2011 Nissan
1N4BA41E45C810671
2005 Nissan
2T3ZF33V49W015561
2009 Toyota
3MZBN1V37JM255548
2018 Mazda
3N1AB7AP6HY381408
2017 Nissan
5N1ED28T44C645898
2004 Nissan
KMHET46C26A112402
2006 Hyundai
KMHGC4DD8CU176698
2012 Hyundai
WDBKK47F7WF050502
1998 Mercedes-Benz
WDBRF52H97F890929
2007 Mercedes-Benz
WVWPD63BX2P035321
2002 Volkswagen.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 27, 2020
3J57K5R168515
1975 OLDSMOBILE
OCTOBER 1, 2020
1HGCD5652VA087663
1997 Honda
1YVHP80D255M22260
2005 Mazda
OCTOBER 2, 2020
2MELM75W0RX680986
1994 Mercury
JKAEXMF117DA28124
2007 Kawasaki
OCTOBER 3, 2020
2C4GJ2530YR741387
2000 Chrysler
5FNYF4H76BB010417
2011 Honda
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 12:00 PM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Daugherty, Joseph 268 Grill, Wooden Chair, Coffee Table Household items, Seeluang, Kornwan 17 Household item, Chairs, suitcase , old recorded etc. Defrancesco, Ryan 363 Wet vac, industrial cleaning supplies, etc. Wicker, Sharif 20 Suite case , furniture, bed frame, Household items, Bike tire. Hayes, Deborah 221 Dresser, Flat Screen TV, Chaise Chair, TV stand , Sm glass. Joseph Whittington 305 Household Items Trash can, Floor Lamp , coffee table Household items, misc furniture, misc clothes, Misc,. Harris, Lakeshia 614 Furniture, Boxing Bag, Household Items. Carpenter, Joshua 224 Household Items, Totes, Table, Bed. Burris, kellie 476 Tote, Boxes, plastic containers, Misc Shoes, Mason Jars Misc items. Jason Wagner 416 Guitar case, Guitar Amp, Head and foot board rails, Household. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 2nd and 16th day of September, 2020.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 30, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
1999 TOYT
2T1BR12E3XC214283
2007 JEEP
1J8GR48K47C560445
2014 MERZ
WDCYC7DF5EX223063
2003 MERC
2MEFM74W73X606244
2008 ACUR
19UUA66208A020461
2011 FORD
1FTKR1AD4BPA95453
2002 DODG
1D7HA18N22S597865.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2009 Honda
VIN# 1HGCS12779A014526
2002 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ225220514879
2006 Saturn
VIN# 1G8AJ55F56Z137607
2011 Chevy
VIN# KL1TD5DE9BB194286
2017 Hyundai
VIN# 5XYZU3LB5HG391355
2002 Mazda
VIN# JM1BJ245021629133
1998 Saturn
VIN# 1G8ZH528XWZ263658
2008 Nissan
VIN# 3N1AB61E88L624593
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 30, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
WBA5B3C51ED539488
2014 BMW
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on October 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1G1ZD5ST5LF054338
2020 CHEVROLET
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on October 17, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5XYZU3LB0FG284064
2015 HYUNDAI
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on October 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2T1BURHE2GC491592
2016 TOYOTA
To be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on October 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812
Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00AM on October 6, 2020 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808
. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2014 INFI VIN# JN8CS1MU7EM452073 Lien Amt $10185.00
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2020- CP-000508-PR In Re: Estate of LEIGHTON LENWORTH MORGAN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of LEIGHTON L. MORGAN, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-000508-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was March 17, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Dave B. Morgan, 6303 Gwinnette Lane, Bowie, Maryland 20720. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 09/02/2020. Person Giving Notice: Dave B. Morgan. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BUNCOMBE IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION. FILE NO. 20 CvD 2119
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION MARTHA L. BERRIO CASTELLANO, Plaintiff, vs. HENRY CASTELLANO, Defendant. TO: HENRY CASTELLANO, the above-named Defendant: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Complaint (Absolute Divorce). YOU ARE REQUIRED to make defense to such pleading not later than the 12th day of October, 2020, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. THIS, the 2nd day of September, 2020. Michael E. Ciochina, Attorney for Plaintiff, WATSON BAILEY CIOCHINA, LLP 32 Orange Street, Asheville, NC 28801, (828) 255-0098 Published: 9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23