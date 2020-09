Legal Public Notices 9/9 issue 

Orlando Legals

Request for Proposal:Pursuant to Chapter 23, Title 31 of the Virgin Islands Code, the Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health, Alcoholism & Drug Dependency Services Office is requesting proposals from Proposals will be received by the Department of Property & Procurement, Division of Procurement St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands: Proposals will be accepted by way of electronic submission no later than. Documents may be obtained from the Department of Property & Procurement at the above address or at http://dpp.vi.gov . For information please contact Ms. Dynell R. Williams, Deputy Commissioner, at (340)773-1561 ext. 5244 or dynell.williams@dpp.vi.gov . By /s/ Anthony D. Thomas, Commissioner Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location Indicated: Milton Balalcanzar - Furniture, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Carmen Lora-Household goods. Trina Mercer-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Linda Nettnin- luggage, Vincent Drayton-totes and bags, Kathy Bower- household goods, Rebecca Thomas- totes, Arthritis Foundation- office items, John Burgos- household goods, Zachary Rudden- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Michael Schad- Boxes, home movies and Christmas decorations. Noel Williams- Couch, loveseat, dresser, bed frame, table. Angela Walker -household goods 1 bedroom apt. Elizabeth Garrett -1 Queen, 3 twin bed sets, boxes, totes, gaming electronics and house ware. Otesha Daniels- bins of clothes and shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Hector Galvez household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Errick Melton household items, Tate flooring inc carpets, Daniel Marks Panels. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Margette Kattredge Bed, Crib, Table, Boxes, Zulaira Vega Household items, Nimshai Luther Corriette Household items, Christina Parker Furniture, Totes, Cristal Molina, Boxes, Clothes, Lisa Thomas Clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H.P. DOB: 03/07/2005. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Conference Phone Number: (321) 430-3303 Conference Call Code for the Honorable Judge Doherty: 962 037 604 followed by the # sign. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0123752, Supervising Attorney for the State of Florida, chelsea.bogdan@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.B. DOB: 03/01/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below number and enter conference code (including the # sign) to participate: Phone Number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference ID: 962 037 064# WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN RE: The Marriage of MICHAEL JAMES PFEIFFER, Petitioner/Husband, and LORENA AMALIA PFEIFFER, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO:; 440 Center Lake Lane Apt 2003 Oviedo FL 32765 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of MICHAEL JAMES PFEIFFER, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 10/15/2020 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 8/18/2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: D,P DOB: 07/05/2011, K,S DOB: 03/26/2016, K,S DOB: 12/01/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge James A. Craner, on October 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646. Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2nd day of September, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy.mcduffie@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3In the Interest of: K.B. DOB: 08/08/14, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on November 2, 2020 at 10:15 p.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the specified time. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sarah McArthur, Esquire, 1721 Lakeside Drive, Orlando, FL 32803. (321) 217-2445. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.:REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 8/19/2020. First publication on 9/2/2020.LEGAL NOTICE – The business records of the following customers of ACCESS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT (or any affiliates of ACCESS) located at 1451 Ocoee Apopka Road, Apopka, FL have been abandoned: ADULT MEDICINE SPECIALISTS. All records will be shredded 9 days after publication of this notice. Anyone claiming to have an interest in the records should contact Access Information Protected in writing at the following address: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 503, Woburn, MA 01801, Attn: Legal Department, Tel. No. (888) 869-2767 (Client Support); email: Margaret.Applin@accesscorp.com Notice Is Hereby Given that Bio-Medical Applications of Florida, Inc., 750 Northlake Blvd, Ste 1024, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.is hereby given that the undersigned, ORLANDO NORTH COMMUNITY CHURCH, INC., of 7 Wooden Shoe Lane, Longwood, FL 32750 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/2/2020is hereby given that the undersigned, Russell Troutman, of 613 Mariposa St., Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/4/2020To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; C321 - Pagan, Jessica; E534 - Colon, Hector; H813 - Newsome, DeShonda A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; B209 - Coar, Frank; F620 - Kinbar, Larry; F673 - Ashe-Lane, Ericka 0346 - Garretson, Wayne; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 1022 - Walton, April; 1043 - Villarino, Daniel; 3024 - Donaldson, Carol B001 - Orsini, Anthony; C105 - Eagan, John; C109 - Antrim, Francis; E002 - Rodriguez Velez, Carla Michelle; E015 - Dorsey, Wendy; E041 - Mills, Andrea; E082 - Crespo, Freddy; F007 - Mckenna, Patricia; F032 - Mills, Boyd; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G031 - Rivera, Michelle; J009 - Gonzalez, Monserrate. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. 1114 - Mitchell, Arthur; 1157 - Payne, Tamara; 2211 - Mansfield, Rolonda; 2215 - Carlos, Luiz 0111 - Francois, Demitri; 0314 - Hajek, John; 0412 - Slyvain, Leon; 0918 - Lopez, Michelle; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1126 - Rosa, Emmanuel; 1218 - Stewart, Kristal; 1230 - TATE, ANDREA C193 - leus Huffman, Scott; D140 - Philip, Clint; D158 - Edwards, Michael; E236 - Tejada, Dionisio; E248 - Yon, Bruce; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai. 0007 - Dewitt, Devante; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0273 - Momplaisir, Nadjouschka; 0279 - Armstrong, Shelvia; 0320 - HAMPTON INN CONVENTION CENTER/Hilton Thompson French, Debra; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE. 11102 - Perez, Pamela; 11104 - Bulding, Jalim yusef; 11408 - Crenshaw, Alek; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12607 - Lopez, Cynthia; 1282 - Negron, Jose; 591 - Boone, Laquita; 905 - Hawkins, Michael 0091 - Cotto, Brian; 0306 - Melendez-Mulero, Lissette; 0334 - Zuvich, Craig; 2010 - rodriguez, Omar; 2011 - Miller, Moesha; 2048 - Resto, Jacira; 2079 - Estrella Garcia, Ada; 3015 - Del Valle Ortega, Milton; 6031 - Gardner, Desiree; 6129 - Johnson, Dale; 6148 - Donato Collazo, Sonia; 6167 - Green, Michael 1241 - Lozada, Mayra; 1427 - lofters, lasonya; 1537 - Almonte, Porfirio; 1538 - Torres, Neishmarie; 1540 - Quintana, Gisselle; 1541 - Lopez, Luis; 1627 - Hill, Malcom; 2036 - collazo, David; 2213 - Pagan, Betzaida 009 - Rose, Traci; 323 - parucker, margaret; 556 - Bates, Elaine; 850 - Carbajal, Sabra; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis 01125 - Del Valle, Juan; 02135 - Haddad, Nabil; 02308 - Reyes, Christian; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05124 - Perez, Chris; 05218 - Hughey, Audrey; 05257 - Torrealba, Yine; 05308 - Tucker, Shema; 05326 - langston, Kejuan; 05406 - Darnel, Edward; 05417 - Figueroa, Auxilio; 05435 - Pedroza, Joshua. 0273 - Borjas, Carlos; 1038 - Faruqui, Asad; 2013 - Mclachlan, Darrynton; 2046 - Salas Alvarado, Kael; 2048 - Ramer, Wanda; 5011 - Castro, Mercedes; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7134 - Cardenas, Carolina; 7144 - Burns, Jenay; 7157 - Hines, Jamal. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. 0018 - Gomes, Keela; 0074 - Walker, Kennia; 0126 - Brewer, Nathan; 0134 - Starnes, Angela; 0165 - Clark, Shaniqwa; 0198 - Holley, Charlene; 0320 - Yavette, Lashaurne; 0327 - Chery, Marie; 0358 - Dorelus, Delafrance; 0401 - Merime, Joanna; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0487 - Fontanez, Cynthia; 0512 - Scott, Shana; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0558 - Warren, Brandon; 0566 - Miller, Andre; 0602 - Patterson, Larissa; 0603 - Helton, Thelma; 0613 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0629 - Ferguson, Rose; 0667 - Holley, Charlene; 0679 - Rishel, Travis; 0765 - Sosa, Yatzairy; 0897 Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.0125 - Macon, Crystal; 0202 - Hegens, Henry; 0243 - Newson, Sharese; 0323 - Bernard, Yvette; 0325 - Fleming, Kiara; 0326 - Braggs, Jacquavian; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0422 - Williams, Edith; 0610 - Jarrett, Stanley; 0732 - Hammonds, Taji; 0909 - Gardner, Renae; 09104 - henry, troy; 0924 - Huggins, Martisha; 0988 - King, Sherese; 0994 - Duverceau, Yves; 1026 - Rodriguez, Donald; 1030 - Philbert, Cecil; 1082 - Lomax, Nakia; 1123 - Alba, Zulay; 1187 - Matthews, Marshae; 1220 - Bell, Scott; 1233 - Johnson, Takelia; 1305 - Mislaine, Hypollite; 1307 - Stevens, TenishaA125 - Jones, Wendy; A131 - Montero, Rafael; B203 - Romeus, Techelin; B291 - Lebron, Angelo; C301 - KRUL, VINICIUS; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; D409 - Davis, Gregory; E550 - Jackson, ReginaB046 - Leatherwood, James; B051 - Verna, Wold; C002 - Edney, Jorion; D020 - Gonzalez, Jesus; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; G004 - Perez, Ismael; G043 - AGER, MARC; H025 - delice, merline; H033 - Rosario, Ana; H038 - Boykins Jr, Lyndon; J031 - lemus, mario; J037 - Vega, Kimberley; J042 - Goss, Keith; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; J149 - LIPPFORD, THOMAS; K011 - Lawlor, Laurren; K042 - Schaefer, JoshuaE548 - Rivera, Ruben; F623 - Van Hove, William; H804 - Ruiz, Janelle; J019 - Reno, Barbara; J020 - Pierre, Charles; J024 - Toussaint, Fritz; P021 - Pryce, Glenn; P029 - Bonomo, James; P068 - Higgs, Loren1154 - Lieffring, Mary; 2211 - Ramos, Hector; 2275 - Foster, Henry; 2294 - Mackey, Gregory; 4056 - Mercer, Janet0229 - Alvira, Daisy; 0267 - Jorge, Leesmayra; 1005 - Headley, Crystal; 2007 - Arroyo, Martha; 3043 - Lopez, Luz; 3073 - Johnson, Kimbyerley Ann; 7010 - Salgado, Isaac; 7036 - De la Cruz Snchez, Graciela; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7056 - Ware, Christopher; 7147 - Soto, Rosa; 8109 - Cedeno, CristinaA103 - Rice, Jarrett; A124 - Lyttle, Leilani; B121 - Aponte, Christopher; B156 - Lee, Staneisha; B214 - Thompson, John; C192 - Del Rio, Sharain; C195A - Burley, Alexis; C195F - Koziara, LeoraB033 - serrano, Daniel; C018 - Baez, Diana; C046 - Janes, jason; C048 - Siegfried, Chase; C084 - Champion, Matthew; D029 - Rodriguez, jose; E040 - Medina, Josue; E082 - Ledee, Selina; E096 - Rivera, Ismael. 4026 - Kranis, Amber; 5003 - Songao, Kenneth; 6313 - Williams, Mary; 6341 - Gran, Joel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1326 - Thompson, Scarlet; 3116 – Strong, Heidi; 3533 – Brown, BridgetteB008 – Garwood, Winston; C022 - Nelson, Chakaira; C032 - Horrobin, Thomas; C042 - Evans, Robert; D032 - Mirtchev, Valentin; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E087 - Pennington, Dianne; E092 - Roberts -Becht, Melissa; E156 - Scarlett, Christopher; E190 - Reed, Rayvon. 1265 - Feldmann, Shevawn; 2268 - Brehm, Alex; 2365 – Pitlak Catherine; 3394 - Perez, Kristina; G516 – Marrero, Jeanette; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; H592 - Magee, AvaA068 - greene, william; A079 - Jimenez, Juan; A101 - Champion, Joshua; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; D411 - Cortijo, Rosanna; D457 - Davis, Sharonda; D471 - Burgos, Alberto; E498 - Nuriel, Gabriel; E509 - Batista, Rafael; E515 – Camery, Laurel; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel. 1103 - Garletts, George; 1371 - Lopez, Gene; 1514 - Garletts, George; 1725 - blanco, Alvin; 1773 - Rouis, Myron; 2042 - Rodriguez, Cristian; 2300 - Mari, Mileidy; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2463 - Nazario, Deborah0178 - Quinones, Gil; 0463 – Alatriste, Claudia; 0487 - Santaliz, Genese; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 1007 – Mulder, Christopher; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 4068 - Suarez, Rolando1010 - Titmas, Drew; 2214 - Bright, Marquila; 2227 - Silva, Luis; 2264 - Avila, Carlos; 2271 - Rivera, Jasset; 2280 - Felicie, Rosalinda; 2550 - Walker, Justin; 2592 - Dyer, Kenneth; 2632 - Gonzalez, jose; 2648 - Cabrera, Onyxeida; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra0107- Pacheco, Loamy; 2018 - Belton, Cedrick; 4022 - Ferrell, Lisa; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5016 - Austin, Andrew; 6009 - Rivera, Jessica; 9045 - Titmas, Drew. 1169 - Myers, Serena; 2012 – Salazar, James; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2137 - Cruz, Joseph; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 2387 - Eastberg, Nina; 4039 - Ball, James; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5049 - Batch, Bryson; 5107 - Ball, James; 5157 - Ball, James0128 - Thompson, Faunte; 0280 - McClaran, Michael; 1001 - Owens, William; 5022 - Morris, Megan; 7064 - Schrichten, Samantha; 7092 - Johnson, AsiaA005 - Knight, Mathew; A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; D388 - Giron, Jorge. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.0029 - Perry, Denise; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0104 - Jean, Marie; 0126 - Parra, Victor; 0129 - Wisenbaker, George; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0147 - Reaves, Doris; 0168 - Bailey, Yolanda; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0209 - Oxendine, Edroy; 0261 - Gilyard, Tara; 0275 - Morgan, James; 0279 - Roman, Jenny; 0294 - Brinson, Latosha; 0324 - Watson, Christina; 0408 - Balabas, Brent; 0505 - Predelus, Marthe; 0566 - Cole, Cynthia1303 - Mercer, Katrece; 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 2524 - Sanders, Torra; 2601 - Harwood, Ternece; 3214 - Cyr, Jean St; 3405 - Dean, Brianna; 3603 - Lowe, Iesha; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4425 - Hall, Jacqueline; 4521 - Benson, Christell; 4528 - Marquez, Javier; 5115 - Sleiman, Nader; 7109 - Randolph, Deshaundelyn; 7115 - Turman, Henry; 8101 - Horton, McDonaldA003 - Grand, Isaac; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B075 - Tolliver, Joshua V; C055 - Fabiano, Stephannie; C060 - Hanna, Moein; C069 - Williamson, Charles; D050 - Jones, Maria; F031 - Nathan, RonaldA007C - TAYLOR, NATHANUEL; A010C - King, Iesha; A044 - eagle, leyla; B013B - Kone, Ayana; B061 - Jones, Alice; B073B - Snyder, Kyla; B077B - Wiggins, Marty; B085A - main, Natalie; C026 - James -Sandy, Jeanine; C053 - Community Coordinate Care for Children, Inc. Accounts, Payable; C072 - Geissler, Gary; C098 - Brown, Donohue; D089 - WILLIAMS, D'ANGELO; D126 - Goines, Frances; E051 - Community Coordinate Care for Children, Inc. Accounts, Payable; F075 - PAGANO, ANTHONY; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation; O010 - Young, James. A153 - Soloman, Anthony; B225 - Smith Cooper, Janice; B256 - PIERCE, LISA; C315 - farmer, Sandra; C334 - Samuels, Linden; D449 - Carr, Jessyca; E057 - PAIGE, SHANICE; E110 - Brown, Latanya; F617 - Uset, Mariam; F662 - Morales, Ideliza; J903 - Williams, Ranicia0229 - Salters, Samuel2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2164 - Sanchez, Daniel; 3067 - Miller, Danielle; 3158 - Leva, Steven; 3185 - Ellis, DeOplies; 4041 - Ristau, Anthony2002 - GALLIK, RYAN; 2095 - James Alexander Smith Trust Rosado, Jorge; 4072 - roguez, Auburn; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace; 4114 - Drew, William0403 - Kim, Myung; 2106 - Ortiz, John. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTYExtra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Kevin M Edwards- home items, William Santiago- home, Janna C Ceasar- home items, Perry Galanos- home items, miscellanies, Rick Becker- household items, Annette Castro- home, Orlando Ale House- restaurant equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1D7HA18N45S2794272005 Dodge1FTEX15Y6RKC027671994 Ford1FTPX14575NA945722005 Ford1HGEM21911L0359092001 Honda1N4AA6AP7GC4418512016 Nissan1N4AL2AP3BN4474842011 Nissan1N4BA41E45C8106712005 Nissan2T3ZF33V49W0155612009 Toyota3MZBN1V37JM2555482018 Mazda3N1AB7AP6HY3814082017 Nissan5N1ED28T44C6458982004 NissanKMHET46C26A1124022006 HyundaiKMHGC4DD8CU1766982012 HyundaiWDBKK47F7WF0505021998 Mercedes-BenzWDBRF52H97F8909292007 Mercedes-BenzWVWPD63BX2P0353212002 Volkswagen.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3J57K5R1685151975 OLDSMOBILE1HGCD5652VA0876631997 Honda1YVHP80D255M222602005 Mazda2MELM75W0RX6809861994 MercuryJKAEXMF117DA281242007 Kawasaki2C4GJ2530YR7413872000 Chrysler5FNYF4H76BB0104172011 HondaNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name, Unit #, Contents: Daugherty, Joseph 268 Grill, Wooden Chair, Coffee Table Household items, Seeluang, Kornwan 17 Household item, Chairs, suitcase , old recorded etc. Defrancesco, Ryan 363 Wet vac, industrial cleaning supplies, etc. Wicker, Sharif 20 Suite case , furniture, bed frame, Household items, Bike tire. Hayes, Deborah 221 Dresser, Flat Screen TV, Chaise Chair, TV stand , Sm glass. Joseph Whittington 305 Household Items Trash can, Floor Lamp , coffee table Household items, misc furniture, misc clothes, Misc,. Harris, Lakeshia 614 Furniture, Boxing Bag, Household Items. Carpenter, Joshua 224 Household Items, Totes, Table, Bed. Burris, kellie 476 Tote, Boxes, plastic containers, Misc Shoes, Mason Jars Misc items. Jason Wagner 416 Guitar case, Guitar Amp, Head and foot board rails, Household. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 2nd and 16th day of September, 2020.The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58801999 TOYT2T1BR12E3XC2142832007 JEEP1J8GR48K47C5604452014 MERZWDCYC7DF5EX2230632003 MERC2MEFM74W73X6062442008 ACUR19UUA66208A0204612011 FORD1FTKR1AD4BPA954532002 DODG1D7HA18N22S597865.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2009 HondaVIN# 1HGCS12779A0145262002 MazdaVIN# JM1BJ2252205148792006 SaturnVIN# 1G8AJ55F56Z1376072011 ChevyVIN# KL1TD5DE9BB1942862017 HyundaiVIN# 5XYZU3LB5HG3913552002 MazdaVIN# JM1BJ2450216291331998 SaturnVIN# 1G8ZH528XWZ2636582008 NissanVIN# 3N1AB61E88L624593To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 30, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:WBA5B3C51ED5394882014 BMWTo be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on October 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1G1ZD5ST5LF0543382020 CHEVROLETTo be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on October 17, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:5XYZU3LB0FG2840642015 HYUNDAITo be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on October 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2T1BURHE2GC4915922016 TOYOTATo be sold at auction at 7:00 a.m. on October 2, 2020 at 3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2014 INFI VIN# JN8CS1MU7EM452073 Lien Amt $10185.00IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2020- CP-000508-PR In Re: Estate of LEIGHTON LENWORTH MORGAN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of LEIGHTON L. MORGAN, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-000508-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was March 17, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Dave B. Morgan, 6303 Gwinnette Lane, Bowie, Maryland 20720. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 09/02/2020. Person Giving Notice: Dave B. Morgan. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BUNCOMBE IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION. FILE NO.NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION MARTHA L. BERRIO CASTELLANO, Plaintiff, vs. HENRY CASTELLANO, Defendant. TO: HENRY CASTELLANO, the above-named Defendant: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Complaint (Absolute Divorce). YOU ARE REQUIRED to make defense to such pleading not later than the 12th day of October, 2020, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. THIS, the 2nd day of September, 2020. Michael E. Ciochina, Attorney for Plaintiff, WATSON BAILEY CIOCHINA, LLP 32 Orange Street, Asheville, NC 28801, (828) 255-0098 Published: 9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23