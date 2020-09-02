Legal Public Notices 9/2 issue 

Orlando Legals
ADVERTISEMENT FOR
PROPOSALS
Date: August 26, 2020
Request for Proposal: RFP-025-C-2020 (P)
Pursuant to Chapter 23, Title 31 of the Virgin Islands Code, the Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health, Alcoholism & Drug Dependency Services Office is requesting proposals from Qualified and Licensed Adult Step-Up, Step-Down (ASUSD) Mental Health Treatment Facilities.
Proposals will be received by the Department of Property & Procurement, Division of Procurement St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands: Electronic Submission ebids_proposals@dpp.vi.gov
Proposals will be accepted by way of electronic submission no later than 4:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time: Tuesday, September 29, 2020
. Documents may be obtained from the Department of Property & Procurement at the above address or at http://dpp.vi.gov
. For information please contact Ms. Dynell R. Williams, Deputy Commissioner, at (340)773-1561 ext. 5244 or dynell.williams@dpp.vi.gov
. By /s/ Anthony D. Thomas, Commissioner
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, September 17, 2020 @ 4:00 PM
Oraca Carolyn Jean Newberry- 2 beds, 2 box springs, washer, dryer, and boxes; CR4S0-household goods power tolls and bicycles; Paula Holmes- twin bed, big TV, 2 nightstands,10 file boxes; Kristy Iavarone- Household goods; Dustin Gray- household; kenyatta justice- household goods, furniture, tv; Kim Longley- furniture; Fannings Johnson- Clothes and personal items; Bobbie Jackson- Boxes, bicycle. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, August 25, 2020 @ 12:15PM:
Monique Lundy- Furniture- boxes- Larcenuia Hills - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage- Store 8840
11261 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32832. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-280-7355, September 15, 2020 @ 12:00PM
. Jennifer Holland- Rugs, artwork, records. Jeremiah Benson- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 1631 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890, September 15th, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
: Sheri Phillips- Household goods, Baraba Motango- Refrigerator, A/C, Tv, fan. Darran Bolden- Household goods. Timoteo Martinez-Household goods. JeMeemah Jones-Household goods. Gilberto Rodriguez- Christmas decorations, luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below to those individuals listed below at the location indicate: September 17, 2020
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee FL 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Keyle Melton-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 17th, 2020 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
- Jeannie Hart- Household items Matthew Hicks- Household items Jeremy Denhard- Household items Michael Hood- Household items Julius Busky- Household items, Black Kwasaki 650 motorcycle NO VIN- Sold as PARTS ONLY. Janice Barnes- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 L B McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 on 09/17/2020 @ 10:30 AM.
Sujit Shyam- furniture, boxes; Daniel Jackson- clothes, shoes; Christopher Bucklew- household goods, piano, boxes, tools; Paul Smith-tools; Artrina Bell-files; Artrina Bell- files, business equipment; James Conley- tv, kitchen table, chairs; Robyn Robertson- household goods; Rohan Wallace -cabinets, tools, equipment.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below
belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 09/17/2020 @9:30AM.
Superior Home Energy Construction Materials, Hublal Ramotar FURNITURE, Hublal Ramotar furniture, Deborah Balamage clothes, shoes misc items, Lisa Marie Kane Housegoods, Michelle Meacham luggage, Xavier Graham Clothing and shoes, Sergio Lopez Boxes & Clothes, Devona Timbs household items, Alisha White furniture, boxes soda chair, Demond Jefferson Shoes and clothes, Joe Scott Housegoods, Love Snacks LLC Business equipment.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below
belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on 09/17/2020 @3:00PM
. Danielle Johnson Boxes, Geraldine Harris dresser, tables, chests, boxes, bags & totes, Shamale Barker mattress, Berline Brooks 1 bedroom, Kirstin Dempsey Household goods, Stephanie Castro bed, dresser, nightstand & boxes, Antoneashia Clemons Couch, love seat, dresser, king bed & nightstand, Kerry Floyd Queen Size bed, 5-10 boxes & household goods, Marie Celestin Wagnac Housegoods, Kirstin Dempsey House hold goods, Horace Simmons 3 mattresses & boxes, Robert Brown Clothes, Shaquanda Keyes 2 mattrsses one bedroom set king size, 2 dressers nighstands tv stand and tv, William Brown boxes, Zephra Harding Housegoods, CLOTES & TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be
made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the
transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the
winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 9/17/2020 @ 10:00 am.
Linda Nettnin- luggage, Vincent Drayton-totes and bags, Kathy Bower- household goods, Rebecca Thomas- totes, Arthritis Foundation- office items, John Burgos- household goods, Zachary Rudden- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 09/15/2020 @ 1:45pm
Jared Kuchinskas household items, Mike Dominguez Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824, 407-910-2087 on 09/15/2020 @ 11:30am.
Amary Oscar Decastro- Tables, bags of clothes, TV; Demetrius OBrien- Mattress and personal papers; Jesus Campos- boxes & Bicycle; Lourdes Yajaira- household items; Michael Velez- clothes, boxes, bed, dresser, night table; Michele Williams- bed, dresser, bins, electronics; Natasha Jackson- plastic bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 9/15/2020 @ 11:45am
Adena Rankin- Davy Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: September 17, 2020
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 am Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. Mary Ligon Ezell- household goods. Duane Melvin Keister- household goods. Michael Stewart-household goods. Cory Madsen- art work. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 9/10/2020 @ 3:00pm
: Brianna Todd boxes, Jordan Davis household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, September 22, 2020 @ 12:00 PM
Michael Schad- Boxes, home movies and Christmas decorations. Noel Williams- Couch, loveseat, dresser, bed frame, table. Angela Walker -household goods 1 bedroom apt. Elizabeth Garrett -1 Queen, 3 twin bed sets, boxes, totes, gaming electronics and house ware. Otesha Daniels- bins of clothes and shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 09/15/2020 @ 12:45PM
Manuel Figueroa Boxes, personal items, Stephanie Torres Household items,De Ann Charlene Felix Household items, Cecilia Walker Household items, Charmaine Ephriam Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-571
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S. F. DOB: 11/27/2002, A. F. DOB: 10/21/2003, Q. F. DOB: 05/31/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MONICA OGLE
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing, including caregivers, are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: (321) 430-3303 Conference Call Code: 962 037 604# (Please include the # sign) WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-571
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S. F. DOB: 11/27/2002, A. F. DOB: 10/21/2003, Q. F. DOB: 05/31/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: GARY FORT, Sr.
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing, including caregivers, are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: (321) 430-3303, Conference Call Code: 962 037 604# (Please include the # sign) WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP05-632
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H.P. DOB: 03/07/2005. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Johnathan Patrick
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Conference Phone Number: (321) 430-3303 Conference Call Code for the Honorable Judge Doherty: 962 037 604 followed by the # sign. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0123752, Supervising Attorney for the State of Florida, chelsea.bogdan@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP18-282
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D.B. DOB: 03/01/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MICHAEL BROWN
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below number and enter conference code (including the # sign) to participate: Phone Number: 1-321-430-3303 Conference ID: 962 037 064# WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262 Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2020-DR-7156
IN RE: The Marriage of MICHAEL JAMES PFEIFFER, Petitioner/Husband, and LORENA AMALIA PFEIFFER, Respondent/Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: LORENA AMALIA PFEIFFER
; 440 Center Lake Lane Apt 2003 Oviedo FL 32765 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of MICHAEL JAMES PFEIFFER, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 10/15/2020 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 8/18/2020. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-335
IN THE INTEREST OF: L.B. DOB: 05/03/2003, J.B. DOB: 10/18/2004, T.B. DOB: 12/25/2005, L.S. DOB: 05/22/2007, X.A. DOB: 04/21/2008, N.A. DOB: 07/18/2009, Z.A. DOB: 09/24/2011, L.A. DOB: 12/27/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Andrew Cornish
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 22nd day of September, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2020-DR-007474-O
. Division: 41 - Heather Pinder Rodriguez. CHRISTINE HANN Petitioner/Wife, and YARON BECHAVOD, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION to DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH NO CHILDREN
TO: YARON BECHAVOD YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action Dissolution of Marriage with No Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on by and through Wife’s attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 941 W. Morse Blvd. #100, Winter Park, FL 32789, on or before September 15, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: 7/31/2020 (SEAL) CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Marc Larusso, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-66
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 09/28/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Iesha Jones
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Monday, October 19 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION. CASE NO.: 2020-CA-007822-O
REBECCA GUTIERREZ, a married woman, joined by her spouse, UBERTI GUTIERREZ, Plaintiffs, vs. SHERRY YAHL aka SHERRY LINDA YAHL aka SHERRY L. YAHL, a married woman; JENNIFER DIETRICH aka JENNIFER GRACE DIETRICH aka JENNIFER G. DIETRICH, a single woman; BETTY HUFF; ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, ASSIGNS OR SPOUSES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED DEFENDANTS; and ANYONE CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ANY OF THE FOREGOING NAMED AND/OR UNNAMED DEFENDANTS YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory judgment and to quiet title on the following property in Orange County, Florida: Lot 1, Block C, Park Manor Estates, Section I, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book X, Page(s) 79, of the Public Records of Orange County, Florida. a/k/a 10900 Abigail Street, Orlando, Florida 32825 has been filed against you in the above styled court and action, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to the Complaint, E-Filed 08/04/2020 if any, to it on plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address is: Barry Jay Warsch, Esq. FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Plaintiff 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 889 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 Telephone: (954) 414-2109 Primary E-mail: Barry.Warsch@fnf.com
Secondary E-mail: pleadingsFL@fnf.com
, Nicole.arakaki@fnf.com
on or before thirty (30) days of the first date of publication of this notice on, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS, by: /s/ Deputy Clerk. DATED: 8/19/2020. First publication on 9/2/2020.
LEGAL NOTICE – The business records of the following customers of ACCESS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT (or any affiliates of ACCESS) located at 1451 Ocoee Apopka Road, Apopka, FL have been abandoned: ADULT MEDICINE SPECIALISTS. All records will be shredded 16 days after publication of this notice. Anyone claiming to have an interest in the records should contact Access Information Protected in writing at the following address: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 503, Woburn, MA 01801, Attn: Legal Department, Tel. No. (888) 869-2767 (Client Support); email: Margaret.Applin@accesscorp.com
.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: September 17th, 2020 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1109- Furniture, #C104- Households, #J208- Households, #1123- Boxes, #D240- Households, #2226- Furniture, #1055- Households, #2115- Households, #G225- Furniture, #D246- Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 09/18/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
ESGC0099K516
2015 HONDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 20, 2020
1G2ZG58N474152774
2007 Pontiac
1N4AL3AP1GC115617
2016 Nissan
2HGEJ6614XH520554
1999 Honda
2HGFG12869H532460
2009 Honda
4JGAB54E2XA067698
1999 Mercedes-Benz
JH4CL96848C019794
2008 Acura
JTHBN30FX10023673
2001 Lexus
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020
1GCEK19T83E113740
2003 Chevrolet
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020
JN8AZ08T15W304925
2005 Nissan
JS1VS55A482104631
2008 Suzuki.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2013 BASH
VIN# LHJTLBBN9DB600423
2000 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG5678YA076390
2009 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL21E19C139332
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 23, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2020- CP-000508-PR In Re: Estate of LEIGHTON LENWORTH MORGAN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of LEIGHTON L. MORGAN, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-000508-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was March 17, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: Dave B. Morgan, 6303 Gwinnette Lane, Bowie, Maryland 20720. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 09/02/2020. Person Giving Notice: Dave B. Morgan. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.
Orlando Yamaha-Kawasaki, 9334 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, Florida 32817-4130, 407-273-3579 NOTICE OF LIEN PER FLORIDA STATUTES 713.585
Date of Sale: 9/18/2020 @ 10:00AM
. 2015 Yamaha Vin# JYAVN05E8FA009815 Amount to redeem: $766.45 Notice that the owner of the motor vehicle or any other person claiming interest in or lien thereon has a right to a hearing at any time prior to the scheduled date of sale by filing a demand for a hearing with the clerk of the circuit court in the county in which the motor vehicle is being held by the lienor and by mailing copies of the demand for hearing to all other owners and lienors as reflected in the notice. Notice that the owner of the motor vehicle has a right to recover possession of the motor vehicle without instituting judicial proceedings by posting a bond in accordance with the provisions of Florida Statute 559.917. Notice that any proceeds from the sale of the motor vehicle remaining after payment of the amount claimed to be due and owing to the lienor will be deposited with the Clerk of the Circuit Court for disposition upon court order pursuant to subsection (6) of Florida Statute 713.585.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BUNCOMBE IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION. FILE NO. 20 CvD 2119
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION MARTHA L. BERRIO CASTELLANO, Plaintiff, vs. HENRY CASTELLANO, Defendant. TO: HENRY CASTELLANO, the above-named Defendant: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Complaint (Absolute Divorce). YOU ARE REQUIRED to make defense to such pleading not later than the 12th day of October, 2020, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. THIS, the 2nd day of September, 2020. Michael E. Ciochina, Attorney for Plaintiff, WATSON BAILEY CIOCHINA, LLP 32 Orange Street, Asheville, NC 28801, (828) 255-0098 Published: 9/2, 9/9, 9/16, 9/23
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s) /vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve USA Junk Cars Recycling Inc 4412 Allan St Kissimmee, FL 34746
Account of Jolene Jacquil Bratton 2009 Ford VIN 2FMDK53C19BA13085 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $5174.84 Sale date is September 20, 2020 at 9 AM
9/2/20